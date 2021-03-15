 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: March 15, 2021

Legal notices: March 15, 2021

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

272 Hospitality, Inc., whose regis-

tered agent is Yousef M. Ghamedi

and registered office is PO Box

1266, 610 Talmadge St, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68845, was formed on

December 21, 2020 to engage in

any lawful business. The corpora-

tion has authorized 10,000 shares

of capital stock. The names and

address of the incorporators are

Yousef M. Ghamedi and Mike S.

Anderson, both at PO Box 1266,

610 Talmadge St, Kearney, Ne-

braska, 68845 and.

272 Hospitality, Inc.

Organizer:

Yousef M. Ghamedi

P.O. Box 1266

610 Talmadge Street

Kearney, Nebraska 68845

Shon T. Lieske (#23204)

LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ, P.C.,

L.L.O.

333 North Colorado Avenue

P.O. Box 268

Minden, NE 68959-0268

(308) 832-2103

ZNEZ M8,M15,M22

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

2029 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 1184

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE OF

DISSOLUTION OF

AWGT ENTERPRISES, L.L.C.

 

In accordance with Nebraska Re-

vised Statute §21-150, notice is

hereby given that a Statement of

Dissolution of AWGT Enterprises,

L.L.C. was filed and effective on

the 31st day of December, 2020. A

Statement of Intent to Dissolve was

filed with the consent of the Mem-

bers. Logan Wirth shall manage the

winding up of the affairs of AWGT

Enterprises, L.L.C. during the dis-

solution process. The parties with

claims against the L.L.C. are di-

rected to submit them in writing to

the attention of Logan Wirth, 6205

11th Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. All claims against the L.L.C.

will be barred unless a proceeding

to enforce such claim is com-

menced within five (5) years from

the last date of this publication no-

tice.

Logan Wirth

6205 11th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

ZNEZ M15,M22,M29

 

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

B & S FOUNDATION

 

Notice is here by given that B & S

Foundation who registered agent

is Greg Brisbin and registered of-

fice is P.O. Box 1608, 819 Ave C,

Kearney Nebr. 68848 was formed

on January 1, 2021.

ZNEZ M15,M22,M29

 

Minutes

Village of Miller Board of

Trustees

February 11th 2021

 

Chairman Ray Shields called the

regular monthly to order at 7:00pm.

in the Miller Community Hall with

trustees Joe Lourenco, Jon Holmes

and Terry Hansen, present, Rick

Bowie absent. The chairman ac-

knowledged the open meeting

laws, which are posted in the com-

munity hall. The minutes of the

January meeting were read. Lou-

renco made the motion to approve

the minutes, seconded by Hansen

roll call vote was 4 to 0, motion

passed. Motion by to pay the

claims totaling $4881.91 by

Holmes, seconded by Hansen Roll

call Motion passed 4 to 0. Claims

Frontier $174.82 phone, Buffalo

County $151.71, law enforcement,

USPS $165, stamps, Terry Hansen,

Ray Shields, Jon Holmes, and Joe

Lourenco $45 each board pay,

Glen Nichols $512.54, wages, Amy

Graham $617.63, wages, Marybelle

Burge $144.07, wages, Dawson

Power $1118.88, electricity, Prairie

Hills $39.91, internet, DHHS $754,

Bosselman $545.75, propane,

Bowie Fert. $477.60, fuel. Open

Forum. Motion to adjourn by Lou-

renco, seconded by Hansen.

Meeting adjourned at 7:14.

ZNEZ M15,t1

 

 

LEGAL NOTICE FOR NAME

CHANGE OF A MINOR CHILD

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

2nd day of February, 2021, a peti-

tion was filed in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

object and prayer of which is to

change a minor child's name from

Roree JoLee Boswell to Roree

JoLee Storm. A hearing will be had

on said petition before the

Hornorable John H. Marsh, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, NE on the 6

day of April, 2021 at 3:30 p.m., or

as soon thereafter as will be con-

venient for the court and unless

sufficient cause is shown to the

contrary, the minor child's name

will be changed from that of Roree

JoLee Boswell to Roree JoLee

Storm.

ZNEZ M1,M8,M15,M22

 

Public Notice

 

Notice is hereby given that RYDE

Transit - Community Action Part-

nership of Mid Nebraska - is an Ap-

plicant requesting financial assis-

tance from the Federal Transit Act,

generally described below.

Description of the Project:

Purpose of the project is to pro-

vide operating assistance for gen-

eral public transportation

Location: Buffalo County, Adams

County, Dawson County, Franklin

County, Hamilton County, Kearney

County, Gosper County, and City

of Ravenna

Estimated Total Cost:

$3,712,539.00 dollars for Fiscal

Year 2021-2023.

