 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

of

Bearded Lady, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

Bearded Lady, LLC (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 6905 W

47th Street, Kearney, NE

68845.The name and office ad-

dress of the Registered Agent is

Stuart Johnson, 6905 W 47th

Street, Kearney, NE 68845. Dated

July 10, 2020 Stuart Johnson, Or-

ganizer

ZNEZ Jy16,23,30

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

Parker, Grossart

& Bahensky, L.L.P.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

COTTONMILL RENTAL

PROPERTIES, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

Notice is hereby given that COT-

TONMILL RENTAL PROPERTIES,

L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company, has been organized un-

der the laws of the state of Ne-

braska. The street mailing address

of the Company's initial designated

office is 6540 Cottonmill Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Jack W. Besse,

1516 First Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847.

ZNEZ Jy23,30,Ag6

 

NOTICE

 

Gosper County Ag Society is go-

ing to have a meeting July 29th at

7:30pm @ Galloway Financial 307

Smith Ave Elwood, Ne 68937 to

discuss and finalize the budget for

2021. Open meeting to the public.

ZNEZ Jy23,t1

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, July 28, 2020 at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

Board Room located at 1512 Cen-

tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 9:45 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact the ADA Coordina-

tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ Jy23, t1

Notice of Special Meeting

Buffalo County

Agricultural Association

Time: Tuesday July 28th, 2020

11:30 am

Place: Buffalo County Exhibit

Building Harvest Room

Agenda for meeting available for

inspection at Fairgrounds Office

during normal business hours.

Topic: Buffalo County Ag Assoc

Special Board Meeting

Time: Jul 28, 2020 11:30 AM

Central Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/J/-

89062939723?AWD=R3FPTzR2R0lvRTV5OGpmdUNrQXorQT09

Meeting ID: 890 6293 9723

Passcode: 123781

One tap mobile

+16699006833,,89062939723#,,,,,,

0#,,123781# US (San Jose)

+12532158782,,89062939723#,,,,,,

0#,,123781# US (Tacoma)

Dial by your location

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US

(Germantown)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Meeting ID: 890 6293 9723

Passcode: 123781

Find your local number:

https://us02web.zoom.us/u/k-

bpJh9UZRP

ZNEZ Jy23,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

MFKsolutions LLC (the

"Company") has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The designated office of

the Company is 1011 E 34th St.,

Kearney, NE 68847. The registered

agent of the Company is Monte

Fred Kratzenstein, 1011 E 34th

St., Kearney, NE 68847. The gen-

eral nature of the business will be

to engage in the transaction of any

or all lawful business, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The LLC was filed

with the State of Nebraska May 28

2020. Organizer Name:

LegalZoom.com, Inc.

 

ZNEZ Jy16,23,30

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Sunny Paws Salon, Inc., whose

registered agent is Michelle Cagler

and registered office is 230 West

Potter Ave, Elm Creek, Nebraska

68836, was formed on July 6, 2020

to engage in any lawful business.

The corporation has authorized

10,000 shares of capital stock. The

name and address of the incorpo-

rator is Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602

Pacific St., Ste. 200, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68114.

ZNEZ Jy9,16,23

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

THE CRAFTY DOG, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given that The

Crafty Dog, Inc. was incorporated

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The corporation is author-

ized to issue Ten Thousand Dollars

($10,000) of capital stock divided

into 10,000 shares at a par value of

One Dollar ($1.00) each and shall

be fully paid when issued. The

street address of the corporation's

initial registered office is 1516 1st

Avenue, PO Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848, and the name of

the corporation's initial registered

agent at that office is Damon T.

Bahensky. The name and street

address of the incorporator is Da-

mon T. Bahensky, 1516 1st Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

Damon T. Bahensky,

Sole Incorporator

ZNEZ Jy9,16,23

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR REGISTRATION

OF TRADE NAME

Trade Name: Wildwood Design

Name of Applicant:

Elizabeth M. Klinginsmith

Address: 4705 15th Avenue Place

Kearney, NE 68845

Applicant is: Individual

If other than an Individual,

state under whose laws

entity was formed: Nebraska

Date of first use of name

in Nebraska: 7/10/2020

General nature of business:

Design and Designing Services

Jerry J. Grossart,

Legal Representative

ZNEZ Jy23,t1

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

Attorneys at Law

Kearney, Nebraska

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

Y STAR, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given of the for-

mation of a Corporation under the

Nebraska Model Business Corpo-

ration Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. §

21-201, et seq.

1. The name of the Corporation is

Y Star, Inc.

2. The Corporation is authorized

to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value

shares.

3. The address of the initial reg-

istered office of the Corporation is

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230,

Kearney NE 68848-2230, and the

name of the initial registered agent

is Luke M. Simpson.

4. The name and street address

of the sole incorporator is: Luke M.

Simpson, 5804 1st Avenue, P.O.

Box 2230, Kearney Ne

68848-2230.

5. The date of commencement is

July 20, 2020. Luke M. Simpson

Incorporator

ZNEZ Jy23,30,Ag6

Tags