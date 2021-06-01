Legal notices: June 1, 2021

LEGAL NOTICE
The Buffalo County Assessor,
Ethel M. Skinner, does certify that
the 2021 Assessment Roll is com-
plete. Notices of Valuation Change
for every item of real property
which has been assessed at a
value different than in the previous
year, have been mailed by USPS to
the last known address of the
owner of record as of May 20,
2021.
The Levels of Value for 2021, by
class are:
MEDIAN COD PRD
Residential 94 12.32 102.84
Commercial 98 11.46 99.84
Ag Land and Special Value
70 17.37 101.26
The final day for filing valuation
protests with the County Board of
Equalization for the 2021 valuation
year is June 30, 2021. Protests
should be filed with the County
Clerk's Office.
ZNEZ Je1,t1
Ganz Law Offices, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 895
KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
DEWITT CONTRACTING, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
DeWitt Contracting, LLC, a limited
liability company, is organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, with its registered office at
6709 M Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847. The initial agent for service
of process is Adam R. DeWitt,
6709 M Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847. The general nature of its
business is to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking and insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of Ne-
braska, including but not limited to
the power to purchase, sell, own,
construct, develop, operate, lease,
manage, finance, refinance and
otherwise deal with real estate and
personal property of all kinds and
interests therein, and for all other
purposes authorized by law, to the
same extent as natural persons
might or could do. The limited lia-
bility company was formed on May
26, 2021 and will continue for a
perpetual period of duration. Its af-
fairs shall be conducted by its
members pursuant to the Certifi-
cate of Organization and Operating
Agreement Duly adopted by the
Company.
Adam R. DeWhitt, Organizer
ZNEZ Je1,Je8,Je15
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
Fatboy Construction, Inc.
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Business Corporation
Act, Notice of Incorporation is
hereby given as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
Fatboy Construction, Inc.
2. The initial registered office is
located at 10310 145th Rd, Am-
herst, NE 68812 and the name of
the initial registered agent is Adam
Borden. The name and address of
the incorporator is Midwest Associ-
ates, Inc., 4009 6th Ave #30, Kear-
ney, NE 68845
4. The general nature of the busi-
ness to be transacted by the cor-
poration shall be the transaction of
any and all lawful business for
which corporations may be incor-
porated under the provisions of the
Nebraska Business Corporation
Act. The life of the corporation is
perpetual.
5. The authorized capital stock is
10,000 shares with a par value of
$1.00 each. Such shares may be
issued at such time or from time to
time as authorized by the Board of
Directors of the Corporation with-
out approval of the shareholders.
Midwest Associates, Inc.,
Incorporator For
Fatboy Construction, Inc
ZNEZ My25,Je1,Je8
NOTICE
The June business meeting of the
Board of Directors of The Central
Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-
tion District is scheduled for June
7, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the District
Headquarters in Holdrege, NE. A
current agenda is available at the
office of the Assistant Secretary at
District Headquarters, 415 Lincoln
St., Holdrege, NE or online at
ZNEZ Je1,t1
Kearney Public Schools
Public Notice
On June 4, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., a
meeting conducted by Kearney
Public Schools will take place at
the KPS Administration Building,
320 West 24th Street. The purpose
of the meeting will be to discuss
the school district's plans for pro-
viding special education services to
children with disabilities who attend
nonpublic schools and home
schools located within the district
for the 2021-2022 school year. If
you are the parent of a home-sc-
hooled child, or a child attending a
non-public school that has been or
may be identified with a disability
and attend a non-public school
within the boundaries of Kearney
Public Schools, you are urged to
attend. If you have further ques-
tions pertaining to this meeting,
please contact Melisa Dobish, Spe-
cial Education Director, at
308-698-8019.
ZNEZ Je1,t1
NOTICE OF SUIT
Case No. CI 21-325
DISTRICT COURT OF BUF-
FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
SG LEASING, L.L.C., a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company,
Plaintiff,
vs.
KELLY FLORELL, ROBIN FLO-
RELL, FLOYD W. ELSE, MARY T.
ELSE, and ALL PERSONS HAVING
OR CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IN
AND TO THE TRACT OF LAND LO-
CATED IN LOT THREE (3) OF
BLOCK ONE (1), IN ARENDT'S
SECOND ADDITION TO THE VIL-
LAGE OF ELM CREEK, BUFFALO
COUNTY, NEBRASKA BEGINNING
24 FEET SOUTH OF THE NORTH-
EAST CORNER OF LOT THREE (3),
THEN EAST 21 FEET PERPENDIC-
ULAR TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID
LOT, THEN SOUTH 42.4 FEET
PARALLEL TO THE EAST LINE OF
SAID LOT, THEN WEST 21 FEET
PERPENDICULAR TO THE EAST
LINE OF SAID LOT, THEN NORTH
42.4 FEET TO THE POINT OF BE-
GINNING, REAL NAMES UN-
KNOWN,
Defendents.
