SECTION 001000
027-260-K800
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed proposals for furnishing
all plant, equipment, transportation,
tools, materials, labor and skills
necessary and incidental to per-
form all work described in the Pro-
posed Contract Documents enti-
tled:
NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT
OF TRANSPORTATION -
DISTRICT EIGHT
BURWELL MAINTENANCE
FACILITY
PROJECT NUMBER: AFE K-800
will be received at the Depart-
ment of Transportation Operations
Division, located at 5001 S. 14th
Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, until 3:00
PM, local time on Thursday, August
13, 2020 and will then be publicly
opened and read aloud.
The said Documents have been
prepared by Erickson Sullivan Ar-
chitects and may be obtained from
A & D Technical Supply for a re-
fundable deposit of $40.00, contact
402-474-5454 to obtain docu-
ments. Documents are also availa-
ble for viewing at the Lincoln Build-
ers Bureau, Omaha Builders Ex-
change, Kearney Builders Bureau,
Hastings Chamber of Commerce,
and Builders Plan Service in Grand
Island.
A non-mandatory Pre-Bid Meet-
ing has been scheduled for
Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:30
AM local time (CDT) at the current
NDOT Burwell Maintenance Facil-
ity, 82403 Highway 11, Burwell, NE
68823.
Project Description: In general,
Work consists of constructing a
new maintenance facility of ap-
proximately 13,250 square feet,
containing NDOT office area and
crew room, restrooms, heated
equipment storage bays, cold stor-
age bay, wash bay, and parts/tool
storage at a new maintenance yard
located in Burwell, NE. Construc-
tion is to be primarily a pre-eng-
ineered metal building with con-
crete curb around the perimeter.
Non-load bearing metal stud fram-
ing is to be used for interior wall
framing. Additional building com-
ponents will include concrete foot-
ings, metal roof, sectional doors,
hollow metal and fiberglass doors
and frames, aluminum windows,
and mechanical, electrical, and
plumbing installation. Site work in-
cludes site grading, paving, park-
ing, sidewalks, fuel island, salt stor-
age structure slab, utilities, and pe-
rimeter fencing.
All bids shall be made on the
printed proposal forms attached to
and made a part of the Proposed
Contract Documents and submit-
ted in a sealed envelope marked
"AFE K-800 - Burwell Maintenance
Facility Bid". Bids which are mailed
shall be placed in a separate
sealed envelope, labeled as de-
scribed in this paragraph, inside the
mailing envelope
Bids mailed to this office shall be
addressed to:
Nebraska Dept. of Transportation
Operations Division-attn:
Liz Salisbury
PO Box 94759
Lincoln, NE 68509-4759
Bids delivered in person shall be
delivered to:
Nebraska Dept. of Transportation
Operations Division-attn:
Liz Salisbury
5001 South 14th Street
Lincoln, NE
Please note: This location is the
Operations Building located south
of the State Penitentiary.
NOTICE: Bids submitted by fac-
simile or electronic transmission
are NOT ACCEPTABLE.
Each Bidder must submit with
the bid a certified or cashiers'
check or a bid bond on AIA form
A310 in an amount equal to five
(5%) of the bid.
The character and amount of se-
curity must be submitted by the
Contractor for the performance of
the Contract is stated in the pro-
posed contract documents.
Bidders may not withdraw their
bids for a period of at least sixty
(60) days after the scheduled clos-
ing time for the receipt of the bids.
The State of Nebraska, Depart-
ment of Transportation reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and
re-advertise for Bids; reserves the
right to waive informalities and ir-
regularities and to make awards on
bids which furnish the materials
and construction that will in their
opinion serve the best interests of
the State.
END OF SECTION 001000
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ISLAND GREENS, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Island
Greens, LLC (hereinafter referred to
as "the Company") is organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street and mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 2615 Country Club
Lane, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Michelle A.
Seeba, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber is 2615 Country Club Lane,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
Dated: July 14, 2020.
Clayton A. Seeba, Organizer
Michelle A. Seeba, Organizer
NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
MONDAY, JULY 20, 2020
The Buffalo County Board of
Equalization met on Monday, July
20, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. for the pur-
pose of final determinations on
scheduled Property Valuation Pro-
test hearings that were conducted
by the referees. The meeting was
convened at the Extension Building
in order to accommodate social
distancing to comply with the
COVID-19 guidelines. Commis-
sioners present were: Timothy Hig-
gins, Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba,
Ronald Loeffelholz, Dennis Reiter
and William McMullen. Absent:
Sherry Morrow. County Clerk Jan-
ice Giffin, County Clerk Assistant
Janice Taubenheim, Board Admin-
istrator Assistant Tricia Kretz,
County Assessor Ethel Skinner,
Field Assistant Lisa Ourada and
Protest Coordinators Joe Wilson
and Ron Elliott were present.
The following protestors
were present and addressed the
Board resulting in the reconsidera-
tion of the referees' recommenda-
tion on their filed protests: Michael
D Montgomery, David LeFeber,
Seth Tschetter, Hugo Longoria,
Grete Sandberg, Fred Blume, Kyle
Bramer, Dwayne & Jill Hibbs,
Sharyn Turek, Jeff Babl, Rick & Ei-
leen Erickson, Matthew Meister,
Thomas Tye II, William & Sharon
Kroll, James Eckhout, Ronald Pohl,
Dave and Annette Colling, Rodney
Russell and John LaVassaur.
June 15, 2020 Referee Hearing
Schedule
200007 Wendy M Valencia
Garcia 605607000; 200023 Joseph
Andersen 605830214; 200047 Mi-
chael D Montgomery 640224000;
200008 Brandon D & Kelli A Brue-
ggemann 640270000; 200028
Fredrick "Craig" Peister
603741159; 200029 Fredrick
"Craig" Peister 605268000; 200086
Lacey Witt 60183425; 200001 Su-
san Bragg 601834133; 200002
Elda L Rodgers 580266000;
200003 William T Wright
601948000; 200015 Deborah Bates
604903000; 200039 Gary L & Julie
M Steffensmeier 602066778;
200020 Kirk Vollmer 605830655;
200030 Todd J Klein & Alison A
Buescher 680510110; 200038 Jus-
tin & Adriane Madsen 604095000;
200031 Brady Bonsall 560171167;
200040 Gary Glandon 600061000;
200073 Carol R Ritscher-Wahl
602179358; 200022 Adam C & Cari
L Haag 720058005; 200034 Dan &
Charlotte Van Dyke 603520000;
200036 Judi Sickler 602066775;
200044 Nathan LeFeber
604426000; 200078 Donald &
Gayleen Wick 604868000; 200091 Ronald E Hudson 680347000;
200042 William J Cook 850001124;
200092 Kay L Babl 560436101;
200051 TS Development, LLC
560624045; 200052 TS Develop-
ment, LLC 560624150; 200053 TS
Development, LLC 560624180;
200054 TS Development, LLC
560624170; 200055 TS Develop-
ment, LLC 560624175; 200056 TS
Development, LLC 560624165;
200057 TS Development, LLC
560624155; 200058 TS Develop-
ment, LLC 560624160; 200059 TS
Development, LLC 560624185;
200060 TS Development, LLC
560624190; 200061 TS Develop-
ment, LLC 560624030; 200062 TS
Development, LLC 560624050;
200063 TS Development, LLC
560624040; 200064 TS Develop-
ment, LLC 560624035; 200065 TS
Development, LLC 560624055;
200066 TS Development, LLC
560624060; 200067 TS Develop-
ment, LLC 560624065; 200094
John Lowe 600890000; 200095
John Lowe 610144000; 200096
John Lowe 600673000; 200016 Jo-
seph G Sobotka 602089124;
200017 Joseph G Sobotka
602487052; 200018 Joseph G
Sobotka 602487051; 200076
Oluwakunie Oluwatosin
604240075; 200093 Lohn Schroer 560343000; 200005 John D Arkle 606144000; 200006 John D Arkle 603726000; 200032 Barbara L
Spangler 620356165; 200043 Hugo
Longoria 600913000; 200068 Don
A & Michelle R Hyde 605806000;
200072 Wade M Palmer
560170201; 200074 Nancy S
Blume 604109000; 200046 Mary
Eileen Dakan 606335202; 200050 Blake Howsden 605841965;
200077 Frederick J Blume & Wife 601661000; 200014 Dan Ray & Kay
Ann Catlin 605841981; 200027
Kyle Weldon Bramer 601103000;
200035 Deb Suhr 560622164;
200009 Randy Roberts
602918483; 200098 JTS Rental In-
vestments LLC 604707000;
200099 JTS Rental Investments
LLC 604693000; 200100 JTS
Rental Investments LLC
603142000; 200101 JTS Rental In-
vestments LLC 600200000;
200102 JTS Rental Investments
LLC 640055031; 200105 Cody
Bolte 600157202; 200010 Craig A
Wietjes 560385141; 200108
Dwayne & Jill Hibbs 601949000;
