Legal notices: March 12, 2021

Legal notices: March 12, 2021

 

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 P.M., Local Time

on March 16, 2021 for furnishing all

labor, tools, materials, equipment

and incidentals required for con-

struction of a prefabricated steel

truss pedestrian bridge, 400 SY of

concrete trail, and work incidental

thereto for YANNEY PARK - 8TH

STREET PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE, as

per drawings and specifications

now on file at the Office of the City

Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-

licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-

lated immediately following in the

City Council Chambers upstairs.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

to accept the Bid it deems most

beneficial. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The envelope

shall be marked " YANNEY PARK -

8TH STREET PEDESTRIAN

BRIDGE ". The City will accept

only those sealed bids, either hand

delivered or received via the U.S.

Mail at the City Clerk's Office, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska. Items transmitted by

facsimile or electronically will not

be accepted.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone

308/234-6456, upon payment of

$50 for each half-size set. Full-size

sets of documents can be obtained

for a deposit of $60. Any PLAN

HOLDER, upon returning the draw-

ings and specifications within four-

teen (14) days of the bid opening,

will be refunded $20.00. A com-

plete set of electronic copies of

drawings, specifications, contract

documents and proposal form may

be obtained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $25.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, President of

the Council

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ F26,M5,12

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

Estate of Claudia J. Murr,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 21-24

Notice is hereby given that on

February 25, 2021, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Jeffery Murr, whose address is

2145 W Road, Kenesaw, NE

68956, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal

Rerpresentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before May 5, 2021, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Luke E. Zinnell, #26128

Of Parker Grossart & Bahensky,

LLP

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114 phone

(308) 234-4989 fax

lez@pgbblaw.com

 

ZNEZ M5,M12,M19

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City Council of the

City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday,

March 23, 2021 in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public. The following is the public

hearing, upon the recommendation

of the Planning Commission, to be

considered:

1. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for the City of Kear-

ney and Compute North NE05, LLC

for an amendment to the Land Use

Map of the City of Kearney Com-

prehensive Development Plan from

Business Park and Light Industrial

to Business Park for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter and part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(3215 Global Drive Place).

2. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for the City of Kear-

ney and Compute North NE05, LLC

to rezone from District M-1, Limited

Industrial District and District

BP/PD, Business Park/Planned De-

velopment Overlay District to Dis-

trict BP, Business Park District for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter

and part of the Southeast Quarter

of the Northwest Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (3215 Global

Drive Place).

3. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for the City of Kear-

ney and Compute North NE05, LLC

for the Preliminary Plat for Tech

One Third Subdivision, a subdivi-

sion being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter

and part of the Southeast Quarter

of the Northwest Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter and part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(3215 Global Drive Place).

4. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for the City of Kear-

ney and Compute North NE05, LLC

for the Final Plat for Tech One Third

Subdivision, a subdivision being

part of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter and part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska, for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter

and part of the Southeast Quarter

of the Northwest Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (3215 Global

Drive Place).

5. Proposed amendments to the

following chapters/sections of the

City Code as follows:

Ÿ Section 56-101 "Purpose" of

Chapter 56 "Public Improvements

and Infrastructure" to amend the

reference of storm water to

stormwater.

Ÿ Section 56-102 "Water" of

Chapter 56 "Public Improvements

and Infrastructure" to amend the

references of City Engineer to Di-

rector of Public Works or his/her

duly appointed representative.

Ÿ Section 56-103 "Sanitary

Sewers" of Chapter 56 "Public Im-

provements and Infrastructure" to

amend the references of City Engi-

neer to Director of Public Works or

his/her duly appointed representa-

tive.

Ÿ Section 56-104 "Storm Water

Management" of Chapter 56

"Public Improvements and Infra-

structure" to amend the reference

of storm water to stormwater, in-

cluding the section title and to

amend the references of City Engi-

neer to Director of Public Works or

his/her duly appointed representa-

tive and to amend from thirty (30)

days of the date of notice to five (5)

days of the date of notice for when

maintenance is required for a given

stormwater facility, following writ-

ten notice from the City to property

owners responsible for said main-

tenance.

Ÿ Section 56-106 "Parks Reser-

vations" of Chapter 56 "Public Im-

provements and Infrastructure" to

amend the reference of storm

water to stormwater.

Ÿ Section 56-109 "Timing and

Conveyance" of Chapter 56 "Public

Improvements and Infrastructure"

to amend the references of City En-

gineer to Director of Public Works

or his/her duly appointed repre-

sentative.

Ÿ Section 56-112 "Easements"

of Chapter 56 "Public Improve-

ments and Infrastructure" to amend

the reference of storm water to

stormwater.

