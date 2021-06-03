 Skip to main content
Legal notices: June 3, 2021
Legal notices: June 3, 2021

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF BKMT, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

BKMT, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred

to as "the Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 1516 1st Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Luke E. Zinnell, whose

street and mailing address and

post office box number, if any, is

1516 1st Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847, P.O. Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.

Dated: April 1, 2021

Luke E. Zinnell,

Organizer

ZNEZ My20,My27,Je3

 

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Ginger Wilson Design, Inc.,

whose Registered Agent is Ginger

Wilson, and whose Registered Of-

fice is located at 310 W 27th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845,

was formed on May 20, 2021 to en-

gage in any lawful business in the

State of Nebraska. The corporation

has authorized and issued 10,000

shares of common stock at a value

of $1.00 per share. The name and

address of the incorporator is

Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific

Street, Suite 200, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68114.

/s/

Thomas E. Whitmore,

Incorporator

ZNEZ My27,Je3,Je10

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

Jbauld Web Design LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

Jbauld Web Design LLC, (hereina-

fter referred to as the "Company")

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The Services

provided from said company are

website builds, logo design, Adver-

tising and Marketing. The limited li-

ability company commenced exist-

ence on the filing and recording of

its Certificate of Organization with

the Secretary of State on March 25,

2021 and it shall continue perpetu-

ally.

The street mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 2900 Grand Ave. Lot 316 Kear-

ney, NE 68847. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Jordan L. Bauld, whose street

and mailing address is the same.

Jbauld Web Design

2900 Grand Ave. Lot 316

Kearney, NE 68847

www.jbauldwebdesign.com

402.762.5506

ZNEZ My27,Je3,Je10

 

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The June 2021 meeting of the

Board of Directors of Nebraska

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday and Thursday, June

9-10, 2021, in the Board Room at

NPPD's General Office, 1414 15th

Street, Columbus, Nebraska.

NPPD Board committees will also

meet June 10, in the Board Room

at the Columbus General Office.

The schedule for NPPD's June

2021 Board meeting is as follows:

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9, 2021

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing: Strategic Business Matters

and General Counsel Report -

1:00 p.m.

THURSDAY, JUNE 10, 2021

Energy Supply Committee - 8:30

a.m.

Customer and Support Services

Committee - following Energy

Supply Committee

Board Strategic Business Mat-

ters - following Customer and Sup-

port Services Committee

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing - following Board Strategic

Business Session

Nuclear Committee of the Whole -

will meet as part of the Board of Di-

rectors Meeting

Public Comments - 10:00 a.m.,

Board Room

The public will be able to watch a

live video stream of the Board of

Directors Meeting on Thursday,

June 10, by accessing

www.nppd.com/ via computer.

The video stream is expected to

begin at approximately 9:30 a.m.

with Strategic Business Matters;

further schedule updates will be

available on NPPD's website the

morning of June 10. Committee

meetings will not be video

streamed (the Nuclear Committee

is a committee of the whole and

will meet as part of the regular

Board of Directors Meeting).

It is possible that portions of the

June 9-10, 2021, meetings will be

held in Executive Session. Agendas

for these meetings are kept contin-

uously current and are available for

public inspection during business

hours at the office of the Assistant

Secretary at the Columbus General

Office, Columbus, Nebraska, or

online at https://www.nppd.com/-

about-us/live-streaming. The

agenda for the June 10, 2021,

meeting includes, among other

matters, consideration of a pro-

posed new Retail Pilot Program

Demand Response Rider Rate

Schedule, which rate schedule is

proposed to become effective for

service provided on and after July

1, 2021.

Due to issues surrounding

COVID-19, social distancing will be

practiced and seating in the Board

room will be limited to the Board of

Directors and NPPD executive

staff, and on-site guests will likely

be asked to participate from over-

flow rooms.

NEBRASKA

PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT

ZNEZ Je3,t1

Board Meeting Notification

Educational Service Unit No. 10

 

The regular monthly meeting of

the governing board of Educational

Service Unit 10 will be held on

Monday, June 21, 2021, at 3:30 PM

at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd., Kear-

ney, Nebraska. An agenda kept

continuously current is on file at the

office of the Administrator of ESU

10 in Kearney.