200011 S&W Sports Inc.
602918481; 200012 Ronny L &
Kimbra L Roberts 602918487;
200109 TEK Rentals LLC
605754000; 200128 Irving F Reiter 560166000; 200019 Mark & Virginia
Johnson 560402299; 200049 Ta-
mara Tillotson 603741138; 200130
Mariana Hernandez Sena
680203100; 200024 Shawn M &
Stephanie Tobler 040716013;
200070 Rose Richter 604988000;
200106 Julie K Meyers 580725250;
200025 Scott Lowery 560137100;
200075 Daniel Younes 560022102;
200115 Cathy Tourney 603907000;
200026 Tanner Tool 480262105;
200116 James E Kalb 601834173;
200127 David F Malone
605168210; 200033 Pamela D Mar-
tin 620389100; 200129 Beverly T
Williams 605179711; 200131
Tammy J Larsen 602066122;
200079 Kristen Graczyk
480107000; 200080 Kristen
Graczyk 480137000; 200081 Kris-
ten Graczyk 480108000; 200082
Kristen Graczyk 500030010;
200083 Kristen Graczyk
480131000; 200084 Kristen
Graczyk 606346000; 200132 Cor-
rine M Gruntorad 500023000;
200087 Kyle Paben 603596000;
200088 Amy S Messersmith
580215208; 200089 Kori E Kieborz
460084108; 200090 Brian Lowe
600056100; 200103 Jirayus
Chaowalit 606210000; 200104
Jirayus Chaowalit 604523000;
200048 Joel McReynolds
600139000; 200107 Sharyn L Turek
(Cape) 640422000; 200113 Wing
Properties 604849000; 200114
Steve Lush 603627000
June 16, 2020 Referee Hearing
Schedule
200134 Jayce A Houser
603396005; 200135 Richard &
Sandra Remmenga 602918310;
200142 Christopher L & Grace L
Matheny 604184000; 200147 Ste-
ven M & Briana M Cole 240053100;
200148 Virginia Kotschwar
603732000; 200155 Jeffrey Babl 602918117; 200136 Robert R &
Sherri K Harms 603417000;
200156 Nick Johnson 606534745;
200157 Bill Becker 560006311;
200133 Alice M Kriewald
040045000; 200110 Steven J &
Kathie A Merritt 607000175;
200158 Graten D Beavers
602066113; 200111 Ward Jor-
genson 602140725; 200112 An-
drew & Kristina Spracklin
601834150; 200139 James A Wil-
liams 520172300; 200119 Gregory
K & Joyce A Frieden 580140124;
200122 Skyler Tylkowski
680469000; 200149 Pamela Ben-
nett 720133204; 200151 Thomas A
Soderholm 604198166; 200144 Dwayne Drabek & Eva Nick-
el-Drabek 602051000; 200138 Kent
B & Janine R Edwards 603741964;
200164 Louie Cagler 605169100;
200166 Paul & Joyce Sears
020071000; 200167 Paul & Joyce
Sears 020071005; 200140 Ryan
Kotalik 607000305; 200141 Kather-
ine McClemens 580060015;
200154 Sara Gamble 580170730;
200159 Curtis Dachtler 601359000
June 22, 2020 Referee Hearing
Schedule
200168 Rick & Eileen Erickson
602580114; 200178 Andrew E
Jader & Nancy J McGregor-
640011250; 200198 Merritt Lawson
605828000; 200169 Jeremy & Holly
Pracht 605719000; 200200 Steven
& Colleen Coram Revoc Trust;
603741154; 200201 Melanie
Klingelhoefer 420145000; 200185
Christopher S Adkisson
520168025; 200186 Russell L Han-
sen 606164000; 200193 Donato &
Lerma Bose 602066743; 200160
Marsha A Wilkerson 560355100;
200161 Michael Kalb 602097000;
200162 Michael Kalb 601419000;
200194 David Swerczek
602140750; 200004 Duane E &
Sheila M Silvers 604197000;
200120 Michael & Michelle Luff 602590102; 200121 M.T. Luff
600753000; 200187 Edward Szy-
manski 560171608; 200013 Gary
Barth 580217608; 200123 Edward
Dauel & WF 120045000; 200188
Mary L Lacy 602066781; 200021
Katherine Johnson 601834143;
200124 Nicholas K & Nancy L
Merten 602486980; 200189 Robert
L Hladky 600297000; 200037 David
R & Linda S White 560171217;
200125 Donald F Haller
300160000; 200145 Trevor Herter
700322020; 200041 Keith E & Ja-
nette Rodehorst, Trustee
602486702; 200126 Timothy L We-
ber 320168010; 200172 Dwayne
Brown 602052107; 200045 Lynda L
Kirkpatrick 040553000; 200170
Tracy Hock 380006005; 200174
Paul Younes, Authorized Member
580092027; 200175 Paul Younes,
Authorized Member 580127000;
200176 Paul Younes, Authorized
Member 580127300; 200069 Judith
J Resh Estate 680270000; 200071
Skala Inc. 020140000; 200085 Jo-
seph D McTygue 604580000;
200150 Douglas L McCue
604256000; 200180 Becky Jones
605830301; 200097 Marcus Al-
brecht 600056123; 200179 Allyson
Ferguson 604735000; 200191 Ca-
sey Loomis 560171405; 200117
Ronald W & Linda S Zinnell
060055005; 200199 Daniel J &
Marcella R Moos 602165213;
200212 Kathryn K & George W
Mashburn 680192000; 200118
Timothy Sorensen 580012100;
200192 Douglas A New
606534658; 200217 Kenneth E &
Donna Jo Almquist 560160000;
200213 Carolyn Donahoo
580717000; 200214 Carolyn
Donahoo 610084000; 200215 Dixie
Compton 580719890; 200233
Kaitlin R Kreutzer 540083000;
200204 Scott C & Sarah L Gensler
601361000; 200207 James R
Schroeder 602951000; 200292 Oli-
ver S Mason III 560436042; 200234
Gene McElhinny 601472068;
200235 Gene McElhinny
601472095; 200236 Gene
McElhinny 601472096; 200237
Gene McElhinny 601472094;
200238 Gene McElhinny
601472093; 200239 Gene
McElhinny 601472092; 200240
Gene McElhinny 601472091;
200241 Gene McElhinny
601472089; 200242 Gene
McElhinny 601472088; 200243
Gene McElhinny 601472097;
200244 Gene McElhinny
601472071; 200245 Gene
McElhinny 601472087; 200246
Gene McElhinny 601472085;
200247 Gene McElhinny
601472084; 200248 Gene
McElhinny 601472083; 200249
Gene McElhinny 580099013;
200250 Gene McElhinny
580099012; 200251 Gene
McElhinny 580099009; 200252
Gene McElhinny 580099008;
200253 Gene McElhinny
580099005; 200254 Gene
McElhinny 580099004; 200255
Gene McElhinny 580099016;
200256 Gene McElhinny
580099079; 200257 Gene
McElhinny 580099078; 200258
Gene McElhinny 580099000;
200259 Gene McElhinny
600126223; 200260 Gene
McElhinny 600126222; 200261
Gene McElhinny 600126221;
200262 Gene McElhinny
600126220; 200263 Gene
McElhinny 600126235; 200264
Gene McElhinny 600126236;
200265 Gene McElhinny
600126237; 200266 Gene
McElhinny 600126234; 200267
Gene McElhinny 601472503;
200268 Gene McElhinny
