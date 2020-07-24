 

PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY

IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM

INVITATION FOR BIDS

REQUEST DATE: July 20, 2020

PRE-BID MEETING: July 29, 2020

3:00 PM CT

CLOSING DATE: August 10, 2020

2:00 PM CT

POINT OF CONTACT:

Tim R. Tunnell

Senior Land Manager -

Headwaters Corporation

Office: (308) 237-5728

tunnellt@headwaterscorp.com

The Governance Committee of

the Platte River Recovery Imple-

mentation Program submits this

IFB to solicit bids from contractors

for tree clearing activities near Gib-

bon, NE.

P20-008: 2020 Clark Island

Complex Habitat Enhancement

 

For complete copies of this IFB,

please visit www.Pla-

tteRiverProgram.org/contractors.

 

PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY

IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

REQUEST DATE: July 17, 2020

PRE-BID MEETING: July 29, 2020

CLOSING DATE: August 10, 2020

POINT OF CONTACT:

Tom Smrdel,

Fluvial Geomorphologist

Headwaters Corporation

Office: (970) 775-3355

smrdelt@headwaterscorp.com

The Platte River Recovery Imple-

mentation Program is soliciting an

invitation for bids (IFB) from earth-

work contractors for excavation

and placement of 49,300 CY of

sand and gravel from a floodplain

terrace into the adjacent river chan-

nel near Lexington, NE.

P20-012: 2020 Sediment

Augmentation Project

 

For complete copies of this IFB,

please visit: https://www.pla-

tteriverprogram.org/Contra-

ctors/Pages/OpenBiddingInvites.aspx

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

American Legion Post No. 52

1223 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2020, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Angus Burgers & Shakes, LLC

dba Angus Burgers & Shakes

421 West Talmadge Street,

Suite 3

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before August 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

B & R Stores, Inc.

Apple Market

7 West 25th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2020, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

UNLESS YOU ACT YOU WILL

LOSE THIS PROPERTY

 

To: LARRY SCHAKE; DEBRA LE-

ANN SCHAKE; PERSONS OR OC-

CUPANTS IN POSSESSION OF

PARCEL NUMBER 480291000;

AND ANY AND ALL PERSONS

WHO HAVE OR CLAIM SOME IN-

TEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DE-

SCRIBED BELOW.

1. On March 7, 2017, the follow-

ing real property was sold by Buf-

falo County for delinquent taxes.

On that date, NEREUS LAND

HOLDINGS LLC bought the prop-

erty at the sale.

2. The property is described as:

a. Address: Parcel Number

480291000

b. Legal Description: Lot 2, Block

2, Else's Subdivision to the Village

of Elm Creek, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska (the "Real Estate").

3. The taxpayer name and in

whose name the tax assessment is

made is: Larry Schake.

4. The amount of the taxes repre-

sented by Tax Certificate No.

17058, assessed for the 2015 taxes

is: $395.16. Subsequent taxes may

have been paid and interest may

have accrued as of the date this

notice is signed by the Purchaser.

Please be advised, pursuant to

Neb. Rev. Stat. § 77-1831, that the

issuance of a tax deed is subject to

the right of redemption under Neb.

Rev. Stat. §§ 77-1824 to 77-1830.

The right of redemption requires

payment to the county treasurer,

for the use of such purchaser, or

his or her heirs or assigns, of the

amount of taxes represented by the

tax sale certificate for the year the

taxes were levied or assessed and

any subsequent taxes paid and in-

terest accrued as of the date pay-

ment is made to the county treas-

urer. The right of redemption ex-

pires at the close of business on

the date of application for the tax

deed, and a deed may be applied

for after the expiration of three

months from the date of service of

this notice. After the expiration of

at least three months from the date

of service of this notice, the tax

deed will be applied for unless the

right of redemption has been exer-

cised.

NEREUS LAND HOLDINGS LLC

By: Ryan C. Dorcey, #25748

13575 Lynam Drive

Omaha, NE 68138

402-505-4124

Fax: 402-513-6483

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

Arnold Munchers, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Ar-

nold Munchers, LLC, is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska with its registered office at

2101 Ave C, Kearney, NE 68847.

The general nature of the business

to be transacted is to engage in

any or all lawful business for which

a limited liability company may be

organized and to do everything

necessary, proper, advisable or

convenient for the accomplishment

of the purposes hereinabove set

forth and to do all other things inci-

dental thereto or connected there-

with which are not forbidden by the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

time of commencement of the lim-

ited liability company is June 5,

2020, and duration of the Company

is perpetual. The affairs of the lim-

ited liability company are to be

conducted by its members.

