Legal notices: March 11, 2021

Legal notices: March 11, 2021

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned limited liability

company has been formed under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The name of the company is 1711

Kearney Apartments, LLC and the

initial designated office of the lim-

ited liability company is 1701 W.

35th. St. NE 68845. The initial des-

ignated agent is Andrew Sullivan

and his address is 1701 W. 35th St.

Kearney, NE 68845. The general

nature of the business is to engage

in and do any lawful act concerning

any and all lawful business, other

than banking or insurance, for

which the limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

Nebraska.

The company commenced exist-

ence on the 9th day of March, 2021

which is the date of the filing of the

certificate of organization within the

secretary of State, and shall have

perpetual existence.

The affairs of the company shall

be conducted by the members as

provided for in the operating agree-

ment.

1711 Kearney Apartments, LLC

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

CALL ORDER: 405

CONTRACT ID: 4781X

FEDERAL PROJECT NO.

STP-30-4(161)

LOCATION: US-30, GIBBON -

SHELTON

IN COUNTIES: HALL, BUFFALO

The Nebraska Department of

Transportation will receive sealed

bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-

fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-

coln, until 1:30 PM on March 18,

2021. At that time the bids will be

opened and read.

Bids will be opened and the bid

totals will be read via Webex. The

Webex information will be available

on the BidX Letting webpage a

minimum of 2 days prior to the

opening, and can be found by se-

lecting the applicable letting from:

https://www.bidx.com/ne/le-

ttings

Plans, specifications, and addi-

tional letting information may be

found at the Nebraska Department

of Transportation's Web Site at

http://dot.nebraska.gov/bus-

iness-center/business-opp/h-

wy-bridge-lp/.

This project is funded under the

Federal-Aid Highway Act, all ap-

propriate Federal requirements will

apply.

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

CALL ORDER: 450

CONTRACT ID: M40036

STATE PROJECT NO. M40036

LOCATION: DISTRICT 4 EROSION

CONTROL

IN COUNTIES: ADAMS, BUFFALO,

CLAY, FILLMORE, GREELEY,

HAMILTON, HOWARD, MERRICK,

NANCE, NUCKOLLS, POLK,

SHERMAN, THAYER, VALLEY,

WEBSTER, YORK, HALL

The Nebraska Department of

Transportation will receive sealed

bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-

fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-

coln, until 1:30 PM on March 18,

2021. At that time the bids will be

opened and read.

Bids will be opened and the bid

totals will be read via Webex. The

Webex information will be available

on the BidX Letting webpage a

minimum of 2 days prior to the

opening, and can be found by se-

lecting the applicable letting from:

https://www.bidx.com/ne/le-

ttings

Plans, specifications, and addi-

tional letting information may be

found at the Nebraska Department

of Transportation's Web Site at

http://dot.nebraska.gov/bus-

iness-center/business-opp/h-

wy-bridge-lp/

 

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

CALL ORDER: 455

CONTRACT ID: M40035 STATE

PROJECT NO. M40035

LOCATION: DISTRICT 4 GRADING

IN COUNTIES: ADAMS, BUFFALO,

CLAY, FILLMORE, GREELEY,

HAMILTON, HOWARD, MERRICK,

NANCE, NUCKOLLS, POLK,

SHERMAN, THAYER, VALLEY,

WEBSTER, YORK, HALL

The Nebraska Department of

Transportation will receive sealed

bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-

fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-

coln, until 1:30 PM on March 18,

2021. At that time the bids will be

opened and read.

Bids will be opened and the bid

totals will be read via Webex. The

Webex information will be available

on the BidX Letting webpage a

minimum of 2 days prior to the

opening, and can be found by se-

lecting the applicable letting from:

https://www.bidx.com/ne/le-

ttings

Plans, specifications, and addi-

tional letting information may be

found at the Nebraska Department

of Transportation's Web Site at

http://dot.nebraska.gov/bus-

iness-center/business-opp/h-

wy-bridge-lp/.

 

Notice of Meeting

 

A regular meeting of the Central

Community College Board of Gov-

ernors will be held at 1:00 p.m.,

Thursday, March 18, 2021, in the

College Administrative Offices,

3134 West Highway 34, Grand Is-

land, NE. As allowed by the gover-

nor, a WebEx connection will also

be available. A work session will be

held in the same location at noon.

The meeting agenda, which will be

kept current, is available for public

inspection in the College Pres-

ident’s office, 3134 West Highway

34, Grand Island, NE and on the

college website: https://mee-

ting.sparqdata.com/Public/Orga-

nization/CCC. A live video stream

of the meeting can be viewed at

www.cccneb.edu/boardmeeting.

KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

DISTRICT #7

CLAIMS TO BE PAID IN

MARCH 2021

PUBLICATION OF CHECKS

Vendor Description Amount

 

A Parts Warehouse Tires and

Parts 150.15; Aaron Dueker Profes-

sional Services 104.00; Adventure

Enterprises LLC Transportation

Charges 247.40; Adventure Enter-

prises LLC Transportation Charges

427.60; Ainsworth Community

Schools Miscellaneous Expenditure

3,384.20; Airtame US Inc. Technol-

ogyRelated Hardware 1,222.00;

Alexis Dodd Professional Services

90.00; Alexis Pennington Miscella-

neous Expenditure 46.34; Alexis

Quintana Arredondo Professional

Services 90.00; All City Garage

Door LLC Repairs & Maintenance

Services 650.00; All Makes Auto

Supply Tires and Parts 82.05; All

Makes Auto Supply Supplies

685.04; All Makes Auto Supply Ve-

hicle Gasoline 202.50; All Makes

Auto Supply Vehicle Gasoline

22.50; All Makes Auto Supply Tires

and Parts 76.48; All Makes Auto

Supply Tires and Parts 35.99; All

Makes Auto Supply Tires and Parts

4.08; Almquist Maltzahn Galawa

Luth Professional Services

1,540.00; Alpha Rehabilitation Pupil

Services 172.11; Alpha Rehabilita-

tion Pupil Services 38.86; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 277.86;

Amazon Capital Services Supplies

49.98; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 254.26; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies 61.58; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 64.74;

Amazon Capital Services Supplies

78.26; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 103.96; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies 748.23; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 156.72;

Amazon Capital Services Supplies

79.74; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 137.86; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies 331.21; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 167.49;

Amazon Capital Services Technol-

ogy Software 82.20; Amazon Capi-

tal Services Explore 40.14; Ama-

zon Capital Services Supplies

59.52; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 16.59; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies 296.99; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 11.98;

Amazon Capital Services Supplies

121.86; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 52.00; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies 160.31; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 248.60;

Amazon Capital Services Supplies

85.93; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 75.99; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies 12.99; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 141.45;

Amazon Capital Services AudioVis-

ual Materials 42.95; Amazon Capi-

tal Services Furniture and Fixtures

505.93; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 56.94; Amazon Capital

Services TechnologyRelated Hard-

ware 2,496.49; Amazon Capital

Services Travel 49.90; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 29.95;

Amazon Capital Services Supplies

232.98; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies 92.55; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies 25.41; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies 269.10;

Amazon Capital Services Miscella-

neous Expenditure 194.45; Amazon

Capital Services Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 194.45; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies 46.48; Amazon

Capital Services Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 233.38; Amazon Capital

Services Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 722.78; Amazon Capital Ser-

vices Miscellaneous Expenditure

574.42; Amazon Capital Services

Miscellaneous Expenditure 31.99;

Amazon Capital Services Miscella-

neous Expenditure 349.98; Amazon

Capital Services Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 38.95; Amazon Capital

Services Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 159.13; Amazon Capital Ser-

vices Miscellaneous Expenditure

114.37; Amazon Capital Services

Miscellaneous Expenditure 149.00;

Amazon Capital Services Miscella-

neous Expenditure 500.00; Amazon

Capital Services Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 199.04; Amazon Capital

Services Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 49.95; Amazon Capital Ser-

vices Miscellaneous Expenditure

87.13; Amazon Capital Services

Miscellaneous Expenditure 70.93;

Amazon Capital Services Miscella-

neous Expenditure 312.34; Amazon

Capital Services Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 392.69; Amazon Capital

Services Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 65.04; Amazon Capital Ser-

vices Supplies 148.95; American

Red CrossHealth & Safety Svcs

Employee Training and Develop-

ment Services 40.00; American

Solutions for Business Supplies

370.45; Amsterdam Printing Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 98.42; Amy

Otto Travel 4.60; Amy Otto Travel

19.53; Andrew Fitzke Professional

Services 104.00; Angela Wright

Miscellaneous Expenditure 25.39;

Animoto Inc Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 90.00; Anna Burkink Pro-

fessional Services 90.00; Apple Inc

Supplies 11.98; Apple Inc Repairs

& Maintenance Services 207.40;

Apple Market Food 58.56; Archway

Textbooks Supplementals 858.00;

Arnold Motor Supply Tires and

Parts 29.63; Asael Arevalo Profes-

sional Services 60.00; Aspen

Luebbe Professional Services

55.00; Aspen Luebbe Professional

Services 125.00; Aspen Luebbe

Professional Services 67.50; As-

pen Luebbe Professional Services

125.00; Association for Middle

School Education Miscellaneous

Expenditure 110.97; AUCA Chi-

cago Lockbox Uniforms 938.95;

