NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
of
Bearded Lady, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
Bearded Lady, LLC (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 6905 W
47th Street, Kearney, NE
68845.The name and office ad-
dress of the Registered Agent is
Stuart Johnson, 6905 W 47th
Street, Kearney, NE 68845. Dated
July 10, 2020 Stuart Johnson, Or-
ganizer
Parker, Grossart
& Bahensky, L.L.P.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
COTTONMILL RENTAL
PROPERTIES, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that COT-
TONMILL RENTAL PROPERTIES,
L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company, has been organized un-
der the laws of the state of Ne-
braska. The street mailing address
of the Company's initial designated
office is 6540 Cottonmill Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Jack W. Besse,
1516 First Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847.
NOTICE
Gosper County Ag Society is go-
ing to have a meeting July 29th at
7:30pm @ Galloway Financial 307
Smith Ave Elwood, Ne 68937 to
discuss and finalize the budget for
2021. Open meeting to the public.
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, July 28, 2020 at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
Board Room located at 1512 Cen-
tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 9:45 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
Notice of Special Meeting
Buffalo County
Agricultural Association
Time: Tuesday July 28th, 2020
11:30 am
Place: Buffalo County Exhibit
Building Harvest Room
Agenda for meeting available for
inspection at Fairgrounds Office
during normal business hours.
Topic: Buffalo County Ag Assoc
Special Board Meeting
Time: Jul 28, 2020 11:30 AM
Central Time (US and Canada)
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
MFKsolutions LLC (the
"Company") has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The designated office of
the Company is 1011 E 34th St.,
Kearney, NE 68847. The registered
agent of the Company is Monte
Fred Kratzenstein, 1011 E 34th
St., Kearney, NE 68847. The gen-
eral nature of the business will be
to engage in the transaction of any
or all lawful business, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The LLC was filed
with the State of Nebraska May 28
2020. Organizer Name:
LegalZoom.com, Inc.
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Sunny Paws Salon, Inc., whose
registered agent is Michelle Cagler
and registered office is 230 West
Potter Ave, Elm Creek, Nebraska
68836, was formed on July 6, 2020
to engage in any lawful business.
The corporation has authorized
10,000 shares of capital stock. The
name and address of the incorpo-
rator is Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602
Pacific St., Ste. 200, Omaha, Ne-
braska 68114.
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
THE CRAFTY DOG, INC.
Notice is hereby given that The
Crafty Dog, Inc. was incorporated
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The corporation is author-
ized to issue Ten Thousand Dollars
($10,000) of capital stock divided
into 10,000 shares at a par value of
One Dollar ($1.00) each and shall
be fully paid when issued. The
street address of the corporation's
initial registered office is 1516 1st
Avenue, PO Box 1600, Kearney,
Nebraska 68848, and the name of
the corporation's initial registered
agent at that office is Damon T.
Bahensky. The name and street
address of the incorporator is Da-
mon T. Bahensky, 1516 1st Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
Damon T. Bahensky,
Sole Incorporator
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR REGISTRATION
OF TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Wildwood Design
Name of Applicant:
Elizabeth M. Klinginsmith
Address: 4705 15th Avenue Place
Kearney, NE 68845
Applicant is: Individual
If other than an Individual,
state under whose laws
entity was formed: Nebraska
Date of first use of name
in Nebraska: 7/10/2020
General nature of business:
Design and Designing Services
Jerry J. Grossart,
Legal Representative
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
Attorneys at Law
Kearney, Nebraska
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Y STAR, INC.
Notice is hereby given of the for-
mation of a Corporation under the
Nebraska Model Business Corpo-
ration Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. §
21-201, et seq.
1. The name of the Corporation is
Y Star, Inc.
2. The Corporation is authorized
to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value
shares.
3. The address of the initial reg-
istered office of the Corporation is
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230,
Kearney NE 68848-2230, and the
name of the initial registered agent
is Luke M. Simpson.
4. The name and street address
of the sole incorporator is: Luke M.
Simpson, 5804 1st Avenue, P.O.
Box 2230, Kearney Ne
68848-2230.
5. The date of commencement is
July 20, 2020. Luke M. Simpson
Incorporator
