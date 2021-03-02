 Skip to main content
Legal notices: March 2, 2021

Legal notices: March 2, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PROJECT: Shelton Public Schools

LOCATION: 210 Ninth Street Shel-

ton, NE 68876

OWNER: Shelton Public Schools

210 Ninth Street

Shelton, NE 68876

The Shelton Public School Dis-

trict is hosting a mandatory pre-bid

meeting for a roofing project at the

listed address. The school district

will be purchasing the materials di-

rectly from the roofing manufac-

turer; the bidding will be for labor.

The mandatory pre-bid meeting will

be held 10:30 am, Thursday,

March 4, 2021, at the School.

Please contact the owner’s repre-

sentative for more information.

Contact: Rick A. Weidner, AIA at

(402) 871-6537 or Email:

weidnerarch@cox.net

 

ZNEZ M2,M3

 

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BEN UNICK TRUCKING, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Ben Unick Trucking,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 21870 355th Road, Pleas-

anton, NE 68866.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Ben Unick,

21870 355th Road, Pleasanton, NE

68866.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on February 10, 2021 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following Member:

Ben Unick

21870 355th Road

Pleasanton, NE 68866

ZNEZ F16,F23,M2

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2021

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at

9:00 A.M. and 9:45 A.M. Chairman

McMullen called the meeting to or-

der and led those present in the

Pledge of Allegiance. The following

Board members responded to roll

call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,

Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,

Daniel Lynch, Sherry Morrow and

William McMullen. A copy of the

acknowledgment and receipt of no-

tice and agenda by the Board of

Commissioners is attached to

these minutes. Public notice of this

meeting was published/posted in

the Kearney Hub, on the Buffalo

County web site, and the bulletin

boards located outside the County

Clerk's office and County Board

Room on February 18, 2021.

Chairman McMullen announced

that in accordance with Section

84-1412 of the Nebraska Revised

Statutes, a current copy of the

Open Meetings Act is available for

review and posted at the back of

the Board Room. County Clerk

Janice Giffin took all proceedings

hereinafter shown; while the con-

vened meeting was open to the

public. County Attorney Shawn

Eatherton was present.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Lynch and seconded

by Klein to approve the minutes

from February 9, 2021 with the fol-

lowing correction. The sentence

Moved by Lynch and seconded by

Klein to approve the application for

Berean Fundamental Church of

Kearney on parcel number

580056005 as 100% Exempt needs

to be changed to: Moved by Lynch

and seconded by Klein to approve

the application for Berean Funda-

mental Church of Kearney on par-

cel number 580056005 as 7.01 ac-

res exempt and 13.23 acres taxa-

ble. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Lynch, Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to ratify the following Feb-

ruary 12, 2021 payroll claims proc-

essed by the County Clerk. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Morrow,

Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Lynch and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Adver-

tisement; AP - Appropriation; B -

Bookmobile; C - Construction; CD

- Civil Defense; CM - Cottonmill; D

- Dues; E - Expense; EQ - Equip-

ment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I - Insur-

ance&/or Bonds; MC - Medical

Charges; R - Retirement; RE - Re-

imbursement; RT - Rent; S - Serv-

ice; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U - Util-

ities.

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL 274,298.69;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,037.63; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 46,424.43; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 114,647.50;

FIRST CONCORD E 5,125.07;

FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

93,036.74; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY E 104.67; KATHLEEN A

LAUGHLIN E 402.00; MADISON

NATIONAL I 961.60; MADISON

NATIONAL I 299.57;

MASSMUTUAL R 1,175.00; NA-

TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R

1,080.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT E

1,200.00; PRINCIPAL E 3,271.68;

PROFESSIONAL CHOICE RECOV-

ERY E 157.33; STATE OF NE T

15,678.24; VISION SERVICE PLAN E 856.67;

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL 63,124.40;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

907.19; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 10,144.31; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 2,567.00; FIRST

CONCORD E 677.42; FIRST NA-

TIONAL BANK T 20,089.85; MADI-

SON NATIONAL I 148.55; MADI-

SON NATIONAL I 107.53; NATION-

WIDE R 272.50; NE CHILD SUP-

PORT E 342.00; PRINCIPAL E

930.88; STATE OF NE T 3,248.13;

VISION SERVICE PLAN E 205.22;

WEED FUND

NET PAYROLL 4,917.02; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

777.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD E 33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T 1,586.39; MADISON NATIONAL I 3.44; PRINCIPAL E 60.96; STATE

OF NE T 251.69

After discussion, it was deter-

mined that the Funds transfer

agenda item was not necessary

this month.

Moved by Lynch and seconded

by Loeffelholz to accept the Janu-

ary 2021 Community Action Part-

nership of Mid-Nebraska RYDE Re-

port. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Lynch, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to accept the Buffalo

County Extension Annual Report.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba,

Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Chairman McMullen read into the

record a Resolution of Recognition

for NACO Executive Director Larry

Dix. Moved by Lynch and se-

conded by Morrow to approve the

following Resolution 2021-10.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Lynch, Morrow, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2021-10

 

WHEREAS, Larry Dix began his

employment with Buffalo County in

1977; and

WHEREAS, Larry Dix started

Data Masters which was a com-

pany located in Kearney, Nebraska

that served county officials

throughout the State of Nebraska

with software and IT services; and

WHEREAS, Larry Dix was the

former Executive Director of the

Nebraska Association of County of-

ficials, and

WHEREAS, in that role, he served

County Government through his ef-

fective lobbying in the State Legis-

lature, trained many officials, both

elected and appointed in their jobs

serving county government,

WHEREAS, he has worked tire-

lessly for all 93 counties in provid-

ing help and counsel whenever

called upon, and

WHEREAS, he is well known for

being an advocate for County Gov-

ernment throughout the State of

Nebraska and was a friend to all,

and

WHEREAS, he was been in that

position for over 19 years and offi-

cially retired February 1, 2021 to

become Executive Director Emeri-

tus, and

WHEREAS, in recognition of his

years of service and benefits he

gave to all counties, the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

hereby declares September 13,

2021 as Larry Dix Day to honor him

for his accomplishments.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED, that the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners hereby

declares "Larry Dix Day" on Sep-

tember 13, 2021.

After discussion and review of

the County Sheriff's report, it was

moved by Higgins and seconded

by Morrow to approve the Special

Designated Liquor License applica-

tions filed by The Village 19 for an

event to be held on April 3, 2021.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Morrow, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Lynch and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

The agenda item to approve a

contract to conduct Property Valu-

ation Protest Hearings was tabled

until the March 9, 2021 Board

Meeting.

Buffalo County Juvenile Services

Administrator Doug Kramer was

present for the following agenda

item to answer any questions. Af-

ter discussion it was moved by

Lynch and seconded by Loeffelholz

to authorize Kramer to submit a

Buffalo County Comprehensive Ju-

venile Justice Plan: July 1, 2021-J-

une 30, 2025 and the application

for the Community-Based Juvenile

Justice Grant: July 1, 2021-June

30, 2023. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Lynch, Loeffelholz, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to approve the following

tax refund request submitted by

County Treasurer Jean Sidwell for

Nash Finch Co/Sunmart #754/U

Save Foods Inc. in the amount of

$7,185.52 for parcel number

318514194. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz and McMullen.

Abstain: Lynch. Motion declared

carried.

