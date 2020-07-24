PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY
IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM
INVITATION FOR BIDS
REQUEST DATE: July 20, 2020
PRE-BID MEETING: July 29, 2020
3:00 PM CT
CLOSING DATE: August 10, 2020
2:00 PM CT
POINT OF CONTACT:
Tim R. Tunnell
Senior Land Manager -
Headwaters Corporation
Office: (308) 237-5728
The Governance Committee of
the Platte River Recovery Imple-
mentation Program submits this
IFB to solicit bids from contractors
for tree clearing activities near Gib-
bon, NE.
P20-008: 2020 Clark Island
Complex Habitat Enhancement
For complete copies of this IFB,
please visit www.Pla-
tteRiverProgram.org/contractors.
PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY
IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM
INVITATION FOR BIDS
REQUEST DATE: July 17, 2020
PRE-BID MEETING: July 29, 2020
CLOSING DATE: August 10, 2020
POINT OF CONTACT:
Tom Smrdel,
Fluvial Geomorphologist
Headwaters Corporation
Office: (970) 775-3355
The Platte River Recovery Imple-
mentation Program is soliciting an
invitation for bids (IFB) from earth-
work contractors for excavation
and placement of 49,300 CY of
sand and gravel from a floodplain
terrace into the adjacent river chan-
nel near Lexington, NE.
P20-012: 2020 Sediment
Augmentation Project
For complete copies of this IFB,
please visit: https://www.pla-
ctors/Pages/OpenBiddingInvites.aspx
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
American Legion Post No. 52
1223 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2020, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Angus Burgers & Shakes, LLC
dba Angus Burgers & Shakes
421 West Talmadge Street,
Suite 3
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before August 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
B & R Stores, Inc.
Apple Market
7 West 25th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2020, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
UNLESS YOU ACT YOU WILL
LOSE THIS PROPERTY
To: LARRY SCHAKE; DEBRA LE-
ANN SCHAKE; PERSONS OR OC-
CUPANTS IN POSSESSION OF
PARCEL NUMBER 480291000;
AND ANY AND ALL PERSONS
WHO HAVE OR CLAIM SOME IN-
TEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DE-
SCRIBED BELOW.
1. On March 7, 2017, the follow-
ing real property was sold by Buf-
falo County for delinquent taxes.
On that date, NEREUS LAND
HOLDINGS LLC bought the prop-
erty at the sale.
2. The property is described as:
a. Address: Parcel Number
480291000
b. Legal Description: Lot 2, Block
2, Else's Subdivision to the Village
of Elm Creek, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska (the "Real Estate").
3. The taxpayer name and in
whose name the tax assessment is
made is: Larry Schake.
4. The amount of the taxes repre-
sented by Tax Certificate No.
17058, assessed for the 2015 taxes
is: $395.16. Subsequent taxes may
have been paid and interest may
have accrued as of the date this
notice is signed by the Purchaser.
Please be advised, pursuant to
Neb. Rev. Stat. § 77-1831, that the
issuance of a tax deed is subject to
the right of redemption under Neb.
Rev. Stat. §§ 77-1824 to 77-1830.
The right of redemption requires
payment to the county treasurer,
for the use of such purchaser, or
his or her heirs or assigns, of the
amount of taxes represented by the
tax sale certificate for the year the
taxes were levied or assessed and
any subsequent taxes paid and in-
terest accrued as of the date pay-
ment is made to the county treas-
urer. The right of redemption ex-
pires at the close of business on
the date of application for the tax
deed, and a deed may be applied
for after the expiration of three
months from the date of service of
this notice. After the expiration of
at least three months from the date
of service of this notice, the tax
deed will be applied for unless the
right of redemption has been exer-
cised.
NEREUS LAND HOLDINGS LLC
By: Ryan C. Dorcey, #25748
13575 Lynam Drive
Omaha, NE 68138
402-505-4124
Fax: 402-513-6483
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
Arnold Munchers, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Ar-
nold Munchers, LLC, is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska with its registered office at
2101 Ave C, Kearney, NE 68847.
The general nature of the business
to be transacted is to engage in
any or all lawful business for which
a limited liability company may be
organized and to do everything
necessary, proper, advisable or
convenient for the accomplishment
of the purposes hereinabove set
forth and to do all other things inci-
dental thereto or connected there-
with which are not forbidden by the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
time of commencement of the lim-
ited liability company is June 5,
2020, and duration of the Company
is perpetual. The affairs of the lim-
ited liability company are to be
conducted by its members.
