 

SECTION 001000

027-260-K800

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

 

Sealed proposals for furnishing

all plant, equipment, transportation,

tools, materials, labor and skills

necessary and incidental to per-

form all work described in the Pro-

posed Contract Documents enti-

tled:

NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT

OF TRANSPORTATION -

DISTRICT EIGHT

BURWELL MAINTENANCE

FACILITY

PROJECT NUMBER: AFE K-800

 

will be received at the Depart-

ment of Transportation Operations

Division, located at 5001 S. 14th

Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, until 3:00

PM, local time on Thursday, August

13, 2020 and will then be publicly

opened and read aloud.

The said Documents have been

prepared by Erickson Sullivan Ar-

chitects and may be obtained from

A & D Technical Supply for a re-

fundable deposit of $40.00, contact

402-474-5454 to obtain docu-

ments. Documents are also availa-

ble for viewing at the Lincoln Build-

ers Bureau, Omaha Builders Ex-

change, Kearney Builders Bureau,

Hastings Chamber of Commerce,

and Builders Plan Service in Grand

Island.

A non-mandatory Pre-Bid Meet-

ing has been scheduled for

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:30

AM local time (CDT) at the current

NDOT Burwell Maintenance Facil-

ity, 82403 Highway 11, Burwell, NE

68823.

Project Description: In general,

Work consists of constructing a

new maintenance facility of ap-

proximately 13,250 square feet,

containing NDOT office area and

crew room, restrooms, heated

equipment storage bays, cold stor-

age bay, wash bay, and parts/tool

storage at a new maintenance yard

located in Burwell, NE. Construc-

tion is to be primarily a pre-eng-

ineered metal building with con-

crete curb around the perimeter.

Non-load bearing metal stud fram-

ing is to be used for interior wall

framing. Additional building com-

ponents will include concrete foot-

ings, metal roof, sectional doors,

hollow metal and fiberglass doors

and frames, aluminum windows,

and mechanical, electrical, and

plumbing installation. Site work in-

cludes site grading, paving, park-

ing, sidewalks, fuel island, salt stor-

age structure slab, utilities, and pe-

rimeter fencing.

All bids shall be made on the

printed proposal forms attached to

and made a part of the Proposed

Contract Documents and submit-

ted in a sealed envelope marked

"AFE K-800 - Burwell Maintenance

Facility Bid". Bids which are mailed

shall be placed in a separate

sealed envelope, labeled as de-

scribed in this paragraph, inside the

mailing envelope

Bids mailed to this office shall be

addressed to:

 

Nebraska Dept. of Transportation

Operations Division-attn:

Liz Salisbury

PO Box 94759

Lincoln, NE 68509-4759

Bids delivered in person shall be

delivered to:

 

Nebraska Dept. of Transportation

Operations Division-attn:

Liz Salisbury

5001 South 14th Street

Lincoln, NE

Please note: This location is the

Operations Building located south

of the State Penitentiary.

NOTICE: Bids submitted by fac-

simile or electronic transmission

are NOT ACCEPTABLE.

Each Bidder must submit with

the bid a certified or cashiers'

check or a bid bond on AIA form

A310 in an amount equal to five

(5%) of the bid.

The character and amount of se-

curity must be submitted by the

Contractor for the performance of

the Contract is stated in the pro-

posed contract documents.

Bidders may not withdraw their

bids for a period of at least sixty

(60) days after the scheduled clos-

ing time for the receipt of the bids.

The State of Nebraska, Depart-

ment of Transportation reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and

re-advertise for Bids; reserves the

right to waive informalities and ir-

regularities and to make awards on

bids which furnish the materials

and construction that will in their

opinion serve the best interests of

the State.

 

END OF SECTION 001000

 

 

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ISLAND GREENS, LLC

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Island

Greens, LLC (hereinafter referred to

as "the Company") is organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 2615 Country Club

Lane, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Michelle A.

Seeba, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber is 2615 Country Club Lane,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

Dated: July 14, 2020.

Clayton A. Seeba, Organizer

Michelle A. Seeba, Organizer

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

MONDAY, JULY 20, 2020

 

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Equalization met on Monday, July

20, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. for the pur-

pose of final determinations on

scheduled Property Valuation Pro-

test hearings that were conducted

by the referees. The meeting was

convened at the Extension Building

in order to accommodate social

distancing to comply with the

COVID-19 guidelines. Commis-

sioners present were: Timothy Hig-

gins, Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba,

Ronald Loeffelholz, Dennis Reiter

and William McMullen. Absent:

Sherry Morrow. County Clerk Jan-

ice Giffin, County Clerk Assistant

Janice Taubenheim, Board Admin-

istrator Assistant Tricia Kretz,

County Assessor Ethel Skinner,

Field Assistant Lisa Ourada and

Protest Coordinators Joe Wilson

and Ron Elliott were present.

The following protestors

were present and addressed the

Board resulting in the reconsidera-

tion of the referees' recommenda-

tion on their filed protests: Michael

D Montgomery, David LeFeber,

Seth Tschetter, Hugo Longoria,

Grete Sandberg, Fred Blume, Kyle

Bramer, Dwayne & Jill Hibbs,

Sharyn Turek, Jeff Babl, Rick & Ei-

leen Erickson, Matthew Meister,

Thomas Tye II, William & Sharon

Kroll, James Eckhout, Ronald Pohl,

Dave and Annette Colling, Rodney

Russell and John LaVassaur.

June 15, 2020 Referee Hearing

Schedule

200007 Wendy M Valencia

Garcia 605607000; 200023 Joseph

Andersen 605830214; 200047 Mi-

chael D Montgomery 640224000;

200008 Brandon D & Kelli A Brue-

ggemann 640270000; 200028

Fredrick "Craig" Peister

603741159; 200029 Fredrick

"Craig" Peister 605268000; 200086

Lacey Witt 60183425; 200001 Su-

san Bragg 601834133; 200002

Elda L Rodgers 580266000;

200003 William T Wright

601948000; 200015 Deborah Bates

604903000; 200039 Gary L & Julie

M Steffensmeier 602066778;

200020 Kirk Vollmer 605830655;

200030 Todd J Klein & Alison A

Buescher 680510110; 200038 Jus-

tin & Adriane Madsen 604095000;

200031 Brady Bonsall 560171167;

200040 Gary Glandon 600061000;

200073 Carol R Ritscher-Wahl

602179358; 200022 Adam C & Cari

L Haag 720058005; 200034 Dan &

Charlotte Van Dyke 603520000;

200036 Judi Sickler 602066775;

200044 Nathan LeFeber

604426000; 200078 Donald &

Gayleen Wick 604868000; 200091 Ronald E Hudson 680347000;

200042 William J Cook 850001124;

200092 Kay L Babl 560436101;

200051 TS Development, LLC

560624045; 200052 TS Develop-

ment, LLC 560624150; 200053 TS

Development, LLC 560624180;

200054 TS Development, LLC

560624170; 200055 TS Develop-

ment, LLC 560624175; 200056 TS

Development, LLC 560624165;

200057 TS Development, LLC

560624155; 200058 TS Develop-

ment, LLC 560624160; 200059 TS

Development, LLC 560624185;

200060 TS Development, LLC

560624190; 200061 TS Develop-

ment, LLC 560624030; 200062 TS

Development, LLC 560624050;

200063 TS Development, LLC

560624040; 200064 TS Develop-

ment, LLC 560624035; 200065 TS

Development, LLC 560624055;

200066 TS Development, LLC

560624060; 200067 TS Develop-

ment, LLC 560624065; 200094

John Lowe 600890000; 200095

John Lowe 610144000; 200096

John Lowe 600673000; 200016 Jo-

seph G Sobotka 602089124;

200017 Joseph G Sobotka

602487052; 200018 Joseph G

Sobotka 602487051; 200076

Oluwakunie Oluwatosin

604240075; 200093 Lohn Schroer 560343000; 200005 John D Arkle 606144000; 200006 John D Arkle 603726000; 200032 Barbara L

Spangler 620356165; 200043 Hugo

Longoria 600913000; 200068 Don

A & Michelle R Hyde 605806000;

200072 Wade M Palmer

560170201; 200074 Nancy S

Blume 604109000; 200046 Mary

Eileen Dakan 606335202; 200050 Blake Howsden 605841965;

200077 Frederick J Blume & Wife 601661000; 200014 Dan Ray & Kay

Ann Catlin 605841981; 200027

Kyle Weldon Bramer 601103000;

