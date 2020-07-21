NOTICE
Village of Pleasanton,
Nebraska
2020 Job Titles & Salaries
of Employees
Pursuant to Section 19-1102 of
the Statutes of the State of Ne-
braska, the following are the job ti-
tles and rates of pay for the Village
of Pleasanton:
City Clerk/Treasurer -
$17.47 Hourly
Street & Utility Maintenance -
$21.72 Hourly
Cemetery Sexton & Maintenance -
$16.89 Hourly
Leora Hofmann
Village Clerk
SECTION 001000
027-260-K800
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed proposals for furnishing
all plant, equipment, transportation,
tools, materials, labor and skills
necessary and incidental to per-
form all work described in the Pro-
posed Contract Documents enti-
tled:
NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT
OF TRANSPORTATION -
DISTRICT EIGHT
BURWELL MAINTENANCE
FACILITY
PROJECT NUMBER: AFE K-800
will be received at the Depart-
ment of Transportation Operations
Division, located at 5001 S. 14th
Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, until 3:00
PM, local time on Thursday, August
13, 2020 and will then be publicly
opened and read aloud.
The said Documents have been
prepared by Erickson Sullivan Ar-
chitects and may be obtained from
A & D Technical Supply for a re-
fundable deposit of $40.00, contact
402-474-5454 to obtain docu-
ments. Documents are also availa-
ble for viewing at the Lincoln Build-
ers Bureau, Omaha Builders Ex-
change, Kearney Builders Bureau,
Hastings Chamber of Commerce,
and Builders Plan Service in Grand
Island.
A non-mandatory Pre-Bid Meet-
ing has been scheduled for
Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:30
AM local time (CDT) at the current
NDOT Burwell Maintenance Facil-
ity, 82403 Highway 11, Burwell, NE
68823.
Project Description: In general,
Work consists of constructing a
new maintenance facility of ap-
proximately 13,250 square feet,
containing NDOT office area and
crew room, restrooms, heated
equipment storage bays, cold stor-
age bay, wash bay, and parts/tool
storage at a new maintenance yard
located in Burwell, NE. Construc-
tion is to be primarily a pre-eng-
ineered metal building with con-
crete curb around the perimeter.
Non-load bearing metal stud fram-
ing is to be used for interior wall
framing. Additional building com-
ponents will include concrete foot-
ings, metal roof, sectional doors,
hollow metal and fiberglass doors
and frames, aluminum windows,
and mechanical, electrical, and
plumbing installation. Site work in-
cludes site grading, paving, park-
ing, sidewalks, fuel island, salt stor-
age structure slab, utilities, and pe-
rimeter fencing.
All bids shall be made on the
printed proposal forms attached to
and made a part of the Proposed
Contract Documents and submit-
ted in a sealed envelope marked
"AFE K-800 - Burwell Maintenance
Facility Bid". Bids which are mailed
shall be placed in a separate
sealed envelope, labeled as de-
scribed in this paragraph, inside the
mailing envelope
Bids mailed to this office shall be
addressed to:
Nebraska Dept. of Transportation
Operations Division-attn:
Liz Salisbury
PO Box 94759
Lincoln, NE 68509-4759
Bids delivered in person shall be
delivered to:
Nebraska Dept. of Transportation
Operations Division-attn:
Liz Salisbury
5001 South 14th Street
Lincoln, NE
Please note: This location is the
Operations Building located south
of the State Penitentiary.
NOTICE: Bids submitted by fac-
simile or electronic transmission
are NOT ACCEPTABLE.
Each Bidder must submit with
the bid a certified or cashiers'
check or a bid bond on AIA form
A310 in an amount equal to five
(5%) of the bid.
The character and amount of se-
curity must be submitted by the
Contractor for the performance of
the Contract is stated in the pro-
posed contract documents.
Bidders may not withdraw their
bids for a period of at least sixty
(60) days after the scheduled clos-
ing time for the receipt of the bids.
The State of Nebraska, Depart-
ment of Transportation reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and
re-advertise for Bids; reserves the
right to waive informalities and ir-
regularities and to make awards on
bids which furnish the materials
and construction that will in their
opinion serve the best interests of
the State.
