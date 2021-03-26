Legal notices: March 26, 2021

NOTICE
In the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
Estate of Alta Bentley, a/k/a Alta M.
Bentley, Deceased
Estate No PR 21-28
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for Probate of Will of said de-
ceased, Determination of Heirs,
and Appointment of Kathryn
Moomey as Personal Representa-
tive has been filed and is set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
Buffalo County Court, Kearney, Ne-
braska, 68848, on April 22, 2021, at
or after 1:30 p.m.
Kathryn Moomey, Petitioner
44201 Highway 40
Sumner, NE 68878
(308) 293-3930
Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)
DOWNING, ALEXANDER and
WOOD
355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185
Superior, Nebraska 68978
(402) 879-4751
SANITARY AND IMPROVE-
MENT DISTRICT NO. 3 OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a meeting of the Board of Trustees
of Sanitary and Improvement Dis-
trict No. 3 of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, will be held at The Well
House, Glenwood Estates, Kear-
ney, Nebraska at 7:30 p.m. on April
12, 2021, which meeting will be
open to the public. An Agenda for
such meeting, kept continuously
current, is available for public in-
spection at 1419 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska, and includes
the payment of bills.
John Boersma, Clerk
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a reg-
ular, public meeting of the Board of
Education of School District #7, of
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, will be held on
Monday, April 12, 2021 at 5:30
P.M. in the Staff Development
Room of the Kearney Public
Schools Administration Building at
320 West 24th Street, Kearney, NE
68845, and on Facebook Live.
The agenda for the regular, public
meeting of the Board of Education,
which is kept continually current, is
available at the Administrative Of-
fices of the Kearney Public
Schools, 320 West 24th St., Kear-
ney, NE 68845, during normal busi-
ness hours; or may be accessed
electronically through
SparqMeetings on the Kearney
Public Schools website at
on Friday, April 9, 2021.
NOTICE OF MEETING
The monthly meeting of the
Board of Directors of the Dawson
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 10:00
A.M. at the District’s Headquarters,
located at 75191 Road 433, Lex-
ington, Nebraska. The public may
participate in the meeting in-person
or via Zoom videoconference call
by dialing 1(312)626-6799 meeting
ID 949 8171 8537 passcode
552951.
An agenda of the subjects to
arise at said meeting is kept contin-
ually current and is available for
public inspection at the office of
the District. A copy of the proposed
bylaw change is available below.
Paige McConville
ARTICLE I
Section 5. Compensation. Mem-
bers of the board of directors shall
be paid their actual expenses while
engaged in performing the duties of
their office or while otherwise en-
gaged in the business of the Dis-
trict. Effective March 1, 2013, per
diem paid to the directors shall not
exceed $300.00 a day for regular
board meetings and $400.00 a day
for other meetings and shall be
fixed by the board of directors. The
President’s per diem shall be
$400.00 per day for regular board
meetings and for other meetings.
Directors may participate in the
District’s employee health insur-
ance plan. Mileage reimbursement
for the business use of the personal
automobiles of the directors, while
engaged in performing the duties of
their office, shall be equivalent to
the current standard mileage rate
as set by the Internal Revenue
Service. Meetings, other than regu-
larly scheduled board meetings, at-
tended virtually by electronic
means shall be paid $200 per day
(see Article II, Section 3, Special
Meetings).
ARTICLE II
Section 1. Annual Meeting. The
annual meeting of the board of di-
rectors shall normally be on the first
Wednesday of each year beginning
with the year 1940 at such place at
Lexington in the County of Daw-
son, State of Nebraska, as shall be
designated in the notice of the
meeting, for the purpose of electing
officers and transacting such other
business as may come before the
meeting. If the day fixed for the an-
nual meeting shall be a legal holi-
day, such meeting shall normally
be held on the next succeeding
business day if possible. If the
election of officers shall not be held
on the day designated herein for
any annual meeting, or at any ad-
journment thereof, the board of di-
rectors shall cause the election to
be held at a special meeting as
soon thereafter as conveniently
may be.