AUCA Chicago Lockbox Uniforms

184.72; August Fishell Professional

Services 170.00; August Fishell

Professional Services 66.00; Aurora

Public Schools Dues and Fees

100.00; Austin Stiers Professional

Services 100.00; Awards Unlimited

Supplies 243.19; Axtell High

School Sped Tuition/Schools

4,180.89; BD Construction Snow

Services 2,654.58; Bells Construc-

tion & Curb Grinding Professional

Services 470.00; Benjamin Dillon

Professional Services 220.00; Ben-

jamin Dillon Professional Services

60.00; Benjamin Dillon Professional

Services 160.00; Benjamin Klein

Professional Services 80.00; Best

Western West Hills Inn Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 432.00; BH Media

Group Inc. Periodicals 19.95; Black

Hills Energy Natural Gas 1,221.07;

Black Hills Energy Natural Gas

2.57; Blick Art Materials Il Supplies

5.24; Brian A Grupe Professional

Services 90.00; Brianna Rae Man-

gers Professional Services 90.00;

Brodart Co Supplies 54.56; BSN

Sports Sport Supply Grp Miscella-

neous Expenditure 1,007.50; Buf-

falo County RediMix Snow Ser-

vices 13,400.00; Buffalo Outdoor

Power LLC Supplies 72.23; Build-

ers HowTo Warehouse Supplies

268.95; Builders HowTo Ware-

house Supplies 33.84; Builders

HowTo Warehouse Supplies

339.99; Builders HowTo Ware-

house Miscellaneous Expenditure

821.89; Bus Parts Warehouse Tires

and Parts 173.95; Bus Parts Ware-

house Tires and Parts 116.65; Bus

Parts Warehouse Tires and Parts

29.72; Cade Connell Professional

Services 55.00; Cade Connell Pro-

fessional Services 67.50; Cara Car-

ranza Travel 10.75; Carl Fischer,

LLC Supplies 20.00; Carl Whitney

Sand & Gravel Snow Services

8,375.00; Carl Whitney Sand &

Gravel Supplies 2,128.00; Carol

Helleberg Contracted Educational

137.50; Carol Kenton Travel 5.49;

Carol Kenton Travel 33.63; Caroline

Freeman Family Sales 10.75;

Carquest Auto Parts Stores Vehicle

Gasoline 210.72; Carquest Auto

Parts Stores Vehicle Gasoline

250.23; Carquest Auto Parts Stores

Supplies 13.17; Carquest Auto

Parts Stores Supplies 13.17;

Carquest Auto Parts Stores Sup-

plies 13.17; Carquest Auto Parts

Stores Supplies 13.17; Carquest

Auto Parts Stores Supplies 13.34;

Carquest Auto Parts Stores Sup-

plies 13.17; Carquest Auto Parts

Stores Supplies 13.17; Carquest

Auto Parts Stores Supplies 13.17;

Carquest Auto Parts Stores Sup-

plies 13.17; Carquest Auto Parts

Stores Vehicle Gasoline 26.34; Car-

son Thelander Professional Ser-

vices 90.00; Cash from Nebras-

kaLand National Bank Dues and

Fees 5.00; Cash from Nebras-

kaLand National Bank Supplies

12.28; CashWa Distributing Food

3,780.40; CashWa Distributing

Food 92,875.06; Central Commu-

nity College GI Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 500.00; Central Hydraulic

Syst & Equip Tires and Parts 99.00;

Central Restaurant Products Sup-

plies 7,331.29; Ceramic Shop Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 50.25;

Charter Communications Supplies

36.85; Charter Communications

Other Communication 10,634.14;

Charter Communications Other

Communication 23.67; Charter

Communications Miscellaneous

Expenditure 18.40; Chesterman

Co. Supplies 1,792.30; Chesterman

Co. Miscellaneous Expenditure

55.20; Chesterman Co. Food

3,422.25; Chris Mroczek Profes-

sional Services 116.00; Cindy

Pawloski Travel 48.23; Cintia Lon-

goria Miscellaneous Expenditure

62.07; City Of Kearney Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 30.23; City Of

Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gaso-

line 2,019.39; City Of Kearney Fuel

Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 3,142.09;

City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle

Gasoline 249.27; City Of Kearney

Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 195.44;

City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle

Gasoline 56.89; City Of Kearney

Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 135.73;

City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle

Gasoline 144.95; City Of Kearney

Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 152.72;

City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle

Gasoline 201.25; City of Kearney

School Resource Office Security

Officer 6,447.30; Comfy Bowl Inc

Miscellaneous Expenditure 75.00;