Chief Deputy Dan Schleusener

was present for the following

agenda item. Moved by Klein and

seconded by Loeffelholz to author-

ize the purchase of one 2021

Chrysler Voyager Van for

$26,588.00 and one 2021 Ford

F150 SSV for $34,852.00 per state

contract. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,

Kouba, Lynch, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Higgins to authorize the Chair-

man to sign the Verizon Connect

contract for a GPS fleet tracking

software subscription. Law en-

forcement vehicles and large

equipment already have similar

service and this tracking service

will be installed in all other county

vehicles to continue with Buffalo

County safety protocols. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Loeffelholz, Lynch, Morrow

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

following correspondence. The Ne-

braska Department of Transporta-

tion (NDOT) sent the Local Project

Monthly Status Update Report.

The City of Kearney sent notifica-

tions regarding the Annexation of

Fountain Hills Twelfth Addition and

the Annexation of Millennial Estates

Fourth Addition.

ZONING

 

Zoning Administrator Dennise

Daniels was present for the follow-

ing Zoning agenda items.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 9:21 A.M. for a

Map Amendment application filed

by Trenton Snow, licensed land

surveyor, on behalf of Robert

Bendfeldt & Brenda Bendfeldt, for

property situated in part of the

North Half of the Northwest Quarter

& accretions, in Section 13, Town-

ship 8 North, Range 15 West of the

Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo

County, Nebraska. The applicant

has requested to rezone approxi-

mately 7.16 acres from Agriculture

(AG) to Agricultural - Residential

(AGR). Trenton Snow was present

to review the application and an-

swer questions. No one addressed

the Board with concerns and Chair-

man McMullen closed the hearing

at 9:23 A.M. Moved by Klein and

seconded by Kouba to approve the

Map Amendment with the following

Resolution 2021-11. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Kouba, Hig-

gins, Loeffelholz, Lynch, Morrow

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

RESOLUTION 2021-11

 

WHEREAS, on December 2,

2020, Trenton Snow, licensed land

surveyor, on behalf of Robert

Bendfeldt and Brenda Bendfeldt

applied for a Zoning Map Amend-

ment with the Buffalo County Zon-

ing Administrator, requesting that

the following real estate property,

hereinafter referred to as the

"subject property", to wit:

A tract of land being part of the

North Half of the Northwest Quarter

(N ½ NW ¼), and accretions, lo-

cated in Section 13, Township 8

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

more particularly described as fol-

lows: Referring to the Northeast

corner of said Northwest Quarter

(NW ¼) of said Section 13, and as-

suming the East line of said North-

west Quarter (NW ¼) as bearing

South 00° 28' W and all bearings

contained herein are relative

thereto; thence South 00° 28' W a

distance of 104.97 feet to a point

on the centerline of an existing

public road; thence S 57° 00' W

and on the centerline of the afore-

said public road a distance of

30.73 feet; thence S 01° 26' E a

distance of 36.89 feet to the AC-

TUAL PLACE OF BEGINNING, said

place of beginning being on the

South property line of the existing

public road; thence continuing S

01° 26' E a distance of 211.91 feet;

thence S 77°09' W a distance of

450.51 feet; thence S 00° 13' 30"

W a distance of 157.04 feet; thence

S 81° 59' 30" W a distance of

104.87 feet; thence S 04° 23' 30" E

a distance of 82.94 feet; thence S

78° 25' W a distance of 625.52

feet; thence N 03° 12' 30" E a dis-

tance of 296.52 feet to a point on

the South property line of the exist-

ing road; thence N 73° 37' 30" E

and on the aforesaid South prop-

erty line a distance of 255.38 feet;

thence N 67° 29' E a distance of

944.83 feet to the place of beginn-

ing,

EXCEPT a 0.03 acre tract of land

located in the West Half of Section

13, Township 8 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, being more par-

ticularly described as follows: Re-

ferring to the Quarter Corner com-

mon to Sections 12 and 13 (Found

Brass Cap); thence on an assumed

bearing of South 00°21' 34" West,

on the East line of Government Lot

4 in Section 13, a distance of

762.76 feet; thence North 89° 38'

26" West a distance of 546.95 feet

to a rebar (Found) being the East

terminus of the South boundary of

a tract of land defined in a 1978

survey signed by Wayne Humph-

rey, RLS 224, also being the POINT

OF BEGINNING; thence South 78°

45' 38" West a distance of 41.32

feet to a rebar (Found) being the

East terminus of a surveyed line

defined in a 2006 survey signed by

Duane A. Katt, RLS 506; thence

North 28° 43' 40" East a distance

of 75.74 feet to a 5/8 inch x 36 inch

capped rebar (Set); thence South

04° 02' 33" East on a line defined in

a 1978 survey signed by Wayne

Humphrey, RLS 224, a distance of

58.51 feet to the point of beginning,

AND EXCEPT a 0.31 acre tract of

land located in the West Half of

Section 13, Township 8 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, being

more particularly described as fol-

lows: Referring to the Quarter Cor-

ner common to Sections 12 and 13

(Found Brass Cap); thence on an

assumed bearing of South 00°21'

34" West on the East line of Gov-

ernment Lot 4 in Section 13, a dis-

tance of 762.76 feet; thence North

89° 38' 26" West a distance of

546.95 feet to a rebar (Found) be-

ing the East terminus of the South

boundary of a tract of land defined

in a 1978 survey signed by Wayne

Humphrey, RLS 224; thence South

78° 45' 38" West a distance of

41.32 feet to a rebar (Found) being

the East terminus of a surveyed line

defined in a 2006 survey signed by

Duane A. Katt, RLS 506; thence

South 78°47' 41" West a distance

of 489.30 feet to a 5/8 inch x 36

inch rebar (Set), also being the

POINT OF BEGINNING; thence

continuing on the previous bearing

a distance of 95.00 feet (Found re-

bar) being the West terminus of

said 2006 surveyed line; thence

North 03° 32' 53" East on the West

line of tracts surveyed in 1978

(Humphrey) and 2006 (Katt) a dis-

tance of 296.85 feet to the South

right of way line of Kilgore Road

(Found rebar); thence South 15° 04'

20" East a distance of 287.72 feet

to the point of beginning,

TOGETHER WITH a 0.29 acre

tract of land located in the West

Half of Section 13, Township 8

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

being more particularly described

as follows: Referring to the Quarter

Corner common to Sections 12 and

13 (Found Brass Cap); thence on

an assumed bearing of South

00°21' 34" West, on the East line of

Government Lot 4 in Section 13, a

distance of 665.38 feet; thence

North 89° 38' 26" West a distance

of 449.49 feet to the POINT OF BE-

GINNING (Found Rebar); thence

North 00° 27' 29" East on a line de-

fined in a 1978 survey signed by

Wayne Humphrey, RLS 224, a dis-

tance of 157.04 feet; thence North

72° 36' 45" East on said 1978 sur-

veyed line, a distance of 450.51

feet to a 5/8 inch x 36 inch capped

rebar (Set); thence South 01° 07'

25" East a distance of 21.08 feet to

a 5/8 inch x 36 inch capped rebar

(Set); thence South 74° 15' 04"

