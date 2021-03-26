 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: March 26, 2021
0 comments

Legal notices: March 26, 2021

  • 0

 

NOTICE

In the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

Estate of Alta Bentley, a/k/a Alta M.

Bentley, Deceased

Estate No PR 21-28

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for Probate of Will of said de-

ceased, Determination of Heirs,

and Appointment of Kathryn

Moomey as Personal Representa-

tive has been filed and is set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

Buffalo County Court, Kearney, Ne-

braska, 68848, on April 22, 2021, at

or after 1:30 p.m.

Kathryn Moomey, Petitioner

44201 Highway 40

Sumner, NE 68878

(308) 293-3930

Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)

DOWNING, ALEXANDER and

WOOD

355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185

Superior, Nebraska 68978

(402) 879-4751

ZNEZ M19,M26,A2

SANITARY AND IMPROVE-

MENT DISTRICT NO. 3 OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a meeting of the Board of Trustees

of Sanitary and Improvement Dis-

trict No. 3 of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, will be held at The Well

House, Glenwood Estates, Kear-

ney, Nebraska at 7:30 p.m. on April

12, 2021, which meeting will be

open to the public. An Agenda for

such meeting, kept continuously

current, is available for public in-

spection at 1419 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska, and includes

the payment of bills.

John Boersma, Clerk

ZNEZ M26,t1

 

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that a reg-

ular, public meeting of the Board of

Education of School District #7, of

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, will be held on

Monday, April 12, 2021 at 5:30

P.M. in the Staff Development

Room of the Kearney Public

Schools Administration Building at

320 West 24th Street, Kearney, NE

68845, and on Facebook Live.

The agenda for the regular, public

meeting of the Board of Education,

which is kept continually current, is

available at the Administrative Of-

fices of the Kearney Public

Schools, 320 West 24th St., Kear-

ney, NE 68845, during normal busi-

ness hours; or may be accessed

electronically through

SparqMeetings on the Kearney

Public Schools website at

www.kearneypublicschools.org

on Friday, April 9, 2021.

ZNEZ A9,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

The monthly meeting of the

Board of Directors of the Dawson

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 10:00

A.M. at the District’s Headquarters,

located at 75191 Road 433, Lex-

ington, Nebraska. The public may

participate in the meeting in-person

or via Zoom videoconference call

by dialing 1(312)626-6799 meeting

ID 949 8171 8537 passcode

552951.

An agenda of the subjects to

arise at said meeting is kept contin-

ually current and is available for

public inspection at the office of

the District. A copy of the proposed

bylaw change is available below.

Paige McConville

ARTICLE I

 

Section 5. Compensation. Mem-

bers of the board of directors shall

be paid their actual expenses while

engaged in performing the duties of

their office or while otherwise en-

gaged in the business of the Dis-

trict. Effective March 1, 2013, per

diem paid to the directors shall not

exceed $300.00 a day for regular

board meetings and $400.00 a day

for other meetings and shall be

fixed by the board of directors. The

President’s per diem shall be

$400.00 per day for regular board

meetings and for other meetings.

Directors may participate in the

District’s employee health insur-

ance plan. Mileage reimbursement

for the business use of the personal

automobiles of the directors, while

engaged in performing the duties of

their office, shall be equivalent to

the current standard mileage rate

as set by the Internal Revenue

Service. Meetings, other than regu-

larly scheduled board meetings, at-

tended virtually by electronic

means shall be paid $200 per day

(see Article II, Section 3, Special

Meetings).

ARTICLE II

 

Section 1. Annual Meeting. The

annual meeting of the board of di-

rectors shall normally be on the first

Wednesday of each year beginning

with the year 1940 at such place at

Lexington in the County of Daw-

son, State of Nebraska, as shall be

designated in the notice of the

meeting, for the purpose of electing

officers and transacting such other

business as may come before the

meeting. If the day fixed for the an-

nual meeting shall be a legal holi-

day, such meeting shall normally

be held on the next succeeding

business day if possible. If the

election of officers shall not be held

on the day designated herein for

any annual meeting, or at any ad-

journment thereof, the board of di-

rectors shall cause the election to

be held at a special meeting as

soon thereafter as conveniently

may be.