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ M12,t1

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,

CASE NO. CI 20-539

 

Notice is hereby given that a

Complaint to Establish Custody,

Parenting Time, and Child Support

was filed in the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska. The ob-

ject and prayer of this case is to es-

tablish custody and parenting time

with Drew Gallington, born 2016.

The next hearing in the matter will

be on March 24, 2021 at 10:45 a.m.

in the Buffalo County District Court

in Kearney, Nebraska. Any persons

claiming to be the biological father

of Drew Gallington are instructed to

come to said hearing or notify the

Court of their claim.

Respectfully submitted,

Bergan E. Schumacher, #25734

Bruner Frank Schumacher Husak,

L.L.C.

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848

ZNEZ M5,M12,M19

NOTICE OF MEETING

GOLF ADVISORY BOARD

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Golf Advisory

Board of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

March 15, 2021 in the Clubhouse

at the Meadowlark Hills Golf

Course, 3300 30th Avenue, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, which meeting will

be open to the public. An agenda

for such meeting, kept continuously

current, is available for public in-

spection at the Office of the City

Clerk at City Hall during normal

business hours. Except for items

of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Golf Advisory Board shall have

the right to modify the agenda to

include items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ M12,t1

 

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

The Central Nebraska Public

Power and Irrigation District (herei-

nafter called "Central") desires to

receive sealed bids to complete the

following proposed work:

GROUP 21-6

PREPARATION AND COATING

OF THE PENSTOCKS AT

JEFFREY CANYON

POWER PLANT

Said bids must be prepared in

DUPLICATE on bid forms supplied

by Central and must be filed in the

Office of Central's Purchasing

Agent at 415 Lincoln Street, HOL-

DREGE, NEBRASKA, not later than

4 PM, local time, March 25, 2021 at

which time all bids will be publicly

opened and read aloud in the pres-

ence of bidders and their repre-

sentatives. Acceptance of a bid by

Central's Board of Directors will

constitute the contract between the

parties and which contract shall

consist of the documents as de-

tailed in the Instructions to Bidders.

Copies of the Instructions to Bid-

ders, Bid Forms and Specifications

may be obtained at Central's office

at 415 Lincoln Street, Holdrege,

Nebraska or by contacting Cen-

tral's Purchasing Agent at (308)

995-3548, or by mail at P.O. Box

740, Holdrege, NE 68949-0740, or

by email at

dcernousek@cnppid.com.

Bids may not be withdrawn after

4 PM, local time, March 25, 2021,

and no bids will be considered that

are delivered to the Purchasing

Agent after said time.

THE CENTRAL NEBRASKA

PUBLIC POWER AND

IRRIGATION DISTRICT

ATTEST:

Robert Dahlgren, Secretary

By David Rowe, President

ZNEZ F26,M5,M12

 

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

The Central Nebraska Public

Power and Irrigation District (herei-

nafter called "Central") desires to

receive sealed bids to complete the

following proposed work:

GROUP 21-7

TUCKPOINT AND RESTORA-

TION OF THE CNPPID HYDROE-

LECTRIC POWER PLANTS

 

Said bids must be prepared in

DUPLICATE on bid forms supplied

by Central and must be filed in the

Office of Central's Purchasing

Agent at 415 Lincoln Street, HOL-

DREGE, NEBRASKA, not later than

4 PM, local time, April 1, 2021 at

which time all bids will be publicly

opened and read aloud in the pres-

ence of bidders and their repre-

sentatives. Acceptance of a bid by

Central's Board of Directors will

constitute the contract between the

parties and which contract shall

consist of the documents as de-

tailed in the Instructions to Bidders.

Copies of the Instructions to Bid-

ders, Bid Forms and Specifications

may be obtained at Central's office

at 415 Lincoln Street, Holdrege,

Nebraska or by contacting Cen-

tral's Purchasing Agent at (308)

995-3548, or by mail at P.O. Box

740, Holdrege, NE 68949-0740, or

by email at

dcernousek@cnppid.com.

Bids may not be withdrawn after 4

PM, local time, April 1, 2021, and

no bids will be considered that are

delivered to the Purchasing Agent

after said time.

THE CENTRAL NEBRASKA

PUBLIC

ATTEST:

Robert Dahlgren, Secretary

By David Rowe, President

ZNEZ F26,M5,M12

 

NOTICE

In the CountyCourt of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

ARL Credit Services, Inc., a Ne-

braska Corporation, Plaintiff vs.

