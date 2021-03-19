 Skip to main content
Legal notices: March 19, 2021

Legal notices: March 19, 2021

 

NOTICE

In the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

Estate of Alta Bentley, a/k/a Alta M.

Bentley, Deceased

Estate No PR 21-28

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for Probate of Will of said de-

ceased, Determination of Heirs,

and Appointment of Kathryn

Moomey as Personal Representa-

tive has been filed and is set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

Buffalo County Court, Kearney, Ne-

braska, 68848, on April 22, 2021, at

or after 1:30 p.m.

Kathryn Moomey, Petitioner

44201 Highway 40

Sumner, NE 68878

(308) 293-3930

Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)

DOWNING, ALEXANDER and

WOOD

355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185

Superior, Nebraska 68978

(402) 879-4751

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

Estate of Claudia J. Murr,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 21-24

Notice is hereby given that on

February 25, 2021, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Jeffery Murr, whose address is

2145 W Road, Kenesaw, NE

68956, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal

Rerpresentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before May 5, 2021, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Luke E. Zinnell, #26128

Of Parker Grossart & Bahensky,

LLP

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114 phone

(308) 234-4989 fax

lez@pgbblaw.com

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-

cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,

CASE NO. CI 20-539

 

Notice is hereby given that a

Complaint to Establish Custody,

Parenting Time, and Child Support

was filed in the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska. The ob-

ject and prayer of this case is to es-

tablish custody and parenting time

with Drew Gallington, born 2016.

The next hearing in the matter will

be on March 24, 2021 at 10:45 a.m.

in the Buffalo County District Court

in Kearney, Nebraska. Any persons

claiming to be the biological father

of Drew Gallington are instructed to

come to said hearing or notify the

Court of their claim.

Respectfully submitted,

Bergan E. Schumacher, #25734

Bruner Frank Schumacher Husak,

L.L.C.

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO. JV20-12 and

JV20-13

In the Juvenile Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

IN THE INTEREST OF FRANKIE

GREUTER AND ALEXIA

GREUTER,

Juveniles.

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, MIKAYLA

ESPENHOVER and DONALD

GREUTER, JR., the named mother

and father of FRANKIE GREUTER,

born April 2015, AND ALEXIA

GREUTER, born August 2012, or

anyone else claiming any right or

interest in and to said children, that

proceedings concerning FRANKIE

GREUTER AND ALEXIA GREUTER

are currently pending in the Juve-

nile Court of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, and that a FIRST APPEAR-

ANCE hearing on the State’s Mo-

tion to Terminate Parental Rights is

set for April 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.,

and EVIDENTIARY HEARING on

said Motion to Terminate has been

set for May 17, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.,

before the Honorable John P.

Rademacher. Said parents or any-

one else claiming any right or inter-

est in and to said child shall enter

their appearance in the Juvenile

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

on or before April 21, 2021 at 9:00

a.m., and May 17, 2021, at 9:00

a.m., or personally appear on these

dates.

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

NOTICE

In the CountyCourt of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

ARL Credit Services, Inc., a Ne-

braska Corporation, Plaintiff vs.

Jacob D. Butzke, Defendant

Case No. CI-2032

Notice to Defendant,

JACOB D. BUTZKE:

Take notice that ARL Credit Ser-

vices, Inc. has filed a Complaint in

the above named court praying for

a judgement against the Defendant,

Jacob D. Butzke, in the amount of

$4,100.70, together with interest as

provided by law, prejudgment inter-

est, and court costs. Unless you

answer on or before the 18th day of

April, 2021, a judgment may be en-

tered against you.

Dated this 25 day of February,

2021.

ARL Credit Services, Inc., a

Nebraska Corporation, Plantiff

By: Janelle M. Foltz, #25235

Law Office of Janelle M. Foltz,

LLC

2517 13th St.

Columbus, Nebraska 68601

Telephone: (402) 564-1418

REGRISTRATION OF TRADE

NAME

JAV REMODELATION

Trade Name: JAV Remodelation

Name of Applicant: Abigail Medel

Address: 2801 Grand Avenue TRLR

125, Kearney, NE 68847

Applicant is: Individual

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: 01/01/2018

General Nature of Business:

Construction

Abigail Medel,

Applicant

NOTICE OF TAX FORECLOSURE

SUIT

BUFFALO COUNTY DISTRICT

COURT

CASE # CI 20-522

TO THE FOLLOWING

DEFENDANTS:

JOANN M. MOFFETT, Marital

Status unknown, JANE AND JOHN

DOE, real and true names and mar-

ital status unknown, and any and

all persons that may claim some

right, title, and interest in or to:

THAT PART OF THE EAST HALF

OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER,

SECTION THREE (3), TOWNSHIP

TWELVE (12) NORTH, RANGE FIF-

TEEN (15) WEST OF THE 6TH P.M.

