Legal notices: March 19, 2021

NOTICE
In the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
Estate of Alta Bentley, a/k/a Alta M.
Bentley, Deceased
Estate No PR 21-28
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for Probate of Will of said de-
ceased, Determination of Heirs,
and Appointment of Kathryn
Moomey as Personal Representa-
tive has been filed and is set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
Buffalo County Court, Kearney, Ne-
braska, 68848, on April 22, 2021, at
or after 1:30 p.m.
Kathryn Moomey, Petitioner
44201 Highway 40
Sumner, NE 68878
(308) 293-3930
Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)
DOWNING, ALEXANDER and
WOOD
355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185
Superior, Nebraska 68978
(402) 879-4751
ZNEZ M19,M26,A2
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Claudia J. Murr,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 21-24
Notice is hereby given that on
February 25, 2021, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Jeffery Murr, whose address is
2145 W Road, Kenesaw, NE
68956, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal
Rerpresentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before May 5, 2021, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Luke E. Zinnell, #26128
Of Parker Grossart & Bahensky,
LLP
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114 phone
(308) 234-4989 fax
ZNEZ M5,M12,M19
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-
cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ M19,t1
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,
CASE NO. CI 20-539
Notice is hereby given that a
Complaint to Establish Custody,
Parenting Time, and Child Support
was filed in the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska. The ob-
ject and prayer of this case is to es-
tablish custody and parenting time
with Drew Gallington, born 2016.
The next hearing in the matter will
be on March 24, 2021 at 10:45 a.m.
in the Buffalo County District Court
in Kearney, Nebraska. Any persons
claiming to be the biological father
of Drew Gallington are instructed to
come to said hearing or notify the
Court of their claim.
Respectfully submitted,
Bergan E. Schumacher, #25734
Bruner Frank Schumacher Husak,
L.L.C.
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848
ZNEZ M5,M12,M19
NOTICE
JUVENILE NO. JV20-12 and
JV20-13
In the Juvenile Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF FRANKIE
GREUTER AND ALEXIA
GREUTER,
Juveniles.
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, MIKAYLA
ESPENHOVER and DONALD
GREUTER, JR., the named mother
and father of FRANKIE GREUTER,
born April 2015, AND ALEXIA
GREUTER, born August 2012, or
anyone else claiming any right or
interest in and to said children, that
proceedings concerning FRANKIE
GREUTER AND ALEXIA GREUTER
are currently pending in the Juve-
nile Court of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, and that a FIRST APPEAR-
ANCE hearing on the State’s Mo-
tion to Terminate Parental Rights is
set for April 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.,
and EVIDENTIARY HEARING on
said Motion to Terminate has been
set for May 17, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.,
before the Honorable John P.
Rademacher. Said parents or any-
one else claiming any right or inter-
est in and to said child shall enter
their appearance in the Juvenile
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
on or before April 21, 2021 at 9:00
a.m., and May 17, 2021, at 9:00
a.m., or personally appear on these
dates.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086
ZNEZ M19,M26,A2
NOTICE
In the CountyCourt of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
ARL Credit Services, Inc., a Ne-
braska Corporation, Plaintiff vs.
Jacob D. Butzke, Defendant
Case No. CI-2032
Notice to Defendant,
JACOB D. BUTZKE:
Take notice that ARL Credit Ser-
vices, Inc. has filed a Complaint in
the above named court praying for
a judgement against the Defendant,
Jacob D. Butzke, in the amount of
$4,100.70, together with interest as
provided by law, prejudgment inter-
est, and court costs. Unless you
answer on or before the 18th day of
April, 2021, a judgment may be en-
tered against you.
Dated this 25 day of February,
2021.
ARL Credit Services, Inc., a
Nebraska Corporation, Plantiff
By: Janelle M. Foltz, #25235
Law Office of Janelle M. Foltz,
LLC
2517 13th St.
Columbus, Nebraska 68601
Telephone: (402) 564-1418
ZNEZ M5,M12,M19
REGRISTRATION OF TRADE
NAME
JAV REMODELATION
Trade Name: JAV Remodelation
Name of Applicant: Abigail Medel
Address: 2801 Grand Avenue TRLR
125, Kearney, NE 68847
Applicant is: Individual
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: 01/01/2018
General Nature of Business:
Construction
Abigail Medel,
Applicant
ZNEZ M19,t1
NOTICE OF TAX FORECLOSURE
SUIT
BUFFALO COUNTY DISTRICT
COURT
CASE # CI 20-522
TO THE FOLLOWING
DEFENDANTS:
JOANN M. MOFFETT, Marital
Status unknown, JANE AND JOHN
DOE, real and true names and mar-
ital status unknown, and any and
all persons that may claim some
right, title, and interest in or to:
THAT PART OF THE EAST HALF
OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER,
SECTION THREE (3), TOWNSHIP
TWELVE (12) NORTH, RANGE FIF-
TEEN (15) WEST OF THE 6TH P.M.