West on a line defined in a 2006

survey signed by Duane A. Katt,

RLS 506, a distance of 307.49 feet

(Found capped rebar); thence

South 66° 46' 04" West on said

2006 surveyed line, a distance of

60.98 feet (Found capped rebar);

thence South 26° 01' 21" West a

distance of 181.46 feet to the point

of beginning,

AND TOGETHER WITH a 0.01

acre tract of land located in the

West Half Section 13, Township 8

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

being more particularly described

as follows: Referring to the Quarter

corner common to Sections 12 and

13 (Found Brass Cap); thence on

an assumed bearing of South 00°

21' 34" West, on the East line of

Government Lot 4 in Section 13, a

distance of 665.38 feet; thence

North 89° 38' 26" West a distance

of 449.49 feet to a capped rebar

(Found); thence South 82° 11' 25"

West on line defined in a 1978 sur-

vey signed by Wayne Humphrey,

RLS 224, a distance of 60.47 feet

to a 5/8 inch x 36 inch capped re-

bar (Set), also being the POINT OF

BEGINNING; thence continuing on

the previous bearing, on said 1978

surveyed line, a distance of 44.41

feet (Found rebar); thence South

04° 02' 33" East, on said 1978 sur-

veyed line, a distance of 24.22 feet

to a 5/8 inch x 36 inch capped re-

bar (Set); thence North 54°28' 31"

East a distance of 51.96 feet to the

point of beginning.

be changed from the Agriculture

(AG) District to the Agricultural -

Residential (AGR) District. Property

is in the name Robert Bendfeldt

and Brenda Bendfeldt.

WHEREAS, this is solely a zoning

map amendment request and the

subject property would or could

have other land use regulations

that would apply to it above and

beyond the zoning map amend-

ment sought at this meeting, and

WHEREAS, on January 21, 2021,

the Buffalo County Planning and

Zoning Commission following pub-

lic hearing with notice as required

recommended approval of such

proposed change in zoning on a

8-0 vote with none absent and no

abstentions, and

WHEREAS, on February 23,

2021, this Board conducted a pub-

lic hearing and considered this

Zoning Map Amendment, the min-

utes of the Planning and Zoning

Commission considering this

amendment, Buffalo County Zoning

Regulations, and Comprehensive

Plan, and finds:

a. No letters of opposition against

the amendment.

b. That such change in zoning

designation would have minimal

adverse effect on surrounding

properties. Two residences placed

on the property prior to enactment

of zoning exist on the subject prop-

erty. After subdivision, each lot will

have one dwelling. This zoning map

amendment will not increase resi-

dential density in the area.

c. That the intended uses of the

Agricultural - Residential (AGR)

District are consistent with property

use in the surrounding area.

d. This amendment is consistent

with the growth and development

of Buffalo County and the overall

Comprehensive Plan adopted by

Buffalo County, Nebraska, and

e. The subject property is situ-

ated close to already existing pub-

lic improvements, such as suffi-

cient utilities so that the map

amendment with its attendant

changes in uses will not cause ad-

ditional public costs to function ef-

fectively.

WHEREAS, no protest (s) against

such amendment have been filed

with the Buffalo County Clerk

within seven days of conclusion of

public hearing of such Commission

as allowed under Section 11.4, and

WHEREAS, the votes in favor of

adoption of this resolution need

only be by majority of members to

this Board of Commissioners.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS that application for zon-

ing map amendment to change the

subject property from the Agricul-

ture (AG) District to Agricultural -

Residential (AGR) District is ap-

proved, and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that

a copy of this Resolution shall be

filed in the Register of Deed's office

against subject property and any

parcel situated partially or entirely

within such legal description, and

that the County Clerk shall make

amendment to Buffalo County Zon-

ing District Map originally adopted

on or about September 10, 2002.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 9:23 A.M. for an

Administrative Subdivision filed by

Trenton Snow, licensed land sur-

veyor, on behalf of Robert

Bendfeldt & Brenda Bendfeldt, for

property situated in part of the

North Half of the Northwest Quarter

and Accretions, in Section 13,

Township 8 North, Range 15 West

of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, to be

known as "B and B Acres", an Ad-

ministrative Subdivision. Trenton

Snow was present to review the

application and answer questions.

No one else addressed the Board

and Chairman McMullen closed the

hearing at 9:25 A.M. Moved by

Morrow and seconded by Klein to

approve the Administrative Subdi-

vision resolution with the following

Resolution 2021-12. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Morrow, Klein, Hig-

gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Lynch

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

RESOLUTION 2021-12

 

WHEREAS, Robert Bendfeldt and

Brenda Bendfeldt, hereinafter re-

ferred to as "applicants" filed for an

Administrative Subdivision to be

known as "B and B Acres", with

the Buffalo County Clerk and/or

Zoning Administrator, and

WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-

trator has forwarded this applica-

tion to this Board, and

WHEREAS, on February 23,

2021, this Board conducted a pub-

lic hearing now and finds:

1. The proposed "B and B Acres"

is in the Agricultural - Residential

(AGR) Zoning District for Buffalo

County, Nebraska. As submitted, it

fulfills Buffalo County's Subdivision

Resolution requirements for admin-

istrative subdivisions specifically al-

lowed under Section 3.02, together

with other provisions applicable

thereto.

2. There is no remnant parcel.

3. Kilgore Road is a county-mai-

ntained open public road that abuts

the proposed subdivision to the

north. The width of this road, after

dedication, complies with the mini-

mum width standards required by

the Buffalo County Subdivision

Resolution.

4. Title search paperwork has

been provided to the Buffalo

County Attorney's Office and that

office has cleared title as concerns

Buffalo County's interests based

upon the title search documents

delivered to that office by appli-

cant.

5. This proposed administrative

subdivision should be approved.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the plat of "B

and B Acres", an administrative

subdivision being Part of the North

Half of the Northwest Quarter and

accretions of Section Thirteen (13),

Township Eight (8) North, Range

Fifteen (15), West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, duly

made out, acknowledged and certi-

fied, is hereby approved, accepted,

ratified, and authorized to be filed

and recorded in the Office of the

Register of Deeds, Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 9:25 A.M. for an

Administrative Subdivision filed by

Trenton Snow, licensed land sur-

veyor, on behalf of Ronald L.

Follmer and Courtney R. Follmer,

for property situated in part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 23, Township 9

North, Range 13 West of the Sixth

Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, to be known as

"Baldwin Acres". Trenton Snow

was present to review the applica-

tion and answer questions. No one

else addressed the Board and

Chairman McMullen closed the

hearing at 9:27 A.M. Moved by

Klein and seconded by Loeffelholz

to approve the Administrative Sub-

division resolution with the follow-

ing Resolution 2021-13. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Loef-

felholz, Higgins, Kouba, Lynch,

Morrow and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

RESOLUTION 2021-13

 

WHEREAS, Ronald L. Follmer

and Courtney R. Follmer, hereinaf-

ter referred to as "applicants" have

filed for an Administrative Subdivi-

sion to be known as "Baldwin Ac-

res", with the Buffalo County Clerk

and/or Zoning Administrator, and

WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-

trator forwarded this application to

this Board, and

WHEREAS, on February 23,

2021, this Board conducted a pub-

lic hearing now and finds:

1. The proposed "Baldwin Acres"

is in the Agriculture (AG) Zoning

District for Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

2. The size of the parcels of real

estate owned by the subdividing

entity, and any remnant property

not subdivided, after subdividing,

which is roughly 34 acres, complies

with the minimum lot size of this

zoning district. The remnant prop-

erty owned by the subdividing en-

tity, is comprised of other lands in

Part of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter of Section Twen-

ty-Three (23), Township Nine (9)

North, Range Eighteen (13), West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

3. The proposed plat for this sub-

division fulfills Buffalo County's

Subdivision Resolution require-

ments for administrative subdivi-

sions specifically allowed under

Section 3.02 together with other

provisions applicable thereto.