Section 2. Regular Meeting. A
regular meeting of the board of di-
rectors shall normally be held
monthly, on the first Wednesday of
each month, at the headquarters
office of the District in Lexington,
Nebraska, or at such place within
the District's boundaries as desig-
nated by the President. Notice of
the time and place of the regular
monthly meeting of the board of di-
rectors shall conform to the appli-
cable statutes governing the same.
Section 3. Special Meetings.
a. Special Meetings – For Cause.
Special meetings of the board of
directors, for cause as stated by
the Board president, may be called
by the President or any three (3) di-
rectors. The person or persons au-
thorized to call special meetings of
the board of directors may fix the
time at the headquarters office for
the holding of any special meeting
of the board of directors called by
them. The place of a called special
meeting may be designated other
than the headquarters office by the
President.
b. Special Meetings – Event
Driven. These meetings may occur
when an extraordinary event or
cause beyond the control of the Di-
rector impacts the Director or Di-
rector(s) capability to participate in
person, such as a national or state
emergency, or regulations and/or
restrictions imposed by any Gov-
ernmental Authority. These meet-
ings may be attended virtually us-
ing an electronic device. Under
these circumstances the Director’s
vote, on matters requiring a deci-
sion, shall be counted.
Section 4. Notice. Notice of the
time, place and purpose of any
special meeting of the board of di-
rectors shall be given at least two
(2) days previous thereto, by writ-
ten notice, delivered personally or
mailed, electronically or via the
United States Postal Service, to
each director at his last known ad-
dress or through electronic means.
If mailed, such notice shall be
deemed to be delivered when de-
posited in the United States mail so
addressed, with postage thereon
prepaid. If delivered electronically,
such notice shall be deemed deliv-
ered when sent via e-mail by the
sender to the last known e-mail ad-
dress of the director, provided an
undeliverable notice is not received
from the e-mail provider. The at-
tendance of a director at any meet-
ing shall constitute a waiver of no-
tice of such meeting, except in
case a director shall attend a meet-
ing for the express purpose of ob-
jecting to the transaction of any
business because the meeting shall
not have been lawfully called or
convened.
Section 5. Quorum. A majority of
the board of directors shall consti-
tute a quorum for the transaction of
business at any meeting of the
board of directors, provided that if
less than a majority of the directors
is present, they may adjourn the
meeting from time to time without
further notice. If a Director is at-
tending in a virtual manner, the
Board President may call a quorum
which would include said Director
by such notice.
ARTICLE III
Section 1. Number. The officers
of the District shall be President,
Vice President, Secretary and
Treasurer.
Section 3. Removal. Any officer
or agent elected or appointed by
the board of directors may be re-
moved by the board of directors
whenever in its judgment the best
interests of the District will be
served thereby. Removal of said of-
ficer or agent shall follow the cur-
rent Nebraska state statute.
Section 4. Vacancies. A vacancy
in any office may be filled by the
board of directors for the unexpired
portion of the term. These positions
shall be filled following a current or
amended Nebraska statute.
Section 7. Secretary. The Secre-
tary shall: (a) keep the minutes of
the board of directors in one or
more books provided for that pur-
pose; (b) see that all notices are
duly given in accordance with
these by-laws or as required by
law; (c) be custodian of the corpo-
rate records and of the seal of the
District; (d) sign with the President
or the Vice President, in the name
of the District, all contracts, notes,
debentures, warrants, or other obli-
gations authorized by the board of
directors as requested; (c) have
general charge of the books of the
District; and (gf) in general, perform
all duties incident to the office of
Secretary and such other duties as
may from time to time be assigned
to him/her by the board of direc-
tors.
Section 11. Compensation. The
powers, duties and compensation
of any other officers, agents and
employees shall be fixed by the
board of directors, subject to provi-
sions of current law.
