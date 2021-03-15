Legal notices: March 15, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
272 Hospitality, Inc., whose regis-
tered agent is Yousef M. Ghamedi
and registered office is PO Box
1266, 610 Talmadge St, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68845, was formed on
December 21, 2020 to engage in
any lawful business. The corpora-
tion has authorized 10,000 shares
of capital stock. The names and
address of the incorporators are
Yousef M. Ghamedi and Mike S.
Anderson, both at PO Box 1266,
610 Talmadge St, Kearney, Ne-
braska, 68845 and.
272 Hospitality, Inc.
Organizer:
Yousef M. Ghamedi
P.O. Box 1266
610 Talmadge Street
Kearney, Nebraska 68845
Shon T. Lieske (#23204)
LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ, P.C.,
L.L.O.
333 North Colorado Avenue
P.O. Box 268
Minden, NE 68959-0268
(308) 832-2103
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
2029 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 1184
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE OF
DISSOLUTION OF
AWGT ENTERPRISES, L.L.C.
In accordance with Nebraska Re-
vised Statute §21-150, notice is
hereby given that a Statement of
Dissolution of AWGT Enterprises,
L.L.C. was filed and effective on
the 31st day of December, 2020. A
Statement of Intent to Dissolve was
filed with the consent of the Mem-
bers. Logan Wirth shall manage the
winding up of the affairs of AWGT
Enterprises, L.L.C. during the dis-
solution process. The parties with
claims against the L.L.C. are di-
rected to submit them in writing to
the attention of Logan Wirth, 6205
11th Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. All claims against the L.L.C.
will be barred unless a proceeding
to enforce such claim is com-
menced within five (5) years from
the last date of this publication no-
tice.
Logan Wirth
6205 11th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
B & S FOUNDATION
Notice is here by given that B & S
Foundation who registered agent
is Greg Brisbin and registered of-
fice is P.O. Box 1608, 819 Ave C,
Kearney Nebr. 68848 was formed
on January 1, 2021.
Minutes
Village of Miller Board of
Trustees
February 11th 2021
Chairman Ray Shields called the
regular monthly to order at 7:00pm.
in the Miller Community Hall with
trustees Joe Lourenco, Jon Holmes
and Terry Hansen, present, Rick
Bowie absent. The chairman ac-
knowledged the open meeting
laws, which are posted in the com-
munity hall. The minutes of the
January meeting were read. Lou-
renco made the motion to approve
the minutes, seconded by Hansen
roll call vote was 4 to 0, motion
passed. Motion by to pay the
claims totaling $4881.91 by
Holmes, seconded by Hansen Roll
call Motion passed 4 to 0. Claims
Frontier $174.82 phone, Buffalo
County $151.71, law enforcement,
USPS $165, stamps, Terry Hansen,
Ray Shields, Jon Holmes, and Joe
Lourenco $45 each board pay,
Glen Nichols $512.54, wages, Amy
Graham $617.63, wages, Marybelle
Burge $144.07, wages, Dawson
Power $1118.88, electricity, Prairie
Hills $39.91, internet, DHHS $754,
Bosselman $545.75, propane,
Bowie Fert. $477.60, fuel. Open
Forum. Motion to adjourn by Lou-
renco, seconded by Hansen.
Meeting adjourned at 7:14.
LEGAL NOTICE FOR NAME
CHANGE OF A MINOR CHILD
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Notice is hereby given that on the
2nd day of February, 2021, a peti-
tion was filed in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
object and prayer of which is to
change a minor child's name from
Roree JoLee Boswell to Roree
JoLee Storm. A hearing will be had
on said petition before the
Hornorable John H. Marsh, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, NE on the 6
day of April, 2021 at 3:30 p.m., or
as soon thereafter as will be con-
venient for the court and unless
sufficient cause is shown to the
contrary, the minor child's name
will be changed from that of Roree
JoLee Boswell to Roree JoLee
Storm.
Public Notice
Notice is hereby given that RYDE
Transit - Community Action Part-
nership of Mid Nebraska - is an Ap-
plicant requesting financial assis-
tance from the Federal Transit Act,
generally described below.
Description of the Project:
Purpose of the project is to pro-
vide operating assistance for gen-
eral public transportation
Location: Buffalo County, Adams
County, Dawson County, Franklin
County, Hamilton County, Kearney
County, Gosper County, and City
of Ravenna
Estimated Total Cost:
$3,712,539.00 dollars for Fiscal
Year 2021-2023.
