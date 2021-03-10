Legal notices: March 10, 2021

NOTICE OF MEETING
BUFFALO COUNTY
EXTENSION BOARD
Notice is hereby given that the
Buffalo County Extension Board
will meet in regular session on
Monday, April 5, 2021, at 5:30
p.m., to transact business of the
Buffalo County Extension Office.
The meeting will be held at the
Buffalo County Extension Office,
located at 1400 East 34th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The agenda for the meeting is
continuously kept current at the of-
fice, but may be modified. The pub-
lic is welcome.
Kerry Elsen, Extension Educator
ZNEZ M10,t1
LEGAL NOTICE
The regular meeting of the Re-
gion 3 Behavioral Health Advi-
sory Committee has been sched-
uled for Thursday, March 25, 2021
at 1:30 p.m. via zoom through the
Region 3 Behavioral Health Ser-
vices office, Kearney, Nebraska.
General meeting open to the pub-
lic. The agenda shall be available
for public inspection at the office of
Region 3 Behavioral Health Ser-
vices, located at 4009 6th Avenue,
Suite 65, Kearney, Nebraska during
regular business hours or at
ZNEZ M10,t1
Notice of Organization of
Homebound Dispatching
Services, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
Homebound Dispatching Ser-
vices, LLC,a Nebraska Limited Lia-
bility Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 415 west 28th street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Ryan Durham,415
west 28th street, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845. (308) 708-8915 -
Phone
homebounddispatch-
ing@gmail.com - Email
Homebound Dispatching
Services, LLC
ZNEZ M3,M10,M17
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
K&P HAY AND CATTLE LLC
Notice is hereby given that K&P
Hay and Cattle LLC, (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the state of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 12306 747 RD, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845. The initial agent for
service and process of the Com-
pany is Preston Smith, whose
street and mailing address is 12306
747 RD, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The Company is member-ma-
naged.
Dated: February 23, 2021
Kent Smith, Organizer
Preston Smith, Organizer
ZNEZ M3,M10,M17
STATE OF NEBRASKA
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL
RESOURCES
NOTICE OF CREP TRANSFER
APPLICATIONS
Buffalo & Dawson County
Water Division 1-A
Prior to enrollment in the Ne-
braska Platte-Republican
Conservation Reserve Enhance-
ment Program (CREP), program
producers filed in the Department
of Natural Resources (Department)
applications for a temporary
change of location of use and pur-
pose of appropriation to augment
the flow in a specific stream reach
for the irrigations appropriations
described below.
Applications are filed as a re-
quirement for continued participa-
tion in the CREP program. The
proposed location of use is down-
stream of the current point(s) of di-
version to the headgate of the
Kearney Canal. The proposed
change is to be temporary for the
term of the CREP contract, which
will be 10 to 15 years.
Summary of Application:
Transfer Application Number:
RNWL-9042 (NEX-7158)
Water Appropriation Number:
A-5635
Priority Date: 10/09/1953
Source: Platte River
Total Acres: 111.4
Total Grant in CFS: 1.0 CFS
Under the provisions of Neb.
Rev. Stat. § 46-294(1)(e) the quan-
tity of water that is transferred to
the new use may not exceed the
historic consumptive use under the
appropriation or portion thereof be-
ing transferred. The "Grant in CFS"
described above is the total appro-
priation that is attached to the ac-
res enrolled in CREP.
Procedures to respond to this
notice may be obtained by contact-
ing the Surface Water Permits sec-
tion of the Department at (402)
471-2363 or through the Depart-
ment's website at http://dnr.nebra-
ska.gov/ opportunities-for-partic-
ipation-in-the-permitting-process.
Additional project information may
be obtained by contacting the De-
partment at the phone number indi-
cated above.
Objections must be received by
the Department by 5:00 p.m. on
April 7, 2021.
ZNEZ M10,M17,M24
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Notice is hereby given that K&C
Brennan Trucking, Inc. (the
“Company”) has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Designated Office of
the Company is 7605 56th Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
Registered Agent of the Company
is Kory J. Brennan, 703 W 10th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The Company was formed on Feb-
ruary 19, 2021.
ZNEZ F24,M3,M10
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
PHILLIPS STORAGE, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Phil-
lips Storage, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 810 West
46th Street, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is
Heath Phillips, whose street and
mailing address and post office
box number, if any, is 810 West
46th Street, Kearney, Nebraska
68845.
Dated: February 8, 2021.
Heath Phillips, Organizer
Serena Phillips, Organizer
ZNEZ M3,M10,M17
LEGAL NOTICE
The regular meeting of the Re-
gion 3 Behavioral Health Ser-
vices Regional Governing Board
has been scheduled for Friday,
March 26, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. via
zoom through the Region 3 Behav-
ioral Health Services office, Kear-
ney, Nebraska. General meeting
open to the public. The agenda
shall be available for public inspec-
tion at the office of Region 3 Be-
havioral Health Services, located at
4009 6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kear-
ney, Nebraska during regular busi-
ness hours or on the website at
ZNEZ M10,t1
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
SARA JO LEONARD
Notice is hereby given that on the
12th day of February, 2021, a peti-
tion was filed in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
object and prayer of which is for
the change of the petitioner's name
from Sara Jo Leonard to Sara Jo
Graham.
A hearing will be held on said pe-
tition before the Honorable John H.
Marsh, 1512 Central Ave., Kearney,
NE on the 8th day of April, 2021 at
1:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as
will be convenient for the court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed from
that of Sara Jo Leonard to Sara Jo
Graham.
Sara Jo Leonard
Petitioner
ZNEZ F17,F24,M3,M10