200035 Deb Suhr 560622164;

200009 Randy Roberts

602918483; 200098 JTS Rental In-

vestments LLC 604707000;

200099 JTS Rental Investments

LLC 604693000; 200100 JTS

Rental Investments LLC

603142000; 200101 JTS Rental In-

vestments LLC 600200000;

200102 JTS Rental Investments

LLC 640055031; 200105 Cody

Bolte 600157202; 200010 Craig A

Wietjes 560385141; 200108

Dwayne & Jill Hibbs 601949000;

200011 S&W Sports Inc.

602918481; 200012 Ronny L &

Kimbra L Roberts 602918487;

200109 TEK Rentals LLC

605754000; 200128 Irving F Reiter 560166000; 200019 Mark & Virginia

Johnson 560402299; 200049 Ta-

mara Tillotson 603741138; 200130

Mariana Hernandez Sena

680203100; 200024 Shawn M &

Stephanie Tobler 040716013;

200070 Rose Richter 604988000;

200106 Julie K Meyers 580725250;

200025 Scott Lowery 560137100;

200075 Daniel Younes 560022102;

200115 Cathy Tourney 603907000;

200026 Tanner Tool 480262105;

200116 James E Kalb 601834173;

200127 David F Malone

605168210; 200033 Pamela D Mar-

tin 620389100; 200129 Beverly T

Williams 605179711; 200131

Tammy J Larsen 602066122;

200079 Kristen Graczyk

480107000; 200080 Kristen

Graczyk 480137000; 200081 Kris-

ten Graczyk 480108000; 200082

Kristen Graczyk 500030010;

200083 Kristen Graczyk

480131000; 200084 Kristen

Graczyk 606346000; 200132 Cor-

rine M Gruntorad 500023000;

200087 Kyle Paben 603596000;

200088 Amy S Messersmith

580215208; 200089 Kori E Kieborz

460084108; 200090 Brian Lowe

600056100; 200103 Jirayus

Chaowalit 606210000; 200104

Jirayus Chaowalit 604523000;

200048 Joel McReynolds

600139000; 200107 Sharyn L Turek

(Cape) 640422000; 200113 Wing

Properties 604849000; 200114

Steve Lush 603627000

June 16, 2020 Referee Hearing

Schedule

200134 Jayce A Houser

603396005; 200135 Richard &

Sandra Remmenga 602918310;

200142 Christopher L & Grace L

Matheny 604184000; 200147 Ste-

ven M & Briana M Cole 240053100;

200148 Virginia Kotschwar

603732000; 200155 Jeffrey Babl 602918117; 200136 Robert R &

Sherri K Harms 603417000;

200156 Nick Johnson 606534745;

200157 Bill Becker 560006311;

200133 Alice M Kriewald

040045000; 200110 Steven J &

Kathie A Merritt 607000175;

200158 Graten D Beavers

602066113; 200111 Ward Jor-

genson 602140725; 200112 An-

drew & Kristina Spracklin

601834150; 200139 James A Wil-

liams 520172300; 200119 Gregory

K & Joyce A Frieden 580140124;

200122 Skyler Tylkowski

680469000; 200149 Pamela Ben-

nett 720133204; 200151 Thomas A

Soderholm 604198166; 200144 Dwayne Drabek & Eva Nick-

el-Drabek 602051000; 200138 Kent

B & Janine R Edwards 603741964;

200164 Louie Cagler 605169100;

200166 Paul & Joyce Sears

020071000; 200167 Paul & Joyce

Sears 020071005; 200140 Ryan

Kotalik 607000305; 200141 Kather-

ine McClemens 580060015;

200154 Sara Gamble 580170730;

200159 Curtis Dachtler 601359000

June 22, 2020 Referee Hearing

Schedule

200168 Rick & Eileen Erickson

602580114; 200178 Andrew E

Jader & Nancy J McGregor-

640011250; 200198 Merritt Lawson

605828000; 200169 Jeremy & Holly

Pracht 605719000; 200200 Steven

& Colleen Coram Revoc Trust;

603741154; 200201 Melanie

Klingelhoefer 420145000; 200185

Christopher S Adkisson

520168025; 200186 Russell L Han-

sen 606164000; 200193 Donato &

Lerma Bose 602066743; 200160

Marsha A Wilkerson 560355100;

200161 Michael Kalb 602097000;

200162 Michael Kalb 601419000;

200194 David Swerczek

602140750; 200004 Duane E &

Sheila M Silvers 604197000;

200120 Michael & Michelle Luff 602590102; 200121 M.T. Luff

600753000; 200187 Edward Szy-

manski 560171608; 200013 Gary

Barth 580217608; 200123 Edward

Dauel & WF 120045000; 200188

Mary L Lacy 602066781; 200021

Katherine Johnson 601834143;

200124 Nicholas K & Nancy L

Merten 602486980; 200189 Robert

L Hladky 600297000; 200037 David

R & Linda S White 560171217;

200125 Donald F Haller

300160000; 200145 Trevor Herter

700322020; 200041 Keith E & Ja-

nette Rodehorst, Trustee

602486702; 200126 Timothy L We-

ber 320168010; 200172 Dwayne

Brown 602052107; 200045 Lynda L

Kirkpatrick 040553000; 200170

Tracy Hock 380006005; 200174

Paul Younes, Authorized Member

580092027; 200175 Paul Younes,

Authorized Member 580127000;

200176 Paul Younes, Authorized

Member 580127300; 200069 Judith

J Resh Estate 680270000; 200071

Skala Inc. 020140000; 200085 Jo-

seph D McTygue 604580000;

200150 Douglas L McCue

604256000; 200180 Becky Jones

605830301; 200097 Marcus Al-

brecht 600056123; 200179 Allyson

Ferguson 604735000; 200191 Ca-

sey Loomis 560171405; 200117

Ronald W & Linda S Zinnell

060055005; 200199 Daniel J &

Marcella R Moos 602165213;

200212 Kathryn K & George W

Mashburn 680192000; 200118

Timothy Sorensen 580012100;

200192 Douglas A New

606534658; 200217 Kenneth E &

Donna Jo Almquist 560160000;

200213 Carolyn Donahoo

580717000; 200214 Carolyn

Donahoo 610084000; 200215 Dixie

Compton 580719890; 200233

Kaitlin R Kreutzer 540083000;

200204 Scott C & Sarah L Gensler

601361000; 200207 James R

Schroeder 602951000; 200292 Oli-

ver S Mason III 560436042; 200234

Gene McElhinny 601472068;

200235 Gene McElhinny

601472095; 200236 Gene

McElhinny 601472096; 200237

Gene McElhinny 601472094;

200238 Gene McElhinny

601472093; 200239 Gene

McElhinny 601472092; 200240

Gene McElhinny 601472091;

200241 Gene McElhinny

601472089; 200242 Gene

McElhinny 601472088; 200243

Gene McElhinny 601472097;

200244 Gene McElhinny

601472071; 200245 Gene

McElhinny 601472087; 200246

Gene McElhinny 601472085;

200247 Gene McElhinny

601472084; 200248 Gene

McElhinny 601472083; 200249

Gene McElhinny 580099013;

200250 Gene McElhinny

580099012; 200251 Gene

McElhinny 580099009; 200252

Gene McElhinny 580099008;

200253 Gene McElhinny

580099005; 200254 Gene

McElhinny 580099004; 200255

Gene McElhinny 580099016;

200256 Gene McElhinny

580099079; 200257 Gene

McElhinny 580099078; 200258

Gene McElhinny 580099000;

200259 Gene McElhinny

600126223; 200260 Gene

McElhinny 600126222; 200261

Gene McElhinny 600126221;

200262 Gene McElhinny

600126220; 200263 Gene

McElhinny 600126235; 200264

Gene McElhinny 600126236;

200265 Gene McElhinny

600126237; 200266 Gene

McElhinny 600126234; 200267

Gene McElhinny 601472503;

200268 Gene McElhinny

603741945; 200269 Gene

McElhinny 603741638; 200270

Gene McElhinny 600126188;

200271 Gene McElhinny

600126180; 200272 Gene

McElhinny 600126178; 200273

Gene McElhinny 600126186;

200274 Gene McElhinny

600126182; 200275 Gene

McElhinny 600126174; 200276

Gene McElhinny 600126172;

