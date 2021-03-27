Legal notices: March 27, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC
MEETING
OF THE PLATTE BASIN
COALITION
The Central Platte Natural Re-
sources District, North Platte Natu-
ral Resources District, South Platte
Natural Resources District, Tri-B-
asin Natural Resources District,
Twin Platte Natural Resources Dis-
trict (collectively, the Platte Basin
NRDs), and the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Natural Resources (Depar-
tment) hereby provide notice that a
public meeting of the Platte Basin
Coalition will be held on Tuesday
April 6, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time,
via Zoom conference. Those inter-
ested in attending the meeting re-
motely via Zoom conference may
reach out to their NRD or the De-
partment for further information.
The Platte Basin Coalition pur-
pose is to create a cooperative
body to assist the Platte Basin
NRDs and the Department with re-
source management and efficient
implementation of the basin-wide
management plan and the individ-
ual integrated management plans
for the overappropriated area of the
Platte River Basin.
An agenda of the meeting is be-
ing kept continually current and is
available for public inspection dur-
ing normal business hours at the
offices of the Platte Basin NRDs
and the Department and at the fol-
lowing website: www.dnr.nebra-
ska.gov. Please refer to the
websites and phone numbers listed
below for further information.
CPNRD: http://www.cpnrd.org or
phone (308) 385-6282. 215 Kauf-
man Avenue, Grand Island, NE
68803
NPNRD: http://www.npnrd.org or
phone (308) 632-2749. 100547 Air-
port Road, Scottsbluff, NE 69363
SPNRD: http://www.spnrd.org or
phone (308) 254-2377. 551 Park-
land Drive, Sidney, NE 69162
TBNRD: http://www.trib-
asinnrd.org or phone (308)
995-6688. 1723 Burlington Street,
Holdrege, NE 68949
TPNRD: http://www.tpnrd.org or
phone (308) 535-8080. 111 S
Dewey Street, North Platte, NE
69101
Department: http://www.dnr.n-
ebraska.gov or phone (402)
471-2363. 301 Centennial Mall
South, 4th Floor, Lincoln, NE 68508
Individuals with disabilities may
request auxiliary aids and services
necessary for participation by con-
tacting Ryan Kelly at the Nebraska
Department of Natural Resources,
301 Centennial Mall South, PO Box
94676, Lincoln, NE 68509-4676,
telephone (402) 471-1080 or e-mail
Notice of Organization of
Fusion Industries, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Fu-
sion Industries LLC (the
"Company") was organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska
on March 8, 2021. The address of
the Company's designated office is
1018 10th St. Gibbon, NE 68840.
The registered agent of the Com-
pany is Bentley Hays LLP having
an address of 3915 N Avenue,
Suite C Kearney, NE 68847.
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
COUNTY OF BUFFALO
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Distress Warrant issued by
Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County
Treasurer, for taxes owed by JULIE
D. MOSIER, on personal property,
I have levied on the following de-
scribed property of said JULIE D.
MOSIER:
1) 1977 Redman/New Moon
14'x66' Mobile Home (VIN
#GG10233999)
The property is located 865 W.
78th Street (WOODRIVER VALLEY
T/C) #101, Kearney, NE 68845 and
will be offered for sale to the high-
est bidder for cash subject to prior
encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 a.m.
on the 1st day of April 2021 at the
East door of the Courthouse, City
of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Said sale to be held open for one
half-hour. Certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Dated this 10th day of March
2021.
Neil A. Miller,
Buffalo County Sheriff
Deputy Jake Valentine 90921
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
COUNTY OF BUFFLAO
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Distress Warrant issued by
Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County
Treasurer, for taxes owed by KEVIN
WALDHERS or ROSE
UPTHAGROVE, on personal prop-
erty,
I have levied on the following de-
scribed personal property of said
KEVIN WALDHERS or ROSE
UPTHAGROVE:
1) 1974 Riviera 14'X76' Mobile
Home (VIN #0703702064)
The property is currently located:
2900 Grand Avenue (EAST LAWN
T/C) #56, Kearney, NE 68847 and
will be offered for sale to the high-
est bidder for cash subject to prior
encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 a.m.
on the 1st day of April 2021 at the
East door of the Courthouse, City
of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Said sale to be held open one
half-hour. Certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Dated this 10th day of March,
2021.
Neil A. Miller,
Buffalo County Sheriff
Deputy Jake Valentine 90921
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
COUNTY OF BUFFALO
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Distress Warrant issued by
Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County Treas-
urer, for taxes owed by LARRY D.