COMPanion Corporation Dues and

Fees 804.00; Computer Hardware

Inc Kearney TechnologyRelated

Hardware 260,015.00; Computer

Hardware Inc Kearney Technology

Software 12,618.74; Copycat Print-

ing Inc Advertising 217.65; Corn-

husker International Tires and Parts

56.77; Council for Professional

Recognition Supplies 321.00; Crete

High School Dues and Fees

160.00; Culligan Of Kearney Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 31.00; Cul-

ligan Of Kearney Supplies 125.10;

Culligan Of Kearney Repairs &

Maintenance Services 125.00; Cul-

ligan Of Kearney Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 33.00; Culligan Of Kear-

ney Miscellaneous Expenditure

42.00; D B Nebraska Service Co

Repairs & Maintenance Services

1,248.00; Dallas Brass Inc Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 95.00; Dan-

ielle Burkett Professional Services

120.00; Dan's Sanitation Inc Gar-

bage 122.74; Dan's Sanitation Inc

Garbage 0.26; DAS State Ac-

counting Central Finance Pur-

chased Service Telephone 232.49;

Dawson Public Power District Elec-

tricity 757.78; Dawson Public

Power District Electricity 1.60;Dean

Riedel Professional Services 68.00;

Deb Baumgartner Travel 26.88; De-

nise Kaps Family Sales 25.05;

Derek Luke Professional Services

100.00; Desiree John Travel 5.99;

Desiree John Travel 8.79; Desiree

John Travel 26.32; Deterdings Sup-

plies 16.99; DHHS Licensure Unit

Professional Services 360.00;

DHHS Drinking Water Professional

Services 40.00; Divas Floral Sup-

plies 129.00; Donald D Koller Sup

plies 171.38; Eakes Office Solu-

tions Supplies 2,531.66; Eakes Of-

fice Solutions Supplies 88.59;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

288.24; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies 1,642.90; Eakes Office

Solutions Supplies 336.30; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies 435.35;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

9.20; Eakes Office Solutions Sup-

plies 49.40; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies 116.88; Eakes Office So-

lutions Supplies 27.96; Eakes Of-

fice Solutions Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 36.28; Eakes Office Solu-

tions Miscellaneous Expenditure

7.27; Eakes Office Solutions Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 3.82; Eakes

Office Solutions Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 818.99; Earl May Garden

Center Supplies 5.88; Echo Group

Inc. Supplies 607.87; Ecolab Sup-

plies 552.00; Eli O'Dey Professional

Services 110.00; Elsmore Swim

Shop Supplies 333.00; Eric Trettel

Professional Services 125.00; Eric

Trettel Professional Services

250.00; Eric Trettel Professional

Services 125.00; Erin Small Sup-

plies 250.50; ESU 10 Sped Tui-

tion/Agencies 134.08; ESU 10

Sped Tuition/Agencies 3,138.62;

ESU 10 Sped Tuition/Agencies

699.36; ESU 10 Sped Tuition/Age-

ncies 1,975.78; ESU 10 Sped Tui-

tion/Agencies 604.62; ESU 10 Sup-

plies 40.00; ESU 10 Sped Tuition/-

Agencies 334.39; ESU 10 Sped Tu-

ition/Agencies 408.67; ESU 3

Travel 10.00; Expression Wear Inc

Miscellaneous Expenditure 36.00;

Expression Wear Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure 88.00; Farmers Union

Coop Assn Supplies 26.40; Farm-

ers Union Coop Assn Vehicle Gas-

oline 861.62; Farmers Union Coop

Assn Vehicle Gasoline 389.70; FJH

Music Company Inc. Supplies

75.00; Flinn Scientific Inc Supplies

866.23; Frontier Purchased Service

Telephone 1,916.37; Fun Express

LLC Miscellaneous Expenditure

77.78; Gallup Lockbox Supplies

899.55; Gallup Lockbox Profes-

sional Services 399.85; Gartner &

Associates Co Inc Supplies

2,661.00; Gimkit, Inc. Supplies

650.00; goBulk.com Supplies

79.97; Grainger Supplies 13.27;

Grant Carter Professional Services

170.00; Gray Manufacturing Com-

pany Inc. Heavy Duty Equipment

37,338.00; Gustave A Larson Com-

pany Supplies 2,087.17; Harco

Athletic Reconditioning Inc Sup-

plies 6,970.00; Heartland Curbing &

Landscaping Snow Services

300.00; Heidy Boteo Professional

Services 120.00; Hiland Dairy

Foods Food 21,658.76; Hobby

Lobby Stores Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure 40.35; Hobby Lobby

