Legal notices: March 22, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
272 Hospitality, Inc., whose regis-
tered agent is Yousef M. Ghamedi
and registered office is PO Box
1266, 610 Talmadge St, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68845, was formed on
December 21, 2020 to engage in
any lawful business. The corpora-
tion has authorized 10,000 shares
of capital stock. The names and
address of the incorporators are
Yousef M. Ghamedi and Mike S.
Anderson, both at PO Box 1266,
610 Talmadge St, Kearney, Ne-
braska, 68845 and.
272 Hospitality, Inc.
Organizer:
Yousef M. Ghamedi
P.O. Box 1266
610 Talmadge Street
Kearney, Nebraska 68845
Shon T. Lieske (#23204)
LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ, P.C.,
L.L.O.
333 North Colorado Avenue
P.O. Box 268
Minden, NE 68959-0268
(308) 832-2103
ZNEZ M8,M15,M22
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
2029 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 1184
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE OF
DISSOLUTION OF
AWGT ENTERPRISES, L.L.C.
In accordance with Nebraska Re-
vised Statute §21-150, notice is
hereby given that a Statement of
Dissolution of AWGT Enterprises,
L.L.C. was filed and effective on
the 31st day of December, 2020. A
Statement of Intent to Dissolve was
filed with the consent of the Mem-
bers. Logan Wirth shall manage the
winding up of the affairs of AWGT
Enterprises, L.L.C. during the dis-
solution process. The parties with
claims against the L.L.C. are di-
rected to submit them in writing to
the attention of Logan Wirth, 6205
11th Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. All claims against the L.L.C.
will be barred unless a proceeding
to enforce such claim is com-
menced within five (5) years from
the last date of this publication no-
tice.
Logan Wirth
6205 11th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
ZNEZ M15,M22,M29
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
B & S FOUNDATION
Notice is here by given that B & S
Foundation who registered agent
is Greg Brisbin and registered of-
fice is P.O. Box 1608, 819 Ave C,
Kearney Nebr. 68848 was formed
on January 1, 2021.
ZNEZ M15,M22,M29
LEGAL NOTICE FOR NAME
CHANGE OF A MINOR CHILD
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Notice is hereby given that on the
2nd day of February, 2021, a peti-
tion was filed in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
object and prayer of which is to
change a minor child's name from
Roree JoLee Boswell to Roree
JoLee Storm. A hearing will be had
on said petition before the
Hornorable John H. Marsh, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, NE on the 6
day of April, 2021 at 3:30 p.m., or
as soon thereafter as will be con-
venient for the court and unless
sufficient cause is shown to the
contrary, the minor child's name
will be changed from that of Roree
JoLee Boswell to Roree JoLee
Storm.
ZNEZ M1,M8,M15,M22
NOTICE
A Committee Meeting of the
Board of Directors of The Central
Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-
tion District will be held on March
26, 2021 at 9:00 AM at the Hol-
drege office. A current agenda is
available at the Office of the Assis-
tant Secretary at 415 Lincoln St.,
Holdrege, NE 68949.
ZNEZ M22,t1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
SHORTY WENDELL
VENTURES, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that
Shorty Wendell Ventures, LLC, a
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, has been organized under
the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-
bility Company Act. The address
of its designated office is 1810 E.
Hwy. 30, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Charles R. Kle-
veland, 1810 E. Hwy. 30, Kearney,
NE 68847. The mailing address of
the registered agent is P.O. Box
653, Kearney, NE 68848. Shorty
Wendell Ventures, LLC com-
menced business on March 10,
2021, and the general nature of its
business is to engage in any lawful
business not prohibited by the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher
Husak, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
ZNEZ M15,M22,M29
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that The
Wedding Sisters, LLC (the
“Company”) has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Designated Office of
the Company is 3502 22nd Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
Registered Agent of the Company
is BaileyE. Bolte, 3502 22nd Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The Company was formed on
March 16, 2021.
ZNEZ M22,M29,A5
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
VOLARE AVIATION LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization under the laws of the
State of Nebraska of VOLARE AVI-
ATION LLC, a Nebraska limited lia-
bility company (the "Company"),
pursuant to a Certificate of Organi-
zation filed on January 22, 2021.
The Company's initial designated
office is located at 3206 20th Ave-
nue Kearney, NE 68845. The name
and address of the Company's reg-
istered agent for service of process
in the State of Nebraska is Regis-
tered Agents Inc 530 S. 13th St.
STE 100 Lincoln, NE 68508.
ZNEZ M8,M15,M22
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF LIMITED LIABILITY
COMPANY
NOTICE is hereby given that Wil-
lis Seeds, LLC, has been organ-
ized as a limited liability company.
The address of the designated of-
fice is 17 Catfish Cove Place, Shel-
ton, NE 68876. The name and ad-
dress of the registered agent is
Scott R. Willis, 17 Catfish Cove
Place, Shelton, NE 68876. The
general nature of the business to
be transacted is any lawful busi-
ness other than banking authorized
under the laws of Nebraska. The