Jacob D. Butzke, Defendant

Case No. CI-2032

Notice to Defendant,

JACOB D. BUTZKE:

Take notice that ARL Credit Ser-

vices, Inc. has filed a Complaint in

the above named court praying for

a judgement against the Defendant,

Jacob D. Butzke, in the amount of

$4,100.70, together with interest as

provided by law, prejudgment inter-

est, and court costs. Unless you

answer on or before the 18th day of

April, 2021, a judgment may be en-

tered against you.

Dated this 25 day of February,

2021.

ARL Credit Services, Inc., a

Nebraska Corporation, Plantiff

By: Janelle M. Foltz, #25235

Law Office of Janelle M. Foltz,

LLC

2517 13th St.

Columbus, Nebraska 68601

Telephone: (402) 564-1418

ZNEZ M5,M12,M19

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that,

JESSICA LEA PRATT, LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska, with its desig-

nated office at 6340 Yellow Rose

Lane, Kearney, Ne. 68845 The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Jessica Lea Pratt,

6340 Yellow Rose Lane, Kearney,

Ne 68845. The general nature of its

business is to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, including offer-

ing therapy services to the general

public, other than banking or insur-

ance, for which a Limited Liability

Company may be organized under

the laws of Nebraska, and for all

other purposes authorized by law,

to the same extent as natural per-

sons might or could do. The Lim-

ited Liability Company was formed

on January 11, 2021 and has per-

petual existence. Its affairs shall be

conducted by the Manager pursu-

ant to an Operating Agreement duly

adopted by the Company.

Carla J. Alexander, Attorney

Downing, Alexander & Wood

P.O. Box 744

Kearney, NE 68848-0744

ZNEZ F26,M5,M12

NOTICE OF TAX FORECLOSURE

SUIT

BUFFALO COUNTY DISTRICT

COURT

CASE # CI 20-522

TO THE FOLLOWING

DEFENDANTS:

JOANN M. MOFFETT, Marital

Status unknown, JANE AND JOHN

DOE, real and true names and mar-

ital status unknown, and any and

all persons that may claim some

right, title, and interest in or to:

THAT PART OF THE EAST HALF

OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER,

SECTION THREE (3), TOWNSHIP

TWELVE (12) NORTH, RANGE FIF-

TEEN (15) WEST OF THE 6TH P.M.

Buffalo County, Nebraska, LYING

EAST OF THE CENTER OF THE

CREEK KNOWN AS BEAVER

CREEK, WITH APPURTENANCES

ADDITIONALLY KNOWN AS PAR-

CEL ID #080018000 ON TAX REC-

ORDS OF BUFFALO COUNTY,

REAL AND TRUE NAMES UN-

KNOWN,

The object and prayer of which is

to foreclose tax sale certificates an-

d/or liens against the above-d-

escribed real estate and/or im-

provements and to sell the same

for unpaid taxes, costs, fees, and

assessments, if any, plus interest,

and to bar each and all defendants

of all right, title, or interest in and

to, or equity or redemption in and

to said real estate and/or improve-

ments thereon.

YOU ARE REQUIRED TO AN-

SWER SAID PETITION IN WRIT-

ING, FILED WITH THE CLERK OF

THE DISTRICT COURT OF BUF-

FALO COUNTY, PO BOX 520,

KEARNEY NE 68848 ON OR BE-

FORE May 3, 2021.

BUFFALO COUNTY, Plaintiff

SEAN R EATHERTON, COUNTY

ATTORNEY

By: Andrew W. Hoffmeister

#15687

Chief Deputy County Attorney

ZNEZ M12,M19,M26,A2

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

 

Buffalo County, Nebraska is re-

questing proposals, by interested

and qualified Professional Land

Surveyors, licensed in the State of

Nebraska, to locate, tie out, and

provide GPS observation data and

coordinates on section corners, lo-

cated within Buffalo County. The

project is intended to enhance GIS

control, provide a more proficient

mapping and data management

program for county officials, as well

as improve the overall accuracy of

the land records within the county.

Sealed Proposals must be sub-

mitted to the Buffalo County Clerk,

by 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March

23, 2021. All proposals must be

clearly marked on the outside of

the envelope "Buffalo County Sec-

tion Corner Project" and addressed

to the Buffalo County Clerk, PO

Box 1270, Kearney, NE

68848-1270. Proposals will be

opened in the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners' meeting,

at 1512 Central Ave, Kearney, Ne-

braska, at 9:30 a.m., on that day.

Interested parties may obtain the

RFP specifications by contacting

the Buffalo County Clerk or Buffalo

County Zoning Administrator.

