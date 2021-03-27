 Skip to main content
Legal notices: March 27, 2021
Legal notices: March 27, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

MEETING

OF THE PLATTE BASIN

COALITION

 

The Central Platte Natural Re-

sources District, North Platte Natu-

ral Resources District, South Platte

Natural Resources District, Tri-B-

asin Natural Resources District,

Twin Platte Natural Resources Dis-

trict (collectively, the Platte Basin

NRDs), and the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Natural Resources (Depar-

tment) hereby provide notice that a

public meeting of the Platte Basin

Coalition will be held on Tuesday

April 6, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time,

via Zoom conference. Those inter-

ested in attending the meeting re-

motely via Zoom conference may

reach out to their NRD or the De-

partment for further information.

The Platte Basin Coalition pur-

pose is to create a cooperative

body to assist the Platte Basin

NRDs and the Department with re-

source management and efficient

implementation of the basin-wide

management plan and the individ-

ual integrated management plans

for the overappropriated area of the

Platte River Basin.

An agenda of the meeting is be-

ing kept continually current and is

available for public inspection dur-

ing normal business hours at the

offices of the Platte Basin NRDs

and the Department and at the fol-

lowing website: www.dnr.nebra-

ska.gov. Please refer to the

websites and phone numbers listed

below for further information.

CPNRD: http://www.cpnrd.org or

phone (308) 385-6282. 215 Kauf-

man Avenue, Grand Island, NE

68803

NPNRD: http://www.npnrd.org or

phone (308) 632-2749. 100547 Air-

port Road, Scottsbluff, NE 69363

SPNRD: http://www.spnrd.org or

phone (308) 254-2377. 551 Park-

land Drive, Sidney, NE 69162

TBNRD: http://www.trib-

asinnrd.org or phone (308)

995-6688. 1723 Burlington Street,

Holdrege, NE 68949

TPNRD: http://www.tpnrd.org or

phone (308) 535-8080. 111 S

Dewey Street, North Platte, NE

69101

Department: http://www.dnr.n-

ebraska.gov or phone (402)

471-2363. 301 Centennial Mall

South, 4th Floor, Lincoln, NE 68508

Individuals with disabilities may

request auxiliary aids and services

necessary for participation by con-

tacting Ryan Kelly at the Nebraska

Department of Natural Resources,

301 Centennial Mall South, PO Box

94676, Lincoln, NE 68509-4676,

telephone (402) 471-1080 or e-mail

ryan.kelly@nebraska.gov.

ZNEZ M27,t1

 

 

Notice of Organization of

Fusion Industries, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Fu-

sion Industries LLC (the

"Company") was organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska

on March 8, 2021. The address of

the Company's designated office is

1018 10th St. Gibbon, NE 68840.

The registered agent of the Com-

pany is Bentley Hays LLP having

an address of 3915 N Avenue,

Suite C Kearney, NE 68847.

ZNEZ M27,A3,A10

 

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

COUNTY OF BUFFALO

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Distress Warrant issued by

Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County

Treasurer, for taxes owed by JULIE

D. MOSIER, on personal property,

I have levied on the following de-

scribed property of said JULIE D.

MOSIER:

1) 1977 Redman/New Moon

14'x66' Mobile Home (VIN

#GG10233999)

The property is located 865 W.

78th Street (WOODRIVER VALLEY

T/C) #101, Kearney, NE 68845 and

will be offered for sale to the high-

est bidder for cash subject to prior

encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 a.m.

on the 1st day of April 2021 at the

East door of the Courthouse, City

of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Said sale to be held open for one

half-hour. Certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted.

Dated this 10th day of March

2021.

Neil A. Miller,

Buffalo County Sheriff

Deputy Jake Valentine 90921

ZNEZ M20,M27

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

COUNTY OF BUFFLAO

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Distress Warrant issued by

Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County

Treasurer, for taxes owed by KEVIN

WALDHERS or ROSE

UPTHAGROVE, on personal prop-

erty,

I have levied on the following de-

scribed personal property of said

KEVIN WALDHERS or ROSE

UPTHAGROVE:

1) 1974 Riviera 14'X76' Mobile

Home (VIN #0703702064)

The property is currently located:

2900 Grand Avenue (EAST LAWN

T/C) #56, Kearney, NE 68847 and

will be offered for sale to the high-

est bidder for cash subject to prior

encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 a.m.

on the 1st day of April 2021 at the

East door of the Courthouse, City

of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Said sale to be held open one

half-hour. Certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted.

Dated this 10th day of March,

2021.