Section 12. Reports. The officers
of the District shall cause and sub-
mit annually reports covering the
business of the District for the pre-
vious fiscal year and showing the
condition of the District at the close
of the fiscal year.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
B & T GOLF GUYS, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that B & T
Golf Guys, LLC, a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company, has been
organized under the Nebraska Uni-
form Limited Liability Company
Act. The address of its designated
office is 6180 Yellow Rose Lane,
Kearney, NE 68845. The name and
address of the initial registered
agent is Tylor Vose, 6180 Yellow
Rose Lane, Kearney, NE 68845.
The mailing address of the regis-
tered agent is 6180 Yellow Rose
Lane, Kearney, NE 68845. B & T
Golf Guys, LLC commenced busi-
ness on March 23, 2021, and the
general nature of its business is to
engage in any lawful business not
prohibited by the Nebraska Uni-
form Limited Liability Company
Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher
Husak, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids will be received by
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at
the office of the City Clerk, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on
Tuesday, May 4, 2021 and then
publicly opened and then read
aloud in the City Council Cham-
bers, for the construction of the
Kearney Water Trail Phase II En-
hancements known as Kearney
Whitewater Park involving recrea-
tional enhancements along the
North Channel of the Platte River
(Turkey Creek) which includes, but
is not limited to: site clearing and
grubbing, upstream access path in-
stallation, excavation and grading,
grouted boulder structures for two
whitewater features, boulder and
rip rap placement, non-grouted and
grouted boulder terracing, bank
grading, landscaping, and portage
trail installation, as per drawings
and specifications now on file at
the Office of the City Clerk.
Bids must be made on the Bid
Form found in the Contract Docu-
ments and submitted in a sealed
envelope labeled "BID FOR KEAR-
NEY WATER TRAIL PHASE II" to
the office of the City Clerk. The
City will accept only those sealed
bids, either hand delivered to the
City Clerk's Office or received at
the City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, via U.S. Mail or other com-
mercial carrier. Items transmitted
by facsimile or electronically will
not be accepted.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and to
waive any irregularities or infor-
malities in any bid received, and to
accept any bid which is deemed
most favorable to the City of Kear-
ney, at the time and under condi-
tions stipulated in the General Re-
quirements. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened.
The Contract Documents may be
examined or may be obtained at
the City Clerk's Office, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, NE 68847,
Telephone 308-233-3216.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his/her proposal, a cer-
tified check, a cashier's check or
bid bond made payable, without
condition, to the City Clerk, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, in an amount equal
to five percent (5%) of the pro-
posal.
A Pre-Bid virtual conference will
be scheduled on Tuesday, April 13,
2021 at 2:00 p.m. (CT). Please con-
tact Scott Hayden at
308-233-3228 to request a virtual
meeting invitation.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors and consultants to
comply with all applicable Federal
and State laws and regulations.
The Owner, in accordance with
Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of
1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d
to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of
Federal Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each in an
amount at least equal to the con-
tract price.
If you have any questions re-
garding this invitation to bid, please
contact Scott Hayden, Director of
Parks & Recreation at
308-233-3228.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
REQUEST FOR BIDS
/INVITATION FOR BIDS
CITY OF KEARNEY
KEARNEY REGIONAL
AIRPORT, KEARNEY, NE
PARKING LOT EXPANSION
AIP Project No: 3-31-0045-034
Sealed bids will be received by
the Owner, the City of Kearney,
Kearney, NE, at the Council Cham-
bers at City Hall, at 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, NE, 68848 until
2:00 p.m. local time, on Tuesday,
April 20, 2021 and then publicly
opened and read aloud, for furnish-
ing all labor, materials and equip-
ment, and performing all work nec-
essary for completing the "Parking
Lot Expansion" project.
In general, the improvements on
which bids are requested will re-
quire the following major construc-
tion items:
Ÿ Construction of new PCC
pavement north parking lot includ-
ing drive lanes, raised medians,
and signage.
