Legal notices: March 25, 2021

Notice is Hereby given that the
undersigned limited liability com-
pany has been formed under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
name of the company is 1711 W
37th, LLC and the initial desig-
nated office of the limited liability
company is 1701 W. 35th. St. NE
68845. The initial designated agent
is Andrew Sullivan and his address
is 1701 W. 35th St. Kearney, NE
68845. The general nature of the
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which the
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of Ne-
braska.
The company commenced exist-
ence on the 22nd day of March,
2021 which is the date of the filing
of the certificate of organization
within the secretary of State, and
shall have perpetual existence.
The affairs of the company shall
be conducted by the members as
provided for in the operating agree-
ment.
1711 W 37th, LLC
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that KKB
Healthy Mind Billing LLC, a Ne-
braska limited liability company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The street
and mailing address of the Compa-
ny's initial designated office is 2912
H Ave Apt 9, Kearney, NE 68847.
The name and address of the initial
registered agent is Kiley K.
Bamesberger, 2912 H Ave Apt 9,
Kearney, NE 68847. The Company
commenced business on March
16th, 2021 and shall have perpetual
existence.
Dated: March 23rd, 2021
Kiley K Bamesberger, Organizer
NOTICE OF MEETING
An informal gathering of Dawson
Public Power District board of di-
rectors will be held Wednesday,
March 31, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the
Dawson Public Power District's
headquarters located at 75191
Road 433, Lexington, Nebraska.
No formal agenda will be set, and
no business matters will be voted
on. You may contact the Lexington
office at (308) 324-2386 for more
information.
Paige McConville
NOTICE
An informal gathering of the
Board of Directors of The Central
Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-
tion District will be held at 2:00