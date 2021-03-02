Legal notices: March 2, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
PROJECT: Shelton Public Schools
LOCATION: 210 Ninth Street Shel-
ton, NE 68876
OWNER: Shelton Public Schools
210 Ninth Street
Shelton, NE 68876
The Shelton Public School Dis-
trict is hosting a mandatory pre-bid
meeting for a roofing project at the
listed address. The school district
will be purchasing the materials di-
rectly from the roofing manufac-
turer; the bidding will be for labor.
The mandatory pre-bid meeting will
be held 10:30 am, Thursday,
March 4, 2021, at the School.
Please contact the owner’s repre-
sentative for more information.
Contact: Rick A. Weidner, AIA at
(402) 871-6537 or Email:
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BEN UNICK TRUCKING, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Ben Unick Trucking,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 21870 355th Road, Pleas-
anton, NE 68866.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Ben Unick,
21870 355th Road, Pleasanton, NE
68866.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on February 10, 2021 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following Member:
Ben Unick
21870 355th Road
Pleasanton, NE 68866
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2021
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at
9:00 A.M. and 9:45 A.M. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der and led those present in the
Pledge of Allegiance. The following
Board members responded to roll
call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,
Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,
Daniel Lynch, Sherry Morrow and
William McMullen. A copy of the
acknowledgment and receipt of no-
tice and agenda by the Board of
Commissioners is attached to
these minutes. Public notice of this
meeting was published/posted in
the Kearney Hub, on the Buffalo
County web site, and the bulletin
boards located outside the County
Clerk's office and County Board
Room on February 18, 2021.
Chairman McMullen announced
that in accordance with Section
84-1412 of the Nebraska Revised
Statutes, a current copy of the
Open Meetings Act is available for
review and posted at the back of
the Board Room. County Clerk
Janice Giffin took all proceedings
hereinafter shown; while the con-
vened meeting was open to the
public. County Attorney Shawn
Eatherton was present.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Lynch and seconded
by Klein to approve the minutes
from February 9, 2021 with the fol-
lowing correction. The sentence
Moved by Lynch and seconded by
Klein to approve the application for
Berean Fundamental Church of
Kearney on parcel number
580056005 as 100% Exempt needs
to be changed to: Moved by Lynch
and seconded by Klein to approve
the application for Berean Funda-
mental Church of Kearney on par-
cel number 580056005 as 7.01 ac-
res exempt and 13.23 acres taxa-
ble. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Lynch, Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to ratify the following Feb-
ruary 12, 2021 payroll claims proc-
essed by the County Clerk. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Morrow,
Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Lynch and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Adver-
tisement; AP - Appropriation; B -
Bookmobile; C - Construction; CD
- Civil Defense; CM - Cottonmill; D
- Dues; E - Expense; EQ - Equip-
ment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I - Insur-
ance&/or Bonds; MC - Medical
Charges; R - Retirement; RE - Re-
imbursement; RT - Rent; S - Serv-
ice; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U - Util-
ities.
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 274,298.69;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,037.63; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 46,424.43; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 114,647.50;
FIRST CONCORD E 5,125.07;
FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
93,036.74; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY E 104.67; KATHLEEN A
LAUGHLIN E 402.00; MADISON
NATIONAL I 961.60; MADISON
NATIONAL I 299.57;
MASSMUTUAL R 1,175.00; NA-
TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R
1,080.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT E
1,200.00; PRINCIPAL E 3,271.68;
PROFESSIONAL CHOICE RECOV-
ERY E 157.33; STATE OF NE T
15,678.24; VISION SERVICE PLAN E 856.67;
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 63,124.40;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
907.19; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 10,144.31; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 2,567.00; FIRST
CONCORD E 677.42; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK T 20,089.85; MADI-
SON NATIONAL I 148.55; MADI-
SON NATIONAL I 107.53; NATION-
WIDE R 272.50; NE CHILD SUP-
PORT E 342.00; PRINCIPAL E
930.88; STATE OF NE T 3,248.13;
VISION SERVICE PLAN E 205.22;
WEED FUND
NET PAYROLL 4,917.02; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R
777.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD E 33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T 1,586.39; MADISON NATIONAL I 3.44; PRINCIPAL E 60.96; STATE
OF NE T 251.69
After discussion, it was deter-
mined that the Funds transfer
agenda item was not necessary
this month.
Moved by Lynch and seconded
by Loeffelholz to accept the Janu-
ary 2021 Community Action Part-
nership of Mid-Nebraska RYDE Re-
port. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Lynch, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to accept the Buffalo
County Extension Annual Report.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba,
Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Chairman McMullen read into the
record a Resolution of Recognition
for NACO Executive Director Larry
Dix. Moved by Lynch and se-
conded by Morrow to approve the
following Resolution 2021-10.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Lynch, Morrow, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2021-10
WHEREAS, Larry Dix began his
employment with Buffalo County in
1977; and
WHEREAS, Larry Dix started
Data Masters which was a com-
pany located in Kearney, Nebraska
that served county officials
throughout the State of Nebraska
with software and IT services; and
WHEREAS, Larry Dix was the
former Executive Director of the
Nebraska Association of County of-
ficials, and
WHEREAS, in that role, he served
County Government through his ef-
fective lobbying in the State Legis-
lature, trained many officials, both
elected and appointed in their jobs
serving county government,
WHEREAS, he has worked tire-
lessly for all 93 counties in provid-
ing help and counsel whenever
called upon, and
WHEREAS, he is well known for
being an advocate for County Gov-
ernment throughout the State of
Nebraska and was a friend to all,
and
WHEREAS, he was been in that
position for over 19 years and offi-
cially retired February 1, 2021 to
become Executive Director Emeri-
tus, and
WHEREAS, in recognition of his
years of service and benefits he
gave to all counties, the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
hereby declares September 13,
2021 as Larry Dix Day to honor him
for his accomplishments.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED, that the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners hereby
declares "Larry Dix Day" on Sep-
tember 13, 2021.
After discussion and review of
the County Sheriff's report, it was
moved by Higgins and seconded
by Morrow to approve the Special
Designated Liquor License applica-
tions filed by The Village 19 for an
event to be held on April 3, 2021.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Morrow, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Lynch and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
The agenda item to approve a
contract to conduct Property Valu-
ation Protest Hearings was tabled
until the March 9, 2021 Board
Meeting.
Buffalo County Juvenile Services
Administrator Doug Kramer was
present for the following agenda
item to answer any questions. Af-
ter discussion it was moved by
Lynch and seconded by Loeffelholz
to authorize Kramer to submit a
Buffalo County Comprehensive Ju-
venile Justice Plan: July 1, 2021-J-
une 30, 2025 and the application
for the Community-Based Juvenile
Justice Grant: July 1, 2021-June
30, 2023. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Lynch, Loeffelholz, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to approve the following
tax refund request submitted by
County Treasurer Jean Sidwell for
Nash Finch Co/Sunmart #754/U
Save Foods Inc. in the amount of
$7,185.52 for parcel number
318514194. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz and McMullen.
Abstain: Lynch. Motion declared
carried.