RACHOW, on personal property,
I have levied on the following de-
scribed property of LARRY D.
RACHOW:
1) 1973 Shar Lo/ Adrian Colt
12'x46' Mobile Home (VIN
#12502FKD3970AC)
The property is currently located:
318 E. Street, (BUEHERS T/C) #5,
Shelton, NE 68876 and will be of-
fered for sale to the highest bidder
for cash subject to prior encum-
brances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 a.m.
on the 1st day of April, 2021 at the
East door of the Courthouse, City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open one
half-hour. Certificate of credit due at
beginning of sale for bid to be ac-
cepted.
Dated this 10th day of March,
2021
Neil A. Miller,
Buffalo County Sheriff
Deputy Jake Valentine 90921
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
COUNTY OF BUFFALO
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Distress Warrant issued by
Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County Treas-
urer, for taxes owed by LAURI A.
ANDERSON, on personal property,
I have levied on the following de-
scribed property of LAURI A. AN-
DERSON:
1) 1972 DMH/Detroiter 14'x66' Mo-
bile Home (VIN #GCO57386)
The property is currently located:
2900 Grand Avenue (EAST LAWN
T/C) #201, Kearney, NE 68847 and
will be offered for sale to the high-
est bidder for cash subject to prior
encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 a.m.
on the 1st day of April, 2021 at the
East door of the Courthouse, City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open one
half-hour. Certificate of credit due at
the beginning of said sale for bid to
be accepted.
Dated this 10th day of March,
2021.
Neil A. Miller,
Buffalo County Sheriff
Deputy Jake Valentine, 90921
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, MARCH 23, 2021
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at
9:00 A.M. and 9:45 A.M. Chair-
man McMullen called the meeting
to order and led those present in
the Pledge of Allegiance. The fol-
lowing Board members responded
to roll call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan
Klein, Ronald Loeffelholz, Daniel
Lynch, Sherry Morrow and William
McMullen. Absent: Myron Kouba.
A copy of the acknowledgment and
receipt of notice and agenda by the
Board of Commissioners is at-
tached to these minutes. Public no-
tice of this meeting was publish-
ed/posted in the Kearney Hub, on
the Buffalo County web site, and
the bulletin boards located outside
the County Clerk's office and
County Board Room on March 18,
2021. Chairman McMullen an-
nounced that in accordance with
Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska
Revised Statutes, a current copy of
the Open Meetings Act is available
for review and posted at the back
of the Board Room. County Clerk
Janice Giffin took all proceedings
hereinafter shown; while the con-
vened meeting was open to the
public. County Attorney Shawn
Eatherton was present.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve the
March 9, 2021 Board meeting min-
utes. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Loeffelholz, Klein,
Lynch, Morrow and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Kouba. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Lynch to ratify the following
March 12, 2021 payroll claims
processed by the County Clerk.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Lynch, Higgins, Klein, Loef-
felholz and McMullen. Absent:
Kouba. Motion declared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Adver-
tisement; AP - Appropriation; B -
Bookmobile; C - Construction; CD
- Civil Defense; CM - Cottonmill; D
- Dues; E - Expense; EQ - Equip-
ment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I - Insur-
ance&/or Bonds; MC - Medical
Charges; R - Retirement; RE - Re-
imbursement; RT - Rent; S - Serv-
ice; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U - Util-
ities.
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 268,152.12
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,037.63; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 45,276.31; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 112,312.00;
FIRST CONCORD E 4,911.74;
FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
90,488.61; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY E 104.67; KATHLEEN A
LAUGHLIN E 402.00; MADISON
NATIONAL I 994.64; MADISON
NATIONAL I 299.57;
MASSMUTUAL R 1,175.00; NA-
TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R
1,080.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT E
1,231.50; PRINCIPAL E 3,182.44;
PROFESSIONAL CHOICE E
157.33; STATE OF NE T 15,123.99; VISION SERVICE PLAN E 838.33
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 53,932.40
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I 907.19;
RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R 8,636.15; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 2,567.00; BUFFALO CO
COURT E 152.62; FIRST CON-
CORD E 677.42; FIRST NATIONAL
BANK T 16,199.47; MADISON
NATIONAL I 161.10; MADISON
NATIONAL I 107.53; NATIONWIDE
RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE
CHILD SUPPORT E 242.00; PRIN-
CIPAL E 930.88; STATE OF NE T 2,436.76; VISION SERVICE PLAN E 205.22
WEED FUND
NET PAYROLL 4,917.02
RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R 777.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD
E 33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T 1,586.39; MADISON NATIONAL I 3.44; PRINCIPAL E 60.96; STATE
OF NE T 251.69
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to approve the following
transfer of County funds all per
budget. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,
Loeffelholz, Lynch and McMullen.