TO: KELLY FLORELL, ROBIN
FLORELL, FLOYD W. ELSE, MARY
T. ELSE, and ALL PERSONS HAV-
ING OR CLAIMING ANY INTEREST
IN AND TO THE TRACT OF LAND
LOCATED IN LOT THREE (3) OF
BLOCK ONE (1), IN ARENDT'S
SECOND ADDITION TO THE VIL-
LAGE OF ELM CREEK, BUFFALO
COUNTY, NEBRASKA BEGINNING
24 FEET SOUTH OF THE NORTH-
EAST CORNER OF LOT THREE (3),
THEN EAST 21 FEET PERPENDIC-
ULAR TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID
LOT, THEN SOUTH 42.4 FEET
PARALLEL TO THE EAST LINE OF
SAID LOT, THEN WEST 21 FEET
PERPENDICULAR TO THE EAST
LINE OF SAID LOT, THEN NORTH
42.4 FEET TO THE POINT OF BE-
GINNING, REAL NAMES UN-
KNOWN,
Take notice that the Plaintiff, SG
Leasing, did on the 4th day of May,
2021, file a Complaint to Quiet Title
in the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the purpose and
object of which is to quiet title to
the real estate therein described in
the favor of the Plaintiff as against
you and each of you.
You are hereby required to an-
swer or plead to said Complaint to
Quiet Title on or before the 15th
day of July, 2021, or the allegations
of said Complaint to Quiet Title will
be taken as true and judgment ren-
dered accordingly.
SG LEASING, L.L.C., Plantiff
BY SMITH, JOHNSON ALLEN
CONNICK & HANSEN
104 N. Wheeler Avenue
Grand Island, NE 68801
(308)382-1930
BY
Jared J. Krejci, #25785
ZNEZ Je1,Je8,Je15
NOTICE
Margaret Cassidy v. TRI CITY
Events Center, LLC.
Case ID: No. CI 21-212
TO: TRI CITY Events Center, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Mar-
garet Cassidy, Plaintiff has filed a
Complaint against you in the Dis-
trict Court of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, Case No. CI 21-212 seek-
ing damages, general damages,
costs of this action, pre-judgment
and post-judgment interest, and
such other relief as the Court
deems just. To defend this lawsuit,
and appropriate response must be
filed with the office of the clerk of
the court on or before July 1st,
2021. If you fail to respond, the
Court may enter judgment for relief
demanded in the Compliant.
Margaret Cassidy, Plaintiff
BY: /s/ Sieg H. Brauer
Siegfried H. Brauer, #18532
BRAUER LAW OFFICE
PO Box 249
5308 Parklane Drive, Suite 2
Kearney, NE 68848
Phone: 308-234-6696
Fax: 308-234-6999
Email: sbrauer@frontiernet.net
ZNEZ My17,My24,Je1
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
Mid America Distillers, Inc.
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Business Corporation
Act, Notice of Incorporation is
hereby given as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
Mid America Distillers, Inc.
2. The initial registered office is
located at 2350 East 95th Street,
Kearney, NE 68847 and the name
of the initial registered agent is Jan
R Martin.
The name and address of the in-
corporator is Midwest Associates,
Inc., 4009 6th Ave #30, Kearney,
NE 68845
4. The general nature of the busi-
ness to be transacted by the cor-
poration shall be the transaction of
any and all lawful business for
which corporations may be incor-
porated under the provisions of the
Nebraska Business Corporation
Act. The life of the corporation is
perpetual.
5. The authorized capital stock is
10,000 shares with a par value of
$1.00 each. Such shares may be
issued at such time or from time to
time as authorized by the Board of
Directors of the Corporation with-
out approval of the shareholders.
Midwest Associates, Inc.,
Incorporator For
Mid America Distillers, Inc
ZNEZ My25,Je1,Je8
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
STREAMLINE
PAINTING, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
Streamline Painting, LLC (hereina-
fter referred to as “the Company”)
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The street and
mailing address of the Company’s
initial designated office is 31 Plaza
Blvd., Kearney, NE 68845. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Arlen L. Jorgensen,
whose street and mailing address
and post office box number, if any,
is 31 Plaza Bvld., Kearney, NE
68845.
Dated: May 13, 2021.
Arlen L. Jorgensen,
Organizer
ZNEZ My25,Je1,Je8
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
Rapid Spill Response, Inc.
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Business Corporation
Act, Notice of Incorporation is
hereby given as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
Rapid Spill Response, Inc.
2. The initial registered office is
located at 1303 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, NE 68847 and the name
of the initial registered agent is
Gary Behlmann. The name and ad-
dress of the incorporator is Mid-
west Associates, Inc., 4009 6th Ave
#30, Kearney, NE 68845
4. The general nature of the busi-
ness to be transacted by the cor-
poration shall be the transaction of
any and all lawful business for
which corporations may be incor-
porated under the provisions of the
Nebraska Business Corporation
Act. The life of the corporation is
perpetual.
5. The authorized capital stock is
10,000 shares with a par value of
$1.00 each. Such shares may be
issued at such time or from time to
time as authorized by the Board of
Directors of the Corporation with-
out approval of the shareholders.
Midwest Associates, Inc.,
Incorporator For
Rapid Spill Response, Inc
ZNEZ My 25,Je1,Je8
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
NAME CHANGE OF
Trista Sharie Ann George
Case No. CI21 - 344
You are hereby notified that a
hearing on the petition for name
change (adult) in the above entitled
case will be heard before the Hon-
orable Ryan Carson, Judge of the
District Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, Courtroom B, on the n/a