4. 70th Road is a county-mai-

ntained open public road that abuts

the proposed subdivision to the

north. The width of this road, after

dedication, complies with the mini-

mum width standards required by

the Buffalo County Subdivision

Resolution.

5. Title search paperwork has

been provided to the Buffalo

County Attorney's Office and that

office has cleared title as concerns

Buffalo County's interests based

upon the title search documents

delivered to that office by appli-

cant.

6. This proposed administrative

subdivision should be approved.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the plat of

"Baldwin Acres", an administrative

subdivision being Part of the North-

east Quarter of the Northeast Quar-

ter of Section Twenty-Three (23),

Township Nine (9) North, Range

Thirteen (13), West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, duly

made out, acknowledged and certi-

fied, is hereby approved, accepted,

ratified, and authorized to be filed

and recorded in the Office of the

Register of Deeds, Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 9:27 A.M. for an

Administrative Subdivision filed by

Mitch Humphrey, licensed land sur-

veyor, on behalf of Riley A. May-

field, Jennifer J. Mayfield, Randall

J. Mayfield, Shelley D. Mayfield &

Richard A. Mayfield, for property

"situated in part of the Southwest

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter

of Section 27, Township 10 North,

Range 13 West of the Sixth Princi-

pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, to be known as "Mayfield

Administrative Subdivision". Mitch

Humphrey was present to review

the application and answer ques-

tions. No one else addressed the

Board and Chairman McMullen

closed the hearing at 9:30 A.M.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to approve the Adminis-

trative Subdivision resolution with

the following Resolution 2021-14.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba,

Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2021-14

 

WHEREAS, Riley A. Mayfield,

Jennifer J. Mayfield, Randall J.

Mayfield, Shelley D. Mayfield, and

Richard A. Mayfield, hereinafter re-

ferred to as "applicants" filed for an

Administrative Subdivision to be

known as "Mayfield Administrative

Subdivision", with the Buffalo

County Clerk and/or Zoning Admin-

istrator, and

WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-

trator forwarded this application to

this Board, and

WHEREAS, on February 23,

2021, this Board conducted a pub-

lic hearing now and finds:

1. The proposed "Mayfield Ad-

ministrative Subdivision" is in the

Agriculture (AG) Zoning District for

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

2. The size of the parcels of real

estate owned by the subdividing

entity, and any remnant property

not subdivided that amounts to

roughly 96 acres, after subdividing,

complies with the minimum lot size

of this zoning district. The remnant

property owned by the subdividing

entity, is comprised of other lands

in Part of the Southwest Quarter of

the Southwest Quarter of Section

Twenty-Seven (27), Township Ten

(10) North, Range Thirteen (13),

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

3. The proposed plat for this sub-

division fulfills Buffalo County's

Subdivision Resolution require-

ments for administrative subdivi-

sions specifically allowed under

Section 3.02 together with other

provisions applicable thereto.

4. 130th Road is a county-mai-

ntained open public road that abuts

the proposed subdivision to the

south. The width of this road, after

dedication, complies with the mini-

mum width standards required by

the Buffalo County Subdivision

Resolution.

5. Title search paperwork has

been provided to the Buffalo

County Attorney's Office and that

office has cleared title as concerns

Buffalo County's interests based

upon the title search documents

delivered to that office by appli-

cant.

6. This proposed administrative

subdivision should be approved.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the plat of

"Mayfield Administrative Subdivi-

sion", an administrative subdivision

being Part of the Southwest Quar-

ter of the Southwest Quarter of

Section Twenty-Seven (27), Town-

ship Ten (10) North, Range Thirteen

(13), West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, duly made out,

acknowledged and certified, is

hereby approved, accepted, rati-

fied, and authorized to be filed and

recorded in the Office of the Regis-

ter of Deeds, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Highway Superintendent John

Maul was present for the following

agenda items.

Chairman McMullen instructed

County Clerk Giffin to open and

read aloud the submitted gravel

bids for the period of April 1, 2021

through March 31, 2022. Gravel

Bids were submitted from the fol-

lowing companies: Broadfoot Sand

and Gravel Co. Inc., Ed Broadfoot

& Sons Sand & Gravel Inc., Mid

Nebraska Aggregate Inc. and T & F

Sand & Gravel Inc. The Road Com-

mittee and Highway Superintend-

ent will review the bids and come

back with recommendations at the

next meeting on March 9, 2021.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Lynch to approve the

Professional Engineering Services

Supplemental Agreement No. 1

42844 BRO-7467 (1) Poole South

with the following Resolution

2021-15. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Lynch, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2021-15

Whereas:

Buffalo County and Al-

fred Benesch & Company have

previously executed a preliminary

engineering services agreement for

a transportation project for which

the Local Public Agency (LPA)

would like to obtain Federal funds;

Whereas: Buffalo County under-

stands that it must continue to

strictly follow all Federal, State and

local laws, rules, regulations, poli-

cies and guidelines applicable to

the funding of this Federal-aid proj-

ect; and

Whereas: Buffalo County and Al-

fred Benesch & Company wish to

enter into a supplemental prelimi-

nary engineering services agree-

ment setting out modifications an-

d/or additional duties and/or fund-

ing responsibilities for the Feder-

al-aid project.

Be It Resolved: by the Board of

Commissioners of Buffalo County,

Nebraska that:

William McMullen, Chair of the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners, is hereby authorized to

sign the attached preliminary engi-

neering services Supplemental

Agreement No. 1 between Buffalo

County and Alfred Benesch &

Company. Buffalo County is com-

mitted to providing local funds for

the project as required by the Proj-

ect Program Agreement and any

Supplemental Project Agreements.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve the

County Bridge Match Program

Agreement for Project

STWD-CBMP (5) County Project

C10 (1427) Structure C001012210

with the following Resolution

2021-16. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz, Hig-

gins, Klein, Kouba, Lynch and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2021-16

Whereas:

Buffalo County is pro-

posing a transportation project for

which it would like to obtain County

Bridge Match funds;

Whereas: Buffalo County under-

stands that it must strictly follow all

State and local laws, rules, regula-

tions, policies and guidelines ap-

plicable to the funding of the proj-

ect; and

Whereas: Buffalo County and

Nebraska Department of Transpor-

tation (NDOT) wish to enter into a

new Project Program Agreement

setting out the various duties and

funding responsibilities for the proj-

ect.

Be It Resolved: by the Board of

Commissioners of Buffalo County

that:

Chair of the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners is hereby

authorized to sign the attached

Project Program Agreement be-

tween Buffalo County and the

NDOT.

Buffalo County is committed to

providing local funds for the project

as required by the Project Program

Agreement.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to change the weekly

hour schedule at the Highway De-

partment from five (5) eight (8) hour

days to four (4) ten (10) hour days

beginning March 8, 2021 to Octo-

ber 10, 2021 returning to five (5)

eight (8) hours days on Monday,

October 11, 2021. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Kouba, Lynch, Morrow

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to recess the

regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:45 A.M. and

reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-

tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Lynch, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Assessor

Ethel Skinner and County Treas-

urer Jean Sidwell were present.