Neil A. Miller,

Buffalo County Sheriff

Deputy Jake Valentine 90921

ZNEZ M20,M27

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

COUNTY OF BUFFALO

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Distress Warrant issued by

Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County Treas-

urer, for taxes owed by LARRY D.

RACHOW, on personal property,

I have levied on the following de-

scribed property of LARRY D.

RACHOW:

1) 1973 Shar Lo/ Adrian Colt

12'x46' Mobile Home (VIN

#12502FKD3970AC)

The property is currently located:

318 E. Street, (BUEHERS T/C) #5,

Shelton, NE 68876 and will be of-

fered for sale to the highest bidder

for cash subject to prior encum-

brances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 a.m.

on the 1st day of April, 2021 at the

East door of the Courthouse, City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open one

half-hour. Certificate of credit due at

beginning of sale for bid to be ac-

cepted.

Dated this 10th day of March,

2021

Neil A. Miller,

Buffalo County Sheriff

Deputy Jake Valentine 90921

ZNEZ M20,M27

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

COUNTY OF BUFFALO

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Distress Warrant issued by

Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County Treas-

urer, for taxes owed by LAURI A.

ANDERSON, on personal property,

I have levied on the following de-

scribed property of LAURI A. AN-

DERSON:

1) 1972 DMH/Detroiter 14'x66' Mo-

bile Home (VIN #GCO57386)

The property is currently located:

2900 Grand Avenue (EAST LAWN

T/C) #201, Kearney, NE 68847 and

will be offered for sale to the high-

est bidder for cash subject to prior

encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 a.m.

on the 1st day of April, 2021 at the

East door of the Courthouse, City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open one

half-hour. Certificate of credit due at

the beginning of said sale for bid to

be accepted.

Dated this 10th day of March,

2021.

Neil A. Miller,

Buffalo County Sheriff

Deputy Jake Valentine, 90921

ZNEZ M20,M27

 

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, MARCH 23, 2021

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at

9:00 A.M. and 9:45 A.M. Chair-

man McMullen called the meeting

to order and led those present in

the Pledge of Allegiance. The fol-

lowing Board members responded

to roll call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan

Klein, Ronald Loeffelholz, Daniel

Lynch, Sherry Morrow and William

McMullen. Absent: Myron Kouba.

A copy of the acknowledgment and

receipt of notice and agenda by the

Board of Commissioners is at-

tached to these minutes. Public no-

tice of this meeting was publish-

ed/posted in the Kearney Hub, on

the Buffalo County web site, and

the bulletin boards located outside

the County Clerk's office and

County Board Room on March 18,

2021. Chairman McMullen an-

nounced that in accordance with

Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska

Revised Statutes, a current copy of

the Open Meetings Act is available

for review and posted at the back

of the Board Room. County Clerk

Janice Giffin took all proceedings

hereinafter shown; while the con-

vened meeting was open to the

public. County Attorney Shawn

Eatherton was present.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve the

March 9, 2021 Board meeting min-

utes. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Loeffelholz, Klein,

Lynch, Morrow and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Kouba. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Lynch to ratify the following

March 12, 2021 payroll claims

processed by the County Clerk.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Lynch, Higgins, Klein, Loef-

felholz and McMullen. Absent:

Kouba. Motion declared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Adver-

tisement; AP - Appropriation; B -

Bookmobile; C - Construction; CD

- Civil Defense; CM - Cottonmill; D

- Dues; E - Expense; EQ - Equip-

ment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I - Insur-

ance&/or Bonds; MC - Medical

Charges; R - Retirement; RE - Re-

imbursement; RT - Rent; S - Serv-

ice; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U - Util-

ities.

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL 268,152.12

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,037.63; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 45,276.31; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 112,312.00;

FIRST CONCORD E 4,911.74;

FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

90,488.61; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY E 104.67; KATHLEEN A

LAUGHLIN E 402.00; MADISON

NATIONAL I 994.64; MADISON

NATIONAL I 299.57;

MASSMUTUAL R 1,175.00; NA-

TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R

1,080.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT E

1,231.50; PRINCIPAL E 3,182.44;

PROFESSIONAL CHOICE E

157.33; STATE OF NE T 15,123.99; VISION SERVICE PLAN E 838.33

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL 53,932.40

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I 907.19;

RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R 8,636.15; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 2,567.00; BUFFALO CO

COURT E 152.62; FIRST CON-

CORD E 677.42; FIRST NATIONAL

BANK T 16,199.47; MADISON

NATIONAL I 161.10; MADISON

NATIONAL I 107.53; NATIONWIDE

RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE

CHILD SUPPORT E 242.00; PRIN-

CIPAL E 930.88; STATE OF NE T 2,436.76; VISION SERVICE PLAN E 205.22

WEED FUND

NET PAYROLL 4,917.02

RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R 777.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD

E 33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T 1,586.39; MADISON NATIONAL I 3.44; PRINCIPAL E 60.96; STATE

OF NE T 251.69

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to approve the following

transfer of County funds all per

budget. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,

Loeffelholz, Lynch and McMullen.

