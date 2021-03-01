 Skip to main content
Legal notices: March 1, 2021

Legal notices: March 1, 2021

 

LEGAL NOTICE FOR NAME

CHANGE OF A MINOR CHILD

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

2nd day of February, 2021, a peti-

tion was filed in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

object and prayer of which is to

change a minor child's name from

Roree JoLee Boswell to Roree

JoLee Storm. A hearing will be had

on said petition before the

Hornorable John H. Marsh, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, NE on the 6

day of April, 2021 at 3:30 p.m., or

as soon thereafter as will be con-

venient for the court and unless

sufficient cause is shown to the

contrary, the minor child's name

will be changed from that of Roree

JoLee Boswell to Roree JoLee

Storm.

ZNEZ M1,M8,M15,M22

 

MEETING NOTICE

 

 

Pleasanton Rural Fire District #4

meeting to be held on Monday,

March 1st, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the

Pleasanton Fire Hall, Pleasanton,

Nebraska.

ZNEZ F27,M1

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF TKW VETERINARY

SERVICES, P.C.

 

 

Registered Office: 1115 E 15th

Street, Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska 68847

Registered Agent: Kendra M.

Welniak

TKW Veterinary Services, P.C.

shall engage in any lawful business

for which a corporation may be

formed under the Nebraska Profes-

sional Corporation Act. Authorized

capital stock is $10,000.00 to be

fully paid and non-assessable on

issue. Perpetual existence com-

menced February 11, 2021, when

Articles of Incorporation were filed

with Secretary of State. Affairs are

to be conducted by the Board of

Directors and officers authorized by

the By-Laws and the Board. The

Incorporator is Kendra M. Welniak

of 1115 E 15th Street, Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

TKW Veterinary Services, P.C.

By: Thomas S. Kruml, #20097

Kruml Law Office, P.C., L.L.O.

1501 M. Street, P.O. Box 347

Ord, NE 68862-0347

(308) 728-5088 - Phone

(308) 728-5089 - Fax

 

ZNEZ F22,M1,M8

NOTICE

 

 

The U.S. Department of Agricul-

ture's Animal and Plant Health In-

spection Service (APHIS), Plant

Protection and Quarantine (PPQ), is

making available to the public for a

thirty (30) day comment period be-

ginning March 1, 2021, an environ-

mental assessment for Federal in-

volvement in the Nebraska Range-

land Grasshopper and Mormon

Cricket Suppression Program. Per-

sons wishing to obtain a copy of

the document[s] can visit the

APHIS website at: https://www.-

aphis.usda.gov/-

aphis/ourfocus/planthealth/plant-pest-and-di-

sease-programs/ea/grasshopper-cricket-ea/grasshopper-cricket-by-state or contact Craig Webb,

State Plant Health Director-NE/KS,

via email at Craig.A.Webb-

@usda.gov ;or by mail at USDA

APHIS PPQ 5940 South 58th

Street, Lincoln, NE 68506; or via

phone at (402)-434-2346. Inquiries

should request the draft environ-

mental assessment for the Ne-

braska Rangeland Grasshopper

and Mormon Cricket Suppres-

sion Program, Environmental As-

sessment, February 2021.

Persons wishing to comment on

the document[s] should send the

comments to the above ad-

dress[es] by March 31, 2021. The

open period for receipt of all

comments will close on this day.

 

 

ZNEZ M1,M8,M15

 

Tags