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners reserves the right

to reject any and all bids and to

waive any informality in the bidd-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

Buffalo County EOE-AA

ZNEZ M12,M19

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is LIFE BY THE WATER

BOUTIQUE, LLC.

2. The street and mailing address

of the principal place of business

and designated office is 1423 13th

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The name and street and mail-

ing address of the registered agent

is LeeAnn Jameson, 1423 13th Av-

enue, Kearney, NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on February 12, 2021 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company is by its members.

ZNEZ M12,M19, M26

 

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of LYN HOUSE,

DECEASED

Estate No. PR 21-26

Notice is hereby given that on

March 3, 2021, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Julie

Lysinger, whose address is 9801

W. Parmer Ln, Apt. 1113, Austin,

TX 78717, and alternate address is:

Julie Lysinger, 916 Avenue G

Place, Kearney, NE 68847, was in-

formally appointed by the Registrar

as Personal Representative of the

Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before May 5, 2021, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

Kent A. Schroeder

Bar Number: 13721

P.O. Box 1685

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1685

(308) 627-4755

ZNEZ M5,M12,M19

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

public hearings will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, March 23,

2021, at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners' Room, located at the Buf-

falo County Courthouse, 1512 Cen-

tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments regarding an

Application for Administrative Sub-

division, "Bock Administrative Sub-

division", filed by Mitch Humphrey,

licensed land surveyor, on behalf of

Kelly J. Bock and Nichole C. Bock,

Nicole C. Bock, Cotrustee of the

Turek Family Irrevocable Trust

dated August 19, 2017, Kevin M.

Turek, Cotrustee of the Turek Fam-

ily Irrevocable Trust dated August

19, 2017, and Lanaya A. Turek, for

property described as a tract of

land located in part of the North-

east Quarter of the Northeast Quar-

ter of Section 7, Township 11

North, Range 14 West of the Sixth

Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

Complete legal descriptions are

on file with Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ M12,t1

 

Public Hearing & Regular

Meeting Proceedings

Kearney Public Schools

Board of Education

Monday, March 8, 2021

5:30 P.M.

Staff Development Room

320 West 24th St.

Kearney, NE 68845

 

At its March 8, 2021 public hear-

ing and regular meeting, the Kear-

ney Public Schools Board of

Education took the following ac-

tion:

1. Conducted the annual public

hearing on civics education in the

Kearney Public Schools

2. Excused Board member Alex

Straatmann from the meeting

3. Recognized Matt Dahlke, KHS

senior, for being named a National

Merit Scholar finalist for 2021

4. Recognized Flavia Nagatani,

junior at KHS, for being named the

NSWCA State Champion in Wrestl-

ing and the Nebraska USA Wrestl-

ing "Female Wrestler of the Week"

5. Heard a report from Tracy

Schall, District Library Program Co-

ordinator, on library services for

students and staff in our schools

6. Heard a report from Michelle

Arehart, KCLC Program Director,

on our after-school programs

in the district

7. Heard a report from Dr. Kent

Edwards on legislative activity in

this session of the Nebraska Uni-

cameral that affects education

8. Heard a report from Kent

Cordes of BD Construction on

progress being made on the Hanny

Arram Center for Success renova-

tion project

9. Heard a report from Board

member Drew Blessing on legisla-

tive activity at the state level being

monitored by the NASB Legislative

Committee

10. Approved the minutes of the

February 8, 2021 regular Board of

Education meeting, as presented

11. Approved the March, 2021

claims, as presented

12. Approved the March, 2021 fi-

nancial reports, as presented

13.Gave second and final reading

approval to revised Internal Board

Policy 9230.1 (Standing Commit-

tees), as presented

14. Accepted the total bid of

Aruba for a CX Switch Line in the

amount of $656,059.00

15. Accepted the bid of CDW in

the amount of $195,348.74 for

Chromebooks for grades 5 and 9,

and for computer lab upgrades, for

the 2021-2022 school year.

16. Accepted the bids of Prairie

View Roofing in the amount of

$162,600 for the Bryant School

roof replacement project, and in the

amount of $159,000 for the Emer-

son School roof replacement proj-

ect; and the bid of Springer Roof-

ing, Inc., in the amount of $167,728

for the Park School roof replace-

ment project

17. Accepted the resignations of

Taylor Grandstaff, vocal music

teacher at Horizon Middle School;

Nathan Ott, special education

teacher at Kearney High School;

Amy Walters, district MTSS coor-

dinator; Heather Breight, English

teacher at Kearney High School;