200277 Gene McElhinny

600126176; 200278 Gene

McElhinny 600126184; 200279

Gene McElhinny 602594206;

200280 Gene McElhinny

602594204; 200297 Duane Lee

Osnes 601011000; 200313 Diana

Steube 603566223; 200287 Mat-

thew Meister 604240023; 200288

Matthew Meister 603741831;

200289 Matthew Meister

602918653; 200290 Matthew Meis-

ter 606186000; 200291 Matthew

Meister 560436010; 200311 Chris-

tiana Howell 580021000; 200312

Thomas C Richmond 580170903;

200317 Don & Donna Curtis

040356000; 200318 Don & Donna

Curtis 040357000; 200328 Thomas

Tye II 580217605; 200329 Thomas

Tye II 601472022; 200330 Thomas

Tye & Gloria Tye, Trustees

602918151; 200301 Dennis & Car-

ole Burchell 605830412; 200302

Dennis & Carole Burchell

605830411; 200195 GAMMA XV,

LLC 602302000; 200285 Richard

Mocarski 606238000; 200286 Scott

Matteson/Ena Kollars 640483000;

200319 William & Sharon Kroll

660226000; 200320 William &

Sharon Kroll 700265200; 200321

William & Sharon Kroll 660222100;

200322 William & Sharon Kroll

660215000; 200323 William &

Sharon Kroll 660216000; 200324

William & Sharon Kroll 700279000;

200325 William & Sharon Kroll

640063000; 200326 William &

Sharon Kroll 640063005; 200327

Rick & Kimberly Sheldon

602894000; 200173 Ann E Johnson

604035000; 200219 Randal

Klinginsmith 040304000; 200220

Randal Klinginsmith 480408100;

200221 Randal Klinginsmith

480184000; 200222 Randal

Klinginsmith 600583000; 200223

Randal Klinginsmith 600715000;

200224 Randal Klinginsmith

601198000; 200225 Randal

Klinginsmith 602937000; 200226

Randal Klinginsmith 604397000;

200227 Randal Klinginsmith

604610000; 200228 Randal

Klinginsmith 600869000; 200229

Randal Klinginsmith 606111000;

200281 Gregory R & Sanae N Shea

603741655; 200202 Roy G Benson

Trustee 620215000; 200203 Roy G

Benson Trustee 620271000;

200284 Stanley B & Sharon S Wil-

son Trustees 601472023; 200316

Timothy Aaron Smallcomb

640193102; 200218 Trent A & Sally

G Whittaker 602052101; 200303

Tim & Milissa Pearse 600157198;

200205 James D Eckhout

140128000; 200206 James D

Eckhout 140127000; 200282

James & Carla Smallcomb

660015000; 200283 James & Carla

Smallcomb 660012000; 200314

Doran & Judy Burmood

700006000; 200315 Doran & Judy

Burmood 700008101; 200196

Anibal Flores 601128100; 200232

Ronald Pohl 680496000; 200299

Corlis & Philip Kozera 602066323

June 29, 2020 Referee Hearing

Schedule

200331 Rebecca C Wilkins Trust

605096530; 200366 Bradley J Kai-

ser 560171115; 200425 Duane

Wirkus 603807000; 200426 Duane

Wirkus 603808000; 200332 Kristin

Nichols 605808000; 200371 Colene

A Beck 560153000; 200427 John H

Boersma 560171151; 200356 Greg

& Joann Trejo 580157026; 200515

Morgan Tate Karlberg 604514000;

200354 Karen Shultz 380069000;

200517 Chris & Sarah Hoehner

602620218; 200518 Kyle & Michele

Hoehner 602620214; 200519 Kyle

& Michele Hoehner 602620210;

200520 Kyle & Michele Hoehner

602620212; 200567 Randall &

Paige Purdy 610001000; 200177

Christian Trumler etal 020008000;

200368 Adam Jensen 604651000;

200417 Dave & Annette Colling

620343404; 200197 Bryan Stras-

burger, Trustee 300161000;

200357 Lance Kwiatkowski

603802000; 200516 Scott Kugler

602015000; 200304 Rodney & Su-

san Russell 603741635; 200305

Rodney & Susan Russell

603884000; 200306 Acme Rent-

als-Rod Russell 605247110;

200307 Acme Rentals-Rod Russell

604315000; 200308 Acme Rent-

als-Rod Russell 604314000;

200309 Acme Rentals-Rod Russell

603791000; 200310 Acme Rent-

als-Rod Russell 560171130;

200360 Michael E Kelley

602538000; 200363 John L Rich-

man & Vicki L Richman 602590108;

200418 Tracey Bell 580060021;

200419 Tracey Bell 601856101;

200428 Dryden Downey

603411000; 200429 Dryden Dow-

ney 605606000; 200355 Gregory S

West 580170902; 200358 Robbie

McShan 640174000; 200364

Sheryl A Kruse 602066121; 200208

Yvonne D Shearer 602052227;

200209 Yvonne D Shearer

602052228; 200361 Craig & Bar-

bara Brown 640286000; 200514

Craig Peshek 605247549; 200211

Kearney Concrete Co 602486550;

200362 John & Nancy McCoy

601834162; 200367 Richard &

Monica Thomas 604198119;

200300 Connie White 680431000;

200494 Dennis & Grace Jorgensen

520172100; 200495 Dennis &

Grace Jorgensen 620109001;

200496 Dennis & Grace Jorgensen

620109025; 200501 Marvin R Tay-

lor 601873002; 200502 Marvin R

Taylor 601872003; 200503 Marvin

R Taylor 601871985; 200504 Mar-

vin R Taylor 601871986; 200505

Marvin R Taylor 601871987;

200506 Marvin R Taylor

601871988; 200507 Marvin R Tay-

lor 601871989; 200508 Marvin R

Taylor 601871990; 200509 Marvin

R Taylor 601871991; 200510 Mar-

vin R Taylor 601871592; 200511

Marvin R Taylor 601871993;

200512 Marvin R Taylor

601871994; 200513 Marvin R Tay-

lor 601871995; 200365 Jill Stump

607000285; 200431 Robert Nicho-

las Baird 605830667; 200373 Jor-

dan Starostka 600009106; 200374

Jordan Starostka 600009125;

200375 Jordan Starostka

605667000; 200376 Starostka

Rentals LLC 600009100; 200377

Starostka Rentals LLC 600009137;

200378 Starostka Farms LLC

600009143; 200379 Starostka

Farms LLC 600009157; 200380

Starostka Farms LLC 600009168;

200381 Starostka Farms LLC

600009169; 200382 Starostka

Rentals LLC 600009170; 200383

L&P Investments LLC 610129200;

200384 Danny Starostka

603741646; 200523 Daniel L & Es-

ther E Javins 605179709; 200359

Richard LaBrayere 640400000;

200420 Kimberli D Prucha

606262000; 200369 Frank Dineen

603741110; 200372 Stephen &

Laurie LaVoie 606016000; 200386

Starostka Group Unlimited Inc.

600009174; 200387 Starostka

Group Unlimited Inc. 600009175;

200388 Starostka Group Unlimited

Inc. 600009176; 200389 Starostka

Group Unlimited Inc. 600009177;

200390 Starostka Group Unlimited

Inc. 600009178; 200391 Starostka

Group Unlimited Inc. 600009179;

200392 Starostka Group Unlimited

Inc. 600009180; 200393 Starostka

Group Unlimited Inc. 600009181;

200394 Starostka Group Unlimited

Inc. 600009182; 200395 Starostka

Group Unlimited Inc. 600009183;

200396 Starostka Group Unlimited

Inc. 600009184; 200397 Starostka

Group Unlimited Inc. 600009185;

200398 Starostka Group Unlimited

Inc. 600009186; 200399 Starostka

Group Unlimited Inc. 600009187;

200400 Starostka Group Unlimited

Inc. 600009188; 200401 Starostka

Group Unlimited Inc. 600009189;

200402 Starostka Group Unlimited

Inc. 600009190; 200403 Starostka

Group Unlimited Inc. 600009191;

200404 Starostka Group Unlimited

Inc. 600009192; 200405 Starostka

Group Unlimited Inc. 600009193;

200406 Starostka Group Unlimited

Inc. 600009194; 200407 Starostka

Group Unlimited Inc. 600009195;

200408 Starostka Group Unlimited

Inc. 600009196; 200409 Starostka

Group Unlimited Inc. 600009197;