Anthony Daley
Organizer
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ON APPLICATION FOR
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at
7:30 p.m. in the Village Hall at 535
W Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek, Ne-
braska the Village of Elm Creek will
hold a public hearing concerning
an application to the Nebraska De-
partment of Economic Develop-
ment for a Community Develop-
ment Block Grant. This grant is
available to local governments for
community/economic development
activities.
The Village of Elm Creek is re-
questing $435,000 for Elm Avenue
replacement. Specifically, $400,000
in grant funds is requested for con-
struction activities, $25,000 for
grant administration activities, and
$10,000 for construction manage-
ment. These grant funds shall be
matched by $914,882 from the Vil-
lage's General Fund resulting in a
total of $1,349,882 for construction
and professional fees. All funds are
expected to benefit low and mod-
erate income persons residing in
the Village as the community is
51.64% Low- to Moderate-income.
This project will not result in any
displacement of people as a result
of the activities proposed.
The grant application will be
available for public inspection at
the Municipal Clerk's Office, Village
of Elm Creek, 535 W Boyd Avenue,
Elm Creek, NE. All interested par-
ties are invited to attend this public
hearing at which time you will have
an opportunity to be heard regard-
ing the grant application. Written
and oral testimony will also be ac-
cepted at the public hearing sched-
uled for 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Au-
gust 6, 2020, in the Village Hall at
535 W Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek,
NE. Written comments addressed
to Municipal Clerk at PO Box 130,
Elm Creek, Nebraska 68836 will be
accepted if received on or before
Monday, August 3.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations including
interpreter service, Braille, large
print, or recorded materials, please
contact the Municipal Clerk at 535
W Boyd Avenue, PO Box 130, Elm
Creek, Ne 68836 or 308-856-4624
no later than Monday, August 3.
Accommodations will be made for
persons with disabilities and
non-English speaking individuals
provided that 3 day notice is re-
ceived by the Village of Elm Creek.
AVISO DE AUDIENCIA
PÚBLICA SOBRE SOLICITUD DE
PROGRAMA DE SUBVENCIÓN
DE BLOQUE DE DESARROLLO
COMUNITARIO
SE DA AVISO QUE el jueves 6 de
agosto de 2020 a las 7:30 p.m. en
el Village Hall en 535 W Boyd Ave-
nue, Elm Creek, Nebraska, el Vil-
lage of Elm Creek llevará a cabo
una audiencia pública sobre una
solicitud al Departamento de De-
sarrollo Económico de Nebraska
para una subvención de desarrollo
comunitario. Esta subvención está
disponible para los gobiernos lo-
cales para actividades de de-
sarrollo comunitario / económico.
El pueblo de Elm Creek está so-
licitando $ 435,000 para el reem-
plazo de Elm Avenue. Espe-
cíficamente, se solicitan $ 400,000
en fondos de subvención para ac-
tividades de construcción, $ 25,000
para actividades de administración
de subvenciones y $ 10,000 para
gestión de la construcción. Estos
fondos de la subvención se
igualarán en $ 914,882 del Fondo
General del Pueblo, lo que result-
ará en un total de $ 1,349,882 para
honorarios de construcción y pro-
fesionales. Se espera que todos los
fondos beneficien a las personas
de ingresos bajos y moderados
que residen en la aldea, ya que la
comunidad tiene 51.64% de in-
gresos bajos a moderados. Este
proyecto no dará lugar a ningún
desplazamiento de personas como
resultado de las actividades pro-
puestas.
La solicitud de subvención estará
disponible para inspección pública
en la Oficina del Secretario Munici-
pal, Village of Elm Creek, 535 W
Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek, NE.
Todas las partes interesadas están
invitadas a asistir a esta audiencia
pública, en cuyo momento tendrá
la oportunidad de ser escuchado
con respecto a la solicitud de sub-
vención. También se aceptarán
testimonios escritos y orales en la
audiencia pública programada para
las 7:30 p.m., jueves 6 de agosto
de 2020, en el Village Hall en 535
W Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek, NE.
