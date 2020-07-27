NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$8,200.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Shannon Rojas, John
Doe and Jane Doe, real names un-
known, and anyone else claiming
any right or interest in and to the
following described property:
$8,200.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on June 22, 2020, and a
Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-
ject currency is currently pending in
the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Further, that a
hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-
ture of the seized property has
been scheduled on August 6, 2020
at 3:00 p.m., before the Honorable
Judge Ryan Carson, District Judge.
Any party claiming any right or in-
terest in the above-described
seized property shall appear and
file an Answer or Demurrer with the
District Court Clerk of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on or before
Wednesday, July 22, 2020, or be
forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ON APPLICATION FOR
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at
7:30 p.m. in the Village Hall at 535
W Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek, Ne-
braska the Village of Elm Creek will
hold a public hearing concerning
an application to the Nebraska De-
partment of Economic Develop-
ment for a Community Develop-
ment Block Grant. This grant is
available to local governments for
community/economic development
activities.
The Village of Elm Creek is re-
questing $435,000 for Elm Avenue
replacement. Specifically, $400,000
in grant funds is requested for con-
struction activities, $25,000 for
grant administration activities, and
$10,000 for construction manage-
ment. These grant funds shall be
matched by $914,882 from the Vil-
lage's General Fund resulting in a
total of $1,349,882 for construction
and professional fees. All funds are
expected to benefit low and mod-
erate income persons residing in
the Village as the community is
51.64% Low- to Moderate-income.
This project will not result in any
displacement of people as a result
of the activities proposed.
The grant application will be
available for public inspection at
the Municipal Clerk's Office, Village
of Elm Creek, 535 W Boyd Avenue,
Elm Creek, NE. All interested par-
ties are invited to attend this public
hearing at which time you will have
an opportunity to be heard regard-
ing the grant application. Written
and oral testimony will also be ac-
cepted at the public hearing sched-
uled for 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Au-
gust 6, 2020, in the Village Hall at
535 W Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek,
NE. Written comments addressed
to Municipal Clerk at PO Box 130,
Elm Creek, Nebraska 68836 will be
accepted if received on or before
Monday, August 3.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations including
interpreter service, Braille, large
print, or recorded materials, please
contact the Municipal Clerk at 535
W Boyd Avenue, PO Box 130, Elm
Creek, Ne 68836 or 308-856-4624
no later than Monday, August 3.
Accommodations will be made for
persons with disabilities and
non-English speaking individuals
provided that 3 day notice is re-
ceived by the Village of Elm Creek.
AVISO DE AUDIENCIA
PÚBLICA SOBRE SOLICITUD DE
PROGRAMA DE SUBVENCIÓN
DE BLOQUE DE DESARROLLO
COMUNITARIO
SE DA AVISO QUE el jueves 6 de
agosto de 2020 a las 7:30 p.m. en
el Village Hall en 535 W Boyd Ave-
nue, Elm Creek, Nebraska, el Vil-
lage of Elm Creek llevará a cabo
una audiencia pública sobre una
solicitud al Departamento de De-
sarrollo Económico de Nebraska
para una subvención de desarrollo
comunitario. Esta subvención está
disponible para los gobiernos lo-
cales para actividades de de-
sarrollo comunitario / económico.
El pueblo de Elm Creek está so-
licitando $ 435,000 para el reem-
plazo de Elm Avenue. Espe-
cíficamente, se solicitan $ 400,000
en fondos de subvención para ac-
tividades de construcción, $ 25,000
para actividades de administración
de subvenciones y $ 10,000 para
gestión de la construcción. Estos
fondos de la subvención se
igualarán en $ 914,882 del Fondo
General del Pueblo, lo que result-
ará en un total de $ 1,349,882 para
honorarios de construcción y pro-
fesionales. Se espera que todos los
fondos beneficien a las personas
de ingresos bajos y moderados
que residen en la aldea, ya que la
comunidad tiene 51.64% de in-
gresos bajos a moderados. Este
proyecto no dará lugar a ningún
desplazamiento de personas como
resultado de las actividades pro-
puestas.
La solicitud de subvención estará
disponible para inspección pública
en la Oficina del Secretario Munici-
pal, Village of Elm Creek, 535 W
Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek, NE.
Todas las partes interesadas están
invitadas a asistir a esta audiencia
pública, en cuyo momento tendrá
la oportunidad de ser escuchado
con respecto a la solicitud de sub-
vención. También se aceptarán
testimonios escritos y orales en la
audiencia pública programada para
las 7:30 p.m., jueves 6 de agosto
de 2020, en el Village Hall en 535
W Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek, NE.