END OF SECTION 001000
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, JULY 14, 2020
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 9:00
A.M. and 9:45 A.M. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der and led those present in the
Pledge of Allegiance. The following
Board members responded to roll
call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,
Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,
Sherry Morrow, Dennis Reiter and
William McMullen. A copy of the
acknowledgment and receipt of no-
tice and agenda by the Board of
Commissioners is attached to
these minutes. Chairman
McMullen announced that in ac-
cordance with Section 84-1412 of
the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a
current copy of the Open Meetings
Act is available for review and is
posted at the back of the Board
Room. County Clerk Janice Giffin
took all proceedings hereinafter
shown. County Attorney Shawn
Eatherton and Deputy County At-
torney Andrew Hoffmeister were
present.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Reiter to approve the June 23,
2020 Board meeting minutes.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Reiter, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to ratify the following
July 2, 2020 payroll claims proc-
essed by the County Clerk. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Morrow,
Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Loeffelholz,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL $254,580.78;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE E
$982.51; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R $42,153.49; BUF-
FALO COUNTY TREASURER I
$114,099.00; FIRST CONCORD E $4,927.37; FIRST NATIONAL
BANK T $83,869.38; KEARNEY
UNITED WAY E $102.67; KATH-
LEEN A LAUGHLIN E $356.00;
MADISON NATIONAL I $585.91;
MADISON NATIONAL I $312.83;
MASSMUTUAL R $1,175.00; NA-
TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R
$305.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT E
$450.00; PRINCIPAL E $2,755.12;
STATE OF NE T $13,609.97; VI-
SION SERVICE PLAN E $805.25
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL $54,597.43;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE E
$907.19; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R $8,506.03; BUFFALO
COUNTY TREASURER I $2,918.50;
FIRST CONCORD E $677.42;
FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
$16,305.68; MADISON NATIONAL I
$163.65; MADISON NATIONAL I $120.51; NATIONWIDE RETIRE-
MENT R $272.50; NE CHILD SUP-
PORT E $342.00; NE DEPT OF
REVENUE E $570.23; PRINCIPAL
E $921.39; STATE OF NE T
$2,395.19; VISION SERVICE PLAN
E $229.09
WEED FUND
NET PAYROLL $4,720.00; RE-
TIREMENT AMERITAS R $744.03;
BUFFALO COUNTY TREASURER I
$248.00; FIRST CONCORD E
$33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
$1,516.39; MADISON NATIONAL
LIFE I $3.72; PRINCIPAL E $41.16;
STATE OF NE T $234.65
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Klein to approve the
early claim submitted by the
County Clerk as listed below.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
ROAD FUND
STATE OF NE-MOTOR FUELS
FUEL TAX $4,292.00
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to accept the Clerk of Dis-
trict Court June 2020 Report.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Reiter to accept the Buffalo
County Treasurer June 2020 Fund
Balance Report. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Morrow, Reiter, Hig-
gins, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Deputy County Attorney Hoff-
meister requested that the Board
retain a professional certified ap-
praiser for County owned property
to obtain the most probable market
value. Moved by Loeffelholz and
seconded by Higgins to authorize
the Chairman to sign an agreement
with Hendricksen Appraisal Com-
pany. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Sheriff Neil Miller was present to
discuss and report on the current
Countywide Public Safety Radio
System. The current infrastructure
is over 30 years old. Chairman
McMullen appointed Commission-
ers Morrow, Reiter and Kouba to
move forward with this discussion
and report back to this Board.
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
following correspondence. Ne-
braska Department of Transporta-
tion (NDOT) sent the State wide
Annual financial & budgeting publi-
cation - Fiscal Year 2021 Projected
Highway User Revenue Distribution
and Nebraska Department of Envi-
ronment & Energy National Pollu-
tant Discharge Elimination System
(NPDES) sent notification of a Gen-
eral permit for Concentrated Animal
Feeding Operations - Sweetwater
Cattle Co., LLC. Chairman
McMullen called on each Board
member present for committee re-
ports and recommendations.
