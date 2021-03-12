Legal notices: March 12, 2021

CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 P.M., Local Time
on March 16, 2021 for furnishing all
labor, tools, materials, equipment
and incidentals required for con-
struction of a prefabricated steel
truss pedestrian bridge, 400 SY of
concrete trail, and work incidental
thereto for YANNEY PARK - 8TH
STREET PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE, as
per drawings and specifications
now on file at the Office of the City
Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-
licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-
lated immediately following in the
City Council Chambers upstairs.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
to accept the Bid it deems most
beneficial. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The envelope
shall be marked " YANNEY PARK -
8TH STREET PEDESTRIAN
BRIDGE ". The City will accept
only those sealed bids, either hand
delivered or received via the U.S.
Mail at the City Clerk's Office, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska. Items transmitted by
facsimile or electronically will not
be accepted.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone
308/234-6456, upon payment of
$50 for each half-size set. Full-size
sets of documents can be obtained
for a deposit of $60. Any PLAN
HOLDER, upon returning the draw-
ings and specifications within four-
teen (14) days of the bid opening,
will be refunded $20.00. A com-
plete set of electronic copies of
drawings, specifications, contract
documents and proposal form may
be obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $25.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, President of
the Council
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Claudia J. Murr,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 21-24
Notice is hereby given that on
February 25, 2021, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Jeffery Murr, whose address is
2145 W Road, Kenesaw, NE
68956, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal
Rerpresentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before May 5, 2021, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Luke E. Zinnell, #26128
Of Parker Grossart & Bahensky,
LLP
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114 phone
(308) 234-4989 fax
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City Council of the
City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday,
March 23, 2021 in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
which meeting will be open to the
public. The following is the public
hearing, upon the recommendation
of the Planning Commission, to be
considered:
1. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for the City of Kear-
ney and Compute North NE05, LLC
for an amendment to the Land Use
Map of the City of Kearney Com-
prehensive Development Plan from
Business Park and Light Industrial
to Business Park for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter and part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(3215 Global Drive Place).
2. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for the City of Kear-
ney and Compute North NE05, LLC
to rezone from District M-1, Limited
Industrial District and District
BP/PD, Business Park/Planned De-
velopment Overlay District to Dis-
trict BP, Business Park District for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter
and part of the Southeast Quarter
of the Northwest Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (3215 Global
Drive Place).
3. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for the City of Kear-
ney and Compute North NE05, LLC
for the Preliminary Plat for Tech
One Third Subdivision, a subdivi-
sion being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter
and part of the Southeast Quarter
of the Northwest Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter and part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(3215 Global Drive Place).
4. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for the City of Kear-
ney and Compute North NE05, LLC
for the Final Plat for Tech One Third
Subdivision, a subdivision being
part of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter and part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska, for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter
and part of the Southeast Quarter
of the Northwest Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (3215 Global
Drive Place).
5. Proposed amendments to the
following chapters/sections of the
City Code as follows:
Ÿ Section 56-101 "Purpose" of
Chapter 56 "Public Improvements
and Infrastructure" to amend the
reference of storm water to
stormwater.
Ÿ Section 56-102 "Water" of
Chapter 56 "Public Improvements
and Infrastructure" to amend the
references of City Engineer to Di-
rector of Public Works or his/her
duly appointed representative.
Ÿ Section 56-103 "Sanitary
Sewers" of Chapter 56 "Public Im-
provements and Infrastructure" to
amend the references of City Engi-
neer to Director of Public Works or
his/her duly appointed representa-
tive.
Ÿ Section 56-104 "Storm Water
Management" of Chapter 56
"Public Improvements and Infra-
structure" to amend the reference
of storm water to stormwater, in-
cluding the section title and to
amend the references of City Engi-
neer to Director of Public Works or
his/her duly appointed representa-
tive and to amend from thirty (30)
days of the date of notice to five (5)
days of the date of notice for when
maintenance is required for a given
stormwater facility, following writ-
ten notice from the City to property
owners responsible for said main-
tenance.
Ÿ Section 56-106 "Parks Reser-
vations" of Chapter 56 "Public Im-
provements and Infrastructure" to
amend the reference of storm
water to stormwater.
Ÿ Section 56-109 "Timing and
Conveyance" of Chapter 56 "Public
Improvements and Infrastructure"
to amend the references of City En-
gineer to Director of Public Works
or his/her duly appointed repre-
sentative.
Ÿ Section 56-112 "Easements"
of Chapter 56 "Public Improve-
ments and Infrastructure" to amend
the reference of storm water to
stormwater.