Buffalo County, Nebraska, LYING

EAST OF THE CENTER OF THE

CREEK KNOWN AS BEAVER

CREEK, WITH APPURTENANCES

ADDITIONALLY KNOWN AS PAR-

CEL ID #080018000 ON TAX REC-

ORDS OF BUFFALO COUNTY,

REAL AND TRUE NAMES UN-

KNOWN,

The object and prayer of which is

to foreclose tax sale certificates an-

d/or liens against the above-d-

escribed real estate and/or im-

provements and to sell the same

for unpaid taxes, costs, fees, and

assessments, if any, plus interest,

and to bar each and all defendants

of all right, title, or interest in and

to, or equity or redemption in and

to said real estate and/or improve-

ments thereon.

YOU ARE REQUIRED TO AN-

SWER SAID PETITION IN WRIT-

ING, FILED WITH THE CLERK OF

THE DISTRICT COURT OF BUF-

FALO COUNTY, PO BOX 520,

KEARNEY NE 68848 ON OR BE-

FORE May 3, 2021.

BUFFALO COUNTY, Plaintiff

SEAN R EATHERTON, COUNTY

ATTORNEY

By: Andrew W. Hoffmeister

#15687

Chief Deputy County Attorney

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

 

Buffalo County, Nebraska is re-

questing proposals, by interested

and qualified Professional Land

Surveyors, licensed in the State of

Nebraska, to locate, tie out, and

provide GPS observation data and

coordinates on section corners, lo-

cated within Buffalo County. The

project is intended to enhance GIS

control, provide a more proficient

mapping and data management

program for county officials, as well

as improve the overall accuracy of

the land records within the county.

Sealed Proposals must be sub-

mitted to the Buffalo County Clerk,

by 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March

23, 2021. All proposals must be

clearly marked on the outside of

the envelope "Buffalo County Sec-

tion Corner Project" and addressed

to the Buffalo County Clerk, PO

Box 1270, Kearney, NE

68848-1270. Proposals will be

opened in the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners' meeting,

at 1512 Central Ave, Kearney, Ne-

braska, at 9:30 a.m., on that day.

Interested parties may obtain the

RFP specifications by contacting

the Buffalo County Clerk or Buffalo

County Zoning Administrator.

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners reserves the right

to reject any and all bids and to

waive any informality in the bidd-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

Buffalo County EOE-AA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is LIFE BY THE WATER

BOUTIQUE, LLC.

2. The street and mailing address

of the principal place of business

and designated office is 1423 13th

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The name and street and mail-

ing address of the registered agent

is LeeAnn Jameson, 1423 13th Av-

enue, Kearney, NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on February 12, 2021 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company is by its members.

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of LYN HOUSE,

DECEASED

Estate No. PR 21-26

Notice is hereby given that on

March 3, 2021, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Julie

Lysinger, whose address is 9801

W. Parmer Ln, Apt. 1113, Austin,

TX 78717, and alternate address is:

Julie Lysinger, 916 Avenue G

Place, Kearney, NE 68847, was in-

formally appointed by the Registrar

as Personal Representative of the

Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before May 5, 2021, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

Kent A. Schroeder

Bar Number: 13721

P.O. Box 1685

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1685

(308) 627-4755

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of WAYNE E. OLSON,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-35

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petition for complete

settlement, probate of Will, deter-

mination of inheritance tax have

been filled and are set for hearing

in the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, located at 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, NE on

March 25, 2021 at or after 9:00

o'clock a.m.

STEPHEN G. ORCUTT

Personal Representative/Petitioner

4403 PONY EXPRESS ROAD

KEARNEY, NE 68847

308/233-4762

GREG C. HARRIS - NABA #15073

3710 CENTRAL AVENUE - SUITE

13

P.O. BOX 1125

KEARNEY, NE 68848-1125

308/234-3595

mail@attorneygregharris.com

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE FOR PROPOSALS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

by the City of Kearney, Nebraska at

the office of the City Clerk until

2:00 p.m. on April 13, 2021 to pro-

vide the equipment and installation

of a new replacement scale and

rental scale at the Kearney Area

Solid Waste Agency Landfill lo-

cated at 6711 West 56th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors, consultants, etc. to

comply with all applicable federal

and state laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any and all proposals

and to accept the proposals it be-

lieves is in the best interest of the

community.

Copies of the Request for Pro-

posals or other information may be

obtained from the office of the City

Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

68847 or by going to the City's

website at www.cityofkearney.org.

If you have any questions re-

garding this Request for Proposals,

please email Steve Hart at

shart@kearneygov.org.