Anthony Daley

Organizer

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON APPLICATION FOR

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at

7:30 p.m. in the Village Hall at 535

W Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek, Ne-

braska the Village of Elm Creek will

hold a public hearing concerning

an application to the Nebraska De-

partment of Economic Develop-

ment for a Community Develop-

ment Block Grant. This grant is

available to local governments for

community/economic development

activities.

The Village of Elm Creek is re-

questing $435,000 for Elm Avenue

replacement. Specifically, $400,000

in grant funds is requested for con-

struction activities, $25,000 for

grant administration activities, and

$10,000 for construction manage-

ment. These grant funds shall be

matched by $914,882 from the Vil-

lage's General Fund resulting in a

total of $1,349,882 for construction

and professional fees. All funds are

expected to benefit low and mod-

erate income persons residing in

the Village as the community is

51.64% Low- to Moderate-income.

This project will not result in any

displacement of people as a result

of the activities proposed.

The grant application will be

available for public inspection at

the Municipal Clerk's Office, Village

of Elm Creek, 535 W Boyd Avenue,

Elm Creek, NE. All interested par-

ties are invited to attend this public

hearing at which time you will have

an opportunity to be heard regard-

ing the grant application. Written

and oral testimony will also be ac-

cepted at the public hearing sched-

uled for 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Au-

gust 6, 2020, in the Village Hall at

535 W Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek,

NE. Written comments addressed

to Municipal Clerk at PO Box 130,

Elm Creek, Nebraska 68836 will be

accepted if received on or before

Monday, August 3.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations including

interpreter service, Braille, large

print, or recorded materials, please

contact the Municipal Clerk at 535

W Boyd Avenue, PO Box 130, Elm

Creek, Ne 68836 or 308-856-4624

no later than Monday, August 3.

Accommodations will be made for

persons with disabilities and

non-English speaking individuals

provided that 3 day notice is re-

ceived by the Village of Elm Creek.

AVISO DE AUDIENCIA

PÚBLICA SOBRE SOLICITUD DE

PROGRAMA DE SUBVENCIÓN

DE BLOQUE DE DESARROLLO

COMUNITARIO

 

SE DA AVISO QUE el jueves 6 de

agosto de 2020 a las 7:30 p.m. en

el Village Hall en 535 W Boyd Ave-

nue, Elm Creek, Nebraska, el Vil-

lage of Elm Creek llevará a cabo

una audiencia pública sobre una

solicitud al Departamento de De-

sarrollo Económico de Nebraska

para una subvención de desarrollo

comunitario. Esta subvención está

disponible para los gobiernos lo-

cales para actividades de de-

sarrollo comunitario / económico.

El pueblo de Elm Creek está so-

licitando $ 435,000 para el reem-

plazo de Elm Avenue. Espe-

cíficamente, se solicitan $ 400,000

en fondos de subvención para ac-

tividades de construcción, $ 25,000

para actividades de administración

de subvenciones y $ 10,000 para

gestión de la construcción. Estos

fondos de la subvención se

igualarán en $ 914,882 del Fondo

General del Pueblo, lo que result-

ará en un total de $ 1,349,882 para

honorarios de construcción y pro-

fesionales. Se espera que todos los

fondos beneficien a las personas

de ingresos bajos y moderados

que residen en la aldea, ya que la

comunidad tiene 51.64% de in-

gresos bajos a moderados. Este

proyecto no dará lugar a ningún

desplazamiento de personas como

resultado de las actividades pro-

puestas.

La solicitud de subvención estará

disponible para inspección pública

en la Oficina del Secretario Munici-

pal, Village of Elm Creek, 535 W

Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek, NE.

Todas las partes interesadas están

invitadas a asistir a esta audiencia

pública, en cuyo momento tendrá

la oportunidad de ser escuchado

con respecto a la solicitud de sub-

vención. También se aceptarán

testimonios escritos y orales en la

audiencia pública programada para

las 7:30 p.m., jueves 6 de agosto

de 2020, en el Village Hall en 535

W Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek, NE.