200410 Starostka Group Unlimited

Inc. 600009198; 200411 Starostka

Group Unlimited Inc. 600009199;

200412 Starostka Group Unlimited

Inc. 600009200; 200413 Starostka

Group Unlimited Inc. 600009201;

200414 Starostka Group Unlimited

Inc. 600009202; 200415 Starostka

Group Unlimited Inc. 600009203;

200416 Starostka Group Unlimited

Inc. 600009204; 200432 Lorin R

Downing 603563000; 200433 Lorin

R Downing 606357000; 200434 Lo-

rin R Downing 605266101; 200435

Lorin R Downing 601472401;

200436 Lorin R Downing

603566403; 200437 Lorin R Down-

ing 604247000; 200438 Lorin R

Downing 605266102; 200439 Lorin

R Downing 605735000; 200497

Fountain Hills Properties, LLC

580143375; 200498 Fountain Hills

Properties, LLC 580143201;

200499 Fountain Hills Properties,

LLC 580143301; 200500 Fountain

Hills Properties, LLC 580143350;

200568 Roger B Younes

605841969; 200574 Joseph D

Ourada 480262111; 200521

JoEllen Jones-Steele, Larry D

Steele 604557000; 200572 Richard

D Rhoads 560402302; 200585 Kurt

Fleek 601804110; 200586 Marvin &

Sandra McAuliff 040521000;

200590 Richard W & Paulette Rich

580169000; 200584 Pamela Kim

Triplett, Trustee 602052213;

200589 Walter Martin 606218000;

200592 Jeffrey C Knapp

600855000; 200593 Jeffrey C

Knapp 606183000; 200580 Kyle J

& Trudy L Flaherty 580791002;

200596 Chris Hilliard 605438000;

200597 Chris Hilliard 580700215;

200599 Brian Blankenship

580719880; 200598 Hariom, Inc.

600059100; 200612 Craig Cham-

berlin 560171127; 200613 Darin &

Alicia Beavers 480262110; 200619

David & Julie Weir 606176120;

200620 Dylan Happ 601670000;

200440 Brian Downing 605825000;

200441 Brian Downing 605774000;

200442 Brian Downing 601852005;

200443 Brian Downing 601871996;

200444 Brian Downing 601852004;

200445 Brian Downing 600707000;

200446 Brian Downing 603566302;

200630 Brian Bontz 603361000;

200632 Joe & Judith A Carranza

620365005; 200640 Pauline Cha-

vez 680195000; 200633 Gary E

Wendt 580170924; 200522 Lori A

Jurgens 601308000; 200673 Craig

Farlee 560436043; 200600 William

Kirkland 604706000; 200627 John

LaVassaur 603056000; 200628

John LaVassaur 603120000;

200183 Charles L Wright & Carol

Wright 480281001; 200588 Mat-

thew Wecker 607000280; 200642

Marc Loescher 603405000; 200569

Cassandra Spivey 601982000;

200625 Kimberly D Walter

680510115; 200679 Rafter H Hold-

ings LLC 602918196; 200680

Rafter H Holdings LLC 602918197;

200575 Nathan Klinginsmith

600383000; 200576 Nathan

Klinginsmith 602721000; 200577

Nathan Klinginsmith 602939000;

200578 Nathan Klinginsmith

603010000; 200579 Nathan

Klinginsmith 603633000; 200591

Reiley Wieland 040174000;

200595 David Ray Bogner

603741921; 200581 Luke M & Vicki

Aten 600041000; 200582 Luke M &

Vicki Aten 602129000; 200583

Luke M & Vicki Aten 602130000;

200587 Melvin R & Phyllis J Sayer

602066324

Chairman McMullen called for the

final decisions on all of the above

Property Valuation Protest Hear-

ings. Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Klein to accept and/or

change the values on the above

listed parcels as determined by the

Board of Equalization after review-

ing the recommendations from the

referees who conducted the hear-

ings for the Property Valuation Pro-

tests and the County Assessor. All

final valuations are on file with the

County Clerk and the property

owners will receive notice of the

determinations. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Morrow. Motion declared

carried.

At 11:25 A.M. Chairman

McMullen recessed the Board of

Equalization until 9:00 A.M. on

Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

 

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, JULY 21, 2020

 

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Equalization met on Tuesday, July

21, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. for the pur-

pose of final determinations on

scheduled Property Valuation Pro-

test hearings that were conducted

by the referees. The meeting was

convened at the Extension Building

in order to accommodate social

distancing to comply with the

COVID-19 guidelines. Commis-

sioners present were: Timothy Hig-

gins, Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba,

Ronald Loeffelholz, Sherry Morrow,

Dennis Reiter and William

McMullen. County Clerk Janice

Giffin, Clerk Assistant Janice

Taubenheim, County Assessor

Ethel Skinner, Deputy County As-

sessor Nora Borer, Board Adminis-

trator Lynn Martin and Protest Co-

ordinators Joe Wilson and Ron Elli-

ott were present.

The following protestors were

present and addressed the Board

resulting in the reconsideration of

the referees' recommendation on

their filed protests: Seth Tschetter,

Judy Bellairs, Blasé Smith, Arlene

Slack, Rod Thorell, Robert Khayat,

Ron Chramosta and Andrew Rahe.

June 30, 2020 Referee Hearing

Schedule

200601 Michel L Hosea

604750000; 200604 Allan & Kathy

Clevenger 680510501; 200611 Bar-

bara Bowers 601952000; 200622

Alexander E Daum 604093000;

200623 Janet Straatmann

602681000; 200624 IP Rentals,

LLC Mardi 603688107; 200626

Ashley Turner 360090110; 200607

Gary A Hansen 601635000; 200638

GBF Holdings, LLC 605478000;

200675 Steven R Voigt 602066776;

200634 Brandy Sorensen

605638000; 200672 James War-

rington 640259000; 200690 Russ &

Deanna Voshell 606534736;

200697 Douglas & Diane Stamm

603739000; 200637 Samantha

Bogers 605758000; 200163 Jo Ann

Lilly 600157104; 200685 Kirby L

Wilson 560171211; 200687 Keith L

& Jeri L Youngs 602066130;

200693 Rosetta Drake 560171512;

200646 TS Development

560624075; 200647 TS Develop-

ment 560624080; 200648 TS De-

velopment 560624085; 200649 TS

Development 560624090; 200650

TS Development 560624095;

200651 TS Development

560624100; 200652 TS Develop-

ment 560624105; 200653 TS De-

velopment 560624110; 200654 TS

Development 560624125; 200655

TS Development 560624130;

200656 TS Development

560624135; 200657 TS Develop-

ment 560624140; 200658 TS De-

velopment 560624145; 200659 TS

Development 560624200; 200660

TS Development 560624205;

200661 TS Development

560624210; 200662 TS Develop-

ment 560624215; 200663 TS De-

velopment 560624220; 200664 TS

Development 560624225; 200665

TS Development 560624230;

200666 TS Development

560624235; 200667 TS Develop-

ment 560624240; 200668 TS De-

velopment 560624245; 200669 TS

Development 560624250; 200670

TS Development 560624255;

200692 Thomas McCarty

580215307; 200702 Ryan

Broadfoot 580060033; 200703

Phyllis Broadfoot 580135000;

200704 Phyllis Broadfoot

580129010; 200705 Ryan

Broadfoot, Justin Broadfoot

588135000; 200706 Ryan

Broadfoot, Justin Broadfoot

580134025; 200686 Kelli Urbanek

601738000; 200635 Paul & Laura

Karel 040648000; 200636 Paul &

Laura Karel 040649000; 200708

Jeff & Darianne Sisson 602402000;