Chief Deputy Dan Schleusener
was present for the following
agenda item. Moved by Klein and
seconded by Loeffelholz to author-
ize the purchase of one 2021
Chrysler Voyager Van for
$26,588.00 and one 2021 Ford
F150 SSV for $34,852.00 per state
contract. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,
Kouba, Lynch, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Higgins to authorize the Chair-
man to sign the Verizon Connect
contract for a GPS fleet tracking
software subscription. Law en-
forcement vehicles and large
equipment already have similar
service and this tracking service
will be installed in all other county
vehicles to continue with Buffalo
County safety protocols. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Lynch, Morrow
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
following correspondence. The Ne-
braska Department of Transporta-
tion (NDOT) sent the Local Project
Monthly Status Update Report.
The City of Kearney sent notifica-
tions regarding the Annexation of
Fountain Hills Twelfth Addition and
the Annexation of Millennial Estates
Fourth Addition.
ZONING
Zoning Administrator Dennise
Daniels was present for the follow-
ing Zoning agenda items.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 9:21 A.M. for a
Map Amendment application filed
by Trenton Snow, licensed land
surveyor, on behalf of Robert
Bendfeldt & Brenda Bendfeldt, for
property situated in part of the
North Half of the Northwest Quarter
& accretions, in Section 13, Town-
ship 8 North, Range 15 West of the
Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo
County, Nebraska. The applicant
has requested to rezone approxi-
mately 7.16 acres from Agriculture
(AG) to Agricultural - Residential
(AGR). Trenton Snow was present
to review the application and an-
swer questions. No one addressed
the Board with concerns and Chair-
man McMullen closed the hearing
at 9:23 A.M. Moved by Klein and
seconded by Kouba to approve the
Map Amendment with the following
Resolution 2021-11. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Kouba, Hig-
gins, Loeffelholz, Lynch, Morrow
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
RESOLUTION 2021-11
WHEREAS, on December 2,
2020, Trenton Snow, licensed land
surveyor, on behalf of Robert
Bendfeldt and Brenda Bendfeldt
applied for a Zoning Map Amend-
ment with the Buffalo County Zon-
ing Administrator, requesting that
the following real estate property,
hereinafter referred to as the
"subject property", to wit:
A tract of land being part of the
North Half of the Northwest Quarter
(N ½ NW ¼), and accretions, lo-
cated in Section 13, Township 8
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
more particularly described as fol-
lows: Referring to the Northeast
corner of said Northwest Quarter
(NW ¼) of said Section 13, and as-
suming the East line of said North-
west Quarter (NW ¼) as bearing
South 00° 28' W and all bearings
contained herein are relative
thereto; thence South 00° 28' W a
distance of 104.97 feet to a point
on the centerline of an existing
public road; thence S 57° 00' W
and on the centerline of the afore-
said public road a distance of
30.73 feet; thence S 01° 26' E a
distance of 36.89 feet to the AC-
TUAL PLACE OF BEGINNING, said
place of beginning being on the
South property line of the existing
public road; thence continuing S
01° 26' E a distance of 211.91 feet;
thence S 77°09' W a distance of
450.51 feet; thence S 00° 13' 30"
W a distance of 157.04 feet; thence
S 81° 59' 30" W a distance of
104.87 feet; thence S 04° 23' 30" E
a distance of 82.94 feet; thence S
78° 25' W a distance of 625.52
feet; thence N 03° 12' 30" E a dis-
tance of 296.52 feet to a point on
the South property line of the exist-
ing road; thence N 73° 37' 30" E
and on the aforesaid South prop-
erty line a distance of 255.38 feet;
thence N 67° 29' E a distance of
944.83 feet to the place of beginn-
ing,
EXCEPT a 0.03 acre tract of land
located in the West Half of Section
13, Township 8 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, being more par-
ticularly described as follows: Re-
ferring to the Quarter Corner com-
mon to Sections 12 and 13 (Found
Brass Cap); thence on an assumed
bearing of South 00°21' 34" West,
on the East line of Government Lot
4 in Section 13, a distance of
762.76 feet; thence North 89° 38'
26" West a distance of 546.95 feet
to a rebar (Found) being the East
terminus of the South boundary of
a tract of land defined in a 1978
survey signed by Wayne Humph-
rey, RLS 224, also being the POINT
OF BEGINNING; thence South 78°
45' 38" West a distance of 41.32
feet to a rebar (Found) being the
East terminus of a surveyed line
defined in a 2006 survey signed by
Duane A. Katt, RLS 506; thence
North 28° 43' 40" East a distance
of 75.74 feet to a 5/8 inch x 36 inch
capped rebar (Set); thence South
04° 02' 33" East on a line defined in
a 1978 survey signed by Wayne
Humphrey, RLS 224, a distance of
58.51 feet to the point of beginning,
AND EXCEPT a 0.31 acre tract of
land located in the West Half of
Section 13, Township 8 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, being
more particularly described as fol-
lows: Referring to the Quarter Cor-
ner common to Sections 12 and 13
(Found Brass Cap); thence on an
assumed bearing of South 00°21'
34" West on the East line of Gov-
ernment Lot 4 in Section 13, a dis-
tance of 762.76 feet; thence North
89° 38' 26" West a distance of
546.95 feet to a rebar (Found) be-
ing the East terminus of the South
boundary of a tract of land defined
in a 1978 survey signed by Wayne
Humphrey, RLS 224; thence South
78° 45' 38" West a distance of
41.32 feet to a rebar (Found) being
the East terminus of a surveyed line
defined in a 2006 survey signed by
Duane A. Katt, RLS 506; thence
South 78°47' 41" West a distance
of 489.30 feet to a 5/8 inch x 36
inch rebar (Set), also being the
POINT OF BEGINNING; thence
continuing on the previous bearing
a distance of 95.00 feet (Found re-
bar) being the West terminus of
said 2006 surveyed line; thence
North 03° 32' 53" East on the West
line of tracts surveyed in 1978
(Humphrey) and 2006 (Katt) a dis-
tance of 296.85 feet to the South
right of way line of Kilgore Road
(Found rebar); thence South 15° 04'
20" East a distance of 287.72 feet
to the point of beginning,
TOGETHER WITH a 0.29 acre
tract of land located in the West
Half of Section 13, Township 8
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
being more particularly described
as follows: Referring to the Quarter
Corner common to Sections 12 and
13 (Found Brass Cap); thence on
an assumed bearing of South
00°21' 34" West, on the East line of
Government Lot 4 in Section 13, a
distance of 665.38 feet; thence
North 89° 38' 26" West a distance
of 449.49 feet to the POINT OF BE-
GINNING (Found Rebar); thence
North 00° 27' 29" East on a line de-
fined in a 1978 survey signed by
Wayne Humphrey, RLS 224, a dis-
tance of 157.04 feet; thence North
72° 36' 45" East on said 1978 sur-
veyed line, a distance of 450.51
feet to a 5/8 inch x 36 inch capped
rebar (Set); thence South 01° 07'
25" East a distance of 21.08 feet to
a 5/8 inch x 36 inch capped rebar
(Set); thence South 74° 15' 04"
West on a line defined in a 2006
survey signed by Duane A. Katt,
RLS 506, a distance of 307.49 feet
(Found capped rebar); thence
South 66° 46' 04" West on said
2006 surveyed line, a distance of
60.98 feet (Found capped rebar);
thence South 26° 01' 21" West a
distance of 181.46 feet to the point
of beginning,
AND TOGETHER WITH a 0.01
acre tract of land located in the
West Half Section 13, Township 8
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
being more particularly described
as follows: Referring to the Quarter
corner common to Sections 12 and
13 (Found Brass Cap); thence on
an assumed bearing of South 00°
21' 34" West, on the East line of
Government Lot 4 in Section 13, a
distance of 665.38 feet; thence
North 89° 38' 26" West a distance
of 449.49 feet to a capped rebar
(Found); thence South 82° 11' 25"
West on line defined in a 1978 sur-
vey signed by Wayne Humphrey,
RLS 224, a distance of 60.47 feet
to a 5/8 inch x 36 inch capped re-
bar (Set), also being the POINT OF
BEGINNING; thence continuing on
the previous bearing, on said 1978
surveyed line, a distance of 44.41
feet (Found rebar); thence South
04° 02' 33" East, on said 1978 sur-
veyed line, a distance of 24.22 feet
to a 5/8 inch x 36 inch capped re-
bar (Set); thence North 54°28' 31"
East a distance of 51.96 feet to the
point of beginning.
