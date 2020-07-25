PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY
IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM
INVITATION FOR BIDS
REQUEST DATE: July 20, 2020
PRE-BID MEETING: July 29, 2020
3:00 PM CT
CLOSING DATE: August 10, 2020
2:00 PM CT
POINT OF CONTACT:
Tim R. Tunnell
Senior Land Manager -
Headwaters Corporation
Office: (308) 237-5728
The Governance Committee of
the Platte River Recovery Imple-
mentation Program submits this
IFB to solicit bids from contractors
for tree clearing activities near Gib-
bon, NE.
P20-008: 2020 Clark Island
Complex Habitat Enhancement
For complete copies of this IFB,
please visit www.Pla-
tteRiverProgram.org/contractors.
PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY
IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM
INVITATION FOR BIDS
REQUEST DATE: July 17, 2020
PRE-BID MEETING: July 29, 2020
CLOSING DATE: August 10, 2020
POINT OF CONTACT:
Tom Smrdel,
Fluvial Geomorphologist
Headwaters Corporation
Office: (970) 775-3355
The Platte River Recovery Imple-
mentation Program is soliciting an
invitation for bids (IFB) from earth-
work contractors for excavation
and placement of 49,300 CY of
sand and gravel from a floodplain
terrace into the adjacent river chan-
nel near Lexington, NE.
P20-012: 2020 Sediment
Augmentation Project
For complete copies of this IFB,
please visit: https://www.pla-
ctors/Pages/OpenBiddingInvites.aspx
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
OF THE CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
JJB HOLDINGS, L.L.C.
Pursuant to the provisions of
§21-118 of the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act, JJB
Holdings, L.L.C., amended its Cer-
tificate of Organization by changing
its name from JJB Holdings, L.L.C.,
to JJB Enterprises, L.L.C.
Dated: July 10, 2020.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
July 14, 2020
The Council held a moment of si-
lence. Mayor Clouse and Council
Members led the audience in the
Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor
Clouse announced that in accord-
ance with Section 84-1412 of the
Nebraska Revised Statutes, a cur-
rent copy of the Open Meetings Act
is available for review and is posted
on the wall of the Council Cham-
bers. Stanley A. Clouse, President
of the Council, called a regular
meeting of the City Council to order
on July 14, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. with
the following Council Members re-
sponding to roll call: Randy
Buschkoetter, Bruce Lear, and
Tami James Moore. Absent: Jona-
than Nikkila. City Clerk recorded
the minutes. Administrative person-
nel were also present. Notice of
the meeting had been given ac-
cording to law.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
1. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the applica-
tions submitted by William
Diessner for B & G Investments,
LLC. By majority vote, Nikkila ab-
sent, suspended the rules requiring
the reading of ordinances on three
different days and placed Ordi-
nance No. 8420 vacating all of Lot
1, Lot 2, Lot 3, the east 20 feet of
Lot 4, the east 20 feet of Lot 9, all
of Lot 10, Lot 11, Lot 12, Block
124, Second East Lawn Addition,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, and be-
ing located in part of the Southwest
Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 31, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska and Or-
dinance No. 8421 rezoning from
District R-1, Urban Residential Sin-
gle-Family District (Low Density) to
District R-2/PD, Urban Residential
Mixed-Density/Planned Develop-
ment Overlay District for property
described as a tract of land located
in the Southwest Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter of Section 31,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M. in the City of Kear-
ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
(2100 East 34th Street) on first
reading by number only. Ordinance
Nos. 8420 and 8421 were read by
number. By majority vote, Nikkila
absent, Ordinance Nos. 8420 and
8421 were passed, approved and
ordered published as required by
law and made available to the pub-
lic at the Office of the City Clerk,
the City Police Department and the
Public Library.
2. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and by majority
vote, Nikkila absent, adopted Res-
olution No. 2020-85 approving the
application submitted by William
Diessner for B & G Investments,
LLC, for the Final Plat and Subdivi-
sion Agreement for William Estates,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-
erty described as a tract of land lo-
cated in the Southwest Quarter of
the Northeast Quarter of Section
31, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., in the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
(2100 East 34th Street).
3. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and by majority
vote, Nikkila absent, adopted Res-
olution No. 2020-86 approving the
application submitted by William
Diessner for B & G Investments,
LLC, for Planned District Develop-
ment Plan Approval for the pro-
posed construction of a multi-fam-
ily development on property to be
zoned District R-2/PD, Urban Resi-
dential Mixed-Density/Planned De-
velopment Overlay District and de-
scribed as a Lots 1 and 2, Block 1,
William Estates, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska (2100 East 34th Street).
4. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the applica-
tion submitted by Buffalo Surveying
Corp. for Arram Equities, Inc., c/o
Essam Arram. By majority vote,
Nikkila absent, suspended the rules
requiring the reading of ordinances
on three different days and placed
Ordinance No. 8427 on first reading
by number only. Ordinance No.