Lauren Brandt

City Clerk

N O T I C E

 

Notice is hereby given that the

City of Kearney, Nebraska did, on

the 9th day of March, 2021, pass

Ordinance No. 8470 authorizing

and directing the sale of the follow-

ing-described real estate located in

Buffalo County, Nebraska, to Eco-

nomic Development Council of

Buffalo County, Inc., a Nebraska

Non-Profit Corporation, to-wit: A

tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, and

more particularly described as fol-

lows: Commencing at an aluminum

cap at the Northwest corner of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 29;

thence S 89°26'00" E on the North

line of said Northwest Quarter, and

all bearings contained herein are

relative thereto, a distance of

2307.58 feet to the Northwest cor-

ner of a tract of land Deeded to Ne-

braska Public Power District in a

Warranty Deed recorded in Deed

Book 204, Page 308 in the Buffalo

County Register of Deeds Office;

thence S 00°34'16" W on the West

line of said tract of land Deeded to

Nebraska Public Power District a

distance of 432.78 feet to a 5/8"

Rebar w/cap at the Southwest cor-

ner of said tract of land Deeded to

Nebraska Public Power District;

thence S 00°04'12" W parallel with

the East line of said Northwest

Quarter a distance of 49.25 feet to

a 5/8" rebar w/cap at the Southeast

corner of Lot 1 of Tech One Sec-

ond Subdivision, a subdivision be-

ing part of the Northeast Quarter of

the Northwest Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West, of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, and the POINT

OF BEGINNING; thence continuing

S 00°04'12" W parallel with said

East line of the Northwest Quarter a

distance of 837.72 feet to a 5/8" re-

bar w/cap; thence S 51°37'47" W a

distance of 599.66 feet to a 5/8" re-

bar w/cap; thence N 00°04'12" E

parallel with said East line of the

Northwest Quarter a distance of

1154.60 feet to a 5/8" rebar w/cap

on the Southerly line of Global

Drive Place as shown on said Tech

One Second Subdivision; thence

Northeasterly on said Southerly line

and on a non-tangent curve to the

Left, having a central angle of

89°30'12", a radius of 60.00 feet,

an arc length of 93.73 feet, and a

chord bearing of N 45°19'06" E a

distance of 84.48 feet to a 5/8" re-

bar w/cap on the South line of said

Lot 1 of Tech One Second Subdivi-

sion; thence S 89°26'00" E on said

South line of Lot 1 of Tech One

Second Subdivision a distance of

409.70 feet to the Point of Beginn-

ing, containing 11.00 acres, more

or less, all in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska (to be known as Lot 1, Tech

One Third Subdivision, a subdivi-

sion being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter

and part of the Southeast Quarter

of the Northwest Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West, of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, subject to ap-

proval and recording of the final

plat for Tech One Third Subdivi-

sion, a subdivision being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West, of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska).

Conveyance of the said tract of

real estate shall be by Warranty

Deed, upon payment of a consider-

ation of Ninety Thousand Dollars

($90,000.00) to the City for said

tract. Said sale will be completed

thirty (30) days from and after the

approval and publication, in pam-

phlet form of Ordinance No. 8470,

namely: from March 10, 2021, un-

less an objection of remonstrance

to such sale, signed by legal elec-

tors thereof equal in number to

thirty percent (30%) of the electors

of the City voting at the last regular

municipal election be filed with the

City Clerk on or before April 8,

2021.

By order of the City Council of

the City of Kearney, Nebraska,

March 9, 2021.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

BUFFALO COUNTY

ATTORNEY'S OFFICE

PO BOX 67

KEARNEY NE 68848

NOTICE OF TAX FORECLOSURE

SUIT

BUFFALO COUNTY DISTRICT

COURT

CASE # CI 20-523

TO THE FOLLOWING

DEFENDANTS:

Ted E. Cash, Deceased and/or

his estate, JANE AND JOHN DOE,

real and true names and marital

status unknown, and any and all

persons that may claim some right,

title, and interest in or to: LOTS 10,

11, AND 12 ALL IN BLOCK 15,

ORIGINAL TOWN OF MILLER,

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,

The object and prayer of which is

to foreclose tax sale certificates an-

d/or liens against the above-d-

escribed real estate and/or im-

provements and to sell the same

for unpaid taxes, costs, fees, and

assessments, if any, plus interest,

and to bar each and all defendants

of all right, title, or interest in and

to, or equity or redemption in and

to said real estate and/or improve-

ments thereon.

YOU ARE REQUIRED TO AN-

SWER SAID PETITION IN WRIT-

ING, FILED WITH THE CLERK OF

THE DISTRICT COURT OF BUF-

FALO COUNTY, PO BOX 520,

KEARNEY NE 68848 ON OR BE-

FORE May 3, 2021.

BUFFALO COUNTY, Plaintiff

SEAN R EATHERTON, COUNTY

ATTORNEY

By: Andrew W. Hoffmeister

#15687

Chief Deputy County Attorney