Stores Inc Supplies 5.92; Holmes

Plumbing & Htg Supplies 800.49;

Holmes Plumbing & Htg Supplies

71.48; Hometown Leasing Rentals

of Equipment and Vehicles

17,400.48; HOSA Future Health

Professionals Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 200.00; Hospitality

Education Foundation Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 60.00; HyVee Ac-

counts Receivable Explore 70.81;

HyVee Accounts Receivable Sup-

plies 58.75; HyVee Accounts Re-

ceivable Food 218.61; HyVee Ac-

counts Receivable Miscellaneous

Expenditure 366.91; HyVee Ac-

counts Receivable Miscellaneous

Expenditure 19.98; HyVee Ac-

counts Receivable Food 314.70; Il-

luminate Education Inc Profes-

sional Services 9,674.60; Inte-

grated Life Choices Pupil Services

4,569.64; Intellicom Other Equip-

ment 1,128.75; Jack Lederman Co

Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure

739.93; Jack Lederman Co Inc Re-

pairs & Maintenance Services

705.74; Jackie Arens Travel 35.95;

Jacob Novicki Professional Ser-

vices 125.00; Janet Brandt Travel

14.34; Janet Stephens Professional

Services 90.00; Jayden Nicole

Hove Professional Services 90.00;

Jeana Peterson Travel 55.27; Jef-

frey Schwartz Professional Ser-

vices 66.00; Jenney Peterson Pro-

fessional Services 90.00; Jesse

Florang Travel 76.22; John William

Masker Professional Services

68.00; Johnson Controls Inc Build-

ing Acquitions and Improvements

41,738.66; Johnstone Supply Sup-

plies 141.21; Johnstone Supply

Supplies 6,994.11; Johnstone Sup-

ply Supplies 39.87; Johnstone Sup-

ply Supplies 65.94; Jon Beggs Pro-

fessional Services 150.00; Joshua

Reinertson Professional Services

125.00; Kassi Richards Profes-

sional Services 120.00; Kate Mur-

phy Travel 49.17; Katelyn Butler

Travel 16.02; Kathe Cox Supplies

6.98; Kathy Fisher Travel 9.30;

Kearney Ace Hardware Supplies

44.64; Kearney Ace Hardware Sup-

plies 28.57; Kearney Area Chamber

Of Commerce Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 10,503.39; Kearney Area

Solid Landfill City Of Kear Profes-

sional Services 314.61; Kearney

Hub Advertising 155.56; Kearney

Hub Advertising 342.89; Kearney

Hub Advertising 491.93; Kearney

Pub SchFoundation Professional

Services 13,696.28; Kearney Pub

SchFoundation Professional Ser-

vices 10,050.71; Kearney Winlectric

Co Supplies 1,610.60; Kearney

Winnelson Supplies 5,553.13;

Kearney Winnelson Supplies

406.69; Kelcee Bacon Professional

Services 125.00; Kelly Supply Co

Supplies 48.60; Kelly Supply Co

Supplies 40.50; Kennedy Berke

Professional Services 90.00;

Kidwell Repairs & Maintenance

Services 32.19; Kristie Arnold Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 57.77; Kyle

Heilbrun Travel 21.95; Lamina-

tor.com Inc Supplies 93.00; Lami-

nator.com Inc Supplies 55.23;

Laminator.com Inc Supplies 56.48;

Laminator.com Inc Supplies 55.23;

Laminator.com Inc Supplies

184.42; Lanette Puccini Profes-

sional Services 120.00; Layne

Moore Professional Services

125.00; Layne Moore Professional

Services 90.00; Learning AZ Text-

books 648.00; Learning AZ Sup-

plies 72.00; Leisa McConnell Travel

52.04; Leisa McConnell Travel

83.97; Liberty Hardwoods Inc Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 4,739.57;

Lillian Bombeck Professional Ser-

vices 60.00; Lincoln East High

School Dues and Fees 18.00; Lin-

coln High School Dues and Fees

120.00; Lincoln North Star High

School Dues and Fees 200.00; Lin-

coln Southwest High School Dues

and Fees 164.00; Lindsie Thiems

Supplies 108.96; Lisa A Martenson

Travel 16.13; Lisa Rademacher

Supplies 71.91; Literacy Resources

LLC Supplies 67.99; Literacy Re-

sources LLC Supplies 345.56; Lit-

eracy Resources LLC Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 67.98; Lori Keller

Travel 12.15; Lori McCollough

Travel 6.80; Lori McCollough Travel

6.80; Lori McCollough Travel 9.07;

Lou's Sporting Goods Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 830.96; Lou's

Sporting Goods Uniforms 992.88;

