 

PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY

IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM

INVITATION FOR BIDS

REQUEST DATE: July 20, 2020

PRE-BID MEETING: July 29, 2020

3:00 PM CT

CLOSING DATE: August 10, 2020

2:00 PM CT

POINT OF CONTACT:

Tim R. Tunnell

Senior Land Manager -

Headwaters Corporation

Office: (308) 237-5728

tunnellt@headwaterscorp.com

The Governance Committee of

the Platte River Recovery Imple-

mentation Program submits this

IFB to solicit bids from contractors

for tree clearing activities near Gib-

bon, NE.

P20-008: 2020 Clark Island

Complex Habitat Enhancement

 

For complete copies of this IFB,

please visit www.Pla-

tteRiverProgram.org/contractors.

 

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

UNLESS YOU ACT YOU WILL

LOSE THIS PROPERTY

 

To: LARRY SCHAKE; DEBRA LE-

ANN SCHAKE; PERSONS OR OC-

CUPANTS IN POSSESSION OF

PARCEL NUMBER 480291000;

AND ANY AND ALL PERSONS

WHO HAVE OR CLAIM SOME IN-

TEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DE-

SCRIBED BELOW.

1. On March 7, 2017, the follow-

ing real property was sold by Buf-

falo County for delinquent taxes.

On that date, NEREUS LAND

HOLDINGS LLC bought the prop-

erty at the sale.

2. The property is described as:

a. Address: Parcel Number

480291000

b. Legal Description: Lot 2, Block

2, Else's Subdivision to the Village

of Elm Creek, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska (the "Real Estate").

3. The taxpayer name and in

whose name the tax assessment is

made is: Larry Schake.

4. The amount of the taxes repre-

sented by Tax Certificate No.

17058, assessed for the 2015 taxes

is: $395.16. Subsequent taxes may

have been paid and interest may

have accrued as of the date this

notice is signed by the Purchaser.

Please be advised, pursuant to

Neb. Rev. Stat. § 77-1831, that the

issuance of a tax deed is subject to

the right of redemption under Neb.

Rev. Stat. §§ 77-1824 to 77-1830.

The right of redemption requires

payment to the county treasurer,

for the use of such purchaser, or

his or her heirs or assigns, of the

amount of taxes represented by the

tax sale certificate for the year the

taxes were levied or assessed and

any subsequent taxes paid and in-

terest accrued as of the date pay-

ment is made to the county treas-

urer. The right of redemption ex-

pires at the close of business on

the date of application for the tax

deed, and a deed may be applied

for after the expiration of three

months from the date of service of

this notice. After the expiration of

at least three months from the date

of service of this notice, the tax

deed will be applied for unless the

right of redemption has been exer-

cised.

NEREUS LAND HOLDINGS LLC

By: Ryan C. Dorcey, #25748

13575 Lynam Drive

Omaha, NE 68138

402-505-4124

Fax: 402-513-6483

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

Arnold Munchers, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Ar-

nold Munchers, LLC, is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska with its registered office at

2101 Ave C, Kearney, NE 68847.

The general nature of the business

to be transacted is to engage in

any or all lawful business for which

a limited liability company may be

organized and to do everything

necessary, proper, advisable or

convenient for the accomplishment

of the purposes hereinabove set

forth and to do all other things inci-

dental thereto or connected there-

with which are not forbidden by the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

time of commencement of the lim-

ited liability company is June 5,

2020, and duration of the Company

is perpetual. The affairs of the lim-

ited liability company are to be

conducted by its members.

Anthony Daley

Organizer

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City Council of the

City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Au-

gust 11, 2020 in the Council Cham-

bers at City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, which

meeting will be open to the public.

The following is the public hearing,

upon the recommendation of the

Planning Commission, to be con-

sidered:

1. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for RK Development

LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company to rezone from District

AG, Agricultural District to District

RR-1, Rural Residential District (R-

ural Standards) for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Southeast Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 16,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (North of 70th Street and

40th Avenue).

2. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for RK Development

LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company for the Final Plat for

North Pointe, a subdivision being

part of the Southeast Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 16,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska, for property described

as a tract of land being part of the

Southeast Quarter of the South-

west Quarter of Section 16, Town-

ship 9 North, Range 16 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(North of 70th Street and 40th Ave-

nue).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

The monthly meeting of the

Board of Directors of the Dawson

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at

10:00 A.M. at the District's Head-

quarters, located at 75191 Road

433, Lexington, Nebraska. An

agenda of the subjects to arise at

said meeting is kept continually

current and is available for public

inspection at the office of the Dis-

trict.

