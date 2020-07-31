PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY
IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM
INVITATION FOR BIDS
REQUEST DATE: July 20, 2020
PRE-BID MEETING: July 29, 2020
3:00 PM CT
CLOSING DATE: August 10, 2020
2:00 PM CT
POINT OF CONTACT:
Tim R. Tunnell
Senior Land Manager -
Headwaters Corporation
Office: (308) 237-5728
The Governance Committee of
the Platte River Recovery Imple-
mentation Program submits this
IFB to solicit bids from contractors
for tree clearing activities near Gib-
bon, NE.
P20-008: 2020 Clark Island
Complex Habitat Enhancement
For complete copies of this IFB,
please visit www.Pla-
tteRiverProgram.org/contractors.
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
UNLESS YOU ACT YOU WILL
LOSE THIS PROPERTY
To: LARRY SCHAKE; DEBRA LE-
ANN SCHAKE; PERSONS OR OC-
CUPANTS IN POSSESSION OF
PARCEL NUMBER 480291000;
AND ANY AND ALL PERSONS
WHO HAVE OR CLAIM SOME IN-
TEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DE-
SCRIBED BELOW.
1. On March 7, 2017, the follow-
ing real property was sold by Buf-
falo County for delinquent taxes.
On that date, NEREUS LAND
HOLDINGS LLC bought the prop-
erty at the sale.
2. The property is described as:
a. Address: Parcel Number
480291000
b. Legal Description: Lot 2, Block
2, Else's Subdivision to the Village
of Elm Creek, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska (the "Real Estate").
3. The taxpayer name and in
whose name the tax assessment is
made is: Larry Schake.
4. The amount of the taxes repre-
sented by Tax Certificate No.
17058, assessed for the 2015 taxes
is: $395.16. Subsequent taxes may
have been paid and interest may
have accrued as of the date this
notice is signed by the Purchaser.
Please be advised, pursuant to
Neb. Rev. Stat. § 77-1831, that the
issuance of a tax deed is subject to
the right of redemption under Neb.
Rev. Stat. §§ 77-1824 to 77-1830.
The right of redemption requires
payment to the county treasurer,
for the use of such purchaser, or
his or her heirs or assigns, of the
amount of taxes represented by the
tax sale certificate for the year the
taxes were levied or assessed and
any subsequent taxes paid and in-
terest accrued as of the date pay-
ment is made to the county treas-
urer. The right of redemption ex-
pires at the close of business on
the date of application for the tax
deed, and a deed may be applied
for after the expiration of three
months from the date of service of
this notice. After the expiration of
at least three months from the date
of service of this notice, the tax
deed will be applied for unless the
right of redemption has been exer-
cised.
NEREUS LAND HOLDINGS LLC
By: Ryan C. Dorcey, #25748
13575 Lynam Drive
Omaha, NE 68138
402-505-4124
Fax: 402-513-6483
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
Arnold Munchers, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Ar-
nold Munchers, LLC, is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska with its registered office at
2101 Ave C, Kearney, NE 68847.
The general nature of the business
to be transacted is to engage in
any or all lawful business for which
a limited liability company may be
organized and to do everything
necessary, proper, advisable or
convenient for the accomplishment
of the purposes hereinabove set
forth and to do all other things inci-
dental thereto or connected there-
with which are not forbidden by the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
time of commencement of the lim-
ited liability company is June 5,
2020, and duration of the Company
is perpetual. The affairs of the lim-
ited liability company are to be
conducted by its members.
Anthony Daley
Organizer
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City Council of the
City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Au-
gust 11, 2020 in the Council Cham-
bers at City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, which
meeting will be open to the public.
The following is the public hearing,
upon the recommendation of the
Planning Commission, to be con-
sidered:
1. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for RK Development
LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company to rezone from District
AG, Agricultural District to District
RR-1, Rural Residential District (R-
ural Standards) for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Southeast Quarter of the
Southwest Quarter of Section 16,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (North of 70th Street and
40th Avenue).
2. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for RK Development
LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company for the Final Plat for
North Pointe, a subdivision being
part of the Southeast Quarter of the
Southwest Quarter of Section 16,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska, for property described
as a tract of land being part of the
Southeast Quarter of the South-
west Quarter of Section 16, Town-
ship 9 North, Range 16 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(North of 70th Street and 40th Ave-
nue).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF MEETING
The monthly meeting of the
Board of Directors of the Dawson
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at
10:00 A.M. at the District's Head-
quarters, located at 75191 Road
433, Lexington, Nebraska. An
agenda of the subjects to arise at
said meeting is kept continually
current and is available for public
inspection at the office of the Dis-
trict.
Paige McConville
NOTICE OF HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF ADJUSTMENT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Adjust-
ment on Thursday, August 13,
2020, at 4:00 o'clock p.m. at the
County Supervisors Board Room
located at the Buffalo County
Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska.
Said meeting has a special
agenda item for public comments
on a request for a variance, re-
ceived from Kevin Duncan, on be-
half of Sharon Eckelberger, under
Section 8.1, Accessory Buildings,
requiring an accessory building or
structure, to be constructed in the
rear yard, located on a tract in Gov-
ernment Lot 3, in Section 31,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th p.m., Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
Said meeting will be open to the
public. Individuals requiring physi-
cal or sensory accommodations
and who desire to attend or partici-
pate, please contact the Buffalo
County Zoning Administrator at
(308) 236-1998 no later than 48
hours prior to the meeting.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator, but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Dennise Daniels,
Zoning Administrator
NOTICE OF MEETING
DOWNTOWN IMPROVEMENT
BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Downtown Im-
provement Board of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at
8:00 a.m. on August 5, 2020 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Downtown Improve-
ment Board shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be re-
ceived at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska until 2:00 P.M.,
Local Time on August 4, 2020 for
furnishing all labor, tools, materials,
equipment and incidentals required
for construction of approximately
25,800 S.Y. of Class 3 milling and
3,250 Tons of Asphaltic Concrete
Type SLX, and work incidental
thereto for 2020 PART 7 IM-
PROVEMENTS (DOWNTOWN AS-
PHALT), as per drawings and spec-
ifications now on file at the Office
of the City Clerk. Said Proposals
will be publicly opened, read aloud,
and tabulated immediately follow-
ing in the City Council Chambers
upstairs.
The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all bids,
and to waive irregularities or infor-
malities to accept the Bid it deems
most beneficial. Bids received af-
ter the specified time of closing will
be returned unopened. The enve-
lope shall be marked "2020 PART 7
IMPROVEMENTS (DOWNTOWN
ASPHALT)". The City will accept
only those sealed bids, either hand
delivered or received via the U.S.
Mail at the City Clerk's Office, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska. Items transmitted by
facsimile or electronically will not
be accepted.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone
308/234-6456, upon payment of
$50 for each half-size set. Full-size
sets of documents can be obtained
for a deposit of $60. Any PLAN
HOLDER, upon returning the draw-
ings and specifications within four-
teen (14) days of the bid opening,
will be refunded $20.00. A com-
plete set of electronic copies of
drawings, specifications, contract
documents and proposal form may
be obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $25.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BURGOS QUEEN
MEXICAN FOOD, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that BUR-
GOS QUEEN MEXICAN FOOD,
L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company, has been organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, with its initial designated
office at 2400 Central Ave Suite C,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Bibiana Burgos,
2400 Central Ave Suite C, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847.
NOTICE OF SUIT
TO: FAITH RIVAS, 207 S. Gustin
St Unit 49 Holdrege NE 68949, you
are hereby notified that on March 6,
2020, Credit Acceptance Corp.
filed a suit against you in the Buf-
falo County Court at docket
CI20-555, the object in prayer of
which was to secure a judgment
against you in the amount of
$9,105.84, together with court
costs, interest and attorney's fees
as allowed by law. Unless you file
your Answer with the Buffalo
County Court on or before the 31
day of August, 2020, the Petition
against you will be considered as
true and judgment will be entered
against you accordingly.
By: Dennis P. Lee #16296
Jake T. Houlihan #26807
Lee Law Office
PO Box 45947
Omaha, NE 68145
Ph: (402) 334-8055
Fax: (402) 334-8072
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
DNG PROPERTIES, L.L.C.
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that DNG
PROPERTIES, L.L.C., a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company has been
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska, with its desig-
nated office at 2304 Hwy. 44; Wil-
cox, NE 68982. The general nature
of its business is to engage in and
to do any lawful act concerning any
and all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of Ne-
braska. The company was organ-
ized and commenced on July 9,
2020 and the duration of existence
of the Company will be perpetual,
unless terminated sooner. The af-
fairs of the limited liability company
shall be conducted by its members
until such time as successors are
elected pursuant to the Operating
Agreement.