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,
CASE NO. CI 20-539
Notice is hereby given that a
Complaint to Establish Custody,
Parenting Time, and Child Support
was filed in the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska. The ob-
ject and prayer of this case is to es-
tablish custody and parenting time
with Drew Gallington, born 2016.
The next hearing in the matter will
be on March 24, 2021 at 10:45 a.m.
in the Buffalo County District Court
in Kearney, Nebraska. Any persons
claiming to be the biological father
of Drew Gallington are instructed to
come to said hearing or notify the
Court of their claim.
Respectfully submitted,
Bergan E. Schumacher, #25734
Bruner Frank Schumacher Husak,
L.L.C.
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848
NOTICE OF MEETING
GOLF ADVISORY BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Golf Advisory
Board of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
March 15, 2021 in the Clubhouse
at the Meadowlark Hills Golf
Course, 3300 30th Avenue, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, which meeting will
be open to the public. An agenda
for such meeting, kept continuously
current, is available for public in-
spection at the Office of the City
Clerk at City Hall during normal
business hours. Except for items
of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Golf Advisory Board shall have
the right to modify the agenda to
include items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
The Central Nebraska Public
Power and Irrigation District (herei-
nafter called "Central") desires to
receive sealed bids to complete the
following proposed work:
GROUP 21-6
PREPARATION AND COATING
OF THE PENSTOCKS AT
JEFFREY CANYON
POWER PLANT
Said bids must be prepared in
DUPLICATE on bid forms supplied
by Central and must be filed in the
Office of Central's Purchasing
Agent at 415 Lincoln Street, HOL-
DREGE, NEBRASKA, not later than
4 PM, local time, March 25, 2021 at
which time all bids will be publicly
opened and read aloud in the pres-
ence of bidders and their repre-
sentatives. Acceptance of a bid by
Central's Board of Directors will
constitute the contract between the
parties and which contract shall
consist of the documents as de-
tailed in the Instructions to Bidders.
Copies of the Instructions to Bid-
ders, Bid Forms and Specifications
may be obtained at Central's office
at 415 Lincoln Street, Holdrege,
Nebraska or by contacting Cen-
tral's Purchasing Agent at (308)
995-3548, or by mail at P.O. Box
740, Holdrege, NE 68949-0740, or
by email at
Bids may not be withdrawn after
4 PM, local time, March 25, 2021,
and no bids will be considered that
are delivered to the Purchasing
Agent after said time.
THE CENTRAL NEBRASKA
PUBLIC POWER AND
IRRIGATION DISTRICT
ATTEST:
Robert Dahlgren, Secretary
By David Rowe, President
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
The Central Nebraska Public
Power and Irrigation District (herei-
nafter called "Central") desires to
receive sealed bids to complete the
following proposed work:
GROUP 21-7
TUCKPOINT AND RESTORA-
TION OF THE CNPPID HYDROE-
LECTRIC POWER PLANTS
Said bids must be prepared in
DUPLICATE on bid forms supplied
by Central and must be filed in the
Office of Central's Purchasing
Agent at 415 Lincoln Street, HOL-
DREGE, NEBRASKA, not later than
4 PM, local time, April 1, 2021 at
which time all bids will be publicly
opened and read aloud in the pres-
ence of bidders and their repre-
sentatives. Acceptance of a bid by
Central's Board of Directors will
constitute the contract between the
parties and which contract shall
consist of the documents as de-
tailed in the Instructions to Bidders.
Copies of the Instructions to Bid-
ders, Bid Forms and Specifications
may be obtained at Central's office
at 415 Lincoln Street, Holdrege,
Nebraska or by contacting Cen-
tral's Purchasing Agent at (308)
995-3548, or by mail at P.O. Box
740, Holdrege, NE 68949-0740, or
by email at
Bids may not be withdrawn after 4
PM, local time, April 1, 2021, and
no bids will be considered that are
delivered to the Purchasing Agent
after said time.
THE CENTRAL NEBRASKA
PUBLIC
ATTEST:
Robert Dahlgren, Secretary
By David Rowe, President
NOTICE
In the CountyCourt of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
ARL Credit Services, Inc., a Ne-
braska Corporation, Plaintiff vs.