Paige McConville

NOTICE OF HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF ADJUSTMENT

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Adjust-

ment on Thursday, August 13,

2020, at 4:00 o'clock p.m. at the

County Supervisors Board Room

located at the Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska.

Said meeting has a special

agenda item for public comments

on a request for a variance, re-

ceived from Kevin Duncan, on be-

half of Sharon Eckelberger, under

Section 8.1, Accessory Buildings,

requiring an accessory building or

structure, to be constructed in the

rear yard, located on a tract in Gov-

ernment Lot 3, in Section 31,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th p.m., Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

Said meeting will be open to the

public. Individuals requiring physi-

cal or sensory accommodations

and who desire to attend or partici-

pate, please contact the Buffalo

County Zoning Administrator at

(308) 236-1998 no later than 48

hours prior to the meeting.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator, but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Dennise Daniels,

Zoning Administrator

NOTICE OF MEETING

DOWNTOWN IMPROVEMENT

BOARD

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Downtown Im-

provement Board of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at

8:00 a.m. on August 5, 2020 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Downtown Improve-

ment Board shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be re-

ceived at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska until 2:00 P.M.,

Local Time on August 4, 2020 for

furnishing all labor, tools, materials,

equipment and incidentals required

for construction of approximately

25,800 S.Y. of Class 3 milling and

3,250 Tons of Asphaltic Concrete

Type SLX, and work incidental

thereto for 2020 PART 7 IM-

PROVEMENTS (DOWNTOWN AS-

PHALT), as per drawings and spec-

ifications now on file at the Office

of the City Clerk. Said Proposals

will be publicly opened, read aloud,

and tabulated immediately follow-

ing in the City Council Chambers

upstairs.

The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all bids,

and to waive irregularities or infor-

malities to accept the Bid it deems

most beneficial. Bids received af-

ter the specified time of closing will

be returned unopened. The enve-

lope shall be marked "2020 PART 7

IMPROVEMENTS (DOWNTOWN

ASPHALT)". The City will accept

only those sealed bids, either hand

delivered or received via the U.S.

Mail at the City Clerk's Office, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska. Items transmitted by

facsimile or electronically will not

be accepted.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone

308/234-6456, upon payment of

$50 for each half-size set. Full-size

sets of documents can be obtained

for a deposit of $60. Any PLAN

HOLDER, upon returning the draw-

ings and specifications within four-

teen (14) days of the bid opening,

will be refunded $20.00. A com-

plete set of electronic copies of

drawings, specifications, contract

documents and proposal form may

be obtained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $25.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BURGOS QUEEN

MEXICAN FOOD, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that BUR-

GOS QUEEN MEXICAN FOOD,

L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company, has been organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, with its initial designated

office at 2400 Central Ave Suite C,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Bibiana Burgos,

2400 Central Ave Suite C, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847.

NOTICE OF SUIT

 

TO: FAITH RIVAS, 207 S. Gustin

St Unit 49 Holdrege NE 68949, you

are hereby notified that on March 6,

2020, Credit Acceptance Corp.

filed a suit against you in the Buf-

falo County Court at docket

CI20-555, the object in prayer of

which was to secure a judgment

against you in the amount of

$9,105.84, together with court

costs, interest and attorney's fees

as allowed by law. Unless you file

your Answer with the Buffalo

County Court on or before the 31

day of August, 2020, the Petition

against you will be considered as

true and judgment will be entered

against you accordingly.

By: Dennis P. Lee #16296

Jake T. Houlihan #26807

Lee Law Office

PO Box 45947

Omaha, NE 68145

Ph: (402) 334-8055

Fax: (402) 334-8072

Denny@leelawoffice.com

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

DNG PROPERTIES, L.L.C.

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that DNG

PROPERTIES, L.L.C., a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company has been

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska, with its desig-

nated office at 2304 Hwy. 44; Wil-

cox, NE 68982. The general nature

of its business is to engage in and

to do any lawful act concerning any

and all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of Ne-

braska. The company was organ-

ized and commenced on July 9,

2020 and the duration of existence

of the Company will be perpetual,

unless terminated sooner. The af-

fairs of the limited liability company

shall be conducted by its members

until such time as successors are

elected pursuant to the Operating

Agreement.

