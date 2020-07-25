 

PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY

IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM

INVITATION FOR BIDS

REQUEST DATE: July 20, 2020

PRE-BID MEETING: July 29, 2020

3:00 PM CT

CLOSING DATE: August 10, 2020

2:00 PM CT

POINT OF CONTACT:

Tim R. Tunnell

Senior Land Manager -

Headwaters Corporation

Office: (308) 237-5728

tunnellt@headwaterscorp.com

The Governance Committee of

the Platte River Recovery Imple-

mentation Program submits this

IFB to solicit bids from contractors

for tree clearing activities near Gib-

bon, NE.

P20-008: 2020 Clark Island

Complex Habitat Enhancement

 

For complete copies of this IFB,

please visit www.Pla-

tteRiverProgram.org/contractors.

 

ZNEZ Jy24,25,31,Ag1

PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY

IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

REQUEST DATE: July 17, 2020

PRE-BID MEETING: July 29, 2020

CLOSING DATE: August 10, 2020

POINT OF CONTACT:

Tom Smrdel,

Fluvial Geomorphologist

Headwaters Corporation

Office: (970) 775-3355

smrdelt@headwaterscorp.com

The Platte River Recovery Imple-

mentation Program is soliciting an

invitation for bids (IFB) from earth-

work contractors for excavation

and placement of 49,300 CY of

sand and gravel from a floodplain

terrace into the adjacent river chan-

nel near Lexington, NE.

P20-012: 2020 Sediment

Augmentation Project

 

For complete copies of this IFB,

please visit: https://www.pla-

tteriverprogram.org/Contra-

ctors/Pages/OpenBiddingInvites.aspx

 

ZNEZ Jy24,25

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

OF THE CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

JJB HOLDINGS, L.L.C.

 

Pursuant to the provisions of

§21-118 of the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act, JJB

Holdings, L.L.C., amended its Cer-

tificate of Organization by changing

its name from JJB Holdings, L.L.C.,

to JJB Enterprises, L.L.C.

Dated: July 10, 2020.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

ZNEZ Jy25,Ag1,8

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

July 14, 2020

 

The Council held a moment of si-

lence. Mayor Clouse and Council

Members led the audience in the

Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor

Clouse announced that in accord-

ance with Section 84-1412 of the

Nebraska Revised Statutes, a cur-

rent copy of the Open Meetings Act

is available for review and is posted

on the wall of the Council Cham-

bers. Stanley A. Clouse, President

of the Council, called a regular

meeting of the City Council to order

on July 14, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. with

the following Council Members re-

sponding to roll call: Randy

Buschkoetter, Bruce Lear, and

Tami James Moore. Absent: Jona-

than Nikkila. City Clerk recorded

the minutes. Administrative person-

nel were also present. Notice of

the meeting had been given ac-

cording to law.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

1. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing on the applica-

tions submitted by William

Diessner for B & G Investments,

LLC. By majority vote, Nikkila ab-

sent, suspended the rules requiring

the reading of ordinances on three

different days and placed Ordi-

nance No. 8420 vacating all of Lot

1, Lot 2, Lot 3, the east 20 feet of

Lot 4, the east 20 feet of Lot 9, all

of Lot 10, Lot 11, Lot 12, Block

124, Second East Lawn Addition,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, and be-

ing located in part of the Southwest

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 31, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska and Or-

dinance No. 8421 rezoning from

District R-1, Urban Residential Sin-

gle-Family District (Low Density) to

District R-2/PD, Urban Residential

Mixed-Density/Planned Develop-

ment Overlay District for property

described as a tract of land located

in the Southwest Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 31,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M. in the City of Kear-

ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

(2100 East 34th Street) on first

reading by number only. Ordinance

Nos. 8420 and 8421 were read by

number. By majority vote, Nikkila

absent, Ordinance Nos. 8420 and

8421 were passed, approved and

ordered published as required by

law and made available to the pub-

lic at the Office of the City Clerk,

the City Police Department and the

Public Library.

2. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing and by majority

vote, Nikkila absent, adopted Res-

olution No. 2020-85 approving the

application submitted by William

Diessner for B & G Investments,

LLC, for the Final Plat and Subdivi-

sion Agreement for William Estates,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-

erty described as a tract of land lo-

cated in the Southwest Quarter of

the Northeast Quarter of Section

31, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., in the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

(2100 East 34th Street).

3. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing and by majority

vote, Nikkila absent, adopted Res-

olution No. 2020-86 approving the

application submitted by William

Diessner for B & G Investments,

LLC, for Planned District Develop-

ment Plan Approval for the pro-

posed construction of a multi-fam-

ily development on property to be

zoned District R-2/PD, Urban Resi-

dential Mixed-Density/Planned De-

velopment Overlay District and de-

scribed as a Lots 1 and 2, Block 1,

William Estates, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska (2100 East 34th Street).

4. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing on the applica-

tion submitted by Buffalo Surveying

Corp. for Arram Equities, Inc., c/o

Essam Arram. By majority vote,

Nikkila absent, suspended the rules

requiring the reading of ordinances

on three different days and placed

Ordinance No. 8427 on first reading

by number only. Ordinance No.

8427 rezoning from District

C-3/PD, General Commer-

cial/Planned Development Overlay

District to District C-3, General

Commercial District for property

described as Lot 131 thru Lot 136,

inclusive, Keen's Park Addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, TOGETHER

WITH; the vacated South 20.0 feet

of 26th Street abutting said lots on

the North, all in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska (501, 503, 507 and 511

East 26th Street) was read by num-

ber. By majority vote, Nikkila ab-

sent, Ordinance No. 8427 was

passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

Consent Agenda:

By majority vote, Nikkila absent,

the following items were approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held June 23, 2020 and Minutes of

Special Meeting held July 7, 2020.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

Acushnet-$2,505.01-smcs; All

City Garage Door-$1,721.60-smcs;

All Makes Auto-$2,684.02-smcs;

Amazon-$2,211.20-smcs; Ameri-

can Electric-$3,650.00-co; Ander-

son Brothers-$682.35-smcs;

Arehart,E-$25.00-smcs; Arrow

Seed-$256.00-smcs; Ask Sup-

ply-$2,214.58-smcs; Asphalt &

Concrete-$4,667.10-smcs; Aurora

Coop-$102.68-smcs;

AvFuel-$5,100.00-smcs; Baker &

Taylor-$6,898.80-smcs;

Bamford-$225.00-smcs; Baye,S--

$14.82-smcs; Bells Construc-

tion-$340.00-co; Bieber,S--

$85.00-smcs; Blackstone Audio

Books-$819.58-smcs; Black-

strap-$10,575.15-smcs; Bless-

ing-$298,034.48-co; BlueCross

BlueShield-$190,832.54-smcs;

Bosselman-$46,024.89-smcs;

Bridgett Lavene Consult-

ing-$3,000.00-smcs; Broadfoot's--

$2,888.00-smcs; Buffalo Co Attor-

ney-$18,750.00-smcs; Buffalo Co

Register Deeds-$80.00-smcs; Buf-

falo Co Sheriff-$166,641.35-smcs;

Buffalo Co Histori-

cal-$2,650.00-smcs; Build-

ers-$532.80-smcs,co; Capps,J--

$20.36-smcs; Carolina Soft-

ware-$650.00-co; Cash Wa-

-$1,262.69-smcs; CDW Govern-

ment-$9,503.97-smcs; Chef Bana-

nas-$300.00-smcs; Ches-

terman-$1,275.90-smcs; Child's

World-$1,891.20-smcs;

Cigna-$9,705.06-smcs; City of Ky-

-$430,445.95-smcs,ps;

Coatney,J-$8.41-smcs; Cold Spr-

ing Granite-$401.00-smcs; Comm.

