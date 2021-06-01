 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: June 1, 2021
0 comments

Legal notices: June 1, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

 

LEGAL NOTICE

The Buffalo County Assessor,

Ethel M. Skinner, does certify that

the 2021 Assessment Roll is com-

plete. Notices of Valuation Change

for every item of real property

which has been assessed at a

value different than in the previous

year, have been mailed by USPS to

the last known address of the

owner of record as of May 20,

2021.

The Levels of Value for 2021, by

class are:

MEDIAN COD PRD

Residential 94 12.32 102.84

Commercial 98 11.46 99.84

Ag Land and Special Value

70 17.37 101.26

The final day for filing valuation

protests with the County Board of

Equalization for the 2021 valuation

year is June 30, 2021. Protests

should be filed with the County

Clerk's Office.

ZNEZ Je1,t1

 

Ganz Law Offices, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 895

KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

DEWITT CONTRACTING, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

DeWitt Contracting, LLC, a limited

liability company, is organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, with its registered office at

6709 M Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847. The initial agent for service

of process is Adam R. DeWitt,

6709 M Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847. The general nature of its

business is to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking and insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of Ne-

braska, including but not limited to

the power to purchase, sell, own,

construct, develop, operate, lease,

manage, finance, refinance and

otherwise deal with real estate and

personal property of all kinds and

interests therein, and for all other

purposes authorized by law, to the

same extent as natural persons

might or could do. The limited lia-

bility company was formed on May

26, 2021 and will continue for a

perpetual period of duration. Its af-

fairs shall be conducted by its

members pursuant to the Certifi-

cate of Organization and Operating

Agreement Duly adopted by the

Company.

Adam R. DeWhitt, Organizer

ZNEZ Je1,Je8,Je15

 

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

Fatboy Construction, Inc.

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Business Corporation

Act, Notice of Incorporation is

hereby given as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

Fatboy Construction, Inc.

2. The initial registered office is

located at 10310 145th Rd, Am-

herst, NE 68812 and the name of

the initial registered agent is Adam

Borden. The name and address of

the incorporator is Midwest Associ-

ates, Inc., 4009 6th Ave #30, Kear-

ney, NE 68845

4. The general nature of the busi-

ness to be transacted by the cor-

poration shall be the transaction of

any and all lawful business for

which corporations may be incor-

porated under the provisions of the

Nebraska Business Corporation

Act. The life of the corporation is

perpetual.

5. The authorized capital stock is

10,000 shares with a par value of

$1.00 each. Such shares may be

issued at such time or from time to

time as authorized by the Board of

Directors of the Corporation with-

out approval of the shareholders.

Midwest Associates, Inc.,

Incorporator For

Fatboy Construction, Inc

ZNEZ My25,Je1,Je8

 

 

NOTICE

 

The June business meeting of the

Board of Directors of The Central

Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-

tion District is scheduled for June

7, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the District

Headquarters in Holdrege, NE. A

current agenda is available at the

office of the Assistant Secretary at

District Headquarters, 415 Lincoln

St., Holdrege, NE or online at

www.cnppid.com.

 

ZNEZ Je1,t1

 

Kearney Public Schools

Public Notice

 

On June 4, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., a

meeting conducted by Kearney

Public Schools will take place at

the KPS Administration Building,

320 West 24th Street. The purpose

of the meeting will be to discuss

the school district's plans for pro-

viding special education services to

children with disabilities who attend

nonpublic schools and home

schools located within the district

for the 2021-2022 school year. If

you are the parent of a home-sc-

hooled child, or a child attending a

non-public school that has been or

may be identified with a disability

and attend a non-public school

within the boundaries of Kearney

Public Schools, you are urged to

attend. If you have further ques-

tions pertaining to this meeting,

please contact Melisa Dobish, Spe-

cial Education Director, at

308-698-8019.

ZNEZ Je1,t1

 

NOTICE OF SUIT

Case No. CI 21-325

DISTRICT COURT OF BUF-

FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

SG LEASING, L.L.C., a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company,

Plaintiff,

vs.

KELLY FLORELL, ROBIN FLO-

RELL, FLOYD W. ELSE, MARY T.

ELSE, and ALL PERSONS HAVING

OR CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IN

AND TO THE TRACT OF LAND LO-

CATED IN LOT THREE (3) OF

BLOCK ONE (1), IN ARENDT'S

SECOND ADDITION TO THE VIL-

LAGE OF ELM CREEK, BUFFALO

COUNTY, NEBRASKA BEGINNING

24 FEET SOUTH OF THE NORTH-

EAST CORNER OF LOT THREE (3),

THEN EAST 21 FEET PERPENDIC-

ULAR TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID

LOT, THEN SOUTH 42.4 FEET

PARALLEL TO THE EAST LINE OF

SAID LOT, THEN WEST 21 FEET

PERPENDICULAR TO THE EAST

LINE OF SAID LOT, THEN NORTH

42.4 FEET TO THE POINT OF BE-

GINNING, REAL NAMES UN-

KNOWN,

Defendents.