Absent: Kouba. Motion declared
carried.
FROM 0100 GENERAL FUND TO 5400 WEED FUND $ 25,000.00
At the request of Sheriff Neil
Miller the renewal of the Advanced
Correctional Health Care contract
has been tabled until June 22,
2021.
After discussion it was moved by
Morrow and seconded by Klein for
the approval to create Fund 2580
for the COVID American Rescue
Plan Fund with the following Reso-
lution 2021-17. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,
Loeffelholz, Lynch and McMullen.
Absent: Kouba. Motion declared
carried.
RESOLUTION 2021-17
WHEREAS, the US Congress
passed the American Rescue Plan
Act on March 10, 2021 and Pres-
ident Biden signed this legislation
into law on March 11, 2021,
WHEREAS, Buffalo County plans
to receive money to be used for:
l Responding to the public
health emergency or its negative
economic impacts. This includes
assistance to households, small
businesses, and nonprofits, or aid
to impacted industries such as
tourism, hospitality, or travel.
l Providing premium pay (up to
$13/hour) to eligible workers per-
forming essential work for the
county during the pandemic.
l Replacement of revenue lost
due to the pandemic.
l Necessary investments in
water, sewer, or broadband infra-
structure
WHEREAS, it is necessary and
proper that Buffalo County create a
budgetary fund for the account of
the receipts and the expenditures
of said fund. Fund #2580 was as-
signed by the State Auditor's Office
for the "COVID American Rescue
Plan".
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS that Buffalo County cre-
ates a fund to be known as "COVID
American Rescue Plan" number
#2580 on Buffalo County's ac-
counting and budgeting system.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to accept the February
2021 Community Action Partner-
ship of Mid-Nebraska RYDE Re-
port. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,
Lynch, Morrow and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Kouba. Motion declared car-
ried.
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
correspondence regarding the Lo-
cal Project Monthly Status Update
Report sent from the Nebraska De-
partment of Transportation (NDOT).
Chairman McMullen called on
each Board member present for
committee reports and recommen-
dations.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Lynch to approve the following
March 2021 vendor claims submit-
ted by the County Clerk. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Lynch,
Higgins, Loeffelholz, Morrow and
McMullen. Absent: Kouba. Mo-
tion declared carried.
GENERAL FUND
ACCURATE CONTROLS S
43,294.12; ACS C 39,400.00; AD-
VANCED CORRECTIONAL
HEALTHCARE MC 6,484.96; AG
LAND ATV S 401.87; ALL MAKES
AUTO SUPPLY SU 1,530.54; AMA-
ZON CAPITAL SERVICES E
649.15; MANDI J AMY RE 45.00;
AT&T MOBILITY E 1,208.42; ATS S 255.76; AXON ENTERPRISE SU
2,261.79; MICHAEL W BALDWIN S 1,087.50; BAMFORD S 2,952.10;
RICHARD BEECHNER E 300.00;
BENTLEY HAYS LLP S 1,143.75;
FRANCIS BIEHL RE 3.92; BRAD W
BIGELOW E 300.00; BLUE360 ME-
DIA E 406.88; BOYS TOWN S
2,132.81; BRAD RODGERS MD
MC 86.29; SCOTT BRADY RE
10.08; JONATHAN R BRANDT S
6,856.20; NATHAN BRECHT
45.00; CHARLES BREWSTER S
5,682.50; D. BRANDON BRINE-
GAR RE 13.68; BRUNER FRANK
SCHUMACHER S 6,854.35; BS &
