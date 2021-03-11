Legal notices: March 11, 2021

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned limited liability
company has been formed under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The name of the company is 1711
Kearney Apartments, LLC and the
initial designated office of the lim-
ited liability company is 1701 W.
35th. St. NE 68845. The initial des-
ignated agent is Andrew Sullivan
and his address is 1701 W. 35th St.
Kearney, NE 68845. The general
nature of the business is to engage
in and do any lawful act concerning
any and all lawful business, other
than banking or insurance, for
which the limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
Nebraska.
The company commenced exist-
ence on the 9th day of March, 2021
which is the date of the filing of the
certificate of organization within the
secretary of State, and shall have
perpetual existence.
The affairs of the company shall
be conducted by the members as
provided for in the operating agree-
ment.
1711 Kearney Apartments, LLC
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
CALL ORDER: 405
CONTRACT ID: 4781X
FEDERAL PROJECT NO.
STP-30-4(161)
LOCATION: US-30, GIBBON -
SHELTON
IN COUNTIES: HALL, BUFFALO
The Nebraska Department of
Transportation will receive sealed
bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-
fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-
coln, until 1:30 PM on March 18,
2021. At that time the bids will be
opened and read.
Bids will be opened and the bid
totals will be read via Webex. The
Webex information will be available
on the BidX Letting webpage a
minimum of 2 days prior to the
opening, and can be found by se-
lecting the applicable letting from:
ttings
Plans, specifications, and addi-
tional letting information may be
found at the Nebraska Department
of Transportation's Web Site at
iness-center/business-opp/h-
wy-bridge-lp/.
This project is funded under the
Federal-Aid Highway Act, all ap-
propriate Federal requirements will
apply.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
CALL ORDER: 450
CONTRACT ID: M40036
STATE PROJECT NO. M40036
LOCATION: DISTRICT 4 EROSION
CONTROL
IN COUNTIES: ADAMS, BUFFALO,
CLAY, FILLMORE, GREELEY,
HAMILTON, HOWARD, MERRICK,
NANCE, NUCKOLLS, POLK,
SHERMAN, THAYER, VALLEY,
WEBSTER, YORK, HALL
The Nebraska Department of
Transportation will receive sealed
bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-
fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-
coln, until 1:30 PM on March 18,
2021. At that time the bids will be
opened and read.
Bids will be opened and the bid
totals will be read via Webex. The
Webex information will be available
on the BidX Letting webpage a
minimum of 2 days prior to the
opening, and can be found by se-
lecting the applicable letting from:
ttings
Plans, specifications, and addi-
tional letting information may be
found at the Nebraska Department
of Transportation's Web Site at
iness-center/business-opp/h-
wy-bridge-lp/
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
CALL ORDER: 455
CONTRACT ID: M40035 STATE
PROJECT NO. M40035
LOCATION: DISTRICT 4 GRADING
IN COUNTIES: ADAMS, BUFFALO,
CLAY, FILLMORE, GREELEY,
HAMILTON, HOWARD, MERRICK,
NANCE, NUCKOLLS, POLK,
SHERMAN, THAYER, VALLEY,
WEBSTER, YORK, HALL
The Nebraska Department of
Transportation will receive sealed
bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-
fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-
coln, until 1:30 PM on March 18,
2021. At that time the bids will be
opened and read.
Bids will be opened and the bid
totals will be read via Webex. The
Webex information will be available
on the BidX Letting webpage a
minimum of 2 days prior to the
opening, and can be found by se-
lecting the applicable letting from:
ttings
Plans, specifications, and addi-
tional letting information may be
found at the Nebraska Department
of Transportation's Web Site at
iness-center/business-opp/h-
wy-bridge-lp/.
Notice of Meeting
A regular meeting of the Central
Community College Board of Gov-
ernors will be held at 1:00 p.m.,
Thursday, March 18, 2021, in the
College Administrative Offices,
3134 West Highway 34, Grand Is-
land, NE. As allowed by the gover-
nor, a WebEx connection will also
be available. A work session will be
held in the same location at noon.