Jacob D. Butzke, Defendant
Case No. CI-2032
Notice to Defendant,
JACOB D. BUTZKE:
Take notice that ARL Credit Ser-
vices, Inc. has filed a Complaint in
the above named court praying for
a judgement against the Defendant,
Jacob D. Butzke, in the amount of
$4,100.70, together with interest as
provided by law, prejudgment inter-
est, and court costs. Unless you
answer on or before the 18th day of
April, 2021, a judgment may be en-
tered against you.
Dated this 25 day of February,
2021.
ARL Credit Services, Inc., a
Nebraska Corporation, Plantiff
By: Janelle M. Foltz, #25235
Law Office of Janelle M. Foltz,
LLC
2517 13th St.
Columbus, Nebraska 68601
Telephone: (402) 564-1418
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that,
JESSICA LEA PRATT, LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska, with its desig-
nated office at 6340 Yellow Rose
Lane, Kearney, Ne. 68845 The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Jessica Lea Pratt,
6340 Yellow Rose Lane, Kearney,
Ne 68845. The general nature of its
business is to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, including offer-
ing therapy services to the general
public, other than banking or insur-
ance, for which a Limited Liability
Company may be organized under
the laws of Nebraska, and for all
other purposes authorized by law,
to the same extent as natural per-
sons might or could do. The Lim-
ited Liability Company was formed
on January 11, 2021 and has per-
petual existence. Its affairs shall be
conducted by the Manager pursu-
ant to an Operating Agreement duly
adopted by the Company.
Carla J. Alexander, Attorney
Downing, Alexander & Wood
P.O. Box 744
Kearney, NE 68848-0744
NOTICE OF TAX FORECLOSURE
SUIT
BUFFALO COUNTY DISTRICT
COURT
CASE # CI 20-522
TO THE FOLLOWING
DEFENDANTS:
JOANN M. MOFFETT, Marital
Status unknown, JANE AND JOHN
DOE, real and true names and mar-
ital status unknown, and any and
all persons that may claim some
right, title, and interest in or to:
THAT PART OF THE EAST HALF
OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER,
SECTION THREE (3), TOWNSHIP
TWELVE (12) NORTH, RANGE FIF-
TEEN (15) WEST OF THE 6TH P.M.
Buffalo County, Nebraska, LYING
EAST OF THE CENTER OF THE
CREEK KNOWN AS BEAVER
CREEK, WITH APPURTENANCES
ADDITIONALLY KNOWN AS PAR-
CEL ID #080018000 ON TAX REC-
ORDS OF BUFFALO COUNTY,
REAL AND TRUE NAMES UN-
KNOWN,
The object and prayer of which is
to foreclose tax sale certificates an-
d/or liens against the above-d-
escribed real estate and/or im-
provements and to sell the same
for unpaid taxes, costs, fees, and
assessments, if any, plus interest,
and to bar each and all defendants
of all right, title, or interest in and
to, or equity or redemption in and
to said real estate and/or improve-
ments thereon.
YOU ARE REQUIRED TO AN-
SWER SAID PETITION IN WRIT-
ING, FILED WITH THE CLERK OF
THE DISTRICT COURT OF BUF-
FALO COUNTY, PO BOX 520,
KEARNEY NE 68848 ON OR BE-
FORE May 3, 2021.
BUFFALO COUNTY, Plaintiff
SEAN R EATHERTON, COUNTY
ATTORNEY
By: Andrew W. Hoffmeister
#15687
Chief Deputy County Attorney
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
Buffalo County, Nebraska is re-
questing proposals, by interested
and qualified Professional Land
Surveyors, licensed in the State of
Nebraska, to locate, tie out, and
provide GPS observation data and
coordinates on section corners, lo-
cated within Buffalo County. The
project is intended to enhance GIS
control, provide a more proficient
mapping and data management
program for county officials, as well
as improve the overall accuracy of
the land records within the county.
Sealed Proposals must be sub-
mitted to the Buffalo County Clerk,
by 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March
23, 2021. All proposals must be
clearly marked on the outside of
the envelope "Buffalo County Sec-
tion Corner Project" and addressed
to the Buffalo County Clerk, PO
Box 1270, Kearney, NE
68848-1270. Proposals will be
opened in the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners' meeting,
at 1512 Central Ave, Kearney, Ne-
braska, at 9:30 a.m., on that day.
Interested parties may obtain the
RFP specifications by contacting
the Buffalo County Clerk or Buffalo
County Zoning Administrator.
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners reserves the right
to reject any and all bids and to
waive any informality in the bidd-
ing.
Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
Buffalo County EOE-AA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is LIFE BY THE WATER
BOUTIQUE, LLC.