Sarah Fothergill, 8th grade Eng-

lish/language arts teacher at Sun-

rise Middle School; and Michelle

Hellman, permanent substitute

teacher at Northeast and Central

Elementary Schools; and the retire-

ment resignation of Janet Brandt,

Title I reading teacher at Central El-

ementary School; with regret, ef-

fective the end of the 2020-2021

school year

18. Approved the employment of

the following administrative staff in

the Kearney Public Schools for the

2021-2022 school year: Dr. Chris

Loofe, Director of Finance; Mr. Jeff

Ganz, Kearney High School Princi-

pal; and Heather Stukey, Principal

of Windy Hills Elementary School

19. Approved the employment of

the following teaching staff in the

Kearney Public Schools for the

2021-2022 school year: Chelsey

Jacobitz, MA, Step 8, 1.00 FTE

special education teacher at Kear-

ney High School; Victoria Glandon,

MA, Step 7, 1.00 FTE vocal music

teacher at Horizon Middle School;

Angela Harms, MA, Step 6, 1.00

FTE special education teacher at a

location to be announced; Aarika

Lomax, BA, Step 6, 1.00 FTE spe-

cial education teacher at a location

to be announced; Ryan Bauer, BA,

Step 6, 1.00 FTE p.e./healt-

h/strength teacher at Kearney High

School; and Jacob Henderson, BA,

Step 2, 1.00 FTE special educa-

tion/PSD teacher at Sunrise Middle

School (contingent upon his ability

to secure appropriate certification)

20. Approved the employment of

Tennille Allison as the College and

Career Readiness Coordinator at

Kearney High School for the

2021-2022 school year

21. Adopted the Resolution to set

the number of regular education

and special education option-in

students allowed to enroll in the

Kearney Public Schools for the

2021-2022 school year, as presen-

ted

22. Adjourned the meeting

The next regular meeting of the

Kearney Public Schools Board of

Education will be held on Monday,

April 12, 2021 at 5:30 P.M. in the

Staff Development Room of the

Administration Building, 320 West

24th St., Kearney, NE 68845.

ZNEZ M12,t1

 

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, MARCH 9, 2021

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 9:00

A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Vice Chairman

Klein called the meeting to order

and led those present in the Pledge

of Allegiance. The following Board

members responded to roll call:

Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein, Myron

Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz, Daniel

Lynch and Sherry Morrow. Absent:

William McMullen. A copy of the

acknowledgment and receipt of no-

tice and agenda by the Board of

Commissioners is attached to

these minutes. Public notice of this

meeting was published/posted in

the Kearney Hub, on the Buffalo

County web site, and the bulletin

boards located outside the County

Clerk's office and County Board

Room on March 4, 2021. Vice

Chairman Klein announced that in

accordance with Section 84-1412

of the Nebraska Revised Statutes,

a current copy of the Open Meet-

ings Act is available for review and

posted at the back of the Board

Room. County Clerk Janice Giffin

took all proceedings hereinafter

shown; while the convened meet-

ing was open to the public. County

Attorney Shawn Eatherton was

present.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve the Feb-

ruary 23, 2021 Board meeting min-

utes. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Loeffelholz, Kouba,

Lynch, Morrow and Klein. Absent:

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Lynch to ratify the following

February 26, 2021 payroll claims

processed by the County Clerk.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Lynch, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz and Klein. Absent:

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL 271,775.09;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,037.63; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 45,975.26; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 113,159.50;

FIRST CONCORD E 4,735.07;

FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

92,097.39; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY E 104.67; KATHLEEN A

LAUGHLIN E 402.00; MADISON

NATIONAL I 955.05; MADISON

NATIONAL I 299.86;

MASSMUTUAL R 1,175.00; NA-

TIONWIDE RETIREMENT E

1,080.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT E

1,200.00; PRINCIPAL E 3,213.48;

PROFESSIONAL CHOICE E

157.33; STATE OF NE T

15,491.61; VISION SERVICE PLAN E 849.18

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL 62,015.79;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I 907.19;

RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R 9,956.97; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 2,567.00; BUFFALO CO

COURT E 219.69; FIRST CON-

CORD E 677.42; FIRST NATIONAL

BANK T 19,474.56; MADISON

NATIONAL I 148.65; MADISON

NATIONAL I 107.59; NATIONWIDE

RETIREMENT R 272.5; NE CHILD

SUPPORT E 242.00; PRINCIPAL E 930.96; STATE OF NE T

3,132.17; VISION SERVICE PLAN E 205.46

WEED FUND

NET PAYROLL 4,916.98; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R 777.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD

E 33.33;

