Legal notices: March 13, 2021

Legal notices: March 13, 2021

 

U. S. Department of Justice

United States Marshals Service

District of Nebraska

Notice of U.S. Marshals Service

Sale

Case No: 4:19-CV-03036

Invictus Residential Pooler

Trust 1A

v.

Cynthia J. Ziemba, et al.

 

By virtue of a foreclosure and Or-

der of Sale Judgment dated Octo-

ber 19, 2020 and issued by the

United States District Court for the

District of Nebraska, NOTICE is

hereby given that I will sell by pub-

lic auction for cashiers or certified

funds check ONLY (with the excep-

tion of bids placed by Plaintiff), on

March 25th, 2021 at 11:30 A.M., in

the central lobby of the main court-

house of Buffalo County, Kearney,

Nebraska, the following real prop-

erty:

THE LAND REFERRED TO

HEREIN IS SITUATED IN BUF-

FALO COUNTY, STATE OF NE-

BRASKA, AND IS DESCRIBED

AS FOLLOWS:

LOTS 18,19 AND 20, BLOCK 62,

PERKINS AND HARFORD'S AD-

DITION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-

NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

APN: 604836000

ADDRESS: 711 WEST 24TH

STREET, KEARNEY, NE 68845

 

The successful bidder (unless

Plaintiff's credit bid prevails, with-

out added cash) shall deposit with

the U.S. Marshals, at the close of

the sale, 10 percent (10%) of the

bid price by cashier's or certified

funds check, made payable to the

U.S. Marshals Service. Before be-

ing permitted to bid at sale bidders

shall present proof to the Marshal

that they are able to comply with

this requirement and otherwise will

not be allowed to bid. The balance

of the purchase price of the suc-

cessful bidder must be paid within

ten (10) days after the sale or upon

confirmation of the sale by the

Court, whichever occurs first. If the

Plaintiff is the successful bidder at

the sale, the United States Marshal

shall credit the Plaintiff's bid

amount, minus the costs of the

sale, against the Plaintiff's Judg-

ment Amount. Failure to pay the

balance in accordance with the

terms of the sale by the successful

bidder shall result in the forfeiture

of the monies deposited and the

item may be re-offered for sale.

Due to COVID 19 concerns, strict

social distancing protocols will be

in place. The Marshal will designate

a restricted area available only to

USMS personnel, counsel of rec-

ord for the parties to the lawsuit,

and the bidders who have been

properly registered with the USMS.

Each bidding group will be sepa-

rated by at least 6 feet throughout

the sale and must have face masks

available for use at the USM dis-

cretion. All other bystanders must

maintain social distancing outside

the designated bidding area.

Judgment Amount: $148,592.12

plus post-judgment interest at the

statutory rate and post judgment

fees, costs and advances. Dated

this 4th day of February 2021.

Damian G. Waldman, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 90502

Law Offices of Damian G.

Waldman, P.A.

PO Box 5162

Largo, FL 33779

Telephone: (727) 538-4160

Email 1: damian-

@dwaldmanlaw.com

E-Service: serv-

ice@dwaldmanlaw.com

Attorneys for Plaintiff