The meeting agenda, which will be
kept current, is available for public
inspection in the College Pres-
ident’s office, 3134 West Highway
34, Grand Island, NE and on the
college website: https://mee-
nization/CCC. A live video stream
of the meeting can be viewed at
KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
DISTRICT #7
CLAIMS TO BE PAID IN
MARCH 2021
PUBLICATION OF CHECKS
Vendor Description Amount
A Parts Warehouse Tires and
Parts 150.15; Aaron Dueker Profes-
sional Services 104.00; Adventure
Enterprises LLC Transportation
Charges 247.40; Adventure Enter-
prises LLC Transportation Charges
427.60; Ainsworth Community
Schools Miscellaneous Expenditure
3,384.20; Airtame US Inc. Technol-
ogyRelated Hardware 1,222.00;
Alexis Dodd Professional Services
90.00; Alexis Pennington Miscella-
neous Expenditure 46.34; Alexis
Quintana Arredondo Professional
Services 90.00; All City Garage
Door LLC Repairs & Maintenance
Services 650.00; All Makes Auto
Supply Tires and Parts 82.05; All
Makes Auto Supply Supplies
685.04; All Makes Auto Supply Ve-
hicle Gasoline 202.50; All Makes
Auto Supply Vehicle Gasoline
22.50; All Makes Auto Supply Tires
and Parts 76.48; All Makes Auto
Supply Tires and Parts 35.99; All
Makes Auto Supply Tires and Parts
4.08; Almquist Maltzahn Galawa
Luth Professional Services
1,540.00; Alpha Rehabilitation Pupil
Services 172.11; Alpha Rehabilita-
tion Pupil Services 38.86; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 277.86;
Amazon Capital Services Supplies
49.98; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 254.26; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies 61.58; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 64.74;
Amazon Capital Services Supplies
78.26; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 103.96; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies 748.23; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 156.72;
Amazon Capital Services Supplies
79.74; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 137.86; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies 331.21; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 167.49;
Amazon Capital Services Technol-
ogy Software 82.20; Amazon Capi-
tal Services Explore 40.14; Ama-
zon Capital Services Supplies
59.52; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 16.59; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies 296.99; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 11.98;
Amazon Capital Services Supplies
121.86; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 52.00; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies 160.31; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 248.60;
Amazon Capital Services Supplies
85.93; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 75.99; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies 12.99; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 141.45;
Amazon Capital Services AudioVis-
ual Materials 42.95; Amazon Capi-
tal Services Furniture and Fixtures
505.93; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 56.94; Amazon Capital
Services TechnologyRelated Hard-
ware 2,496.49; Amazon Capital
Services Travel 49.90; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 29.95;
Amazon Capital Services Supplies
232.98; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies 92.55; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies 25.41; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies 269.10;
Amazon Capital Services Miscella-
neous Expenditure 194.45; Amazon
Capital Services Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 194.45; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies 46.48; Amazon
Capital Services Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 233.38; Amazon Capital
Services Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 722.78; Amazon Capital Ser-
vices Miscellaneous Expenditure
574.42; Amazon Capital Services
Miscellaneous Expenditure 31.99;
Amazon Capital Services Miscella-
neous Expenditure 349.98; Amazon
Capital Services Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 38.95; Amazon Capital
Services Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 159.13; Amazon Capital Ser-
vices Miscellaneous Expenditure
114.37; Amazon Capital Services
Miscellaneous Expenditure 149.00;
Amazon Capital Services Miscella-
neous Expenditure 500.00; Amazon
Capital Services Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 199.04; Amazon Capital
Services Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 49.95; Amazon Capital Ser-
vices Miscellaneous Expenditure
87.13; Amazon Capital Services
Miscellaneous Expenditure 70.93;
Amazon Capital Services Miscella-