200713 Roger Burkey 460084116;

200716 Lean Brandt 603787075;

200717 Lean Brandt 601512000;

200718 Lean Brandt 601685000;

200719 Lean Brandt 601513000;

200720 Lean Brandt 603567000;

200721 Lean Brandt 600157407;

200722 Lean Brandt 601721000;

200723 Lean Brandt 601721500;

200724 Lean Brandt 603787150;

200725 Lean Brandt 603787080;

200726 Lean Brandt 605856000;

200727 Lean Brandt 600157402;

200728 Lean Brandt 600157403;

200699 Karla Wild 560171162;

200707 Jon & Kelli Herrick

440101125; 200681 Kevin Kamrath

606098000; 200682 Kevin Kamrath

606099100; 200683 Kevin Kamrath

606095000; 200730 Anita R Ross

640374000; 200524 Fox Creek De-

velopment LLC 620345001; 200525

Fox Creek Development LLC

620345002; 200526 Fox Creek De-

velopment LLC 620345003; 200527

Fox Creek Development LLC

620345004; 200528 Fox Creek De-

velopment LLC 620345005; 200529

Fox Creek Development LLC

620345006; 200530 Fox Creek De-

velopment LLC 620345007; 200531

Fox Creek Development LLC

620345008; 200532 Fox Creek De-

velopment LLC 620345009; 200533

Fox Creek Development LLC

620345010; 200534 Fox Creek De-

velopment LLC 620345011; 200535

Fox Creek Development LLC

620345012; 200536 Fox Creek De-

velopment LLC 620345013; 200537

Fox Creek Development LLC

620345014; 200538 Fox Creek De-

velopment LLC 620345015; 200539

Fox Creek Development LLC

620345016; 200540 Fox Creek De-

velopment LLC 620345017; 200541

Fox Creek Development LLC

620345018; 200542 Fox Creek De-

velopment LLC 620345019; 200543

Fox Creek Development LLC

620345020; 200544 Fox Creek De-

velopment LLC 620345021; 200545

Fox Creek Development LLC

620345022; 200546 Fox Creek De-

velopment LLC 620345023; 200547

Fox Creek Development LLC

620345024; 200548 Fox Creek De-

velopment LLC 620345025; 200549

Fox Creek Development LLC

620345026; 200550 Fox Creek De-

velopment LLC 620345027; 200551

Fox Creek Development LLC

620345028; 200552 Fox Creek De-

velopment LLC 620345029; 200553

Fox Creek Development LLC

620345031; 200554 Fox Creek De-

velopment LLC 603786022; 200555

Fox Creek Development LLC

603786023; 200556 Fox Creek De-

velopment LLC 603786024; 200557

Fox Creek Development LLC

603786025; 200558 Fox Creek De-

velopment LLC 603786027; 200559

Fox Creek Development LLC

603786030; 200560 Fox Creek De-

velopment LLC 603786031; 200561

Fox Creek Development LLC

603786032; 200562 Fox Creek De-

velopment LLC 603786033; 200563

Fox Creek Development LLC

603786035; 200564 Fox Creek De-

velopment LLC 580147001; 200565

Fox Creek Development LLC

603786037; 200566 Southview Vil-

lage Apts Inc. 605096800; 200711

Dustin Pracht 640466107; 200700

Craig Sleicher 620356160; 200701

Eric Carranza 602066406; 200614

Eternity Leasing LLC 640143000;

200615 Eternity Leasing LLC

640144000; 200616 Gary & Cheryl

Hughes 640328000; 200617 Eter-

nity Leasing LLC 640501000;

200618 Henrietta Rhamy

640548000; 200698 Brittany

Roberson-Turman 560158000;

200629 Trent Petska 640404000;

200691 Carol Luce 120069000;

200732 James M & Polly A Hays

604746000; 200733 James M &

Polly A Hays 601079000; 200734

James M & Polly A Hays

601344000; 200735 James M &

Polly A Hays 604734000; 200738

Cecil B Smith 601472014; 200755

Maggie Pelster 600823000; 200752

Mark Steven Whitney 606075000;

200712 Chris Jacobson

606195000; 200737 Ken Swartw-

ood 520115100; 200729 Judy M

Bellairs 603738000; 200731 Trevor

S Payne 605841962; 200751

Courtney & Michial Templeton

603823000; 200631 Bryan Stava 560331212

July 6, 2020 Referee Hearing

Schedule

200747 Jerry J & Margaret Han-

sen 380094000; 200750 Clinton

Sherman 040555096; 200753

Green Brick LLC 660136010;

200756 Barbara M Buescher

640279000; 200761 Blasé P Smith

620442000; 200765 Jon & Shelly

Whittaker 603741139; 200746

Kriste Mott 605770000; 200760

Joshua & Rebecca Wheeler

680272806; 200775 Gerald W King

604198169; 200782 Arlene Slack

603741111; 200784 Philip & Kris-

ten Brandt 680272504; 200795

Darla C Langenberg 603741153;

200796 KDIVER LLC 600631000;

200797 KDIVER LLC 600863000;

200798 KDIVER LLC 620445000;

200799 KDIVER LLC 602500050;

200800 KDIVER LLC 602500100;

200801 KDIVER LLC 606390000;

200802 KDIVER LLC 603741163;

200803 KDIVER LLC 603741162;

200804 KDIVER LLC 603741161;

200805 KDIVER LLC 603741181;

200806 KDIVER LLC 603741180;

200807 KDIVER LLC 603741176;

200808 KDIVER LLC 603741179;

200809 KDIVER LLC 603741178;

200810 KDIVER LLC 603741175;

200811 KDIVER LLC 603741177;

200812 EXHUNTING LLC

606391000; 200813 EXHUNTING

LLC 600662000; 200814 EXHUNT-

ING LLC 606387000; 200815

EXHUNTING LLC 606396000;

200816 EXHUNTING LLC

606394000; 200768 Samuel A & Al-

yce L Stone 604236131; 200785

Gangwish Seed Farms 680003000;

200783 Robert Neal Mayo

605776000; 200818 Darcy Isaac 607000295; 200829 Jon W & Trisha

L Olson 602140899; 200831 Mark

& Kimra Schipporeit Trustees

600157000; 200828 John & Lori

McArthur 380035010; 200834

Claire Hogeland 607000250;

200868 Mike Junior Ryan

680033000; 200869 Mike Junior

Ryan 680302000; 200870 Mike

Junior Ryan 680309000; 200871

Jacob Michael Ryan 680510107;

200754 Timothy Whitney

600733200; 200762 Clifford J

Meads 480092021; 200763 Clifford

J Meads 480092007; 200764 Clif-

ford J Meads 480092011; 200866

Matthew Heikkinen 340043006;

200786 Tracy Thorell 604829000;

200787 Tracy Thorell 604831000;

200788 Tracy Thorell 604696000;

200789 Rod Thorell 603171000;

200790 Rod Thorell 604817000;

200791 Rod Thorell 605072000;

200792 Rod Thorell 604220000;

200793 Rod Thorell 604615000;

200794 Rod Thorell 604786000;

200872 Elton Schmidt 602918303;

200875 Robert Khayat 602027000;

200876 Robert Khayat 602028000;

200877 Robert Khayat 603157000;

200878 Robert Khayat 604518000;

200879 Robert Khayat 604659000;

200880 Robert Khayat 604678000;

200881 Robert Khayat 604689000;

200882 Robert Khayat 610037000;

200884 Michael A Schumacher

605984000; 200887 Carol M Kreut-

zer 605665000; 200889 Lucas Dart

607000345; 200766 Ronald R &

Molly Sears 680432000; 200776

Ron Chramosta 700311000;

200777 Ron Chramosta

640009100; 200778 Ron

Chramosta 640011220; 200779

Ron Chramosta 640011240;

200780 Ron Chramosta

700312000; 200781 Ron

Chramosta 320115000; 200838

Paul Walker 340170100; 200839

Paul Walker 680003110; 200840

Paul Walker 680006100; 200841

Paul Walker 680007000; 200842

Paul Walker 680007010; 200843

Paul Walker 680175000; 200844

Paul Walker 680261000; 200845

Paul Walker 680280000; 200846

Paul Walker 680385000; 200847

Paul Walker 680400000; 200848

Paul Walker 680438000; 200849

Paul Walker 680444000; 200850

Paul Walker 680463000; 200851

Paul Walker 680472000; 200852

Paul Walker 680485000; 200825

Matthew Decker 602486995;

200835 Jed & Kirsten Bespalec

603359000; 200770 Elizabeth Jo

Manfull 640340000; 200771 Mi-

chael D Carper 602487522; 200822

Andrew J Hambek 605461000;

200767 Benjamin Stoppkotte

040459000; 200769 Matthew S

Rich 620042110; 200821 Meadow-

lark PP&S 602089125; 200817

Philip Tripe 600157103; 200819

Connie Sutherland 500065100;

200820 Wanda Davis 601339000;

200823 Stephanie Yockey

640515000; 200824 Jodene L

Baldwin, Trustee 601834155;

200827 Amy Fahnholz 560607025;

200854 Scott Bazata 620358034;

200856 Jerry Ibsen 560012000;

200860 Daniel J & Rhonda J Engels

Rev Trust 604198149; 200861 Dan-

iel Brooks (Carly Hill) 600390000;