Section 2. Regular Meeting. A

regular meeting of the board of di-

rectors shall normally be held

monthly, on the first Wednesday of

each month, at the headquarters

office of the District in Lexington,

Nebraska, or at such place within

the District's boundaries as desig-

nated by the President. Notice of

the time and place of the regular

monthly meeting of the board of di-

rectors shall conform to the appli-

cable statutes governing the same.

Section 3. Special Meetings.

a. Special Meetings – For Cause.

Special meetings of the board of

directors, for cause as stated by

the Board president, may be called

by the President or any three (3) di-

rectors. The person or persons au-

thorized to call special meetings of

the board of directors may fix the

time at the headquarters office for

the holding of any special meeting

of the board of directors called by

them. The place of a called special

meeting may be designated other

than the headquarters office by the

President.

b. Special Meetings – Event

Driven. These meetings may occur

when an extraordinary event or

cause beyond the control of the Di-

rector impacts the Director or Di-

rector(s) capability to participate in

person, such as a national or state

emergency, or regulations and/or

restrictions imposed by any Gov-

ernmental Authority. These meet-

ings may be attended virtually us-

ing an electronic device. Under

these circumstances the Director’s

vote, on matters requiring a deci-

sion, shall be counted.

Section 4. Notice. Notice of the

time, place and purpose of any

special meeting of the board of di-

rectors shall be given at least two

(2) days previous thereto, by writ-

ten notice, delivered personally or

mailed, electronically or via the

United States Postal Service, to

each director at his last known ad-

dress or through electronic means.

If mailed, such notice shall be

deemed to be delivered when de-

posited in the United States mail so

addressed, with postage thereon

prepaid. If delivered electronically,

such notice shall be deemed deliv-

ered when sent via e-mail by the

sender to the last known e-mail ad-

dress of the director, provided an

undeliverable notice is not received

from the e-mail provider. The at-

tendance of a director at any meet-

ing shall constitute a waiver of no-

tice of such meeting, except in

case a director shall attend a meet-

ing for the express purpose of ob-

jecting to the transaction of any

business because the meeting shall

not have been lawfully called or

convened.

Section 5. Quorum. A majority of

the board of directors shall consti-

tute a quorum for the transaction of

business at any meeting of the

board of directors, provided that if

less than a majority of the directors

is present, they may adjourn the

meeting from time to time without

further notice. If a Director is at-

tending in a virtual manner, the

Board President may call a quorum

which would include said Director

by such notice.

 

ARTICLE III

Section 1. Number. The officers

of the District shall be President,

Vice President, Secretary and

Treasurer.

Section 3. Removal. Any officer

or agent elected or appointed by

the board of directors may be re-

moved by the board of directors

whenever in its judgment the best

interests of the District will be

served thereby. Removal of said of-

ficer or agent shall follow the cur-

rent Nebraska state statute.

Section 4. Vacancies. A vacancy

in any office may be filled by the

board of directors for the unexpired

portion of the term. These positions

shall be filled following a current or

amended Nebraska statute.

Section 7. Secretary. The Secre-

tary shall: (a) keep the minutes of

the board of directors in one or

more books provided for that pur-

pose; (b) see that all notices are

duly given in accordance with

these by-laws or as required by

law; (c) be custodian of the corpo-

rate records and of the seal of the

District; (d) sign with the President

or the Vice President, in the name

of the District, all contracts, notes,

debentures, warrants, or other obli-

gations authorized by the board of

directors as requested; (c) have

general charge of the books of the

District; and (gf) in general, perform

all duties incident to the office of

Secretary and such other duties as

may from time to time be assigned

to him/her by the board of direc-

tors.

Section 11. Compensation. The

powers, duties and compensation

of any other officers, agents and

employees shall be fixed by the

board of directors, subject to provi-

sions of current law.