be changed from the Agriculture
(AG) District to the Agricultural -
Residential (AGR) District. Property
is in the name Robert Bendfeldt
and Brenda Bendfeldt.
WHEREAS, this is solely a zoning
map amendment request and the
subject property would or could
have other land use regulations
that would apply to it above and
beyond the zoning map amend-
ment sought at this meeting, and
WHEREAS, on January 21, 2021,
the Buffalo County Planning and
Zoning Commission following pub-
lic hearing with notice as required
recommended approval of such
proposed change in zoning on a
8-0 vote with none absent and no
abstentions, and
WHEREAS, on February 23,
2021, this Board conducted a pub-
lic hearing and considered this
Zoning Map Amendment, the min-
utes of the Planning and Zoning
Commission considering this
amendment, Buffalo County Zoning
Regulations, and Comprehensive
Plan, and finds:
a. No letters of opposition against
the amendment.
b. That such change in zoning
designation would have minimal
adverse effect on surrounding
properties. Two residences placed
on the property prior to enactment
of zoning exist on the subject prop-
erty. After subdivision, each lot will
have one dwelling. This zoning map
amendment will not increase resi-
dential density in the area.
c. That the intended uses of the
Agricultural - Residential (AGR)
District are consistent with property
use in the surrounding area.
d. This amendment is consistent
with the growth and development
of Buffalo County and the overall
Comprehensive Plan adopted by
Buffalo County, Nebraska, and
e. The subject property is situ-
ated close to already existing pub-
lic improvements, such as suffi-
cient utilities so that the map
amendment with its attendant
changes in uses will not cause ad-
ditional public costs to function ef-
fectively.
WHEREAS, no protest (s) against
such amendment have been filed
with the Buffalo County Clerk
within seven days of conclusion of
public hearing of such Commission
as allowed under Section 11.4, and
WHEREAS, the votes in favor of
adoption of this resolution need
only be by majority of members to
this Board of Commissioners.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS that application for zon-
ing map amendment to change the
subject property from the Agricul-
ture (AG) District to Agricultural -
Residential (AGR) District is ap-
proved, and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that
a copy of this Resolution shall be
filed in the Register of Deed's office
against subject property and any
parcel situated partially or entirely
within such legal description, and
that the County Clerk shall make
amendment to Buffalo County Zon-
ing District Map originally adopted
on or about September 10, 2002.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 9:23 A.M. for an
Administrative Subdivision filed by
Trenton Snow, licensed land sur-
veyor, on behalf of Robert
Bendfeldt & Brenda Bendfeldt, for
property situated in part of the
North Half of the Northwest Quarter
and Accretions, in Section 13,
Township 8 North, Range 15 West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, to be
known as "B and B Acres", an Ad-
ministrative Subdivision. Trenton
Snow was present to review the
application and answer questions.
No one else addressed the Board
and Chairman McMullen closed the
hearing at 9:25 A.M. Moved by
Morrow and seconded by Klein to
approve the Administrative Subdi-
vision resolution with the following
Resolution 2021-12. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Morrow, Klein, Hig-
gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Lynch
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
RESOLUTION 2021-12
WHEREAS, Robert Bendfeldt and
Brenda Bendfeldt, hereinafter re-
ferred to as "applicants" filed for an
Administrative Subdivision to be
known as "B and B Acres", with
the Buffalo County Clerk and/or
Zoning Administrator, and
WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-
trator has forwarded this applica-
tion to this Board, and
WHEREAS, on February 23,
2021, this Board conducted a pub-
lic hearing now and finds:
1. The proposed "B and B Acres"
is in the Agricultural - Residential
(AGR) Zoning District for Buffalo
County, Nebraska. As submitted, it
fulfills Buffalo County's Subdivision
Resolution requirements for admin-
istrative subdivisions specifically al-
lowed under Section 3.02, together
with other provisions applicable
thereto.
2. There is no remnant parcel.
3. Kilgore Road is a county-mai-
ntained open public road that abuts
the proposed subdivision to the
north. The width of this road, after
dedication, complies with the mini-
mum width standards required by
the Buffalo County Subdivision
Resolution.
4. Title search paperwork has
been provided to the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office and that
office has cleared title as concerns
Buffalo County's interests based
upon the title search documents
delivered to that office by appli-
cant.
5. This proposed administrative
subdivision should be approved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the plat of "B
and B Acres", an administrative
subdivision being Part of the North
Half of the Northwest Quarter and
accretions of Section Thirteen (13),
Township Eight (8) North, Range
Fifteen (15), West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, duly
made out, acknowledged and certi-
fied, is hereby approved, accepted,
ratified, and authorized to be filed
and recorded in the Office of the
Register of Deeds, Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 9:25 A.M. for an
Administrative Subdivision filed by
Trenton Snow, licensed land sur-
veyor, on behalf of Ronald L.
Follmer and Courtney R. Follmer,
for property situated in part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 23, Township 9
North, Range 13 West of the Sixth
Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, to be known as
"Baldwin Acres". Trenton Snow
was present to review the applica-
tion and answer questions. No one
else addressed the Board and
Chairman McMullen closed the
hearing at 9:27 A.M. Moved by
Klein and seconded by Loeffelholz
to approve the Administrative Sub-
division resolution with the follow-
ing Resolution 2021-13. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Loef-
felholz, Higgins, Kouba, Lynch,
Morrow and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
RESOLUTION 2021-13
WHEREAS, Ronald L. Follmer
and Courtney R. Follmer, hereinaf-
ter referred to as "applicants" have
filed for an Administrative Subdivi-
sion to be known as "Baldwin Ac-
res", with the Buffalo County Clerk
and/or Zoning Administrator, and
WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-
trator forwarded this application to
this Board, and
WHEREAS, on February 23,
2021, this Board conducted a pub-
lic hearing now and finds:
1. The proposed "Baldwin Acres"
is in the Agriculture (AG) Zoning
District for Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
2. The size of the parcels of real
estate owned by the subdividing
entity, and any remnant property
not subdivided, after subdividing,
which is roughly 34 acres, complies
with the minimum lot size of this
zoning district. The remnant prop-
erty owned by the subdividing en-
tity, is comprised of other lands in
Part of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter of Section Twen-
ty-Three (23), Township Nine (9)
North, Range Eighteen (13), West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
3. The proposed plat for this sub-
division fulfills Buffalo County's
Subdivision Resolution require-
ments for administrative subdivi-
sions specifically allowed under
Section 3.02 together with other
provisions applicable thereto.