Absent: Kouba. Motion declared

carried.

FROM 0100 GENERAL FUND TO 5400 WEED FUND $ 25,000.00

At the request of Sheriff Neil

Miller the renewal of the Advanced

Correctional Health Care contract

has been tabled until June 22,

2021.

After discussion it was moved by

Morrow and seconded by Klein for

the approval to create Fund 2580

for the COVID American Rescue

Plan Fund with the following Reso-

lution 2021-17. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,

Loeffelholz, Lynch and McMullen.

Absent: Kouba. Motion declared

carried.

RESOLUTION 2021-17

 

WHEREAS, the US Congress

passed the American Rescue Plan

Act on March 10, 2021 and Pres-

ident Biden signed this legislation

into law on March 11, 2021,

WHEREAS, Buffalo County plans

to receive money to be used for:

l Responding to the public

health emergency or its negative

economic impacts. This includes

assistance to households, small

businesses, and nonprofits, or aid

to impacted industries such as

tourism, hospitality, or travel.

l Providing premium pay (up to

$13/hour) to eligible workers per-

forming essential work for the

county during the pandemic.

l Replacement of revenue lost

due to the pandemic.

l Necessary investments in

water, sewer, or broadband infra-

structure

WHEREAS, it is necessary and

proper that Buffalo County create a

budgetary fund for the account of

the receipts and the expenditures

of said fund. Fund #2580 was as-

signed by the State Auditor's Office

for the "COVID American Rescue

Plan".

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS that Buffalo County cre-

ates a fund to be known as "COVID

American Rescue Plan" number

#2580 on Buffalo County's ac-

counting and budgeting system.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to accept the February

2021 Community Action Partner-

ship of Mid-Nebraska RYDE Re-

port. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,

Lynch, Morrow and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Kouba. Motion declared car-

ried.

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

correspondence regarding the Lo-

cal Project Monthly Status Update

Report sent from the Nebraska De-

partment of Transportation (NDOT).

Chairman McMullen called on

each Board member present for

committee reports and recommen-

dations.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Lynch to approve the following

March 2021 vendor claims submit-

ted by the County Clerk. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Lynch,

Higgins, Loeffelholz, Morrow and

McMullen. Absent: Kouba. Mo-

tion declared carried.

GENERAL FUND

ACCURATE CONTROLS S

43,294.12; ACS C 39,400.00; AD-

VANCED CORRECTIONAL

HEALTHCARE MC 6,484.96; AG

LAND ATV S 401.87; ALL MAKES

AUTO SUPPLY SU 1,530.54; AMA-

ZON CAPITAL SERVICES E

649.15; MANDI J AMY RE 45.00;

AT&T MOBILITY E 1,208.42; ATS S 255.76; AXON ENTERPRISE SU

2,261.79; MICHAEL W BALDWIN S 1,087.50; BAMFORD S 2,952.10;

RICHARD BEECHNER E 300.00;

BENTLEY HAYS LLP S 1,143.75;

FRANCIS BIEHL RE 3.92; BRAD W

BIGELOW E 300.00; BLUE360 ME-

DIA E 406.88; BOYS TOWN S

2,132.81; BRAD RODGERS MD

MC 86.29; SCOTT BRADY RE

10.08; JONATHAN R BRANDT S

6,856.20; NATHAN BRECHT

45.00; CHARLES BREWSTER S

5,682.50; D. BRANDON BRINE-

GAR RE 13.68; BRUNER FRANK

SCHUMACHER S 6,854.35; BS &

K SIGNS S 780.00; BUFFALO CO

COMMUNITY PARTNERS E

1,025.88; BUFFALO CO ATTOR-

NEY E 1,430.00; BUFFALO CO

BAR ASSOCIATION D 540.00;

BUFFALO CO COURT E 2,014.00;

BUFFALO CO PUBLIC DEFENDER RE 35.00; BUFFALO CO SHERIFF E 2,229.62; BUILDERS WARE-

HOUSE SU 576.88; DORIS BURBY E 88.50; BRAD BUTLER E 49.12;