Federal Share = $2,248,507.00
dollars
State Share = $732,016.00 dollars
Local Share = $732,016.00 dollars
Local share includes: city, county,
fares, and contract service dollars.
A copy of the financial assistance
application is available for public
inspection at the RYDE Transit Of-
fices located at 715 East 11th
Street, in Kearney, Nebraska.
Written comments for considera-
tion by RYDE Transit will be ac-
cepted at the following address for
a period of 10 days from March 5,
2021 to March 17, 2021:
RYDE Transit
Attention: Transpor-
tation Director
PO Box 2288
Kearney, NE 68848
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
SHORTY WENDELL
VENTURES, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that
Shorty Wendell Ventures, LLC, a
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, has been organized under
the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-
bility Company Act. The address
of its designated office is 1810 E.
Hwy. 30, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Charles R. Kle-
veland, 1810 E. Hwy. 30, Kearney,
NE 68847. The mailing address of
the registered agent is P.O. Box
653, Kearney, NE 68848. Shorty
Wendell Ventures, LLC com-
menced business on March 10,
2021, and the general nature of its
business is to engage in any lawful
business not prohibited by the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher
Husak, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
Aviso Público
Se avisa por este medio que
RYDE Transit - Asociación de
Acción Comunitaria de Medio Ne-
braska - es un solicitante que pide
asistencia financiera de la Ley Fed-
eral de Tránsito, generalmente de-
scrita a continuación.
Descripción del Proyecto:
El propósito del Proyecto es
proveer asistencia de operación
para el transporte público en gen-
eral.
Localización: Condado Buffalo,
Condado Adams, Condado Daw-
son, Condado Franklin, Condado
Hamilton, Condado Kearney, Con-
dado Gosper, y la Ciudad de Ra-
venna
Costo Total Estimado:
$3,712,539.00 para el Año Fiscal
2021 to 2023.
Cuota Federal = $2,248,507.00
Cuota Estatal = $732,016.00
Cuota Local = $732,016.00
La cuota local incluye: Ciudad,
Condado, tarifas y dólares de con-
trato de servicio.
Una copia de la solicitud de
asistencia financiera está dis-
ponible para inspección pública en
las Oficinas de RYDE Transit local-
izadas en el 715 Este de la Calle
11, en Kearney, Nebraska.
Comentarios por escrito para la
consideración de RYDE Transit se
aceptarán en la siguiente dirección
por un periodo de 10 días desde el
5 de marzo de 2021 hasta el 17 de
marzo de 2021:
RYDE Transit
Attn: Transportation
Director
PO Box 2288
Kearney, NE 68848
NOTICE
The U.S. Department of Agricul-
ture's Animal and Plant Health In-
spection Service (APHIS), Plant
Protection and Quarantine (PPQ), is
making available to the public for a
thirty (30) day comment period be-
ginning March 1, 2021, an environ-
mental assessment for Federal in-
volvement in the Nebraska Range-
land Grasshopper and Mormon
Cricket Suppression Program. Per-
sons wishing to obtain a copy of
the document[s] can visit the
APHIS website at: https://www.-
aphis/ourfocus/planthealth/plant-pest-and-di-
sease-programs/ea/grasshopper-cricket-ea/grasshopper-cricket-by-state or contact Craig Webb,
State Plant Health Director-NE/KS,
via email at Craig.A.Webb-
@usda.gov ;or by mail at USDA
APHIS PPQ 5940 South 58th
Street, Lincoln, NE 68506; or via
phone at (402)-434-2346. Inquiries
should request the draft environ-
mental assessment for the Ne-
braska Rangeland Grasshopper
and Mormon Cricket Suppres-
sion Program, Environmental As-
sessment, February 2021.
Persons wishing to comment on
the document[s] should send the
comments to the above ad-
dress[es] by March 31, 2021. The
open period for receipt of all
comments will close on this day.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
VOLARE AVIATION LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization under the laws of the
State of Nebraska of VOLARE AVI-
ATION LLC, a Nebraska limited lia-
bility company (the "Company"),
pursuant to a Certificate of Organi-
zation filed on January 22, 2021.
The Company's initial designated
office is located at 3206 20th Ave-
nue Kearney, NE 68845. The name
and address of the Company's reg-
istered agent for service of process
in the State of Nebraska is Regis-
tered Agents Inc 530 S. 13th St.
STE 100 Lincoln, NE 68508.