4. 70th Road is a county-mai-
ntained open public road that abuts
the proposed subdivision to the
north. The width of this road, after
dedication, complies with the mini-
mum width standards required by
the Buffalo County Subdivision
Resolution.
5. Title search paperwork has
been provided to the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office and that
office has cleared title as concerns
Buffalo County's interests based
upon the title search documents
delivered to that office by appli-
cant.
6. This proposed administrative
subdivision should be approved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the plat of
"Baldwin Acres", an administrative
subdivision being Part of the North-
east Quarter of the Northeast Quar-
ter of Section Twenty-Three (23),
Township Nine (9) North, Range
Thirteen (13), West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, duly
made out, acknowledged and certi-
fied, is hereby approved, accepted,
ratified, and authorized to be filed
and recorded in the Office of the
Register of Deeds, Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 9:27 A.M. for an
Administrative Subdivision filed by
Mitch Humphrey, licensed land sur-
veyor, on behalf of Riley A. May-
field, Jennifer J. Mayfield, Randall
J. Mayfield, Shelley D. Mayfield &
Richard A. Mayfield, for property
"situated in part of the Southwest
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter
of Section 27, Township 10 North,
Range 13 West of the Sixth Princi-
pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, to be known as "Mayfield
Administrative Subdivision". Mitch
Humphrey was present to review
the application and answer ques-
tions. No one else addressed the
Board and Chairman McMullen
closed the hearing at 9:30 A.M.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to approve the Adminis-
trative Subdivision resolution with
the following Resolution 2021-14.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba,
Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2021-14
WHEREAS, Riley A. Mayfield,
Jennifer J. Mayfield, Randall J.
Mayfield, Shelley D. Mayfield, and
Richard A. Mayfield, hereinafter re-
ferred to as "applicants" filed for an
Administrative Subdivision to be
known as "Mayfield Administrative
Subdivision", with the Buffalo
County Clerk and/or Zoning Admin-
istrator, and
WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-
trator forwarded this application to
this Board, and
WHEREAS, on February 23,
2021, this Board conducted a pub-
lic hearing now and finds:
1. The proposed "Mayfield Ad-
ministrative Subdivision" is in the
Agriculture (AG) Zoning District for
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
2. The size of the parcels of real
estate owned by the subdividing
entity, and any remnant property
not subdivided that amounts to
roughly 96 acres, after subdividing,
complies with the minimum lot size
of this zoning district. The remnant
property owned by the subdividing
entity, is comprised of other lands
in Part of the Southwest Quarter of
the Southwest Quarter of Section
Twenty-Seven (27), Township Ten
(10) North, Range Thirteen (13),
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
3. The proposed plat for this sub-
division fulfills Buffalo County's
Subdivision Resolution require-
ments for administrative subdivi-
sions specifically allowed under
Section 3.02 together with other
provisions applicable thereto.
4. 130th Road is a county-mai-
ntained open public road that abuts
the proposed subdivision to the
south. The width of this road, after
dedication, complies with the mini-
mum width standards required by
the Buffalo County Subdivision
Resolution.
5. Title search paperwork has
been provided to the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office and that
office has cleared title as concerns
Buffalo County's interests based
upon the title search documents
delivered to that office by appli-
cant.
6. This proposed administrative
subdivision should be approved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the plat of
"Mayfield Administrative Subdivi-
sion", an administrative subdivision
being Part of the Southwest Quar-
ter of the Southwest Quarter of
Section Twenty-Seven (27), Town-
ship Ten (10) North, Range Thirteen
(13), West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, duly made out,
acknowledged and certified, is
hereby approved, accepted, rati-
fied, and authorized to be filed and
recorded in the Office of the Regis-
ter of Deeds, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
REGULAR AGENDA
Highway Superintendent John
Maul was present for the following
agenda items.
Chairman McMullen instructed
County Clerk Giffin to open and
read aloud the submitted gravel
bids for the period of April 1, 2021
through March 31, 2022. Gravel
Bids were submitted from the fol-
lowing companies: Broadfoot Sand
and Gravel Co. Inc., Ed Broadfoot
& Sons Sand & Gravel Inc., Mid
Nebraska Aggregate Inc. and T & F
Sand & Gravel Inc. The Road Com-
mittee and Highway Superintend-
ent will review the bids and come
back with recommendations at the
next meeting on March 9, 2021.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Lynch to approve the
Professional Engineering Services
Supplemental Agreement No. 1
42844 BRO-7467 (1) Poole South
with the following Resolution
2021-15. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Lynch, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2021-15
Whereas:
Buffalo County and Al-
fred Benesch & Company have
previously executed a preliminary
engineering services agreement for
a transportation project for which
the Local Public Agency (LPA)
would like to obtain Federal funds;
Whereas: Buffalo County under-
stands that it must continue to
strictly follow all Federal, State and
local laws, rules, regulations, poli-
cies and guidelines applicable to
the funding of this Federal-aid proj-
ect; and
Whereas: Buffalo County and Al-
fred Benesch & Company wish to
enter into a supplemental prelimi-
nary engineering services agree-
ment setting out modifications an-
d/or additional duties and/or fund-
ing responsibilities for the Feder-
al-aid project.
Be It Resolved: by the Board of
Commissioners of Buffalo County,
Nebraska that:
William McMullen, Chair of the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners, is hereby authorized to
sign the attached preliminary engi-
neering services Supplemental
Agreement No. 1 between Buffalo
County and Alfred Benesch &
Company. Buffalo County is com-
mitted to providing local funds for
the project as required by the Proj-
ect Program Agreement and any
Supplemental Project Agreements.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve the
County Bridge Match Program
Agreement for Project
STWD-CBMP (5) County Project
C10 (1427) Structure C001012210
with the following Resolution
2021-16. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz, Hig-
gins, Klein, Kouba, Lynch and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2021-16
Whereas:
Buffalo County is pro-
posing a transportation project for
which it would like to obtain County
Bridge Match funds;
Whereas: Buffalo County under-
stands that it must strictly follow all
State and local laws, rules, regula-
tions, policies and guidelines ap-
plicable to the funding of the proj-
ect; and
Whereas: Buffalo County and
Nebraska Department of Transpor-
tation (NDOT) wish to enter into a
new Project Program Agreement
setting out the various duties and
funding responsibilities for the proj-
ect.
Be It Resolved: by the Board of
Commissioners of Buffalo County
that:
Chair of the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners is hereby
authorized to sign the attached
Project Program Agreement be-
tween Buffalo County and the
NDOT.
Buffalo County is committed to
providing local funds for the project
as required by the Project Program
Agreement.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to change the weekly
hour schedule at the Highway De-
partment from five (5) eight (8) hour
days to four (4) ten (10) hour days
beginning March 8, 2021 to Octo-
ber 10, 2021 returning to five (5)
eight (8) hours days on Monday,
October 11, 2021. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Kouba, Lynch, Morrow
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to recess the
regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:45 A.M. and
reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-
tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Assessor
Ethel Skinner and County Treas-
urer Jean Sidwell were present.
