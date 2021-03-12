Legal notices: March 12, 2021

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West, of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska).

Conveyance of the said tract of

real estate shall be by Warranty

Deed, upon payment of a consider-

ation of Ninety Thousand Dollars

($90,000.00) to the City for said

tract. Said sale will be completed

thirty (30) days from and after the