ZONING
Zoning Administrator Dennise
Daniels was present for the follow-
ing Zoning agenda items and Dep-
uty County Attorney Kari Fisk was
present for the first Zoning agenda
item.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 9:15 A.M. for a
Zoning Map Amendment filed by
Chad Dixon, registered land sur-
veyor, on behalf of Cynthia
Pawloski for property described as
Part of the East Half of the South-
west Quarter, Section 12, Town-
ship 11 North, Range 16 West of
the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska. This map
amendment request is to rezone
approximately 10.62 Acres from
AG - Agriculture to AGR - Agricul-
tural Residential. Chad Dixon was
present to answer any questions
and Marilyn and Roland Whitney
addressed the Board. Deputy
County Attorney Kari Fisk reviewed
the Zoning Regulations in regards
to this application. Chairman
McMullen closed the public hearing
at 9:30 A.M. After discussion, it
was moved by Higgins and se-
conded by Klein to table the deci-
sion until the next Board meeting
on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing for an Administrative
Subdivision filed by Mitch Humph-
rey, licensed land surveyor, on be-
half of Roger D. and Linda L. Den-
nis for property located in Part of
the Southeast Quarter of the North-
east Quarter of Section 5, Town-
ship 8 North, Range 18 West of the
Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, to be known as
Lots 1 and 2, Dennis Administrative
Subdivision, an Administrative
Subdivision. Deputy County Attor-
ney Andy Hoffmeister and Mitch
Humphrey were present to review
the application and answer ques-
tions. No one else addressed the
Board and Chairman McMullen
closed the hearing at 9:35 A.M.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to approve the
Administrative Subdivision with the
following Resolution 2020-27.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-27
WHEREAS, Mitchell Humphrey,
licensed land surveyor, on behalf
Roger D. Dennis & Linda S. Dennis,
hereinafter referred to as
"applicant" have filed for an Admin-
istrative Subdivision to be known
as "Dennis Administrative Subdivi-
sion," with the Buffalo County Clerk
and/or Zoning Administrator, and
WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-
trator forwarded this application to
this Board, and
WHEREAS, on July 14, 2020, this
Board conducted a public hearing
now and finds:
1. The proposed "Dennis Admin-
istrative Subdivision" is in the Com-
mercial (C) Zoning District for Buf-
falo County, Nebraska and the size
of the parcels of real estate owned
by the subdividing entity, after sub-
dividing, complies with the mini-
mum lot size of this zoning district.
2. The proposed plat for this sub-
division fulfills Buffalo County's
Subdivision Resolution require-
ments for administrative subdivi-
sions specifically allowed under
Section 3.02 together with other
provisions applicable thereto,
which include, but are not neces-
sarily limited to the following find-
ings:
A. There is no remnant parcel.
3. Buffalo Creek Road is a county
maintained open public road that
abuts the proposed subdivision to
the South. The width of this road,
after dedication, complies with the
minimum width standards required
by the Buffalo County Subdivision
Resolution.
4. Title search paperwork has
been provided to the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office and that
office has cleared title as concerns
Buffalo County's interests based
upon the title search documents
delivered to that office by appli-
cant.
5. This proposed administrative
subdivision should be approved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the plat of
"Dennis Administrative Subdivi-
sion", an administrative subdivision
being part of the Southeast Quarter
of the Northeast Quarter of Section
Five (5), Township Eight (8) North,
Range Eighteen (18) West of the
6th Principal Meridian, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, duly made out,
acknowledged and certified, is
hereby approved, accepted, rati-
fied, and authorized to be filed and
recorded in the Office of the Regis-
ter of Deeds, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing for an Administrative
Subdivision filed by Mitch Humph-
rey, licensed land surveyor, on be-
half of Carol S. Lilly for property lo-
cated in Part of the South Half of
the Southwest Quarter of Section
12, Township 10 North, Range 18
West of the Sixth Principal Merid-
ian, Buffalo County, Nebraska, to
be known as Lot 1, Lilly Adminis-
trative Subdivision, an Administra-
tive Subdivision. Mitch Humphrey
was present to answer any ques-
tions and Ryan Mollard addressed
the Board. Chairman McMullen
closed the hearing at 9:54 A.M.
