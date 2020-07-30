 

NOTICE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

2011 BMW 328i,

VIN: WBAPH5C55BA441421

& ASSORTED CONTAINERS

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Avery Hayward,

Kamilyn Barr, John Doe and Jane

Doe, real names unknown, and an-

yone else claiming any right or in-

terest in and to the following de-

scribed property:

2011 BMW 328i,

VIN: WBAPH5C55BA441421

& ASSORTED CONTAINERS

 

that the above vehicle and

containers were seized in Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on July 14,

2020, and a Complaint for Forfei-

ture of the subject currency is cur-

rently pending in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska. Fur-

ther, that a hearing on the Com-

plaint for Forfeiture of the seized

property has been scheduled on

September 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.,

before the Honorable Ryan Carson,

District Judge. Any party claiming

any right or interest in the above-d-

escribed seized property shall ap-

pear and file an Answer or Demur-

rer with the District Court Clerk of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or

before Thursday, August 13, 2020,

or be forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

of

Bearded Lady, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

Bearded Lady, LLC (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 6905 W

47th Street, Kearney, NE

68845.The name and office ad-

dress of the Registered Agent is

Stuart Johnson, 6905 W 47th

Street, Kearney, NE 68845. Dated

July 10, 2020 Stuart Johnson, Or-

ganizer

Parker, Grossart

& Bahensky, L.L.P.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

COTTONMILL RENTAL

PROPERTIES, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

Notice is hereby given that COT-

TONMILL RENTAL PROPERTIES,

L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company, has been organized un-

der the laws of the state of Ne-

braska. The street mailing address

of the Company's initial designated

office is 6540 Cottonmill Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Jack W. Besse,

1516 First Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

MFKsolutions LLC (the

"Company") has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The designated office of

the Company is 1011 E 34th St.,

Kearney, NE 68847. The registered

agent of the Company is Monte

Fred Kratzenstein, 1011 E 34th

St., Kearney, NE 68847. The gen-

eral nature of the business will be

to engage in the transaction of any

or all lawful business, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The LLC was filed

with the State of Nebraska May 28

2020. Organizer Name:

LegalZoom.com, Inc.

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

NHC TRANSPORTATION, LLC

 

Notice is given that NHC TRANS-

PORTATION, LLC (“the LLC”), has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska with the fol-

lowing registered agent and office:

Shana Dahlgren, 15 South Central

Ave, PO Box 2318, Kearney, NE

68848. The LLC's designated office

is located at 15 South Central Ave,

PO Box 2318, Kearney, NE 68848.

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

CALL ORDER: 400

CONTRACT ID: 4795

FEDERAL PROJECT NO.

NH-80-6(114) LOCATION: I-80,

SHELTON - WOOD RIVER IN

COUNTIES: BUFFALO, HALL

The Nebraska Department of

Transportation will receive sealed

bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-

fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-

coln, until 1:30 PM on August 20,

2020. At that time the bids will be

opened and read.

Bids will be opened and the bid

totals will be read via Webex. The

Webex information will be available

on the BidX Letting webpage a

minimum of 2 days prior to the

opening, and can be found by se-

lecting the applicable letting from:

https://www.bidx.com/ne/lettings

Plans, specifications, and addi-

tional letting information may be

found at the Nebraska Department

of Transportation's Web Site at

http://dot.nebraska.gov/bus-

iness-center/business-opp/h-

wy-bridge-lp/.

This project is funded under the

Federal-Aid Highway Act, all ap-

propriate Federal requirements will

apply.

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

Attorneys at Law

Kearney, Nebraska

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

Y STAR, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given of the for-

mation of a Corporation under the

Nebraska Model Business Corpo-

ration Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. §

21-201, et seq.

1. The name of the Corporation is

Y Star, Inc.

2. The Corporation is authorized

to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value

shares.

3. The address of the initial reg-

istered office of the Corporation is

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230,

Kearney NE 68848-2230, and the

name of the initial registered agent

is Luke M. Simpson.

4. The name and street address

of the sole incorporator is: Luke M.

Simpson, 5804 1st Avenue, P.O.

Box 2230, Kearney Ne

68848-2230.

5. The date of commencement is

July 20, 2020. Luke M. Simpson

Incorporator