WEED FUND CONTINUED

FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

1,586.40; MADISON NATIONAL I 3.44; PRINCIPAL E 61.00; STATE

OF NE T 251.69

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Loeffelholz to accept the Clerk

of the District Court February 2021

Report. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz, Hig-

gins, Kouba, Lynch and Klein. Ab-

sent: McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to accept the

Buffalo County Treasurer February

2021 Fund Balance Report. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Kouba, Lynch, Morrow

and Klein. Absent: McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

After requesting informal bids, it

was moved by Morrow and se-

conded by Higgins to authorize the

Vice Chairman to sign a contract

with Central Plains Valuation, LLC

for referee coordinator services to

conduct Property Valuation Protest

hearings. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Kouba,

Loeffelholz, Lynch and Klein. Ab-

sent: McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Sheriff Neil Miller and Timothy

Vogt with Bull and Barrel were

present to address any questions

for the Special Designated Liquor

License approval. After discussion

and review of the County Sheriff's

report, it was moved by Lynch and

seconded by Higgins to approve

the Special Designated Liquor Li-

cense application for Bull and Bar-

rel for an event to be held on May

1, 2021. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Lynch, Higgins, Kouba,

Loeffelholz, Morrow and Klein. Ab-

sent: McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Higgins to appoint Stan Brodine

to fill the remainder of Jim Jacobs'

term as the Veterans Service Com-

mittee Member which will expire on

June 30, 2023. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Kouba, Higgins, Loeffelholz,

Lynch, Morrow and Klein. Absent:

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Lynch to set March 23,

2021 at 9:30 a.m. to open propos-

als to locate, tie out and provide

GPS observations data and coordi-

nates on sections corners located

within Buffalo County. The project

is intended to enhance GIS control,

provide a more proficient mapping

and data management program for

county officials, as well as improve

the overall accuracy of the land

record within the County. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye". Loeffelholz,

Lynch, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow

and Klein. Absent: McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Vice Chairman Klein reviewed the

following correspondence. Federal

Emergency Management Agency

sent FEMA's Letter of Map Revi-

sion Based on the Fill Determina-

tion Document. Nebraska Associa-

tion of Emergency Management

sent forms to nominate an Emer-

gency Management Professional of

the Year. City of Kearney sent the

City of Kearney Planning Commis-

sion Agenda for 3/19/2021. Ne-

braska Intergovernmental Risk

Management Association (NIRMA)

and Community Action Partnership

of Mid-Nebraska sent their 2020

Annual Reports. Vice Chairman

Klein called on each Board mem-

ber present for committee reports

and recommendations.

HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

 

Highway Superintendent John

Maul was present for the following

agenda item.

Highway Superintendent John

Maul reviewed the final tabulations

for the gravel bids submitted on

February 23, 2021. Moved by Loef-

felholz and seconded by Lynch to

award the following gravel bids for

April 1, 2021 through March 31,

2022: Ed Broadfoot & Sons Sand &

Gravel for Zone 9, 10, 11, 12, 13

and 14; Mid-NE Aggregates for

Zones 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21,

22, 23, 24, 25 and 26; and T&F

Sand & Gravel for Zones 1, 2, 3, 4,

5, 6, 7 and 8. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Lynch, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow and Klein. Absent:

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to recess the

regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:20 A.M. and

reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-

tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba, Lynch,

Morrow and Klein. Absent:

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Vice Chairman Klein called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Assessor

Ethel Skinner was present.

Moved by Lynch and seconded

by Kouba to approve Tax List Cor-

rections numbered 4756 through

4763 submitted by County Asses-

sor Skinner. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Lynch, Kouba, Higgins,

Loeffelholz, Morrow and Klein. Ab-

sent: McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Lynch and seconded

by Higgins to adjourn the Board of

Equalization and return to the regu-

lar meeting of the Board of Com-

missioners at 9:22 A.M. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Lynch, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and

Klein. Absent: McMullen. Motion

declared carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Loeffelholz to enter into Execu-

tive Session at 9:23 A.M. to dis-

cuss contract negotiations. In ad-

dition to the Board members re-

sponding to roll call, County Attor-

ney Shawn Eatherton was present.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba,

Lynch and Klein. Absent:

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Loeffelholz to move out of Exec-

utive Session at 9:53 A.M. and re-

sume the open meeting. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Higgins, Loef-

felholz, Kouba, Lynch, Morrow and

Klein. Absent: McMullen. Motion

declared carried.

Vice Chairman Klein called for

Citizen's forum and no one ad-

dressed the Board.

Vice Chairman Klein asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 9:54 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 23,

2021.

