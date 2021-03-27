Legal notices: March 27, 2021

Home (VIN #0577174400AB)

The property is currently located:

2900 Grand Avenue (EAST LAWN

T/C) #64, Kearney, NE 68847 and

will be offered for sale to the high-

est bidder for cash subject to en-

cumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 a.m.

on the 1st day of April 2021 at the

East door of the Courthouse, City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open one

half-hour. Certificate of credit due at