TO: KELLY FLORELL, ROBIN

FLORELL, FLOYD W. ELSE, MARY

T. ELSE, and ALL PERSONS HAV-

ING OR CLAIMING ANY INTEREST

IN AND TO THE TRACT OF LAND

LOCATED IN LOT THREE (3) OF

BLOCK ONE (1), IN ARENDT'S

SECOND ADDITION TO THE VIL-

LAGE OF ELM CREEK, BUFFALO

COUNTY, NEBRASKA BEGINNING

24 FEET SOUTH OF THE NORTH-

EAST CORNER OF LOT THREE (3),

THEN EAST 21 FEET PERPENDIC-

ULAR TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID

LOT, THEN SOUTH 42.4 FEET

PARALLEL TO THE EAST LINE OF

SAID LOT, THEN WEST 21 FEET

PERPENDICULAR TO THE EAST

LINE OF SAID LOT, THEN NORTH

42.4 FEET TO THE POINT OF BE-

GINNING, REAL NAMES UN-

KNOWN,

Take notice that the Plaintiff, SG

Leasing, did on the 4th day of May,

2021, file a Complaint to Quiet Title

in the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the purpose and

object of which is to quiet title to

the real estate therein described in

the favor of the Plaintiff as against

you and each of you.

You are hereby required to an-

swer or plead to said Complaint to

Quiet Title on or before the 15th

day of July, 2021, or the allegations

of said Complaint to Quiet Title will

be taken as true and judgment ren-

dered accordingly.

SG LEASING, L.L.C., Plantiff

BY SMITH, JOHNSON ALLEN

CONNICK & HANSEN

104 N. Wheeler Avenue

Grand Island, NE 68801

(308)382-1930

jkrejci@gilawfirm.com

BY

Jared J. Krejci, #25785

ZNEZ Je1,Je8,Je15

 

NOTICE

Margaret Cassidy v. TRI CITY

Events Center, LLC.

Case ID: No. CI 21-212

TO: TRI CITY Events Center, LLC

Notice is hereby given that Mar-

garet Cassidy, Plaintiff has filed a

Complaint against you in the Dis-

trict Court of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, Case No. CI 21-212 seek-

ing damages, general damages,

costs of this action, pre-judgment

and post-judgment interest, and

such other relief as the Court

deems just. To defend this lawsuit,

and appropriate response must be

filed with the office of the clerk of

the court on or before July 1st,

2021. If you fail to respond, the

Court may enter judgment for relief

demanded in the Compliant.

Margaret Cassidy, Plaintiff

BY: /s/ Sieg H. Brauer

Siegfried H. Brauer, #18532

BRAUER LAW OFFICE

PO Box 249

5308 Parklane Drive, Suite 2

Kearney, NE 68848

Phone: 308-234-6696

Fax: 308-234-6999

Email: sbrauer@frontiernet.net

 

ZNEZ My17,My24,Je1

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

Mid America Distillers, Inc.

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Business Corporation

Act, Notice of Incorporation is

hereby given as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

Mid America Distillers, Inc.

2. The initial registered office is

located at 2350 East 95th Street,

Kearney, NE 68847 and the name

of the initial registered agent is Jan

R Martin.

The name and address of the in-

corporator is Midwest Associates,

Inc., 4009 6th Ave #30, Kearney,

NE 68845

4. The general nature of the busi-

ness to be transacted by the cor-

poration shall be the transaction of

any and all lawful business for

which corporations may be incor-

porated under the provisions of the

Nebraska Business Corporation

Act. The life of the corporation is

perpetual.

5. The authorized capital stock is

10,000 shares with a par value of

$1.00 each. Such shares may be

issued at such time or from time to

time as authorized by the Board of

Directors of the Corporation with-

out approval of the shareholders.

Midwest Associates, Inc.,

Incorporator For

Mid America Distillers, Inc

ZNEZ My25,Je1,Je8

 

 

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

STREAMLINE

PAINTING, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

Streamline Painting, LLC (hereina-

fter referred to as “the Company”)

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The street and

mailing address of the Company’s

initial designated office is 31 Plaza

Blvd., Kearney, NE 68845. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Arlen L. Jorgensen,

whose street and mailing address

and post office box number, if any,

is 31 Plaza Bvld., Kearney, NE

68845.

Dated: May 13, 2021.

Arlen L. Jorgensen,

Organizer

ZNEZ My25,Je1,Je8

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

Rapid Spill Response, Inc.

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Business Corporation

Act, Notice of Incorporation is

hereby given as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

Rapid Spill Response, Inc.

2. The initial registered office is

located at 1303 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, NE 68847 and the name

of the initial registered agent is

Gary Behlmann. The name and ad-

dress of the incorporator is Mid-

west Associates, Inc., 4009 6th Ave

#30, Kearney, NE 68845

4. The general nature of the busi-

ness to be transacted by the cor-

poration shall be the transaction of

any and all lawful business for

which corporations may be incor-

porated under the provisions of the

Nebraska Business Corporation

Act. The life of the corporation is

perpetual.

5. The authorized capital stock is

10,000 shares with a par value of

$1.00 each. Such shares may be

issued at such time or from time to

time as authorized by the Board of

Directors of the Corporation with-

out approval of the shareholders.

Midwest Associates, Inc.,

Incorporator For

Rapid Spill Response, Inc

ZNEZ My 25,Je1,Je8

 

 

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

NAME CHANGE OF

Trista Sharie Ann George

Case No. CI21 - 344

 

You are hereby notified that a

hearing on the petition for name

change (adult) in the above entitled

case will be heard before the Hon-

orable Ryan Carson, Judge of the

District Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, Courtroom B, on the n/a

floor of the Buffalo County Court-

house or Justice Center 1512 Cen-

tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska, on

June 2, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. or as

soon thereafter as the same may

be heard.

Trista Sharie Ann George,

Petitioner

May 13, 2021

ZNEZ My25,Je1,Je8,Je15

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News