200862 Daniel Brooks 603763307;

200863 David & Peggy Oshlo

605841982; 200830 Aaron Hughes

602209000; 200833 Arlen Gang-

wish 80495000; 200853 Karissa R

Kraenow & Dillon Eckel 640337000;

200772 Greg Brandt Investments

LLC 603787215; 200773 Greg

Brandt Investments LLC

603787220; 200774 Mulligan Hill

LLC 602060006; 200826 Tina M

Godfrey 606534735; 200836 Gil-

bert A & Renetta Sims 580170675;

200837 Gilbert A & Renetta Sims

602052223; 200859 Jeffrey Spell-

man 680145000; 200867 Wayne

Schmidt 680464000; 200873 Wil-

liam T Ourada 480001000; 200874

Michelle Hayes 602090000;

200888 Jeanne M Hobelman

602918307; 200893 Matt Meister

605830646; 200865 Kevin &Loree

Wicht 040715000; 200890 Cross-

roads Center 602486877; 200906

John Paul Schroeder 601377000;

200739 Jerilyn L Smith 680125000;

200905 Andrew M Tidwell

620321020; 200912 Wade & An-

nette Ellis 680381000; 200913 Dan-

iel A & Nelta L Melton 600124000;

200864 Beth A Whitney

605414000; 200914 Colby G

Albright 603907356; 200915 Rich-

ard A Petri 602880000; 200916 An-

drew J Rahe 560622169; 200918

Curt Bjornsen 601689000; 200919

Kurtis R VenJohn 605841862;

200857 Mark T & Tamara L

Omtvedt 560006007; 200858 Lynn

Bedke 260085050; 200929 Sharon

Eckelberger 580157065; 200931

Rick E & Marla J Miller 520283000;

200932 Rick Miller 520287000;

200935 Joseph Terzi 560388100;

200937 Greg Trejo 605247802;

200907 Nathan J & Melinda S

Kroenke 602066739; 200953 Rod

Johnson 601234000; 200954 Eric

Mauch 602575660; 200886 Linda

Reiser 602719000; 200934 Integrity

Ag Management 640214000;

200945 Zach Davidson 602179283

Chairman McMullen called for the

final decisions on all of the above

Property Valuation Protest Hear-

ings. Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Klein to accept and/or

change the values on the above

listed parcels as determined by the

Board of Equalization after review-

ing the recommendations from the

referees who conducted the hear-

ings for the Property Valuation Pro-

tests and the County Assessor. All

final valuations are on file with the

County Clerk and the property

owners will receive notice of the

determinations. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Morrow. Motion declared

carried.

At 11:50 A.M. Chairman

McMullen recessed the Board of

Equalization until 9:00 A.M. on

Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

 

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22, 2020

 

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Equalization met on Wednesday,

July 22, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. for the

purpose of final determinations on

scheduled Property Valuation Pro-

test hearings that were conducted

by the referees and the decision on

the Report of Destroyed Real Prop-

erty Form 425 protests. The meet-

ing was convened at the Extension

Building in order to accommodate

social distancing to comply with

the COVID-19 guidelines. Com-

missioners present were: Timothy

Higgins, Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba,

Ronald Loeffelholz, Sherry Morrow,

Dennis Reiter and William

McMullen. County Clerk Janice

Giffin, Clerk Assistant Janice

Taubenheim, Board Administrator

Lynn Martin, County Assessor

Ethel Skinner, Deputy County As-

sessor Nora Borer and Protest Co-

ordinators Joe Wilson and Ron Elli-

ott were present.

The following protestors were

present and addressed the Board

resulting in the reconsideration of

the referees' recommendation on

their filed protests: Steve Lind,

Trent Delehant, Michelle Bower,

Vera and Leroy Clinger, Dan Lind-

strom, Duane Flory, Nadia Saadi,

Roger Broweleit and Carry

Baustert.

July 9, 2020 Referee Hearing

Schedule

200152 John C & Janice N Ray-

burn, Rev Trust 640017000;

200153 Lenny Lovitt 560071000;

200165 Eugene Wayne Giger

640195000; 200171 Joseph E

Methe 606019195; 200181 Steve &

Diana Lind 601834129; 200182

Hamilton Investments Ltd Partner-

ship 605333302; 200184 Julia

Ardon 580719220; 200190 Connie

Meyer 606330000; 200210 Patty

Schelling 600839000; 200216 Mike

& Lynette Mitchell 500187000;

200230 Jamie Bollwitt 604618000;

200231 Clinton E Martin

040245000; 200298 Melissa Pan-

dorf 560331210; 200342 Richard &

Arlys Kleckner 160127000; 200343

Richard & Arlys Kleckner

160122000; 200344 Richard &

Arlys Kleckner 140135000; 200345

Richard & Arlys Kleckner

200012000; 200346 Richard &

Arlys Kleckner 160124000; 200347

Richard & Arlys Kleckner

160120590; 200348 Richard &

Arlys Kleckner 140134000; 200349

Richard & Arlys Kleckner

200110000; 200350 Richard &

Arlys Kleckner 200109000; 200351

Richard & Arlys Kleckner

160120670; 200352 Richard &

Arlys Kleckner 200024000; 200353

Richard & Arlys Kleckner

200108000; 200333 Patrick M

Spellman 680209000; 200334 Pat-

rick M Spellman 680502000;

200335 William Muller 200057201;

200336 Jerry A & Cynthia G Foote

Trust 604825000; 200337 Ed &

Mary Berglund LLC 604896600;

200338 Ed & Mary Berglund LLC

603564000; 200339 James Zecha

602620303; 200340 James Zecha

601834127; 200341 Pamela J

Artman P JA LLC 604797000;

200370 Kelly Schellhase

560171135; 200385 Royce Walker

601384000; 200421 Randy Bauer

140012050; 200430 Sarah A Jame-

son 420111000; 200447 Travis B

Mauldin 603566107; 200448 Travis

B Mauldin 603566108; 200449 Tra-

vis B Mauldin 603566266; 200450

Travis B Mauldin 603566267;

200451 Travis B Mauldin

603566268; 200452 Travis B Maul-

din 603566269; 200453 Travis B

Mauldin 603566270; 200454 Travis

B Mauldin 603566271; 200455 Tra-

vis B Mauldin 603566272; 200456

Travis B Mauldin 603566273;

200457 Travis B Mauldin

603566274; 200458 Travis B Maul-

din 603566275; 200459 Travis B

Mauldin 603566276; 200460 Travis

B Mauldin 603566277; 200461 Tra-

vis B Mauldin 603566227; 200462

Travis B Mauldin 603566228;

200463 Travis B Mauldin

603566229; 200464 Travis B Maul-

din 603566230; 200465 Travis B

Mauldin 603566231; 200466 Travis

B Mauldin 603566232; 200467 Tra-

vis B Mauldin 603566233; 200468

Travis B Mauldin 603566234;

200469 Travis B Mauldin

603566235; 200470 Travis B Maul-

din 603566236; 200471 Travis B

Mauldin 603566237; 200472 Travis

B Mauldin 603566238; 200473 Tra-

vis B Mauldin 603566252; 200474

Travis B Mauldin 603566253;

200475 Travis B Mauldin

603566254; 200476 Travis B Maul-

din 603566278; 200570 Gerald

Schwarz 601974000; 200571 Wade

A & Abigail R Weber 605247583;

200573 Gary Cole 601147000;

200594 Dennis L & Pattie S Ed-

wards 603741827; 200603 James

K Ahern 605179549; 200605 Mat-

thew A & Melinda A Riedel

620042135; 200606 Bruce A &

Carla D Jensen 601676180;

200608 Curtis Peterson

604467000; 200621 Gary P & Mar-

garet M Little 602179231; 200639

Jason L Recroft 601960000;

200671 Trent A Delehant

520168063; 200674 Paul Real Es-

tate 560332000; 200676 Matt

Uphoff 604186000; 200677 Matt

Uphoff 480226000; 200678 Matt

Uphoff 601968000; 200684 Sally L

Bryson 600142000; 200688 Lola

Mae Johnson 600157145; 200689

Darrell E Parlier 580209000;

200696 MBW Daniels LLC

680466000; 200714 Paulina Cerve-

ntes Nickman 540042000; 200715

Michaela Wright 601105000;