Service Fund-NE-$58.00-ps;

Comm. Health Agen-

cies-$106.00-ps; Com-

passcom-$225.00-smcs; Compute

North-$26,276.17-smcs; Copy-

cat-$2,019.60-smcs; Core &

Main-$2,161.40-smcs,co; Country

Partners-$9,889.20-smcs; Credit

Management Serv.-$334.15-ps;

Cutting Edge Clean-

ing-$180.00-smcs; Cypress Infor-

mation-$926.10-smcs; Dandee

Construction-$900.00-smcs;

Dekok,J-$856.33-smcs; Depository

Trust-$356,625.00-ds; Deterding's

Alternatives-$3,395.48-smcs; Dia-

mond Engineering-$37,408.85-co;

Double J-$308.52-smcs; DPC In-

dustries-$14,647.89-smcs; Eagle

Distributing-$4,035.10-smcs;

Eakes-$652.18-smcs; Ed

Broadfoot & Sons-$3,254.46-smcs;

Elder,E-$10.01-smcs; Engineered

Controls-$39.21-smcs; Enterprise

Electric-$309.00-smcs; EZ Turf--

$1,954.32-smcs; Family Prac-

tice-$833.00-ps; Felsbur Holt &

Ullevig-$3,581.25-smcs;

Fiddelke-$444.00-smcs; Fry & As-

sociates-$8,400.00-co; Gale-

/Cengage-$120.76-smcs; Gang-

wish Turf-$66.98-smcs; GD Con-

crete-$39,753.45-co; Global

ARFF-$3,849.68-smcs;

Gressley,T-$110.00-smcs; Grim-

m,T-$60.00-smcs; Harrison,M-$90-

.95-smcs; Healey,R-$37.42-smcs;

Hinrichsen,A-$85.00-smcs; Hird,J--

$17.70-smcs; HM Life Insur-

ance-$60,109.68-smcs; Hometown

Leasing-$885.00-smcs;

Horst,R-$122.17-smcs;

ICMA-$6,820.56-ps; Integrated Se-

curity -$2,061.00-smcs;

IRS-$171,062.10-ps; J&A Traf-

fic-$9,455.00-smcs; Jack

Lederman-$26.88-smcs; Jack's

Uniforms-$1,739.48-smcs; Jack-

son Services-$289.98-smcs; John-

son,K-$122.94-smcs; Ky Crete &

Block-$1,800.34-co; Ky Literacy

Council-$1,500.00-smcs; Ky

Winlectric-$9,133.33-smcs; Kim

Dart Designs-$882.52-smcs;

Konica Minolta-$602.11-smcs;

Krueger,G-$90.14-smcs; Kru-

g,R-$2,400.00-smcs; Kuskie,J--

$8.00-smcs;

Labouchardiere,A-$16.98-smcs;

Leadership Ky-$450.00-smcs; Mac

Tools-$6.11-smcs; Macqueen

Emergency-$4,200.00-smcs;

Magic Cleaning-$7,050.00-smcs;

Mead Lumber-$1,645.27-co; Mid

American Signal-$2,175.00-smcs;

Midlands Contract-

ing-$22,262.65-smcs; Mid-NE Gar-

age Doors-$275.00-smcs; Midwest

Connect-$7,865.48-smcs; Midwest

Petroleum-$722.00-smcs; Miller &

Associates-$59,185.80-smcs,co;

Mirror Image-$327.84-smcs; Mon-

they,P-$925.00-smcs; Mrozek,C-$-

28.84-smcs; Municipal Pipe-

-$3,633.72-smcs; Munsell,L-$33-

5.56-smcs;