603741945; 200269 Gene
McElhinny 603741638; 200270
Gene McElhinny 600126188;
200271 Gene McElhinny
600126180; 200272 Gene
McElhinny 600126178; 200273
Gene McElhinny 600126186;
200274 Gene McElhinny
600126182; 200275 Gene
McElhinny 600126174; 200276
Gene McElhinny 600126172;
200277 Gene McElhinny
600126176; 200278 Gene
McElhinny 600126184; 200279
Gene McElhinny 602594206;
200280 Gene McElhinny
602594204; 200297 Duane Lee
Osnes 601011000; 200313 Diana
Steube 603566223; 200287 Mat-
thew Meister 604240023; 200288
Matthew Meister 603741831;
200289 Matthew Meister
602918653; 200290 Matthew Meis-
ter 606186000; 200291 Matthew
Meister 560436010; 200311 Chris-
tiana Howell 580021000; 200312
Thomas C Richmond 580170903;
200317 Don & Donna Curtis
040356000; 200318 Don & Donna
Curtis 040357000; 200328 Thomas
Tye II 580217605; 200329 Thomas
Tye II 601472022; 200330 Thomas
Tye & Gloria Tye, Trustees
602918151; 200301 Dennis & Car-
ole Burchell 605830412; 200302
Dennis & Carole Burchell
605830411; 200195 GAMMA XV,
LLC 602302000; 200285 Richard
Mocarski 606238000; 200286 Scott
Matteson/Ena Kollars 640483000;
200319 William & Sharon Kroll
660226000; 200320 William &
Sharon Kroll 700265200; 200321
William & Sharon Kroll 660222100;
200322 William & Sharon Kroll
660215000; 200323 William &
Sharon Kroll 660216000; 200324
William & Sharon Kroll 700279000;
200325 William & Sharon Kroll
640063000; 200326 William &
Sharon Kroll 640063005; 200327
Rick & Kimberly Sheldon
602894000; 200173 Ann E Johnson
604035000; 200219 Randal
Klinginsmith 040304000; 200220
Randal Klinginsmith 480408100;
200221 Randal Klinginsmith
480184000; 200222 Randal
Klinginsmith 600583000; 200223
Randal Klinginsmith 600715000;
200224 Randal Klinginsmith
601198000; 200225 Randal
Klinginsmith 602937000; 200226
Randal Klinginsmith 604397000;
200227 Randal Klinginsmith
604610000; 200228 Randal
Klinginsmith 600869000; 200229
Randal Klinginsmith 606111000;
200281 Gregory R & Sanae N Shea
603741655; 200202 Roy G Benson
Trustee 620215000; 200203 Roy G
Benson Trustee 620271000;
200284 Stanley B & Sharon S Wil-
son Trustees 601472023; 200316
Timothy Aaron Smallcomb
640193102; 200218 Trent A & Sally
G Whittaker 602052101; 200303
Tim & Milissa Pearse 600157198;
200205 James D Eckhout
140128000; 200206 James D
Eckhout 140127000; 200282
James & Carla Smallcomb
660015000; 200283 James & Carla
Smallcomb 660012000; 200314
Doran & Judy Burmood
700006000; 200315 Doran & Judy
Burmood 700008101; 200196
Anibal Flores 601128100; 200232
Ronald Pohl 680496000; 200299
Corlis & Philip Kozera 602066323
June 29, 2020 Referee Hearing
Schedule
200331 Rebecca C Wilkins Trust
605096530; 200366 Bradley J Kai-
ser 560171115; 200425 Duane
Wirkus 603807000; 200426 Duane
Wirkus 603808000; 200332 Kristin
Nichols 605808000; 200371 Colene
A Beck 560153000; 200427 John H
Boersma 560171151; 200356 Greg
& Joann Trejo 580157026; 200515
Morgan Tate Karlberg 604514000;
200354 Karen Shultz 380069000;
200517 Chris & Sarah Hoehner
602620218; 200518 Kyle & Michele
Hoehner 602620214; 200519 Kyle
& Michele Hoehner 602620210;
200520 Kyle & Michele Hoehner
602620212; 200567 Randall &
Paige Purdy 610001000; 200177
Christian Trumler etal 020008000;
200368 Adam Jensen 604651000;
200417 Dave & Annette Colling
620343404; 200197 Bryan Stras-
burger, Trustee 300161000;
200357 Lance Kwiatkowski
603802000; 200516 Scott Kugler
602015000; 200304 Rodney & Su-
san Russell 603741635; 200305
Rodney & Susan Russell
603884000; 200306 Acme Rent-
als-Rod Russell 605247110;
200307 Acme Rentals-Rod Russell
604315000; 200308 Acme Rent-
als-Rod Russell 604314000;
200309 Acme Rentals-Rod Russell
603791000; 200310 Acme Rent-
als-Rod Russell 560171130;
200360 Michael E Kelley
602538000; 200363 John L Rich-
man & Vicki L Richman 602590108;
200418 Tracey Bell 580060021;
200419 Tracey Bell 601856101;
200428 Dryden Downey
603411000; 200429 Dryden Dow-
ney 605606000; 200355 Gregory S
West 580170902; 200358 Robbie
McShan 640174000; 200364
Sheryl A Kruse 602066121; 200208
Yvonne D Shearer 602052227;
200209 Yvonne D Shearer
602052228; 200361 Craig & Bar-
bara Brown 640286000; 200514
Craig Peshek 605247549; 200211
Kearney Concrete Co 602486550;
200362 John & Nancy McCoy
601834162; 200367 Richard &
Monica Thomas 604198119;
200300 Connie White 680431000;
200494 Dennis & Grace Jorgensen
520172100; 200495 Dennis &
Grace Jorgensen 620109001;
200496 Dennis & Grace Jorgensen
620109025; 200501 Marvin R Tay-
lor 601873002; 200502 Marvin R
Taylor 601872003; 200503 Marvin
R Taylor 601871985; 200504 Mar-
vin R Taylor 601871986; 200505
Marvin R Taylor 601871987;
200506 Marvin R Taylor
601871988; 200507 Marvin R Tay-
lor 601871989; 200508 Marvin R
Taylor 601871990; 200509 Marvin
R Taylor 601871991; 200510 Mar-
vin R Taylor 601871592; 200511
Marvin R Taylor 601871993;
200512 Marvin R Taylor
601871994; 200513 Marvin R Tay-
lor 601871995; 200365 Jill Stump
607000285; 200431 Robert Nicho-
las Baird 605830667; 200373 Jor-
dan Starostka 600009106; 200374
Jordan Starostka 600009125;
200375 Jordan Starostka
605667000; 200376 Starostka
Rentals LLC 600009100; 200377
Starostka Rentals LLC 600009137;
200378 Starostka Farms LLC
600009143; 200379 Starostka
Farms LLC 600009157; 200380
Starostka Farms LLC 600009168;
200381 Starostka Farms LLC
600009169; 200382 Starostka
Rentals LLC 600009170; 200383
L&P Investments LLC 610129200;
200384 Danny Starostka
603741646; 200523 Daniel L & Es-
ther E Javins 605179709; 200359
Richard LaBrayere 640400000;
200420 Kimberli D Prucha
606262000; 200369 Frank Dineen
603741110; 200372 Stephen &
Laurie LaVoie 606016000; 200386
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc.