neous Expenditure 312.34; Amazon
Capital Services Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 392.69; Amazon Capital
Services Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 65.04; Amazon Capital Ser-
vices Supplies 148.95; American
Red CrossHealth & Safety Svcs
Employee Training and Develop-
ment Services 40.00; American
Solutions for Business Supplies
370.45; Amsterdam Printing Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 98.42; Amy
Otto Travel 4.60; Amy Otto Travel
19.53; Andrew Fitzke Professional
Services 104.00; Angela Wright
Miscellaneous Expenditure 25.39;
Animoto Inc Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 90.00; Anna Burkink Pro-
fessional Services 90.00; Apple Inc
Supplies 11.98; Apple Inc Repairs
& Maintenance Services 207.40;
Apple Market Food 58.56; Archway
Textbooks Supplementals 858.00;
Arnold Motor Supply Tires and
Parts 29.63; Asael Arevalo Profes-
sional Services 60.00; Aspen
Luebbe Professional Services
55.00; Aspen Luebbe Professional
Services 125.00; Aspen Luebbe
Professional Services 67.50; As-
pen Luebbe Professional Services
125.00; Association for Middle
School Education Miscellaneous
Expenditure 110.97; AUCA Chi-
cago Lockbox Uniforms 938.95;
AUCA Chicago Lockbox Uniforms
184.72; August Fishell Professional
Services 170.00; August Fishell
Professional Services 66.00; Aurora
Public Schools Dues and Fees
100.00; Austin Stiers Professional
Services 100.00; Awards Unlimited
Supplies 243.19; Axtell High
School Sped Tuition/Schools
4,180.89; BD Construction Snow
Services 2,654.58; Bells Construc-
tion & Curb Grinding Professional
Services 470.00; Benjamin Dillon
Professional Services 220.00; Ben-
jamin Dillon Professional Services
60.00; Benjamin Dillon Professional
Services 160.00; Benjamin Klein
Professional Services 80.00; Best
Western West Hills Inn Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 432.00; BH Media
Group Inc. Periodicals 19.95; Black
Hills Energy Natural Gas 1,221.07;
Black Hills Energy Natural Gas
2.57; Blick Art Materials Il Supplies
5.24; Brian A Grupe Professional
Services 90.00; Brianna Rae Man-
gers Professional Services 90.00;
Brodart Co Supplies 54.56; BSN
Sports Sport Supply Grp Miscella-
neous Expenditure 1,007.50; Buf-
falo County RediMix Snow Ser-
vices 13,400.00; Buffalo Outdoor
Power LLC Supplies 72.23; Build-
ers HowTo Warehouse Supplies
268.95; Builders HowTo Ware-
house Supplies 33.84; Builders
HowTo Warehouse Supplies
339.99; Builders HowTo Ware-
house Miscellaneous Expenditure
821.89; Bus Parts Warehouse Tires
and Parts 173.95; Bus Parts Ware-
house Tires and Parts 116.65; Bus
Parts Warehouse Tires and Parts
29.72; Cade Connell Professional
Services 55.00; Cade Connell Pro-
fessional Services 67.50; Cara Car-
ranza Travel 10.75; Carl Fischer,
LLC Supplies 20.00; Carl Whitney
Sand & Gravel Snow Services
8,375.00; Carl Whitney Sand &
Gravel Supplies 2,128.00; Carol
Helleberg Contracted Educational
137.50; Carol Kenton Travel 5.49;
Carol Kenton Travel 33.63; Caroline
Freeman Family Sales 10.75;
Carquest Auto Parts Stores Vehicle
Gasoline 210.72; Carquest Auto
Parts Stores Vehicle Gasoline
250.23; Carquest Auto Parts Stores
Supplies 13.17; Carquest Auto
Parts Stores Supplies 13.17;
Carquest Auto Parts Stores Sup-
plies 13.17; Carquest Auto Parts
Stores Supplies 13.17; Carquest
Auto Parts Stores Supplies 13.34;
Carquest Auto Parts Stores Sup-
plies 13.17; Carquest Auto Parts
Stores Supplies 13.17; Carquest
Auto Parts Stores Supplies 13.17;
Carquest Auto Parts Stores Sup-
plies 13.17; Carquest Auto Parts
Stores Vehicle Gasoline 26.34; Car-
son Thelander Professional Ser-
vices 90.00; Cash from Nebras-
kaLand National Bank Dues and
Fees 5.00; Cash from Nebras-
kaLand National Bank Supplies
12.28; CashWa Distributing Food
3,780.40; CashWa Distributing
Food 92,875.06; Central Commu-
nity College GI Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 500.00; Central Hydraulic
Syst & Equip Tires and Parts 99.00;
Central Restaurant Products Sup-
plies 7,331.29; Ceramic Shop Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 50.25;
Charter Communications Supplies
36.85; Charter Communications
Other Communication 10,634.14;
Charter Communications Other
Communication 23.67; Charter
Communications Miscellaneous
Expenditure 18.40; Chesterman
Co. Supplies 1,792.30; Chesterman
Co. Miscellaneous Expenditure
55.20; Chesterman Co. Food
3,422.25; Chris Mroczek Profes-
sional Services 116.00; Cindy
Pawloski Travel 48.23; Cintia Lon-
goria Miscellaneous Expenditure
62.07; City Of Kearney Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 30.23; City Of
Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gaso-
line 2,019.39; City Of Kearney Fuel
Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 3,142.09;
City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle
Gasoline 249.27; City Of Kearney
Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 195.44;
City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle
Gasoline 56.89; City Of Kearney
Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 135.73;
City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle
Gasoline 144.95; City Of Kearney
Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gasoline 152.72;
City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle
Gasoline 201.25; City of Kearney
School Resource Office Security
Officer 6,447.30; Comfy Bowl Inc
Miscellaneous Expenditure 75.00;
COMPanion Corporation Dues and
Fees 804.00; Computer Hardware
Inc Kearney TechnologyRelated
Hardware 260,015.00; Computer
Hardware Inc Kearney Technology
Software 12,618.74; Copycat Print-
ing Inc Advertising 217.65; Corn-
husker International Tires and Parts
56.77; Council for Professional
Recognition Supplies 321.00; Crete
High School Dues and Fees
160.00; Culligan Of Kearney Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 31.00; Cul-
ligan Of Kearney Supplies 125.10;
Culligan Of Kearney Repairs &
Maintenance Services 125.00; Cul-
ligan Of Kearney Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 33.00; Culligan Of Kear-
ney Miscellaneous Expenditure
42.00; D B Nebraska Service Co
Repairs & Maintenance Services
1,248.00; Dallas Brass Inc Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 95.00; Dan-
ielle Burkett Professional Services
120.00; Dan's Sanitation Inc Gar-
bage 122.74; Dan's Sanitation Inc
Garbage 0.26; DAS State Ac-
counting Central Finance Pur-
chased Service Telephone 232.49;
Dawson Public Power District Elec-
tricity 757.78; Dawson Public
Power District Electricity 1.60;Dean
Riedel Professional Services 68.00;
Deb Baumgartner Travel 26.88; De-
nise Kaps Family Sales 25.05;
Derek Luke Professional Services
100.00; Desiree John Travel 5.99;
Desiree John Travel 8.79; Desiree
John Travel 26.32; Deterdings Sup-
plies 16.99; DHHS Licensure Unit
Professional Services 360.00;
DHHS Drinking Water Professional
Services 40.00; Divas Floral Sup-
plies 129.00; Donald D Koller Sup
plies 171.38; Eakes Office Solu-
tions Supplies 2,531.66; Eakes Of-
fice Solutions Supplies 88.59;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
288.24; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies 1,642.90; Eakes Office
Solutions Supplies 336.30; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies 435.35;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
9.20; Eakes Office Solutions Sup-
plies 49.40; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies 116.88; Eakes Office So-
lutions Supplies 27.96; Eakes Of-
fice Solutions Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 36.28; Eakes Office Solu-
tions Miscellaneous Expenditure
7.27; Eakes Office Solutions Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 3.82; Eakes
Office Solutions Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 818.99; Earl May Garden
Center Supplies 5.88; Echo Group
Inc. Supplies 607.87; Ecolab Sup-
plies 552.00; Eli O'Dey Professional
Services 110.00; Elsmore Swim
Shop Supplies 333.00; Eric Trettel
Professional Services 125.00; Eric
Trettel Professional Services
250.00; Eric Trettel Professional
Services 125.00; Erin Small Sup-
plies 250.50; ESU 10 Sped Tui-
tion/Agencies 134.08; ESU 10
Sped Tuition/Agencies 3,138.62;
ESU 10 Sped Tuition/Agencies
699.36; ESU 10 Sped Tuition/Age-
ncies 1,975.78; ESU 10 Sped Tui-
tion/Agencies 604.62; ESU 10 Sup-
plies 40.00; ESU 10 Sped Tuition/-
Agencies 334.39; ESU 10 Sped Tu-
ition/Agencies 408.67; ESU 3
Travel 10.00; Expression Wear Inc
Miscellaneous Expenditure 36.00;
Expression Wear Inc Miscellaneous
Expenditure 88.00; Farmers Union
Coop Assn Supplies 26.40; Farm-
ers Union Coop Assn Vehicle Gas-
oline 861.62; Farmers Union Coop
Assn Vehicle Gasoline 389.70; FJH
Music Company Inc. Supplies
75.00; Flinn Scientific Inc Supplies
866.23; Frontier Purchased Service
Telephone 1,916.37; Fun Express
LLC Miscellaneous Expenditure
77.78; Gallup Lockbox Supplies
899.55; Gallup Lockbox Profes-
sional Services 399.85; Gartner &
Associates Co Inc Supplies
2,661.00; Gimkit, Inc. Supplies
650.00; goBulk.com Supplies
79.97; Grainger Supplies 13.27;
Grant Carter Professional Services
170.00; Gray Manufacturing Com-
pany Inc. Heavy Duty Equipment
37,338.00; Gustave A Larson Com-
pany Supplies 2,087.17; Harco
Athletic Reconditioning Inc Sup-
plies 6,970.00; Heartland Curbing &
Landscaping Snow Services
300.00; Heidy Boteo Professional
Services 120.00; Hiland Dairy
Foods Food 21,658.76; Hobby
Lobby Stores Inc Miscellaneous