Neil R. Gruhn,
Registered Agent
2304 Hwy. 44
Wilcox, NE 68982
Shawn D. Beaudette
Lammli, Locke & Beaudette
Law Office, L.L.P.
100 N. 34th Street, Suite E
Norfolk, NE 68701
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF ALICE N. CRUISE,
DECEASED
Case No. PR20-118
Notice is hereby given that on
July 15, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Ronald
R. Cruise, whose address is 27240
Sweetwater Road, Pleasanton, Ne-
braska 68866, and JoAnne Unick,
whose address is 27 Golfside
Drive, Pleasanton, Nebraska
68866, were informally appointed
by the Registrar as personal
corepresentatives of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Sept. 24, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of the
County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF DONALD DEEN
STURGEON, DECEASED
Case No. PR20-122
Notice is hereby given that on
July 17, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Donna
R. Trampe, whose address is
13185 Eagle Road, Amherst, Ne-
braska 68812, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as per-
sonal representative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Sept. 24, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Clerk Magistrate of the
County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
JAMES M. O'CONNOR,
DECEASED
Case No. PR20-127
Notice is hereby given that on
July 28, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Father
Michael K. Houlihan, whose ad-
dress is 520 S 18th Street, Platts-
mouth, NE 68040-2001, was infor-
mally appointed by the Registrar as
personal representative of this es-
tate. Creditors of this state must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Oct. 30, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of TIMOTHY P. RYAN,
Deceased.
Estate No. PR20-114
Notice is hereby given that on
July 14, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Peggy Ryan, whose address is
2510 Mose Ave., Bellevue, NE
68147, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Sept. 17, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk/Magistrate
Buffalo County Courthouse
Kearney, NE 68848
PREPARED BY:
Kevin A. Brostrom, #16208
Lauritsen, Brownell,
& Brostrom, PC, LLO
1811 West 2nd Street, Suite 360
Grand Island, NE 68803
(308) 382-7810
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Sealed proposals will be received
by the City of Kearney, Nebraska in
the office of the City Clerk until
2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18,
2020 from qualified vendors or
contractors in order to establish a
contract to provide and install new
ornamental steel fence at the Law
Enforcement Center Impound Lot,
located at 120 East Railroad Street,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors, consultants, etc. to
comply with all applicable federal
and state laws and regulations.
The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any and all pro-
posals and to accept the proposals
it believes is in the best interest of
the community.
Copies of the Request for Pro-
posals or other information may be
obtained from the office of the City
Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, 68847 or by going
to the City's website at
If you have any questions re-
garding this Request for Proposals,
please contact Byron Patterson at
Lauren Brandt
City Clerk
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ARCHWAY VILLAGE, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Archway Village, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 6880 46th Avenue, Kear-
ney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Gregory S.
Meyer.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on July 14, 2020 and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Village Real Estate, L.L.C.
624 N. Minden
Minden, NE 68959
Village Real Estate, L.L.C.,
Member
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Notice is hereby given that Trade
Name has been filed with the Sec-
retary of State of the State of Ne-
braska.
Trade Name: Live Well
Counseling Center, Kearney
Name of Applicant: Center for
Psychological Services, PC.
Applicant is a Corporation formed
under the laws of the
State of Nebraska.
Address: 125 E. 31st Street,
Kearney Ne 68847
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: 5/11/2020
General nature of business:
Counseling, Behavioral Health
Services
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, July 28, 2020, the Kearney
City Council passed and approved
according to law and adopted the
following ordinances to be pub-
lished in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8428 for a Con-
ditional Use Permit as provided in
Paragraph H of Section 46-110
"Telecommunications Towers" of
Chapter 46 "Supplemental Use
Regulations" of the City Code to
co-locate telecommunications
equipment for wireless communi-
cations on property zoned District
M-2, General Industrial District and
described as Lot 1, Kearney East
Viaero Subdivision, a subdivision
being part of the South Half of the
South Half of the Northeast Quarter
of Section 32, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, lying
South of the Union Pacific Railroad
Right-of-Way (3208 Marshall Ave-
nue).
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
