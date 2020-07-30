NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
2011 BMW 328i,
VIN: WBAPH5C55BA441421
& ASSORTED CONTAINERS
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Avery Hayward,
Kamilyn Barr, John Doe and Jane
Doe, real names unknown, and an-
yone else claiming any right or in-
terest in and to the following de-
scribed property:
2011 BMW 328i,
VIN: WBAPH5C55BA441421
& ASSORTED CONTAINERS
that the above vehicle and
containers were seized in Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on July 14,
2020, and a Complaint for Forfei-
ture of the subject currency is cur-
rently pending in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska. Fur-
ther, that a hearing on the Com-
plaint for Forfeiture of the seized
property has been scheduled on
September 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.,
before the Honorable Ryan Carson,
District Judge. Any party claiming
any right or interest in the above-d-
escribed seized property shall ap-
pear and file an Answer or Demur-
rer with the District Court Clerk of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or
before Thursday, August 13, 2020,
or be forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
ZNEZ Jy30,Ag6,13,20
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
of
Bearded Lady, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
Bearded Lady, LLC (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 6905 W
47th Street, Kearney, NE
68845.The name and office ad-
dress of the Registered Agent is
Stuart Johnson, 6905 W 47th
Street, Kearney, NE 68845. Dated
July 10, 2020 Stuart Johnson, Or-
ganizer
ZNEZ Jy16,23,30
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
Parker, Grossart
& Bahensky, L.L.P.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
COTTONMILL RENTAL
PROPERTIES, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that COT-
TONMILL RENTAL PROPERTIES,
L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company, has been organized un-
der the laws of the state of Ne-
braska. The street mailing address
of the Company's initial designated
office is 6540 Cottonmill Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Jack W. Besse,
1516 First Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847.
ZNEZ Jy23,30,Ag6
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
MFKsolutions LLC (the
"Company") has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The designated office of
the Company is 1011 E 34th St.,
Kearney, NE 68847. The registered
agent of the Company is Monte
Fred Kratzenstein, 1011 E 34th
St., Kearney, NE 68847. The gen-
eral nature of the business will be
to engage in the transaction of any
or all lawful business, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The LLC was filed
with the State of Nebraska May 28
2020. Organizer Name:
LegalZoom.com, Inc.
ZNEZ Jy16,23,30
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
NHC TRANSPORTATION, LLC
Notice is given that NHC TRANS-
PORTATION, LLC (“the LLC”), has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska with the fol-
lowing registered agent and office:
Shana Dahlgren, 15 South Central
Ave, PO Box 2318, Kearney, NE
68848. The LLC's designated office
is located at 15 South Central Ave,
PO Box 2318, Kearney, NE 68848.
ZNEZ Jy30,Ag6,13
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
CALL ORDER: 400
CONTRACT ID: 4795
FEDERAL PROJECT NO.
NH-80-6(114) LOCATION: I-80,
SHELTON - WOOD RIVER IN
COUNTIES: BUFFALO, HALL
The Nebraska Department of
Transportation will receive sealed
bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-
fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-
coln, until 1:30 PM on August 20,
2020. At that time the bids will be
opened and read.
Bids will be opened and the bid
totals will be read via Webex. The
Webex information will be available
on the BidX Letting webpage a
minimum of 2 days prior to the
opening, and can be found by se-
lecting the applicable letting from:
https://www.bidx.com/ne/lettings
Plans, specifications, and addi-
tional letting information may be
found at the Nebraska Department
of Transportation's Web Site at
iness-center/business-opp/h-
wy-bridge-lp/.
This project is funded under the
Federal-Aid Highway Act, all ap-
propriate Federal requirements will
apply.
ZNEZ Jy30,Ag6,13
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
Attorneys at Law
Kearney, Nebraska
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Y STAR, INC.
Notice is hereby given of the for-
mation of a Corporation under the
Nebraska Model Business Corpo-
ration Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. §
21-201, et seq.
1. The name of the Corporation is
Y Star, Inc.
2. The Corporation is authorized
to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value
shares.
3. The address of the initial reg-
istered office of the Corporation is
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230,
Kearney NE 68848-2230, and the
name of the initial registered agent
is Luke M. Simpson.
4. The name and street address
of the sole incorporator is: Luke M.
Simpson, 5804 1st Avenue, P.O.
Box 2230, Kearney Ne
68848-2230.
5. The date of commencement is
July 20, 2020. Luke M. Simpson
Incorporator
ZNEZ Jy23,30,Ag6