2. The street and mailing address
of the principal place of business
and designated office is 1423 13th
Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The name and street and mail-
ing address of the registered agent
is LeeAnn Jameson, 1423 13th Av-
enue, Kearney, NE 68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on February 12, 2021 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company is by its members.
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of LYN HOUSE,
DECEASED
Estate No. PR 21-26
Notice is hereby given that on
March 3, 2021, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Julie
Lysinger, whose address is 9801
W. Parmer Ln, Apt. 1113, Austin,
TX 78717, and alternate address is:
Julie Lysinger, 916 Avenue G
Place, Kearney, NE 68847, was in-
formally appointed by the Registrar
as Personal Representative of the
Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before May 5, 2021, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
Kent A. Schroeder
Bar Number: 13721
P.O. Box 1685
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1685
(308) 627-4755
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
public hearings will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, March 23,
2021, at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners' Room, located at the Buf-
falo County Courthouse, 1512 Cen-
tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments regarding an
Application for Administrative Sub-
division, "Bock Administrative Sub-
division", filed by Mitch Humphrey,
licensed land surveyor, on behalf of
Kelly J. Bock and Nichole C. Bock,
Nicole C. Bock, Cotrustee of the
Turek Family Irrevocable Trust
dated August 19, 2017, Kevin M.
Turek, Cotrustee of the Turek Fam-
ily Irrevocable Trust dated August
19, 2017, and Lanaya A. Turek, for
property described as a tract of
land located in part of the North-
east Quarter of the Northeast Quar-
ter of Section 7, Township 11
North, Range 14 West of the Sixth
Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
Complete legal descriptions are
on file with Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator or County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
Public Hearing & Regular
Meeting Proceedings
Kearney Public Schools
Board of Education
Monday, March 8, 2021
5:30 P.M.
Staff Development Room
320 West 24th St.
Kearney, NE 68845
At its March 8, 2021 public hear-
ing and regular meeting, the Kear-
ney Public Schools Board of
Education took the following ac-
tion:
1. Conducted the annual public
hearing on civics education in the
Kearney Public Schools
2. Excused Board member Alex
Straatmann from the meeting
3. Recognized Matt Dahlke, KHS
senior, for being named a National
Merit Scholar finalist for 2021
4. Recognized Flavia Nagatani,
junior at KHS, for being named the
NSWCA State Champion in Wrestl-
ing and the Nebraska USA Wrestl-
ing "Female Wrestler of the Week"
5. Heard a report from Tracy
Schall, District Library Program Co-
ordinator, on library services for
students and staff in our schools
6. Heard a report from Michelle
Arehart, KCLC Program Director,
on our after-school programs
in the district
7. Heard a report from Dr. Kent
Edwards on legislative activity in
this session of the Nebraska Uni-
cameral that affects education
8. Heard a report from Kent
Cordes of BD Construction on
progress being made on the Hanny
Arram Center for Success renova-
tion project
9. Heard a report from Board
member Drew Blessing on legisla-
tive activity at the state level being
monitored by the NASB Legislative
Committee
10. Approved the minutes of the
February 8, 2021 regular Board of
Education meeting, as presented
11. Approved the March, 2021
claims, as presented
12. Approved the March, 2021 fi-
nancial reports, as presented
13.Gave second and final reading
approval to revised Internal Board
Policy 9230.1 (Standing Commit-
tees), as presented
14. Accepted the total bid of
Aruba for a CX Switch Line in the
amount of $656,059.00
15. Accepted the bid of CDW in
the amount of $195,348.74 for
Chromebooks for grades 5 and 9,
and for computer lab upgrades, for
the 2021-2022 school year.