Los comentarios escritos dirigidos

al secretario municipal en PO Box

130, Elm Creek, Nebraska 68836

serán aceptados si se reciben el

lunes 3 de agosto o antes.

Las personas que requieran

adaptaciones físicas o sensoriales,

incluido el servicio de intérprete,

Braille, letras grandes o materiales

grabados, comuníquese con el

Secretario Municipal al 535 W

Boyd Avenue, PO Box 130, Elm

Creek, Ne 68836 o 308-856-4624 a

más tardar el lunes, 3 de agosto.

Se harán adaptaciones para perso-

nas con discapacidades y perso-

nas que no hablen inglés, siempre

que el pueblo de Elm Creek reciba

un aviso de 3 días.

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be re-

ceived at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska until 2:00 P.M.,

Local Time on August 4, 2020 for

furnishing all labor, tools, materials,

equipment and incidentals required

for construction of approximately

25,800 S.Y. of Class 3 milling and

3,250 Tons of Asphaltic Concrete

Type SLX, and work incidental

thereto for 2020 PART 7 IM-

PROVEMENTS (DOWNTOWN AS-

PHALT), as per drawings and spec-

ifications now on file at the Office

of the City Clerk. Said Proposals

will be publicly opened, read aloud,

and tabulated immediately follow-

ing in the City Council Chambers

upstairs.

The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all bids,

and to waive irregularities or infor-

malities to accept the Bid it deems

most beneficial. Bids received af-

ter the specified time of closing will

be returned unopened. The enve-

lope shall be marked "2020 PART 7

IMPROVEMENTS (DOWNTOWN

ASPHALT)". The City will accept

only those sealed bids, either hand

delivered or received via the U.S.

Mail at the City Clerk's Office, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska. Items transmitted by

facsimile or electronically will not

be accepted.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone

308/234-6456, upon payment of

$50 for each half-size set. Full-size

sets of documents can be obtained

for a deposit of $60. Any PLAN

HOLDER, upon returning the draw-

ings and specifications within four-

teen (14) days of the bid opening,

will be refunded $20.00. A com-

plete set of electronic copies of

drawings, specifications, contract

documents and proposal form may

be obtained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $25.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Apple Fun Center, Inc.

Big Apple Fun Center

500 West 4th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Becker Enterprises, Inc.

Bill's Liquor

2402 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2020, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Foodmart III Inc.

Boogaarts

1615 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before August 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Chug-A-Lug Sports Bar, Inc.

Chug-A-Lug Sports Bar

1115 East 25th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Mid-Plains Hospitality

Group, Inc.

Comfort Inn

118 3rd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, :

C Fields Inc.

Copperfields

13 East 21st Street

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

TL & AS, LLC

Coppermill Steakhouse

421 Talmadge Street, Suite #2

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF SUIT

 

TO: FAITH RIVAS, 207 S. Gustin

St Unit 49 Holdrege NE 68949, you

are hereby notified that on March 6,

2020, Credit Acceptance Corp.

filed a suit against you in the Buf-

falo County Court at docket

CI20-555, the object in prayer of

which was to secure a judgment

against you in the amount of

$9,105.84, together with court

costs, interest and attorney's fees

as allowed by law. Unless you file

your Answer with the Buffalo

County Court on or before the 31

day of August, 2020, the Petition

against you will be considered as

true and judgment will be entered

against you accordingly.

By: Dennis P. Lee #16296

Jake T. Houlihan #26807

Lee Law Office

PO Box 45947

Omaha, NE 68145

Ph: (402) 334-8055

Fax: (402) 334-8072

Denny@leelawoffice.com

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Night Life Concepts, Inc.

Cunningham's Journal

15 West 23rd Street

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2020, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Cunningham's Lakeside Inc

Cunningham's Journal

610 Talmadge Street Ste A

Kearney NE 68845

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Dady, Inc.

Dad's Tavern

1910 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

DNG PROPERTIES, L.L.C.

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that DNG

PROPERTIES, L.L.C., a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company has been

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska, with its desig-

nated office at 2304 Hwy. 44; Wil-

cox, NE 68982. The general nature

of its business is to engage in and

to do any lawful act concerning any

and all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of Ne-

braska. The company was organ-

ized and commenced on July 9,

2020 and the duration of existence

of the Company will be perpetual,

unless terminated sooner. The af-

fairs of the limited liability company

shall be conducted by its members

until such time as successors are

elected pursuant to the Operating

Agreement.

