 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: March 10, 2021

Legal notices: March 10, 2021

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

BUFFALO COUNTY

EXTENSION BOARD

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Buffalo County Extension Board

will meet in regular session on

Monday, April 5, 2021, at 5:30

p.m., to transact business of the

Buffalo County Extension Office.

The meeting will be held at the

Buffalo County Extension Office,

located at 1400 East 34th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The agenda for the meeting is

continuously kept current at the of-

fice, but may be modified. The pub-

lic is welcome.

Kerry Elsen, Extension Educator

ZNEZ M10,t1

 

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The regular meeting of the Re-

gion 3 Behavioral Health Advi-

sory Committee has been sched-

uled for Thursday, March 25, 2021

at 1:30 p.m. via zoom through the

Region 3 Behavioral Health Ser-

vices office, Kearney, Nebraska.

General meeting open to the pub-

lic. The agenda shall be available

for public inspection at the office of

Region 3 Behavioral Health Ser-

vices, located at 4009 6th Avenue,

Suite 65, Kearney, Nebraska during

regular business hours or at

www.region3.net.

 

ZNEZ M10,t1

 

 

Notice of Organization of

Homebound Dispatching

Services, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

Homebound Dispatching Ser-

vices, LLC,a Nebraska Limited Lia-

bility Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 415 west 28th street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Ryan Durham,415

west 28th street, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845. (308) 708-8915 -

Phone

homebounddispatch-

ing@gmail.com - Email

Homebound Dispatching

Services, LLC

ZNEZ M3,M10,M17

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

K&P HAY AND CATTLE LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that K&P

Hay and Cattle LLC, (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the state of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 12306 747 RD, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845. The initial agent for

service and process of the Com-

pany is Preston Smith, whose

street and mailing address is 12306

747 RD, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The Company is member-ma-

naged.

Dated: February 23, 2021

Kent Smith, Organizer

Preston Smith, Organizer

ZNEZ M3,M10,M17

 

STATE OF NEBRASKA

DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL

RESOURCES

NOTICE OF CREP TRANSFER

APPLICATIONS

Buffalo & Dawson County

Water Division 1-A

 

Prior to enrollment in the Ne-

braska Platte-Republican

Conservation Reserve Enhance-

ment Program (CREP), program

producers filed in the Department

of Natural Resources (Department)

applications for a temporary

change of location of use and pur-

pose of appropriation to augment

the flow in a specific stream reach

for the irrigations appropriations

described below.

Applications are filed as a re-

quirement for continued participa-

tion in the CREP program. The

proposed location of use is down-

stream of the current point(s) of di-

version to the headgate of the

Kearney Canal. The proposed

change is to be temporary for the

term of the CREP contract, which

will be 10 to 15 years.

Summary of Application:

Transfer Application Number:

RNWL-9042 (NEX-7158)

Water Appropriation Number:

A-5635

Priority Date: 10/09/1953

Source: Platte River

Total Acres: 111.4

Total Grant in CFS: 1.0 CFS

Under the provisions of Neb.

Rev. Stat. § 46-294(1)(e) the quan-

tity of water that is transferred to

the new use may not exceed the

historic consumptive use under the

appropriation or portion thereof be-

ing transferred. The "Grant in CFS"

described above is the total appro-

priation that is attached to the ac-

res enrolled in CREP.

Procedures to respond to this

notice may be obtained by contact-

ing the Surface Water Permits sec-

tion of the Department at (402)

471-2363 or through the Depart-

ment's website at http://dnr.nebra-

ska.gov/ opportunities-for-partic-

ipation-in-the-permitting-process.

Additional project information may

be obtained by contacting the De-

partment at the phone number indi-

cated above.

Objections must be received by

the Department by 5:00 p.m. on

April 7, 2021.

ZNEZ M10,M17,M24

 

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

Notice is hereby given that K&C

Brennan Trucking, Inc. (the

“Company”) has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Designated Office of

the Company is 7605 56th Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

Registered Agent of the Company

is Kory J. Brennan, 703 W 10th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The Company was formed on Feb-

ruary 19, 2021.

ZNEZ F24,M3,M10

 

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

PHILLIPS STORAGE, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Phil-

lips Storage, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 810 West

46th Street, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is

Heath Phillips, whose street and

mailing address and post office

box number, if any, is 810 West

46th Street, Kearney, Nebraska

68845.

Dated: February 8, 2021.

Heath Phillips, Organizer

Serena Phillips, Organizer

ZNEZ M3,M10,M17

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The regular meeting of the Re-

gion 3 Behavioral Health Ser-

vices Regional Governing Board

has been scheduled for Friday,

March 26, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. via

zoom through the Region 3 Behav-

ioral Health Services office, Kear-

ney, Nebraska. General meeting

open to the public. The agenda

shall be available for public inspec-

tion at the office of Region 3 Be-

havioral Health Services, located at

4009 6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kear-

ney, Nebraska during regular busi-

ness hours or on the website at

www.region3.net.

 

ZNEZ M10,t1

 

 

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

SARA JO LEONARD

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

12th day of February, 2021, a peti-

tion was filed in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

object and prayer of which is for

the change of the petitioner's name

from Sara Jo Leonard to Sara Jo

Graham.

A hearing will be held on said pe-

tition before the Honorable John H.

Marsh, 1512 Central Ave., Kearney,

NE on the 8th day of April, 2021 at

1:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as

will be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed from

that of Sara Jo Leonard to Sara Jo

Graham.

Sara Jo Leonard

Petitioner

ZNEZ F17,F24,M3,M10

 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News