Chairman McMullen opened the
scheduled Permissive Exemption
Hearings. Fr. Paul Colling was
present to answer any questions on
behalf of Prince of Peace Catholic
Church. No one else addressed the
Board and Chairman McMullen
closed the hearing at 9:51 A.M.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Klein to approve the application
filed by Prince of Peace Catholic
Church on parcels 560330100 and
602727000 as 100% Exempt.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow and
McMullen. Abstain: Loeffelholz
and Lynch. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Lynch to approve Motor
Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated
on the application by County
Treasurer Jean Sidwell for Evangel-
ical Lutheran Good Samaritan So-
ciety Home Care on two 2010 Ford
Fusion S, a 2015 Ford Fusion SE
and a 2017 Ford Fusion SE. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Lynch, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Mor-
row and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to adjourn the Board of
Equalization and return to the regu-
lar meeting of the Board of Com-
missioners at 9:54 A.M. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Lynch, Morrow
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Lynch to enter into Executive Ses-
sion at 9:55 A.M. to discuss con-
tract negotiations. In addition to
the Board members responding to
roll, County Attorney Shawn
Eatherton, Deputy County Attorney
Andrew Hoffmeister and Sheriff
Neil Miller were present. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Lynch,
Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Mor-
row and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Lynch to move out of
Executive Session at 10:10 A.M.
and resume the open meeting.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Lynch, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Chairman McMullen called on
each Board member present for
committee reports and recommen-
dations.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Lynch to approve the following
February 2021 vendor claims sub-
mitted by the County Clerk. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Klein,
Lynch, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Morrow and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
GENERAL FUND
ACCURATE CONTROLS EQ 22,935.44; ADAMS CO SHERIFF E 56.00; ADVANCED CORREC-
TIONAL HEALTHCARE MC
6,454.78; ALL MAKES AUTO SUP-
PLY SU 937.39; AMAZON CAPI-
TAL SERVICES E 166.12; AMERI-
CAN ELECTRIC COMPANY SU
69.00; MANDI J AMY RE 45.00;
AT&T MOBILITY E 1,207.72; AS-
SOC OF THREAT ASSESSMENT E
250.00;ATS S 1,353.57; MICHAEL
W BALDWIN S 1,361.25;
BAMFORD INC S 236.11; RICH-
ARD BEECHNER E 150.00; FLOYD
R BEINS RT 250.00; MELODIE
TURNER BELLAMY S 3,419.05;
BENTLEY HAYS LLP S 1,218.75;
FRANCIS BIEHL RE 37.52; BRAD
W BIGELOW E 150.00; BISHOP
LAW S 3,442.50; BLUE360 MEDIA E 783.75; BOYS TOWN S 1,421.88;
BRAD RODGERS MD MC 237.41;
JONATHAN R BRANDT S
7,010.00; NATHAN BRECHT RE
45.00; CHARLES BREWSTER S
4,107.50; D. BRANDON BRINE-
GAR RE18.85; BRUNER FRANK
SCHUMACHER S 12,337.95; BUF-
FALO CO COMMUNITY PART-
NERS E 1,025.88; BUFFALO CO
ATTORNEY E 790.00; BUFFALO
CO ATTORNEY'S OFFICE RE
240.27; BUFFALO CO COURT E
13.90; BUFFALO CO COURT E
5,314.55; BUFFALO CO SHERIFF E 2,506.78; CANON SOLUTIONS
AMERICA S 151.00; MICHAEL D
CARPER S 795.50; RYAN C CAR-
SON RE 45.00; CASH WA DIS-
TRIBUTING SU 36.00; CENTRAL
MEDIATION CENTER S 1,180.00;
CENTRAL NE CO ASSESSOR AS-
SOC D 20.00; CENTRAL NE CRE-
MATION E 1,600.00; CHARLES-
WORTH CONSULTING E
1,050.00; CHARTER COMMUNI-
CATIONS S 468.65; CHARTER
COMMUNICATIONS S 3.15; CHI
HEALTH GOOD SAMARITAN MC
798.42; JENNIFER CHURCH RE
45.00; CIOX HEALTH E 20.00; THE
CITY OF HASTINGS D 1,000.00;
CITY OF KEARNEY U 2,551.38;
CITY OF KEARNEY E 66,044.48;
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT E 1,809.00; CLERK OF THE DIS-
TRICT COURT E 252.56; COM-
PASS FAMILY SUPPORT SER-
VICES S 1,504.00; CONSOLI-
DATED MANAGEMENT CO S
25,150.64; COPYCAT PRINTING
CENTER SU 63.09; COUNTRY
PARTNERS COOPERATIVE F
650.30; COWLITZ CO SHERIFF'S
OFFICE S 40.00; CULLIGAN OF
KEARNEY S 4,724.80; DAN'S
SANITATION S 15.00; DENNISE
DANIELS RE 45.00; DAS ST AC-
COUNTING S 41.60; DAS STATE
ACCTNG-CENTRAL FINANCE S
1,340.00; LYDIA DAVIS RE
32.52; DAWSON PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT U 3,747.41; DAMON
DEEDS RE 45.00; DEPT OF PA-
THOLOGY-ST LOUIS UNIV MC
1,155.00; DESIGNER CRAFT
WOODWORKING S 2,286.00; DE-
WALD DEAVER L'HEUREUX LAW
FIRM S 4,508.55; DMILACO
SPORTS FASHIONS SU 33.00;
DOMINION REAL ESTATE KEAR-
NEY RT 250.00; DOUGLAS CO
SHERIFF S 60.34; DOWHY TOW-
ING & RECOVERY S 995.75;
DREHER, TYTANIA E 44.36; DRIV-
ERS LICENSE GUIDE CO SU
31.95; BRANDON J. DUGAN RE
12.20; EAGLEFEATHER MORENO,
CRISTIANNE E 48.00; EAKES OF-
FICE SOLUTIONS SU 8,052.48;
SHAWN EATHERTON RE 45.00;
EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT NO
10 S 20,093.75; EGAN SUPPLY
COMPANY SU 292.44; ELITE
COURT REPORTING S 191.00;
ELN, LLC RT 330.00; ENTERPRISE
ELECTRIC KEARNEY SU 612.50;
ESCHAT E 118.82; MARSHA
FANGMEYER S 2,055.00; FARM-
ERS COOPERATIVE ASSOCIA-
TION F 24.04; PAUL FARRELL RE
45.00; KARI FISK RE 45.00;
FRANSSEN, CARRIE E 45.76;
FRONTIER S 3,885.50; FYE LAW
OFFICE S 4,075.94; GALLS, LLC EQ 396.36; GEIGER, LAUREN E
20.00; CYNTHIA GEMBALA HUGG S 11.50; GOOD SAMARITAN HOS-
PITAL MC 475.00; GOVERNMENT
FORMS AND SUPPLIES SU
265.34; ZACHARY K GRAY S
2,747.50; GREAT PLAINS DENTAL
ASSOCIATES MC 1,210.69;
GREINER PROCESS SERVICE E
14.00; GWORKS S 4,475.00;
HALL CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE S
120.24; ANDREW W HOFF-
MEISTER RE 45.00; HOLMES