8427 rezoning from District
C-3/PD, General Commer-
cial/Planned Development Overlay
District to District C-3, General
Commercial District for property
described as Lot 131 thru Lot 136,
inclusive, Keen's Park Addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, TOGETHER
WITH; the vacated South 20.0 feet
of 26th Street abutting said lots on
the North, all in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska (501, 503, 507 and 511
East 26th Street) was read by num-
ber. By majority vote, Nikkila ab-
sent, Ordinance No. 8427 was
passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
Consent Agenda:
By majority vote, Nikkila absent,
the following items were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held June 23, 2020 and Minutes of
Special Meeting held July 7, 2020.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
Acushnet-$2,505.01-smcs; All
City Garage Door-$1,721.60-smcs;
All Makes Auto-$2,684.02-smcs;
Amazon-$2,211.20-smcs; Ameri-
can Electric-$3,650.00-co; Ander-
son Brothers-$682.35-smcs;
Arehart,E-$25.00-smcs; Arrow
Seed-$256.00-smcs; Ask Sup-
ply-$2,214.58-smcs; Asphalt &
Concrete-$4,667.10-smcs; Aurora
Coop-$102.68-smcs;
AvFuel-$5,100.00-smcs; Baker &
Taylor-$6,898.80-smcs;
Bamford-$225.00-smcs; Baye,S--
$14.82-smcs; Bells Construc-
tion-$340.00-co; Bieber,S--
$85.00-smcs; Blackstone Audio
Books-$819.58-smcs; Black-
strap-$10,575.15-smcs; Bless-
ing-$298,034.48-co; BlueCross
BlueShield-$190,832.54-smcs;
Bosselman-$46,024.89-smcs;
Bridgett Lavene Consult-
ing-$3,000.00-smcs; Broadfoot's--
$2,888.00-smcs; Buffalo Co Attor-
ney-$18,750.00-smcs; Buffalo Co
Register Deeds-$80.00-smcs; Buf-
falo Co Sheriff-$166,641.35-smcs;
Buffalo Co Histori-
cal-$2,650.00-smcs; Build-
ers-$532.80-smcs,co; Capps,J--
$20.36-smcs; Carolina Soft-
ware-$650.00-co; Cash Wa-
-$1,262.69-smcs; CDW Govern-
ment-$9,503.97-smcs; Chef Bana-
nas-$300.00-smcs; Ches-
terman-$1,275.90-smcs; Child's
World-$1,891.20-smcs;
Cigna-$9,705.06-smcs; City of Ky-
-$430,445.95-smcs,ps;
Coatney,J-$8.41-smcs; Cold Spr-
ing Granite-$401.00-smcs; Comm.
Service Fund-NE-$58.00-ps;
Comm. Health Agen-
cies-$106.00-ps; Com-
passcom-$225.00-smcs; Compute
North-$26,276.17-smcs; Copy-
cat-$2,019.60-smcs; Core &
Main-$2,161.40-smcs,co; Country
Partners-$9,889.20-smcs; Credit
Management Serv.-$334.15-ps;
Cutting Edge Clean-
ing-$180.00-smcs; Cypress Infor-
mation-$926.10-smcs; Dandee
Construction-$900.00-smcs;
Dekok,J-$856.33-smcs; Depository
Trust-$356,625.00-ds; Deterding's
Alternatives-$3,395.48-smcs; Dia-
mond Engineering-$37,408.85-co;
Double J-$308.52-smcs; DPC In-
dustries-$14,647.89-smcs; Eagle
Distributing-$4,035.10-smcs;
Eakes-$652.18-smcs; Ed
Broadfoot & Sons-$3,254.46-smcs;
Elder,E-$10.01-smcs; Engineered
Controls-$39.21-smcs; Enterprise
Electric-$309.00-smcs; EZ Turf--
$1,954.32-smcs; Family Prac-
tice-$833.00-ps; Felsbur Holt &
Ullevig-$3,581.25-smcs;
Fiddelke-$444.00-smcs; Fry & As-
sociates-$8,400.00-co; Gale-
/Cengage-$120.76-smcs; Gang-
wish Turf-$66.98-smcs; GD Con-
crete-$39,753.45-co; Global
ARFF-$3,849.68-smcs;
Gressley,T-$110.00-smcs; Grim-
m,T-$60.00-smcs; Harrison,M-$90-
.95-smcs; Healey,R-$37.42-smcs;
Hinrichsen,A-$85.00-smcs; Hird,J--
$17.70-smcs; HM Life Insur-
ance-$60,109.68-smcs; Hometown
Leasing-$885.00-smcs;
Horst,R-$122.17-smcs;
ICMA-$6,820.56-ps; Integrated Se-
curity -$2,061.00-smcs;
