Legal notices: June 2, 2021
Legal notices: June 2, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

Bridges Solutions LLC (the

"Company") has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Designated Office of

the Company is 811 West 17

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The Registered Agent of the

Company is Registered Agents Inc,

530 S. 13th St. STE 100, Lincoln,

NE 68508. The Company was

formed on April 29, 2021.

Ayleen Perez,

Organizer

ZNEZ My19,My26,Je2

