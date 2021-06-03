Legal notices: June 3, 2021

PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF BKMT, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
BKMT, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred
to as "the Company") is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street and mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 1516 1st Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Luke E. Zinnell, whose
street and mailing address and
post office box number, if any, is
1516 1st Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847, P.O. Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.
Dated: April 1, 2021
Luke E. Zinnell,
Organizer
My20,My27,Je3
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Ginger Wilson Design, Inc.,
whose Registered Agent is Ginger
Wilson, and whose Registered Of-
fice is located at 310 W 27th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845,
was formed on May 20, 2021 to en-
gage in any lawful business in the
State of Nebraska. The corporation
has authorized and issued 10,000
shares of common stock at a value
of $1.00 per share. The name and
address of the incorporator is
Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific
Street, Suite 200, Omaha, Ne-
braska 68114.
/s/
Thomas E. Whitmore,
Incorporator
My27,Je3,Je10
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
Jbauld Web Design LLC
Notice is hereby given that
Jbauld Web Design LLC, (hereina-
fter referred to as the "Company")
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The Services
provided from said company are
website builds, logo design, Adver-
tising and Marketing. The limited li-
ability company commenced exist-
ence on the filing and recording of
its Certificate of Organization with
the Secretary of State on March 25,
2021 and it shall continue perpetu-
ally.
The street mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 2900 Grand Ave. Lot 316 Kear-
ney, NE 68847. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Jordan L. Bauld, whose street
and mailing address is the same.
Jbauld Web Design
2900 Grand Ave. Lot 316
Kearney, NE 68847
402.762.5506
My27,Je3,Je10
LEGAL NOTICE
The June 2021 meeting of the
Board of Directors of Nebraska
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday and Thursday, June
9-10, 2021, in the Board Room at
NPPD's General Office, 1414 15th
Street, Columbus, Nebraska.
NPPD Board committees will also
meet June 10, in the Board Room
at the Columbus General Office.
The schedule for NPPD's June
2021 Board meeting is as follows:
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9, 2021
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing: Strategic Business Matters
and General Counsel Report -
1:00 p.m.
THURSDAY, JUNE 10, 2021
Energy Supply Committee - 8:30
a.m.
Customer and Support Services
Committee - following Energy
Supply Committee
Board Strategic Business Mat-
ters - following Customer and Sup-
port Services Committee
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing - following Board Strategic
Business Session
Nuclear Committee of the Whole -
will meet as part of the Board of Di-
rectors Meeting
Public Comments - 10:00 a.m.,
Board Room
The public will be able to watch a
live video stream of the Board of
Directors Meeting on Thursday,
June 10, by accessing
www.nppd.com/ via computer.
The video stream is expected to
begin at approximately 9:30 a.m.
with Strategic Business Matters;
further schedule updates will be
available on NPPD's website the
morning of June 10. Committee
meetings will not be video
streamed (the Nuclear Committee
is a committee of the whole and
will meet as part of the regular
Board of Directors Meeting).
It is possible that portions of the
June 9-10, 2021, meetings will be
held in Executive Session. Agendas
for these meetings are kept contin-
uously current and are available for
public inspection during business
hours at the office of the Assistant
Secretary at the Columbus General
Office, Columbus, Nebraska, or
online at https://www.nppd.com/-
about-us/live-streaming. The
agenda for the June 10, 2021,
meeting includes, among other
matters, consideration of a pro-
posed new Retail Pilot Program
Demand Response Rider Rate
Schedule, which rate schedule is
proposed to become effective for
service provided on and after July
1, 2021.
Due to issues surrounding
COVID-19, social distancing will be
practiced and seating in the Board
room will be limited to the Board of
Directors and NPPD executive
staff, and on-site guests will likely
be asked to participate from over-
flow rooms.
