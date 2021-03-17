 Skip to main content
Legal notices: March 17, 2021

Legal notices: March 17, 2021

 

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR

REGISTRATION OF TRADE

NAME

Trade Name: Bluestone Wealth

Advisors

Name of Applicant: Strong Downey

Group, Inc.

Address: 2217 1st Avenue Kearney, NE 68847

Applicant is: Corporation

If other than an Individual, state un-

der whose laws entity was formed: Nebraska

Date of first use of name in Ne-

braska: March 4, 2021

General nature of business: Finan-

cial Advising

Michael A. Strong,

President

ZNEZ M17,t1

 

Notice of Organization of

Homebound Dispatching

Services, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

Homebound Dispatching Ser-

vices, LLC,a Nebraska Limited Lia-

bility Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 415 west 28th street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Ryan Durham,415

west 28th street, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845. (308) 708-8915 -

Phone

homebounddispatch-

ing@gmail.com - Email

Homebound Dispatching

Services, LLC

ZNEZ M3,M10,M17

REGRISTRATION OF TRADE

NAME

JAV REMODELATION

Trade Name: JAV Remodelation

Name of Applicant: Abigail Medel

Address: 2801 Grand Avenue TRLR

125, Kearney, NE 68847

Applicant is: Individual

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: 01/01/2018

General Nature of Business:

Construction

Abigail Medle,

Applicant

ZNEZ M17,t1

 

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

K&P HAY AND CATTLE LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that K&P

Hay and Cattle LLC, (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the state of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 12306 747 RD, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845. The initial agent for

service and process of the Com-

pany is Preston Smith, whose

street and mailing address is 12306

747 RD, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The Company is member-ma-

naged.

Dated: February 23, 2021

Kent Smith, Organizer

Preston Smith, Organizer

ZNEZ M3,M10,M17

 

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The regular meeting of the Re-

gion 3 Behavioral Health Services

Regional Governing Board has

been scheduled for Friday, March

26, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. via zoom

AND at the Region 3 Behavioral

Health Services office, Kearney,

Nebraska. General meeting open

to the public. The agenda shall be

available for public inspection at

the office of Region 3 Behavioral

Health Services, located at 4009

6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kearney, Ne-

braska during regular business

hours or on the website at www.r-

egion3.net.

ZNEZ M17,t1

 

STATE OF NEBRASKA

DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL

RESOURCES

NOTICE OF CREP TRANSFER

APPLICATIONS

Buffalo & Dawson County

Water Division 1-A

 

Prior to enrollment in the Ne-

braska Platte-Republican

Conservation Reserve Enhance-

ment Program (CREP), program

producers filed in the Department

of Natural Resources (Department)

applications for a temporary

change of location of use and pur-

pose of appropriation to augment

the flow in a specific stream reach

for the irrigations appropriations

described below.

Applications are filed as a re-

quirement for continued participa-

tion in the CREP program. The

proposed location of use is down-

stream of the current point(s) of di-

version to the headgate of the

Kearney Canal. The proposed

change is to be temporary for the

term of the CREP contract, which

will be 10 to 15 years.

Summary of Application:

Transfer Application Number:

RNWL-9042 (NEX-7158)

Water Appropriation Number:

A-5635

Priority Date: 10/09/1953

Source: Platte River

Total Acres: 111.4

Total Grant in CFS: 1.0 CFS

Under the provisions of Neb.

Rev. Stat. § 46-294(1)(e) the quan-

tity of water that is transferred to

the new use may not exceed the

historic consumptive use under the

appropriation or portion thereof be-

ing transferred. The "Grant in CFS"

described above is the total appro-

priation that is attached to the ac-

res enrolled in CREP.

Procedures to respond to this

notice may be obtained by contact-

ing the Surface Water Permits sec-

tion of the Department at (402)

471-2363 or through the Depart-

ment's website at http://dnr.nebra-

ska.gov/ opportunities-for-partic-

ipation-in-the-permitting-process.

Additional project information may

be obtained by contacting the De-

partment at the phone number indi-

cated above.

Objections must be received by

the Department by 5:00 p.m. on

April 7, 2021.

ZNEZ M10,M17,M24

 

 

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

PHILLIPS STORAGE, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Phil-

lips Storage, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 810 West

46th Street, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is

Heath Phillips, whose street and

mailing address and post office

box number, if any, is 810 West

46th Street, Kearney, Nebraska

68845.

Dated: February 8, 2021.

Heath Phillips, Organizer

Serena Phillips, Organizer

ZNEZ M3,M10,M17