Myrec-$5,095.00-smcs; NE Child

Support Pmt-$2,287.35-ps; NE

Dept of Reve-

nue-$102,157.88-smcs,ps; NE

Dept Environmen-

tal-$21,303.55-smcs; NE

DMV-$13.20-smcs; NE Public

Health-$1,303.00-smcs; NE Safety

& Fire-$410.00-smcs; NE Ti-

tle-$930.00-smcs; Nebraskaland

Distrib.-$3,194.40-smcs; Nicho-

lls,P-$55.83-smcs; Nichols,C-$-

41.60-smcs; Noetzelman,J--

$101.65-smcs; Northwest-

ern-$1,094.02-smcs; Oak Creek

Engineering-$4,837.50-co;

OCLC-$764.46-smcs; One Call

Concepts-$519.05-smcs; O'Reilly

Auto-$1,944.90-smcs; Overhead

Door-$80.00-smcs; Paradigm Liai-

son-$160.00-smcs; Para-

mount-$31.26-smcs; Parlier,K-$-

135.00-smcs;

Payflex-$539.75-smcs,ps; Pep

Co.-$150.00-smcs; Platte Valley

Auto-$16,350.00-co; Platte Valley

Comm.-$1,218.00-smcs; Precision

Curbing-$129.50-smcs; Pres-

to-X-$274.00-smcs; Ready Mixed

Concrete-$10,593.01-co; Recorded

Books-$3,081.96-smcs;

Recreonics-$394.39-smcs;

Reinke's Heating-$686.87-smcs;

Ruff,S-$370.00-smcs; Run-

nells,A-$125.00-smcs; Rutt's Heat-

ing-$192.50-smcs; School District

7-$1,665.25-smcs; Schumacher

Bros Fencing-$440.00-smcs;

Shredding Solutions-$56.70-smcs;

Silverstone-$10,161.67-smcs;

Smith,B-$69.85-smcs; Smith,J--

$576.93-smcs; Snider,R-$2-

1.52-smcs; Spurling,K-$-

14.62-smcs; Stitch 3-$70.00-ps;

Stryker Sales-$1,365.00-smcs;

Stutsman-$2,745.00-smcs;

Suchsland,T-$40.00-smcs; Superi-

on-$700.00-smcs; TCH Cen-

tral-$604.43-smcs; Tri City Con-

crete-$11,333.67-co; Tri City Sign

Co.-$119,250.00-co; Tri-Cities

Group-$338.69-smcs; Tri-Co

Glass-$7,800.00-smcs;

Trugreen-$255.00-smcs; Tye &

Rowling-$14,272.37-smcs;

UL-$4,509.20-smcs; Underground

Construction-$225.00-smcs; Union

Bank & Trust-$85,256.78-ps; Union

Pacific Railroad-$100.00-er; United

States Treasury-$1,076.96-smcs;

United Way of Ky-$337.00-ps; Uni-

versity of Missour-

i-$12,000.00-smcs; Vasquez,J--

$4.25-smcs;

Verizon-$17,129.49-smcs; Vermont

Systems-$315.00-smcs; Vertiv Ser-

vices-$1,933.68-smcs; Village

Cleaners-$230.12-smcs; Volaire

Aviation-$2,000.00-smcs; Watch-

guard Video-$146.59-smcs; Water-

link-$682.12-smcs;

Weyerhaeuser,L-$200.00-smcs;

Williams,J-$14.67-smcs; Yanda's

Music-$60.00-smcs; Zamar-

ripa,A-$33.45-smcs; Payroll Ending

06/20/2020 -- $534,132.07 and

07/04/2020 -- $547,346.15. The

foregoing schedule of claims is

published in accordance with Sec-

tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-

utes of Nebraska, and is published

at an expense of $69.29 to the City

of Kearney.

3. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-103 approving the amended

renewal of the Property Mainte-

nance and Lease Agreement be-

tween the City of Kearney and Greg

Dollman for a 40-acre detention

cell located in northeast Kearney.