Section 12. Reports. The officers

of the District shall cause and sub-

mit annually reports covering the

business of the District for the pre-

vious fiscal year and showing the

condition of the District at the close

of the fiscal year.

ZNEZ M26,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

B & T GOLF GUYS, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that B & T

Golf Guys, LLC, a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company, has been

organized under the Nebraska Uni-

form Limited Liability Company

Act. The address of its designated

office is 6180 Yellow Rose Lane,

Kearney, NE 68845. The name and

address of the initial registered

agent is Tylor Vose, 6180 Yellow

Rose Lane, Kearney, NE 68845.

The mailing address of the regis-

tered agent is 6180 Yellow Rose

Lane, Kearney, NE 68845. B & T

Golf Guys, LLC commenced busi-

ness on March 23, 2021, and the

general nature of its business is to

engage in any lawful business not

prohibited by the Nebraska Uni-

form Limited Liability Company

Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher

Husak, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

ZNEZ M25,A2,A9

 

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at

the office of the City Clerk, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 and then

publicly opened and then read

aloud in the City Council Cham-

bers, for the construction of the

Kearney Water Trail Phase II En-

hancements known as Kearney

Whitewater Park involving recrea-

tional enhancements along the

North Channel of the Platte River

(Turkey Creek) which includes, but

is not limited to: site clearing and

grubbing, upstream access path in-

stallation, excavation and grading,

grouted boulder structures for two

whitewater features, boulder and

rip rap placement, non-grouted and

grouted boulder terracing, bank

grading, landscaping, and portage

trail installation, as per drawings

and specifications now on file at

the Office of the City Clerk.

Bids must be made on the Bid

Form found in the Contract Docu-

ments and submitted in a sealed

envelope labeled "BID FOR KEAR-

NEY WATER TRAIL PHASE II" to

the office of the City Clerk. The

City will accept only those sealed

bids, either hand delivered to the

City Clerk's Office or received at

the City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, via U.S. Mail or other com-

mercial carrier. Items transmitted

by facsimile or electronically will

not be accepted.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and to

waive any irregularities or infor-

malities in any bid received, and to

accept any bid which is deemed

most favorable to the City of Kear-

ney, at the time and under condi-

tions stipulated in the General Re-

quirements. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened.

The Contract Documents may be

examined or may be obtained at

the City Clerk's Office, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, NE 68847,

Telephone 308-233-3216.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his/her proposal, a cer-

tified check, a cashier's check or

bid bond made payable, without

condition, to the City Clerk, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, in an amount equal

to five percent (5%) of the pro-

posal.

A Pre-Bid virtual conference will

be scheduled on Tuesday, April 13,

2021 at 2:00 p.m. (CT). Please con-

tact Scott Hayden at

shayden@kearneygov.org or

308-233-3228 to request a virtual

meeting invitation.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors and consultants to

comply with all applicable Federal

and State laws and regulations.

The Owner, in accordance with

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of

1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d

to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of

Federal Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each in an

amount at least equal to the con-

tract price.

If you have any questions re-

garding this invitation to bid, please

contact Scott Hayden, Director of

Parks & Recreation at

shayden@kearneygov.org or

308-233-3228.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ M26,A2,9

REQUEST FOR BIDS

/INVITATION FOR BIDS

CITY OF KEARNEY

KEARNEY REGIONAL

AIRPORT, KEARNEY, NE

PARKING LOT EXPANSION

AIP Project No: 3-31-0045-034

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the Owner, the City of Kearney,

Kearney, NE, at the Council Cham-

bers at City Hall, at 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, NE, 68848 until

2:00 p.m. local time, on Tuesday,

April 20, 2021 and then publicly

opened and read aloud, for furnish-

ing all labor, materials and equip-

ment, and performing all work nec-

essary for completing the "Parking

Lot Expansion" project.

In general, the improvements on

which bids are requested will re-

quire the following major construc-

tion items:

Ÿ Construction of new PCC

pavement north parking lot includ-

ing drive lanes, raised medians,

and signage.