Expenditure 40.35; Hobby Lobby
Stores Inc Supplies 5.92; Holmes
Plumbing & Htg Supplies 800.49;
Holmes Plumbing & Htg Supplies
71.48; Hometown Leasing Rentals
of Equipment and Vehicles
17,400.48; HOSA Future Health
Professionals Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 200.00; Hospitality
Education Foundation Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 60.00; HyVee Ac-
counts Receivable Explore 70.81;
HyVee Accounts Receivable Sup-
plies 58.75; HyVee Accounts Re-
ceivable Food 218.61; HyVee Ac-
counts Receivable Miscellaneous
Expenditure 366.91; HyVee Ac-
counts Receivable Miscellaneous
Expenditure 19.98; HyVee Ac-
counts Receivable Food 314.70; Il-
luminate Education Inc Profes-
sional Services 9,674.60; Inte-
grated Life Choices Pupil Services
4,569.64; Intellicom Other Equip-
ment 1,128.75; Jack Lederman Co
Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure
739.93; Jack Lederman Co Inc Re-
pairs & Maintenance Services
705.74; Jackie Arens Travel 35.95;
Jacob Novicki Professional Ser-
vices 125.00; Janet Brandt Travel
14.34; Janet Stephens Professional
Services 90.00; Jayden Nicole
Hove Professional Services 90.00;
Jeana Peterson Travel 55.27; Jef-
frey Schwartz Professional Ser-
vices 66.00; Jenney Peterson Pro-
fessional Services 90.00; Jesse
Florang Travel 76.22; John William
Masker Professional Services
68.00; Johnson Controls Inc Build-
ing Acquitions and Improvements
41,738.66; Johnstone Supply Sup-
plies 141.21; Johnstone Supply
Supplies 6,994.11; Johnstone Sup-
ply Supplies 39.87; Johnstone Sup-
ply Supplies 65.94; Jon Beggs Pro-
fessional Services 150.00; Joshua
Reinertson Professional Services
125.00; Kassi Richards Profes-
sional Services 120.00; Kate Mur-
phy Travel 49.17; Katelyn Butler
Travel 16.02; Kathe Cox Supplies
6.98; Kathy Fisher Travel 9.30;
Kearney Ace Hardware Supplies
44.64; Kearney Ace Hardware Sup-
plies 28.57; Kearney Area Chamber
Of Commerce Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 10,503.39; Kearney Area
Solid Landfill City Of Kear Profes-
sional Services 314.61; Kearney
Hub Advertising 155.56; Kearney
Hub Advertising 342.89; Kearney
Hub Advertising 491.93; Kearney
Pub SchFoundation Professional
Services 13,696.28; Kearney Pub
SchFoundation Professional Ser-
vices 10,050.71; Kearney Winlectric
Co Supplies 1,610.60; Kearney
Winnelson Supplies 5,553.13;
Kearney Winnelson Supplies
406.69; Kelcee Bacon Professional
Services 125.00; Kelly Supply Co
Supplies 48.60; Kelly Supply Co
Supplies 40.50; Kennedy Berke
Professional Services 90.00;
Kidwell Repairs & Maintenance
Services 32.19; Kristie Arnold Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 57.77; Kyle
Heilbrun Travel 21.95; Lamina-
tor.com Inc Supplies 93.00; Lami-
nator.com Inc Supplies 55.23;
Laminator.com Inc Supplies 56.48;
Laminator.com Inc Supplies 55.23;
Laminator.com Inc Supplies
184.42; Lanette Puccini Profes-
sional Services 120.00; Layne
Moore Professional Services
125.00; Layne Moore Professional
Services 90.00; Learning AZ Text-
books 648.00; Learning AZ Sup-
plies 72.00; Leisa McConnell Travel
52.04; Leisa McConnell Travel
83.97; Liberty Hardwoods Inc Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 4,739.57;
Lillian Bombeck Professional Ser-
vices 60.00; Lincoln East High
School Dues and Fees 18.00; Lin-
coln High School Dues and Fees
120.00; Lincoln North Star High
School Dues and Fees 200.00; Lin-
coln Southwest High School Dues
and Fees 164.00; Lindsie Thiems
Supplies 108.96; Lisa A Martenson
Travel 16.13; Lisa Rademacher
Supplies 71.91; Literacy Resources
LLC Supplies 67.99; Literacy Re-
sources LLC Supplies 345.56; Lit-
eracy Resources LLC Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 67.98; Lori Keller
Travel 12.15; Lori McCollough
Travel 6.80; Lori McCollough Travel
6.80; Lori McCollough Travel 9.07;
Lou's Sporting Goods Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 830.96; Lou's
Sporting Goods Uniforms 992.88;
Lou's Sporting Goods Supplies
624.00; Macey Rae Carpenter Pro-
fessional Services 90.00; Mackin
Educational Resources Library Re-
ferances 163.40; Madeline Sorgea
Professional Services 120.00; Mag-
gie Lynn Heaton Professional Ser-
vices 120.00; Mailgun Technolo-
gies Inc Technology Software
325.00; Makayla Harmon Supplies
72.24; Mandy Farber Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 35.00; Margaret
Redman Professional Services
90.00; Mark A. Bowman Profes-
sional Services 75.00; Mark Stute
Miscellaneous Expenditure 39.99;
Martin Kracl Professional Services
125.00; Martin Kracl Professional
Services 110.00; Martin Kracl Pro-
fessional Services 125.00; Martin
Kracl Professional Services 125.00;
Marty Albrecht Professional Ser-