Chairman McMullen opened the

scheduled Permissive Exemption

Hearings. Fr. Paul Colling was

present to answer any questions on

behalf of Prince of Peace Catholic

Church. No one else addressed the

Board and Chairman McMullen

closed the hearing at 9:51 A.M.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Klein to approve the application

filed by Prince of Peace Catholic

Church on parcels 560330100 and

602727000 as 100% Exempt.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow and

McMullen. Abstain: Loeffelholz

and Lynch. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Lynch to approve Motor

Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated

on the application by County

Treasurer Jean Sidwell for Evangel-

ical Lutheran Good Samaritan So-

ciety Home Care on two 2010 Ford

Fusion S, a 2015 Ford Fusion SE

and a 2017 Ford Fusion SE. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Lynch, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Mor-

row and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to adjourn the Board of

Equalization and return to the regu-

lar meeting of the Board of Com-

missioners at 9:54 A.M. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Lynch, Morrow

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Lynch to enter into Executive Ses-

sion at 9:55 A.M. to discuss con-

tract negotiations. In addition to

the Board members responding to

roll, County Attorney Shawn

Eatherton, Deputy County Attorney

Andrew Hoffmeister and Sheriff

Neil Miller were present. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Lynch,

Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Mor-

row and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Lynch to move out of

Executive Session at 10:10 A.M.

and resume the open meeting.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Lynch, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Chairman McMullen called on

each Board member present for

committee reports and recommen-

dations.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Lynch to approve the following

February 2021 vendor claims sub-

mitted by the County Clerk. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Klein,

Lynch, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Morrow and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

GENERAL FUND

ACCURATE CONTROLS EQ 22,935.44; ADAMS CO SHERIFF E 56.00; ADVANCED CORREC-

TIONAL HEALTHCARE MC

6,454.78; ALL MAKES AUTO SUP-

PLY SU 937.39; AMAZON CAPI-

TAL SERVICES E 166.12; AMERI-

CAN ELECTRIC COMPANY SU

69.00; MANDI J AMY RE 45.00;

AT&T MOBILITY E 1,207.72; AS-

SOC OF THREAT ASSESSMENT E

250.00;ATS S 1,353.57; MICHAEL

W BALDWIN S 1,361.25;

BAMFORD INC S 236.11; RICH-

ARD BEECHNER E 150.00; FLOYD

R BEINS RT 250.00; MELODIE

TURNER BELLAMY S 3,419.05;

BENTLEY HAYS LLP S 1,218.75;

FRANCIS BIEHL RE 37.52; BRAD

W BIGELOW E 150.00; BISHOP

LAW S 3,442.50; BLUE360 MEDIA E 783.75; BOYS TOWN S 1,421.88;

BRAD RODGERS MD MC 237.41;

JONATHAN R BRANDT S

7,010.00; NATHAN BRECHT RE

45.00; CHARLES BREWSTER S

4,107.50; D. BRANDON BRINE-

GAR RE18.85; BRUNER FRANK

SCHUMACHER S 12,337.95; BUF-

FALO CO COMMUNITY PART-

NERS E 1,025.88; BUFFALO CO

ATTORNEY E 790.00; BUFFALO

CO ATTORNEY'S OFFICE RE

240.27; BUFFALO CO COURT E

13.90; BUFFALO CO COURT E

5,314.55; BUFFALO CO SHERIFF E 2,506.78; CANON SOLUTIONS

AMERICA S 151.00; MICHAEL D

CARPER S 795.50; RYAN C CAR-

SON RE 45.00; CASH WA DIS-

TRIBUTING SU 36.00; CENTRAL

MEDIATION CENTER S 1,180.00;

CENTRAL NE CO ASSESSOR AS-

SOC D 20.00; CENTRAL NE CRE-

MATION E 1,600.00; CHARLES-

WORTH CONSULTING E

1,050.00; CHARTER COMMUNI-

CATIONS S 468.65; CHARTER

COMMUNICATIONS S 3.15; CHI

HEALTH GOOD SAMARITAN MC

798.42; JENNIFER CHURCH RE

45.00; CIOX HEALTH E 20.00; THE

CITY OF HASTINGS D 1,000.00;

CITY OF KEARNEY U 2,551.38;

CITY OF KEARNEY E 66,044.48;

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT E 1,809.00; CLERK OF THE DIS-

TRICT COURT E 252.56; COM-

PASS FAMILY SUPPORT SER-

VICES S 1,504.00; CONSOLI-

DATED MANAGEMENT CO S

25,150.64; COPYCAT PRINTING

CENTER SU 63.09; COUNTRY

PARTNERS COOPERATIVE F

650.30; COWLITZ CO SHERIFF'S

OFFICE S 40.00; CULLIGAN OF

KEARNEY S 4,724.80; DAN'S

SANITATION S 15.00; DENNISE

DANIELS RE 45.00; DAS ST AC-

COUNTING S 41.60; DAS STATE

ACCTNG-CENTRAL FINANCE S

1,340.00; LYDIA DAVIS RE

32.52; DAWSON PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT U 3,747.41; DAMON

DEEDS RE 45.00; DEPT OF PA-

THOLOGY-ST LOUIS UNIV MC

1,155.00; DESIGNER CRAFT

WOODWORKING S 2,286.00; DE-

WALD DEAVER L'HEUREUX LAW

FIRM S 4,508.55; DMILACO

SPORTS FASHIONS SU 33.00;

DOMINION REAL ESTATE KEAR-

NEY RT 250.00; DOUGLAS CO

SHERIFF S 60.34; DOWHY TOW-

ING & RECOVERY S 995.75;

DREHER, TYTANIA E 44.36; DRIV-

ERS LICENSE GUIDE CO SU

31.95; BRANDON J. DUGAN RE

12.20; EAGLEFEATHER MORENO,

CRISTIANNE E 48.00; EAKES OF-

FICE SOLUTIONS SU 8,052.48;

SHAWN EATHERTON RE 45.00;

EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT NO

10 S 20,093.75; EGAN SUPPLY

COMPANY SU 292.44; ELITE

COURT REPORTING S 191.00;

ELN, LLC RT 330.00; ENTERPRISE

ELECTRIC KEARNEY SU 612.50;

ESCHAT E 118.82; MARSHA

FANGMEYER S 2,055.00; FARM-

ERS COOPERATIVE ASSOCIA-

TION F 24.04; PAUL FARRELL RE

45.00; KARI FISK RE 45.00;

FRANSSEN, CARRIE E 45.76;

FRONTIER S 3,885.50; FYE LAW

OFFICE S 4,075.94; GALLS, LLC EQ 396.36; GEIGER, LAUREN E

20.00; CYNTHIA GEMBALA HUGG S 11.50; GOOD SAMARITAN HOS-

PITAL MC 475.00; GOVERNMENT

FORMS AND SUPPLIES SU

265.34; ZACHARY K GRAY S

2,747.50; GREAT PLAINS DENTAL

ASSOCIATES MC 1,210.69;

GREINER PROCESS SERVICE E

14.00; GWORKS S 4,475.00;

HALL CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE S

120.24; ANDREW W HOFF-

MEISTER RE 45.00; HOLMES

PLUMBING & HEATING SU

2,194.47; HORNER, LIESKE, MC-

BRIDE & KUHL E 1,825.00; LISA R

HUERTA RE 45.00; HUSKER

AUTO GROUP INC/ALLY BANK E 30,897.00; INTERNATIONAL AS-

SOCIATION OF CHIEFS E 570.00;

INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR EQ

452.50; INTELLICOM COMPUTER S 430.00; INTOXIMETERS SU

80.00; JACK'S UNIFORMS AND

EQUIPMENT EQ 29.64; JACOB-

SEN ORR LAW FIRM S 7,688.69;

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY SU 927.58;

THE JONESZYLON COMPANY SU 492.52; LINDA JONES RE

48.83; JUSTICE WORKS E

226.00; KEARNEY AREA COMMU-

NITY FOUNDATION E100.00;

KEARNEY CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE S 26.25; KEARNEY HUB A

1,637.59; KEARNEY REGIONAL

MEDICAL CENTER MC 301.00;

KEARNEY TOWING & REPAIR S

185.00; KELLY KENNEDY RE

25.00; ROBERT KHAYAT RT

210.00; NICK KILLOUGH RE

45.00; JEFFREY C KNAPP S

955.90; KNUDSEN, BERKHEIMER,

RICHARDSON S 549.00; KONICA

MINOLTA BUSINESS SOLUTIONS S 2,604.52; KONICA MINOLTA

PREMIER FINANCE EQ 4,657.96;

DOUG KRAMER RE 45.00; KRO-

NOS S 1,106.28; L & M PROPER-

TIES RT 250.00; LANCASTER CO

SHERIFF S 37.18; PATRICK LEE RE 45.00; LEXISNEXIS RISK SO-

LUTIONS E 25.00; LIESKE, LIESKE

& ENSZ S 1,939.26; LINCOLN CO

SHERIFF S 20.95; STEPHEN G

LOWE E 1,826.25; JOHN MARSH RE 45.00; LYNN MARTIN RE

45.00; MASTERS TRUE VALUE SU 63.08; MATTHEW BENDER &

CO E 1,482.97; SHARON MAULER RE 45.00; JENNIFER R MCCAR-

TER REPORTING E 127.50; MI-

CHAEL MEFFERD RE 45.00; MEN-

ARDS SU 1,763.10; MICROFILM

IMAGING SYSTEMS EQ 682.00;

MIDDLETON ELECTRIC S 301.68;

MIDWEST CONNECT S 5,718.47;

MIDWEST ENCOURAGEMENT

AND S 295.00; SHARRI MINER RT 290.00; MIPS INC. S 5,326.45;

MIRROR IMAGE CAR WASH S

318.48; LYDIA MORALES RE

375.00; MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS EQ 213.16; JERAD MURPHY RE

23.65; NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

OF COUNTIES E 922.00; NACO E 125.00; NACO PLANNING AND

ZONING E 40.00; NE ASSN OF CO

CLERKS,REG DEEDS,ELEC E

225.00; NE CENTRAL TELEPHONE

CO S 331.88; NE HEALTH & HU-

MAN SERVICES S 2,150.38; NE

INSTITUTE OF FORENSIC E

2,833.00; NE PUBLIC POWER

DIST U 330.00; NE PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT U 12,892.11 NE

PUBLIC SAFETY TASK FORCE S

2,248.46; NE STATE BAR ASSO-

CIATION E 80.00; NE.GOV E

136.00; OPTK NETWORKS S

615.00; NEW WEST SPORTS

MEDICINE MC 33.66; KRISTI

NEWMAN RE 44.35; NMC, INC. S 660.79; NORTHWESTERN EN-

ERGY U 5,580.09; NP REALTY RT 250.00; O'BRIEN

STRAATMANN REDINGER FU-

NERAL E 650.00; O'KEEFE ELEVA-

TOR CO S 1,481.43; OWENS EDU-

CATIONAL SERVICES S 451.00;

PARKER GROSSART BAHENSKY

BEUCKE S 259.25; NATE PEAR-

SON RE 45.00; PLAINS INVEST-

MENT GROUP RT 250.00; PLATTE

VALLEY MEDICAL CLINIC MC

112.81; PRAIRIE VIEW APART-

MENTS RT 290.00; PSYCHOLOGI-

CAL RESOURCES S 135.00;

QUADIENT LEASING USA RT

213.60; QUEZADA, HOLLIDAY E

20.00; QUILL CORPORATION SU

144.96; KANE M RAMSEY RE

45.00; RAYNOR GARAGE DOORS S 188.00; REIDY, GREGORY E

20.00; ILENE RICHARDSON R

14.00; RIMAGE CORPORATION SU 304.56; RUDOLPH LAW S

547.00; RYAN SAALFELD RE

45.00; SAYLER SCREENPRINTING SU 72.50; SCHUMACHER

BROTHERS FENCING S 150.00;

KIRK SCOTT RE 45.00; SHELTON

HOUSING AUTHORITY RT

250.00; SHERIDAN CO SHERIFF S 32.70; SHERWIN WILLIAMS SU 746.51; SHREDDING SOLU-

TIONS S 45.00; TRENTON SNOW,

LLC RT 1,000.00; SNYDER, HIL-

LIARD & COCHRAN S 656.25;

SOLID WASTE AGENCY LANDFILL E 6.18; GABRIELLE SORENSEN E 32.32; SOUTH CENTRAL ECO-

NOMIC DEVELOPMENT E

5,000.00; STAMM ROMERO & AS-

SOC S 11,673.10; VIKKI S STAMM RT 330.00; THOMAS S STEWART S 3,277.50; SUBURBAN FIRE

PROTECTION DIST #1 RE 114.94;

MICHAEL J SYNEK S 2,551.80;

THE LOCKMOBILE E 14.70;

THOMSON REUTERS - WEST E

3,492.60; THOMSON REU-

TERS-WEST E 635.69; THOMSON

REUTERS - WEST E 532.21; TRI

CO GLASS S 24,108.00;

TSCHETTER-SIEDSCHLAW, SETH E 20.00; REBECCA TVRDIK AN-

DERSON S 2,643.75; TYE &

ROWLING S 853.80; U S POST-

MASTER E 623.70; U.S. BANK E

14,987.55; USA COMMUNICA-

TION S 723.90; USPS - HASLER E 1,000.00; JERRY A. VAN WINKLE MC 1,989.17; VERIZON CONNECT

NWF S 32.38; VERIZON WIRE-

LESS S 753.35; VERIZON WIRE-

LESS S 40.01; VERIZON WIRE-

LESS S 1,540.77; RANDALL VEST RE 71.12; VILLAGE OF ELM

CREEK S 64.99; VILLAGE OF

MILLER U 19.50; VILLAGE UNI-

FORM SU 74.13; VOIGT LAW OF-

FICE S 142.50; THE WALDINGER

CORPORATION S 2,926.31;

WALGREENS SU 56.56; WASH-

INGTON CO SHERIFF S19.00;

WATCHGUARD VIDEO EQ 61.00;

WATSON, AMBER E 40.00; WELLS

FARGO E 51.21; WELLS FARGO E 167.07; WELLS FARGO E

401.93; WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU 42.74; MELISSA L WILLIS RE

45.00; WPCI S 95.00; WRIGHT,

KRYSTAL E 20.00; MELANIE R

YOUNG RE 45.00; KEN YOUNT RE 34.16; ERIC ZIKMUND RE

45.00; DAWES CO SHERIFF E

47.00

ROAD FUND

ACE IRRIGATION & MFG S

25,058.63; ALL MAKES AUTO

SUPPLY SU 200.44; AUSSIE HY-

DRAULICS SU 644.93; ARNOLD

MOTOR SUPPLY/AUTO VALUE

PART SU 1,126.65; BLESSING G 44,560.89; BOSSELMAN EN-

ERGY F 532.23; BUILDERS WARE-

HOUSE SU 149.00; CARQUEST

AUTO PARTS SU 1,551.61; CEN-

TRAL AG AND SHOP SUPPLY SU

589.63; CHS AGRI SERVICE CEN-

TER F 47.12; CONSTRUCTION

RENTAL SU 230.95; CUMMINS

SALES AND SERVICE S 2,534.18;