Federal Share = $2,248,507.00

dollars

State Share = $732,016.00 dollars

Local Share = $732,016.00 dollars

Local share includes: city, county,

fares, and contract service dollars.

A copy of the financial assistance

application is available for public

inspection at the RYDE Transit Of-

fices located at 715 East 11th

Street, in Kearney, Nebraska.

Written comments for considera-

tion by RYDE Transit will be ac-

cepted at the following address for

a period of 10 days from March 5,

2021 to March 17, 2021:

RYDE Transit

Attention: Transpor-

tation Director

PO Box 2288

Kearney, NE 68848

ZNEZ M3,M15

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

SHORTY WENDELL

VENTURES, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that

Shorty Wendell Ventures, LLC, a

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, has been organized under

the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act. The address

of its designated office is 1810 E.

Hwy. 30, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Charles R. Kle-

veland, 1810 E. Hwy. 30, Kearney,

NE 68847. The mailing address of

the registered agent is P.O. Box

653, Kearney, NE 68848. Shorty

Wendell Ventures, LLC com-

menced business on March 10,

2021, and the general nature of its

business is to engage in any lawful

business not prohibited by the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher

Husak, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

ZNEZ M15,M22,M29

 

Aviso Público

 

Se avisa por este medio que

RYDE Transit - Asociación de

Acción Comunitaria de Medio Ne-

braska - es un solicitante que pide

asistencia financiera de la Ley Fed-

eral de Tránsito, generalmente de-

scrita a continuación.

Descripción del Proyecto:

El propósito del Proyecto es

proveer asistencia de operación

para el transporte público en gen-

eral.

Localización: Condado Buffalo,

Condado Adams, Condado Daw-

son, Condado Franklin, Condado

Hamilton, Condado Kearney, Con-

dado Gosper, y la Ciudad de Ra-

venna

Costo Total Estimado:

$3,712,539.00 para el Año Fiscal

2021 to 2023.

Cuota Federal = $2,248,507.00

Cuota Estatal = $732,016.00

Cuota Local = $732,016.00

La cuota local incluye: Ciudad,

Condado, tarifas y dólares de con-

trato de servicio.

Una copia de la solicitud de

asistencia financiera está dis-

ponible para inspección pública en

las Oficinas de RYDE Transit local-

izadas en el 715 Este de la Calle

11, en Kearney, Nebraska.

Comentarios por escrito para la

consideración de RYDE Transit se

aceptarán en la siguiente dirección

por un periodo de 10 días desde el

5 de marzo de 2021 hasta el 17 de

marzo de 2021:

RYDE Transit

Attn: Transportation

Director

PO Box 2288

Kearney, NE 68848

ZNEZ M3,M15

 

NOTICE

 

The U.S. Department of Agricul-

ture's Animal and Plant Health In-

spection Service (APHIS), Plant

Protection and Quarantine (PPQ), is

making available to the public for a

thirty (30) day comment period be-

ginning March 1, 2021, an environ-

mental assessment for Federal in-

volvement in the Nebraska Range-

land Grasshopper and Mormon

Cricket Suppression Program. Per-

sons wishing to obtain a copy of

the document[s] can visit the

APHIS website at: https://www.-

aphis.usda.gov/-

aphis/ourfocus/planthealth/plant-pest-and-di-

sease-programs/ea/grasshopper-cricket-ea/grasshopper-cricket-by-state or contact Craig Webb,

State Plant Health Director-NE/KS,

via email at Craig.A.Webb-

@usda.gov ;or by mail at USDA

APHIS PPQ 5940 South 58th

Street, Lincoln, NE 68506; or via

phone at (402)-434-2346. Inquiries

should request the draft environ-

mental assessment for the Ne-

braska Rangeland Grasshopper

and Mormon Cricket Suppres-

sion Program, Environmental As-

sessment, February 2021.

Persons wishing to comment on

the document[s] should send the

comments to the above ad-

dress[es] by March 31, 2021. The

open period for receipt of all

comments will close on this day.

 

ZNEZ M1,M8,M15

 

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

VOLARE AVIATION LLC

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization under the laws of the

State of Nebraska of VOLARE AVI-

ATION LLC, a Nebraska limited lia-

bility company (the "Company"),

pursuant to a Certificate of Organi-

zation filed on January 22, 2021.

The Company's initial designated

office is located at 3206 20th Ave-

nue Kearney, NE 68845. The name

and address of the Company's reg-

istered agent for service of process

in the State of Nebraska is Regis-

tered Agents Inc 530 S. 13th St.

STE 100 Lincoln, NE 68508.

ZNEZ M8,M15,M22

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News