Buffalo County, Nebraska, LYING
EAST OF THE CENTER OF THE
CREEK KNOWN AS BEAVER
CREEK, WITH APPURTENANCES
ADDITIONALLY KNOWN AS PAR-
CEL ID #080018000 ON TAX REC-
ORDS OF BUFFALO COUNTY,
REAL AND TRUE NAMES UN-
KNOWN,
The object and prayer of which is
to foreclose tax sale certificates an-
d/or liens against the above-d-
escribed real estate and/or im-
provements and to sell the same
for unpaid taxes, costs, fees, and
assessments, if any, plus interest,
and to bar each and all defendants
of all right, title, or interest in and
to, or equity or redemption in and
to said real estate and/or improve-
ments thereon.
YOU ARE REQUIRED TO AN-
SWER SAID PETITION IN WRIT-
ING, FILED WITH THE CLERK OF
THE DISTRICT COURT OF BUF-
FALO COUNTY, PO BOX 520,
KEARNEY NE 68848 ON OR BE-
FORE May 3, 2021.
BUFFALO COUNTY, Plaintiff
SEAN R EATHERTON, COUNTY
ATTORNEY
By: Andrew W. Hoffmeister
#15687
Chief Deputy County Attorney
ZNEZ M12,M19,M26,A2
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
Buffalo County, Nebraska is re-
questing proposals, by interested
and qualified Professional Land
Surveyors, licensed in the State of
Nebraska, to locate, tie out, and
provide GPS observation data and
coordinates on section corners, lo-
cated within Buffalo County. The
project is intended to enhance GIS
control, provide a more proficient
mapping and data management
program for county officials, as well
as improve the overall accuracy of
the land records within the county.
Sealed Proposals must be sub-
mitted to the Buffalo County Clerk,
by 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March
23, 2021. All proposals must be
clearly marked on the outside of
the envelope "Buffalo County Sec-
tion Corner Project" and addressed
to the Buffalo County Clerk, PO
Box 1270, Kearney, NE
68848-1270. Proposals will be
opened in the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners' meeting,
at 1512 Central Ave, Kearney, Ne-
braska, at 9:30 a.m., on that day.
Interested parties may obtain the
RFP specifications by contacting
the Buffalo County Clerk or Buffalo
County Zoning Administrator.
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners reserves the right
to reject any and all bids and to
waive any informality in the bidd-
ing.
Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
Buffalo County EOE-AA
ZNEZ M12,M19
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is LIFE BY THE WATER
BOUTIQUE, LLC.
2. The street and mailing address
of the principal place of business
and designated office is 1423 13th
Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The name and street and mail-
ing address of the registered agent
is LeeAnn Jameson, 1423 13th Av-
enue, Kearney, NE 68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on February 12, 2021 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company is by its members.
ZNEZ M12,M19, M26
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of LYN HOUSE,
DECEASED
Estate No. PR 21-26
Notice is hereby given that on
March 3, 2021, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Julie
Lysinger, whose address is 9801
W. Parmer Ln, Apt. 1113, Austin,
TX 78717, and alternate address is:
Julie Lysinger, 916 Avenue G
Place, Kearney, NE 68847, was in-
formally appointed by the Registrar
as Personal Representative of the
Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before May 5, 2021, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
Kent A. Schroeder
Bar Number: 13721
P.O. Box 1685
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1685
(308) 627-4755
ZNEZ M5,M12,M19
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of WAYNE E. OLSON,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-35
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petition for complete
settlement, probate of Will, deter-
mination of inheritance tax have
been filled and are set for hearing
in the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, located at 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, NE on
March 25, 2021 at or after 9:00
o'clock a.m.
STEPHEN G. ORCUTT
Personal Representative/Petitioner
4403 PONY EXPRESS ROAD
KEARNEY, NE 68847
308/233-4762
GREG C. HARRIS - NABA #15073
3710 CENTRAL AVENUE - SUITE
13
P.O. BOX 1125
KEARNEY, NE 68848-1125
308/234-3595
ZNEZ M5,M12,M19
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE FOR PROPOSALS
Sealed proposals will be received
by the City of Kearney, Nebraska at
the office of the City Clerk until
2:00 p.m. on April 13, 2021 to pro-
vide the equipment and installation
of a new replacement scale and
rental scale at the Kearney Area
Solid Waste Agency Landfill lo-
cated at 6711 West 56th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors, consultants, etc. to
comply with all applicable federal
and state laws and regulations.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any and all proposals
and to accept the proposals it be-
lieves is in the best interest of the
community.
Copies of the Request for Pro-
posals or other information may be
obtained from the office of the City
Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
68847 or by going to the City's
website at www.cityofkearney.org.
