 

NOTICE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$8,200.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Shannon Rojas, John

Doe and Jane Doe, real names un-

known, and anyone else claiming

any right or interest in and to the

following described property:

$8,200.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on June 22, 2020, and a

Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-

ject currency is currently pending in

the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Further, that a

hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-

ture of the seized property has

been scheduled on August 6, 2020

at 3:00 p.m., before the Honorable

Judge Ryan Carson, District Judge.

Any party claiming any right or in-

terest in the above-described

seized property shall appear and

file an Answer or Demurrer with the

District Court Clerk of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on or before

Wednesday, July 22, 2020, or be

forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON APPLICATION FOR

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at

7:30 p.m. in the Village Hall at 535

W Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek, Ne-

braska the Village of Elm Creek will

hold a public hearing concerning

an application to the Nebraska De-

partment of Economic Develop-

ment for a Community Develop-

ment Block Grant. This grant is

available to local governments for

community/economic development

activities.

The Village of Elm Creek is re-

questing $435,000 for Elm Avenue

replacement. Specifically, $400,000

in grant funds is requested for con-

struction activities, $25,000 for

grant administration activities, and

$10,000 for construction manage-

ment. These grant funds shall be

matched by $914,882 from the Vil-

lage's General Fund resulting in a

total of $1,349,882 for construction

and professional fees. All funds are

expected to benefit low and mod-

erate income persons residing in

the Village as the community is

51.64% Low- to Moderate-income.

This project will not result in any

displacement of people as a result

of the activities proposed.

The grant application will be

available for public inspection at

the Municipal Clerk's Office, Village

of Elm Creek, 535 W Boyd Avenue,

Elm Creek, NE. All interested par-

ties are invited to attend this public

hearing at which time you will have

an opportunity to be heard regard-

ing the grant application. Written

and oral testimony will also be ac-

cepted at the public hearing sched-

uled for 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Au-

gust 6, 2020, in the Village Hall at

535 W Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek,

NE. Written comments addressed

to Municipal Clerk at PO Box 130,

Elm Creek, Nebraska 68836 will be

accepted if received on or before

Monday, August 3.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations including

interpreter service, Braille, large

print, or recorded materials, please

contact the Municipal Clerk at 535

W Boyd Avenue, PO Box 130, Elm

Creek, Ne 68836 or 308-856-4624

no later than Monday, August 3.

Accommodations will be made for

persons with disabilities and

non-English speaking individuals

provided that 3 day notice is re-

ceived by the Village of Elm Creek.

AVISO DE AUDIENCIA

PÚBLICA SOBRE SOLICITUD DE

PROGRAMA DE SUBVENCIÓN

DE BLOQUE DE DESARROLLO

COMUNITARIO

 

SE DA AVISO QUE el jueves 6 de

agosto de 2020 a las 7:30 p.m. en

el Village Hall en 535 W Boyd Ave-

nue, Elm Creek, Nebraska, el Vil-

lage of Elm Creek llevará a cabo

una audiencia pública sobre una

solicitud al Departamento de De-

sarrollo Económico de Nebraska

para una subvención de desarrollo

comunitario. Esta subvención está

disponible para los gobiernos lo-

cales para actividades de de-

sarrollo comunitario / económico.

El pueblo de Elm Creek está so-

licitando $ 435,000 para el reem-

plazo de Elm Avenue. Espe-

cíficamente, se solicitan $ 400,000

en fondos de subvención para ac-

tividades de construcción, $ 25,000

para actividades de administración

de subvenciones y $ 10,000 para

gestión de la construcción. Estos

fondos de la subvención se

igualarán en $ 914,882 del Fondo

General del Pueblo, lo que result-

ará en un total de $ 1,349,882 para

honorarios de construcción y pro-

fesionales. Se espera que todos los

fondos beneficien a las personas

de ingresos bajos y moderados

que residen en la aldea, ya que la

comunidad tiene 51.64% de in-

gresos bajos a moderados. Este

proyecto no dará lugar a ningún

desplazamiento de personas como

resultado de las actividades pro-

puestas.

La solicitud de subvención estará

disponible para inspección pública

en la Oficina del Secretario Munici-

pal, Village of Elm Creek, 535 W

Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek, NE.

Todas las partes interesadas están

invitadas a asistir a esta audiencia

pública, en cuyo momento tendrá

la oportunidad de ser escuchado

con respecto a la solicitud de sub-

vención. También se aceptarán

testimonios escritos y orales en la

audiencia pública programada para

las 7:30 p.m., jueves 6 de agosto

de 2020, en el Village Hall en 535

W Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek, NE.