Los comentarios escritos dirigidos
al secretario municipal en PO Box
130, Elm Creek, Nebraska 68836
serán aceptados si se reciben el
lunes 3 de agosto o antes.
Las personas que requieran
adaptaciones físicas o sensoriales,
incluido el servicio de intérprete,
Braille, letras grandes o materiales
grabados, comuníquese con el
Secretario Municipal al 535 W
Boyd Avenue, PO Box 130, Elm
Creek, Ne 68836 o 308-856-4624 a
más tardar el lunes, 3 de agosto.
Se harán adaptaciones para perso-
nas con discapacidades y perso-
nas que no hablen inglés, siempre
que el pueblo de Elm Creek reciba
un aviso de 3 días.
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be re-
ceived at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska until 2:00 P.M.,
Local Time on August 4, 2020 for
furnishing all labor, tools, materials,
equipment and incidentals required
for construction of approximately
25,800 S.Y. of Class 3 milling and
3,250 Tons of Asphaltic Concrete
Type SLX, and work incidental
thereto for 2020 PART 7 IM-
PROVEMENTS (DOWNTOWN AS-
PHALT), as per drawings and spec-
ifications now on file at the Office
of the City Clerk. Said Proposals
will be publicly opened, read aloud,
and tabulated immediately follow-
ing in the City Council Chambers
upstairs.
The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all bids,
and to waive irregularities or infor-
malities to accept the Bid it deems
most beneficial. Bids received af-
ter the specified time of closing will
be returned unopened. The enve-
lope shall be marked "2020 PART 7
IMPROVEMENTS (DOWNTOWN
ASPHALT)". The City will accept
only those sealed bids, either hand
delivered or received via the U.S.
Mail at the City Clerk's Office, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska. Items transmitted by
facsimile or electronically will not
be accepted.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone
308/234-6456, upon payment of
$50 for each half-size set. Full-size
sets of documents can be obtained
for a deposit of $60. Any PLAN
HOLDER, upon returning the draw-
ings and specifications within four-
teen (14) days of the bid opening,
will be refunded $20.00. A com-
plete set of electronic copies of
drawings, specifications, contract
documents and proposal form may
be obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $25.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Apple Fun Center, Inc.
Big Apple Fun Center
500 West 4th Street
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Becker Enterprises, Inc.
Bill's Liquor
2402 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2020, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Foodmart III Inc.
Boogaarts
1615 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before August 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Chug-A-Lug Sports Bar, Inc.
Chug-A-Lug Sports Bar
1115 East 25th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Mid-Plains Hospitality
Group, Inc.
Comfort Inn
118 3rd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, :
C Fields Inc.
Copperfields
13 East 21st Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
TL & AS, LLC
Coppermill Steakhouse
421 Talmadge Street, Suite #2
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF SUIT
TO: FAITH RIVAS, 207 S. Gustin
St Unit 49 Holdrege NE 68949, you
are hereby notified that on March 6,
2020, Credit Acceptance Corp.
filed a suit against you in the Buf-
falo County Court at docket
CI20-555, the object in prayer of
which was to secure a judgment
against you in the amount of
$9,105.84, together with court
costs, interest and attorney's fees
as allowed by law. Unless you file
your Answer with the Buffalo
County Court on or before the 31
day of August, 2020, the Petition
against you will be considered as
true and judgment will be entered
against you accordingly.
By: Dennis P. Lee #16296
Jake T. Houlihan #26807
Lee Law Office
PO Box 45947
Omaha, NE 68145
Ph: (402) 334-8055
Fax: (402) 334-8072
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Night Life Concepts, Inc.
Cunningham's Journal
15 West 23rd Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2020, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Cunningham's Lakeside Inc
Cunningham's Journal
610 Talmadge Street Ste A
Kearney NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Dady, Inc.
Dad's Tavern
1910 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
DNG PROPERTIES, L.L.C.
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that DNG
PROPERTIES, L.L.C., a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company has been
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska, with its desig-
nated office at 2304 Hwy. 44; Wil-
cox, NE 68982. The general nature
of its business is to engage in and
to do any lawful act concerning any
and all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of Ne-
braska. The company was organ-
ized and commenced on July 9,
2020 and the duration of existence
of the Company will be perpetual,
unless terminated sooner. The af-
fairs of the limited liability company
shall be conducted by its members
until such time as successors are
elected pursuant to the Operating
Agreement.