Ÿ Installation of lighting for pro-
posed north parking lot.
Ÿ Installation of pavement mark-
ings for proposed north parking lot.
Ÿ Flagpole relocation.
Ÿ Fire hydrant relocation.
Ÿ Construct PCC pavement ex-
pansion of the southern parking lot
including drive lanes, raised medi-
ans, and signage.
Ÿ Fence relocation.
Ÿ Airside light pole relocation.
Ÿ Apron tie-down removal.
Ÿ Airport beacon and beacon
tower removal and replacement.
Ÿ Misc. drainage improvements.
Ÿ Installation, maintenance, and
removal of erosion control meas-
ures.
Ÿ Seeding, sodding, and mulch-
ing.
Ÿ Parking lot light LED conver-
sion.
Copies of the bid documents in-
cluding project drawings and tech-
nical specifications are on file and
may be inspected at the following
locations. In person visits may be
restricted due to COVID-19; call
prior to making a site visit:
Ÿ Kearney Regional Airport, Of-
fice of the Airport Manager, Kear-
ney, NE 68848 (308-234-2318)
Ÿ Alfred Benesch & Company,
825 "M" Street, Lincoln, NE 68508
(402-479-2200).
Ÿ Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910
S. 58th Street, Suite C, Lincoln, NE
68516 (402-421-8332)
Ÿ Nebraska Department of
Transportation - Aeronautics Divi-
sion, 3431 Aviation Road, Suite
150, Lincoln, NE 68524
(402-471-2371)
Ÿ Omaha Builders Exchange,
4159 South 94th Street, Omaha,
NE 68127 (402-991-6906)
Ÿ DodgeProjects.Constru-
ction.com (877-989-5753)
A complete set of electronic
plans and specifications, not in-
cluding referenced documents,
may be obtained from the Engineer
via an Engineer hosted FTP site at
no cost. To request electronic
plans/specifications from Benesch,
please send an email request to
both of the following email ad-
dresses with the required info:
Benesch Email Addresses:
abeil@benesch.com (Andrew) and
abernhardson@benesch.com (Alex)
Email Information
Email Title:
EAR Parking Lot Expansion -
Plan/Spec Request
Contractor Email Address: Email
Address Where FTP Link Can Be
Sent
Contractor Contact Name: Name
of Person To Be "Attentioned"
On Email
Contractor Phone Number:
(Area Code) Phone #
Parties then interested in sub-
mitting an official bid must contact
Benesch (402-479-2200) and re-
quest an official hard-copy bid
booklet. The electronic documents
on the Engineer hosted FTP site do
not contain the official bid booklet.
Contractors must obtain an official
hard-copy bid booklet from
Benesch to submit a bid.
A pre-bid meeting will NOT be
held in conjunction with this proj-
ect. All bidders are required to ex-
amine the site to become familiar
with all site conditions.
Contractors shall coordinate with
Jim Lynaugh, Airport Manager,
(308) 234-2318 for site visit oppor-
tunities. The Owner reserves the
right, at the time of the site visit, to
reject requests to inspect specific
areas of the airfield, if it is not con-
ducive to airport operations at the
time.
Contractors bidding need not be
pre-qualified but shall be qualified
to do the work.
Each proposal must be accom-
panied by a bid guaranty (per 49
CFR Part 18.36(h)(1)) in the amount
of not less than five (5) percent of
the total amount of the bid. The bid
guaranty may be by certified check
on a solvent bank or bid bond
made payable to the City of Kear-
ney, Kearney, NE.
All proposals submitted in ac-
cordance with the instructions
presented herein will be subject to
evaluation. Bids may be held by
the City of Kearney, Kearney, NE
for a period not to exceed ninety
(90) calendar days from the date of
the bid opening for the purpose of
evaluating bids prior to award of
contract.
