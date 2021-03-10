Legal notices: March 10, 2021

A hearing will be held on said pe-

tition before the Honorable John H.

Marsh, 1512 Central Ave., Kearney,

NE on the 8th day of April, 2021 at

1:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as

will be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed from

that of Sara Jo Leonard to Sara Jo

Graham.

Sara Jo Leonard

Petitioner