K SIGNS S 780.00; BUFFALO CO
COMMUNITY PARTNERS E
1,025.88; BUFFALO CO ATTOR-
NEY E 1,430.00; BUFFALO CO
BAR ASSOCIATION D 540.00;
BUFFALO CO COURT E 2,014.00;
BUFFALO CO PUBLIC DEFENDER RE 35.00; BUFFALO CO SHERIFF E 2,229.62; BUILDERS WARE-
HOUSE SU 576.88; DORIS BURBY E 88.50; BRAD BUTLER E 49.12;
C & C MILLWORK C 4,185.00;
CANDO D 3,500.00; CANON SO-
LUTIONS AMERICA E 151.00;
CAPITAL CITY TRANSFER SERV-
ICE E 238.00; CARPENTER &
SKALKA COURT S 300.00; MI-
CHAEL D CARPER S 825.40;
RYAN C CARSON RE 45.00; CEN-
TRAL MEDIATION CENTER S
1,260.00; CENTRAL NE CREMA-
TION E 4,703.00; CENTURY LUM-
BER CENTER SU 136.56; CEN-
TURY 21 MIDLANDS RT 250.00;
CHARLESWORTH CONSULTING E 1,050.00; CHARTER COMMU-
NICATIONS S 466.98;
CHEMSEARCH S 1,171.31; CHI
HEALTH GOOD SAMARITAN MC
928.13; CHOICE PAINT & SUPPLY SU 212.80; JENNIFER CHURCH RE 45.00; CITY OF KEARNEY U 2,554.84; CITY OF KEARNEY E 298,045.59; CITY OF KEARNEY RE 31.56; CLERK OF THE DIS-
TRICT COURT S 2,387.00; CLERK
OF THE DISTRICT COURT E
341.93;CLERK OF THE DISTRICT
COURT E 477.00; CLERK OF THE
SUPREME COURT S 126.00;
CLIPPER PUBLISHING A 65.00;
KYLE CLOUGH RT 210.00;
COMFY BOWL EQ 200.00; COM-
MUNITY ACTION PARTNRSHP AP14,000.00; COMPASS FAMILY
SUPPORT S 3,525.00; COMP-
SYCH CORPORATION MC
1,791.24; CONSOLIDATED MAN-
AGEMENT S 22,445.42; CON-
STRUCTION RENTAL EQ 22.99;
COPYCAT PRINTING CENTER SU14.50; CORNHUSKER STATE
INDUSTRIES E 303.00; COUNTRY
PARTNERS COOPERATIVE F
843.75; DR. ANTHONY TATMAN MC 25.00; CULLIGAN OF KEAR-
NEY S 616.00; DAN'S SANITA-
TION, INC S 15.00; DENNISE DAN-
IELS RE 45.00; DAS ST AC-
COUNTING S 41.60; DAS STATE
ACCTNG-CENTRAL FINANCE S
1,340.00; DAWSON PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT U 4,403.77; DA-
MON DEEDS RE 45.00; DEPT OF
PATHOLOGY-ST LOUIS MC
225.00; DEWALD DEAVER L'HE-
UREUX LAW S 3,485.50; DLT SO-
LUTIONS E 3,484.14; DOMINION
REAL ESTATE RT 250.00; DOUG-
LAS CO SHERIFF E 26.08;
DOWHY TOWING & RECOVERY S 150.00; DUGAN PRINTING &
PROMOTIONS SU 496.86; BRAN-
DON J. DUGAN RE 9.72; EAKES SU 7,458.11; SHAWN
EATHERTON RE 196.20; EDUCA-
TIONAL SERVICE UNIT NO 10 AP
20,093.75; EGAN SUPPLY SU
954.09; ELITE COURT REPORT-
ING E 188.55; ELN, LLC RT 330.00;
ENTERPRISE ELECTRIC SU
1,766.10; ESCHAT E 118.82; EUS-
TIS BODY SHOP S 100.00; MAR-
SHA FANGMEYER, ESQ. S
1,230.00; FARMERS UNION
CO-OP ASSN F 16.00; FARMERS
COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATION F
39.15; PAUL FARRELL RE 45.00;
KARI FISK RE 45.00; FRONTIER S 26,008.46; FYE LAW OFFICE S 4,486.60; GALLS, LLC SU
313.28; GARCIA CLINICAL LABO-
RATORY MC 110.00; GARFIELD
CO SHERIFF E 24.50; CYNTHIA
GEMBALA HUGG E 149.50; GOOD
SAMARITAN HOSPITAL MC
15.58; M. TIMM DEVELOPMENT
RT 210.00; ZACHARY K GRAY S
1,507.50; GREAT PLAINS DENTAL MC 482.58; GREAT PLAINS RADI-
OLOGY & NUCLEAR MC 188.74;
HALL CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E
86.46; JAMES M HAYS RT 210.00;
ANDREW W HOFFMEISTER RE
45.00; HOLMES PLUMBING &
HEATING SU 5,004.26; HORNER,
LIESKE, MCBRIDE & KUHL E
325.00; LISA R HUERTA RE
45.00; INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR,
INC EQ 9,131.40; INTELLICOM
COMPUTER INC S 436.00; JACK
LEDERMAN CO, INC S 58.42;
JACK'S UNIFORMS AND EQUIP-
MENT EQ 277.94; JACOBSEN
ORR LAW FIRM S 8,444.80;
JOHNSTONE SUPPLY SU
