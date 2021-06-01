Legal notices: June 1, 2021

of the initial registered agent is

Gary Behlmann. The name and ad-

dress of the incorporator is Mid-

west Associates, Inc., 4009 6th Ave

#30, Kearney, NE 68845

4. The general nature of the busi-

ness to be transacted by the cor-

poration shall be the transaction of

any and all lawful business for

which corporations may be incor-

porated under the provisions of the

Nebraska Business Corporation

Act. The life of the corporation is