ATTEST:

Ivan Klein, Vice Chairman

Buffalo County Board of

Commisioners

Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ M12,t1

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of WAYNE E. OLSON,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-35

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petition for complete

settlement, probate of Will, deter-

mination of inheritance tax have

been filled and are set for hearing

in the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, located at 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, NE on

March 25, 2021 at or after 9:00

o'clock a.m.

STEPHEN G. ORCUTT

Personal Representative/Petitioner

4403 PONY EXPRESS ROAD

KEARNEY, NE 68847

308/233-4762

GREG C. HARRIS - NABA #15073

3710 CENTRAL AVENUE - SUITE

13

P.O. BOX 1125

KEARNEY, NE 68848-1125

308/234-3595

mail@attorneygregharris.com

ZNEZ M5,M12,M19

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, March 9, 2021, the Kearney

City Council passed and approved

according to law and adopted the

following ordinances to be pub-

lished in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8469 rezoning

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District R-3, Urban Residen-

tial Multi-Family District (Medium

Density) for property described as

a tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 26, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (East of

11th Avenue between 50th Street

and 55th Street).

Ordinance No. 8470 authorizing

the deed of sale for a tract of land

being part of the Northeast Quarter

of the Northwest Quarter and part

of the Southeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 29,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West,

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (to be known as Lot 1,

Tech One Third Subdivision, a sub-

division being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter

and part of the Southeast Quarter

of the Northwest Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West, of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska), subject to ap-

proval and recording of the final

plat for Tech One Third Subdivi-

sion, a subdivision being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West, of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska to Eco-

nomic Development Council of

Buffalo County, Inc., a Nebraska

Non-Profit Corporation.

Ordinance No. 8471 amending

several Sections of Chapter 9

"Public Works" of the City Code in-

cluding: (a) Section 9-1551 "Right

of Entry" of Division IV "Inspection

and Monitoring" of Article 15 "City

of Kearney Illicit Discharge Detec-

tion and Elimination Code" to re-

move the reference of City Engi-

neer and replace with Director of

Public Works or his/her duly ap-

pointed representative; (b) Section

9-1561 "Notice of Violation" of Di-

vision V "Enforcement" of Article 15

"City of Kearney Illicit Discharge

Detection and Elimination Code" to

remove the reference of City Engi-

neer and replace with Director of

Public Works or his/her duly ap-

pointed representative and update

the amount of allowable days to act

or request a hearing with the City

following notification of an abate-

ment of a violation and/or restora-

tion of affected property; (c) Sec-

tion 9-1562 "Appeal" of Division V

"Enforcement" of Article 15 "City of

Kearney Illicit Discharge Detection

and Elimination Code" to remove

the reference of City Engineer and

replace with Director of Public

Works or his/her duly appointed

representative; (d) Section 9-1563

"Abatement by City" of Division V

"Enforcement" of Article 15 "City of

Kearney Illicit Discharge Detection

and Elimination Code" to remove

the reference of City Engineer; (e)

Section 9-1616 "General Require-

ments for Construction Activities"

of Division II "Construction" of Arti-

cle 16 "Construction and Post-C-

onstruction Stormwater Code" to

remove the reference of NDEQ and

replace with NDEE; (f) Section

9-1628 "Ongoing Inspection and

Maintenance of Permanent BMPs"

of Division III "Post-Construction"

of Article 16 "Construction and

Post-Construction Stormwater

Code" to add sub-item C describ-

ing the City process if the owner, or

responsible party fails, neglects, or

refuses to perform maintenance,

within five (5) days after receipt of

notice, or request a hearing with

the City, the City may have such

work done, the costs and expenses

of any such work shall be paid by

the owner.

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ M12,t1

 

NOTICE

County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska,

Estate of Rosemary O.

McKeon, Deceased, No. PR

21-23

 

Notice is hereby given that on

February 23, 2021, in the Buffalo

County Court, the Registrar issued

a written Statement of Informal

Probate of Will of said Deceased

and that Elaine de la Motte whose

address is 225 S. Hilltop Rd.,

Doniphan, NE 68832 has been ap-

pointed Personal Representative of

this estate. Creditors of this estate

must file their claims with this Court

on or before April 26, 2021, or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Wolf, McDermott, Depue, Sabott,

Butz & Porto, LLC

Attorneys for Applicant

ZNEZ F26,M5,M12

N O T I C E

 