Award of contract will be based
on the lowest aggregate sum pro-
posal submitted from those bidders
that are confirmed as being re-
sponsive and responsible. Contrac-
tors bidding shall bid all items. The
right is reserved, by the Owner, to
reject any and all bids and to waive
any or all irregularities, technicali-
ties, informality or any information
in the bids received.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to furnish separate perfor-
mance and payment bonds, each
in an amount equal to 100% of the
contract.
Prospective Bidders are hereby
advised that award of contract is
contingent upon owner receiving
Federal funding assistance under
the Airport Improvement Program
(AIP) and/or Coronavirus Aid, Re-
lief, And Economic Security (C-
ARES) Act.
DBE Requirement: This project is
subject to the requirements of 49
CFR Part 26 Disadvantaged Busi-
ness Enterprise Participation. The
owner has established a contract
participation goal of 1.62 percent
for small business concerns owned
and controlled by certified socially
and economically disadvantaged
business enterprise (DBE). The
Owner's award of this contract is
conditioned upon Bidder or Offeror
satisfying the good faith effort re-
quirements of 49 CFR §26.53.
Civil Rights - Title VI Notice: The
City (Owner) is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Federal Provisions
Award of contract is also subject
to the following provisions:
Each bidder shall be aware and
acknowledge that the project is
subject to the FAA's current Con-
tract Provision Guidelines for Obli-
gated Sponsors and Airport Im-
provement Program Project item-
ized as follows and included in Arti-
cle 2 Contract Provisions of the
contract documents:
Ÿ Affirmative Action Require-
ment
Ÿ Buy American Preference
Ÿ Civil Right - Title VI Assurance
Ÿ Davis Bacon Requirements
Ÿ Debarment and Suspension
Ÿ Disadvantaged Business En-
terprise
Ÿ Foreign Trade Restriction
Ÿ Lobbying and Influencing
Federal Employees
Ÿ Procurement of Recovered
Materials
City of Kearney,
Kearney, Nebraska
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
NOTICE
The Village of Pleasanton is ap-
plying for a 2021 Public Works
(PW) Community Development
Block Grant (CDBG) from the Ne-
braska Department of Economic
Development (NDED) for Street Im-
provements. The Village is contem-
plating the award of a contract for
certain technical and professional
services for the administration of
this project, contingent upon the
awarding of the grant. Therefore,
this is a Request for Proposals
from your firm, if interested, in per-
forming these technical and profes-
sional services.
The selected administrator will be
required to assist the Village with:
- providing required data needed
for meeting special grant condi
tions
- establishing and maintaining all
files as required by NDED
- preparing and submitting re
quired Performance Reports
- meeting all requirements of
State regulations and other
laws, regulations and assur
ances required by DED
The administrator must be certi-
fied by NDED, and perform his/her
services according to project per-
formance and implementation
schedule that has been approved
by NDED. The selection of the
PROJECT ADMINISTRATOR will
be according to the following crite-
ria:
1. Technical expertise (25 points).
2. Past record of performance (25
points).
3. Capacity of the firm (25
points).
4. Familiarity with CDBG projects
of a similar nature (25 points).
5. Proposed fee (5 points).
Total possible points = 105
points
On or about April 13, 2021, the
Village will evaluate all submittals
and select a firm to perform Gen-
eral Administration, and then the
selected administrator will negoti-
ate a lump sum contract. Contract
award will be contingent upon the
award of CDBG PW Funds and Re-
lease of Funds by NDED. The Vil-
lage of Pleasanton is an equal op-
portunity employer and requires all
contractors and consultants to
comply with all applicable Federal
and State laws and regulations.
Six (6) hard copies and one (1)
electronic copy of the proposal are
required by 5 P.M. on April 9 2021,
and can be mailed to:
Leora Hofmann, Village Clerk-
/Treasurer
Village of Pleasanton
PO Box 121
Pleasanton, NE 68866
Please mark your envelope:
CDBG GENERAL ADMINISTRA-
TOR - STREET IMPROVEMENTS
Leora Hofmann
Clerk/Treasurer
Village of Pleasanton
NOTICE
JUVENILE NO. JV20-12 and
JV20-13
In the Juvenile Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF FRANKIE
GREUTER AND ALEXIA
GREUTER,
Juveniles.