Lou's Sporting Goods Supplies

624.00; Macey Rae Carpenter Pro-

fessional Services 90.00; Mackin

Educational Resources Library Re-

ferances 163.40; Madeline Sorgea

Professional Services 120.00; Mag-

gie Lynn Heaton Professional Ser-

vices 120.00; Mailgun Technolo-

gies Inc Technology Software

325.00; Makayla Harmon Supplies

72.24; Mandy Farber Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 35.00; Margaret

Redman Professional Services

90.00; Mark A. Bowman Profes-

sional Services 75.00; Mark Stute

Miscellaneous Expenditure 39.99;

Martin Kracl Professional Services

125.00; Martin Kracl Professional

Services 110.00; Martin Kracl Pro-

fessional Services 125.00; Martin

Kracl Professional Services 125.00;

Marty Albrecht Professional Ser-

vices 90.00; Mary VanIngenSchade

Professional Services 120.00; Mas-

ters True Value Supplies 18.98;

Masters True Value Supplies

192.69; Masters True Value Repairs

& Maintenance Services 160.00;

Matheson Linweld Supplies 725.12;

Matheson Linweld Supplies 920.76;

Matheson Linweld Supplies 29.59;

Maverick Industries Inc Profes-

sional Services 909.50; McKenna

Watson Professional Services

90.00; Megan Schmidt Supplies

117.54; Menards Kearney Supplies

227.14; Menards Kearney Supplies

314.57; Menards Kearney Supplies

23.51; Menards Kearney Supplies

186.93; Menards Kearney Supplies

75.94; Menards Kearney Supplies

88.26; Menards Kearney Miscella-

neous Expenditure 1,134.15; Men-

ards Kearney Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 22.32; Metal Doors &

Hardware Co Supplies 378.00; Mi6

Pizza, Inc Supplies 31.96; Mi6

Pizza, Inc Supplies 192.00; Mi6

Pizza, Inc Food 3,548.35; Mi6

Pizza, Inc Food 38.84; Michelle

DeVries Travel 20.94; Michelle

Rodriguez Professional Services

90.00; Midwest Connect Postage

13.75; Midwest Connect Postage

3.85; Midwest Connect Postage

28.75; Midwest Connect Supplies

20.35; Midwest Connect Supplies

5.50; Midwest Connect Postage

4.05; Midwest Connect Postage

39.35; Midwest Connect Postage

89.27; Midwest Connect Postage

44.37; Midwest Connect Postage

4.57; Midwest Connect Postage

9.35; Midwest Connect Postage

102.87; Midwest Connect Postage

13.91; Midwest Connect Postage

490.02; Midwest Connect Postage

27.57; Midwest Connect Miscella-

neous Expenditure 187.38; Mid-

west Connect Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 76.96; Midwest Connect

Postage 47.62; Midwest Connect

Postage 10.79; Millard West High

School Dues and Fees 163.00 ;

Miller Signs Professional Services

156.00 ; Mindi Heese Travel 10.75;

Monte Kratzenstein Professional

Services 125.00; Moonlight Em-

broidery & Screen Print Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 568 .50; Morgan

Bird Travel 4.09; Morgan Bird

Travel 20.44; Morgan Bird Travel

16.35; Morris Press & Office Sup-

plies Miscellaneous Expenditure

565.00; NAEA District 6 Agriculture

Education Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 283.50; NASBNE Association

of School Boards Travel 275.00;

NASBNE Association of School

Boards Travel 55.00; Nathan

LeFeber Travel 40.18; National As-

sociation for Music Education Dues

and Fees 135.00; NCSANebraska

Council of School Admin Travel

50.00; NCSANebraska Council of

School Admin Travel 90.00;

NCSANebraska Council of School

Admin Dues and Fees 90.00; NDE

Early Childhood Training Center

Travel 20.00; Nebraska Central

Equipment Co Tires and Parts

46.65; Nebraska FBLA Miscella-

neous Expenditure 710.00; Ne-

braska FCCLA Dues and Fees

360.00; Nebraska Public Power

District Miscellaneous Expenditure

208.01; Nebraska Public Power

District Electricity 72,918.68; Ne-

braska State Bandmasters Associ-

ation Miscellaneous Expenditure

100.00; Nebraska State Bandmas-

ters Association Dues and Fees

130.00; New Life Assembly Profes-

sional Services 152.00; New Life

Assembly Travel 50.00; Nicole Pe-

terson Travel 19.54; Northwestern

Energy Natural Gas 14,434.72;

NSAA Supplies 112.00; Office De-

pot Inc Supplies 67.91; Omaha Mu-

sic Therapy LLC Pupil Services

885.60; Omaha Westside High

School Dues and Fees 200.00;