Neil R. Gruhn,
Registered Agent
2304 Hwy. 44
Wilcox, NE 68982
Shawn D. Beaudette
Lammli, Locke & Beaudette
Law Office, L.L.P.
100 N. 34th Street, Suite E
Norfolk, NE 68701
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Bar-D L.L.C.
Dome Lounge
2321 Avenue K
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Eagles Fraternal Order 2722
17 West 24th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF ALICE N. CRUISE,
DECEASED
Case No. PR20-118
Notice is hereby given that on
July 15, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Ronald
R. Cruise, whose address is 27240
Sweetwater Road, Pleasanton, Ne-
braska 68866, and JoAnne Unick,
whose address is 27 Golfside
Drive, Pleasanton, Nebraska
68866, were informally appointed
by the Registrar as personal
corepresentatives of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Sept. 24, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of the
County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Billy Joe Baer,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-106
Notice is hereby given that on
June 29, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Brian G.
Baer, 8470 2nd Avenue, Kearney,
NE 68847, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before the 10th day of September,
2020, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of the
County Court
Address of County Court:
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Luke M. Simpson #24448
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
Attorneys for Personal
Representative
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of DEBRA K. MARLATT,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-109
Notice is hereby given that on
June 29, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Jeremy
L. Fisher whose address is 3709 S.
74th Street #103, Omaha, NE
68124 was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Sept. 10, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
Stephen G. Lowe (#15991)
Attorney at Law
2033 Central Avenue
Post Office Box 1516
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1516
(308) 237-5100
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF DONALD DEEN
STURGEON, DECEASED
Case No. PR20-122
Notice is hereby given that on
July 17, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Donna
R. Trampe, whose address is
13185 Eagle Road, Amherst, Ne-
braska 68812, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as per-
sonal representative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Sept. 24, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Clerk Magistrate of the
County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of JANNETTE S. HUNT,
Deceased
Case No. PR 20-111
Notice is hereby given that on
July 1, 2020, in the County Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, the Reg-
istrar issued a written statement of
Informal Probate of Will of said De-
ceased and that JOHNNY R.
HUNT, whose address is 3820 N
Dickerson St, Arlington, VA 22207
has been appointed Personal Rep-
resentative of this estate. Creditors
of this estate must file their claims
with this Court on or before Sep-
tember 10, 2020 or be forever bar-
red.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Conrad F. Connealy #25739, of
NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,
WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.
4715 First Avenue Place
P.O. Box 2286
Kearney, NE 68848-2286
(308) 234-1918
Attorney for Applicant
NOTICE
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
ESTATE OF RYAN LEE
JOHNSON, Deceased.
Case No. PR 16-115
Notice is hereby given that Amy
R. Johnson has filed a PETITION
FOR SUBSEQUENT ADMINISTRA-
TION with the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, which has
been set for hearing on the County
Courtroom of the Buffalo County
Courthouse in Kearney, Nebraska,
on July 31, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Attorney for Petitioner
NOTICE
Estate of Sheryl A. Ohrt,
Deceased.
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Case No. PR 20-108
Notice is hereby given that on
June 29, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
James A. Ohrt, whose address is
203 Road 7, Henderson, NE 68371,
has been appointed as Personal
Representative of this Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before September 10, 2020, or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Registrar
Todd D. Turner, #22027
Kelley, Scritsmier &
Byrne, P.C., LLO
P.O. Box 1669
North Platte, NE 69103-1669
308-532-7110
Attorney for Personal
Representative
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of TIMOTHY P. RYAN,
Deceased.
Estate No. PR20-114
Notice is hereby given that on
July 14, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Peggy Ryan, whose address is
2510 Mose Ave., Bellevue, NE
68147, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Sept. 17, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk/Magistrate
Buffalo County Courthouse
Kearney, NE 68848
PREPARED BY:
Kevin A. Brostrom, #16208
Lauritsen, Brownell,
& Brostrom, PC, LLO
1811 West 2nd Street, Suite 360
Grand Island, NE 68803
(308) 382-7810
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Dhorpatan LLC
Everest Fusion
5012 3rd Avenue, Suite 178
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Kearney Hospitality Inc.
Fairfield Inn
510 Talmadge Road
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
U Save Foods Inc.
Family Fresh Market 765
3920 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Sports Fans, LLC
Fanatics
2021 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Matthew Epp
Gillies Bar and Grill
1822 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Kearney Investment Corp.