600009174; 200387 Starostka
Group Unlimited Inc. 600009175;
200388 Starostka Group Unlimited
Inc. 600009176; 200389 Starostka
Group Unlimited Inc. 600009177;
200390 Starostka Group Unlimited
Inc. 600009178; 200391 Starostka
Group Unlimited Inc. 600009179;
200392 Starostka Group Unlimited
Inc. 600009180; 200393 Starostka
Group Unlimited Inc. 600009181;
200394 Starostka Group Unlimited
Inc. 600009182; 200395 Starostka
Group Unlimited Inc. 600009183;
200396 Starostka Group Unlimited
Inc. 600009184; 200397 Starostka
Group Unlimited Inc. 600009185;
200398 Starostka Group Unlimited
Inc. 600009186; 200399 Starostka
Group Unlimited Inc. 600009187;
200400 Starostka Group Unlimited
Inc. 600009188; 200401 Starostka
Group Unlimited Inc. 600009189;
200402 Starostka Group Unlimited
Inc. 600009190; 200403 Starostka
Group Unlimited Inc. 600009191;
200404 Starostka Group Unlimited
Inc. 600009192; 200405 Starostka
Group Unlimited Inc. 600009193;
200406 Starostka Group Unlimited
Inc. 600009194; 200407 Starostka
Group Unlimited Inc. 600009195;
200408 Starostka Group Unlimited
Inc. 600009196; 200409 Starostka
Group Unlimited Inc. 600009197;
200410 Starostka Group Unlimited
Inc. 600009198; 200411 Starostka
Group Unlimited Inc. 600009199;
200412 Starostka Group Unlimited
Inc. 600009200; 200413 Starostka
Group Unlimited Inc. 600009201;
200414 Starostka Group Unlimited
Inc. 600009202; 200415 Starostka
Group Unlimited Inc. 600009203;
200416 Starostka Group Unlimited
Inc. 600009204; 200432 Lorin R
Downing 603563000; 200433 Lorin
R Downing 606357000; 200434 Lo-
rin R Downing 605266101; 200435
Lorin R Downing 601472401;
200436 Lorin R Downing
603566403; 200437 Lorin R Down-
ing 604247000; 200438 Lorin R
Downing 605266102; 200439 Lorin
R Downing 605735000; 200497
Fountain Hills Properties, LLC
580143375; 200498 Fountain Hills
Properties, LLC 580143201;
200499 Fountain Hills Properties,
LLC 580143301; 200500 Fountain
Hills Properties, LLC 580143350;
200568 Roger B Younes
605841969; 200574 Joseph D
Ourada 480262111; 200521
JoEllen Jones-Steele, Larry D
Steele 604557000; 200572 Richard
D Rhoads 560402302; 200585 Kurt
Fleek 601804110; 200586 Marvin &
Sandra McAuliff 040521000;
200590 Richard W & Paulette Rich
580169000; 200584 Pamela Kim
Triplett, Trustee 602052213;
200589 Walter Martin 606218000;
200592 Jeffrey C Knapp
600855000; 200593 Jeffrey C
Knapp 606183000; 200580 Kyle J
& Trudy L Flaherty 580791002;
200596 Chris Hilliard 605438000;
200597 Chris Hilliard 580700215;
200599 Brian Blankenship
580719880; 200598 Hariom, Inc.
600059100; 200612 Craig Cham-
berlin 560171127; 200613 Darin &
Alicia Beavers 480262110; 200619
David & Julie Weir 606176120;
200620 Dylan Happ 601670000;
200440 Brian Downing 605825000;
200441 Brian Downing 605774000;
200442 Brian Downing 601852005;
200443 Brian Downing 601871996;
200444 Brian Downing 601852004;
200445 Brian Downing 600707000;
200446 Brian Downing 603566302;
200630 Brian Bontz 603361000;
200632 Joe & Judith A Carranza
620365005; 200640 Pauline Cha-
vez 680195000; 200633 Gary E
Wendt 580170924; 200522 Lori A
Jurgens 601308000; 200673 Craig
Farlee 560436043; 200600 William
Kirkland 604706000; 200627 John
LaVassaur 603056000; 200628
John LaVassaur 603120000;
200183 Charles L Wright & Carol
Wright 480281001; 200588 Mat-
thew Wecker 607000280; 200642
Marc Loescher 603405000; 200569
Cassandra Spivey 601982000;
200625 Kimberly D Walter
680510115; 200679 Rafter H Hold-
ings LLC 602918196; 200680
Rafter H Holdings LLC 602918197;
200575 Nathan Klinginsmith
600383000; 200576 Nathan
Klinginsmith 602721000; 200577
Nathan Klinginsmith 602939000;
200578 Nathan Klinginsmith
603010000; 200579 Nathan
Klinginsmith 603633000; 200591
Reiley Wieland 040174000;
200595 David Ray Bogner
603741921; 200581 Luke M & Vicki
Aten 600041000; 200582 Luke M &
Vicki Aten 602129000; 200583
Luke M & Vicki Aten 602130000;
200587 Melvin R & Phyllis J Sayer
602066324
Chairman McMullen called for the
final decisions on all of the above
Property Valuation Protest Hear-
ings. Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Klein to accept and/or
change the values on the above
listed parcels as determined by the
Board of Equalization after review-
ing the recommendations from the
referees who conducted the hear-
ings for the Property Valuation Pro-
tests and the County Assessor. All
final valuations are on file with the
County Clerk and the property
owners will receive notice of the
determinations. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Morrow. Motion declared
carried.
At 11:25 A.M. Chairman
McMullen recessed the Board of
Equalization until 9:00 A.M. on
Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, JULY 21, 2020
The Buffalo County Board of
Equalization met on Tuesday, July
21, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. for the pur-
pose of final determinations on
scheduled Property Valuation Pro-
test hearings that were conducted
by the referees. The meeting was
convened at the Extension Building
in order to accommodate social
distancing to comply with the
COVID-19 guidelines. Commis-
sioners present were: Timothy Hig-
gins, Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba,
Ronald Loeffelholz, Sherry Morrow,
Dennis Reiter and William
McMullen. County Clerk Janice
Giffin, Clerk Assistant Janice
Taubenheim, County Assessor
Ethel Skinner, Deputy County As-
sessor Nora Borer, Board Adminis-
trator Lynn Martin and Protest Co-
ordinators Joe Wilson and Ron Elli-
ott were present.
The following protestors were
present and addressed the Board
resulting in the reconsideration of
the referees' recommendation on
their filed protests: Seth Tschetter,
Judy Bellairs, Blasé Smith, Arlene
Slack, Rod Thorell, Robert Khayat,
Ron Chramosta and Andrew Rahe.
June 30, 2020 Referee Hearing
Schedule
200601 Michel L Hosea
604750000; 200604 Allan & Kathy
Clevenger 680510501; 200611 Bar-
bara Bowers 601952000; 200622
Alexander E Daum 604093000;
200623 Janet Straatmann
602681000; 200624 IP Rentals,
LLC Mardi 603688107; 200626
Ashley Turner 360090110; 200607
Gary A Hansen 601635000; 200638
GBF Holdings, LLC 605478000;
200675 Steven R Voigt 602066776;
200634 Brandy Sorensen
605638000; 200672 James War-
rington 640259000; 200690 Russ &
Deanna Voshell 606534736;
200697 Douglas & Diane Stamm
603739000; 200637 Samantha
Bogers 605758000; 200163 Jo Ann
Lilly 600157104; 200685 Kirby L
Wilson 560171211; 200687 Keith L
& Jeri L Youngs 602066130;
200693 Rosetta Drake 560171512;
200646 TS Development
560624075; 200647 TS Develop-
ment 560624080; 200648 TS De-
velopment 560624085; 200649 TS
Development 560624090; 200650
TS Development 560624095;
200651 TS Development
560624100; 200652 TS Develop-
ment 560624105; 200653 TS De-
velopment 560624110; 200654 TS
Development 560624125; 200655
TS Development 560624130;
200656 TS Development
560624135; 200657 TS Develop-
ment 560624140; 200658 TS De-
velopment 560624145; 200659 TS
Development 560624200; 200660
TS Development 560624205;
200661 TS Development
560624210; 200662 TS Develop-