Neil R. Gruhn,

Registered Agent

2304 Hwy. 44

Wilcox, NE 68982

Shawn D. Beaudette

Lammli, Locke & Beaudette

Law Office, L.L.P.

100 N. 34th Street, Suite E

Norfolk, NE 68701

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Bar-D L.L.C.

Dome Lounge

2321 Avenue K

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Eagles Fraternal Order 2722

17 West 24th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF ALICE N. CRUISE,

DECEASED

Case No. PR20-118

 

Notice is hereby given that on

July 15, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Ronald

R. Cruise, whose address is 27240

Sweetwater Road, Pleasanton, Ne-

braska 68866, and JoAnne Unick,

whose address is 27 Golfside

Drive, Pleasanton, Nebraska

68866, were informally appointed

by the Registrar as personal

corepresentatives of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Sept. 24, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of the

County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Billy Joe Baer,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-106

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 29, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Brian G.

Baer, 8470 2nd Avenue, Kearney,

NE 68847, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before the 10th day of September,

2020, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of the

County Court

Address of County Court:

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Luke M. Simpson #24448

lsimpson@brunerfrank.com

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

Attorneys for Personal

Representative

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of DEBRA K. MARLATT,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-109

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 29, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Jeremy

L. Fisher whose address is 3709 S.

74th Street #103, Omaha, NE

68124 was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Sept. 10, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

Stephen G. Lowe (#15991)

Attorney at Law

2033 Central Avenue

Post Office Box 1516

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1516

(308) 237-5100

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF DONALD DEEN

STURGEON, DECEASED

Case No. PR20-122

 

Notice is hereby given that on

July 17, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Donna

R. Trampe, whose address is

13185 Eagle Road, Amherst, Ne-

braska 68812, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as per-

sonal representative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Sept. 24, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Clerk Magistrate of the

County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of JANNETTE S. HUNT,

Deceased

Case No. PR 20-111

 

Notice is hereby given that on

July 1, 2020, in the County Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, the Reg-

istrar issued a written statement of

Informal Probate of Will of said De-

ceased and that JOHNNY R.

HUNT, whose address is 3820 N

Dickerson St, Arlington, VA 22207

has been appointed Personal Rep-

resentative of this estate. Creditors

of this estate must file their claims

with this Court on or before Sep-

tember 10, 2020 or be forever bar-

red.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Conrad F. Connealy #25739, of

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,

WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.

4715 First Avenue Place

P.O. Box 2286

Kearney, NE 68848-2286

(308) 234-1918

Attorney for Applicant

NOTICE

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

ESTATE OF RYAN LEE

JOHNSON, Deceased.

Case No. PR 16-115

 

Notice is hereby given that Amy

R. Johnson has filed a PETITION

FOR SUBSEQUENT ADMINISTRA-

TION with the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, which has

been set for hearing on the County

Courtroom of the Buffalo County

Courthouse in Kearney, Nebraska,

on July 31, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Attorney for Petitioner

NOTICE

Estate of Sheryl A. Ohrt,

Deceased.

Buffalo County, Nebraska

Case No. PR 20-108

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 29, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

James A. Ohrt, whose address is

203 Road 7, Henderson, NE 68371,

has been appointed as Personal

Representative of this Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before September 10, 2020, or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Registrar

Todd D. Turner, #22027

Kelley, Scritsmier &

Byrne, P.C., LLO

P.O. Box 1669

North Platte, NE 69103-1669

308-532-7110

Attorney for Personal

Representative

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of TIMOTHY P. RYAN,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR20-114

 

Notice is hereby given that on

July 14, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Peggy Ryan, whose address is

2510 Mose Ave., Bellevue, NE

68147, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Sept. 17, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk/Magistrate

Buffalo County Courthouse

Kearney, NE 68848

PREPARED BY:

Kevin A. Brostrom, #16208

Lauritsen, Brownell,

& Brostrom, PC, LLO

1811 West 2nd Street, Suite 360

Grand Island, NE 68803

(308) 382-7810

kevinb@lauritsenlaw.com

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Dhorpatan LLC

Everest Fusion

5012 3rd Avenue, Suite 178

Kearney, NE 68845

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Kearney Hospitality Inc.

Fairfield Inn

510 Talmadge Road

Kearney, NE 68845

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

U Save Foods Inc.