Ÿ Installation of lighting for pro-

posed north parking lot.

Ÿ Installation of pavement mark-

ings for proposed north parking lot.

Ÿ Flagpole relocation.

Ÿ Fire hydrant relocation.

Ÿ Construct PCC pavement ex-

pansion of the southern parking lot

including drive lanes, raised medi-

ans, and signage.

Ÿ Fence relocation.

Ÿ Airside light pole relocation.

Ÿ Apron tie-down removal.

Ÿ Airport beacon and beacon

tower removal and replacement.

Ÿ Misc. drainage improvements.

Ÿ Installation, maintenance, and

removal of erosion control meas-

ures.

Ÿ Seeding, sodding, and mulch-

ing.

Ÿ Parking lot light LED conver-

sion.

Copies of the bid documents in-

cluding project drawings and tech-

nical specifications are on file and

may be inspected at the following

locations. In person visits may be

restricted due to COVID-19; call

prior to making a site visit:

Ÿ Kearney Regional Airport, Of-

fice of the Airport Manager, Kear-

ney, NE 68848 (308-234-2318)

Ÿ Alfred Benesch & Company,

825 "M" Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

(402-479-2200).

Ÿ Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910

S. 58th Street, Suite C, Lincoln, NE

68516 (402-421-8332)

Ÿ Nebraska Department of

Transportation - Aeronautics Divi-

sion, 3431 Aviation Road, Suite

150, Lincoln, NE 68524

(402-471-2371)

Ÿ Omaha Builders Exchange,

4159 South 94th Street, Omaha,

NE 68127 (402-991-6906)

Ÿ DodgeProjects.Constru-

ction.com (877-989-5753)

A complete set of electronic

plans and specifications, not in-

cluding referenced documents,

may be obtained from the Engineer

via an Engineer hosted FTP site at

no cost. To request electronic

plans/specifications from Benesch,

please send an email request to

both of the following email ad-

dresses with the required info:

Benesch Email Addresses:

abeil@benesch.com (Andrew) and

abernhardson@benesch.com (Alex)

Email Information

Email Title:

EAR Parking Lot Expansion -

Plan/Spec Request

Contractor Email Address: Email

Address Where FTP Link Can Be

Sent

Contractor Contact Name: Name

of Person To Be "Attentioned"

On Email

Contractor Phone Number:

(Area Code) Phone #

Parties then interested in sub-

mitting an official bid must contact

Benesch (402-479-2200) and re-

quest an official hard-copy bid

booklet. The electronic documents

on the Engineer hosted FTP site do

not contain the official bid booklet.

Contractors must obtain an official

hard-copy bid booklet from

Benesch to submit a bid.

A pre-bid meeting will NOT be

held in conjunction with this proj-

ect. All bidders are required to ex-

amine the site to become familiar

with all site conditions.

Contractors shall coordinate with

Jim Lynaugh, Airport Manager,

(308) 234-2318 for site visit oppor-

tunities. The Owner reserves the

right, at the time of the site visit, to

reject requests to inspect specific

areas of the airfield, if it is not con-

ducive to airport operations at the

time.

Contractors bidding need not be

pre-qualified but shall be qualified

to do the work.

Each proposal must be accom-

panied by a bid guaranty (per 49

CFR Part 18.36(h)(1)) in the amount

of not less than five (5) percent of

the total amount of the bid. The bid

guaranty may be by certified check

on a solvent bank or bid bond

made payable to the City of Kear-

ney, Kearney, NE.

All proposals submitted in ac-

cordance with the instructions

presented herein will be subject to

evaluation. Bids may be held by

the City of Kearney, Kearney, NE

for a period not to exceed ninety

(90) calendar days from the date of

the bid opening for the purpose of

evaluating bids prior to award of

contract.