ment 560624215; 200663 TS De-
velopment 560624220; 200664 TS
Development 560624225; 200665
TS Development 560624230;
200666 TS Development
560624235; 200667 TS Develop-
ment 560624240; 200668 TS De-
velopment 560624245; 200669 TS
Development 560624250; 200670
TS Development 560624255;
200692 Thomas McCarty
580215307; 200702 Ryan
Broadfoot 580060033; 200703
Phyllis Broadfoot 580135000;
200704 Phyllis Broadfoot
580129010; 200705 Ryan
Broadfoot, Justin Broadfoot
588135000; 200706 Ryan
Broadfoot, Justin Broadfoot
580134025; 200686 Kelli Urbanek
601738000; 200635 Paul & Laura
Karel 040648000; 200636 Paul &
Laura Karel 040649000; 200708
Jeff & Darianne Sisson 602402000;
200713 Roger Burkey 460084116;
200716 Lean Brandt 603787075;
200717 Lean Brandt 601512000;
200718 Lean Brandt 601685000;
200719 Lean Brandt 601513000;
200720 Lean Brandt 603567000;
200721 Lean Brandt 600157407;
200722 Lean Brandt 601721000;
200723 Lean Brandt 601721500;
200724 Lean Brandt 603787150;
200725 Lean Brandt 603787080;
200726 Lean Brandt 605856000;
200727 Lean Brandt 600157402;
200728 Lean Brandt 600157403;
200699 Karla Wild 560171162;
200707 Jon & Kelli Herrick
440101125; 200681 Kevin Kamrath
606098000; 200682 Kevin Kamrath
606099100; 200683 Kevin Kamrath
606095000; 200730 Anita R Ross
640374000; 200524 Fox Creek De-
velopment LLC 620345001; 200525
Fox Creek Development LLC
620345002; 200526 Fox Creek De-
velopment LLC 620345003; 200527
Fox Creek Development LLC
620345004; 200528 Fox Creek De-
velopment LLC 620345005; 200529
Fox Creek Development LLC
620345006; 200530 Fox Creek De-
velopment LLC 620345007; 200531
Fox Creek Development LLC
620345008; 200532 Fox Creek De-
velopment LLC 620345009; 200533
Fox Creek Development LLC
620345010; 200534 Fox Creek De-
velopment LLC 620345011; 200535
Fox Creek Development LLC
620345012; 200536 Fox Creek De-
velopment LLC 620345013; 200537
Fox Creek Development LLC
620345014; 200538 Fox Creek De-
velopment LLC 620345015; 200539
Fox Creek Development LLC
620345016; 200540 Fox Creek De-
velopment LLC 620345017; 200541
Fox Creek Development LLC
620345018; 200542 Fox Creek De-
velopment LLC 620345019; 200543
Fox Creek Development LLC
620345020; 200544 Fox Creek De-
velopment LLC 620345021; 200545
Fox Creek Development LLC
620345022; 200546 Fox Creek De-
velopment LLC 620345023; 200547
Fox Creek Development LLC
620345024; 200548 Fox Creek De-
velopment LLC 620345025; 200549
Fox Creek Development LLC
620345026; 200550 Fox Creek De-
velopment LLC 620345027; 200551
Fox Creek Development LLC
620345028; 200552 Fox Creek De-
velopment LLC 620345029; 200553
Fox Creek Development LLC
620345031; 200554 Fox Creek De-
velopment LLC 603786022; 200555
Fox Creek Development LLC
603786023; 200556 Fox Creek De-
velopment LLC 603786024; 200557
Fox Creek Development LLC
603786025; 200558 Fox Creek De-
velopment LLC 603786027; 200559
Fox Creek Development LLC
603786030; 200560 Fox Creek De-
velopment LLC 603786031; 200561
Fox Creek Development LLC
603786032; 200562 Fox Creek De-
velopment LLC 603786033; 200563
Fox Creek Development LLC
603786035; 200564 Fox Creek De-
velopment LLC 580147001; 200565
Fox Creek Development LLC
603786037; 200566 Southview Vil-
lage Apts Inc. 605096800; 200711
Dustin Pracht 640466107; 200700
Craig Sleicher 620356160; 200701
Eric Carranza 602066406; 200614
Eternity Leasing LLC 640143000;
200615 Eternity Leasing LLC
640144000; 200616 Gary & Cheryl
Hughes 640328000; 200617 Eter-
nity Leasing LLC 640501000;
200618 Henrietta Rhamy
640548000; 200698 Brittany
Roberson-Turman 560158000;
200629 Trent Petska 640404000;
200691 Carol Luce 120069000;
200732 James M & Polly A Hays
604746000; 200733 James M &
Polly A Hays 601079000; 200734
James M & Polly A Hays
601344000; 200735 James M &
Polly A Hays 604734000; 200738
Cecil B Smith 601472014; 200755
Maggie Pelster 600823000; 200752
Mark Steven Whitney 606075000;
200712 Chris Jacobson
606195000; 200737 Ken Swartw-
ood 520115100; 200729 Judy M
Bellairs 603738000; 200731 Trevor
S Payne 605841962; 200751
Courtney & Michial Templeton
603823000; 200631 Bryan Stava 560331212
July 6, 2020 Referee Hearing
Schedule
200747 Jerry J & Margaret Han-
sen 380094000; 200750 Clinton
Sherman 040555096; 200753
Green Brick LLC 660136010;
200756 Barbara M Buescher
640279000; 200761 Blasé P Smith
620442000; 200765 Jon & Shelly
Whittaker 603741139; 200746
Kriste Mott 605770000; 200760
Joshua & Rebecca Wheeler
680272806; 200775 Gerald W King
604198169; 200782 Arlene Slack
603741111; 200784 Philip & Kris-
ten Brandt 680272504; 200795
Darla C Langenberg 603741153;
200796 KDIVER LLC 600631000;
200797 KDIVER LLC 600863000;
200798 KDIVER LLC 620445000;
200799 KDIVER LLC 602500050;
200800 KDIVER LLC 602500100;
200801 KDIVER LLC 606390000;
200802 KDIVER LLC 603741163;
200803 KDIVER LLC 603741162;
200804 KDIVER LLC 603741161;
200805 KDIVER LLC 603741181;
200806 KDIVER LLC 603741180;
200807 KDIVER LLC 603741176;
200808 KDIVER LLC 603741179;
200809 KDIVER LLC 603741178;
200810 KDIVER LLC 603741175;
200811 KDIVER LLC 603741177;
200812 EXHUNTING LLC
606391000; 200813 EXHUNTING
LLC 600662000; 200814 EXHUNT-
ING LLC 606387000; 200815
EXHUNTING LLC 606396000;
200816 EXHUNTING LLC
606394000; 200768 Samuel A & Al-
yce L Stone 604236131; 200785
Gangwish Seed Farms 680003000;
200783 Robert Neal Mayo
605776000; 200818 Darcy Isaac 607000295; 200829 Jon W & Trisha
L Olson 602140899; 200831 Mark
& Kimra Schipporeit Trustees
600157000; 200828 John & Lori
McArthur 380035010; 200834
Claire Hogeland 607000250;
200868 Mike Junior Ryan
680033000; 200869 Mike Junior
Ryan 680302000; 200870 Mike
Junior Ryan 680309000; 200871
Jacob Michael Ryan 680510107;
200754 Timothy Whitney
600733200; 200762 Clifford J
Meads 480092021; 200763 Clifford
J Meads 480092007; 200764 Clif-
ford J Meads 480092011; 200866
Matthew Heikkinen 340043006;
200786 Tracy Thorell 604829000;
200787 Tracy Thorell 604831000;
200788 Tracy Thorell 604696000;
200789 Rod Thorell 603171000;
200790 Rod Thorell 604817000;
200791 Rod Thorell 605072000;
200792 Rod Thorell 604220000;
200793 Rod Thorell 604615000;
200794 Rod Thorell 604786000;
200872 Elton Schmidt 602918303;
200875 Robert Khayat 602027000;
200876 Robert Khayat 602028000;
200877 Robert Khayat 603157000;
200878 Robert Khayat 604518000;
200879 Robert Khayat 604659000;
200880 Robert Khayat 604678000;
200881 Robert Khayat 604689000;
200882 Robert Khayat 610037000;
200884 Michael A Schumacher
605984000; 200887 Carol M Kreut-
zer 605665000; 200889 Lucas Dart
607000345; 200766 Ronald R &
Molly Sears 680432000; 200776
Ron Chramosta 700311000;
200777 Ron Chramosta
640009100; 200778 Ron
Chramosta 640011220; 200779
Ron Chramosta 640011240;
200780 Ron Chramosta
700312000; 200781 Ron
Chramosta 320115000; 200838
Paul Walker 340170100; 200839
Paul Walker 680003110; 200840
Paul Walker 680006100; 200841
Paul Walker 680007000; 200842
Paul Walker 680007010; 200843
Paul Walker 680175000; 200844
Paul Walker 680261000; 200845
Paul Walker 680280000; 200846
Paul Walker 680385000; 200847