Holiday Inn
110 South 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
HJZ Food Kearney Inc
Hunan's Chinese Restaurant
305 West 11th Street
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Hy-Vee Inc.
Hy-Vee #1323
5212 3rd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ARCHWAY VILLAGE, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Archway Village, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 6880 46th Avenue, Kear-
ney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Gregory S.
Meyer.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on July 14, 2020 and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Village Real Estate, L.L.C.
624 N. Minden
Minden, NE 68959
Village Real Estate, L.L.C.,
Member
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
JAI LANDING, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that JAI
Landing, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act. The
address of its designated office is
5804 1st Ave., P.O. Box 2230,
Kearney, NE 68848. The name
and address of the initial registered
agent is Luke M. Simpson, 5804
1st Ave., P.O. Box 2230, Kearney,
NE 68848. JAI Landing, LLC. com-
menced business on July 7, 2020,
and the general nature of its busi-
ness is to engage in any lawful
business not prohibited by the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act.
Luke M. Simpson, Organizer
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-
cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY PENSION
COMMITTEE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City of Kearney,
Nebraska Pension Committee will
be held at 10:30 a.m. on July 29,
2020 in the 2nd Floor Conference
Room at City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, which
meeting will be open to the public.
An agenda for such meeting, kept
continuously current, is available
for public inspection at the Office
of the City Clerk at the City Hall,
Kearney, Nebraska, during normal
business hours. Except for items of
an emergency nature, the agenda
shall not be altered later than 24
hours before the scheduled com-
mencement of the meeting. The
City of Kearney, Nebraska Pension
Committee shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF MEETING
FIREFIGHTERS' RETIREMENT
COMMITTEE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City of Kearney,
Nebraska Firefighters' Retirement
Committee will be held at 10:00
a.m. on July 29, 2020 in the 2nd
Floor Conference Room at City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska, which meeting will be
open to the public. An agenda for
such meeting, kept continuously
current, is available for public in-
spection at the Office of the City
Clerk at the City Hall, Kearney, Ne-
braska, during normal business
hours. Except for items of an
emergency nature, the agenda shall
not be altered later than 24 hours
before the scheduled commence-
ment of the meeting. The Fire-
fighters' Retirement Committee
shall have the right to modify the
agenda to include items of an
emergency nature only at such
public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY POLICE
RETIREMENT COMMITTEE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City of Kearney,
Nebraska Police Retirement Com-
mittee will be held at 9:30 a.m. on
July 29, 2020 in the 2nd Floor Con-
ference Room at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
which meeting will be open to the
public. An agenda for such meet-
ing, kept continuously current, is
available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Police Retirement
Committee shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Kearney Country Club
2800 19th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Win Investments Inc.
La Quinta Inn & Suites
108 3rd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Thirsty Travelers, LLC
McCue's Nebraska Taproom
2008 Ave A
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
City of Kearney
Meadowlark Hills Golf Course
3300 30th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
REPI, LLC
Mugs
14 East 21st Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Bars-R'-Us INC.
Paddy O'Mally's Bar & Grill
2011 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Carolyn Jones Donahoo
Palm Garden Lounge
6 West 22nd Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
CJV Investments LLC
Platte Valley
14 East Railroad Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before August 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
John P. Richards
Playpen Lounge
9 West 21st Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Kearney Lodging LLC
Ramada Kearney/Al Fresco
301 South 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL OF
RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant
to section 53-135.01 that a liquor li-
cense may be automatically re-
newed for one year from November
1, 2020, for the following retail liq-
uor licensee:
Red Dawg Saloon
& Steakhouse
105 E Elm Street,
Buffalo County,
Pleasanton, NE 68866
Notice is hereby given that writ-
ten protests to the issuance of au-
tomatic renewal of license may be
filed by any resident of the Village
of Pleasanton on or before August
10, 2020, in the office of the Village
Clerk and that in the event protests
are filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
Leora Hofmann
Village of Pleasanton, Clerk
Upon the conclusion of any hear-
ing required by this section, the lo-
cal governing body may request a
licensee to submit an application
as provided in section 53-135.