200480 Dennis & Rita Haller

604827000; 200481 Dennis & Rita

Haller 602953000; 200482 Dennis

& Rita Haller 602974000; 200483

Dennis & Rita Haller 602973000;

200484 Dennis & Rita Haller

603064000; 200485 Dennis & Rita

Haller 603144000; 200486 Dennis

& Rita Haller 600726000; 200487

Dennis & Rita Haller 601775100;

200488 Dennis & Rita Haller

601807000; 200489 Dennis & Rita

Haller 604450000; 200490 Dennis

& Rita Haller 520070000; 200491

Dennis & Rita Haller 602995000;

200492 Dennis & Rita Haller

520070005; 200493 Dennis & Rita

Haller 520070010; 200736 Larry &

Elena Schmidt 604236151; 200293

Lawrence & Shelley Miller

600849000; 200294 Lawrence &

Shelley Miller 602918655; 200295

Lawrence & Shelley Miller

602441000; 200296 Lawrence &

Shelley Miller 603250000; 200694

Savage & Browning 602619200;

200695 Savage & Browning

602918670; 200920 Dennis G

Roper 440104100; 200921 Glen A

or Diane M Miller 560006308;

200922 Glen A or Diane M Miller

601130000; 200923 Glen A or Di-

ane M Miller 601440000; 200924

Glen A or Diane M Miller

601491103; 200925 Glen A or Di-

ane M Miller 605406000; 200926

Jeffrey C & Denise L Poland

560107000; 200928 Stanley L

Johnson & WF 560606350; 200930

John H & Connie Allan 560606360;

200917 Theodore Legate

601013000; 200943 Tina Lianne

Smets 606177000; 200946 Mat-

thew & Shelby Shipp 602066111;

200933 Brett D Larson 040253000;

200957 Mitchell Ivey 580170914;

200962 Brian & Hannah

Schanbacher 601898000; 200947

Marvion Reichert 460084110;

200948 Marvion Jr & Janet Rei-

chert 480011000; 200949 Marvion

Jr & Janet Reichert 500085000;

200950 Marvion Jr & Janet Rei-

chert 500188000; 200951 Marvion

Jr & Janet Reichert 500226000;

200952 Marvion Jr & Janet Rei-

chert 500279000; 200965 Mitchell

Coleman 601733000; 200966

Mitchell Coleman 606052000;

200967 Robert Brewer 850000508;

200963 Tanna Struss 604741000;

200984 Julie Arnold 180001000;

200911 Steve Brodine 603725000;

200972 Johnnie & Michelle Bower

600824000; 200974 Shawn King

560171103; 200975 Shawn King

600412000; 200976 Shawn King

600413000; 200977 Shawn King

602057000; 200978 Shawn King

603170000; 200979 Shawn King

603200000; 200980 Shawn King

604656000; 200981 Shawn King

604694000; 200982 Shawn King

606019200; 200983 Shawn King

680154000; 201008 John

Feddersen 601834147; 201020

Mary Jo Lowe 560006000; 201021

Mary Jo Lowe 605110000; 201022

Mary Jo Lowe 605259000; 201023

Mary Jo Lowe 608001900; 200936

Ryan G & Brooke R Fisher

220049000; 200989 Ryan L Smith

040285000; 200990 Ryan L Smith

120042000; 200991 Ryan & Anita

Smith 560000064; 200992 Ryan L

Smith 601114000; 200993 Ryan L

Smith 640575000; 201018 Michael

Allison 605841844; 200955 Mikki

Mitchell 603784000; 200959 Ryan

J Kohtz 605841984; 200986 Jean I

James 560402270; 200995 Grant

Flamig 604198168; 201011 Curt

Kooyman 605704000; 200953 Rod

Johnson 601234000; 200956

Sharon "Patty" McQueen

602140916; 200987 Clayton Ed-

wards 601992000; 201007 Daniel

Siedell 480243000; 200961 Kevin &

Christine Jenn 440116310; 200964

Kyle J Wicht 040418000; 200968

Jason C Kounovsky 601091105

July 13, 2020 Referee Hearing

Schedule

200994 Greg & Joyce Linn

540020000; 201025 DeWayne F &

Teresa A Gohl 560102000; 201031

Matt & Mary Kampfe 560159000;

201033 James L Poulson

480225000; 201036 Vera J Clinger

(Forney) 600998000; 201041 Nick

Keizer 603348000; 201019 Christo-

pher Beins 604319000; 201053

Ryan Zinnel 560618605; 201082

Stephen Y Kraus 601081000;

201083 Frank L & Teresa J Meier

500113000; 201043 Kathy A & Jef-

frey J Nielsen 602918116; 201050

Mary Fruhling 604236214; 201089

Scott & Jean Anderson 606301000;

201090 Scott & Jean Anderson

604804000; 201091 Scott & Jean

Anderson 603008000; 201092

Scott & Jean Anderson 600601000;

201093 Scott & Jean Anderson 602921000; 201094 Scott & Jean

Anderson 601770000; 201095

Scott & Jean Anderson 603648000;

201096 Scott & Jean Anderson 605246000; 201097 Scott & Jean

Anderson 603566249; 201098

Linda D Anderson 606406000;

201099 Linda D Anderson

604149000; 201100 Scott Ander-

son 602921000; 200988 Dennis D

Placzek 602066209; 200996 Glen A

or Diane M Miller 560006305;

200997 Glen A or Diane M Miller

560355000; 200998 Glen A or Di-

ane M Miller 601491101; 200999

Glen A or Diane M Miller

601491102; 201000 Glen A or Di-

ane M Miller 605405000; 201102

William & Kimberly Kemptar

020003000; 201103 William & Kim-

berly Kemptar 020025000; 201104

William & Kimberly Kemptar

020026000; 201105 William & Kim-

berly Kemptar 020028000; 201037

Ellen Geist 600907000; 201038 El-

len Geist 640297100; 200422 Kil-

lion Enterprises 600074000;

200423 Killion Enterprises

601472501; 200424 Jeffery M Burr

601834312; 201086 Karen & Kasey

Frye 604781000; 200985 Chris E &

Susan K Wilkinson 603741560;

201012 Richard Fish 601175000;

201013 Richard Fish 602179292;

201014 Richard Fish 602345000;

201015 Richard Fish 603763204;

201016 Richard Fish 605105057;

201017 Richard Fish 606116000;

201039 Whitney Rivera 605830608;

200477 Christopher J Preble

602130005; 201062 Joan C Small-

comb 602168000; 201063 Joan C

Smallcomb 602161000; 200478

DMA, Inc. 610026500; 200479

DMA, Inc. 620308000; 200602

Matthew Douglas Trampe

560438105; 201026 Heath &

Tammi Ahrens 260054010; 201027

Heath & Tammi Ahrens 260054020;

200609 Chris & Amanda Andresen

560114000; 200610 Todd A Phelps

605096874; 200641 Douglas C

Sorensen 603688106; 200891

Douglas C Sorensen 604240207;

201032 James D & Lea J Lawn

608001600; 201035 Daniel T Buser

602661005; 200643 Warren L Pen-

nell 604193000; 200644 Brad L

Brandt 601834104; 200645 Heath

Rouse 602475401; 200709 Vee

Arena LLC 601748210; 201040

Paul O'Connell 604837000; 201042

Virginia Sims 605388000; 201049

Joseph I Aquilano 604541000;

200710 Justin Ellison 620346143;

200740 Ryan L Ohri 601405000;

201085 Derek Bieschke

601119005; 201024 David L Klone

610057000; 201028 Grete Sand-

berg 604435000; 201029 Grete

Sandberg 604582000; 201079

Duane Flory 700169000; 201080

Duane Flory 700002100; 201081

Duane Flory 700235000; 201064

Alan Karg 580153220; 201065 Alan

Karg 602918101; 201066 Alan Karg

602089134; 201067 Alan Karg

604339000; 201068 Arram Equi-

ties, Inc. 600126103; 201069 Arram

Equities, Inc. 603786171; 201070

Arram Equities, Inc. 605177200;

201071 Arram Equities 604205000;

201072 Arram Equities, Inc.

605203000; 201073 Essam & Bar-

bara Arram 601971000; 201074

Arram Equities, Inc. 603668000;

201075 Arram Equities, Inc.

603666000; 201076 Arram Equi-

ties, Inc. 603665000; 201077 Arram

Equities, Inc. 603667000; 201078

Arram Equities, Inc. 603669010;

