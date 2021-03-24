Legal notices: March 24, 2021

STATE OF NEBRASKA
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL
RESOURCES
NOTICE OF CREP TRANSFER
APPLICATIONS
Buffalo & Dawson County
Water Division 1-A
Prior to enrollment in the Ne-
braska Platte-Republican
Conservation Reserve Enhance-
ment Program (CREP), program
producers filed in the Department
of Natural Resources (Department)
applications for a temporary
change of location of use and pur-
pose of appropriation to augment
the flow in a specific stream reach
for the irrigations appropriations
described below.
Applications are filed as a re-
quirement for continued participa-
tion in the CREP program. The
proposed location of use is down-
stream of the current point(s) of di-
version to the headgate of the
Kearney Canal. The proposed
change is to be temporary for the
term of the CREP contract, which
will be 10 to 15 years.
Summary of Application:
Transfer Application Number:
RNWL-9042 (NEX-7158)
Water Appropriation Number:
A-5635
Priority Date: 10/09/1953
Source: Platte River
Total Acres: 111.4
Total Grant in CFS: 1.0 CFS
Under the provisions of Neb.
Rev. Stat. § 46-294(1)(e) the quan-
tity of water that is transferred to
the new use may not exceed the
historic consumptive use under the
appropriation or portion thereof be-
ing transferred. The "Grant in CFS"
described above is the total appro-
priation that is attached to the ac-
res enrolled in CREP.
Procedures to respond to this
notice may be obtained by contact-
ing the Surface Water Permits sec-
tion of the Department at (402)
471-2363 or through the Depart-
ment's website at http://dnr.nebra-
ska.gov/ opportunities-for-partic-
ipation-in-the-permitting-process.
Additional project information may
be obtained by contacting the De-
partment at the phone number indi-
cated above.
Objections must be received by
the Department by 5:00 p.m. on
April 7, 2021.
ZNEZ M10,M17,M24
Tags
- Committee
- Nebraska
- Company
- Commerce
- Economics
- Limited Liability Company
- Law
- Commercial Law
- Civil Law
- Criminal Law
- Legislation
- Co
- Buffalo County
- Treasurer
- Highest Bidder
- Trustee
- Finance
- Limited Liability
- L.l.c.
- Building Industry
- Advertising
- Kearney
- Revenue
- Service
- Professional
- Supply
- Bank
- William Mcmullen
- Board Member
- Politics
- Purchaser
- Work
- Stanley Clouse
- Claim
- Sale
- Natural Resources
- Board Room
- Court Of Buffalo County
- County Court
- Auction
- Agent
- Buffalo County Court
- Supplies
- Inc
- Expenditure
- Eichholz
- Stacy L.
- Industry
- Office
- Management
- Flooring
- Demolition
- Corporation
- Lawsuit
- Llc
- Unanimous Vote
- Auto
- Ordinance No.
- Plaintiff
- Bid
- Information
- Buffalo County District Court
- Purchasing
- Agentp
- Brian R. Symington
- Government
- James Moore
- Avenue
- Council
- Merchant
- Mobile
- Attorney
- Buffalo
- Lineup
- Certified Check
- School
- Permit
- Department
- Mailing Address
- Board Of Directors
- Nppd Board
- Firm
- Health
- Dollar
- District
- Crime
- Police
- Platte
- Hydrography
- Mike Tracy
- Stubbs
- Ted Eichholz
- Zack Rasmussen
- Contract
- Platte River
- Resources District Office
- Rehabilitation Llc
- Kandace Davis
- Gibbon Housing Agency
- Motor Vehicle
- Centerline
- Property Line
- Highway
- Linguistics
- Supplies Inc
- City Clerk
- Liquor License
- Tim Norwood
- Ivan Klein
- Gabriel Brett Bliss-krumback
- Address
- Post Office Box
- Institutes
- Znez
- Unit Price
- Clerk
- Kearney Housing Agency
- Angus Cow
- Camts
- Middle School
- State
- Kelly Supply Su
- Real Estate
- Cash
- Assn
- Methodist Church
- Christianity
- Worship
- Bible
- Number
- Resolution No.
- Dscl
- Transports
- Kaapa Terrace Ag Llc
- Liability Company Act
- Expend
- Adam K. Marshall
- Gregory L. Galles
- Loan
- Interest
- Fee
- Fund
- Private Finance
- Board
- Stock Exchange
- Rasmussen
- County Clerk
- Zoology
- Antioch Holdings Llc
- Debt Collector
- Accounting
- Goods
- Storage
- Ravenna High School
- Post
- Public School
- Clouse
- Thomas J. Shultz
- Wastewater
- Thermohydraulics
- Technology
- Recovery Llc
- Nebraska Limited
- License
- Stanley A. Clouse
- Organization
- Pt
- Tony H. Add Lt
- Lt 18 Blk
- Inorganic Chemistry
- A. Owner
- Lia
- University
- List
- Program
- Internet
- Aprime Services Llc
- Place Of Business
- Enterprise
- Roof
- Tpo
- Ecology
- Agenda
- Notice
- Teacher
- Adoption
- Workforce
- Series 2020
- Bond Certificate
- Kact
- Vices Llc
- American Roofing Llc
- Stewart S
- Provision
- Easement
- Park Llc
- Land
- West
- North
- Township
- Street Address
- Debt
- Planning Commission
- Computer Science
- Proposal
- Damon T. Bahensky
- Lewis
- Tracy Absent
- Marie Pofahl
- Tax
- Arnold Motor Supply Su
- Personal Property
- Policy
- Education
- Lauren Brandt
- Isaac Construction S
- Bright Academy Llc
- Management Llc
- Curtis Baetz
- Complaint
- Act
- Rentals Llc
- La
- El
- Jon Holmes
- Joe Lourenco
- Ray Shields
- Hahn Supplies
- Historical Society
- Weed
- Agriculture
- Botany
- Contractor
- Construction
- Su
- Krny Visitors Bureau
- Jat Enterprises
- Weiss
- Irene Ann
- Ndot District
- Golf
- Register
- Will
- Deceased
- Parole
- Professional Service
- Of The Company
- Initial
- Lauren M O'brien E Election
- Wellness Llc
- Retail Sub Inc
- Salon Llc
- Tele Svcs
- Association
- Petition
- Suite
- Licensee
- Noller Elec
- Tanner
- Rule
- Terry Add Lt
- Blk6
- Pinon
- Market
- Board Of Education
- Amazon
- Plan
- Bidder
- Grasshopper
- Entomology
- Rudolph Law S
- Fence
- Agreement
- C. Owner
- International Tires
- Nebfla Llc
- Olivia Anne Roper
- Crep
- State Of Nebraska
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!