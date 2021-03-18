 Skip to main content
Legal notices: March 18, 2021

Legal notices: March 18, 2021

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned limited liability

company has been formed under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The name of the company is 1711

Kearney Apartments, LLC and the

initial designated office of the lim-

ited liability company is 1701 W.

35th. St. NE 68845. The initial des-

ignated agent is Andrew Sullivan

and his address is 1701 W. 35th St.

Kearney, NE 68845. The general

nature of the business is to engage

in and do any lawful act concerning

any and all lawful business, other

than banking or insurance, for

which the limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

Nebraska.

The company commenced exist-

ence on the 9th day of March, 2021

which is the date of the filing of the

certificate of organization within the

secretary of State, and shall have

perpetual existence.

The affairs of the company shall

be conducted by the members as

provided for in the operating agree-

ment.

1711 Kearney Apartments, LLC

ZNEZ M11,M18,M25

Notice is hereby given that Two

Rivers Public Health Department

will be holding its' regular Board of

Health Meeting on April 6, 2021.

The meeting will be held at 516 W

11th Street Suite 108B Kearney NE

with an option for online viewing

beginning at 6:00PM. Access

trphd.org to find the meeting link.

The agenda for this meeting is kept

current and available for public in-

spection at Two Rivers Public

Health Department; agenda may be

modified at this meeting.

Jeremy Eschliman

Health Director

888-669-7154

ZNEZ M18,t1

 

Public Notice

 

Notice is hereby given that RYDE

Transit - Community Action Part-

nership of Mid Nebraska - is an Ap-

plicant requesting financial assis-

tance from the Federal Transit Act,

generally described below.

Description of the Project: Pur-

pose of the project is to provide

operating assistance for an intercity

bus route from Lexington, Ne-

braska to North Platte Nebraska.

Location: Dawson County, Lin-

coln County, Nebraska.

Estimated Total Cost:

$63,481.00 dollars for Fiscal Year

2021-2023.

Federal Share = $31,740.00 dollars

State Share = $31,740.00 dollars

Local Share = $0.00 dollars

A copy of the financial assistance

application is available for public

inspection at the RYDE Transit Of-

fices located at 715 East 11th

Street, in Kearney, Nebraska.

Written comments for considera-

tion by RYDE Transit will be ac-

cepted at the following address for

a period of 10 days from March 18,

2021 to March 29, 2021:

RYDE Transit

Attention: Transpor

tation Director

PO Box 2288

Kearney, NE 68848

ZNEZ M18,M29

 

Aviso Público

 

Se avisa por este medio que

RYDE Transit - Asociación de

Acción Comunitaria de Medio Ne-

braska - es un solicitante que pide

asistencia financiera de la Ley Fed-

eral de Tránsito, generalmente de-

scrita a continuación.

Descripción del Proyecto:

El propósito del proyecto es pro-

porcionar asistencia operativa para

una ruta de autobús interurbano

desde Lexington, Nebraska a North

Platte Nebraska.

Ubicación: Condado de Dawson,

Condado de Lincoln, Nebraska

Costo Total Estimado:

$63,481.00 para el Año Fiscal 2021

to 2023.

Cuota Federal = $31,740.00

Cuota Estatal = $31,741.00

Cuota Local = $0.00

Una copia de la solicitud de

asistencia financiera está dis-

ponible para inspección pública en

las Oficinas de RYDE Transit local-

izadas en el 715 Este de la Calle

11, en Kearney, Nebraska.

Los comentarios por escrito para

consideración de RYDE Transit

serán aceptados en la siguiente di-

rección por un período de 10 días

desde el 18 de marzo de 2021

hasta el 29 de marzo de 2021.

RYDE Transit

Attn: Transportation

Director

PO Box 2288

Kearney, NE 68848

ZNEZ M18,M29

 

 

Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,

L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF TRADE

NAME

Trade Name: Sports Village

Name of Applicant: The

Corporate Edge I, Inc.

Address: 5011 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Applicant is: Corporation

If other than an Individual, state

under whose

laws entity was formed:

Nebraska

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: February 19, 2021

General Nature of Business:

Retail Sporting Goods Store

James C. Crosby, Applicant

ZNEZ M18,t1

 