Moved by Kouba and seconded by
Higgins to approve the Administra-
tive Subdivision with the following
Resolution 2020-28. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Morrow and
McMullen. Abstain: Reiter. Mo-
tion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-28
WHEREAS, Mitchell Humphrey,
licensed surveyor, on behalf of
Carol S. Lilly, a single person, here-
inafter referred to as "applicant"
have filed for an Administrative
Subdivision to be known as "LILLY
ADMINISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION"
with the Buffalo County Clerk an-
d/or Zoning Administrator, and
WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-
trator forwarded this application to
this Board, and
WHEREAS, on July 14, 2020, this
Board conducted a public hearing
and now finds:
6. The proposed "LILLY ADMIN-
ISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION" is in the
Agricultural (AG) Zoning District for
Buffalo County, Nebraska and the
size of the parcels of real estate
owned by the subdividing entity af-
ter subdividing complies with the
minimum lot size of this zoning dis-
trict. In relevant part, in the AG
District, Buffalo County's Zoning
Resolution requires that any resi-
dential lot size be no less than
three acres in area.
7. The proposed plat for this sub-
division fulfills Buffalo County's
Subdivision Resolution require-
ments for administrative subdivi-
sions specifically allowed under
Section 3.02 together with other
provisions applicable thereto,
which include, but are not neces-
sarily limited to the following find-
ings:
A. A parcel is defined of various
lots of land, connected together,
under the same ownership.
B. The parcel from which LILLY
ADMINISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION is
derived from will have a remnant
area of greater than 10-acres and
will abut a road after this subdivi-
sion is approved. This is based
upon the finding that Applicant
owns approximately 45-acres com-
prised of the following described
four (4) parcels that abut each
other, all of which are situated in
the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4) of
Section Twelve (12), Township Ten
(10) North, Range Eighteen (18)
West of the 6th, P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, and are in iden-
tical ownership:
TRACT #1: The West Half of the
Southeast Quarter of the South-
west Quarter (W1/2SE1/4SW1/4) of
Section Twelve (12), Township Ten
(10) North, Range Eighteen (18)
West of the 6th, P.M. Buffalo
County, Nebraska, comprised of
18.99 acre on this county's assess-
ment records.
TRACT #2: A tract of land being
part of the East Half of the South-
west Quarter of the Southwest
Quarter (E½SW¼SW¼) of Section
Twelve (12), Township Ten (10)
North, Range Eighteen (18) West of
the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, more par-
ticularly described as follows: Re-
ferring to the Southeast Corner of
the East Half of the Southwest
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter
of Section 12 and assuming the
South line of the East Half of the
Southwest Quarter of the South-
west Quarter as bearing N89°58'W
and all bearings contained herein
are relative thereto; thence
N00°04'25"W and on the East line
of the East Half of the Southwest
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter
of said Section 12 a distance of
1002.99 feet to the ACTUAL
PLACE OF BEGINNING; thence
continuing on the aforedescribed
course N00°04'25"W and on the
aforesaid East line a distance of
330.87 feet to the Northeast Corner
of the East Half of the Southwest
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter
of said Section 12; thence
S89°19'37"W and on the North line
of the East Half of the Southwest
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter
of said Section 12 a distance of
658.34 feet to the Northwest Cor-
ner of the East Half of the South-
west Quarter of the Southwest
Quarter of said Section 12; thence
S00°04'31"E and on the West line
of the East Half of the Southwest
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter
of said Section 12 a distance of
330.87 feet; thence N89°19'37"E
parallel with the North line of the
East Half of the Southwest Quarter
of the Southwest Quarter of said
Section 12 a distance of 658.29
feet to the place of beginning. Con-
taining 5.00 acres, more or less.
