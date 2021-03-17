Legal notices: March 17, 2021

PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR
REGISTRATION OF TRADE
NAME
Trade Name: Bluestone Wealth
Advisors
Name of Applicant: Strong Downey
Group, Inc.
Address: 2217 1st Avenue Kearney, NE 68847
Applicant is: Corporation
If other than an Individual, state un-
der whose laws entity was formed: Nebraska
Date of first use of name in Ne-
braska: March 4, 2021
General nature of business: Finan-
cial Advising
Michael A. Strong,
President
Notice of Organization of
Homebound Dispatching
Services, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
Homebound Dispatching Ser-
vices, LLC,a Nebraska Limited Lia-
bility Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 415 west 28th street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Ryan Durham,415
west 28th street, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845. (308) 708-8915 -
Phone
homebounddispatch-
ing@gmail.com - Email
Homebound Dispatching
Services, LLC
REGRISTRATION OF TRADE
NAME
JAV REMODELATION
Trade Name: JAV Remodelation
Name of Applicant: Abigail Medel
Address: 2801 Grand Avenue TRLR
125, Kearney, NE 68847
Applicant is: Individual
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: 01/01/2018
General Nature of Business:
Construction
Abigail Medle,
Applicant
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
K&P HAY AND CATTLE LLC
Notice is hereby given that K&P
Hay and Cattle LLC, (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the state of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 12306 747 RD, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845. The initial agent for
service and process of the Com-
pany is Preston Smith, whose
street and mailing address is 12306
747 RD, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The Company is member-ma-
naged.
Dated: February 23, 2021
Kent Smith, Organizer
Preston Smith, Organizer
LEGAL NOTICE
The regular meeting of the Re-
gion 3 Behavioral Health Services
Regional Governing Board has
been scheduled for Friday, March
26, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. via zoom
AND at the Region 3 Behavioral
Health Services office, Kearney,
Nebraska. General meeting open
to the public. The agenda shall be
available for public inspection at
the office of Region 3 Behavioral
Health Services, located at 4009
6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kearney, Ne-
braska during regular business
hours or on the website at www.r-
STATE OF NEBRASKA
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL
RESOURCES
NOTICE OF CREP TRANSFER
APPLICATIONS
Buffalo & Dawson County
Water Division 1-A
Prior to enrollment in the Ne-
braska Platte-Republican
Conservation Reserve Enhance-
ment Program (CREP), program
producers filed in the Department
of Natural Resources (Department)
applications for a temporary
change of location of use and pur-
pose of appropriation to augment
the flow in a specific stream reach
for the irrigations appropriations
described below.
Applications are filed as a re-
quirement for continued participa-
tion in the CREP program. The
proposed location of use is down-
stream of the current point(s) of di-
version to the headgate of the
Kearney Canal. The proposed
change is to be temporary for the
term of the CREP contract, which
will be 10 to 15 years.
Summary of Application:
Transfer Application Number:
RNWL-9042 (NEX-7158)
Water Appropriation Number:
A-5635
Priority Date: 10/09/1953
Source: Platte River
Total Acres: 111.4
Total Grant in CFS: 1.0 CFS
Under the provisions of Neb.
Rev. Stat. § 46-294(1)(e) the quan-
tity of water that is transferred to
the new use may not exceed the
historic consumptive use under the
appropriation or portion thereof be-
ing transferred. The "Grant in CFS"
described above is the total appro-
priation that is attached to the ac-
res enrolled in CREP.
Procedures to respond to this
notice may be obtained by contact-
ing the Surface Water Permits sec-
tion of the Department at (402)
471-2363 or through the Depart-
ment's website at http://dnr.nebra-
ska.gov/ opportunities-for-partic-
ipation-in-the-permitting-process.
Additional project information may
be obtained by contacting the De-
partment at the phone number indi-
cated above.
Objections must be received by
the Department by 5:00 p.m. on
April 7, 2021.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
PHILLIPS STORAGE, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Phil-
lips Storage, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 810 West
46th Street, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is
Heath Phillips, whose street and
mailing address and post office
box number, if any, is 810 West
46th Street, Kearney, Nebraska
68845.
Dated: February 8, 2021.
Heath Phillips, Organizer
Serena Phillips, Organizer