16. Accepted the bids of Prairie
View Roofing in the amount of
$162,600 for the Bryant School
roof replacement project, and in the
amount of $159,000 for the Emer-
son School roof replacement proj-
ect; and the bid of Springer Roof-
ing, Inc., in the amount of $167,728
for the Park School roof replace-
ment project
17. Accepted the resignations of
Taylor Grandstaff, vocal music
teacher at Horizon Middle School;
Nathan Ott, special education
teacher at Kearney High School;
Amy Walters, district MTSS coor-
dinator; Heather Breight, English
teacher at Kearney High School;
Sarah Fothergill, 8th grade Eng-
lish/language arts teacher at Sun-
rise Middle School; and Michelle
Hellman, permanent substitute
teacher at Northeast and Central
Elementary Schools; and the retire-
ment resignation of Janet Brandt,
Title I reading teacher at Central El-
ementary School; with regret, ef-
fective the end of the 2020-2021
school year
18. Approved the employment of
the following administrative staff in
the Kearney Public Schools for the
2021-2022 school year: Dr. Chris
Loofe, Director of Finance; Mr. Jeff
Ganz, Kearney High School Princi-
pal; and Heather Stukey, Principal
of Windy Hills Elementary School
19. Approved the employment of
the following teaching staff in the
Kearney Public Schools for the
2021-2022 school year: Chelsey
Jacobitz, MA, Step 8, 1.00 FTE
special education teacher at Kear-
ney High School; Victoria Glandon,
MA, Step 7, 1.00 FTE vocal music
teacher at Horizon Middle School;
Angela Harms, MA, Step 6, 1.00
FTE special education teacher at a
location to be announced; Aarika
Lomax, BA, Step 6, 1.00 FTE spe-
cial education teacher at a location
to be announced; Ryan Bauer, BA,
Step 6, 1.00 FTE p.e./healt-
h/strength teacher at Kearney High
School; and Jacob Henderson, BA,
Step 2, 1.00 FTE special educa-
tion/PSD teacher at Sunrise Middle
School (contingent upon his ability
to secure appropriate certification)
20. Approved the employment of
Tennille Allison as the College and
Career Readiness Coordinator at
Kearney High School for the
2021-2022 school year
21. Adopted the Resolution to set
the number of regular education
and special education option-in
students allowed to enroll in the
Kearney Public Schools for the
2021-2022 school year, as presen-
ted
22. Adjourned the meeting
The next regular meeting of the
Kearney Public Schools Board of
Education will be held on Monday,
April 12, 2021 at 5:30 P.M. in the
Staff Development Room of the
Administration Building, 320 West
24th St., Kearney, NE 68845.
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, MARCH 9, 2021
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 9:00
A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Vice Chairman
Klein called the meeting to order
and led those present in the Pledge
of Allegiance. The following Board
members responded to roll call:
Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein, Myron
Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz, Daniel
Lynch and Sherry Morrow. Absent:
William McMullen. A copy of the
acknowledgment and receipt of no-
tice and agenda by the Board of
Commissioners is attached to
these minutes. Public notice of this
meeting was published/posted in
the Kearney Hub, on the Buffalo
County web site, and the bulletin
boards located outside the County
Clerk's office and County Board
Room on March 4, 2021. Vice
Chairman Klein announced that in
accordance with Section 84-1412
of the Nebraska Revised Statutes,
a current copy of the Open Meet-
ings Act is available for review and
posted at the back of the Board
Room. County Clerk Janice Giffin
took all proceedings hereinafter
shown; while the convened meet-
ing was open to the public. County
Attorney Shawn Eatherton was
present.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve the Feb-
ruary 23, 2021 Board meeting min-
utes. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Loeffelholz, Kouba,
Lynch, Morrow and Klein. Absent:
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Lynch to ratify the following
February 26, 2021 payroll claims
processed by the County Clerk.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Lynch, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz and Klein. Absent:
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 271,775.09;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,037.63; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 45,975.26; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 113,159.50;
FIRST CONCORD E 4,735.07;
FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
92,097.39; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY E 104.67; KATHLEEN A
LAUGHLIN E 402.00; MADISON
NATIONAL I 955.05; MADISON
NATIONAL I 299.86;
MASSMUTUAL R 1,175.00; NA-
TIONWIDE RETIREMENT E
1,080.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT E
1,200.00; PRINCIPAL E 3,213.48;
PROFESSIONAL CHOICE E
157.33; STATE OF NE T
15,491.61; VISION SERVICE PLAN E 849.18
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 62,015.79;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I 907.19;
RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R 9,956.97; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 2,567.00; BUFFALO CO
COURT E 219.69; FIRST CON-
CORD E 677.42; FIRST NATIONAL
BANK T 19,474.56; MADISON
NATIONAL I 148.65; MADISON
NATIONAL I 107.59; NATIONWIDE
RETIREMENT R 272.5; NE CHILD
SUPPORT E 242.00; PRINCIPAL E 930.96; STATE OF NE T
3,132.17; VISION SERVICE PLAN E 205.46
WEED FUND
NET PAYROLL 4,916.98; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R 777.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD
E 33.33;
WEED FUND CONTINUED
FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