Award of contract will be based

on the lowest aggregate sum pro-

posal submitted from those bidders

that are confirmed as being re-

sponsive and responsible. Contrac-

tors bidding shall bid all items. The

right is reserved, by the Owner, to

reject any and all bids and to waive

any or all irregularities, technicali-

ties, informality or any information

in the bids received.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to furnish separate perfor-

mance and payment bonds, each

in an amount equal to 100% of the

contract.

Prospective Bidders are hereby

advised that award of contract is

contingent upon owner receiving

Federal funding assistance under

the Airport Improvement Program

(AIP) and/or Coronavirus Aid, Re-

lief, And Economic Security (C-

ARES) Act.

DBE Requirement: This project is

subject to the requirements of 49

CFR Part 26 Disadvantaged Busi-

ness Enterprise Participation. The

owner has established a contract

participation goal of 1.62 percent

for small business concerns owned

and controlled by certified socially

and economically disadvantaged

business enterprise (DBE). The

Owner's award of this contract is

conditioned upon Bidder or Offeror

satisfying the good faith effort re-

quirements of 49 CFR §26.53.

Civil Rights - Title VI Notice: The

City (Owner) is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Federal Provisions

Award of contract is also subject

to the following provisions:

Each bidder shall be aware and

acknowledge that the project is

subject to the FAA's current Con-

tract Provision Guidelines for Obli-

gated Sponsors and Airport Im-

provement Program Project item-

ized as follows and included in Arti-

cle 2 Contract Provisions of the

contract documents:

Ÿ Affirmative Action Require-

ment

Ÿ Buy American Preference

Ÿ Civil Right - Title VI Assurance

Ÿ Davis Bacon Requirements

Ÿ Debarment and Suspension

Ÿ Disadvantaged Business En-

terprise

Ÿ Foreign Trade Restriction

Ÿ Lobbying and Influencing

Federal Employees

Ÿ Procurement of Recovered

Materials

City of Kearney,

Kearney, Nebraska

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ M26,A2,9

NOTICE

 

The Village of Pleasanton is ap-

plying for a 2021 Public Works

(PW) Community Development

Block Grant (CDBG) from the Ne-

braska Department of Economic

Development (NDED) for Street Im-

provements. The Village is contem-

plating the award of a contract for

certain technical and professional

services for the administration of

this project, contingent upon the

awarding of the grant. Therefore,

this is a Request for Proposals

from your firm, if interested, in per-

forming these technical and profes-

sional services.

The selected administrator will be

required to assist the Village with:

- providing required data needed

for meeting special grant condi

tions

- establishing and maintaining all

files as required by NDED

- preparing and submitting re

quired Performance Reports

- meeting all requirements of

State regulations and other

laws, regulations and assur

ances required by DED

The administrator must be certi-

fied by NDED, and perform his/her

services according to project per-

formance and implementation

schedule that has been approved

by NDED. The selection of the

PROJECT ADMINISTRATOR will

be according to the following crite-

ria:

1. Technical expertise (25 points).

2. Past record of performance (25

points).

3. Capacity of the firm (25

points).

4. Familiarity with CDBG projects

of a similar nature (25 points).

5. Proposed fee (5 points).

Total possible points = 105

points

On or about April 13, 2021, the

Village will evaluate all submittals

and select a firm to perform Gen-

eral Administration, and then the

selected administrator will negoti-

ate a lump sum contract. Contract

award will be contingent upon the

award of CDBG PW Funds and Re-

lease of Funds by NDED. The Vil-

lage of Pleasanton is an equal op-

portunity employer and requires all

contractors and consultants to

comply with all applicable Federal

and State laws and regulations.

Six (6) hard copies and one (1)

electronic copy of the proposal are

required by 5 P.M. on April 9 2021,

and can be mailed to:

Leora Hofmann, Village Clerk-

/Treasurer

Village of Pleasanton

PO Box 121

Pleasanton, NE 68866

pleasantonvillage@yahoo.com

Please mark your envelope:

CDBG GENERAL ADMINISTRA-

TOR - STREET IMPROVEMENTS

Leora Hofmann

Clerk/Treasurer

Village of Pleasanton

ZNEZ M26,t1

 

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO. JV20-12 and

JV20-13

In the Juvenile Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

IN THE INTEREST OF FRANKIE

GREUTER AND ALEXIA

GREUTER,

Juveniles.