Omaha World Herald Advertising

1,378.00; One Source Professional

Services 416.00; One Source Dues

and Fees 40.00; One Source Dues

and Fees 5.00; Paige Garringer

Travel 74.48; PANOGOLD Baking

Co. Food 3,950.21; Patrick O'Neill

Professional Services 90.00; PC

Parts Plus, LLC Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services 1,201.72; Peak In-

terests LLC Food 3,272.00; PEP

CO, Inc. Professional Services

1,460.00; Perry Guthery Haasa &

Gessford PC LLO Contracted Legal

Services 570.00; PetSmart Sup-

plies 8.64; Phi Beta Lambda of

Chadron Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 10.00; Pioneer Square Brands

Inc. TechnologyRelated Hardware

354.48; Platinum Awards & Gifts

Miscellaneous Expenditure 14.35;

Platte Valley Communications Re-

pairs & Maintenance Services

1,003.01; Platte Valley Laboratories

Professional Services 50.00; Quill

Corporation Supplies 144.10; Quill

Corporation Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 149.10; Randall E Coil

Professional Services 90.00; Really

Good Stuff Inc Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 29.99; RevTrak Supplies

19.95; Rhonda Moseley Travel

36.46; Riddell Supplies 517.25;

RMH Systems Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 367.46; RMH Systems

Supplies 367.46; rSchool Today

Miscellaneous Expenditure 360.00;

Safelite Fulfillment IncSafelite Au-

togl Tires and Parts 829.97; Sa-

mantha Heuson Professional Ser-

vices 180.00; Samantha Heuson

Travel 60.00; Sandra Jacqueline

Jaques Professional Services

150.00; Sarah Plonkey Travel

10.98; Sayler Screenprinting Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure 112.00;

Scholastic Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 27.00; Scholastic Supplies

186.78; Scholastic Miscellaneous

Expenditure 75.00; Scholastic

Book Fairs Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 3,106.87; Scholastic Book

Fairs Miscellaneous Expenditure

1,628.60; Scholastic Book Fairs

Miscellaneous Expenditure

2,542.68; Scholastic Inc. Supplies

2,766.41; School Specialty Inc

Supplies 13.27; School Specialty

Inc Supplies 767.94; SCHOOLSin

Furniture and Fixtures 271.55;

Scott Schukar Professional Ser-

vices 68.00; Shane Godtel Profes-

sional Services 170.00; Shawna

Cochrane Professional Services

187.50; Shelbi Miller Professional

Services 90.00; Shelby Riedel Mile-

age Paid to Parents 257.15; Shred-

ding Solutions Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 45.00; SIGNWarehouse

Miscellaneous Expenditure 328.49;

Skyler Krull Professional Services

120.00; Smiling Faces Academy,

Inc. Professional Services

1,836.25; Smiling Faces Academy,

Inc. Travel 365.00; SpartanNash

Family Fresh Supplies 99.83; Spar-

tanNash Family Fresh Food

104.17; Spracklin Chiropractic

Physicals 90.00; Spracklin Chiro-

practic Physicals 90.00; Stacy

Bean Travel 18.03; State Fire Mar-

shal Office Professional Services

1,188.00; Stephanie Jacobsen

Travel 22.06; Sterling Computers

TechnologyRelated Hardware

163.65; Stetson Buildings Products

Inc Supplies 975.00; SupplyWorks

Supplies 18,049.52; SupplyWorks

Supplies 49.68; Tatum Vondra Pro-

fessional Services 120.00; Tatum

Vondra Professional Services

60.00; Taylor Miigerl Professional

Services 180.00; Taylor Miigerl

Travel 30.00; Teacher Synergy Inc

Miscellaneous Expenditure 31.99;

Teacher Synergy Inc Supplies

77.99; Teresa Schnoor Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 159.98; Tessa Ma-

rie Lefever Professional Services

90.00; The Dent Popper Inc. Re-

pairs & Maintenance Services

525.00; The Filter Shop Inc Sup-

plies 626.94; The Lockmobile Sup-

plies 7.35; Time for Kids Textbooks

Consumables 574.20; Timothy S

Higgins Professional Services

90.00; Timothy Valleau Professional

Services 126.00; Tracy McCoy

Travel 15.29; TriCounty Glass Inc

Repairs & Maintenance Services

1,687.25; Trisha Abels Travel

17.47; Tyler Fitzke Professional

Services 104.00; Tyler Wong Pro-

fessional Services 180.00; ULINE

Supplies 1,370.98; UNK Athletic

Department Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 10,000.00; UNK Athletic

Department Dues and Fees 140.00;

UNK Athletic Department Dues

and Fees 300.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

38.51; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies 239.52; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