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, MIKAYLA
ESPENHOVER and DONALD
GREUTER, JR., the named mother
and father of FRANKIE GREUTER,
born April 2015, AND ALEXIA
GREUTER, born August 2012, or
anyone else claiming any right or
interest in and to said children, that
proceedings concerning FRANKIE
GREUTER AND ALEXIA GREUTER
are currently pending in the Juve-
nile Court of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, and that a FIRST APPEAR-
ANCE hearing on the State’s Mo-
tion to Terminate Parental Rights is
set for April 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.,
and EVIDENTIARY HEARING on
said Motion to Terminate has been
set for May 17, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.,
before the Honorable John P.
Rademacher. Said parents or any-
one else claiming any right or inter-
est in and to said child shall enter
their appearance in the Juvenile
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
on or before April 21, 2021 at 9:00
a.m., and May 17, 2021, at 9:00
a.m., or personally appear on these
dates.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086
NOTICE OF TAX FORECLOSURE
SUIT
BUFFALO COUNTY DISTRICT
COURT
CASE # CI 20-522
TO THE FOLLOWING
DEFENDANTS:
JOANN M. MOFFETT, Marital
Status unknown, JANE AND JOHN
DOE, real and true names and mar-
ital status unknown, and any and
all persons that may claim some
right, title, and interest in or to:
THAT PART OF THE EAST HALF
OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER,
SECTION THREE (3), TOWNSHIP
TWELVE (12) NORTH, RANGE FIF-
TEEN (15) WEST OF THE 6TH P.M.
Buffalo County, Nebraska, LYING
EAST OF THE CENTER OF THE
CREEK KNOWN AS BEAVER
CREEK, WITH APPURTENANCES
ADDITIONALLY KNOWN AS PAR-
CEL ID #080018000 ON TAX REC-
ORDS OF BUFFALO COUNTY,
REAL AND TRUE NAMES UN-
KNOWN,
The object and prayer of which is
to foreclose tax sale certificates an-
d/or liens against the above-d-
escribed real estate and/or im-
provements and to sell the same
for unpaid taxes, costs, fees, and
assessments, if any, plus interest,
and to bar each and all defendants
of all right, title, or interest in and
to, or equity or redemption in and
to said real estate and/or improve-
ments thereon.
YOU ARE REQUIRED TO AN-
SWER SAID PETITION IN WRIT-
ING, FILED WITH THE CLERK OF
THE DISTRICT COURT OF BUF-
FALO COUNTY, PO BOX 520,
KEARNEY NE 68848 ON OR BE-
FORE May 3, 2021.
BUFFALO COUNTY, Plaintiff
SEAN R EATHERTON, COUNTY
ATTORNEY
By: Andrew W. Hoffmeister
#15687
Chief Deputy County Attorney
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is LIFE BY THE WATER
BOUTIQUE, LLC.
2. The street and mailing address
of the principal place of business
and designated office is 1423 13th
Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The name and street and mail-
ing address of the registered agent
is LeeAnn Jameson, 1423 13th Av-
enue, Kearney, NE 68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on February 12, 2021 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company is by its members.
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, March 23, 2021, the Kearney
City Council passed and approved
according to law and adopted the
following ordinances to be pub-
lished in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8472 vacating Lot
2, Tech One Second Subdivision, a
subdivision being part of the North-
east Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Ordinance No. 8473 rezoning
from District M-1, Limited Industrial
District and District BP/PD, Busi-
ness Park/Planned Development
Overlay District to District BP,
Business Park District for property
described as a tract of land being
part of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter and part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(3215 Global Drive Place).
