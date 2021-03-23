Legal notices: March 23, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Atel-
ier Hair & Co., LLC, a Nebraska
limited liability company, is organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska, with its designated of-
fice at 1709 Eastbrooke Dr., Kear-
ney, NE 68847. The name and ad-
dress of the initial registered agent
is Andrew D. Romatzke, 208 W.
29th St., Suite B, Kearney, NE
68845. The general nature of its
business is to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of Ne-
braska, including but not limited to
the power to purchase, sell, own,
construct, develop, operate, lease,
manage, finance, refinance and
otherwise deal with real estate and
personal property of all kinds and
interests therein, and for all other
purposes authorized by law, to the
same extent as natural persons
might or could do. The limited lia-
bility company was formed on Feb-
ruary 17, 2021 and will continue for
a perpetual period of duration. Its
affairs shall be conducted by its
member(s) pursuant to the Certifi-
cate of Organization and Operating
Agreement duly adopted by the
Company, and its initial member is
Nichole J. Malicky.
Andrew D. Romatzke, Organizer
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
NEBFLA, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that
NEBFLA, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act. The
address of its designated office is
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230,
Kearney, NE 68848. The name and
address of the initial registered
agent is Nathan T. Bruner, 5804 1st
Avenue, P.O. Box 2230, Kearney,
NE 68848. NEBFLA, LLC, com-
menced business on March 4,
2021, and the general nature of its
business is to engage in any lawful
business not prohibited by the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher
Husak, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
NOTICE
A Special Meeting of the Board
of Directors of The Central Ne-
braska Public Power and Irrigation