Notice is hereby given that the

City of Kearney, Nebraska did, on

the 9th day of March, 2021, pass

Ordinance No. 8470 authorizing

and directing the sale of the follow-

ing-described real estate located in

Buffalo County, Nebraska, to Eco-

nomic Development Council of

Buffalo County, Inc., a Nebraska

Non-Profit Corporation, to-wit: A

tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, and

more particularly described as fol-

lows: Commencing at an aluminum

cap at the Northwest corner of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 29;

thence S 89°26'00" E on the North

line of said Northwest Quarter, and

all bearings contained herein are

relative thereto, a distance of

2307.58 feet to the Northwest cor-

ner of a tract of land Deeded to Ne-

braska Public Power District in a

Warranty Deed recorded in Deed

Book 204, Page 308 in the Buffalo

County Register of Deeds Office;

thence S 00°34'16" W on the West

line of said tract of land Deeded to

Nebraska Public Power District a

distance of 432.78 feet to a 5/8"

Rebar w/cap at the Southwest cor-

ner of said tract of land Deeded to

Nebraska Public Power District;

thence S 00°04'12" W parallel with

the East line of said Northwest

Quarter a distance of 49.25 feet to

a 5/8" rebar w/cap at the Southeast

corner of Lot 1 of Tech One Sec-

ond Subdivision, a subdivision be-

ing part of the Northeast Quarter of

the Northwest Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West, of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, and the POINT

OF BEGINNING; thence continuing

S 00°04'12" W parallel with said

East line of the Northwest Quarter a

distance of 837.72 feet to a 5/8" re-

bar w/cap; thence S 51°37'47" W a

distance of 599.66 feet to a 5/8" re-

bar w/cap; thence N 00°04'12" E

parallel with said East line of the

Northwest Quarter a distance of

1154.60 feet to a 5/8" rebar w/cap

on the Southerly line of Global

Drive Place as shown on said Tech

One Second Subdivision; thence

Northeasterly on said Southerly line

and on a non-tangent curve to the

Left, having a central angle of

89°30'12", a radius of 60.00 feet,

an arc length of 93.73 feet, and a

chord bearing of N 45°19'06" E a

distance of 84.48 feet to a 5/8" re-

bar w/cap on the South line of said

Lot 1 of Tech One Second Subdivi-

sion; thence S 89°26'00" E on said

South line of Lot 1 of Tech One

Second Subdivision a distance of

409.70 feet to the Point of Beginn-

ing, containing 11.00 acres, more

or less, all in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska (to be known as Lot 1, Tech

One Third Subdivision, a subdivi-

sion being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter

and part of the Southeast Quarter

of the Northwest Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West, of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, subject to ap-

proval and recording of the final

plat for Tech One Third Subdivi-

sion, a subdivision being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West, of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska).

Conveyance of the said tract of

real estate shall be by Warranty

Deed, upon payment of a consider-

ation of Ninety Thousand Dollars

($90,000.00) to the City for said

tract. Said sale will be completed

thirty (30) days from and after the

approval and publication, in pam-

phlet form of Ordinance No. 8470,

namely: from March 10, 2021, un-

less an objection of remonstrance

to such sale, signed by legal elec-

tors thereof equal in number to

thirty percent (30%) of the electors

of the City voting at the last regular

municipal election be filed with the

City Clerk on or before April 8,

2021.

By order of the City Council of

the City of Kearney, Nebraska,

March 9, 2021.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ M12,19,26

BUFFALO COUNTY

ATTORNEY'S OFFICE

PO BOX 67

KEARNEY NE 68848

NOTICE OF TAX FORECLOSURE

SUIT

BUFFALO COUNTY DISTRICT

COURT

CASE # CI 20-523

TO THE FOLLOWING

DEFENDANTS:

Ted E. Cash, Deceased and/or

his estate, JANE AND JOHN DOE,

real and true names and marital

status unknown, and any and all

persons that may claim some right,

title, and interest in or to: LOTS 10,

11, AND 12 ALL IN BLOCK 15,

ORIGINAL TOWN OF MILLER,

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,

The object and prayer of which is

to foreclose tax sale certificates an-

d/or liens against the above-d-

escribed real estate and/or im-

provements and to sell the same

for unpaid taxes, costs, fees, and

assessments, if any, plus interest,

and to bar each and all defendants

of all right, title, or interest in and

to, or equity or redemption in and

to said real estate and/or improve-

ments thereon.

YOU ARE REQUIRED TO AN-

SWER SAID PETITION IN WRIT-

ING, FILED WITH THE CLERK OF

THE DISTRICT COURT OF BUF-

FALO COUNTY, PO BOX 520,

KEARNEY NE 68848 ON OR BE-

FORE May 3, 2021.

BUFFALO COUNTY, Plaintiff

SEAN R EATHERTON, COUNTY

ATTORNEY

By: Andrew W. Hoffmeister

#15687

Chief Deputy County Attorney

ZNEZ M12,M19,M26,A2