vices 90.00; Mary VanIngenSchade
Professional Services 120.00; Mas-
ters True Value Supplies 18.98;
Masters True Value Supplies
192.69; Masters True Value Repairs
& Maintenance Services 160.00;
Matheson Linweld Supplies 725.12;
Matheson Linweld Supplies 920.76;
Matheson Linweld Supplies 29.59;
Maverick Industries Inc Profes-
sional Services 909.50; McKenna
Watson Professional Services
90.00; Megan Schmidt Supplies
117.54; Menards Kearney Supplies
227.14; Menards Kearney Supplies
314.57; Menards Kearney Supplies
23.51; Menards Kearney Supplies
186.93; Menards Kearney Supplies
75.94; Menards Kearney Supplies
88.26; Menards Kearney Miscella-
neous Expenditure 1,134.15; Men-
ards Kearney Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 22.32; Metal Doors &
Hardware Co Supplies 378.00; Mi6
Pizza, Inc Supplies 31.96; Mi6
Pizza, Inc Supplies 192.00; Mi6
Pizza, Inc Food 3,548.35; Mi6
Pizza, Inc Food 38.84; Michelle
DeVries Travel 20.94; Michelle
Rodriguez Professional Services
90.00; Midwest Connect Postage
13.75; Midwest Connect Postage
3.85; Midwest Connect Postage
28.75; Midwest Connect Supplies
20.35; Midwest Connect Supplies
5.50; Midwest Connect Postage
4.05; Midwest Connect Postage
39.35; Midwest Connect Postage
89.27; Midwest Connect Postage
44.37; Midwest Connect Postage
4.57; Midwest Connect Postage
9.35; Midwest Connect Postage
102.87; Midwest Connect Postage
13.91; Midwest Connect Postage
490.02; Midwest Connect Postage
27.57; Midwest Connect Miscella-
neous Expenditure 187.38; Mid-
west Connect Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 76.96; Midwest Connect
Postage 47.62; Midwest Connect
Postage 10.79; Millard West High
School Dues and Fees 163.00 ;
Miller Signs Professional Services
156.00 ; Mindi Heese Travel 10.75;
Monte Kratzenstein Professional
Services 125.00; Moonlight Em-
broidery & Screen Print Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 568 .50; Morgan
Bird Travel 4.09; Morgan Bird
Travel 20.44; Morgan Bird Travel
16.35; Morris Press & Office Sup-
plies Miscellaneous Expenditure
565.00; NAEA District 6 Agriculture
Education Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 283.50; NASBNE Association
of School Boards Travel 275.00;
NASBNE Association of School
Boards Travel 55.00; Nathan
LeFeber Travel 40.18; National As-
sociation for Music Education Dues
and Fees 135.00; NCSANebraska
Council of School Admin Travel
50.00; NCSANebraska Council of
School Admin Travel 90.00;
NCSANebraska Council of School
Admin Dues and Fees 90.00; NDE
Early Childhood Training Center
Travel 20.00; Nebraska Central
Equipment Co Tires and Parts
46.65; Nebraska FBLA Miscella-
neous Expenditure 710.00; Ne-
braska FCCLA Dues and Fees
360.00; Nebraska Public Power
District Miscellaneous Expenditure
208.01; Nebraska Public Power
District Electricity 72,918.68; Ne-
braska State Bandmasters Associ-
ation Miscellaneous Expenditure
100.00; Nebraska State Bandmas-
ters Association Dues and Fees
130.00; New Life Assembly Profes-
sional Services 152.00; New Life
Assembly Travel 50.00; Nicole Pe-
terson Travel 19.54; Northwestern
Energy Natural Gas 14,434.72;
NSAA Supplies 112.00; Office De-
pot Inc Supplies 67.91; Omaha Mu-
sic Therapy LLC Pupil Services
885.60; Omaha Westside High
School Dues and Fees 200.00;
Omaha World Herald Advertising
1,378.00; One Source Professional
Services 416.00; One Source Dues
and Fees 40.00; One Source Dues
and Fees 5.00; Paige Garringer
Travel 74.48; PANOGOLD Baking
Co. Food 3,950.21; Patrick O'Neill
Professional Services 90.00; PC
Parts Plus, LLC Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services 1,201.72; Peak In-
terests LLC Food 3,272.00; PEP
CO, Inc. Professional Services
1,460.00; Perry Guthery Haasa &
Gessford PC LLO Contracted Legal
Services 570.00; PetSmart Sup-
plies 8.64; Phi Beta Lambda of
Chadron Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 10.00; Pioneer Square Brands
Inc. TechnologyRelated Hardware
354.48; Platinum Awards & Gifts
Miscellaneous Expenditure 14.35;
Platte Valley Communications Re-
pairs & Maintenance Services
1,003.01; Platte Valley Laboratories
Professional Services 50.00; Quill
Corporation Supplies 144.10; Quill
Corporation Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 149.10; Randall E Coil
Professional Services 90.00; Really
Good Stuff Inc Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 29.99; RevTrak Supplies
19.95; Rhonda Moseley Travel
36.46; Riddell Supplies 517.25;
RMH Systems Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 367.46; RMH Systems
Supplies 367.46; rSchool Today
Miscellaneous Expenditure 360.00;
Safelite Fulfillment IncSafelite Au-
togl Tires and Parts 829.97; Sa-
mantha Heuson Professional Ser-
vices 180.00; Samantha Heuson