Paul Walker 680400000; 200848
Paul Walker 680438000; 200849
Paul Walker 680444000; 200850
Paul Walker 680463000; 200851
Paul Walker 680472000; 200852
Paul Walker 680485000; 200825
Matthew Decker 602486995;
200835 Jed & Kirsten Bespalec
603359000; 200770 Elizabeth Jo
Manfull 640340000; 200771 Mi-
chael D Carper 602487522; 200822
Andrew J Hambek 605461000;
200767 Benjamin Stoppkotte
040459000; 200769 Matthew S
Rich 620042110; 200821 Meadow-
lark PP&S 602089125; 200817
Philip Tripe 600157103; 200819
Connie Sutherland 500065100;
200820 Wanda Davis 601339000;
200823 Stephanie Yockey
640515000; 200824 Jodene L
Baldwin, Trustee 601834155;
200827 Amy Fahnholz 560607025;
200854 Scott Bazata 620358034;
200856 Jerry Ibsen 560012000;
200860 Daniel J & Rhonda J Engels
Rev Trust 604198149; 200861 Dan-
iel Brooks (Carly Hill) 600390000;
200862 Daniel Brooks 603763307;
200863 David & Peggy Oshlo
605841982; 200830 Aaron Hughes
602209000; 200833 Arlen Gang-
wish 80495000; 200853 Karissa R
Kraenow & Dillon Eckel 640337000;
200772 Greg Brandt Investments
LLC 603787215; 200773 Greg
Brandt Investments LLC
603787220; 200774 Mulligan Hill
LLC 602060006; 200826 Tina M
Godfrey 606534735; 200836 Gil-
bert A & Renetta Sims 580170675;
200837 Gilbert A & Renetta Sims
602052223; 200859 Jeffrey Spell-
man 680145000; 200867 Wayne
Schmidt 680464000; 200873 Wil-
liam T Ourada 480001000; 200874
Michelle Hayes 602090000;
200888 Jeanne M Hobelman
602918307; 200893 Matt Meister
605830646; 200865 Kevin &Loree
Wicht 040715000; 200890 Cross-
roads Center 602486877; 200906
John Paul Schroeder 601377000;
200739 Jerilyn L Smith 680125000;
200905 Andrew M Tidwell
620321020; 200912 Wade & An-
nette Ellis 680381000; 200913 Dan-
iel A & Nelta L Melton 600124000;
200864 Beth A Whitney
605414000; 200914 Colby G
Albright 603907356; 200915 Rich-
ard A Petri 602880000; 200916 An-
drew J Rahe 560622169; 200918
Curt Bjornsen 601689000; 200919
Kurtis R VenJohn 605841862;
200857 Mark T & Tamara L
Omtvedt 560006007; 200858 Lynn
Bedke 260085050; 200929 Sharon
Eckelberger 580157065; 200931
Rick E & Marla J Miller 520283000;
200932 Rick Miller 520287000;
200935 Joseph Terzi 560388100;
200937 Greg Trejo 605247802;
200907 Nathan J & Melinda S
Kroenke 602066739; 200953 Rod
Johnson 601234000; 200954 Eric
Mauch 602575660; 200886 Linda
Reiser 602719000; 200934 Integrity
Ag Management 640214000;
200945 Zach Davidson 602179283
Chairman McMullen called for the
final decisions on all of the above
Property Valuation Protest Hear-
ings. Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Klein to accept and/or
change the values on the above
listed parcels as determined by the
Board of Equalization after review-
ing the recommendations from the
referees who conducted the hear-
ings for the Property Valuation Pro-
tests and the County Assessor. All
final valuations are on file with the
County Clerk and the property
owners will receive notice of the
determinations. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Morrow. Motion declared
carried.
At 11:50 A.M. Chairman
McMullen recessed the Board of
Equalization until 9:00 A.M. on
Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22, 2020
The Buffalo County Board of
Equalization met on Wednesday,
July 22, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. for the
purpose of final determinations on
scheduled Property Valuation Pro-
test hearings that were conducted
by the referees and the decision on
the Report of Destroyed Real Prop-
erty Form 425 protests. The meet-
ing was convened at the Extension
Building in order to accommodate
social distancing to comply with
the COVID-19 guidelines. Com-
missioners present were: Timothy
Higgins, Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba,
Ronald Loeffelholz, Sherry Morrow,
Dennis Reiter and William
McMullen. County Clerk Janice
Giffin, Clerk Assistant Janice
Taubenheim, Board Administrator
Lynn Martin, County Assessor
Ethel Skinner, Deputy County As-
sessor Nora Borer and Protest Co-
ordinators Joe Wilson and Ron Elli-
ott were present.
The following protestors were
present and addressed the Board
resulting in the reconsideration of
the referees' recommendation on
their filed protests: Steve Lind,
Trent Delehant, Michelle Bower,
Vera and Leroy Clinger, Dan Lind-
strom, Duane Flory, Nadia Saadi,
Roger Broweleit and Carry
Baustert.
July 9, 2020 Referee Hearing
Schedule
200152 John C & Janice N Ray-
burn, Rev Trust 640017000;
200153 Lenny Lovitt 560071000;
200165 Eugene Wayne Giger
640195000; 200171 Joseph E
Methe 606019195; 200181 Steve &
Diana Lind 601834129; 200182
Hamilton Investments Ltd Partner-
ship 605333302; 200184 Julia
Ardon 580719220; 200190 Connie
Meyer 606330000; 200210 Patty
Schelling 600839000; 200216 Mike
& Lynette Mitchell 500187000;
200230 Jamie Bollwitt 604618000;
200231 Clinton E Martin
040245000; 200298 Melissa Pan-
dorf 560331210; 200342 Richard &
Arlys Kleckner 160127000; 200343
Richard & Arlys Kleckner
160122000; 200344 Richard &
Arlys Kleckner 140135000; 200345
Richard & Arlys Kleckner
200012000; 200346 Richard &
Arlys Kleckner 160124000; 200347
Richard & Arlys Kleckner
160120590; 200348 Richard &
Arlys Kleckner 140134000; 200349
Richard & Arlys Kleckner
200110000; 200350 Richard &
Arlys Kleckner 200109000; 200351
Richard & Arlys Kleckner
160120670; 200352 Richard &
Arlys Kleckner 200024000; 200353
Richard & Arlys Kleckner
200108000; 200333 Patrick M
Spellman 680209000; 200334 Pat-
rick M Spellman 680502000;
200335 William Muller 200057201;
200336 Jerry A & Cynthia G Foote
Trust 604825000; 200337 Ed &
Mary Berglund LLC 604896600;
200338 Ed & Mary Berglund LLC
603564000; 200339 James Zecha
602620303; 200340 James Zecha
601834127; 200341 Pamela J
Artman P JA LLC 604797000;
200370 Kelly Schellhase
560171135; 200385 Royce Walker
601384000; 200421 Randy Bauer
140012050; 200430 Sarah A Jame-
son 420111000; 200447 Travis B
Mauldin 603566107; 200448 Travis
B Mauldin 603566108; 200449 Tra-
vis B Mauldin 603566266; 200450
Travis B Mauldin 603566267;
200451 Travis B Mauldin
603566268; 200452 Travis B Maul-
din 603566269; 200453 Travis B
Mauldin 603566270; 200454 Travis
B Mauldin 603566271; 200455 Tra-
vis B Mauldin 603566272; 200456
Travis B Mauldin 603566273;
200457 Travis B Mauldin
603566274; 200458 Travis B Maul-
din 603566275; 200459 Travis B
Mauldin 603566276; 200460 Travis
B Mauldin 603566277; 200461 Tra-
vis B Mauldin 603566227; 200462
Travis B Mauldin 603566228;
200463 Travis B Mauldin
603566229; 200464 Travis B Maul-
din 603566230; 200465 Travis B
Mauldin 603566231; 200466 Travis
B Mauldin 603566232; 200467 Tra-
vis B Mauldin 603566233; 200468
Travis B Mauldin 603566234;
200469 Travis B Mauldin
603566235; 200470 Travis B Maul-
din 603566236; 200471 Travis B
Mauldin 603566237; 200472 Travis
B Mauldin 603566238; 200473 Tra-
vis B Mauldin 603566252; 200474
Travis B Mauldin 603566253;
200475 Travis B Mauldin
603566254; 200476 Travis B Maul-
din 603566278; 200570 Gerald
Schwarz 601974000; 200571 Wade
A & Abigail R Weber 605247583;