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS SU

173.82; ED BROADFOOT & SONS

SAND & GRAVEL G 30,314.82;

FARMERS CO-OP ASSOCIATION S 133.82; FRIESEN CHEVROLET SU 1,151.52; GARRETT TIRES &

TREADS S 2,514.81; GLASS DOC-

TOR OF CENTRAL NE S 435.50;

JACK LEDERMAN CO C 184.28; K

& B PARTS SU 89.99; KEARNEY

HUB A 27.48; KEARNEY TOWING

& REPAIR CENTER INC S 425.00;

KENESAW MOTOR CO S 242.79;

KIMBALL MIDWEST SU195.63;

LAWSON PRODUCTS G

12,311.19; LCL TRUCK EQUIP-

MENT S 287.74; MASTERS TRUE

VALUE SU 177.82 MATHESON

TRI-GAS SU 89.95; MENARDS SU

388.76; MICHAEL TODD & COM-

PANY EQ 6,373.29; MIDWEST

SERVICE & SALES CO EQ

224.10; NSG LOGISTICS G

13,470.65; NE TRUCK CENTER S 12.40; THE NEW SIOUX CITY

IRON CO SU 306.61; NMC, INC. S 2,228.97; OAK CREEK ENGI-

NEERING E 7,227.50; PLATTE

VALLEY COMMUNICATIONS S

16.50; POWERPLAN-MURPHY

TRACTOR S 1,695.66; ROADRUN-

NER TIRE S 925.00; DEB

SHUBERT RE 40.00; THE

LOCKMOBILE SU 14.70; TRUCK

CENTER COMPANIES S 558.59;

TURNER BODY SHOP S 55.00;

U.S. BANK E 581.21; UNION PA-

CIFIC RAILROAD S 43.36;

WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU 97.13

VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E 24,682.00

VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT

FUND

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E 24,682.00

DEEDS PRESERVATION &

MONDERNIZATION

MIPS INC. S 249.00

HEALTH INSURANCE FUND

BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE I 214,085.21; HM LIFE MELLON

GLOBAL CASH MGNT I 46,833.56;

VETERAN'S RELIEF

CO VETERANS AID FUND E

3,896.66

FEDERAL GRANTS

U.S. BANK E 3,862.15

INHERITANCE TAX

CELLSITE SOLUTIONS E

12,050.00; PLATTE VALLEY COM-

MUNICATIONS E 6,050.20;

TESSCO INCORPORATED E

32,310.71; VILLAGE OF SHELTON RE 3,600.00;

WEED DISTRICT FUND

MENARDS SU 99.99; NEBR

WEED CONTROL-REGION 4 E

15.00; U.S. BANK E 245.00;

911 EMERGENCY SERVICE

CENTURYLINK U 12,894.04; CEN-

TURYLINK U 1,904.18; CENTU-

RYLINK U 3,450.33; FRONTIER U 1,599.98; FRONTIER COMMU-

NICATIONS CORP U 330.16; NE

CENTRAL TELEPHONE CO U

109.99; LANGUAGE LINE SER-

VICES U 80.16; PLATTE VALLEY

COMMUNICATIONS S 2,372.82;

STANCIL CORPORATION S

2,804.00; USA COMMUNICATION

U 281.00

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and no one was

present.

Chairman McMullen asked

if there was anything else to come

before the Board at 10:17 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 9,

2021.

ATTEST:

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board of

Comissioners

Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ M2,t1

 

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

ATTORNEY'S-AT-LAW

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF

KEARNEY LIVESTOCK

MARKET, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given that on

February 10, 2020, Articles of Dis-

solution of Kearney Livestock Mar-

ket, Inc., were filed in the Office of

the Secretary of State of Nebraska.

The terms and conditions of dis-

solution provided for the collection

of the assets of the Corporation,

disposing of its properties, dis-

charging its liabilities, distributing

its remaining property, and doing

every other act necessary to wind

up and liquidate the business of the

Corporation as provided in Neb.

Rev. Stat. §21-2,185 (Cum. Supp.

2018). Rodney J. Week, President,

is to wind up and liquidate the

business and affairs of the Corpo-

ration. All of the assets of the Cor-

poration have been disposed of

and distributed and all of the liabili-

ties have been discharged.

Kearney Livestock Market, Inc.

Rodney J. Week, President

ZNEZ F16,F23,M2

 

CENTRAL COMMUNITY

COLLEGE - GRAND ISLAND

CRIMINAL JUSTICE CRIME

SIMULATION HOUSE

INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS

INVITATION

1.01 BID SUBMISSION

A. Bids signed and under seal,

executed, dated, and submitted for

the furnishing of all labor, materials,

and equipment for the Central

Community College - Grand Island,

Criminal Justice Crime Simulation

House prior to:

1. Date: March 25, 2021.

2. Time: 2:00 p.m..

3. Place: Central Community

College - Grand Island, College Ad-

ministration, Board Room 80.

4. Location: 3134 West Highway

34, Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.

B. Offers will be opened publicly

immediately after the time for re-

ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-

sider the bids received for the fur-

nishing of said labor, materials and

equipment necessary for the proper

construction of the aforesaid proj-

ect.

C. The General, Mechanical and

Electrical, will be under one Bid. All

subcontractor quotations shall be

sent to the General Contractor.

D. Bid Security is required to be

submitted with bid proposal form.

Make payable to Central Commu-

nity College in the amount of 5% of

the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid

Security shall be of cashiers check,

certified check, or Bid Bond issued

by a Surety licensed to conduct

business in the State of Nebraska.

Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document

A310. Any agent signing a bid bond

on behalf of the Surety must attach

a Power of Attorney effectively evi-

dencing the agent's authority to

bind the Surety to the performance

of the Bid Bond.

E. Performance Bond: The Con-

tractor shall be required to furnish

acceptable bonds to complete the

work and pay for all labor and ma-

terials used, said bonds to be in the

amount of 100% of total amount of

the Contract. See Document A701,

Instructions to Bidders.

F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-

tue of his contract with Central

Community College, becomes a

purchasing agent for the Owner on

their behalf and under Statute

77-2702 does not pay sales tax.

G. Insurance: Prior to the start of

the work, completed copies of the

Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-

ment G705 shall be submitted to

the Owner and Architect.

H. Pre-Bid Conference is man-

datory for General Contractors.

Meeting attendance is strongly rec-

ommended for major subcontrac-

tors.

1. Date: March 11, 2021.

2. Time: 11:00 a.m.

3. Place: Central Community Col-

lege - Center for Health & Technical

Sciences, Room 929

4. Location: 3134 West Highway

34, Grand Island, Nebraska 68802.

1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY

A. Project Name: Central Com-

munity College - Grand Island,

Criminal Justice Crime Simulation

House

B. Project Address: 3134 West

Highway 34, Grand Island, Ne-

braska 68802.

C. Owner's Name: Central Com-

munity College

D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-

chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..