Ordinance No. 8474 amending
the following chapters/sections of
the City Code as follows: (a) Sec-
tion 56-101 "Purpose" of Chapter
56 "Public Improvements and Infra-
structure" to amend the reference
of storm water to stormwater; (b)
Section 56-102 "Water" of Chapter
56 "Public Improvements and Infra-
structure" to amend the references
of City Engineer to Director of Pub-
lic Works or his/her duly appointed
representative; (c) Section 56-103
"Sanitary Sewers" of Chapter 56
"Public Improvements and Infra-
structure" to amend the references
of City Engineer to Director of Pub-
lic Works or his/her duly appointed
representative; (d) Section 56-104
"Storm Water Management" of
Chapter 56 "Public Improvements
and Infrastructure" to amend the
reference of storm water to
stormwater, including the section
title and to amend the references of
City Engineer to Director of Public
Works or his/her duly appointed
representative and to amend from
thirty (30) days of the date of notice
to five (5) days of the date of notice
for when maintenance is required
for a given stormwater facility, fol-
lowing written notice from the City
to property owners responsible for
said maintenance; (e) Section
56-106 "Parks Reservations" of
Chapter 56 "Public Improvements
and Infrastructure" to amend the
reference of storm water to
stormwater; (f) Section 56-109
"Timing and Conveyance" of Chap-
ter 56 "Public Improvements and
Infrastructure" to amend the refer-
ences of City Engineer to Director
of Public Works or his/her duly ap-
pointed representative; and (g)
Section 56-112 "Easements" of
Chapter 56 "Public Improvements
and Infrastructure" to amend the
reference of storm water to
stormwater.
Ordinance No. 8475 amending
Section 8-507 "Sale of Vehicle" of
Article 5 "Abandoned Vehicles" of
Chapter 8 "Police" of the City Code
to amend the language authorizing
the sale of vehicles by the City
Manager or designee and to add
the authorization for the Police De-
partment to sell such vehicle at
public sale or by use of an online
auction website and give proper
notice being printed once in the ap-
propriate newspaper of general cir-
culation within the City at least ten
(10) days prior to sale or by being
posted on the City of Kearney
website for a period of at least ten
(10) days prior to sale.
Ordinance No. 8476 authorizing
the issuance of Combined Utilities
Revenue Bonds, Series 2021, of
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, in
the aggregate principal amount of
$1,045,000 for the purpose of pay-
ing the cost of maintaining, extend-
ing, enlarging and improving the
waterworks plant and water system
and the sewage disposal plant and
sanitary sewer system of the city;
directing the application of the pro-
ceeds of said bonds; prescribing
the form, terms and details of said
bonds; pledging and hypothecating
the revenue and earnings of the
waterworks plant and water sys-
tem, sewage disposal plant and
sanitary sewer system and electric
distribution system of said city for
the payment of said bonds and in-
terest thereon; providing for the
collection, segregation and appli-
cation of the revenues of said wa-
terworks plant and water system,
sewage disposal plant and sanitary
sewer system and electric distribu-
tion system.