NEBRASKA
PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT
Je3
Board Meeting Notification
Educational Service Unit No. 10
The regular monthly meeting of
the governing board of Educational
Service Unit 10 will be held on
Monday, June 21, 2021, at 3:30 PM
at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd., Kear-
ney, Nebraska. An agenda kept
continuously current is on file at the
office of the Administrator of ESU
10 in Kearney.
Je3
NOTICE OF MEETING
Buffalo County Agricultural Associ-
ation
Time: June 8, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.
Place: Buffalo County Exhibit
Building – Harvest Room
Agenda for meeting available for in-
spection at Fairgrounds Office dur-
ing normal business hours.
Je3
NOTICE OF MEETING
SUBURBAN FIRE PROTEC-
TION DISTRICT #1
OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY
COUNTIES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a regular meeting of the Board of
Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-
tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and
Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has
been scheduled for 7:30 PM on
June 9, 2021 at the Kearney Volun-
teer Fire Department Station 1,
2211 A Ave, Kearney Nebraska. An
agenda for such meeting, kept con-
tinuously current, is available for
public inspection at the office of
the Secretary of the Fire District at
Fire Station 1. The meeting will be
open to the public.
Dave Westesen
Secretary
Je3
NOTICE OF REGULAR BOARD
MEETING
SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
The regular meeting of the Board
of Directors of Southern Public
Power District will be held at the
District office at 4550 West Husker
Highway, Grand Island, NE, on
Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 10:00
a.m. The purpose of the meeting is
to take care of the regular order of
business. An agenda for the meet-
ing, kept continually current, is
available for public inspection at
the District office during normal
business hours.
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO
Je3
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
SARA JANE WHITT
CASE NO. CI 21-331
You are hereby notified that a
hearing on the Petition for Name
Change (Adult) in the above entitled
case will be heard before the Hon-
orable Ryan Carson, Judge of the
District Court of Buffalo County,
Courtroom No. 2 on the n/a Floor
of the Buffalo County Courthouse
or Justice Center, 1512 Central Av-
enue, Kearney, Nebraska on June
14, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. or as soon
thereafter as the same may be
heard.
Dated May 6, 2021
Signiture: Sara Whitt
My13,My20,My27,Je3
CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
OF
TAQUERIA EL PAISA, L.L.C.
This Certificate of Organization of
Taqueria El Paisa, L.L.C., ("the
Company") is being executed by
undersigned for the purpose of
forming a limited liability company
pusuant to the Nebraska Uniform-
Limited Liability Company Act,
Neb. Rev. Stat § 21-101 et seg.
1. Name The name of the Com-
pany is Taqueria El Paisa.
2. Initial Agent for Service of
Process and Address: The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Abraham
Paredes-Vasquez, whose address
is 1120 G. Ave., Kearney, NE
68847.
3. Initial Designated Office: The
initial designated office of the Com-
pany is 1120 G. Ave., Kearney, NE
68847.
IN WITNESS HEREOF, the un-
dersigned or authorized person of
the Company, has caused this Cer-
tification of Organization to be duly
executed as of the 13th day of
May, 2021.
Abraham Paredes-Vesquez,
Organizer/Sole Member
My 27,Je3,Je10
Notice of Organization
of
Violetbeck III, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that Vio-
letbeck III, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska, with its registered office
and designated office at 3715 Ave
L, Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, 68847. The registered
agent at said office is Bernadeen J.
Augustyn. The purposes for which
the Company is organized are to
engage in any and all lawful busi-
nesses for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska,
including but not limited to the buy-
ing, owning, selling, leasing, devel-
oping, and operating of real estate
and personal property. Perpetual
existence of the Company com-
menced when the Certificate of Or-
ganization was filed with the Ne-
braska Secretary of State on April
24, 2021.
VIOLETCECK III, LLC
By: Thomas S. Kruml, #20097
Kruml Law Office, P.C., L.L.O.
1501 M. Street, P.O. Box 347
Ord, NE 68862-0347
(308) 728-5088 - Phone
(308) 728-5089 - Fax