Travel 60.00; Sandra Jacqueline
Jaques Professional Services
150.00; Sarah Plonkey Travel
10.98; Sayler Screenprinting Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure 112.00;
Scholastic Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 27.00; Scholastic Supplies
186.78; Scholastic Miscellaneous
Expenditure 75.00; Scholastic
Book Fairs Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 3,106.87; Scholastic Book
Fairs Miscellaneous Expenditure
1,628.60; Scholastic Book Fairs
Miscellaneous Expenditure
2,542.68; Scholastic Inc. Supplies
2,766.41; School Specialty Inc
Supplies 13.27; School Specialty
Inc Supplies 767.94; SCHOOLSin
Furniture and Fixtures 271.55;
Scott Schukar Professional Ser-
vices 68.00; Shane Godtel Profes-
sional Services 170.00; Shawna
Cochrane Professional Services
187.50; Shelbi Miller Professional
Services 90.00; Shelby Riedel Mile-
age Paid to Parents 257.15; Shred-
ding Solutions Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 45.00; SIGNWarehouse
Miscellaneous Expenditure 328.49;
Skyler Krull Professional Services
120.00; Smiling Faces Academy,
Inc. Professional Services
1,836.25; Smiling Faces Academy,
Inc. Travel 365.00; SpartanNash
Family Fresh Supplies 99.83; Spar-
tanNash Family Fresh Food
104.17; Spracklin Chiropractic
Physicals 90.00; Spracklin Chiro-
practic Physicals 90.00; Stacy
Bean Travel 18.03; State Fire Mar-
shal Office Professional Services
1,188.00; Stephanie Jacobsen
Travel 22.06; Sterling Computers
TechnologyRelated Hardware
163.65; Stetson Buildings Products
Inc Supplies 975.00; SupplyWorks
Supplies 18,049.52; SupplyWorks
Supplies 49.68; Tatum Vondra Pro-
fessional Services 120.00; Tatum
Vondra Professional Services
60.00; Taylor Miigerl Professional
Services 180.00; Taylor Miigerl
Travel 30.00; Teacher Synergy Inc
Miscellaneous Expenditure 31.99;
Teacher Synergy Inc Supplies
77.99; Teresa Schnoor Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 159.98; Tessa Ma-
rie Lefever Professional Services
90.00; The Dent Popper Inc. Re-
pairs & Maintenance Services
525.00; The Filter Shop Inc Sup-
plies 626.94; The Lockmobile Sup-
plies 7.35; Time for Kids Textbooks
Consumables 574.20; Timothy S
Higgins Professional Services
90.00; Timothy Valleau Professional
Services 126.00; Tracy McCoy
Travel 15.29; TriCounty Glass Inc
Repairs & Maintenance Services
1,687.25; Trisha Abels Travel
17.47; Tyler Fitzke Professional
Services 104.00; Tyler Wong Pro-
fessional Services 180.00; ULINE
Supplies 1,370.98; UNK Athletic
Department Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 10,000.00; UNK Athletic
Department Dues and Fees 140.00;
UNK Athletic Department Dues
and Fees 300.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
38.51; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies 239.52; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
35.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Instructional Materials
79.24; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies 305.70; US Bank
Cardmember Service Dues and
Fees 30.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Transportation Charges
62.12; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies 514.80; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
50.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Dues and Fees 280.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Dues
and Fees 320.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Advertising
499.54; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies 235.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
150.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Professional Services
283.48; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies 8.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
203.50; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies 83.82; US Bank
Cardmember Service Driver Li-
cense/Criminal History 15.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Profes-
sional Services 60.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Professional
Services 40.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Miscellane-
ous Expenditure 355.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Transporta-
tion Charges 27.47; US Bank
Cardmember Service Transporta-
tion Charges 81.43; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
519.40; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies 140.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
140.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies 140.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
140.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
