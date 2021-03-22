 Skip to main content
Legal notices: March 22, 2021
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

272 Hospitality, Inc., whose regis-

tered agent is Yousef M. Ghamedi

and registered office is PO Box

1266, 610 Talmadge St, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68845, was formed on

December 21, 2020 to engage in

any lawful business. The corpora-

tion has authorized 10,000 shares

of capital stock. The names and

address of the incorporators are

Yousef M. Ghamedi and Mike S.

Anderson, both at PO Box 1266,

610 Talmadge St, Kearney, Ne-

braska, 68845 and.

272 Hospitality, Inc.

Organizer:

Yousef M. Ghamedi

P.O. Box 1266

610 Talmadge Street

Kearney, Nebraska 68845

Shon T. Lieske (#23204)

LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ, P.C.,

L.L.O.

333 North Colorado Avenue

P.O. Box 268

Minden, NE 68959-0268

(308) 832-2103

ZNEZ M8,M15,M22

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

2029 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 1184

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE OF

DISSOLUTION OF

AWGT ENTERPRISES, L.L.C.

 

In accordance with Nebraska Re-

vised Statute §21-150, notice is

hereby given that a Statement of

Dissolution of AWGT Enterprises,

L.L.C. was filed and effective on

the 31st day of December, 2020. A

Statement of Intent to Dissolve was

filed with the consent of the Mem-

bers. Logan Wirth shall manage the

winding up of the affairs of AWGT

Enterprises, L.L.C. during the dis-

solution process. The parties with

claims against the L.L.C. are di-

rected to submit them in writing to

the attention of Logan Wirth, 6205

11th Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. All claims against the L.L.C.

will be barred unless a proceeding

to enforce such claim is com-

menced within five (5) years from

the last date of this publication no-

tice.

Logan Wirth

6205 11th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

ZNEZ M15,M22,M29

 

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

B & S FOUNDATION

 

Notice is here by given that B & S

Foundation who registered agent

is Greg Brisbin and registered of-

fice is P.O. Box 1608, 819 Ave C,

Kearney Nebr. 68848 was formed

on January 1, 2021.

ZNEZ M15,M22,M29

 

 

LEGAL NOTICE FOR NAME

CHANGE OF A MINOR CHILD

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

2nd day of February, 2021, a peti-

tion was filed in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

object and prayer of which is to

change a minor child's name from

Roree JoLee Boswell to Roree

JoLee Storm. A hearing will be had

on said petition before the

Hornorable John H. Marsh, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, NE on the 6

day of April, 2021 at 3:30 p.m., or

as soon thereafter as will be con-

venient for the court and unless

sufficient cause is shown to the

contrary, the minor child's name

will be changed from that of Roree

JoLee Boswell to Roree JoLee

Storm.

ZNEZ M1,M8,M15,M22

 

 

NOTICE

 

A Committee Meeting of the

Board of Directors of The Central

Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-

tion District will be held on March

26, 2021 at 9:00 AM at the Hol-

drege office. A current agenda is

available at the Office of the Assis-

tant Secretary at 415 Lincoln St.,

Holdrege, NE 68949.

ZNEZ M22,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

SHORTY WENDELL

VENTURES, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that

Shorty Wendell Ventures, LLC, a

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, has been organized under

the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act. The address

of its designated office is 1810 E.

Hwy. 30, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Charles R. Kle-

veland, 1810 E. Hwy. 30, Kearney,

NE 68847. The mailing address of

the registered agent is P.O. Box

653, Kearney, NE 68848. Shorty

Wendell Ventures, LLC com-

menced business on March 10,

2021, and the general nature of its

business is to engage in any lawful

business not prohibited by the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher

Husak, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

ZNEZ M15,M22,M29

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that The

Wedding Sisters, LLC (the

“Company”) has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Designated Office of

the Company is 3502 22nd Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

Registered Agent of the Company

is BaileyE. Bolte, 3502 22nd Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The Company was formed on

March 16, 2021.

ZNEZ M22,M29,A5

 

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

VOLARE AVIATION LLC

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization under the laws of the

State of Nebraska of VOLARE AVI-

ATION LLC, a Nebraska limited lia-

bility company (the "Company"),

pursuant to a Certificate of Organi-

zation filed on January 22, 2021.

The Company's initial designated

office is located at 3206 20th Ave-

nue Kearney, NE 68845. The name

and address of the Company's reg-

istered agent for service of process

in the State of Nebraska is Regis-

tered Agents Inc 530 S. 13th St.

STE 100 Lincoln, NE 68508.

ZNEZ M8,M15,M22

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF LIMITED LIABILITY

COMPANY

 

NOTICE is hereby given that Wil-

lis Seeds, LLC, has been organ-

ized as a limited liability company.

The address of the designated of-

fice is 17 Catfish Cove Place, Shel-

ton, NE 68876. The name and ad-

dress of the registered agent is

Scott R. Willis, 17 Catfish Cove

Place, Shelton, NE 68876. The

general nature of the business to

be transacted is any lawful busi-

ness other than banking authorized

under the laws of Nebraska. The

date of commencement of the lim-

ited liability company is March 17,

2021, and the duration of the com-

pany is perpetual. The affairs of the

limited liability company are to be

conducted by its Members.

Willis Seeds, LLC

ZNEZ M22,M29,A5

 