1,087.20; JUSTICE WORKS E
198.00; KEARNEY ANESTHESIA
MC 296.24; KEARNEY HUB A
1,781.81; KEARNEY HUB E
4,590.35; WILLIE KEEP RE 19.04;
NELLY KEHL E 20.00; KELLY KEN-
NEDY RE 25.00; NICK KILLOUGH RE 45.00; JEFFREY C KNAPP S
810.18; KONICA MINOLTA BUSI-
NESS SOLUTIONS E 3,287.52;
KONICA MINOLTA PREMIER FI-
NANCE EQ 3,585.44; DOUG KRA-
MER RE 45.00; KRONOS E
1,102.50; LANCASTER CO SHER-
IFF E 80.95; LAWSON PROD-
UCTS SU 49.50; PATRICK LEE RE 45.00; LIESKE, LIESKE & ENSZ S 6,051.26; LIPS PRINTING SERV-
ICE S 269.50; STEPHEN G LOWE MC 982.50; MALLORY SAFETY &
SUPPLY SU 278.94; JOHN
MARSH RE 45.00; MARSHALL &
SWIFT/BOECKH E 477.95; LYNN
MARTIN RE 45.00; MASTERS
TRUE VALUE SU 74.02; SHARON
MAULER RE 45.00; JENNIFER R
MCCARTER REPORTING E
1,092.00; REBECCA M. MC-
CRACKEN E 146.70; MICHAEL
MEFFERD RE 45.00; MENARDS SU 3,554.00; MICROFILM IMAG-
ING SYSTEMS EQ 682.00;
MID-STATES AUTOMATION &
CONTROL SU 1,620.00; MIDWAY
CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP S
28.35; MIDWEST CONNECT S 12,494.37; MIPS INC. S 5,320.14;
MIRROR IMAGE CAR WASH E
320.89; MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS EQ 319.74; JERAD MURPHY RE
16.26; NE PUBLIC HEALTH ENVI-
RONMENTAL LAB S 210.00; NE
ASSN OF CO TREASURERS D
265.00; NE CENTRAL TELEPHONE
CO S 331.88; NE GENERATOR
SERVICE EQ 2,680.56; NE
HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES E
588.00; NE INSTITUTE OF FOREN-
SIC E 2,833.00; NE JUVENILE
JUSTICE ASSOCIATION E 280.00;
NE PUBLIC POWER DIST U
540.00; NE PUBLIC POWER DIS-
TRICT U 11,187.35; NE PUBLIC
SAFETY TASK FORCE S 840.00;
NE SUPREME COURT PUBLI-
CATIONS E 121.85; NE.GOV E
121.00; OPTK NETWORKS S
615.00; NEW WEST SPORTS
MEDICINE MC 1,636.62; KRISTI
NEWMAN RE 49.73; NMC, INC. S 250.00; NORTHEAST NE JUVE-
NILE SERVICE S 2,040.00;
NORTHWESTERN ENERGY U
7,038.57; NP REALTY RT 330.00;
NPZA E 20.00; O'BRIEN
STRAATMANN REDINGER E
1,500.00; OWENS EDUCATIONAL
SERVICES S 1,738.32; PAPER TI-
GER SHREDDING S 939.90; PAR-
KER GROSSART BAHENSKY
BEUCKE S 244.46; NATE PEAR-
SON RE 45.00; STEVE PESEK RT
330.00; PHYSICIANS LABORA-
TORY MC 355.00; PLATTE VAL-
LEY COMMUNICATIONS S
166.17; PLATTE VALLEY MEDICAL
CLINIC MC 150.12; POLICE OF-
FICERS ASSOCIATION D 15.00;
PRUSS-NABITY FUNERAL HOME S 990.00; PSYCHOLOGICAL RE-
SOURCES MC 270.00; QUILL
CORPORATION SU 817.93; KANE
M RAMSEY RE 45.00; RAVENNA
SANITATION S 795.00; RE-
SOURCE SOFTWARE INTERNA-
TIONAL E 1,275.00; ILENE RICH-
ARDSON R 14.00; JUAN
RODRIGUEZ RT 330.00; RU-
DOLPH LAW LLC S 390.00; RYAN
SAALFELD RE 45.00; KIRK SCOTT RE 45.00; SHERWIN WILLIAMS SU 63.97; SHREDDING SOLU-
TIONS S 45.00; TRENTON SNOW,
LLC RT 1,000.00; SNYDER, HIL-
LIARD & COCHRAN S 803.75;
SOLID WASTE AGENCY LANDFILL E 35.43; STAMM ROMERO & AS-
SOC S 11,345.03; VIKKI S STAMM RT 210.00; STETSON BUILDING
PRODUCTS SU 2,000.00;
THOMAS S STEWART S 2,182.50;
SUBURBAN FIRE PROTECTION
DIST #1 RE 730.79; MICHAEL J
SYNEK S 2,146.88 THOMSON
REUTERS - WEST E 452.16;
THOMSON REUTERS - WEST E
3,492.60; THOMSON REU-
TERS-WEST E 1,887.59; THOM-
SON REUTERS - WEST E 532.21;
THURSTON HEATING & AIR CON-
DITIONING S 221.18; TURNER
BODY SHOP OF KEARNEY S
75.00; REBECCA TVRDIK AN-
DERSON S 1,818.75; TWIN VI-
SION INVESTMENTS RT 290.00;
TYE & ROWLING S 1,958.60; U S
POSTMASTER E 558.00; U.S.