ZNEZ Je3,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

Buffalo County Agricultural Associ-

ation

Time: June 8, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Place: Buffalo County Exhibit

Building – Harvest Room

Agenda for meeting available for in-

spection at Fairgrounds Office dur-

ing normal business hours.

ZNEZ Je3,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

SUBURBAN FIRE PROTEC-

TION DISTRICT #1

OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY

COUNTIES

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a regular meeting of the Board of

Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-

tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and

Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has

been scheduled for 7:30 PM on

June 9, 2021 at the Kearney Volun-

teer Fire Department Station 1,

2211 A Ave, Kearney Nebraska. An

agenda for such meeting, kept con-

tinuously current, is available for

public inspection at the office of

the Secretary of the Fire District at

Fire Station 1. The meeting will be

open to the public.

Dave Westesen

Secretary

ZNEZ Je3,t1

 

NOTICE OF REGULAR BOARD

MEETING

SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

 

The regular meeting of the Board

of Directors of Southern Public

Power District will be held at the

District office at 4550 West Husker

Highway, Grand Island, NE, on

Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 10:00

a.m. The purpose of the meeting is

to take care of the regular order of

business. An agenda for the meet-

ing, kept continually current, is

available for public inspection at

the District office during normal

business hours.

SOUTHERN PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO

ZNEZ Je3,t1

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

SARA JANE WHITT

CASE NO. CI 21-331

 

You are hereby notified that a

hearing on the Petition for Name

Change (Adult) in the above entitled

case will be heard before the Hon-

orable Ryan Carson, Judge of the

District Court of Buffalo County,

Courtroom No. 2 on the n/a Floor

of the Buffalo County Courthouse

or Justice Center, 1512 Central Av-

enue, Kearney, Nebraska on June

14, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. or as soon

thereafter as the same may be

heard.

Dated May 6, 2021

Signiture: Sara Whitt

ZNEZ My13,My20,My27,Je3

 

 

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

OF

TAQUERIA EL PAISA, L.L.C.

 

This Certificate of Organization of

Taqueria El Paisa, L.L.C., ("the

Company") is being executed by

undersigned for the purpose of

forming a limited liability company

pusuant to the Nebraska Uniform-

Limited Liability Company Act,

Neb. Rev. Stat § 21-101 et seg.

1. Name The name of the Com-

pany is Taqueria El Paisa.

2. Initial Agent for Service of

Process and Address: The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Abraham

Paredes-Vasquez, whose address

is 1120 G. Ave., Kearney, NE

68847.

3. Initial Designated Office: The

initial designated office of the Com-

pany is 1120 G. Ave., Kearney, NE

68847.

IN WITNESS HEREOF, the un-

dersigned or authorized person of

the Company, has caused this Cer-

tification of Organization to be duly

executed as of the 13th day of

May, 2021.

Abraham Paredes-Vesquez,

Organizer/Sole Member

ZNEZ My 27,Je3,Je10

 

Notice of Organization

of

Violetbeck III, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

Notice is hereby given that Vio-

letbeck III, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska, with its registered office

and designated office at 3715 Ave

L, Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, 68847. The registered

agent at said office is Bernadeen J.

Augustyn. The purposes for which

the Company is organized are to

engage in any and all lawful busi-

nesses for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska,

including but not limited to the buy-

ing, owning, selling, leasing, devel-

oping, and operating of real estate

and personal property. Perpetual

existence of the Company com-

menced when the Certificate of Or-

ganization was filed with the Ne-

braska Secretary of State on April

24, 2021.

VIOLETCECK III, LLC

By: Thomas S. Kruml, #20097

Kruml Law Office, P.C., L.L.O.

1501 M. Street, P.O. Box 347

Ord, NE 68862-0347

(308) 728-5088 - Phone

(308) 728-5089 - Fax

ZNEZ My20,My27,Je3