C & C MILLWORK C 4,185.00;

CANDO D 3,500.00; CANON SO-

LUTIONS AMERICA E 151.00;

CAPITAL CITY TRANSFER SERV-

ICE E 238.00; CARPENTER &

SKALKA COURT S 300.00; MI-

CHAEL D CARPER S 825.40;

RYAN C CARSON RE 45.00; CEN-

TRAL MEDIATION CENTER S

1,260.00; CENTRAL NE CREMA-

TION E 4,703.00; CENTURY LUM-

BER CENTER SU 136.56; CEN-

TURY 21 MIDLANDS RT 250.00;

CHARLESWORTH CONSULTING E 1,050.00; CHARTER COMMU-

NICATIONS S 466.98;

CHEMSEARCH S 1,171.31; CHI

HEALTH GOOD SAMARITAN MC

928.13; CHOICE PAINT & SUPPLY SU 212.80; JENNIFER CHURCH RE 45.00; CITY OF KEARNEY U 2,554.84; CITY OF KEARNEY E 298,045.59; CITY OF KEARNEY RE 31.56; CLERK OF THE DIS-

TRICT COURT S 2,387.00; CLERK

OF THE DISTRICT COURT E

341.93;CLERK OF THE DISTRICT

COURT E 477.00; CLERK OF THE

SUPREME COURT S 126.00;

CLIPPER PUBLISHING A 65.00;

KYLE CLOUGH RT 210.00;

COMFY BOWL EQ 200.00; COM-

MUNITY ACTION PARTNRSHP AP14,000.00; COMPASS FAMILY

SUPPORT S 3,525.00; COMP-

SYCH CORPORATION MC

1,791.24; CONSOLIDATED MAN-

AGEMENT S 22,445.42; CON-

STRUCTION RENTAL EQ 22.99;

COPYCAT PRINTING CENTER SU14.50; CORNHUSKER STATE

INDUSTRIES E 303.00; COUNTRY

PARTNERS COOPERATIVE F

843.75; DR. ANTHONY TATMAN MC 25.00; CULLIGAN OF KEAR-

NEY S 616.00; DAN'S SANITA-

TION, INC S 15.00; DENNISE DAN-

IELS RE 45.00; DAS ST AC-

COUNTING S 41.60; DAS STATE

ACCTNG-CENTRAL FINANCE S

1,340.00; DAWSON PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT U 4,403.77; DA-

MON DEEDS RE 45.00; DEPT OF

PATHOLOGY-ST LOUIS MC

225.00; DEWALD DEAVER L'HE-

UREUX LAW S 3,485.50; DLT SO-

LUTIONS E 3,484.14; DOMINION

REAL ESTATE RT 250.00; DOUG-

LAS CO SHERIFF E 26.08;

DOWHY TOWING & RECOVERY S 150.00; DUGAN PRINTING &

PROMOTIONS SU 496.86; BRAN-

DON J. DUGAN RE 9.72; EAKES SU 7,458.11; SHAWN

EATHERTON RE 196.20; EDUCA-

TIONAL SERVICE UNIT NO 10 AP

20,093.75; EGAN SUPPLY SU

954.09; ELITE COURT REPORT-

ING E 188.55; ELN, LLC RT 330.00;

ENTERPRISE ELECTRIC SU

1,766.10; ESCHAT E 118.82; EUS-

TIS BODY SHOP S 100.00; MAR-

SHA FANGMEYER, ESQ. S

1,230.00; FARMERS UNION

CO-OP ASSN F 16.00; FARMERS

COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATION F

39.15; PAUL FARRELL RE 45.00;

KARI FISK RE 45.00; FRONTIER S 26,008.46; FYE LAW OFFICE S 4,486.60; GALLS, LLC SU

313.28; GARCIA CLINICAL LABO-

RATORY MC 110.00; GARFIELD

CO SHERIFF E 24.50; CYNTHIA

GEMBALA HUGG E 149.50; GOOD

SAMARITAN HOSPITAL MC

15.58; M. TIMM DEVELOPMENT

RT 210.00; ZACHARY K GRAY S

1,507.50; GREAT PLAINS DENTAL MC 482.58; GREAT PLAINS RADI-

OLOGY & NUCLEAR MC 188.74;

HALL CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E

86.46; JAMES M HAYS RT 210.00;

ANDREW W HOFFMEISTER RE

45.00; HOLMES PLUMBING &

HEATING SU 5,004.26; HORNER,

LIESKE, MCBRIDE & KUHL E

325.00; LISA R HUERTA RE

45.00; INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR,

INC EQ 9,131.40; INTELLICOM

COMPUTER INC S 436.00; JACK

LEDERMAN CO, INC S 58.42;