N O T I C E
In compliance with Section
19-1102, Revised Statutes of Ne-
braska, the following is a list of ex-
empt job titles and monthly salaries
at an hourly rate of those employ-
ees of the City of Kearney: Airport
Manager $48.73; Assistant City
Manager $42.70; Assistant Director
of Finance $42.29; Assistant Direc-
tor of Utilities $34.97; Assistant Li-
brary Director $34.06; Assistant
Public Works Director $47.93; Avia-
tion Support Coordinator $31.01;
Building Official $31.87; Cemetery
Supervisor $35.77; City Clerk
$38.05; City Forester $37.56; City
Manager $100.60; City Planner
$36.06; Director of Administrative
Services $58.26; Director of Devel-
opment Services $35.77; Director
of Finance $67.44; Director of Infor-
mation Technology $44.41; Director
of Park & Recreation $58.26; Direc-
tor of Public Works $58.26; Direc-
tor of Utilities $54.69; FBO Man-
ager $28.13; Fire Administrator
$47.24; Fleet Maintenance Supervi-
sor $35.77; GIS Coordinator
$33.73; Golf Course Assistant Ser-
vices Manager $32.43; Golf Course
Assistant Superintendent $25.30;
Golf Course Manager $45.64; Golf
Course Superintendent $35.23; Li-
brary Director $50.34; Office Man-
ager $29.41; Park Superintendent
$43.48; Police Captain $49.60,
$51.24; Police Chief $57.72; Police
Lieutenant $46.68; Police Records
Supervisor $28.02; Project Man-
ager $27.51; Recreation Coordina-
tor $24.53, $26.10; Recreation Su-
perintendent $38.36; Sanitation
Foreman $35.77; Sanitation Super-
visor $41.40; Senior Services Coor-
dinator $38.17; Street Superintend-
ent $39.43; Wastewater Treatment
Plant Superintendent $36.52; Water
& Sewer System Foreman $35.77;
Water & Sewer System Supervisor
$41.40.
The following is a list of non-e-
xempt job titles and hourly salaries
of employees of the City of Kear-
ney: Account Clerk, Senior $19.21,
$24.60, $25.42; Account Clerk,
Utility Billing $26.32; Accounting
Technician $29.41; Activity Center
Front Desk Staff $10.00, $11.00,
$12.00, $14.00; Administrative As-
sistant $18.30, $24.21; Administra-
tive Coordinator/Crime Analyst
$21.57; Administrative Clerk
$14.15; Airport Operations Worker
$19.21, $24.60; Airport Police Of-
ficer $26.32; Aquatics Front Desk
Staff $9.00, $9.25, $9.50; Associate
Planner $30.90; Aviation Service
Technician $14.15; Building In-
spector $29.15, $31.01, $34.06;
Code Inspector $21.46; Community
Service Officer $24.21; Computer
Support Technician $29.67, $35.77;
Deputy City Clerk $25.42; Director
Victim/Witness $27.63; Electrician
$23.36; Engineering Assistant II
$27.40, $30.07; Equipment Me-
chanic, Senior $32.43; Equipment
Operator $19.92, $20.55, $21.86,
$22.55, $24.74, $28.02; Executive
Assistant $20.92; Facilities Mainte-
nance Technician $29.41; Facilities
Maintenance Worker $18.05,
$18.62, $19.81; $21.07, $22.42,
$23.85, $25.42; Facilities Mainte-
nance Worker, Senior $22.25,
$26.79, $29.41; Facilities Mainte-
nance Worker, Senior/Assistant
City Forester $28.13; Facilities Su-
pervisor $39.43; Fire Engineer
$19.00, $21.50, $22.18, $24.34,
$25.12; Fire Inspector $39.43; Fire
PT Driver $15.73; Fleet Electronics
Technician $21.57; Fleet Services
Attendant $25.05; GIS Technician
$23.12; Golf Cart Attendant $9.00,
$9.25, $9.75, $10.00; Golf Conces-
sions $9.00, $9.50, $10.00; Golf
Course Mechanic $30.90; Golf Ser-
vices Pro Shop $10.00, $12.00;
Heavy Equipment Operator $29.41;
Household Hazardous Waste Coor-
dinator $21.74; Human Resources
Coordinator $23.67, $29.41; Inven-
tory Control Clerk $24.21; Labora-
tory Technician $26.44; Landfill As-
sistant $17.20; Landfill Ground-
skeeper $16.01; Landfill Operator
$25.64; Librarian $20.92, $22.25,
$27.63, $29.41; Library Bookmobile
Driver $16.89, $17.97; Library Clerk
$14.15, $14.59, $15.52, $16.01,
$16.51, $17.57; Library Page $9.00;
Lifeguard & Cleaning Crew $9.00,