35.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Instructional Materials

79.24; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies 305.70; US Bank

Cardmember Service Dues and

Fees 30.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Transportation Charges

62.12; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies 514.80; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

50.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Dues and Fees 280.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Dues

and Fees 320.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Advertising

499.54; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies 235.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

150.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Professional Services

283.48; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies 8.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

203.50; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies 83.82; US Bank

Cardmember Service Driver Li-

cense/Criminal History 15.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Profes-

sional Services 60.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Professional

Services 40.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Miscellane-

ous Expenditure 355.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Transporta-

tion Charges 27.47; US Bank

Cardmember Service Transporta-

tion Charges 81.43; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

519.40; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies 140.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

140.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies 140.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

140.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

541.37; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies 1,914.48; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 3,360.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 30.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 492.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure 100.00; US

Foods Inc Food 6,688.86; Verdis

Group LLC Professional Services

1,750.00; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone 109.64;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone 53.33; Verizon Wire-

less Purchased Service Telephone

56.31; Verizon Wireless Purchased

Service Telephone 18.77; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone 18.77; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone 85.40;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone 18.77; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone 18.77; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone 18.77;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone 18.77; Verizon Wire-

less Purchased Service Telephone

18.77; Verizon Wireless Purchased

Service Telephone 46.54; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone 18.77; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone 216.20;

Vernon Library Supplies, Inc. Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure

310.27;W.T. Cox Subscriptions Pe-

riodicals 75.32; Walmart Commu-

nity BRC Supplies 151.42; Walmart

Community BRC Supplies

1,359.82; Walsworth Publishing

Company Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture 13,534.77; WarrenT Drain

Cleaners & Plum Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services 195.00; WeVideo

Supplies 467.00; Wichita State Uni-

versity Miscellaneous Expenditure

250.00; William V MacGill & Co

Supplies 62.45; Yandas Music

TechnologyRelated Repairs and

Maintenance 120.00; Yandas Mu-

sic Miscellaneous Expenditure

160.00; York High School Dues

and Fees 168.00; Zach Markussen

Professional Services 60.00;

ZanerBloser Inc Textbooks Con-

sumables 134.62;

SPECIAL BUILDING FUND

CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR

MARCH 2021

Vendor Description Amount

 

Airtame US Inc. Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

4,015.00; BD Construction Building

Acquitions and Improvements

33,033.19; Platte Valley Communi-

cations Building Acquitions and Im-

provements 28.71; Premier Rental

Purchase Building Acquitions and

Improvements 7,500.00; WILKINS

ArchitectureDesignPlanning Build-

ing Acquitions and Improvements

13,981.19

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, March 23, 2021 at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

Board Room located at 1512 Cen-

tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 9:45 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact the ADA Coordina-

tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

DRY LAND FARM GROUND

FOR LEASE

 

The Central Nebraska Public

Power and Irrigation District (herei-

nafter called the "District") desires

to lease to the highest bidder(s) the

following dry land farm ground:

Parcel #1 (Dry Land) 163 acres

+/- A Tract of land located in the

Northeast Quarter and the South-

east Quarter of Section 5, Town-

ship 8 North, Range 22, Gosper

County, containing 76.9 acres,

more or less, and a Tract of land lo-

cated in the Southwest Quarter of

Section 33, Township 9 North,

Range 22, Dawson County, con-

taining 35.7 acres, more or less, all

West of the 6th P.M., Nebraska

(East side of Johnson Lake); and a

Tract of land located in the North

Half of the Northwest and the West

Half of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 32, Township 9 North,

Range 22 West of the 6th P.M.,

Dawson County, Nebraska (Nort-

heast side of Johnson Lake), con-

taining 50.4 acres, more or less.

Future direct payment amounts are

dependent upon the current Farm

Bill being rolled over or a new Farm

Bill being passed. Please contact

the county Farm Service Agency

for more information, if needed.

The District reserves the right to

reject all bids. Parcel #1 will be

available for possession on April 1,

2021 with a five-year lease term.

Interested parties must submit

bids detailing the cash rent per

acre for Parcel #1.

All sealed bids must be filed in

the Office of the Purchasing Agent

of the District at 415 Lincoln Street,

Holdrege, Nebraska 68949-0740,

not later than 10:00 a.m., local

time, March 23, 2021, at which

time all bids will be publicly opened

and read aloud in the presence of

bidders and their representatives.

Approval of a bid by the Board of

Directors of the District will consti-

tute the lease between the parties.

Bids may not be withdrawn after

10:00 a.m., local time, March 23,

2021, and no bids will be consid-

ered that are delivered to the Pur-

chasing Agent after said time.