Family Fresh Market 765

3920 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Sports Fans, LLC

Fanatics

2021 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Matthew Epp

Gillies Bar and Grill

1822 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Kearney Investment Corp.

Holiday Inn

110 South 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

HJZ Food Kearney Inc

Hunan's Chinese Restaurant

305 West 11th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Hy-Vee Inc.

Hy-Vee #1323

5212 3rd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ARCHWAY VILLAGE, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Archway Village, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 6880 46th Avenue, Kear-

ney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Gregory S.

Meyer.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on July 14, 2020 and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member:

Village Real Estate, L.L.C.

624 N. Minden

Minden, NE 68959

Village Real Estate, L.L.C.,

Member

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

JAI LANDING, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

Notice is hereby given that JAI

Landing, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act. The

address of its designated office is

5804 1st Ave., P.O. Box 2230,

Kearney, NE 68848. The name

and address of the initial registered

agent is Luke M. Simpson, 5804

1st Ave., P.O. Box 2230, Kearney,

NE 68848. JAI Landing, LLC. com-

menced business on July 7, 2020,

and the general nature of its busi-

ness is to engage in any lawful

business not prohibited by the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act.

Luke M. Simpson, Organizer

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-

cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY PENSION

COMMITTEE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City of Kearney,

Nebraska Pension Committee will

be held at 10:30 a.m. on July 29,

2020 in the 2nd Floor Conference

Room at City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, which

meeting will be open to the public.

An agenda for such meeting, kept

continuously current, is available

for public inspection at the Office

of the City Clerk at the City Hall,

Kearney, Nebraska, during normal

business hours. Except for items of

an emergency nature, the agenda

shall not be altered later than 24

hours before the scheduled com-

mencement of the meeting. The

City of Kearney, Nebraska Pension

Committee shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF MEETING

FIREFIGHTERS' RETIREMENT

COMMITTEE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City of Kearney,

Nebraska Firefighters' Retirement

Committee will be held at 10:00

a.m. on July 29, 2020 in the 2nd

Floor Conference Room at City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska, which meeting will be

open to the public. An agenda for

such meeting, kept continuously

current, is available for public in-

spection at the Office of the City

Clerk at the City Hall, Kearney, Ne-

braska, during normal business

hours. Except for items of an

emergency nature, the agenda shall

not be altered later than 24 hours

before the scheduled commence-

ment of the meeting. The Fire-

fighters' Retirement Committee

shall have the right to modify the

agenda to include items of an

emergency nature only at such

public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY POLICE

RETIREMENT COMMITTEE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City of Kearney,

Nebraska Police Retirement Com-

mittee will be held at 9:30 a.m. on

July 29, 2020 in the 2nd Floor Con-

ference Room at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public. An agenda for such meet-

ing, kept continuously current, is

available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Police Retirement

Committee shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Kearney Country Club

2800 19th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Win Investments Inc.

La Quinta Inn & Suites

108 3rd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Thirsty Travelers, LLC

McCue's Nebraska Taproom

2008 Ave A

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

City of Kearney

Meadowlark Hills Golf Course

3300 30th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

REPI, LLC

Mugs

14 East 21st Street

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Bars-R'-Us INC.

Paddy O'Mally's Bar & Grill

2011 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Carolyn Jones Donahoo

Palm Garden Lounge

6 West 22nd Street

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

CJV Investments LLC

Platte Valley

14 East Railroad Street

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before August 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

John P. Richards

Playpen Lounge

9 West 21st Street

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Kearney Lodging LLC

Ramada Kearney/Al Fresco

301 South 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL OF

RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

Notice is hereby given pursuant

to section 53-135.01 that a liquor li-

cense may be automatically re-

newed for one year from November

1, 2020, for the following retail liq-

uor licensee:

Red Dawg Saloon

& Steakhouse

105 E Elm Street,

Buffalo County,

Pleasanton, NE 68866

 

Notice is hereby given that writ-

ten protests to the issuance of au-

tomatic renewal of license may be

filed by any resident of the Village

of Pleasanton on or before August

10, 2020, in the office of the Village

Clerk and that in the event protests

are filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

Leora Hofmann

Village of Pleasanton, Clerk

Upon the conclusion of any hear-

ing required by this section, the lo-

cal governing body may request a

licensee to submit an application

as provided in section 53-135.

