Legal notices: March 1, 2021

JoLee Storm. A hearing will be had

on said petition before the

Hornorable John H. Marsh, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, NE on the 6

day of April, 2021 at 3:30 p.m., or

as soon thereafter as will be con-

venient for the court and unless

sufficient cause is shown to the

contrary, the minor child's name

will be changed from that of Roree

JoLee Boswell to Roree JoLee

Storm.