1,586.40; MADISON NATIONAL I 3.44; PRINCIPAL E 61.00; STATE
OF NE T 251.69
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Loeffelholz to accept the Clerk
of the District Court February 2021
Report. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz, Hig-
gins, Kouba, Lynch and Klein. Ab-
sent: McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to accept the
Buffalo County Treasurer February
2021 Fund Balance Report. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Kouba, Lynch, Morrow
and Klein. Absent: McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
After requesting informal bids, it
was moved by Morrow and se-
conded by Higgins to authorize the
Vice Chairman to sign a contract
with Central Plains Valuation, LLC
for referee coordinator services to
conduct Property Valuation Protest
hearings. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Kouba,
Loeffelholz, Lynch and Klein. Ab-
sent: McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Sheriff Neil Miller and Timothy
Vogt with Bull and Barrel were
present to address any questions
for the Special Designated Liquor
License approval. After discussion
and review of the County Sheriff's
report, it was moved by Lynch and
seconded by Higgins to approve
the Special Designated Liquor Li-
cense application for Bull and Bar-
rel for an event to be held on May
1, 2021. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Lynch, Higgins, Kouba,
Loeffelholz, Morrow and Klein. Ab-
sent: McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Higgins to appoint Stan Brodine
to fill the remainder of Jim Jacobs'
term as the Veterans Service Com-
mittee Member which will expire on
June 30, 2023. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Kouba, Higgins, Loeffelholz,
Lynch, Morrow and Klein. Absent:
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Lynch to set March 23,
2021 at 9:30 a.m. to open propos-
als to locate, tie out and provide
GPS observations data and coordi-
nates on sections corners located
within Buffalo County. The project
is intended to enhance GIS control,
provide a more proficient mapping
and data management program for
county officials, as well as improve
the overall accuracy of the land
record within the County. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye". Loeffelholz,
Lynch, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow
and Klein. Absent: McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Vice Chairman Klein reviewed the
following correspondence. Federal
Emergency Management Agency
sent FEMA's Letter of Map Revi-
sion Based on the Fill Determina-
tion Document. Nebraska Associa-
tion of Emergency Management
sent forms to nominate an Emer-
gency Management Professional of
the Year. City of Kearney sent the
City of Kearney Planning Commis-
sion Agenda for 3/19/2021. Ne-
braska Intergovernmental Risk
Management Association (NIRMA)
and Community Action Partnership
of Mid-Nebraska sent their 2020
Annual Reports. Vice Chairman
Klein called on each Board mem-
ber present for committee reports
and recommendations.
HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT
Highway Superintendent John
Maul was present for the following
agenda item.
Highway Superintendent John
Maul reviewed the final tabulations
for the gravel bids submitted on
February 23, 2021. Moved by Loef-
felholz and seconded by Lynch to
award the following gravel bids for
April 1, 2021 through March 31,
2022: Ed Broadfoot & Sons Sand &
Gravel for Zone 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
and 14; Mid-NE Aggregates for
Zones 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21,
22, 23, 24, 25 and 26; and T&F
Sand & Gravel for Zones 1, 2, 3, 4,
5, 6, 7 and 8. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Lynch, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow and Klein. Absent:
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to recess the
regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:20 A.M. and
reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-
tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba, Lynch,
Morrow and Klein. Absent:
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Vice Chairman Klein called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Assessor
Ethel Skinner was present.
Moved by Lynch and seconded
by Kouba to approve Tax List Cor-
rections numbered 4756 through
4763 submitted by County Asses-
sor Skinner. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Lynch, Kouba, Higgins,
Loeffelholz, Morrow and Klein. Ab-
sent: McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Lynch and seconded
by Higgins to adjourn the Board of
Equalization and return to the regu-
lar meeting of the Board of Com-
missioners at 9:22 A.M. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Lynch, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and
Klein. Absent: McMullen. Motion
declared carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Loeffelholz to enter into Execu-
tive Session at 9:23 A.M. to dis-
cuss contract negotiations. In ad-
dition to the Board members re-
sponding to roll call, County Attor-
ney Shawn Eatherton was present.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba,
Lynch and Klein. Absent:
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Loeffelholz to move out of Exec-
utive Session at 9:53 A.M. and re-
sume the open meeting. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Higgins, Loef-
felholz, Kouba, Lynch, Morrow and
Klein. Absent: McMullen. Motion
declared carried.
Vice Chairman Klein called for
Citizen's forum and no one ad-
dressed the Board.
Vice Chairman Klein asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 9:54 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 23,
2021.