BANK E 12,569.50; KAMERAN
ULFERTS E 87.04; USA COM-
MUNICATION U 1,092.47; USPS
- HASLER E 1,000.00; MARC
VACEK RE 33.04; VALLEY CO
SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 51.78;
JERRY A. VAN WINKLE MC
1,588.75; VERIZON CONNECT
NWF S 32.38; VERIZON WIRE-
LESS S 753.43; VERIZON WIRE-
LESS S 39.29; VERIZON WIRE-
LESS S 1,544.60; RANDALL
VEST RE 19.04; VILLAGE OF
ELM CREEK U 64.99; VILLAGE
OF MILLER U 19.50; VILLAGE UNI-
FORM SU 93.40; VOIGT LAW OF-
FICE S 180.00; THE WALDINGER
CORPORATION S 3,247.47;
WALGREENS MC 25.49; WELLS
FARGO E 51.21 WELLS FARGO E 17.07; WELLS FARGO E 748.24;
WELLS FARGO E 35.00; WILKE'S
TRUE VALUE SU 157.09; ME-
LISSA L WILLIS RE 45.00; LOYE
WOLFE RE 36.96; WPCI S 47.50;
MELANIE R YOUNG RE 45.00;
ERIC ZIKMUND RE 45.00;
ROAD FUND
ACE HARDWARE & GARDEN
CENTER SU 11.99; ADVANCE
AUTO PARTS S 40.60; ALL
MAKES AUTO SUPPLY SU
1,188.89; AUSSIE HYDRAULICS S 647.72; ARNOLD MOTOR SUP-
PLY/AUTO VALUE SU 1,596.05;
BAUER BUILT EQ 12,750.00;
BOSSELMAN ENERGY F 88.20;
BUILDERS WAREHOUSE SU
380.23; CARQUEST AUTO PARTS SU 1,843.02; CENTRAL AG AND
SHOP SUPPLY S 48.00; CHS
AGRI SERVICE CENTER F 69.56;
COMFY BOWL EQ 170.00; CON-
STRUCTION RENTAL SU 454.15;
EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS SU
312.54; ED BROADFOOT & SONS
SAND & GRAVEL G 6,410.04;
FARM PLAN S 1,933.50; FARM-
ERS CO-OP ASSOCIATION F
189.25; FASTENAL COMPANY SU 92.61; FLEETPRIDE SU
369.16; FRIESEN CHEVROLET SU 188.73; GARRETT TIRES &
TREADS S 1,031.25; GLASS DOC-
TOR OF CENTRAL NE S 150.00;
INTEGRATED SECURITY SOLU-
TIONS SU 4,600.00; K & B PARTS F 167.88; KEARNEY HUB A
24.98; KELLY SUPPLY COMPANY S 343.66; KENESAW MOTOR CO S 86.40; KIMBALL MIDWEST SU
89.60; LAWSON PRODUCTS SU
4,320.30; LCL TRUCK EQUIP-
MENT EQ 21,065.00; MARLATT
MACHINE SHOP S 2,556.73;
MASTERS TRUE VALUE S 27.25;
MATHESON TRI-GAS SU 393.56;
MENARDS S 297.58; MID NE AG-
GREGATE INC G 10,843.56; MID
STATE ENGINEERING & TESTING S 100.00; MIDWAY CHEVROLET SU 1,079.97; NE ASSN CO ENG,
HWY SUPER & SURVEY E 110.00;
NSG LOGISTICS G 16,355.07; NE
TRUCK CENTER S 1,169.42; THE
NEW SIOUX CITY IRON CO SU
79.51; NMC, INC. S 9,272.23;
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE SU
109.94; OAK CREEK ENGINEER-
ING E 2,850.74;
POWERPLAN-MURPHY TRAC-
TOR SU 13,134.05; SAUL RAMOS
CONSTRUCTION, INC C
66,797.10; SAHLING KENWORTH
INC S 1,954.46; THE
LOCKMOBILE, LLC SU 19.60;
TRUCK CENTER COMPANIES S
210.08; U.S. BANK E 1,052.13;
WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU 61.04;
WPCI S 53.25; YANT EQUIPMENT
CO S 863.25;
VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E 24,178.00
VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT
FUND
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E 24,177.00
DEEDS PRESERVATION &
MONDERNIZATION
MIPS INC. S 249.00
HEALTH INSURANCE FUND
BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE I 113,984.10; HM LIFE MELLON
GLOBAL CASH MGNT I 46,389.64
INHERITANCE TAX
CELLSITE SOLUTIONS LLC E
12,050.00; PLATTE VALLEY COM-
MUNICATIONS E 14,485.87;
TESSCO INCORPORATED E
32,710.52
WIRELESS SERVICE FUND
BUFFALO CO TREASURER RE
27,251.68
WEED DISTRICT FUND
INTEGRATED SECURITY SOLU-
TIONS S 836.00; U.S. BANK E
5.00
911 EMERGENCY SERVICE