Los comentarios escritos dirigidos

al secretario municipal en PO Box

130, Elm Creek, Nebraska 68836

serán aceptados si se reciben el

lunes 3 de agosto o antes.

Las personas que requieran

adaptaciones físicas o sensoriales,

incluido el servicio de intérprete,

Braille, letras grandes o materiales

grabados, comuníquese con el

Secretario Municipal al 535 W

Boyd Avenue, PO Box 130, Elm

Creek, Ne 68836 o 308-856-4624 a

más tardar el lunes, 3 de agosto.

Se harán adaptaciones para perso-

nas con discapacidades y perso-

nas que no hablen inglés, siempre

que el pueblo de Elm Creek reciba

un aviso de 3 días.

NOTICE

 

The August business meeting of

the Board of Directors of The Cen-

tral Nebraska Public Power and Irri-

gation District is scheduled for Au-

gust 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the

District Headquarters in Holdrege,

NE. A current agenda is available at

the office of the Assistant Secretary

at District Headquarters, 415 Lin-

coln St., Holdrege, NE or online at

www.cnppid.com.

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF

ENERGY ROOFING

TECHNOLOGY, INC.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has dissolved un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

Energy Roofing Technology, Inc.

2. The corporation was dissolved

pursuant to a unanimous vote of its

shareholders and by filing Articles

of Dissolution with the Nebraska

Secretary of State on July 23,

2020.

3. The corporation will be wound

up and liquidated by its President,

Gary Sorensen.

4. This corporation has no assets

and no liabilities.

5. Any claimant of the corpora-

tion must provide name, address,

phone number and a description of

the claim to Bradley D. Holbrook,

P.O. Box 1060, Kearney, Nebraska

68848.

6. Any claim not made against

the corporation within (3) years of

the date of this publication shall be

barred.

ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorney at Law

8712 West Dodge Road,

Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that pur-

suant to a power of sale contained

in the deed of trust in the original

principal amount of $229,950.00

executed by Jacob J. Frerichs and

Jillian L. Frerichs, husband and

wife, which was filed for record on

April 11, 2016 as Instrument No.

2016-01982 in the office of the

Register of Deeds of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the property de-

scribed below will be sold by the

undersigned at public auction to

the highest bidder for cash or certi-

fied or cashier's check, at the east

door of the Buffalo County Court-

house, 16th & Central Avenue, City

of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska at 10:00 a.m. on August 26,

2020:

A tract of land being part of the

Southwest quarter of the Northwest

quarter of Section 22, Township 9

North, Range 17 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

more particularly described as be-

ing the North 132.0 feet of the fol-

lowing described tract of land: Re-

ferring to the Southwest corner of

the Northwest quarter of Section

22, Township 9 North, Range 17

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska; thence East on

and along the East-West quarter

section line, 50.04 feet to its inter-

section with the East property line

of the County Road, and being the

ACTUAL PLACE OF BEGINNING;

thence continuing on said

East-West quarter section line, a

distance of 330.89 feet to a point;

thence North parallel with the said

East property line of the said

County Road, a distance of 658.83

feet to a point; thence West parallel

with said East-West quarter section

line, distance of 330.9 feet to a

point on the East property line of

the said County Road; thence

South on and along said East prop-

erty line of the said County Road, a

distance of 658.84 feet to the point

of beginning.

The highest bidder is required to

deliver cash or certified funds to

the undersigned by the close of

business on the day of sale, except

this requirement is waived when

the highest bidder is the benefi-

ciary. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. At the dis-

cretion of the Successor Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Successor Trus-

tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-

fundable certified or cashier's

check in the amount of $5,000.00

payable to the Successor Trustee,

with the full purchase price, in cer-

tified funds, to be received by the

Successor Trustee by the end of

the day. This sale is made without

any warranties as to title or condi-

tion of the property.

Eric H. Lindquist

Successor Trustee

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

TODD THORN, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

 

Notice is hereby given that TODD

THORN, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its designated of-

fice at 4622 N. Regency Place,

Kearney, NE 68847. The name and

address of the initial registered

agent is Luke E. Zinnell, 1516 1st

Avenue, P.O Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848-1600. The gen-

eral nature of its business is to en-

gage in any and all lawful busi-

nesses for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska.

The company was organized and

commenced on July 15, 2020, and

will continue in perpetuity. The af-

fairs of the company shall be con-

ducted by its Members.