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, MIKAYLA

ESPENHOVER and DONALD

GREUTER, JR., the named mother

and father of FRANKIE GREUTER,

born April 2015, AND ALEXIA

GREUTER, born August 2012, or

anyone else claiming any right or

interest in and to said children, that

proceedings concerning FRANKIE

GREUTER AND ALEXIA GREUTER

are currently pending in the Juve-

nile Court of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, and that a FIRST APPEAR-

ANCE hearing on the State’s Mo-

tion to Terminate Parental Rights is

set for April 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.,

and EVIDENTIARY HEARING on

said Motion to Terminate has been

set for May 17, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.,

before the Honorable John P.

Rademacher. Said parents or any-

one else claiming any right or inter-

est in and to said child shall enter

their appearance in the Juvenile

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

on or before April 21, 2021 at 9:00

a.m., and May 17, 2021, at 9:00

a.m., or personally appear on these

dates.

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

ZNEZ M19,M26,A2

NOTICE OF TAX FORECLOSURE

SUIT

BUFFALO COUNTY DISTRICT

COURT

CASE # CI 20-522

TO THE FOLLOWING

DEFENDANTS:

JOANN M. MOFFETT, Marital

Status unknown, JANE AND JOHN

DOE, real and true names and mar-

ital status unknown, and any and

all persons that may claim some

right, title, and interest in or to:

THAT PART OF THE EAST HALF

OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER,

SECTION THREE (3), TOWNSHIP

TWELVE (12) NORTH, RANGE FIF-

TEEN (15) WEST OF THE 6TH P.M.

Buffalo County, Nebraska, LYING

EAST OF THE CENTER OF THE

CREEK KNOWN AS BEAVER

CREEK, WITH APPURTENANCES

ADDITIONALLY KNOWN AS PAR-

CEL ID #080018000 ON TAX REC-

ORDS OF BUFFALO COUNTY,

REAL AND TRUE NAMES UN-

KNOWN,

The object and prayer of which is

to foreclose tax sale certificates an-

d/or liens against the above-d-

escribed real estate and/or im-

provements and to sell the same

for unpaid taxes, costs, fees, and

assessments, if any, plus interest,

and to bar each and all defendants

of all right, title, or interest in and

to, or equity or redemption in and

to said real estate and/or improve-

ments thereon.

YOU ARE REQUIRED TO AN-

SWER SAID PETITION IN WRIT-

ING, FILED WITH THE CLERK OF

THE DISTRICT COURT OF BUF-

FALO COUNTY, PO BOX 520,

KEARNEY NE 68848 ON OR BE-

FORE May 3, 2021.

BUFFALO COUNTY, Plaintiff

SEAN R EATHERTON, COUNTY

ATTORNEY

By: Andrew W. Hoffmeister

#15687

Chief Deputy County Attorney

ZNEZ M12,M19,M26,A2

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is LIFE BY THE WATER

BOUTIQUE, LLC.

2. The street and mailing address

of the principal place of business

and designated office is 1423 13th

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The name and street and mail-

ing address of the registered agent

is LeeAnn Jameson, 1423 13th Av-

enue, Kearney, NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on February 12, 2021 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company is by its members.

ZNEZ M12,M19, M26

 

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, March 23, 2021, the Kearney

City Council passed and approved

according to law and adopted the

following ordinances to be pub-

lished in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8472 vacating Lot

2, Tech One Second Subdivision, a

subdivision being part of the North-

east Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Ordinance No. 8473 rezoning

from District M-1, Limited Industrial

District and District BP/PD, Busi-

ness Park/Planned Development

Overlay District to District BP,

Business Park District for property

described as a tract of land being

part of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter and part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(3215 Global Drive Place).