JACK'S UNIFORMS AND EQUIP-

MENT EQ 277.94; JACOBSEN

ORR LAW FIRM S 8,444.80;

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY SU

1,087.20; JUSTICE WORKS E

198.00; KEARNEY ANESTHESIA

MC 296.24; KEARNEY HUB A

1,781.81; KEARNEY HUB E

4,590.35; WILLIE KEEP RE 19.04;

NELLY KEHL E 20.00; KELLY KEN-

NEDY RE 25.00; NICK KILLOUGH RE 45.00; JEFFREY C KNAPP S

810.18; KONICA MINOLTA BUSI-

NESS SOLUTIONS E 3,287.52;

KONICA MINOLTA PREMIER FI-

NANCE EQ 3,585.44; DOUG KRA-

MER RE 45.00; KRONOS E

1,102.50; LANCASTER CO SHER-

IFF E 80.95; LAWSON PROD-

UCTS SU 49.50; PATRICK LEE RE 45.00; LIESKE, LIESKE & ENSZ S 6,051.26; LIPS PRINTING SERV-

ICE S 269.50; STEPHEN G LOWE MC 982.50; MALLORY SAFETY &

SUPPLY SU 278.94; JOHN

MARSH RE 45.00; MARSHALL &

SWIFT/BOECKH E 477.95; LYNN

MARTIN RE 45.00; MASTERS

TRUE VALUE SU 74.02; SHARON

MAULER RE 45.00; JENNIFER R

MCCARTER REPORTING E

1,092.00; REBECCA M. MC-

CRACKEN E 146.70; MICHAEL

MEFFERD RE 45.00; MENARDS SU 3,554.00; MICROFILM IMAG-

ING SYSTEMS EQ 682.00;

MID-STATES AUTOMATION &

CONTROL SU 1,620.00; MIDWAY

CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP S

28.35; MIDWEST CONNECT S 12,494.37; MIPS INC. S 5,320.14;

MIRROR IMAGE CAR WASH E

320.89; MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS EQ 319.74; JERAD MURPHY RE

16.26; NE PUBLIC HEALTH ENVI-

RONMENTAL LAB S 210.00; NE

ASSN OF CO TREASURERS D

265.00; NE CENTRAL TELEPHONE

CO S 331.88; NE GENERATOR

SERVICE EQ 2,680.56; NE

HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES E

588.00; NE INSTITUTE OF FOREN-

SIC E 2,833.00; NE JUVENILE

JUSTICE ASSOCIATION E 280.00;

NE PUBLIC POWER DIST U

540.00; NE PUBLIC POWER DIS-

TRICT U 11,187.35; NE PUBLIC

SAFETY TASK FORCE S 840.00;

NE SUPREME COURT PUBLI-

CATIONS E 121.85; NE.GOV E

121.00; OPTK NETWORKS S

615.00; NEW WEST SPORTS

MEDICINE MC 1,636.62; KRISTI

NEWMAN RE 49.73; NMC, INC. S 250.00; NORTHEAST NE JUVE-

NILE SERVICE S 2,040.00;

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY U

7,038.57; NP REALTY RT 330.00;

NPZA E 20.00; O'BRIEN

STRAATMANN REDINGER E

1,500.00; OWENS EDUCATIONAL

SERVICES S 1,738.32; PAPER TI-

GER SHREDDING S 939.90; PAR-

KER GROSSART BAHENSKY

BEUCKE S 244.46; NATE PEAR-

SON RE 45.00; STEVE PESEK RT

330.00; PHYSICIANS LABORA-

TORY MC 355.00; PLATTE VAL-

LEY COMMUNICATIONS S

166.17; PLATTE VALLEY MEDICAL

CLINIC MC 150.12; POLICE OF-

FICERS ASSOCIATION D 15.00;

PRUSS-NABITY FUNERAL HOME S 990.00; PSYCHOLOGICAL RE-

SOURCES MC 270.00; QUILL

CORPORATION SU 817.93; KANE

M RAMSEY RE 45.00; RAVENNA

SANITATION S 795.00; RE-

SOURCE SOFTWARE INTERNA-

TIONAL E 1,275.00; ILENE RICH-

ARDSON R 14.00; JUAN

RODRIGUEZ RT 330.00; RU-

DOLPH LAW LLC S 390.00; RYAN

SAALFELD RE 45.00; KIRK SCOTT RE 45.00; SHERWIN WILLIAMS SU 63.97; SHREDDING SOLU-

TIONS S 45.00; TRENTON SNOW,

LLC RT 1,000.00; SNYDER, HIL-

LIARD & COCHRAN S 803.75;