ATTEST:
Ivan Klein, Vice Chairman
Buffalo County Board of
Commisioners
Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of WAYNE E. OLSON,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-35
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petition for complete
settlement, probate of Will, deter-
mination of inheritance tax have
been filled and are set for hearing
in the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, located at 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, NE on
March 25, 2021 at or after 9:00
o'clock a.m.
STEPHEN G. ORCUTT
Personal Representative/Petitioner
4403 PONY EXPRESS ROAD
KEARNEY, NE 68847
308/233-4762
GREG C. HARRIS - NABA #15073
3710 CENTRAL AVENUE - SUITE
13
P.O. BOX 1125
KEARNEY, NE 68848-1125
308/234-3595
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, March 9, 2021, the Kearney
City Council passed and approved
according to law and adopted the
following ordinances to be pub-
lished in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8469 rezoning
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District R-3, Urban Residen-
tial Multi-Family District (Medium
Density) for property described as
a tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 26, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of
11th Avenue between 50th Street
and 55th Street).
Ordinance No. 8470 authorizing
the deed of sale for a tract of land
being part of the Northeast Quarter
of the Northwest Quarter and part
of the Southeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter of Section 29,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West,
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (to be known as Lot 1,
Tech One Third Subdivision, a sub-
division being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter
and part of the Southeast Quarter
of the Northwest Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West, of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska), subject to ap-
proval and recording of the final
plat for Tech One Third Subdivi-
sion, a subdivision being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West, of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska to Eco-
nomic Development Council of
Buffalo County, Inc., a Nebraska
Non-Profit Corporation.
Ordinance No. 8471 amending
several Sections of Chapter 9
"Public Works" of the City Code in-
cluding: (a) Section 9-1551 "Right
of Entry" of Division IV "Inspection
and Monitoring" of Article 15 "City
of Kearney Illicit Discharge Detec-
tion and Elimination Code" to re-
move the reference of City Engi-
neer and replace with Director of
Public Works or his/her duly ap-
pointed representative; (b) Section
9-1561 "Notice of Violation" of Di-
vision V "Enforcement" of Article 15
"City of Kearney Illicit Discharge
Detection and Elimination Code" to
remove the reference of City Engi-
neer and replace with Director of
Public Works or his/her duly ap-
pointed representative and update
the amount of allowable days to act
or request a hearing with the City
following notification of an abate-
ment of a violation and/or restora-
tion of affected property; (c) Sec-
tion 9-1562 "Appeal" of Division V
"Enforcement" of Article 15 "City of
Kearney Illicit Discharge Detection
and Elimination Code" to remove
the reference of City Engineer and
replace with Director of Public
Works or his/her duly appointed
representative; (d) Section 9-1563
"Abatement by City" of Division V
"Enforcement" of Article 15 "City of
Kearney Illicit Discharge Detection
and Elimination Code" to remove
the reference of City Engineer; (e)
Section 9-1616 "General Require-
ments for Construction Activities"
of Division II "Construction" of Arti-
cle 16 "Construction and Post-C-
onstruction Stormwater Code" to
remove the reference of NDEQ and
replace with NDEE; (f) Section
9-1628 "Ongoing Inspection and
Maintenance of Permanent BMPs"
of Division III "Post-Construction"
of Article 16 "Construction and
Post-Construction Stormwater
Code" to add sub-item C describ-
ing the City process if the owner, or
responsible party fails, neglects, or
refuses to perform maintenance,
within five (5) days after receipt of
notice, or request a hearing with
the City, the City may have such
work done, the costs and expenses
of any such work shall be paid by
the owner.
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska,
Estate of Rosemary O.