CENTURYLINK U 339.07; CEN-
TURYLINK U 1,904.18; CENTU-
RYLINK U 1,830.29; FRONTIER U 4,236.58; FRONTIER COMMUNI-
CATIONS CORP U 330.16; GE-
O-COMM E 4,049.00; LANGUAGE
LINE SERVICES U 60.19; NE CEN-
TRAL TELEPHONE CO U 109.99;
PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-
TIONS EQ 1,417.67
In addition to the claims presen-
ted to the Board in the pre-appro-
val report, the following two claims
were added.
GENERAL FUND
IRS-DEPT OF TREASURY T TAX
20.62; NE UC FUND E UC BENE-
FITS 127.00
ZONING
Zoning Administrator Dennise
Daniels was present for the follow-
ing Zoning agenda items.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 9:15 A.M. for an
Administrative Subdivision filed by
Mitch Humphrey, licensed land sur-
veyor, on behalf of Kelly J. Bock
and Nichole C. Bock, Nicole C.
Bock, Co-Trustee of the Turek
Family Irrevocable Trust dated Au-
gust 19, 2017, Kevin M. Turek,
Co-Trustee of the Turek Family Ir-
revocable Trust dated August 19,
2017, and Lanaya A. Turek, to be
known as "Bock Administrative
Subdivision", situated in part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 7, Township 11
North, Range 14 West of the Sixth
Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,
Nebraska. Mitch Humphrey was
present to review the application
and answer questions. No one
else addressed the Board and
Chairman McMullen closed the
hearing at 9:18 A.M. Moved by
Higgins and seconded by Klein to
approve the Administrative Subdi-
vision with the following Resolution
2021-18. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Klein, Loeffelholz,
Lynch, Morrow and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Kouba. Motion declared car-
ried.
RESOLUTION 2021-18
WHEREAS, Kelly J. Bock and
Nichole C. Bock, Nicole C. Bock,
Co-trustee of the Turek Family Ir-
revocable Trust dated August 19,
2017, Kevin M. Turek, Co-trustee
of the Turek Family Irrevocable
Trust dated August 19, 2017, and
Lanaya A. Turek, hereinafter re-
ferred to as "applicants" filed for an
Administrative Subdivision to be
known as "Bock Administrative
Subdivision", with the Buffalo
County Clerk and/or Zoning Admin-
istrator, and
WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-
trator forwarded this application to
this Board, and
WHEREAS, on March 23, 2021,
this Board conducted a public
hearing now and finds:
1. The proposed "Bock Adminis-
trative Subdivision" is in the Agri-
culture (AG) Zoning District for Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
2. The size of the parcels of real
estate, owned by the subdividing
entity, and any remnant property
not subdivided that amounts to
roughly 154 acres, after subdivid-
ing, complies with the minimum lot
size of this zoning district. The
remnant property owned by the
subdividing entity, is comprised of
other lands in Part of the Northeast
Quarter of Section Seven (7),
Township Eleven (11) North, Range
Fourteen (14), West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
3. The proposed plat for this sub-
division fulfills Buffalo County's
Subdivision Resolution require-
ments for administrative subdivi-
sions specifically allowed under
Section 3.02 together with other
provisions applicable thereto.