IRS-$171,062.10-ps; J&A Traf-
fic-$9,455.00-smcs; Jack
Lederman-$26.88-smcs; Jack's
Uniforms-$1,739.48-smcs; Jack-
son Services-$289.98-smcs; John-
son,K-$122.94-smcs; Ky Crete &
Block-$1,800.34-co; Ky Literacy
Council-$1,500.00-smcs; Ky
Winlectric-$9,133.33-smcs; Kim
Dart Designs-$882.52-smcs;
Konica Minolta-$602.11-smcs;
Krueger,G-$90.14-smcs; Kru-
g,R-$2,400.00-smcs; Kuskie,J--
$8.00-smcs;
Labouchardiere,A-$16.98-smcs;
Leadership Ky-$450.00-smcs; Mac
Tools-$6.11-smcs; Macqueen
Emergency-$4,200.00-smcs;
Magic Cleaning-$7,050.00-smcs;
Mead Lumber-$1,645.27-co; Mid
American Signal-$2,175.00-smcs;
Midlands Contract-
ing-$22,262.65-smcs; Mid-NE Gar-
age Doors-$275.00-smcs; Midwest
Connect-$7,865.48-smcs; Midwest
Petroleum-$722.00-smcs; Miller &
Associates-$59,185.80-smcs,co;
Mirror Image-$327.84-smcs; Mon-
they,P-$925.00-smcs; Mrozek,C-$-
28.84-smcs; Municipal Pipe-
-$3,633.72-smcs; Munsell,L-$33-
5.56-smcs;
Myrec-$5,095.00-smcs; NE Child
Support Pmt-$2,287.35-ps; NE
Dept of Reve-
nue-$102,157.88-smcs,ps; NE
Dept Environmen-
tal-$21,303.55-smcs; NE
DMV-$13.20-smcs; NE Public
Health-$1,303.00-smcs; NE Safety
& Fire-$410.00-smcs; NE Ti-
tle-$930.00-smcs; Nebraskaland
Distrib.-$3,194.40-smcs; Nicho-
lls,P-$55.83-smcs; Nichols,C-$-
41.60-smcs; Noetzelman,J--
$101.65-smcs; Northwest-
ern-$1,094.02-smcs; Oak Creek
Engineering-$4,837.50-co;
OCLC-$764.46-smcs; One Call
Concepts-$519.05-smcs; O'Reilly
Auto-$1,944.90-smcs; Overhead
Door-$80.00-smcs; Paradigm Liai-
son-$160.00-smcs; Para-
mount-$31.26-smcs; Parlier,K-$-
135.00-smcs;
Payflex-$539.75-smcs,ps; Pep
Co.-$150.00-smcs; Platte Valley
Auto-$16,350.00-co; Platte Valley
Comm.-$1,218.00-smcs; Precision
Curbing-$129.50-smcs; Pres-
to-X-$274.00-smcs; Ready Mixed
Concrete-$10,593.01-co; Recorded
Books-$3,081.96-smcs;
Recreonics-$394.39-smcs;
Reinke's Heating-$686.87-smcs;
Ruff,S-$370.00-smcs; Run-
nells,A-$125.00-smcs; Rutt's Heat-
ing-$192.50-smcs; School District
7-$1,665.25-smcs; Schumacher
Bros Fencing-$440.00-smcs;
Shredding Solutions-$56.70-smcs;
Silverstone-$10,161.67-smcs;
Smith,B-$69.85-smcs; Smith,J--
$576.93-smcs; Snider,R-$2-
1.52-smcs; Spurling,K-$-
14.62-smcs; Stitch 3-$70.00-ps;
Stryker Sales-$1,365.00-smcs;
Stutsman-$2,745.00-smcs;
Suchsland,T-$40.00-smcs; Superi-
on-$700.00-smcs; TCH Cen-
tral-$604.43-smcs; Tri City Con-
crete-$11,333.67-co; Tri City Sign
Co.-$119,250.00-co; Tri-Cities
Group-$338.69-smcs; Tri-Co
Glass-$7,800.00-smcs;
Trugreen-$255.00-smcs; Tye &
Rowling-$14,272.37-smcs;
UL-$4,509.20-smcs; Underground
Construction-$225.00-smcs; Union
Bank & Trust-$85,256.78-ps; Union
Pacific Railroad-$100.00-er; United
States Treasury-$1,076.96-smcs;
United Way of Ky-$337.00-ps; Uni-
versity of Missour-
i-$12,000.00-smcs; Vasquez,J--
$4.25-smcs;
Verizon-$17,129.49-smcs; Vermont
Systems-$315.00-smcs; Vertiv Ser-
vices-$1,933.68-smcs; Village
Cleaners-$230.12-smcs; Volaire
Aviation-$2,000.00-smcs; Watch-
guard Video-$146.59-smcs; Water-
link-$682.12-smcs;
Weyerhaeuser,L-$200.00-smcs;
Williams,J-$14.67-smcs; Yanda's
Music-$60.00-smcs; Zamar-
ripa,A-$33.45-smcs; Payroll Ending
06/20/2020 -- $534,132.07 and
07/04/2020 -- $547,346.15. The
foregoing schedule of claims is
published in accordance with Sec-
tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-
utes of Nebraska, and is published
at an expense of $69.29 to the City
of Kearney.
3. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-103 approving the amended
renewal of the Property Mainte-
nance and Lease Agreement be-
tween the City of Kearney and Greg
Dollman for a 40-acre detention
cell located in northeast Kearney.
4. Approve the Amended Agree-
ment between the City of Kearney
and Central Nebraska Auto Club on
behalf of Cruise Nite 2020 which
describes parking on these public
properties that are prohibited on
October 17, 2020 beginning at 2:00
a.m. and adopt Resolution No.
2020-104.
5. Approve the recommendation
from the Development Services Di-
vision on extending the current li-
cense for East Lawn Mobile Homes
Estates, 2900 and 3010 Grand Av-
enue an additional 30 days to cor-
rect the deficiencies.
6. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-105 approving Amendment
No. 2 to the Consultant Agreement
between Alfred Benesch and Com-
pany and the City of Kearney for
Airport Improvement Program Proj-
ect No. 3-31-0045-032 in connec-
tion with the Taxiway 'A' & Con-
necting Taxiway Rehabilitation
project at the Kearney Regional Air-
port for the addition of Construc-
tion Observation/Closeout/Material
Testing services to the existing
contract.
7. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-106 approving Change Order
No. 1 showing a decrease in the
amount of $3,709.70, Application
and Certificate for Payment No.
2-Final in the amount of $4,054.47,
and accept the Certificate of Sub-
stantial Completion submitted by
Nielsen Contracting and approved
by Olsson for the 2019 Part 7 Im-
provements; Alley Improvements in
connection with Paving Improve-
ment District No. 2019-999 for the
construction of a concrete alley to
replace an existing gravel section
of alley between 5th Avenue and
6th Avenue, 21st Street and 22nd
Street.
8. Authorize the Mayor to send a
letter of approval to the Nebraska
Liquor Control Commission for an
Addition to Liquor License submit-
ted by Kearney Hospitality, Inc, dba
Fairfield Inn & Suites located at 510
West Talmadge Street in connec-
tion with their Class C-093899 liq-
uor license.
9. Authorize the Mayor to send a
letter of approval to the Nebraska
Liquor Control Commission for an
Addition to Liquor License submit-
ted by Win Investments, Inc, dba
La Quinta Inn & Suites located at
108 3rd Avenue in connection with
their Class C-093900 liquor license.
10. Authorize the Mayor to send
a letter of approval to the Nebraska
Liquor Control Commission for an
Addition to Liquor License submit-
ted by Mid-Plains Hospitality
Group, dba Comfort Inn located at
118 3rd Avenue in connection with
their Class C-094082 liquor license.
11. Approve the Plans and Speci-
fications for the 2020 Part 7 Im-
provements; Downtown Asphalt
and set the bid opening date for
August 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
12. Authorize the Mayor to send
a letter of no recommendation to
the Nebraska Liquor Control Com-
mission on the Class I-123788 liq-
uor license application and man-
ager application for Travis Evans
submitted by The Crafty Dog, Inc
dba The Crafty Dog located at
1325 2nd Avenue, Suite A & B.
13. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-107 approving Application
and Certificate for Payment No. 2
in the amount of $81,888.98 sub-
mitted by Nielsen Contracting and
approved by Olsson for 2019 Part 3
Improvements for the reconstruc-
tion of A Avenue, from 25th Street
to 27th Street.
14. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-108 approving Change Order
No. 3 showing an increase in the
amount of $394.00 and extending
the Date of Substantial Completion
to June 30, 2020 and Application
and Certificate for Payment No. 3
in the amount of $20,382.00 sub-
mitted by Ensley Electrical Services
and approved by City staff for the
installation of a new generator at
the Law Enforcement Center.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
None.
Regular Agenda:
Council by majority vote, Nikkila
absent, adopted Resolution No.
2020-110 approving redevelop-
ment project submitted by Millen-
nium Development LLC for Rede-
velopment Area #10 for an area de-
scribed as a tract of land located in
part of Block 6, University Village
Addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska further
being part of a tract of land located
in the Northeast Quarter of Section
3, Township 8 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (South of West
24th Street and West of University
Drive).
By majority vote, Nikkila absent,
Council adjourned at 5:46 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