N O T I C E

 

In compliance with Section

19-1102, Revised Statutes of Ne-

braska, the following is a list of ex-

empt job titles and monthly salaries

at an hourly rate of those employ-

ees of the City of Kearney: Airport

Manager $48.73; Assistant City

Manager $42.70; Assistant Director

of Finance $42.29; Assistant Direc-

tor of Utilities $34.97; Assistant Li-

brary Director $34.06; Assistant

Public Works Director $47.93; Avia-

tion Support Coordinator $31.01;

Building Official $31.87; Cemetery

Supervisor $35.77; City Clerk

$38.05; City Forester $37.56; City

Manager $100.60; City Planner

$36.06; Director of Administrative

Services $58.26; Director of Devel-

opment Services $35.77; Director

of Finance $67.44; Director of Infor-

mation Technology $44.41; Director

of Park & Recreation $58.26; Direc-

tor of Public Works $58.26; Direc-

tor of Utilities $54.69; FBO Man-

ager $28.13; Fire Administrator

$47.24; Fleet Maintenance Supervi-

sor $35.77; GIS Coordinator

$33.73; Golf Course Assistant Ser-

vices Manager $32.43; Golf Course

Assistant Superintendent $25.30;

Golf Course Manager $45.64; Golf

Course Superintendent $35.23; Li-

brary Director $50.34; Office Man-

ager $29.41; Park Superintendent

$43.48; Police Captain $49.60,

$51.24; Police Chief $57.72; Police

Lieutenant $46.68; Police Records

Supervisor $28.02; Project Man-

ager $27.51; Recreation Coordina-

tor $24.53, $26.10; Recreation Su-

perintendent $38.36; Sanitation

Foreman $35.77; Sanitation Super-

visor $41.40; Senior Services Coor-

dinator $38.17; Street Superintend-

ent $39.43; Wastewater Treatment

Plant Superintendent $36.52; Water

& Sewer System Foreman $35.77;

Water & Sewer System Supervisor

$41.40.

The following is a list of non-e-

xempt job titles and hourly salaries

of employees of the City of Kear-

ney: Account Clerk, Senior $19.21,

$24.60, $25.42; Account Clerk,

Utility Billing $26.32; Accounting

Technician $29.41; Activity Center

Front Desk Staff $10.00, $11.00,

$12.00, $14.00; Administrative As-

sistant $18.30, $24.21; Administra-

tive Coordinator/Crime Analyst

$21.57; Administrative Clerk

$14.15; Airport Operations Worker

$19.21, $24.60; Airport Police Of-

ficer $26.32; Aquatics Front Desk

Staff $9.00, $9.25, $9.50; Associate

Planner $30.90; Aviation Service

Technician $14.15; Building In-

spector $29.15, $31.01, $34.06;

Code Inspector $21.46; Community

Service Officer $24.21; Computer

Support Technician $29.67, $35.77;

Deputy City Clerk $25.42; Director

Victim/Witness $27.63; Electrician

$23.36; Engineering Assistant II

$27.40, $30.07; Equipment Me-

chanic, Senior $32.43; Equipment

Operator $19.92, $20.55, $21.86,

$22.55, $24.74, $28.02; Executive

Assistant $20.92; Facilities Mainte-

nance Technician $29.41; Facilities

Maintenance Worker $18.05,

$18.62, $19.81; $21.07, $22.42,

$23.85, $25.42; Facilities Mainte-

nance Worker, Senior $22.25,

$26.79, $29.41; Facilities Mainte-

nance Worker, Senior/Assistant

City Forester $28.13; Facilities Su-

pervisor $39.43; Fire Engineer

$19.00, $21.50, $22.18, $24.34,

$25.12; Fire Inspector $39.43; Fire

PT Driver $15.73; Fleet Electronics

Technician $21.57; Fleet Services

Attendant $25.05; GIS Technician

$23.12; Golf Cart Attendant $9.00,

$9.25, $9.75, $10.00; Golf Conces-

sions $9.00, $9.50, $10.00; Golf

Course Mechanic $30.90; Golf Ser-

vices Pro Shop $10.00, $12.00;

Heavy Equipment Operator $29.41;

Household Hazardous Waste Coor-

dinator $21.74; Human Resources

Coordinator $23.67, $29.41; Inven-

tory Control Clerk $24.21; Labora-

tory Technician $26.44; Landfill As-

sistant $17.20; Landfill Ground-

skeeper $16.01; Landfill Operator

$25.64; Librarian $20.92, $22.25,

$27.63, $29.41; Library Bookmobile

Driver $16.89, $17.97; Library Clerk

$14.15, $14.59, $15.52, $16.01,

$16.51, $17.57; Library Page $9.00;