$9.25, $9.50, $9.75, $10.00,
$10.50; Maintenance Worker
$18.05, $25.42; Maintenance
Worker - Water Operations $18.05,
$18.62, $19.81, $20.43, $25.42;
Maintenance Worker - SWDF
$26.41; Master Electrician $31.98;
Meter Technician, Senior $26.67;
Nature Barn Attendant $11.00,
$11.50; Office Seasonal $9.50;
Park Attendant $16.38, $16.89;
Permit Code Enforcement Techni-
cian $22.72; Permit Office Techni-
cian $23.85; Police Officer $24.30,
$25.04, $25.81, $26.60, $27.42,
$28.26, $29.13, $30.03, $34.87;
Police Records Clerk $17.43,
$18.54, $23.06; Police Records
Clerk, Lead $25.42; Police Ser-
geant $37.05, $38.19, $39.37,
$40.59, $41.91; Pool Manager
$11.00, $11.50; Property and Evi-
dence Supervisor $28.13; Property
and Evidence Technician $25.42;
Recreation Aide $9.25, $9.50,
$9.75, $11.00, $12.00, $13.00,
$14.00, $15.00, $16.00, $17.00,
$18.00, $19.00, $20.00; Recycling
Processor $14.15, $14.59, $15.05,
$16.01, $16.51, $17.03; Refuse
Worker $16.08, $17.65, $21.96;
Risk Manager $20.92; Scale House
Coordinator $25.05; Seasonal
Groundskeeper $10.00, $11.00,
$11.50, $12.00, $12.50, $13.00,
$13.25, $13.50, $13.75, $14.00,
$14.50; Seasonal Head Grounds
Maintenance $13.25, $13.50,
$14.00, $14.25, $14.50; Seasonal
Senior Services Driver $12.00; Sea-
sonal Street Worker $12.00,
$13.00, $16.00; Secretary $16.59,
$18.65; Senior Services Attendant
$15.52, $16.01; Senior Services
Program Aide $24.21; Special
Events $9.25; Street Crew Leader
$30.90; Swim Lesson Instructor
$9.75, $10.00, 10.50; Utilities Main-
tenance Worker $28.02; Utilities
Maintenance Worker, Senior
$29.41; Wastewater Treatment
Plant Lead Operator $32.43;
Wastewater Treatment Plant Oper-
ator $20.55, $26.32, $28.02;
Wastewater Treatment Plant Oper-
ator II $25.64; Water Quality Coor-
dinator $29.41; Water Quality Tech-
nician $26.67; Water System Oper-
ator $28.02; Yanney Building
Cleaner $10.75; Yanney Park Am-
bassador $10.00, $10.50, $10.75,
$11.25, $12.00, $14.00.
CITY OF KEARNEY
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
REMORC, LLC
S.A.M. Que and Catering
324 3rd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
The Cigarette Store Corp.
Smoker Friendly 017/Liquor
& Tobacco
620 East 25th Street, Suite 2
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
The Cigarette Store Corp.
Smoker Friendly 016/Liquor
& Tobacco
1325 2nd Avenue, Suite I
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2020, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Fox Creek Catering, LLC
The Church Key
1912 Central Ave
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
OF REGISTRATION
OF TRADE NAME
The applicant, The Dance Works,
LLC, located at 1708 East 42nd
Street Place, Kearney, NE 68845,
has applied for registration of a
trade name of TDW Closet, with the
general nature of the business be-
ing a retail store. The trade name
has been used in Nebraska since
July 17, 2020. The date of filing is
July 22, 2020.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
(308) 237-3155
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Resa's LLC
The Lodge Restaurant
1401 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2020, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Gillies Bar, Inc
The Otherside
15 East 24th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
B&B Research &
Investments LLC
The Village 1919
1920 A Avenue Unit 1
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Veterans F W #759
2215 1st Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Vee Arena LLC
Viaero Center
609 Platte Road
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2020,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Peanut Butter & Jelly, LLC
Younes Pavillion
604 West Talmadge
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2020, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