Ordinance No. 8474 amending

the following chapters/sections of

the City Code as follows: (a) Sec-

tion 56-101 "Purpose" of Chapter

56 "Public Improvements and Infra-

structure" to amend the reference

of storm water to stormwater; (b)

Section 56-102 "Water" of Chapter

56 "Public Improvements and Infra-

structure" to amend the references

of City Engineer to Director of Pub-

lic Works or his/her duly appointed

representative; (c) Section 56-103

"Sanitary Sewers" of Chapter 56

"Public Improvements and Infra-

structure" to amend the references

of City Engineer to Director of Pub-

lic Works or his/her duly appointed

representative; (d) Section 56-104

"Storm Water Management" of

Chapter 56 "Public Improvements

and Infrastructure" to amend the

reference of storm water to

stormwater, including the section

title and to amend the references of

City Engineer to Director of Public

Works or his/her duly appointed

representative and to amend from

thirty (30) days of the date of notice

to five (5) days of the date of notice

for when maintenance is required

for a given stormwater facility, fol-

lowing written notice from the City

to property owners responsible for

said maintenance; (e) Section

56-106 "Parks Reservations" of

Chapter 56 "Public Improvements

and Infrastructure" to amend the

reference of storm water to

stormwater; (f) Section 56-109

"Timing and Conveyance" of Chap-

ter 56 "Public Improvements and

Infrastructure" to amend the refer-

ences of City Engineer to Director

of Public Works or his/her duly ap-

pointed representative; and (g)

Section 56-112 "Easements" of

Chapter 56 "Public Improvements

and Infrastructure" to amend the

reference of storm water to

stormwater.

Ordinance No. 8475 amending

Section 8-507 "Sale of Vehicle" of

Article 5 "Abandoned Vehicles" of

Chapter 8 "Police" of the City Code

to amend the language authorizing

the sale of vehicles by the City

Manager or designee and to add

the authorization for the Police De-

partment to sell such vehicle at

public sale or by use of an online

auction website and give proper

notice being printed once in the ap-

propriate newspaper of general cir-

culation within the City at least ten

(10) days prior to sale or by being

posted on the City of Kearney

website for a period of at least ten

(10) days prior to sale.

Ordinance No. 8476 authorizing

the issuance of Combined Utilities

Revenue Bonds, Series 2021, of

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, in

the aggregate principal amount of

$1,045,000 for the purpose of pay-

ing the cost of maintaining, extend-

ing, enlarging and improving the

waterworks plant and water system

and the sewage disposal plant and

sanitary sewer system of the city;

directing the application of the pro-

ceeds of said bonds; prescribing

the form, terms and details of said

bonds; pledging and hypothecating

the revenue and earnings of the

waterworks plant and water sys-

tem, sewage disposal plant and

sanitary sewer system and electric

distribution system of said city for

the payment of said bonds and in-

terest thereon; providing for the

collection, segregation and appli-

cation of the revenues of said wa-

terworks plant and water system,

sewage disposal plant and sanitary

sewer system and electric distribu-

tion system.

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ M26,t1

N O T I C E

 

Notice is hereby given that the

City of Kearney, Nebraska did, on

the 9th day of March, 2021, pass

Ordinance No. 8470 authorizing

and directing the sale of the follow-

ing-described real estate located in

Buffalo County, Nebraska, to Eco-

nomic Development Council of

Buffalo County, Inc., a Nebraska

Non-Profit Corporation, to-wit: A

tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, and

more particularly described as fol-

lows: Commencing at an aluminum

cap at the Northwest corner of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 29;

thence S 89°26'00" E on the North

line of said Northwest Quarter, and

all bearings contained herein are

relative thereto, a distance of

2307.58 feet to the Northwest cor-

ner of a tract of land Deeded to Ne-

braska Public Power District in a

Warranty Deed recorded in Deed

Book 204, Page 308 in the Buffalo

County Register of Deeds Office;

thence S 00°34'16" W on the West

line of said tract of land Deeded to

Nebraska Public Power District a

distance of 432.78 feet to a 5/8"