If you have any questions re-
garding this Request for Proposals,
please email Steve Hart at
Lauren Brandt
City Clerk
ZNEZ M19,t1
N O T I C E
Notice is hereby given that the
City of Kearney, Nebraska did, on
the 9th day of March, 2021, pass
Ordinance No. 8470 authorizing
and directing the sale of the follow-
ing-described real estate located in
Buffalo County, Nebraska, to Eco-
nomic Development Council of
Buffalo County, Inc., a Nebraska
Non-Profit Corporation, to-wit: A
tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, and
more particularly described as fol-
lows: Commencing at an aluminum
cap at the Northwest corner of the
Northwest Quarter of Section 29;
thence S 89°26'00" E on the North
line of said Northwest Quarter, and
all bearings contained herein are
relative thereto, a distance of
2307.58 feet to the Northwest cor-
ner of a tract of land Deeded to Ne-
braska Public Power District in a
Warranty Deed recorded in Deed
Book 204, Page 308 in the Buffalo
County Register of Deeds Office;
thence S 00°34'16" W on the West
line of said tract of land Deeded to
Nebraska Public Power District a
distance of 432.78 feet to a 5/8"
Rebar w/cap at the Southwest cor-
ner of said tract of land Deeded to
Nebraska Public Power District;
thence S 00°04'12" W parallel with
the East line of said Northwest
Quarter a distance of 49.25 feet to
a 5/8" rebar w/cap at the Southeast
corner of Lot 1 of Tech One Sec-
ond Subdivision, a subdivision be-
ing part of the Northeast Quarter of
the Northwest Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West, of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, and the POINT
OF BEGINNING; thence continuing
S 00°04'12" W parallel with said
East line of the Northwest Quarter a
distance of 837.72 feet to a 5/8" re-
bar w/cap; thence S 51°37'47" W a
distance of 599.66 feet to a 5/8" re-
bar w/cap; thence N 00°04'12" E
parallel with said East line of the
Northwest Quarter a distance of
1154.60 feet to a 5/8" rebar w/cap
on the Southerly line of Global
Drive Place as shown on said Tech
One Second Subdivision; thence
Northeasterly on said Southerly line
and on a non-tangent curve to the
Left, having a central angle of
89°30'12", a radius of 60.00 feet,
an arc length of 93.73 feet, and a
chord bearing of N 45°19'06" E a
distance of 84.48 feet to a 5/8" re-
bar w/cap on the South line of said
Lot 1 of Tech One Second Subdivi-
sion; thence S 89°26'00" E on said
South line of Lot 1 of Tech One
Second Subdivision a distance of
409.70 feet to the Point of Beginn-
ing, containing 11.00 acres, more
or less, all in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska (to be known as Lot 1, Tech
One Third Subdivision, a subdivi-
sion being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter
and part of the Southeast Quarter
of the Northwest Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West, of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, subject to ap-
proval and recording of the final
plat for Tech One Third Subdivi-
sion, a subdivision being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West, of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska).
Conveyance of the said tract of
real estate shall be by Warranty
Deed, upon payment of a consider-
ation of Ninety Thousand Dollars
($90,000.00) to the City for said
tract. Said sale will be completed
thirty (30) days from and after the
approval and publication, in pam-
phlet form of Ordinance No. 8470,
namely: from March 10, 2021, un-
less an objection of remonstrance
to such sale, signed by legal elec-
tors thereof equal in number to
thirty percent (30%) of the electors
of the City voting at the last regular
municipal election be filed with the
City Clerk on or before April 8,
2021.
By order of the City Council of
the City of Kearney, Nebraska,
March 9, 2021.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ M12,19,26
BUFFALO COUNTY
ATTORNEY'S OFFICE
PO BOX 67
KEARNEY NE 68848
NOTICE OF TAX FORECLOSURE
SUIT
BUFFALO COUNTY DISTRICT
COURT
CASE # CI 20-523
TO THE FOLLOWING
DEFENDANTS:
Ted E. Cash, Deceased and/or
his estate, JANE AND JOHN DOE,
real and true names and marital
status unknown, and any and all
persons that may claim some right,
title, and interest in or to: LOTS 10,
11, AND 12 ALL IN BLOCK 15,
ORIGINAL TOWN OF MILLER,
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,
The object and prayer of which is
to foreclose tax sale certificates an-
d/or liens against the above-d-
escribed real estate and/or im-
provements and to sell the same
for unpaid taxes, costs, fees, and
assessments, if any, plus interest,
and to bar each and all defendants
of all right, title, or interest in and
to, or equity or redemption in and
to said real estate and/or improve-
ments thereon.
YOU ARE REQUIRED TO AN-
SWER SAID PETITION IN WRIT-
ING, FILED WITH THE CLERK OF
THE DISTRICT COURT OF BUF-
FALO COUNTY, PO BOX 520,
KEARNEY NE 68848 ON OR BE-
FORE May 3, 2021.
BUFFALO COUNTY, Plaintiff
SEAN R EATHERTON, COUNTY
ATTORNEY
By: Andrew W. Hoffmeister
#15687
Chief Deputy County Attorney
ZNEZ M12,M19,M26,A2