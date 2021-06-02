Legal notices: June 2, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
Bridges Solutions LLC (the
"Company") has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Designated Office of
the Company is 811 West 17
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The Registered Agent of the
Company is Registered Agents Inc,
530 S. 13th St. STE 100, Lincoln,
NE 68508. The Company was
formed on April 29, 2021.
Ayleen Perez,
Organizer
ZNEZ My19,My26,Je2