Rebar w/cap at the Southwest cor-

ner of said tract of land Deeded to

Nebraska Public Power District;

thence S 00°04'12" W parallel with

the East line of said Northwest

Quarter a distance of 49.25 feet to

a 5/8" rebar w/cap at the Southeast

corner of Lot 1 of Tech One Sec-

ond Subdivision, a subdivision be-

ing part of the Northeast Quarter of

the Northwest Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West, of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, and the POINT

OF BEGINNING; thence continuing

S 00°04'12" W parallel with said

East line of the Northwest Quarter a

distance of 837.72 feet to a 5/8" re-

bar w/cap; thence S 51°37'47" W a

distance of 599.66 feet to a 5/8" re-

bar w/cap; thence N 00°04'12" E

parallel with said East line of the

Northwest Quarter a distance of

1154.60 feet to a 5/8" rebar w/cap

on the Southerly line of Global

Drive Place as shown on said Tech

One Second Subdivision; thence

Northeasterly on said Southerly line

and on a non-tangent curve to the

Left, having a central angle of

89°30'12", a radius of 60.00 feet,

an arc length of 93.73 feet, and a

chord bearing of N 45°19'06" E a

distance of 84.48 feet to a 5/8" re-

bar w/cap on the South line of said

Lot 1 of Tech One Second Subdivi-

sion; thence S 89°26'00" E on said

South line of Lot 1 of Tech One

Second Subdivision a distance of

409.70 feet to the Point of Beginn-

ing, containing 11.00 acres, more

or less, all in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska (to be known as Lot 1, Tech

One Third Subdivision, a subdivi-

sion being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter

and part of the Southeast Quarter

of the Northwest Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West, of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, subject to ap-

proval and recording of the final

plat for Tech One Third Subdivi-

sion, a subdivision being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West, of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska).

Conveyance of the said tract of

real estate shall be by Warranty

Deed, upon payment of a consider-

ation of Ninety Thousand Dollars

($90,000.00) to the City for said

tract. Said sale will be completed

thirty (30) days from and after the

approval and publication, in pam-

phlet form of Ordinance No. 8470,

namely: from March 10, 2021, un-

less an objection of remonstrance

to such sale, signed by legal elec-

tors thereof equal in number to

thirty percent (30%) of the electors

of the City voting at the last regular

municipal election be filed with the

City Clerk on or before April 8,

2021.

By order of the City Council of

the City of Kearney, Nebraska,

March 9, 2021.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ M12,19,26

BUFFALO COUNTY

ATTORNEY'S OFFICE

PO BOX 67

KEARNEY NE 68848

NOTICE OF TAX FORECLOSURE

SUIT

BUFFALO COUNTY DISTRICT

COURT

CASE # CI 20-523

TO THE FOLLOWING

DEFENDANTS:

Ted E. Cash, Deceased and/or

his estate, JANE AND JOHN DOE,

real and true names and marital

status unknown, and any and all

persons that may claim some right,

title, and interest in or to: LOTS 10,

11, AND 12 ALL IN BLOCK 15,

ORIGINAL TOWN OF MILLER,

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,

The object and prayer of which is

to foreclose tax sale certificates an-

d/or liens against the above-d-

escribed real estate and/or im-

provements and to sell the same

for unpaid taxes, costs, fees, and

assessments, if any, plus interest,

and to bar each and all defendants

of all right, title, or interest in and

to, or equity or redemption in and

to said real estate and/or improve-

ments thereon.

YOU ARE REQUIRED TO AN-

SWER SAID PETITION IN WRIT-

ING, FILED WITH THE CLERK OF

THE DISTRICT COURT OF BUF-

FALO COUNTY, PO BOX 520,

KEARNEY NE 68848 ON OR BE-

FORE May 3, 2021.

BUFFALO COUNTY, Plaintiff

SEAN R EATHERTON, COUNTY

ATTORNEY

By: Andrew W. Hoffmeister

#15687

Chief Deputy County Attorney

ZNEZ M12,M19,M26,A2

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News