SOLID WASTE AGENCY LANDFILL E 35.43; STAMM ROMERO & AS-

SOC S 11,345.03; VIKKI S STAMM RT 210.00; STETSON BUILDING

PRODUCTS SU 2,000.00;

THOMAS S STEWART S 2,182.50;

SUBURBAN FIRE PROTECTION

DIST #1 RE 730.79; MICHAEL J

SYNEK S 2,146.88 THOMSON

REUTERS - WEST E 452.16;

THOMSON REUTERS - WEST E

3,492.60; THOMSON REU-

TERS-WEST E 1,887.59; THOM-

SON REUTERS - WEST E 532.21;

THURSTON HEATING & AIR CON-

DITIONING S 221.18; TURNER

BODY SHOP OF KEARNEY S

75.00; REBECCA TVRDIK AN-

DERSON S 1,818.75; TWIN VI-

SION INVESTMENTS RT 290.00;

TYE & ROWLING S 1,958.60; U S

POSTMASTER E 558.00; U.S.

BANK E 12,569.50; KAMERAN

ULFERTS E 87.04; USA COM-

MUNICATION U 1,092.47; USPS

- HASLER E 1,000.00; MARC

VACEK RE 33.04; VALLEY CO

SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 51.78;

JERRY A. VAN WINKLE MC

1,588.75; VERIZON CONNECT

NWF S 32.38; VERIZON WIRE-

LESS S 753.43; VERIZON WIRE-

LESS S 39.29; VERIZON WIRE-

LESS S 1,544.60; RANDALL

VEST RE 19.04; VILLAGE OF

ELM CREEK U 64.99; VILLAGE

OF MILLER U 19.50; VILLAGE UNI-

FORM SU 93.40; VOIGT LAW OF-

FICE S 180.00; THE WALDINGER

CORPORATION S 3,247.47;

WALGREENS MC 25.49; WELLS

FARGO E 51.21 WELLS FARGO E 17.07; WELLS FARGO E 748.24;

WELLS FARGO E 35.00; WILKE'S

TRUE VALUE SU 157.09; ME-

LISSA L WILLIS RE 45.00; LOYE

WOLFE RE 36.96; WPCI S 47.50;

MELANIE R YOUNG RE 45.00;

ERIC ZIKMUND RE 45.00;

ROAD FUND

ACE HARDWARE & GARDEN

CENTER SU 11.99; ADVANCE

AUTO PARTS S 40.60; ALL

MAKES AUTO SUPPLY SU

1,188.89; AUSSIE HYDRAULICS S 647.72; ARNOLD MOTOR SUP-

PLY/AUTO VALUE SU 1,596.05;

BAUER BUILT EQ 12,750.00;

BOSSELMAN ENERGY F 88.20;

BUILDERS WAREHOUSE SU

380.23; CARQUEST AUTO PARTS SU 1,843.02; CENTRAL AG AND

SHOP SUPPLY S 48.00; CHS

AGRI SERVICE CENTER F 69.56;

COMFY BOWL EQ 170.00; CON-

STRUCTION RENTAL SU 454.15;

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS SU

312.54; ED BROADFOOT & SONS

SAND & GRAVEL G 6,410.04;

FARM PLAN S 1,933.50; FARM-

ERS CO-OP ASSOCIATION F

189.25; FASTENAL COMPANY SU 92.61; FLEETPRIDE SU

369.16; FRIESEN CHEVROLET SU 188.73; GARRETT TIRES &

TREADS S 1,031.25; GLASS DOC-

TOR OF CENTRAL NE S 150.00;

INTEGRATED SECURITY SOLU-

TIONS SU 4,600.00; K & B PARTS F 167.88; KEARNEY HUB A

24.98; KELLY SUPPLY COMPANY S 343.66; KENESAW MOTOR CO S 86.40; KIMBALL MIDWEST SU

89.60; LAWSON PRODUCTS SU

4,320.30; LCL TRUCK EQUIP-

MENT EQ 21,065.00; MARLATT

MACHINE SHOP S 2,556.73;

MASTERS TRUE VALUE S 27.25;

MATHESON TRI-GAS SU 393.56;

MENARDS S 297.58; MID NE AG-

GREGATE INC G 10,843.56; MID

STATE ENGINEERING & TESTING S 100.00; MIDWAY CHEVROLET SU 1,079.97; NE ASSN CO ENG,

HWY SUPER & SURVEY E 110.00;

