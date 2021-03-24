 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: March 24, 2021
0 comments

Legal notices: March 24, 2021

  • 0

 

STATE OF NEBRASKA

DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL

RESOURCES

NOTICE OF CREP TRANSFER

APPLICATIONS

Buffalo & Dawson County

Water Division 1-A

 

Prior to enrollment in the Ne-

braska Platte-Republican

Conservation Reserve Enhance-

ment Program (CREP), program

producers filed in the Department

of Natural Resources (Department)

applications for a temporary

change of location of use and pur-

pose of appropriation to augment

the flow in a specific stream reach

for the irrigations appropriations

described below.

Applications are filed as a re-

quirement for continued participa-

tion in the CREP program. The

proposed location of use is down-

stream of the current point(s) of di-

version to the headgate of the

Kearney Canal. The proposed

change is to be temporary for the

term of the CREP contract, which

will be 10 to 15 years.

Summary of Application:

Transfer Application Number:

RNWL-9042 (NEX-7158)

Water Appropriation Number:

A-5635

Priority Date: 10/09/1953

Source: Platte River

Total Acres: 111.4

Total Grant in CFS: 1.0 CFS

Under the provisions of Neb.

Rev. Stat. § 46-294(1)(e) the quan-

tity of water that is transferred to

the new use may not exceed the

historic consumptive use under the

appropriation or portion thereof be-

ing transferred. The "Grant in CFS"

described above is the total appro-

priation that is attached to the ac-

res enrolled in CREP.

Procedures to respond to this

notice may be obtained by contact-

ing the Surface Water Permits sec-

tion of the Department at (402)

471-2363 or through the Depart-

ment's website at http://dnr.nebra-

ska.gov/ opportunities-for-partic-

ipation-in-the-permitting-process.

Additional project information may

be obtained by contacting the De-

partment at the phone number indi-

cated above.

Objections must be received by

the Department by 5:00 p.m. on

April 7, 2021.

ZNEZ M10,M17,M24

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News