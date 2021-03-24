Legal notices: March 24, 2021

Rev. Stat. § 46-294(1)(e) the quan-

tity of water that is transferred to

the new use may not exceed the

historic consumptive use under the

appropriation or portion thereof be-

ing transferred. The "Grant in CFS"

described above is the total appro-

priation that is attached to the ac-

res enrolled in CREP.

Procedures to respond to this

notice may be obtained by contact-

ing the Surface Water Permits sec-