NSG LOGISTICS G 16,355.07; NE

TRUCK CENTER S 1,169.42; THE

NEW SIOUX CITY IRON CO SU

79.51; NMC, INC. S 9,272.23;

O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE SU

109.94; OAK CREEK ENGINEER-

ING E 2,850.74;

POWERPLAN-MURPHY TRAC-

TOR SU 13,134.05; SAUL RAMOS

CONSTRUCTION, INC C

66,797.10; SAHLING KENWORTH

INC S 1,954.46; THE

LOCKMOBILE, LLC SU 19.60;

TRUCK CENTER COMPANIES S

210.08; U.S. BANK E 1,052.13;

WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU 61.04;

WPCI S 53.25; YANT EQUIPMENT

CO S 863.25;

VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E 24,178.00

VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT

FUND

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E 24,177.00

DEEDS PRESERVATION &

MONDERNIZATION

MIPS INC. S 249.00

HEALTH INSURANCE FUND

BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE I 113,984.10; HM LIFE MELLON

GLOBAL CASH MGNT I 46,389.64

INHERITANCE TAX

CELLSITE SOLUTIONS LLC E

12,050.00; PLATTE VALLEY COM-

MUNICATIONS E 14,485.87;

TESSCO INCORPORATED E

32,710.52

WIRELESS SERVICE FUND

BUFFALO CO TREASURER RE

27,251.68

WEED DISTRICT FUND

INTEGRATED SECURITY SOLU-

TIONS S 836.00; U.S. BANK E

5.00

911 EMERGENCY SERVICE

CENTURYLINK U 339.07; CEN-

TURYLINK U 1,904.18; CENTU-

RYLINK U 1,830.29; FRONTIER U 4,236.58; FRONTIER COMMUNI-

CATIONS CORP U 330.16; GE-

O-COMM E 4,049.00; LANGUAGE

LINE SERVICES U 60.19; NE CEN-

TRAL TELEPHONE CO U 109.99;

PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-

TIONS EQ 1,417.67

In addition to the claims presen-

ted to the Board in the pre-appro-

val report, the following two claims

were added.

GENERAL FUND

IRS-DEPT OF TREASURY T TAX

20.62; NE UC FUND E UC BENE-

FITS 127.00

ZONING

 

Zoning Administrator Dennise

Daniels was present for the follow-

ing Zoning agenda items.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 9:15 A.M. for an

Administrative Subdivision filed by

Mitch Humphrey, licensed land sur-

veyor, on behalf of Kelly J. Bock

and Nichole C. Bock, Nicole C.

Bock, Co-Trustee of the Turek

Family Irrevocable Trust dated Au-

gust 19, 2017, Kevin M. Turek,

Co-Trustee of the Turek Family Ir-

revocable Trust dated August 19,

2017, and Lanaya A. Turek, to be

known as "Bock Administrative

Subdivision", situated in part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 7, Township 11

North, Range 14 West of the Sixth

Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,

Nebraska. Mitch Humphrey was

present to review the application

and answer questions. No one

else addressed the Board and

Chairman McMullen closed the

hearing at 9:18 A.M. Moved by

Higgins and seconded by Klein to

approve the Administrative Subdi-

vision with the following Resolution

2021-18. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Klein, Loeffelholz,

Lynch, Morrow and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Kouba. Motion declared car-

ried.

RESOLUTION 2021-18

 

WHEREAS, Kelly J. Bock and

Nichole C. Bock, Nicole C. Bock,

Co-trustee of the Turek Family Ir-

revocable Trust dated August 19,

2017, Kevin M. Turek, Co-trustee

of the Turek Family Irrevocable

Trust dated August 19, 2017, and

Lanaya A. Turek, hereinafter re-

ferred to as "applicants" filed for an

Administrative Subdivision to be

known as "Bock Administrative

Subdivision", with the Buffalo

County Clerk and/or Zoning Admin-

istrator, and

WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-

trator forwarded this application to

this Board, and

WHEREAS, on March 23, 2021,

this Board conducted a public

hearing now and finds:

1. The proposed "Bock Adminis-

trative Subdivision" is in the Agri-

culture (AG) Zoning District for Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

2. The size of the parcels of real

estate, owned by the subdividing

entity, and any remnant property

not subdivided that amounts to

roughly 154 acres, after subdivid-

ing, complies with the minimum lot

size of this zoning district. The

remnant property owned by the

subdividing entity, is comprised of

other lands in Part of the Northeast

Quarter of Section Seven (7),

Township Eleven (11) North, Range

Fourteen (14), West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

3. The proposed plat for this sub-

division fulfills Buffalo County's

Subdivision Resolution require-

ments for administrative subdivi-

sions specifically allowed under

Section 3.02 together with other

provisions applicable thereto.

