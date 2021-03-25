 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: March 25, 2021
0 comments

Legal notices: March 25, 2021

  • 0

 

Notice is Hereby given that the

undersigned limited liability com-

pany has been formed under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

name of the company is 1711 W

37th, LLC and the initial desig-

nated office of the limited liability

company is 1701 W. 35th. St. NE

68845. The initial designated agent

is Andrew Sullivan and his address

is 1701 W. 35th St. Kearney, NE

68845. The general nature of the

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which the

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of Ne-

braska.

The company commenced exist-

ence on the 22nd day of March,

2021 which is the date of the filing

of the certificate of organization

within the secretary of State, and

shall have perpetual existence.

The affairs of the company shall

be conducted by the members as

provided for in the operating agree-

ment.

1711 W 37th, LLC

ZNEZ M25,A1,A8

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that KKB

Healthy Mind Billing LLC, a Ne-

braska limited liability company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The street

and mailing address of the Compa-

ny's initial designated office is 2912

H Ave Apt 9, Kearney, NE 68847.

The name and address of the initial

registered agent is Kiley K.

Bamesberger, 2912 H Ave Apt 9,

Kearney, NE 68847. The Company

commenced business on March

16th, 2021 and shall have perpetual

existence.

Dated: March 23rd, 2021

Kiley K Bamesberger, Organizer

ZNEZ M25,A1,A8

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

An informal gathering of Dawson

Public Power District board of di-

rectors will be held Wednesday,

March 31, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the

Dawson Public Power District's

headquarters located at 75191

Road 433, Lexington, Nebraska.

No formal agenda will be set, and

no business matters will be voted

on. You may contact the Lexington

office at (308) 324-2386 for more

information.

Paige McConville

ZNEZ M25,t1

 

 

NOTICE

 

An informal gathering of the

Board of Directors of The Central

Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-

tion District will be held at 2:00

p.m. on March 31, 2021 at the of-

fices of Dawson Public Power Dis-

trict located at 75191 Rd. 433, Lex-

ington, NE. No formal agenda will

be set and no action will be taken

during this time. You may contact

the Assistant Secretary to the

Board at 308-995-8601 for more

information.

ZNEZ M25,t1

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News