201030 Karen K Yendra

604198124; 201051 Mary Molina

603303000; 201052 Nick & Melissa

Klein 480017000; 201106 April &

Jacob Knudsen 601477000;

200741 Lynne L Heiden

607000230; 200742 Lynne L Hei-

den 605737000; 200743 Lynne L

Heiden 605738000; 200744 Brad-

ley L Uden 605179102; 200759

Kenneth G Woltz III 604477000;

200832 Cammie Pettit-Richmond

604804107; 200892 Eric L White

580719250; 200894 Dale A & Karla

A Broekemeier 606534744; 200895

Shannon Busch 602037000;

200896 Ian Doss 060139100;

200897 Ian Doss 602097020;

200898 Ian Doss 603566502;

200899 Ian Doss 640009010;

201045 Ian Doss c/o O Reilly Auto-

motive 600886100; 200900 Jason

Fisher 040555100; 200901 Gregory

O Lundell 601242000; 200902

Kade & Sheila Long 580170922;

200903 Jim & Marie Hoppenstedt

604198201; 200904 Robert B Mc-

Coy 606176119; 200944 Mark

Gillming 480355000; 201001 Terry

& Wendy Braden 560385121;

201002 Garrett Gustafson

600882000; 201003 Garrett Gus-

tafson 601685501; 201004 Tammy

V. Jackson 603159000; 201005

Tammy V. Jackson 604198150;

201006 Tammy V. Jackson

606272000; 201046 Cranewood

Properties 606044103; 201047

Carla L Scott-Copple 420082000;

201048 Joshua & Katie Simmons

680272502; 201087 Roger

Broweleit 605417000; 201088

Joshua Foulk 603292000; 201101

Bruce Mellberg 520200000;

201108 Nancy Freburg 560621000;

201109 Cleo Freburg 560396000;

201110 Nancy Freburg 601066000;

201111 Nancy Freburg 603741117

July 16, 2020 Referee Hearing

Schedule

200137 Doran E Swartwood

480133000; 200143 Bryan & Abbey

Wroblewski 602140866; 200146

Paul Reinertson (Carolyn)

640496000; 200745 Lorie L Quin-

tana 600769000; 200748 Brett

Harsh 560385156; 200749 David L

McKeon 040708000; 200757

George Gurnett 600126000;

201125 George Gurnett

600126101; 200758 BLT Rentals,

LLC Leslie Robinson 604709000;

200855 Jeana Pineda 560171128;

200883 Steve Duennerman

580719280; 200885 Jimmie D Ras-

mussen 040320000; 200908 Bobbi

Tavenner 601808000; 200909

Heather L Schilke 604077000;

200910 Joseph J Johnson

620321004; 200927 Tony & Anne

Little 606175113; 200938 Jill Keat-

ing 607000335; 200939 Matthew

Shiers 660009010; 200940 NEBCO

Inc. DBA Krny Crete & Block

623000320; 200941 NEBCO Inc.

DBA Ready Mix Concrete

623000460; 200942 J W Chatam &

Associates 605247836; 200958

Gerald R Jorgensen Jr 601472035;

200960 Vickie Edwards

604198113; 200969 Kendra J

Coslor 601576000; 200970 Rex &

Roberta Wiles 601105100; 200971

Roberta J Wiles, ETAL 605285000;

200973 Ronald & Cora Lee

Konecny 580200000; 201009

Wayne Gallaway 420102000;

201010 Wayne Gallaway

560359010; 201034 Mike & Mary

Fegter 520171000; 201044 Brad &

Gina Holbrook 602066770; 201054

TFD Investments LLC 603274000;

201055 TFD Investments LLC

603129000; 201056 TFD Invest-

ments LLC 603041000; 201057

TFD Investments LLC 601012000;

201058 TFD Investments LLC

601106000; 201059 BK Develop-

ment LLC 600047300; 201060 DTT

Investments LLC 606246000;

201061 DTT Investments LLC

606237000; 201084 Leann Hervert

280033000; 201107 Chad Micek

603741865; 201112 Property Valu-

ation Services 606534641; 201113

Paul & Carry Baustert 020050000;

201114 Lucas & Brenda Adams

040703000; 201115 Karl L Skinner

480088000; 201116 Mark Kinch

580073500; 201117 Mark Kinch

603787065; 201118 Mark Kinch

580073510; 201119 Mark Kinch

580073500; 201120 Melvin Bishop

Salanerrios 040631000; 201121

Chris Woodruff 640016000; 201122

Chris Woodruff 640013000; 201123

Chris Woodruff 640014000; 201124

Frank Scott Bartak

Chairman McMullen called for the

review of the Report of Destroyed

Real Property that were filed. No

one was present to address the

Board. After review of the parcels

listed below, it was moved by Hig-

gins and seconded by Kouba to

deny the requests. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Higgins, Kouba, Klein,

Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Savage and Browning /Kearney

Mall Associates, LTD 602918670;

Savage and Browning /DROP-HT,

LLC A DELAWARE LLC 602619200

Chairman McMullen called for the

final decisions on all of the above

Property Valuation Protest Hear-

ings. Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to accept and/or

change the values on the above

listed parcels as determined by the

Board of Equalization after review-

ing the recommendations from the

Referees who conducted the hear-

ings for the Property Valuation Pro-

tests and the County Assessor. All

final valuations are on file with the

County Clerk and the property

owners will receive notice of the

determinations. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

At 11:00 A.M. Chairman

McMullen adjourned the Board of

Equalization.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

 

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

AND RESTATEMENT OF THE

ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION OF

MARSHALL ENGINES, INC.

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the Articles of Incorporation of Mar-

shall Engines, Inc., a Nebraska cor-

poration, were amended and re-

stated on July 23, 2020, in their en-

tirety as follows:

Article 1 states the name of the

Corporation is Marshall Engines,

Inc.

Article 2 states the purpose.

Article 3 states the number of

shares the Corporation is author-

ized to issue is 10,000 shares of

Class A Voting Common Stock and

12,222 shares of Class B Nonvot-

ing Common Stock, each having a

par value of $1.00 per share.

Article 4 states the registered

agent is Doug Fargo, 2915 Marshall

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

Article 5 states the Corporation

shall have perpetual existence.

Article 6 states the provisions re-

lating to amending the Articles and

Bylaws.

Article 7 states that provisions re-

lating to director liability.

ZNEZ Jy28,Ag4,11

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

MASHEK ELECTRIC, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

 

Notice is hereby given that

Mashek Electric, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 705 4th St.,

P.O. Box 298, Gibbon, NE 68840.

The name and address of the initial

registered agent is Jeffrey S.

Mashek, 705 4th St., P.O. Box 298,

Gibbon, NE 68840. Mashek Elec-

tric, LLC, commenced business on

July 8, 2020, and the general na-

ture of its business is to engage in

any lawful business not prohibited

by the Nebraska Uniform Limited

Liability Company Act.

Luke Simpson, Organizer

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

PJKAE, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company (the

“Company”), has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Company’s designated

office is 904 Avenue E Place, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, 68847. Luke T.

Deaver is the registered agent for

the Company at an address of P.O.

Box 466, 413 East Avenue, Hol-

drege, Nebraska 68949. The Com-

pany was organized for the pur-

pose of engaging in the transaction

of any lawful business and the per-

formance of any lawful activities

that a limited liability company may

engage in under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The Company

was organized and commenced on

July 9, 2020, and it shall have per-

petual existence unless dissolved

in accordance with its Certificate of

Organization, its Operating Agree-

ment or the Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act. The af-

fairs of the Company are to be

managed by its manger.

Luke T. Deaver, #23532

DEWALD DEAVER

L’HEUREUX, P.C. L.L.O.

413 East Avenue – P.O. Box 466

Holdrege, Nebraska 68949

Telephone - (308) 995-8848

Fax – (308) 995-6555

luke@holdregelaw.com

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

 

OF SHI & CONSTRUCTION,

L.L.C. a Nebraska limited liability

company, has been organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, with its designated office at

2805 Avenue L., Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847. The registered agent

is Brandon M. Smith, 2805 Avenue

L, Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

nature of its business is to engage

in and do any lawful act concerning

any and all lawful business for

which a limited liability company

may be organizes under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The com-

pany was organized and com-

menced on May 5, 2020. The pe-

riod of the duration of the company

shall be perpetual. The affairs of

the company are to be conducted

by its Manager, Brandon Smith, or

his successors.

 

Tags