PLUMBING & HEATING SU
2,194.47; HORNER, LIESKE, MC-
BRIDE & KUHL E 1,825.00; LISA R
HUERTA RE 45.00; HUSKER
AUTO GROUP INC/ALLY BANK E 30,897.00; INTERNATIONAL AS-
SOCIATION OF CHIEFS E 570.00;
INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR EQ
452.50; INTELLICOM COMPUTER S 430.00; INTOXIMETERS SU
80.00; JACK'S UNIFORMS AND
EQUIPMENT EQ 29.64; JACOB-
SEN ORR LAW FIRM S 7,688.69;
JOHNSTONE SUPPLY SU 927.58;
THE JONESZYLON COMPANY SU 492.52; LINDA JONES RE
48.83; JUSTICE WORKS E
226.00; KEARNEY AREA COMMU-
NITY FOUNDATION E100.00;
KEARNEY CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE S 26.25; KEARNEY HUB A
1,637.59; KEARNEY REGIONAL
MEDICAL CENTER MC 301.00;
KEARNEY TOWING & REPAIR S
185.00; KELLY KENNEDY RE
25.00; ROBERT KHAYAT RT
210.00; NICK KILLOUGH RE
45.00; JEFFREY C KNAPP S
955.90; KNUDSEN, BERKHEIMER,
RICHARDSON S 549.00; KONICA
MINOLTA BUSINESS SOLUTIONS S 2,604.52; KONICA MINOLTA
PREMIER FINANCE EQ 4,657.96;
DOUG KRAMER RE 45.00; KRO-
NOS S 1,106.28; L & M PROPER-
TIES RT 250.00; LANCASTER CO
SHERIFF S 37.18; PATRICK LEE RE 45.00; LEXISNEXIS RISK SO-
LUTIONS E 25.00; LIESKE, LIESKE
& ENSZ S 1,939.26; LINCOLN CO
SHERIFF S 20.95; STEPHEN G
LOWE E 1,826.25; JOHN MARSH RE 45.00; LYNN MARTIN RE
45.00; MASTERS TRUE VALUE SU 63.08; MATTHEW BENDER &
CO E 1,482.97; SHARON MAULER RE 45.00; JENNIFER R MCCAR-
TER REPORTING E 127.50; MI-
CHAEL MEFFERD RE 45.00; MEN-
ARDS SU 1,763.10; MICROFILM
IMAGING SYSTEMS EQ 682.00;
MIDDLETON ELECTRIC S 301.68;
MIDWEST CONNECT S 5,718.47;
MIDWEST ENCOURAGEMENT
AND S 295.00; SHARRI MINER RT 290.00; MIPS INC. S 5,326.45;
MIRROR IMAGE CAR WASH S
318.48; LYDIA MORALES RE
375.00; MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS EQ 213.16; JERAD MURPHY RE
23.65; NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
OF COUNTIES E 922.00; NACO E 125.00; NACO PLANNING AND
ZONING E 40.00; NE ASSN OF CO
CLERKS,REG DEEDS,ELEC E
225.00; NE CENTRAL TELEPHONE
CO S 331.88; NE HEALTH & HU-
MAN SERVICES S 2,150.38; NE
INSTITUTE OF FORENSIC E
2,833.00; NE PUBLIC POWER
DIST U 330.00; NE PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT U 12,892.11 NE
PUBLIC SAFETY TASK FORCE S
2,248.46; NE STATE BAR ASSO-
CIATION E 80.00; NE.GOV E
136.00; OPTK NETWORKS S
615.00; NEW WEST SPORTS
MEDICINE MC 33.66; KRISTI
NEWMAN RE 44.35; NMC, INC. S 660.79; NORTHWESTERN EN-
ERGY U 5,580.09; NP REALTY RT 250.00; O'BRIEN
STRAATMANN REDINGER FU-
NERAL E 650.00; O'KEEFE ELEVA-
TOR CO S 1,481.43; OWENS EDU-
CATIONAL SERVICES S 451.00;
PARKER GROSSART BAHENSKY
BEUCKE S 259.25; NATE PEAR-
SON RE 45.00; PLAINS INVEST-
MENT GROUP RT 250.00; PLATTE
VALLEY MEDICAL CLINIC MC
112.81; PRAIRIE VIEW APART-
MENTS RT 290.00; PSYCHOLOGI-
CAL RESOURCES S 135.00;
QUADIENT LEASING USA RT
213.60; QUEZADA, HOLLIDAY E
20.00; QUILL CORPORATION SU
144.96; KANE M RAMSEY RE
45.00; RAYNOR GARAGE DOORS S 188.00; REIDY, GREGORY E
20.00; ILENE RICHARDSON R
14.00; RIMAGE CORPORATION SU 304.56; RUDOLPH LAW S
547.00; RYAN SAALFELD RE
45.00; SAYLER SCREENPRINTING SU 72.50; SCHUMACHER
BROTHERS FENCING S 150.00;
KIRK SCOTT RE 45.00; SHELTON
HOUSING AUTHORITY RT
250.00; SHERIDAN CO SHERIFF S 32.70; SHERWIN WILLIAMS SU 746.51; SHREDDING SOLU-
TIONS S 45.00; TRENTON SNOW,
LLC RT 1,000.00; SNYDER, HIL-
LIARD & COCHRAN S 656.25;
SOLID WASTE AGENCY LANDFILL E 6.18; GABRIELLE SORENSEN E 32.32; SOUTH CENTRAL ECO-
NOMIC DEVELOPMENT E
5,000.00; STAMM ROMERO & AS-
SOC S 11,673.10; VIKKI S STAMM RT 330.00; THOMAS S STEWART S 3,277.50; SUBURBAN FIRE
PROTECTION DIST #1 RE 114.94;
MICHAEL J SYNEK S 2,551.80;
THE LOCKMOBILE E 14.70;
THOMSON REUTERS - WEST E
3,492.60; THOMSON REU-
TERS-WEST E 635.69; THOMSON
REUTERS - WEST E 532.21; TRI
CO GLASS S 24,108.00;
TSCHETTER-SIEDSCHLAW, SETH E 20.00; REBECCA TVRDIK AN-
DERSON S 2,643.75; TYE &
ROWLING S 853.80; U S POST-
MASTER E 623.70; U.S. BANK E
14,987.55; USA COMMUNICA-
TION S 723.90; USPS - HASLER E 1,000.00; JERRY A. VAN WINKLE MC 1,989.17; VERIZON CONNECT
NWF S 32.38; VERIZON WIRE-
LESS S 753.35; VERIZON WIRE-
LESS S 40.01; VERIZON WIRE-
LESS S 1,540.77; RANDALL VEST RE 71.12; VILLAGE OF ELM
CREEK S 64.99; VILLAGE OF
MILLER U 19.50; VILLAGE UNI-
FORM SU 74.13; VOIGT LAW OF-
FICE S 142.50; THE WALDINGER
CORPORATION S 2,926.31;
WALGREENS SU 56.56; WASH-
INGTON CO SHERIFF S19.00;
WATCHGUARD VIDEO EQ 61.00;
WATSON, AMBER E 40.00; WELLS
FARGO E 51.21; WELLS FARGO E 167.07; WELLS FARGO E
401.93; WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU 42.74; MELISSA L WILLIS RE
45.00; WPCI S 95.00; WRIGHT,
KRYSTAL E 20.00; MELANIE R
YOUNG RE 45.00; KEN YOUNT RE 34.16; ERIC ZIKMUND RE
45.00; DAWES CO SHERIFF E
47.00
ROAD FUND
ACE IRRIGATION & MFG S
25,058.63; ALL MAKES AUTO
SUPPLY SU 200.44; AUSSIE HY-
DRAULICS SU 644.93; ARNOLD
MOTOR SUPPLY/AUTO VALUE
PART SU 1,126.65; BLESSING G 44,560.89; BOSSELMAN EN-
ERGY F 532.23; BUILDERS WARE-
HOUSE SU 149.00; CARQUEST
AUTO PARTS SU 1,551.61; CEN-
TRAL AG AND SHOP SUPPLY SU
589.63; CHS AGRI SERVICE CEN-
TER F 47.12; CONSTRUCTION
RENTAL SU 230.95; CUMMINS
SALES AND SERVICE S 2,534.18;
EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS SU
173.82; ED BROADFOOT & SONS
SAND & GRAVEL G 30,314.82;
FARMERS CO-OP ASSOCIATION S 133.82; FRIESEN CHEVROLET SU 1,151.52; GARRETT TIRES &
TREADS S 2,514.81; GLASS DOC-
TOR OF CENTRAL NE S 435.50;
JACK LEDERMAN CO C 184.28; K
& B PARTS SU 89.99; KEARNEY
HUB A 27.48; KEARNEY TOWING
& REPAIR CENTER INC S 425.00;
KENESAW MOTOR CO S 242.79;
KIMBALL MIDWEST SU195.63;
LAWSON PRODUCTS G
12,311.19; LCL TRUCK EQUIP-
MENT S 287.74; MASTERS TRUE
VALUE SU 177.82 MATHESON
TRI-GAS SU 89.95; MENARDS SU
388.76; MICHAEL TODD & COM-
PANY EQ 6,373.29; MIDWEST
SERVICE & SALES CO EQ