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
N O T I C E
Notice is hereby given that the
City of Kearney, Nebraska did, on
the 9th day of March, 2021, pass
Ordinance No. 8470 authorizing
and directing the sale of the follow-
ing-described real estate located in
Buffalo County, Nebraska, to Eco-
nomic Development Council of
Buffalo County, Inc., a Nebraska
Non-Profit Corporation, to-wit: A
tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, and
more particularly described as fol-
lows: Commencing at an aluminum
cap at the Northwest corner of the
Northwest Quarter of Section 29;
thence S 89°26'00" E on the North
line of said Northwest Quarter, and
all bearings contained herein are
relative thereto, a distance of
2307.58 feet to the Northwest cor-
ner of a tract of land Deeded to Ne-
braska Public Power District in a
Warranty Deed recorded in Deed
Book 204, Page 308 in the Buffalo
County Register of Deeds Office;
thence S 00°34'16" W on the West
line of said tract of land Deeded to
Nebraska Public Power District a
distance of 432.78 feet to a 5/8"
Rebar w/cap at the Southwest cor-
ner of said tract of land Deeded to
Nebraska Public Power District;
thence S 00°04'12" W parallel with
the East line of said Northwest
Quarter a distance of 49.25 feet to
a 5/8" rebar w/cap at the Southeast
corner of Lot 1 of Tech One Sec-
ond Subdivision, a subdivision be-
ing part of the Northeast Quarter of
the Northwest Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West, of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, and the POINT
OF BEGINNING; thence continuing
S 00°04'12" W parallel with said
East line of the Northwest Quarter a
distance of 837.72 feet to a 5/8" re-
bar w/cap; thence S 51°37'47" W a
distance of 599.66 feet to a 5/8" re-
bar w/cap; thence N 00°04'12" E
parallel with said East line of the
Northwest Quarter a distance of
1154.60 feet to a 5/8" rebar w/cap
on the Southerly line of Global
Drive Place as shown on said Tech
One Second Subdivision; thence
Northeasterly on said Southerly line
and on a non-tangent curve to the
Left, having a central angle of
89°30'12", a radius of 60.00 feet,
an arc length of 93.73 feet, and a
chord bearing of N 45°19'06" E a
distance of 84.48 feet to a 5/8" re-
bar w/cap on the South line of said
Lot 1 of Tech One Second Subdivi-
sion; thence S 89°26'00" E on said
South line of Lot 1 of Tech One
Second Subdivision a distance of
409.70 feet to the Point of Beginn-
ing, containing 11.00 acres, more
or less, all in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska (to be known as Lot 1, Tech
One Third Subdivision, a subdivi-
sion being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter
and part of the Southeast Quarter
of the Northwest Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West, of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, subject to ap-
proval and recording of the final
plat for Tech One Third Subdivi-
sion, a subdivision being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West, of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska).
Conveyance of the said tract of
real estate shall be by Warranty
Deed, upon payment of a consider-
ation of Ninety Thousand Dollars
($90,000.00) to the City for said
tract. Said sale will be completed
thirty (30) days from and after the
approval and publication, in pam-
phlet form of Ordinance No. 8470,
namely: from March 10, 2021, un-
less an objection of remonstrance
to such sale, signed by legal elec-
tors thereof equal in number to
thirty percent (30%) of the electors
of the City voting at the last regular
municipal election be filed with the
City Clerk on or before April 8,
2021.
By order of the City Council of
the City of Kearney, Nebraska,
March 9, 2021.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
BUFFALO COUNTY
ATTORNEY'S OFFICE
PO BOX 67
KEARNEY NE 68848
NOTICE OF TAX FORECLOSURE
SUIT
BUFFALO COUNTY DISTRICT
COURT
CASE # CI 20-523
TO THE FOLLOWING
DEFENDANTS:
Ted E. Cash, Deceased and/or
his estate, JANE AND JOHN DOE,
real and true names and marital
status unknown, and any and all
persons that may claim some right,
title, and interest in or to: LOTS 10,
11, AND 12 ALL IN BLOCK 15,
ORIGINAL TOWN OF MILLER,
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,
The object and prayer of which is
to foreclose tax sale certificates an-
d/or liens against the above-d-
escribed real estate and/or im-
provements and to sell the same
for unpaid taxes, costs, fees, and
assessments, if any, plus interest,
and to bar each and all defendants
of all right, title, or interest in and
to, or equity or redemption in and
to said real estate and/or improve-
ments thereon.
YOU ARE REQUIRED TO AN-
SWER SAID PETITION IN WRIT-
ING, FILED WITH THE CLERK OF
THE DISTRICT COURT OF BUF-
FALO COUNTY, PO BOX 520,
KEARNEY NE 68848 ON OR BE-
FORE May 3, 2021.
BUFFALO COUNTY, Plaintiff
SEAN R EATHERTON, COUNTY