200573 Gary Cole 601147000;
200594 Dennis L & Pattie S Ed-
wards 603741827; 200603 James
K Ahern 605179549; 200605 Mat-
thew A & Melinda A Riedel
620042135; 200606 Bruce A &
Carla D Jensen 601676180;
200608 Curtis Peterson
604467000; 200621 Gary P & Mar-
garet M Little 602179231; 200639
Jason L Recroft 601960000;
200671 Trent A Delehant
520168063; 200674 Paul Real Es-
tate 560332000; 200676 Matt
Uphoff 604186000; 200677 Matt
Uphoff 480226000; 200678 Matt
Uphoff 601968000; 200684 Sally L
Bryson 600142000; 200688 Lola
Mae Johnson 600157145; 200689
Darrell E Parlier 580209000;
200696 MBW Daniels LLC
680466000; 200714 Paulina Cerve-
ntes Nickman 540042000; 200715
Michaela Wright 601105000;
200480 Dennis & Rita Haller
604827000; 200481 Dennis & Rita
Haller 602953000; 200482 Dennis
& Rita Haller 602974000; 200483
Dennis & Rita Haller 602973000;
200484 Dennis & Rita Haller
603064000; 200485 Dennis & Rita
Haller 603144000; 200486 Dennis
& Rita Haller 600726000; 200487
Dennis & Rita Haller 601775100;
200488 Dennis & Rita Haller
601807000; 200489 Dennis & Rita
Haller 604450000; 200490 Dennis
& Rita Haller 520070000; 200491
Dennis & Rita Haller 602995000;
200492 Dennis & Rita Haller
520070005; 200493 Dennis & Rita
Haller 520070010; 200736 Larry &
Elena Schmidt 604236151; 200293
Lawrence & Shelley Miller
600849000; 200294 Lawrence &
Shelley Miller 602918655; 200295
Lawrence & Shelley Miller
602441000; 200296 Lawrence &
Shelley Miller 603250000; 200694
Savage & Browning 602619200;
200695 Savage & Browning
602918670; 200920 Dennis G
Roper 440104100; 200921 Glen A
or Diane M Miller 560006308;
200922 Glen A or Diane M Miller
601130000; 200923 Glen A or Di-
ane M Miller 601440000; 200924
Glen A or Diane M Miller
601491103; 200925 Glen A or Di-
ane M Miller 605406000; 200926
Jeffrey C & Denise L Poland
560107000; 200928 Stanley L
Johnson & WF 560606350; 200930
John H & Connie Allan 560606360;
200917 Theodore Legate
601013000; 200943 Tina Lianne
Smets 606177000; 200946 Mat-
thew & Shelby Shipp 602066111;
200933 Brett D Larson 040253000;
200957 Mitchell Ivey 580170914;
200962 Brian & Hannah
Schanbacher 601898000; 200947
Marvion Reichert 460084110;
200948 Marvion Jr & Janet Rei-
chert 480011000; 200949 Marvion
Jr & Janet Reichert 500085000;
200950 Marvion Jr & Janet Rei-
chert 500188000; 200951 Marvion
Jr & Janet Reichert 500226000;
200952 Marvion Jr & Janet Rei-
chert 500279000; 200965 Mitchell
Coleman 601733000; 200966
Mitchell Coleman 606052000;
200967 Robert Brewer 850000508;
200963 Tanna Struss 604741000;
200984 Julie Arnold 180001000;
200911 Steve Brodine 603725000;
200972 Johnnie & Michelle Bower
600824000; 200974 Shawn King
560171103; 200975 Shawn King
600412000; 200976 Shawn King
600413000; 200977 Shawn King
602057000; 200978 Shawn King
603170000; 200979 Shawn King
603200000; 200980 Shawn King
604656000; 200981 Shawn King
604694000; 200982 Shawn King
606019200; 200983 Shawn King
680154000; 201008 John
Feddersen 601834147; 201020
Mary Jo Lowe 560006000; 201021
Mary Jo Lowe 605110000; 201022
Mary Jo Lowe 605259000; 201023
Mary Jo Lowe 608001900; 200936
Ryan G & Brooke R Fisher
220049000; 200989 Ryan L Smith
040285000; 200990 Ryan L Smith
120042000; 200991 Ryan & Anita
Smith 560000064; 200992 Ryan L
Smith 601114000; 200993 Ryan L
Smith 640575000; 201018 Michael
Allison 605841844; 200955 Mikki
Mitchell 603784000; 200959 Ryan
J Kohtz 605841984; 200986 Jean I
James 560402270; 200995 Grant
Flamig 604198168; 201011 Curt
Kooyman 605704000; 200953 Rod
Johnson 601234000; 200956
Sharon "Patty" McQueen
602140916; 200987 Clayton Ed-
wards 601992000; 201007 Daniel
Siedell 480243000; 200961 Kevin &
Christine Jenn 440116310; 200964
Kyle J Wicht 040418000; 200968
Jason C Kounovsky 601091105
July 13, 2020 Referee Hearing
Schedule
200994 Greg & Joyce Linn
540020000; 201025 DeWayne F &
Teresa A Gohl 560102000; 201031
Matt & Mary Kampfe 560159000;
201033 James L Poulson
480225000; 201036 Vera J Clinger
(Forney) 600998000; 201041 Nick
Keizer 603348000; 201019 Christo-
pher Beins 604319000; 201053
Ryan Zinnel 560618605; 201082
Stephen Y Kraus 601081000;
201083 Frank L & Teresa J Meier
500113000; 201043 Kathy A & Jef-
frey J Nielsen 602918116; 201050
Mary Fruhling 604236214; 201089
Scott & Jean Anderson 606301000;
201090 Scott & Jean Anderson
604804000; 201091 Scott & Jean
Anderson 603008000; 201092
Scott & Jean Anderson 600601000;
201093 Scott & Jean Anderson 602921000; 201094 Scott & Jean
Anderson 601770000; 201095
Scott & Jean Anderson 603648000;
201096 Scott & Jean Anderson 605246000; 201097 Scott & Jean
Anderson 603566249; 201098
Linda D Anderson 606406000;
201099 Linda D Anderson
604149000; 201100 Scott Ander-
son 602921000; 200988 Dennis D
Placzek 602066209; 200996 Glen A
or Diane M Miller 560006305;
200997 Glen A or Diane M Miller
560355000; 200998 Glen A or Di-
ane M Miller 601491101; 200999
Glen A or Diane M Miller
601491102; 201000 Glen A or Di-
ane M Miller 605405000; 201102
William & Kimberly Kemptar
020003000; 201103 William & Kim-
berly Kemptar 020025000; 201104
William & Kimberly Kemptar
020026000; 201105 William & Kim-
berly Kemptar 020028000; 201037
Ellen Geist 600907000; 201038 El-
len Geist 640297100; 200422 Kil-
lion Enterprises 600074000;
200423 Killion Enterprises
601472501; 200424 Jeffery M Burr
601834312; 201086 Karen & Kasey
Frye 604781000; 200985 Chris E &
Susan K Wilkinson 603741560;
201012 Richard Fish 601175000;
201013 Richard Fish 602179292;
201014 Richard Fish 602345000;
201015 Richard Fish 603763204;
201016 Richard Fish 605105057;
201017 Richard Fish 606116000;
201039 Whitney Rivera 605830608;
200477 Christopher J Preble
602130005; 201062 Joan C Small-
comb 602168000; 201063 Joan C
Smallcomb 602161000; 200478
DMA, Inc. 610026500; 200479
DMA, Inc. 620308000; 200602
Matthew Douglas Trampe
560438105; 201026 Heath &
Tammi Ahrens 260054010; 201027
Heath & Tammi Ahrens 260054020;
200609 Chris & Amanda Andresen
560114000; 200610 Todd A Phelps
605096874; 200641 Douglas C
Sorensen 603688106; 200891
Douglas C Sorensen 604240207;
201032 James D & Lea J Lawn
608001600; 201035 Daniel T Buser
602661005; 200643 Warren L Pen-
nell 604193000; 200644 Brad L
Brandt 601834104; 200645 Heath
Rouse 602475401; 200709 Vee
Arena LLC 601748210; 201040
Paul O'Connell 604837000; 201042
Virginia Sims 605388000; 201049
Joseph I Aquilano 604541000;
200710 Justin Ellison 620346143;
200740 Ryan L Ohri 601405000;
201085 Derek Bieschke
601119005; 201024 David L Klone
610057000; 201028 Grete Sand-
berg 604435000; 201029 Grete
Sandberg 604582000; 201079
Duane Flory 700169000; 201080
Duane Flory 700002100; 201081
Duane Flory 700235000; 201064
Alan Karg 580153220; 201065 Alan
Karg 602918101; 201066 Alan Karg
602089134; 201067 Alan Karg
604339000; 201068 Arram Equi-
ties, Inc. 600126103; 201069 Arram
Equities, Inc. 603786171; 201070
Arram Equities, Inc. 605177200;
201071 Arram Equities 604205000;
201072 Arram Equities, Inc.
605203000; 201073 Essam & Bar-
bara Arram 601971000; 201074
Arram Equities, Inc. 603668000;