Neil R. Gruhn,

Registered Agent

2304 Hwy. 44

Wilcox, NE 68982

Shawn D. Beaudette

Lammli, Locke & Beaudette

Law Office, L.L.P.

100 N. 34th Street, Suite E

Norfolk, NE 68701

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF ALICE N. CRUISE,

DECEASED

Case No. PR20-118

 

Notice is hereby given that on

July 15, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Ronald

R. Cruise, whose address is 27240

Sweetwater Road, Pleasanton, Ne-

braska 68866, and JoAnne Unick,

whose address is 27 Golfside

Drive, Pleasanton, Nebraska

68866, were informally appointed

by the Registrar as personal

corepresentatives of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Sept. 24, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of the

County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF DONALD DEEN

STURGEON, DECEASED

Case No. PR20-122

 

Notice is hereby given that on

July 17, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Donna

R. Trampe, whose address is

13185 Eagle Road, Amherst, Ne-

braska 68812, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as per-

sonal representative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Sept. 24, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Clerk Magistrate of the

County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

JAMES M. O'CONNOR,

DECEASED

Case No. PR20-127

 

Notice is hereby given that on

July 28, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Father

Michael K. Houlihan, whose ad-

dress is 520 S 18th Street, Platts-

mouth, NE 68040-2001, was infor-

mally appointed by the Registrar as

personal representative of this es-

tate. Creditors of this state must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Oct. 30, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of TIMOTHY P. RYAN,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR20-114

 

Notice is hereby given that on

July 14, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Peggy Ryan, whose address is

2510 Mose Ave., Bellevue, NE

68147, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Sept. 17, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk/Magistrate

Buffalo County Courthouse

Kearney, NE 68848

PREPARED BY:

Kevin A. Brostrom, #16208

Lauritsen, Brownell,

& Brostrom, PC, LLO

1811 West 2nd Street, Suite 360

Grand Island, NE 68803

(308) 382-7810

kevinb@lauritsenlaw.com

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

by the City of Kearney, Nebraska in

the office of the City Clerk until

2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18,

2020 from qualified vendors or

contractors in order to establish a

contract to provide and install new

ornamental steel fence at the Law

Enforcement Center Impound Lot,

located at 120 East Railroad Street,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors, consultants, etc. to

comply with all applicable federal

and state laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any and all pro-

posals and to accept the proposals

it believes is in the best interest of

the community.

Copies of the Request for Pro-

posals or other information may be

obtained from the office of the City

Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, 68847 or by going

to the City's website at

www.cityofkearney.org.

If you have any questions re-

garding this Request for Proposals,

please contact Byron Patterson at

bpatterson@kearneygov.org.

Lauren Brandt

City Clerk

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ARCHWAY VILLAGE, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Archway Village, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 6880 46th Avenue, Kear-

ney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Gregory S.

Meyer.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on July 14, 2020 and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member:

Village Real Estate, L.L.C.

624 N. Minden

Minden, NE 68959

Village Real Estate, L.L.C.,

Member

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

Notice is hereby given that Trade

Name has been filed with the Sec-

retary of State of the State of Ne-

braska.

Trade Name: Live Well

Counseling Center, Kearney

Name of Applicant: Center for

Psychological Services, PC.

Applicant is a Corporation formed

under the laws of the

State of Nebraska.

Address: 125 E. 31st Street,

Kearney Ne 68847

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: 5/11/2020

General nature of business:

Counseling, Behavioral Health

Services

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, July 28, 2020, the Kearney

City Council passed and approved

according to law and adopted the

following ordinances to be pub-

lished in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8428 for a Con-

ditional Use Permit as provided in

Paragraph H of Section 46-110

"Telecommunications Towers" of

Chapter 46 "Supplemental Use

Regulations" of the City Code to

co-locate telecommunications

equipment for wireless communi-

cations on property zoned District

M-2, General Industrial District and

described as Lot 1, Kearney East

Viaero Subdivision, a subdivision

being part of the South Half of the

South Half of the Northeast Quarter

of Section 32, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, lying

South of the Union Pacific Railroad

Right-of-Way (3208 Marshall Ave-

nue).

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

