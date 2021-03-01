Legal notices: March 1, 2021

LEGAL NOTICE FOR NAME
CHANGE OF A MINOR CHILD
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Notice is hereby given that on the
2nd day of February, 2021, a peti-
tion was filed in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
object and prayer of which is to
change a minor child's name from
Roree JoLee Boswell to Roree
JoLee Storm. A hearing will be had
on said petition before the
Hornorable John H. Marsh, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, NE on the 6
day of April, 2021 at 3:30 p.m., or
as soon thereafter as will be con-
venient for the court and unless
sufficient cause is shown to the
contrary, the minor child's name
will be changed from that of Roree
JoLee Boswell to Roree JoLee
Storm.
MEETING NOTICE
Pleasanton Rural Fire District #4
meeting to be held on Monday,
March 1st, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the
Pleasanton Fire Hall, Pleasanton,
Nebraska.
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF TKW VETERINARY
SERVICES, P.C.
Registered Office: 1115 E 15th
Street, Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska 68847
Registered Agent: Kendra M.
Welniak
TKW Veterinary Services, P.C.
shall engage in any lawful business
for which a corporation may be
formed under the Nebraska Profes-
sional Corporation Act. Authorized
capital stock is $10,000.00 to be
fully paid and non-assessable on
issue. Perpetual existence com-
menced February 11, 2021, when
Articles of Incorporation were filed
with Secretary of State. Affairs are
to be conducted by the Board of
Directors and officers authorized by
the By-Laws and the Board. The
Incorporator is Kendra M. Welniak
of 1115 E 15th Street, Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
TKW Veterinary Services, P.C.
By: Thomas S. Kruml, #20097
Kruml Law Office, P.C., L.L.O.
1501 M. Street, P.O. Box 347
Ord, NE 68862-0347
(308) 728-5088 - Phone
(308) 728-5089 - Fax
NOTICE
The U.S. Department of Agricul-
ture's Animal and Plant Health In-
spection Service (APHIS), Plant
Protection and Quarantine (PPQ), is
making available to the public for a
thirty (30) day comment period be-
ginning March 1, 2021, an environ-
mental assessment for Federal in-
volvement in the Nebraska Range-
land Grasshopper and Mormon
Cricket Suppression Program. Per-
sons wishing to obtain a copy of
the document[s] can visit the
APHIS website at: https://www.-
aphis/ourfocus/planthealth/plant-pest-and-di-
sease-programs/ea/grasshopper-cricket-ea/grasshopper-cricket-by-state or contact Craig Webb,
State Plant Health Director-NE/KS,
via email at Craig.A.Webb-
@usda.gov ;or by mail at USDA
APHIS PPQ 5940 South 58th
Street, Lincoln, NE 68506; or via
phone at (402)-434-2346. Inquiries
should request the draft environ-
mental assessment for the Ne-
braska Rangeland Grasshopper
and Mormon Cricket Suppres-
sion Program, Environmental As-
sessment, February 2021.
Persons wishing to comment on
the document[s] should send the
comments to the above ad-
dress[es] by March 31, 2021. The
open period for receipt of all
comments will close on this day.