4. 280th Road and Buckeye

Road are county-maintained open

public roads that abut the pro-

posed subdivision to the north and

to the east. The width of this road,

after dedication, complies with the

minimum width standards required

by the Buffalo County Subdivision

Resolution.

5. Title search paperwork has

been provided to the Buffalo

County Attorney's Office and that

office has cleared title as concerns

Buffalo County's interests based

upon the title search documents

delivered to that office by appli-

cant.

6. This proposed administrative

subdivision should be approved.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the plat of

"Bock Administrative Subdivision",

an administrative subdivision being

Part of the Northeast Quarter of

Section Seven (7), Township Eleven

(11) North, Range Fourteen (14),

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

duly made out, acknowledged and

certified, is hereby approved, ac-

cepted, ratified, and authorized to

be filed and recorded in the Office

of the Register of Deeds, Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to recess the

regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:20 A.M. and

reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-

tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Lynch,

Morrow and McMullen. Absent:

Kouba. Motion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Assessor

Ethel Skinner and Deputy County

Treasurer Brenda Rohrich were

present.

County Assessor Ethel Skinner

had asked for clarification of the

decision from the February 9, 2021

Board Minutes for the approval of

permissive exemption application

filed by Grace Lutheran Church of

Pleasanton on parcel 100222000

as 100% exempt. After discussion

and review, it was determined by

the Board to leave the decision as

it stands at 100% exempt.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Klein to approve Motor

Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated

on the application by County

Treasurer Jean Sidwell for Hope

Evangelical Free Church on one

2012 Chevrolet Express Bus, one

2008 Chevrolet Express Bus, one

2002 Dodge Ram Wagon Bus and

one 2001 Chevrolet Express Bus.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins, Lynch,

Morrow and McMullen. Absent:

Kouba. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to adjourn the Board of

Equalization and return to the regu-

lar meeting of the Board of Com-

missioners at 9:24 A.M. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Loef-

felholz, Higgins, Lynch, Morrow

and McMullen. Absent: Kouba.

Motion declared carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and no one was

present. (Break in meeting until

9:30 A.M.)

Chairman McMullen instructed

County Clerk Giffin to open and

read aloud the submitted bids for

the Request for Proposal (RFP) to

locate, tie out and provide GPS ob-

servation data and coordinates on

section corners. Bids were submit-

ted from the following companies:

Grummert Professional Services,

LLC, the project team of Buffalo

Surveying Corporation and Jor-

gensen Surveying, JEO Consulting

Group, Miller & Associates Con-

sulting Engineers, P.C., Olsson and

Tremel Surveying Incorporated.

Zoning Administrator and the Com-

mittee will review the bids and

come back with recommendations

at the Board meeting on April 13,

2021.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Loeffelholz to enter into Execu-

tive Session at 9:43 A.M. to dis-

cuss contract negotiations. In ad-

dition to the Board members re-

sponding to roll, County Attorney

Shawn Eatherton and Sheriff Neil

Miller were present. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Klein, Lynch and

McMullen. Absent: Kouba. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Lynch to move out of Executive

Session at 10:17 A.M. and resume

the open meeting. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Lynch, Higgins,

Loeffelholz, Morrow and McMullen.

Absent: Kouba. Motion declared

carried.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 10:23 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, April 13,

2021.

ATTEST:

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners

Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ M27,t1

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

COUNTY OF BUFFALO

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Distress Warrant issued by

Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County Treas-

urer, for taxes owed by MARTHA

ANGELA SAYLOR, on personal

property,

I have levied on the following de-

scribed property of MARTHA AN-

GELA SAYLOR:

1) 1977 Champion 24'x56' Mobile

Home (VIN #0577174400AB)

The property is currently located:

2900 Grand Avenue (EAST LAWN

T/C) #64, Kearney, NE 68847 and

will be offered for sale to the high-

est bidder for cash subject to en-

cumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 a.m.

on the 1st day of April 2021 at the

East door of the Courthouse, City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open one

half-hour. Certificate of credit due at

beginning of sale for bid to be ac-

cepted.

Dated this 10th day of March,

2021.

Neil A. Miller,

Buffalo County Sheriff

Deputy Jake Valentine 90921

ZNEZ M20,M27