E. The Contract Documents,

dated March 3, 2021 prepared for

the project by Wilkins Architecture

Design Planning, L.L.C.

F. The work consists of a new

2,440 sq. ft. wood frame house

with classroom intended for use by

the Criminal Justice program as a

crime simulation house. Work in-

cludes, site grading, pavement,

landscaping, utilities, wood frame

construction with fiber cement sid-

ing and asphalt shingles; wood

doors and windows, and various in-

terior finishes including carpet,

laminate, tile and drywall; residen-

tial and commercial grade mechan-

ical and electrical equipment and

devices.

1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIP-

TION

A. Contract Type: A single prime

contract based on a Stipulated

Price as described in Document 00

5200 - Agreement Form.

B. Project will be constructed un-

der one general construction con-

tract.

1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY

A. Owner intends to occupy the

Project upon Substantial Comple-

tion.

B. Schedule the Work to accom-

modate Owner occupancy.

1.05 CONTRACT TIME

A. The bidder, in submitting an

offer, accepts the Contract Time

period stated for performing the

Work. The completion date in the

Agreement shall be the Contract

Time added to the commencement

date.

1.06 WORK SEQUENCE

A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-

PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE

NOTED. The Work shall be con-

ducted in a single phase as de-

scribed in the schedule below:

B. March 11, 2021: Pre-Bid Con-

ference at 11:00 a.m. at Central

Community College - Grand Island,

Center for Health & Technical Sci-

ences, Room 929 March 25, 2021:

Bids received from General Con-

tractors at 2:00 p.m..

TBD: Contractors interviews in

CCC Board Room.

April 15, 2021: Contractor recom-

mendation presented to Board of

Governors.

April 16, 2021: Contract awarded:

Start Digital Document Submittal

Service (ORACLE, Submittal Ex-

change) and Administrative Re-

quirements.

April 19, 2021: Construction

Starts

November 5, 2021: Substantial

Completion.

November 19, 2021: Final Com-

pletion.

BID DOCUMENTS AND CON-

TRACT DOCUMENTS

2.01 DEFINITIONS

A. Bid Documents: Contract

Documents including Project Man-

ual, Construction Drawings and all

issued Addendums.

2.02 AVAILABILITY

A. Bid Documents may be ob-

tained from the following location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424

S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)

592-1292.

B. Bid Document Information can

be obtained online from the follow-

ing location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging |

Standard Share; www.stan-

dardsharev3.com. The following in-

formation can be obtained and

viewed:

a. Instructions to Bidders

b. Bid Form

c. Specifications Table of Con-

tents

d. Section 01 1000 Summary

e. Addendums

f. Construction Drawing Images

IMAGES ARE NOT FOR

BIDDING - FOR REFERENCE

ONLY IN ORDERING

C. A deposit in the amount of

$50.00 (made payable to Wilkins

Architecture Design Planning,

L.L.C.) will be required for each set

of bidding documents. If shipping

is required there is a non refunda-

ble amount determined and made

payable to Standard Digital Imag-

ing These checks are to be sent to

Standard Digital Imaging prior to

receipt of documents. The deposit

will be returned in full only if a qual-

ified bid is submitted and the Bid

Documents are returned within fif-

teen (15) days of the bid determina-

tion, or if the Contractor decides

not to submit a Proposal and the

Bid Documents are returned with

seven (7) days prior to the bid

opening.

D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS

SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-

fice of Wilkins Architecture De-

sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West

39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68845.

2.03 EXAMINATION

A. Bid Documents may be exam-

ined at:

Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910 S.

58th Suite #C, Lincoln, NE 68516.

Omaha Builders Exchange, 4255

S 94th St., Omaha, NE 68127.

Columbus Area Chamber of

Commerce, 753 33rd Ave., Colum-

bus, NE 68602-0515.

Hastings Builders Bureau, 301

South Burlington, Hastings, NE

68902.

Builders Plan Service, 309 West

2nd, Grand Island, NE 68801.

Reed Construction Data, 30

Technology Drive So. Suite 500,

Norcross, GA 30092.

Kearney Plan Service, 1007 2nd

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847.

Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-

dardShare - www.stan-

darddigital.com.

Construction Industry Center -

www.constructio-

nindustrycenter.com.

iSqFt - www.isqft.com.

Dodge Data & Analytics (Electro-

nic Plan Room), 3315 Central Ave,

Hot Springs, AR 71913

800-393-6343 - www.constru-

ction.com.

B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-

ments verify that documents are

complete. Notify Architect should

the documents be incomplete.

C. Immediately notify Architect

upon finding discrepancies or

omissions in the Bid Documents.

2.04 PRODUCT/ASS

MBLY/SYSTEM SUBSTITUTIONS

A. No technical questions will

be answered by the Architect's

/Engineer's office(s) during the

twenty-four (24) hours immedi-

ately preceding the bid opening

time and date.

B. All products and manufactur-

ers shall be as specified in the bid

documents. Any requested

changes in products or manufac-

turers shall be submitted to the Ar-

chitect seven days prior to the bid

date. Requested changes that have

been approved will be included in

an addendum. Any requested

changes not included in an adden-

dum are to be considered as not

approved. The Owner reserves the

right to negotiate any proposed

Voluntary Alternates only with the

apparent low bidder with selection

based on the Base Bid and se-

lected Alternate(s).

C. The Architect does not intend

to issue any addenda to the bidd-

ing documents within three (3)

working days of the bid opening

time and date.

SITE ASSESSMENT

3.01 SITE EXAMINATION

A. All Bidders are required to

make a careful, close examination

of the entire building areas before

submitting a bid. See 01 1000

Summary for the schedule.

1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF

SITE AND PREMISES

A. Arrange use of site and prem-

ises to allow:

1. Owner occupancy.

2. Use of site and premises by

the public.

B. Provide access to and from

site as required by law and by

Owner:

1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-

ing Construction: Keep all exits re-

quired by code open during con-

struction period; provide temporary

exit signs if exit routes are tempo-

rarily altered.

2. Do not obstruct roadways,

sidewalks, or other public ways

without permit.

C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:

1. Limit disruption of utility ser-

vices to hours the building is unoc-

cupied.

2. Do not disrupt or shut down

life safety systems, including but

not limited to fire sprinklers and fire

alarm system, without 7 days no-

tice to Owner and authorities hav-

ing jurisdiction.

3. Prevent accidental disruption

of utility services to other facilities.

OFFER ACCEPTANCE/REJE-

CTION

4.01 DURATION OF OFFER

A. Bids shall remain open to ac-

ceptance and shall be irrevocable

for a period of sixty (60) days after

the bid closing date.

4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER

A. The Owner and Contractor

shall have the right to reject any or

all bids, which are in any way in-

complete or irregular, and to waive

any informality in any proposal.

ZNEZ F25,M2,M9

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Ravenna Public Schools is seek-

ing proposals from qualified me-

chanical engineers to provide ser-

vices in creating construction

drawings, bid documents, provid-

ing bid evaluation, and construction

administration services in conjunc-

tion with an HVAC controls up-

grade project at the Ravenna High

School for the summer of 2021. In-

terested bidders should contact

Ravenna Superintendent, Ken

Schroeder, at 308-452-3249 or <k-

en.schroeder@rave-

nnabluejays.org>. Sealed bids are

due in the Office of the Superin-

tendent of Schools by March 8,

2020, @ 12:00 (noon).

ZNEZ M2,t1

