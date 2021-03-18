Legal notices: March 18, 2021

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned limited liability
company has been formed under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The name of the company is 1711
Kearney Apartments, LLC and the
initial designated office of the lim-
ited liability company is 1701 W.
35th. St. NE 68845. The initial des-
ignated agent is Andrew Sullivan
and his address is 1701 W. 35th St.
Kearney, NE 68845. The general
nature of the business is to engage
in and do any lawful act concerning
any and all lawful business, other
than banking or insurance, for
which the limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
Nebraska.
The company commenced exist-
ence on the 9th day of March, 2021
which is the date of the filing of the
certificate of organization within the
secretary of State, and shall have
perpetual existence.
The affairs of the company shall
be conducted by the members as
provided for in the operating agree-
ment.
1711 Kearney Apartments, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Two
Rivers Public Health Department
will be holding its' regular Board of
Health Meeting on April 6, 2021.
The meeting will be held at 516 W
11th Street Suite 108B Kearney NE
with an option for online viewing
beginning at 6:00PM. Access
trphd.org to find the meeting link.
The agenda for this meeting is kept
current and available for public in-
spection at Two Rivers Public
Health Department; agenda may be
modified at this meeting.
Jeremy Eschliman
Health Director
888-669-7154
Public Notice
Notice is hereby given that RYDE
Transit - Community Action Part-
nership of Mid Nebraska - is an Ap-
plicant requesting financial assis-
tance from the Federal Transit Act,
generally described below.
Description of the Project: Pur-
pose of the project is to provide
operating assistance for an intercity
bus route from Lexington, Ne-
braska to North Platte Nebraska.
Location: Dawson County, Lin-
coln County, Nebraska.
Estimated Total Cost:
$63,481.00 dollars for Fiscal Year
2021-2023.
Federal Share = $31,740.00 dollars
State Share = $31,740.00 dollars
Local Share = $0.00 dollars
A copy of the financial assistance
application is available for public
inspection at the RYDE Transit Of-
fices located at 715 East 11th
Street, in Kearney, Nebraska.
Written comments for considera-
tion by RYDE Transit will be ac-
cepted at the following address for
a period of 10 days from March 18,
2021 to March 29, 2021:
RYDE Transit
Attention: Transpor
tation Director
PO Box 2288
Kearney, NE 68848
Aviso Público
Se avisa por este medio que
RYDE Transit - Asociación de
Acción Comunitaria de Medio Ne-
braska - es un solicitante que pide
asistencia financiera de la Ley Fed-
eral de Tránsito, generalmente de-
scrita a continuación.
Descripción del Proyecto:
El propósito del proyecto es pro-
porcionar asistencia operativa para
una ruta de autobús interurbano
desde Lexington, Nebraska a North
Platte Nebraska.
Ubicación: Condado de Dawson,
Condado de Lincoln, Nebraska
Costo Total Estimado:
$63,481.00 para el Año Fiscal 2021
to 2023.
Cuota Federal = $31,740.00
Cuota Estatal = $31,741.00
Cuota Local = $0.00
Una copia de la solicitud de
asistencia financiera está dis-
ponible para inspección pública en
las Oficinas de RYDE Transit local-
izadas en el 715 Este de la Calle
11, en Kearney, Nebraska.
Los comentarios por escrito para
consideración de RYDE Transit
serán aceptados en la siguiente di-
rección por un período de 10 días
desde el 18 de marzo de 2021
hasta el 29 de marzo de 2021.
RYDE Transit
Attn: Transportation
Director
PO Box 2288
Kearney, NE 68848
Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,
L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF TRADE
NAME
Trade Name: Sports Village
Name of Applicant: The
Corporate Edge I, Inc.
Address: 5011 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Applicant is: Corporation
If other than an Individual, state
under whose
laws entity was formed:
Nebraska
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: February 19, 2021
General Nature of Business:
Retail Sporting Goods Store
James C. Crosby, Applicant