224.10; NSG LOGISTICS G
13,470.65; NE TRUCK CENTER S 12.40; THE NEW SIOUX CITY
IRON CO SU 306.61; NMC, INC. S 2,228.97; OAK CREEK ENGI-
NEERING E 7,227.50; PLATTE
VALLEY COMMUNICATIONS S
16.50; POWERPLAN-MURPHY
TRACTOR S 1,695.66; ROADRUN-
NER TIRE S 925.00; DEB
SHUBERT RE 40.00; THE
LOCKMOBILE SU 14.70; TRUCK
CENTER COMPANIES S 558.59;
TURNER BODY SHOP S 55.00;
U.S. BANK E 581.21; UNION PA-
CIFIC RAILROAD S 43.36;
WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU 97.13
VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E 24,682.00
VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT
FUND
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E 24,682.00
DEEDS PRESERVATION &
MONDERNIZATION
MIPS INC. S 249.00
HEALTH INSURANCE FUND
BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE I 214,085.21; HM LIFE MELLON
GLOBAL CASH MGNT I 46,833.56;
VETERAN'S RELIEF
CO VETERANS AID FUND E
3,896.66
FEDERAL GRANTS
U.S. BANK E 3,862.15
INHERITANCE TAX
CELLSITE SOLUTIONS E
12,050.00; PLATTE VALLEY COM-
MUNICATIONS E 6,050.20;
TESSCO INCORPORATED E
32,310.71; VILLAGE OF SHELTON RE 3,600.00;
WEED DISTRICT FUND
MENARDS SU 99.99; NEBR
WEED CONTROL-REGION 4 E
15.00; U.S. BANK E 245.00;
911 EMERGENCY SERVICE
CENTURYLINK U 12,894.04; CEN-
TURYLINK U 1,904.18; CENTU-
RYLINK U 3,450.33; FRONTIER U 1,599.98; FRONTIER COMMU-
NICATIONS CORP U 330.16; NE
CENTRAL TELEPHONE CO U
109.99; LANGUAGE LINE SER-
VICES U 80.16; PLATTE VALLEY
COMMUNICATIONS S 2,372.82;
STANCIL CORPORATION S
2,804.00; USA COMMUNICATION
U 281.00
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and no one was
present.
Chairman McMullen asked
if there was anything else to come
before the Board at 10:17 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 9,
2021.
ATTEST:
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board of
Comissioners
Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
ATTORNEY'S-AT-LAW
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF
KEARNEY LIVESTOCK
MARKET, INC.
Notice is hereby given that on
February 10, 2020, Articles of Dis-
solution of Kearney Livestock Mar-
ket, Inc., were filed in the Office of
the Secretary of State of Nebraska.
The terms and conditions of dis-
solution provided for the collection
of the assets of the Corporation,
disposing of its properties, dis-
charging its liabilities, distributing
its remaining property, and doing
every other act necessary to wind
up and liquidate the business of the
Corporation as provided in Neb.
Rev. Stat. §21-2,185 (Cum. Supp.
2018). Rodney J. Week, President,
is to wind up and liquidate the
business and affairs of the Corpo-
ration. All of the assets of the Cor-
poration have been disposed of
and distributed and all of the liabili-
ties have been discharged.
Kearney Livestock Market, Inc.
Rodney J. Week, President
CENTRAL COMMUNITY
COLLEGE - GRAND ISLAND
CRIMINAL JUSTICE CRIME
SIMULATION HOUSE
INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS
INVITATION
1.01 BID SUBMISSION
A. Bids signed and under seal,
executed, dated, and submitted for
the furnishing of all labor, materials,
and equipment for the Central
Community College - Grand Island,
Criminal Justice Crime Simulation
House prior to:
1. Date: March 25, 2021.
2. Time: 2:00 p.m..
3. Place: Central Community
College - Grand Island, College Ad-
ministration, Board Room 80.
4. Location: 3134 West Highway
34, Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.
B. Offers will be opened publicly
immediately after the time for re-
ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-
sider the bids received for the fur-
nishing of said labor, materials and
equipment necessary for the proper
construction of the aforesaid proj-
ect.
C. The General, Mechanical and
Electrical, will be under one Bid. All
subcontractor quotations shall be
sent to the General Contractor.
D. Bid Security is required to be
submitted with bid proposal form.
Make payable to Central Commu-
nity College in the amount of 5% of
the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid
Security shall be of cashiers check,
certified check, or Bid Bond issued
by a Surety licensed to conduct
business in the State of Nebraska.
Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document
A310. Any agent signing a bid bond
on behalf of the Surety must attach
a Power of Attorney effectively evi-
dencing the agent's authority to
bind the Surety to the performance
of the Bid Bond.
E. Performance Bond: The Con-
tractor shall be required to furnish
acceptable bonds to complete the
work and pay for all labor and ma-
terials used, said bonds to be in the
amount of 100% of total amount of
the Contract. See Document A701,
Instructions to Bidders.
F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-
tue of his contract with Central
Community College, becomes a
purchasing agent for the Owner on
their behalf and under Statute
77-2702 does not pay sales tax.
G. Insurance: Prior to the start of
the work, completed copies of the
Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-
ment G705 shall be submitted to
the Owner and Architect.
H. Pre-Bid Conference is man-
datory for General Contractors.
Meeting attendance is strongly rec-
ommended for major subcontrac-
tors.
1. Date: March 11, 2021.
2. Time: 11:00 a.m.
3. Place: Central Community Col-
lege - Center for Health & Technical
Sciences, Room 929
4. Location: 3134 West Highway
34, Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.
1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY
A. Project Name: Central Com-
munity College - Grand Island,
Criminal Justice Crime Simulation
House
B. Project Address: 3134 West
Highway 34, Grand Island, Ne-
braska 68802.