Lifeguard & Cleaning Crew $9.00,

$9.25, $9.50, $9.75, $10.00,

$10.50; Maintenance Worker

$18.05, $25.42; Maintenance

Worker - Water Operations $18.05,

$18.62, $19.81, $20.43, $25.42;

Maintenance Worker - SWDF

$26.41; Master Electrician $31.98;

Meter Technician, Senior $26.67;

Nature Barn Attendant $11.00,

$11.50; Office Seasonal $9.50;

Park Attendant $16.38, $16.89;

Permit Code Enforcement Techni-

cian $22.72; Permit Office Techni-

cian $23.85; Police Officer $24.30,

$25.04, $25.81, $26.60, $27.42,

$28.26, $29.13, $30.03, $34.87;

Police Records Clerk $17.43,

$18.54, $23.06; Police Records

Clerk, Lead $25.42; Police Ser-

geant $37.05, $38.19, $39.37,

$40.59, $41.91; Pool Manager

$11.00, $11.50; Property and Evi-

dence Supervisor $28.13; Property

and Evidence Technician $25.42;

Recreation Aide $9.25, $9.50,

$9.75, $11.00, $12.00, $13.00,

$14.00, $15.00, $16.00, $17.00,

$18.00, $19.00, $20.00; Recycling

Processor $14.15, $14.59, $15.05,

$16.01, $16.51, $17.03; Refuse

Worker $16.08, $17.65, $21.96;

Risk Manager $20.92; Scale House

Coordinator $25.05; Seasonal

Groundskeeper $10.00, $11.00,

$11.50, $12.00, $12.50, $13.00,

$13.25, $13.50, $13.75, $14.00,

$14.50; Seasonal Head Grounds

Maintenance $13.25, $13.50,

$14.00, $14.25, $14.50; Seasonal

Senior Services Driver $12.00; Sea-

sonal Street Worker $12.00,

$13.00, $16.00; Secretary $16.59,

$18.65; Senior Services Attendant

$15.52, $16.01; Senior Services

Program Aide $24.21; Special

Events $9.25; Street Crew Leader

$30.90; Swim Lesson Instructor

$9.75, $10.00, 10.50; Utilities Main-

tenance Worker $28.02; Utilities

Maintenance Worker, Senior

$29.41; Wastewater Treatment

Plant Lead Operator $32.43;

Wastewater Treatment Plant Oper-

ator $20.55, $26.32, $28.02;

Wastewater Treatment Plant Oper-

ator II $25.64; Water Quality Coor-

dinator $29.41; Water Quality Tech-

nician $26.67; Water System Oper-

ator $28.02; Yanney Building

Cleaner $10.75; Yanney Park Am-

bassador $10.00, $10.50, $10.75,

$11.25, $12.00, $14.00.

CITY OF KEARNEY

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

REMORC, LLC

S.A.M. Que and Catering

324 3rd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

The Cigarette Store Corp.

Smoker Friendly 017/Liquor

& Tobacco

620 East 25th Street, Suite 2

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

The Cigarette Store Corp.

Smoker Friendly 016/Liquor

& Tobacco

1325 2nd Avenue, Suite I

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2020, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Fox Creek Catering, LLC

The Church Key

1912 Central Ave

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

OF REGISTRATION

OF TRADE NAME

 

The applicant, The Dance Works,

LLC, located at 1708 East 42nd

Street Place, Kearney, NE 68845,

has applied for registration of a

trade name of TDW Closet, with the

general nature of the business be-

ing a retail store. The trade name

has been used in Nebraska since

July 17, 2020. The date of filing is

July 22, 2020.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

(308) 237-3155

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Resa's LLC

The Lodge Restaurant

1401 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2020, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Gillies Bar, Inc

The Otherside

15 East 24th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

B&B Research &

Investments LLC

The Village 1919

1920 A Avenue Unit 1

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Veterans F W #759

2215 1st Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Vee Arena LLC

Viaero Center

609 Platte Road

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2020,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Peanut Butter & Jelly, LLC

Younes Pavillion

604 West Talmadge

Kearney, NE 68845

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2020, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