4. Approve the Amended Agree-

ment between the City of Kearney

and Central Nebraska Auto Club on

behalf of Cruise Nite 2020 which

describes parking on these public

properties that are prohibited on

October 17, 2020 beginning at 2:00

a.m. and adopt Resolution No.

2020-104.

5. Approve the recommendation

from the Development Services Di-

vision on extending the current li-

cense for East Lawn Mobile Homes

Estates, 2900 and 3010 Grand Av-

enue an additional 30 days to cor-

rect the deficiencies.

6. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-105 approving Amendment

No. 2 to the Consultant Agreement

between Alfred Benesch and Com-

pany and the City of Kearney for

Airport Improvement Program Proj-

ect No. 3-31-0045-032 in connec-

tion with the Taxiway 'A' & Con-

necting Taxiway Rehabilitation

project at the Kearney Regional Air-

port for the addition of Construc-

tion Observation/Closeout/Material

Testing services to the existing

contract.

7. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-106 approving Change Order

No. 1 showing a decrease in the

amount of $3,709.70, Application

and Certificate for Payment No.

2-Final in the amount of $4,054.47,

and accept the Certificate of Sub-

stantial Completion submitted by

Nielsen Contracting and approved

by Olsson for the 2019 Part 7 Im-

provements; Alley Improvements in

connection with Paving Improve-

ment District No. 2019-999 for the

construction of a concrete alley to

replace an existing gravel section

of alley between 5th Avenue and

6th Avenue, 21st Street and 22nd

Street.

8. Authorize the Mayor to send a

letter of approval to the Nebraska

Liquor Control Commission for an

Addition to Liquor License submit-

ted by Kearney Hospitality, Inc, dba

Fairfield Inn & Suites located at 510

West Talmadge Street in connec-

tion with their Class C-093899 liq-

uor license.

9. Authorize the Mayor to send a

letter of approval to the Nebraska

Liquor Control Commission for an

Addition to Liquor License submit-

ted by Win Investments, Inc, dba

La Quinta Inn & Suites located at

108 3rd Avenue in connection with

their Class C-093900 liquor license.

10. Authorize the Mayor to send

a letter of approval to the Nebraska

Liquor Control Commission for an

Addition to Liquor License submit-

ted by Mid-Plains Hospitality

Group, dba Comfort Inn located at

118 3rd Avenue in connection with

their Class C-094082 liquor license.

11. Approve the Plans and Speci-

fications for the 2020 Part 7 Im-

provements; Downtown Asphalt

and set the bid opening date for

August 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

12. Authorize the Mayor to send

a letter of no recommendation to

the Nebraska Liquor Control Com-

mission on the Class I-123788 liq-

uor license application and man-

ager application for Travis Evans

submitted by The Crafty Dog, Inc

dba The Crafty Dog located at

1325 2nd Avenue, Suite A & B.

13. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-107 approving Application

and Certificate for Payment No. 2

in the amount of $81,888.98 sub-

mitted by Nielsen Contracting and

approved by Olsson for 2019 Part 3

Improvements for the reconstruc-

tion of A Avenue, from 25th Street

to 27th Street.

14. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-108 approving Change Order

No. 3 showing an increase in the

amount of $394.00 and extending

the Date of Substantial Completion

to June 30, 2020 and Application

and Certificate for Payment No. 3

in the amount of $20,382.00 sub-

mitted by Ensley Electrical Services

and approved by City staff for the

installation of a new generator at

the Law Enforcement Center.

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

None.

Regular Agenda:

Council by majority vote, Nikkila

absent, adopted Resolution No.

2020-110 approving redevelop-

ment project submitted by Millen-

nium Development LLC for Rede-

velopment Area #10 for an area de-

scribed as a tract of land located in

part of Block 6, University Village

Addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska further

being part of a tract of land located

in the Northeast Quarter of Section

3, Township 8 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (South of West

24th Street and West of University

Drive).

By majority vote, Nikkila absent,

Council adjourned at 5:46 p.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

ZNEZ Jy25,t1