201075 Arram Equities, Inc.
603666000; 201076 Arram Equi-
ties, Inc. 603665000; 201077 Arram
Equities, Inc. 603667000; 201078
Arram Equities, Inc. 603669010;
201030 Karen K Yendra
604198124; 201051 Mary Molina
603303000; 201052 Nick & Melissa
Klein 480017000; 201106 April &
Jacob Knudsen 601477000;
200741 Lynne L Heiden
607000230; 200742 Lynne L Hei-
den 605737000; 200743 Lynne L
Heiden 605738000; 200744 Brad-
ley L Uden 605179102; 200759
Kenneth G Woltz III 604477000;
200832 Cammie Pettit-Richmond
604804107; 200892 Eric L White
580719250; 200894 Dale A & Karla
A Broekemeier 606534744; 200895
Shannon Busch 602037000;
200896 Ian Doss 060139100;
200897 Ian Doss 602097020;
200898 Ian Doss 603566502;
200899 Ian Doss 640009010;
201045 Ian Doss c/o O Reilly Auto-
motive 600886100; 200900 Jason
Fisher 040555100; 200901 Gregory
O Lundell 601242000; 200902
Kade & Sheila Long 580170922;
200903 Jim & Marie Hoppenstedt
604198201; 200904 Robert B Mc-
Coy 606176119; 200944 Mark
Gillming 480355000; 201001 Terry
& Wendy Braden 560385121;
201002 Garrett Gustafson
600882000; 201003 Garrett Gus-
tafson 601685501; 201004 Tammy
V. Jackson 603159000; 201005
Tammy V. Jackson 604198150;
201006 Tammy V. Jackson
606272000; 201046 Cranewood
Properties 606044103; 201047
Carla L Scott-Copple 420082000;
201048 Joshua & Katie Simmons
680272502; 201087 Roger
Broweleit 605417000; 201088
Joshua Foulk 603292000; 201101
Bruce Mellberg 520200000;
201108 Nancy Freburg 560621000;
201109 Cleo Freburg 560396000;
201110 Nancy Freburg 601066000;
201111 Nancy Freburg 603741117
July 16, 2020 Referee Hearing
Schedule
200137 Doran E Swartwood
480133000; 200143 Bryan & Abbey
Wroblewski 602140866; 200146
Paul Reinertson (Carolyn)
640496000; 200745 Lorie L Quin-
tana 600769000; 200748 Brett
Harsh 560385156; 200749 David L
McKeon 040708000; 200757
George Gurnett 600126000;
201125 George Gurnett
600126101; 200758 BLT Rentals,
LLC Leslie Robinson 604709000;
200855 Jeana Pineda 560171128;
200883 Steve Duennerman
580719280; 200885 Jimmie D Ras-
mussen 040320000; 200908 Bobbi
Tavenner 601808000; 200909
Heather L Schilke 604077000;
200910 Joseph J Johnson
620321004; 200927 Tony & Anne
Little 606175113; 200938 Jill Keat-
ing 607000335; 200939 Matthew
Shiers 660009010; 200940 NEBCO
Inc. DBA Krny Crete & Block
623000320; 200941 NEBCO Inc.
DBA Ready Mix Concrete
623000460; 200942 J W Chatam &
Associates 605247836; 200958
Gerald R Jorgensen Jr 601472035;
200960 Vickie Edwards
604198113; 200969 Kendra J
Coslor 601576000; 200970 Rex &
Roberta Wiles 601105100; 200971
Roberta J Wiles, ETAL 605285000;
200973 Ronald & Cora Lee
Konecny 580200000; 201009
Wayne Gallaway 420102000;
201010 Wayne Gallaway
560359010; 201034 Mike & Mary
Fegter 520171000; 201044 Brad &
Gina Holbrook 602066770; 201054
TFD Investments LLC 603274000;
201055 TFD Investments LLC
603129000; 201056 TFD Invest-
ments LLC 603041000; 201057
TFD Investments LLC 601012000;
201058 TFD Investments LLC
601106000; 201059 BK Develop-
ment LLC 600047300; 201060 DTT
Investments LLC 606246000;
201061 DTT Investments LLC
606237000; 201084 Leann Hervert
280033000; 201107 Chad Micek
603741865; 201112 Property Valu-
ation Services 606534641; 201113
Paul & Carry Baustert 020050000;
201114 Lucas & Brenda Adams
040703000; 201115 Karl L Skinner
480088000; 201116 Mark Kinch
580073500; 201117 Mark Kinch
603787065; 201118 Mark Kinch
580073510; 201119 Mark Kinch
580073500; 201120 Melvin Bishop
Salanerrios 040631000; 201121
Chris Woodruff 640016000; 201122
Chris Woodruff 640013000; 201123
Chris Woodruff 640014000; 201124
Frank Scott Bartak
Chairman McMullen called for the
review of the Report of Destroyed
Real Property that were filed. No
one was present to address the
Board. After review of the parcels
listed below, it was moved by Hig-
gins and seconded by Kouba to
deny the requests. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Higgins, Kouba, Klein,
Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Savage and Browning /Kearney
Mall Associates, LTD 602918670;
Savage and Browning /DROP-HT,
LLC A DELAWARE LLC 602619200
Chairman McMullen called for the
final decisions on all of the above
Property Valuation Protest Hear-
ings. Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to accept and/or
change the values on the above
listed parcels as determined by the
Board of Equalization after review-
ing the recommendations from the
Referees who conducted the hear-
ings for the Property Valuation Pro-
tests and the County Assessor. All
final valuations are on file with the
County Clerk and the property
owners will receive notice of the
determinations. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
At 11:00 A.M. Chairman
McMullen adjourned the Board of
Equalization.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
AND RESTATEMENT OF THE
ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION OF
MARSHALL ENGINES, INC.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the Articles of Incorporation of Mar-
shall Engines, Inc., a Nebraska cor-
poration, were amended and re-
stated on July 23, 2020, in their en-
tirety as follows:
Article 1 states the name of the
Corporation is Marshall Engines,
Inc.
Article 2 states the purpose.
Article 3 states the number of
shares the Corporation is author-
ized to issue is 10,000 shares of
Class A Voting Common Stock and
12,222 shares of Class B Nonvot-
ing Common Stock, each having a
par value of $1.00 per share.
Article 4 states the registered
agent is Doug Fargo, 2915 Marshall
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
Article 5 states the Corporation
shall have perpetual existence.
Article 6 states the provisions re-
lating to amending the Articles and
Bylaws.
Article 7 states that provisions re-
lating to director liability.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
MASHEK ELECTRIC, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that
Mashek Electric, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 705 4th St.,
P.O. Box 298, Gibbon, NE 68840.
The name and address of the initial
registered agent is Jeffrey S.
Mashek, 705 4th St., P.O. Box 298,
Gibbon, NE 68840. Mashek Elec-
tric, LLC, commenced business on
July 8, 2020, and the general na-
ture of its business is to engage in
any lawful business not prohibited
by the Nebraska Uniform Limited
Liability Company Act.
Luke Simpson, Organizer
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
PJKAE, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company (the
“Company”), has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Company’s designated
office is 904 Avenue E Place, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, 68847. Luke T.
Deaver is the registered agent for
the Company at an address of P.O.
Box 466, 413 East Avenue, Hol-
drege, Nebraska 68949. The Com-
pany was organized for the pur-
pose of engaging in the transaction
of any lawful business and the per-
formance of any lawful activities
that a limited liability company may
engage in under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The Company
was organized and commenced on
July 9, 2020, and it shall have per-
petual existence unless dissolved
in accordance with its Certificate of
Organization, its Operating Agree-
ment or the Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act. The af-
fairs of the Company are to be
managed by its manger.
Luke T. Deaver, #23532
DEWALD DEAVER
L’HEUREUX, P.C. L.L.O.
413 East Avenue – P.O. Box 466
Holdrege, Nebraska 68949
Telephone - (308) 995-8848
Fax – (308) 995-6555
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF SHI & CONSTRUCTION,
L.L.C. a Nebraska limited liability
company, has been organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, with its designated office at
2805 Avenue L., Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. The registered agent
is Brandon M. Smith, 2805 Avenue
L, Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
nature of its business is to engage
in and do any lawful act concerning
any and all lawful business for
which a limited liability company
may be organizes under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The com-
pany was organized and com-
menced on May 5, 2020. The pe-
riod of the duration of the company
shall be perpetual. The affairs of
the company are to be conducted
by its Manager, Brandon Smith, or
his successors.
