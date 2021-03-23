 Skip to main content
Legal notices: March 23, 2021
Legal notices: March 23, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Atel-

ier Hair & Co., LLC, a Nebraska

limited liability company, is organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska, with its designated of-

fice at 1709 Eastbrooke Dr., Kear-

ney, NE 68847. The name and ad-

dress of the initial registered agent

is Andrew D. Romatzke, 208 W.

29th St., Suite B, Kearney, NE

68845. The general nature of its

business is to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of Ne-

braska, including but not limited to

the power to purchase, sell, own,

construct, develop, operate, lease,

manage, finance, refinance and

otherwise deal with real estate and

personal property of all kinds and

interests therein, and for all other

purposes authorized by law, to the

same extent as natural persons

might or could do. The limited lia-

bility company was formed on Feb-

ruary 17, 2021 and will continue for

a perpetual period of duration. Its

affairs shall be conducted by its

member(s) pursuant to the Certifi-

cate of Organization and Operating

Agreement duly adopted by the

Company, and its initial member is

Nichole J. Malicky.

Andrew D. Romatzke, Organizer

ZNEZ M16,M23,M30

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

NEBFLA, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that

NEBFLA, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act. The

address of its designated office is

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230,

Kearney, NE 68848. The name and

address of the initial registered

agent is Nathan T. Bruner, 5804 1st

Avenue, P.O. Box 2230, Kearney,

NE 68848. NEBFLA, LLC, com-

menced business on March 4,

2021, and the general nature of its

business is to engage in any lawful

business not prohibited by the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher

Husak, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

ZNEZ M9,M16,M23

 

 

NOTICE

 

A Special Meeting of the Board

of Directors of The Central Ne-

braska Public Power and Irrigation

District is scheduled for March 26,

2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the District

Headquarters in Holdrege, NE. A

current agenda is available at the

office of the Assistant Secretary at

District Headquarters, 415 Lincoln

St., Holdrege, NE.