541.37; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies 1,914.48; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 3,360.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 30.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 492.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure 100.00; US
Foods Inc Food 6,688.86; Verdis
Group LLC Professional Services
1,750.00; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone 109.64;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone 53.33; Verizon Wire-
less Purchased Service Telephone
56.31; Verizon Wireless Purchased
Service Telephone 18.77; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone 18.77; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone 85.40;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone 18.77; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone 18.77; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone 18.77;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone 18.77; Verizon Wire-
less Purchased Service Telephone
18.77; Verizon Wireless Purchased
Service Telephone 46.54; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone 18.77; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone 216.20;
Vernon Library Supplies, Inc. Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure
310.27;W.T. Cox Subscriptions Pe-
riodicals 75.32; Walmart Commu-
nity BRC Supplies 151.42; Walmart
Community BRC Supplies
1,359.82; Walsworth Publishing
Company Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture 13,534.77; WarrenT Drain
Cleaners & Plum Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services 195.00; WeVideo
Supplies 467.00; Wichita State Uni-
versity Miscellaneous Expenditure
250.00; William V MacGill & Co
Supplies 62.45; Yandas Music
TechnologyRelated Repairs and
Maintenance 120.00; Yandas Mu-
sic Miscellaneous Expenditure
160.00; York High School Dues
and Fees 168.00; Zach Markussen
Professional Services 60.00;
ZanerBloser Inc Textbooks Con-
sumables 134.62;
SPECIAL BUILDING FUND
CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR
MARCH 2021
Vendor Description Amount
Airtame US Inc. Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
4,015.00; BD Construction Building
Acquitions and Improvements
33,033.19; Platte Valley Communi-
cations Building Acquitions and Im-
provements 28.71; Premier Rental
Purchase Building Acquitions and
Improvements 7,500.00; WILKINS
ArchitectureDesignPlanning Build-
ing Acquitions and Improvements
13,981.19
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
EQUALIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, March 23, 2021 at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
Board Room located at 1512 Cen-
tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 9:45 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
DRY LAND FARM GROUND
FOR LEASE
The Central Nebraska Public
Power and Irrigation District (herei-
nafter called the "District") desires
to lease to the highest bidder(s) the
following dry land farm ground:
Parcel #1 (Dry Land) 163 acres
+/- A Tract of land located in the
Northeast Quarter and the South-
east Quarter of Section 5, Town-
ship 8 North, Range 22, Gosper
County, containing 76.9 acres,
more or less, and a Tract of land lo-
cated in the Southwest Quarter of
Section 33, Township 9 North,
Range 22, Dawson County, con-
taining 35.7 acres, more or less, all
West of the 6th P.M., Nebraska
(East side of Johnson Lake); and a
Tract of land located in the North
Half of the Northwest and the West
Half of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 32, Township 9 North,
Range 22 West of the 6th P.M.,
Dawson County, Nebraska (Nort-
heast side of Johnson Lake), con-
taining 50.4 acres, more or less.
Future direct payment amounts are
dependent upon the current Farm
Bill being rolled over or a new Farm
Bill being passed. Please contact
the county Farm Service Agency
for more information, if needed.
The District reserves the right to
reject all bids. Parcel #1 will be
available for possession on April 1,
2021 with a five-year lease term.
Interested parties must submit
bids detailing the cash rent per
acre for Parcel #1.
All sealed bids must be filed in
the Office of the Purchasing Agent
of the District at 415 Lincoln Street,
Holdrege, Nebraska 68949-0740,
not later than 10:00 a.m., local
time, March 23, 2021, at which
time all bids will be publicly opened
and read aloud in the presence of
bidders and their representatives.
Approval of a bid by the Board of
Directors of the District will consti-
tute the lease between the parties.
Bids may not be withdrawn after
10:00 a.m., local time, March 23,
2021, and no bids will be consid-
ered that are delivered to the Pur-
chasing Agent after said time.