C. Owner's Name: Central Com-
munity College
D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-
chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..
E. The Contract Documents,
dated March 3, 2021 prepared for
the project by Wilkins Architecture
Design Planning, L.L.C.
F. The work consists of a new
2,440 sq. ft. wood frame house
with classroom intended for use by
the Criminal Justice program as a
crime simulation house. Work in-
cludes, site grading, pavement,
landscaping, utilities, wood frame
construction with fiber cement sid-
ing and asphalt shingles; wood
doors and windows, and various in-
terior finishes including carpet,
laminate, tile and drywall; residen-
tial and commercial grade mechan-
ical and electrical equipment and
devices.
1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIP-
TION
A. Contract Type: A single prime
contract based on a Stipulated
Price as described in Document 00
5200 - Agreement Form.
B. Project will be constructed un-
der one general construction con-
tract.
1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY
A. Owner intends to occupy the
Project upon Substantial Comple-
tion.
B. Schedule the Work to accom-
modate Owner occupancy.
1.05 CONTRACT TIME
A. The bidder, in submitting an
offer, accepts the Contract Time
period stated for performing the
Work. The completion date in the
Agreement shall be the Contract
Time added to the commencement
date.
1.06 WORK SEQUENCE
A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-
PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE
NOTED. The Work shall be con-
ducted in a single phase as de-
scribed in the schedule below:
B. March 11, 2021: Pre-Bid Con-
ference at 11:00 a.m. at Central
Community College - Grand Island,
Center for Health & Technical Sci-
ences, Room 929 March 25, 2021:
Bids received from General Con-
tractors at 2:00 p.m..
TBD: Contractors interviews in
CCC Board Room.
April 15, 2021: Contractor recom-
mendation presented to Board of
Governors.
April 16, 2021: Contract awarded:
Start Digital Document Submittal
Service (ORACLE, Submittal Ex-
change) and Administrative Re-
quirements.
April 19, 2021: Construction
Starts
November 5, 2021: Substantial
Completion.
November 19, 2021: Final Com-
pletion.
BID DOCUMENTS AND CON-
TRACT DOCUMENTS
2.01 DEFINITIONS
A. Bid Documents: Contract
Documents including Project Man-
ual, Construction Drawings and all
issued Addendums.
2.02 AVAILABILITY
A. Bid Documents may be ob-
tained from the following location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424
S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)
592-1292.
B. Bid Document Information can
be obtained online from the follow-
ing location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging |
Standard Share; www.stan-
dardsharev3.com. The following in-
formation can be obtained and
viewed:
a. Instructions to Bidders
b. Bid Form
c. Specifications Table of Con-
tents
d. Section 01 1000 Summary
e. Addendums
f. Construction Drawing Images
IMAGES ARE NOT FOR
BIDDING - FOR REFERENCE
ONLY IN ORDERING
C. A deposit in the amount of
$50.00 (made payable to Wilkins
Architecture Design Planning,
L.L.C.) will be required for each set
of bidding documents. If shipping
is required there is a non refunda-
ble amount determined and made
payable to Standard Digital Imag-
ing These checks are to be sent to
Standard Digital Imaging prior to
receipt of documents. The deposit
will be returned in full only if a qual-
ified bid is submitted and the Bid
Documents are returned within fif-
teen (15) days of the bid determina-
tion, or if the Contractor decides
not to submit a Proposal and the
Bid Documents are returned with
seven (7) days prior to the bid
opening.
D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS
SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-
fice of Wilkins Architecture De-
sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West
39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68845.
2.03 EXAMINATION
A. Bid Documents may be exam-
ined at:
Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910 S.
58th Suite #C, Lincoln, NE 68516.
Omaha Builders Exchange, 4255
S 94th St., Omaha, NE 68127.
Columbus Area Chamber of
Commerce, 753 33rd Ave., Colum-
bus, NE 68602-0515.
Hastings Builders Bureau, 301
South Burlington, Hastings, NE
68902.
Builders Plan Service, 309 West
2nd, Grand Island, NE 68801.
Reed Construction Data, 30
Technology Drive So. Suite 500,
Norcross, GA 30092.
Kearney Plan Service, 1007 2nd
Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847.
Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-
dardShare - www.stan-
Construction Industry Center -
www.constructio-
iSqFt - www.isqft.com.
Dodge Data & Analytics (Electro-
nic Plan Room), 3315 Central Ave,
Hot Springs, AR 71913
800-393-6343 - www.constru-
B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-
ments verify that documents are
complete. Notify Architect should
the documents be incomplete.
C. Immediately notify Architect
upon finding discrepancies or
omissions in the Bid Documents.
2.04 PRODUCT/ASS
MBLY/SYSTEM SUBSTITUTIONS
A. No technical questions will
be answered by the Architect's
/Engineer's office(s) during the
twenty-four (24) hours immedi-
ately preceding the bid opening
time and date.
B. All products and manufactur-
ers shall be as specified in the bid
documents. Any requested
changes in products or manufac-
turers shall be submitted to the Ar-
chitect seven days prior to the bid
date. Requested changes that have
been approved will be included in
an addendum. Any requested
changes not included in an adden-
dum are to be considered as not
approved. The Owner reserves the
right to negotiate any proposed
Voluntary Alternates only with the
apparent low bidder with selection
based on the Base Bid and se-
lected Alternate(s).
C. The Architect does not intend
to issue any addenda to the bidd-
ing documents within three (3)
working days of the bid opening
time and date.
SITE ASSESSMENT
3.01 SITE EXAMINATION
A. All Bidders are required to
make a careful, close examination
of the entire building areas before
submitting a bid. See 01 1000
Summary for the schedule.
1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF
SITE AND PREMISES
A. Arrange use of site and prem-
ises to allow:
1. Owner occupancy.
2. Use of site and premises by
the public.
B. Provide access to and from
site as required by law and by
Owner:
1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-
ing Construction: Keep all exits re-
quired by code open during con-
struction period; provide temporary
exit signs if exit routes are tempo-
rarily altered.
2. Do not obstruct roadways,
sidewalks, or other public ways
without permit.
C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:
1. Limit disruption of utility ser-
vices to hours the building is unoc-
cupied.
2. Do not disrupt or shut down
life safety systems, including but
not limited to fire sprinklers and fire
alarm system, without 7 days no-
tice to Owner and authorities hav-
ing jurisdiction.
3. Prevent accidental disruption
of utility services to other facilities.
OFFER ACCEPTANCE/REJE-
CTION
4.01 DURATION OF OFFER
A. Bids shall remain open to ac-
ceptance and shall be irrevocable
for a period of sixty (60) days after
the bid closing date.
4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER
A. The Owner and Contractor
shall have the right to reject any or
all bids, which are in any way in-
complete or irregular, and to waive
any informality in any proposal.
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Ravenna Public Schools is seek-
ing proposals from qualified me-
chanical engineers to provide ser-
vices in creating construction
drawings, bid documents, provid-
ing bid evaluation, and construction
administration services in conjunc-
tion with an HVAC controls up-
grade project at the Ravenna High
School for the summer of 2021. In-
terested bidders should contact
Ravenna Superintendent, Ken
Schroeder, at 308-452-3249 or <k-
nnabluejays.org>. Sealed bids are
due in the Office of the Superin-
tendent of Schools by March 8,
2020, @ 12:00 (noon).