Los comentarios escritos dirigidos
al secretario municipal en PO Box
130, Elm Creek, Nebraska 68836
serán aceptados si se reciben el
lunes 3 de agosto o antes.
Las personas que requieran
adaptaciones físicas o sensoriales,
incluido el servicio de intérprete,
Braille, letras grandes o materiales
grabados, comuníquese con el
Secretario Municipal al 535 W
Boyd Avenue, PO Box 130, Elm
Creek, Ne 68836 o 308-856-4624 a
más tardar el lunes, 3 de agosto.
Se harán adaptaciones para perso-
nas con discapacidades y perso-
nas que no hablen inglés, siempre
que el pueblo de Elm Creek reciba
un aviso de 3 días.
NOTICE
NOTICE
The August business meeting of
the Board of Directors of The Cen-
tral Nebraska Public Power and Irri-
gation District is scheduled for Au-
gust 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the
District Headquarters in Holdrege,
NE. A current agenda is available at
the office of the Assistant Secretary
at District Headquarters, 415 Lin-
coln St., Holdrege, NE or online at
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF
ENERGY ROOFING
TECHNOLOGY, INC.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has dissolved un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
Energy Roofing Technology, Inc.
2. The corporation was dissolved
pursuant to a unanimous vote of its
shareholders and by filing Articles
of Dissolution with the Nebraska
Secretary of State on July 23,
2020.
3. The corporation will be wound
up and liquidated by its President,
Gary Sorensen.
4. This corporation has no assets
and no liabilities.
5. Any claimant of the corpora-
tion must provide name, address,
phone number and a description of
the claim to Bradley D. Holbrook,
P.O. Box 1060, Kearney, Nebraska
68848.
6. Any claim not made against
the corporation within (3) years of
the date of this publication shall be
barred.
ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorney at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that pur-
suant to a power of sale contained
in the deed of trust in the original
principal amount of $229,950.00
executed by Jacob J. Frerichs and
Jillian L. Frerichs, husband and
wife, which was filed for record on
April 11, 2016 as Instrument No.
2016-01982 in the office of the
Register of Deeds of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the property de-
scribed below will be sold by the
undersigned at public auction to
the highest bidder for cash or certi-
fied or cashier's check, at the east
door of the Buffalo County Court-
house, 16th & Central Avenue, City
of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska at 10:00 a.m. on August 26,
2020:
A tract of land being part of the
Southwest quarter of the Northwest
quarter of Section 22, Township 9
North, Range 17 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
more particularly described as be-
ing the North 132.0 feet of the fol-
lowing described tract of land: Re-
ferring to the Southwest corner of
the Northwest quarter of Section
22, Township 9 North, Range 17
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska; thence East on
and along the East-West quarter
section line, 50.04 feet to its inter-
section with the East property line
of the County Road, and being the
ACTUAL PLACE OF BEGINNING;
thence continuing on said
East-West quarter section line, a
distance of 330.89 feet to a point;
thence North parallel with the said
East property line of the said
County Road, a distance of 658.83
feet to a point; thence West parallel
with said East-West quarter section
line, distance of 330.9 feet to a
point on the East property line of
the said County Road; thence
South on and along said East prop-
erty line of the said County Road, a
distance of 658.84 feet to the point
of beginning.
The highest bidder is required to
deliver cash or certified funds to
the undersigned by the close of
business on the day of sale, except
this requirement is waived when
the highest bidder is the benefi-
ciary. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. At the dis-
cretion of the Successor Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Successor Trus-
tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-
fundable certified or cashier's
check in the amount of $5,000.00
payable to the Successor Trustee,
with the full purchase price, in cer-
tified funds, to be received by the
Successor Trustee by the end of
the day. This sale is made without
any warranties as to title or condi-
tion of the property.
Eric H. Lindquist
Successor Trustee
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
TODD THORN, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that TODD
THORN, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its designated of-
fice at 4622 N. Regency Place,
Kearney, NE 68847. The name and
address of the initial registered
agent is Luke E. Zinnell, 1516 1st
Avenue, P.O Box 1600, Kearney,
Nebraska 68848-1600. The gen-
eral nature of its business is to en-
gage in any and all lawful busi-
nesses for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska.
The company was organized and
commenced on July 15, 2020, and
will continue in perpetuity. The af-
fairs of the company shall be con-
ducted by its Members.