McKeon, Deceased, No. PR
21-23
Notice is hereby given that on
February 23, 2021, in the Buffalo
County Court, the Registrar issued
a written Statement of Informal
Probate of Will of said Deceased
and that Elaine de la Motte whose
address is 225 S. Hilltop Rd.,
Doniphan, NE 68832 has been ap-
pointed Personal Representative of
this estate. Creditors of this estate
must file their claims with this Court
on or before April 26, 2021, or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Wolf, McDermott, Depue, Sabott,
Butz & Porto, LLC
Attorneys for Applicant
N O T I C E
Notice is hereby given that the
City of Kearney, Nebraska did, on
the 9th day of March, 2021, pass
Ordinance No. 8470 authorizing
and directing the sale of the follow-
ing-described real estate located in
Buffalo County, Nebraska, to Eco-
nomic Development Council of
Buffalo County, Inc., a Nebraska
Non-Profit Corporation, to-wit: A
tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, and
more particularly described as fol-
lows: Commencing at an aluminum
cap at the Northwest corner of the
Northwest Quarter of Section 29;
thence S 89°26'00" E on the North
line of said Northwest Quarter, and
all bearings contained herein are
relative thereto, a distance of
2307.58 feet to the Northwest cor-
ner of a tract of land Deeded to Ne-
braska Public Power District in a
Warranty Deed recorded in Deed
Book 204, Page 308 in the Buffalo
County Register of Deeds Office;
thence S 00°34'16" W on the West
line of said tract of land Deeded to
Nebraska Public Power District a
distance of 432.78 feet to a 5/8"
Rebar w/cap at the Southwest cor-
ner of said tract of land Deeded to
Nebraska Public Power District;
thence S 00°04'12" W parallel with
the East line of said Northwest
Quarter a distance of 49.25 feet to
a 5/8" rebar w/cap at the Southeast
corner of Lot 1 of Tech One Sec-
ond Subdivision, a subdivision be-
ing part of the Northeast Quarter of
the Northwest Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West, of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, and the POINT
OF BEGINNING; thence continuing
S 00°04'12" W parallel with said
East line of the Northwest Quarter a
distance of 837.72 feet to a 5/8" re-
bar w/cap; thence S 51°37'47" W a
distance of 599.66 feet to a 5/8" re-
bar w/cap; thence N 00°04'12" E
parallel with said East line of the
Northwest Quarter a distance of
1154.60 feet to a 5/8" rebar w/cap
on the Southerly line of Global
Drive Place as shown on said Tech
One Second Subdivision; thence
Northeasterly on said Southerly line
and on a non-tangent curve to the
Left, having a central angle of
89°30'12", a radius of 60.00 feet,
an arc length of 93.73 feet, and a
chord bearing of N 45°19'06" E a
distance of 84.48 feet to a 5/8" re-
bar w/cap on the South line of said
Lot 1 of Tech One Second Subdivi-
sion; thence S 89°26'00" E on said
South line of Lot 1 of Tech One
Second Subdivision a distance of
409.70 feet to the Point of Beginn-
ing, containing 11.00 acres, more
or less, all in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska (to be known as Lot 1, Tech
One Third Subdivision, a subdivi-
sion being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter
and part of the Southeast Quarter
of the Northwest Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West, of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, subject to ap-
proval and recording of the final
plat for Tech One Third Subdivi-
sion, a subdivision being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West, of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska).
Conveyance of the said tract of
real estate shall be by Warranty
Deed, upon payment of a consider-
ation of Ninety Thousand Dollars
($90,000.00) to the City for said
tract. Said sale will be completed
thirty (30) days from and after the
approval and publication, in pam-
phlet form of Ordinance No. 8470,
namely: from March 10, 2021, un-
less an objection of remonstrance
to such sale, signed by legal elec-
tors thereof equal in number to
thirty percent (30%) of the electors
of the City voting at the last regular
municipal election be filed with the
City Clerk on or before April 8,
2021.
By order of the City Council of
the City of Kearney, Nebraska,
March 9, 2021.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
BUFFALO COUNTY
ATTORNEY'S OFFICE
PO BOX 67
KEARNEY NE 68848
NOTICE OF TAX FORECLOSURE
SUIT
BUFFALO COUNTY DISTRICT
COURT
CASE # CI 20-523
TO THE FOLLOWING
DEFENDANTS:
Ted E. Cash, Deceased and/or
his estate, JANE AND JOHN DOE,
real and true names and marital
status unknown, and any and all
persons that may claim some right,
title, and interest in or to: LOTS 10,
11, AND 12 ALL IN BLOCK 15,
ORIGINAL TOWN OF MILLER,
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,
The object and prayer of which is
to foreclose tax sale certificates an-
d/or liens against the above-d-
escribed real estate and/or im-
provements and to sell the same
for unpaid taxes, costs, fees, and
assessments, if any, plus interest,
and to bar each and all defendants
of all right, title, or interest in and
to, or equity or redemption in and
to said real estate and/or improve-
ments thereon.
YOU ARE REQUIRED TO AN-
SWER SAID PETITION IN WRIT-
ING, FILED WITH THE CLERK OF
THE DISTRICT COURT OF BUF-
FALO COUNTY, PO BOX 520,
KEARNEY NE 68848 ON OR BE-
FORE May 3, 2021.
BUFFALO COUNTY, Plaintiff
SEAN R EATHERTON, COUNTY
ATTORNEY
By: Andrew W. Hoffmeister
#15687
Chief Deputy County Attorney