4. 280th Road and Buckeye
Road are county-maintained open
public roads that abut the pro-
posed subdivision to the north and
to the east. The width of this road,
after dedication, complies with the
minimum width standards required
by the Buffalo County Subdivision
Resolution.
5. Title search paperwork has
been provided to the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office and that
office has cleared title as concerns
Buffalo County's interests based
upon the title search documents
delivered to that office by appli-
cant.
6. This proposed administrative
subdivision should be approved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the plat of
"Bock Administrative Subdivision",
an administrative subdivision being
Part of the Northeast Quarter of
Section Seven (7), Township Eleven
(11) North, Range Fourteen (14),
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
duly made out, acknowledged and
certified, is hereby approved, ac-
cepted, ratified, and authorized to
be filed and recorded in the Office
of the Register of Deeds, Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to recess the
regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:20 A.M. and
reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-
tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Lynch,
Morrow and McMullen. Absent:
Kouba. Motion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Assessor
Ethel Skinner and Deputy County
Treasurer Brenda Rohrich were
present.
County Assessor Ethel Skinner
had asked for clarification of the
decision from the February 9, 2021
Board Minutes for the approval of
permissive exemption application
filed by Grace Lutheran Church of
Pleasanton on parcel 100222000
as 100% exempt. After discussion
and review, it was determined by
the Board to leave the decision as
it stands at 100% exempt.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Klein to approve Motor
Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated
on the application by County
Treasurer Jean Sidwell for Hope
Evangelical Free Church on one
2012 Chevrolet Express Bus, one
2008 Chevrolet Express Bus, one
2002 Dodge Ram Wagon Bus and
one 2001 Chevrolet Express Bus.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins, Lynch,
Morrow and McMullen. Absent:
Kouba. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to adjourn the Board of
Equalization and return to the regu-
lar meeting of the Board of Com-
missioners at 9:24 A.M. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Loef-
felholz, Higgins, Lynch, Morrow
and McMullen. Absent: Kouba.
Motion declared carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and no one was
present. (Break in meeting until
9:30 A.M.)
Chairman McMullen instructed
County Clerk Giffin to open and
read aloud the submitted bids for
the Request for Proposal (RFP) to
locate, tie out and provide GPS ob-
servation data and coordinates on
section corners. Bids were submit-
ted from the following companies:
Grummert Professional Services,
LLC, the project team of Buffalo
Surveying Corporation and Jor-
gensen Surveying, JEO Consulting
Group, Miller & Associates Con-
sulting Engineers, P.C., Olsson and
Tremel Surveying Incorporated.
Zoning Administrator and the Com-
mittee will review the bids and
come back with recommendations
at the Board meeting on April 13,
2021.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Loeffelholz to enter into Execu-
tive Session at 9:43 A.M. to dis-
cuss contract negotiations. In ad-
dition to the Board members re-
sponding to roll, County Attorney
Shawn Eatherton and Sheriff Neil
Miller were present. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Klein, Lynch and
McMullen. Absent: Kouba. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Lynch to move out of Executive
Session at 10:17 A.M. and resume
the open meeting. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Lynch, Higgins,
Loeffelholz, Morrow and McMullen.
Absent: Kouba. Motion declared
carried.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 10:23 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, April 13,
2021.
ATTEST:
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners
Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
COUNTY OF BUFFALO
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Distress Warrant issued by
Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County Treas-
urer, for taxes owed by MARTHA
ANGELA SAYLOR, on personal
property,
I have levied on the following de-
scribed property of MARTHA AN-
GELA SAYLOR:
1) 1977 Champion 24'x56' Mobile
Home (VIN #0577174400AB)
The property is currently located:
2900 Grand Avenue (EAST LAWN
T/C) #64, Kearney, NE 68847 and
will be offered for sale to the high-
est bidder for cash subject to en-
cumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 a.m.
on the 1st day of April 2021 at the
East door of the Courthouse, City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open one
half-hour. Certificate of credit due at
beginning of sale for bid to be ac-