TOGETHER WITH a 30.0 foot wide
strip of land to be used for in-
gress-egress purposes with the
centerline of said 30.0 foot wide
strip of land being more particularly
described as follows: Referring to
the Southeast Corner of the West
Half of the Southeast Quarter of the
Southwest Quarter of Section 12
and assuming the South line of the
West Half of the Southeast Quarter
of the Southwest Quarter of Sec-
tion 12 as bearing N89°58'W and
all bearings contained herein are
relative thereto; thence N89°58'W
on the South line of the West Half
of the Southeast Quarter of the
Southwest Quarter of said Section
12 a distance of 20.1 feet to the
ACTUAL PLACE OF BEGINNING;
thence N00°04'19"W a distance of
56.45 feet; thence N14°13'52"W a
distance of 467.8 feet; thence
N26°35'22"W a distance of 258.45
feet; thence N33°26'44"W a dis-
tance of 145.8 feet; thence
N63°35'08"W a distance of 349.95
feet; thence S89°55'35"W a dis-
tance of 15.0 feet to the point of
termination, said point of termina-
tion being on the East line of the
aforedescribed 5.00 acre tract of
land, said point also being
N00°04'25"W a distance of 15.0
feet from the Southeast Corner
thereof., comprised of 5.00 acres
on assessment records.
TRACT #3: A tract of land being
part of the South Half of the North-
west Quarter of the Southwest
Quarter (S½NW¼SW¼) and part of
the West Half of the Southwest
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter
(W½SW¼SW¼) of Section Twelve
(12), Township Ten (10) North,
Range Eighteen (18) West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, more particularly described
as follows: Referring to the South-
east Corner of the West Half of the
Southwest Quarter of the South-
west Quarter of Section 12 and as-
suming the South line of the South-
west Quarter of the Southwest
Quarter as bearing N89°58'W and
all bearings contained herein are
relative thereto; thence
N00°04'31"W and on the East line
of the West Half of the Southwest
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter
of said Section 12 a distance of
788.89 feet to the ACTUAL PLACE
OF BEGINNING; thence continuing
on the aforedescribed course
N00°04'31"W and on the aforesaid
East line a distance of 536.78 feet
to the Northeast Corner of the West
Half of the Southwest Quarter of
the Southwest Quarter of said Sec-
tion 12; thence S89°17'22"E and
on the South line of the South Half
of the Northwest Quarter of the
Southwest Quarter of said Section
12 a distance of 474.70 feet to a
point being 183.48 feet westerly
from the Southeast Corner of the
Northwest Quarter of the South-
west Quarter of said Section 12;
thence N00°04'37"W parallel with
the East line of the Southwest
Quarter of said Section 12 a dis-
tance of 586.00 feet; thence
S89°17'22"W parallel with the
South line of the Northwest Quarter
of the Northwest Quarter of said
Section 12 a distance of 624.70
feet; thence S00°04'31"E parallel
with the East line of the West Half
of the Southwest Quarter of the
Southwest Quarter of said Section
12 a distance of 985.03 feet;
thence S47°46'56"E a distance of
202.24 feet to the place of beginn-
ing, comprised of 10.01 acres on
assessment records.
TRACT #4: A tract of land being
part of the East half of the South-
west Quarter of the Southwest
Quarter of Section 12, Township 10
North, Range 18 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
more particularly described as fol-
lows: Beginning at the Southeast
Corner of the East half of the
Southwest Quarter of the South-
west Quarter of Section 12 and as-
suming the South line of the East
half of the Southwest Quarter of the
Southwest Quarter of said Section
12 as bearing N 89º58' W and all
bearings contained herein are rela-
tive thereto; thence N 89º58' W and
on the South line of the East Half of
the Southwest Quarter of the
Southwest Quarter of said Section
12 a distance of 229.0 feet; thence
N 00º 04'25" W a distance of 33.0
feet; thence N 17º 49' 50" E a dis-
tance of 234.5 feet: thence N 01º
25'54" E a distance of 117.5 feet;
thence N 27º19'39" W a distance
of 89.5 feet; thence N 89º33'46" W
a distance of 83.1 feet; thence N
48º38'28" W a distance of 507.3
feet to a point on the West line of
the East half of the Southwest
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter
of said Section 12; thence N
00º04'31" W and on the West line
of the East half of the Southwest
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter
of said Section 12 a distance of
206.0 feet, said point being 330.87
feet southerly from the Northwest
Corner of the East Half of the
Southwest Quarter of the South-
west Quarter of said Section 12;
thence N89º19'37" W and parallel
with the North line of the East half
of the Southwest Quarter of the
Southwest Quarter of said Section
12 a distance of 658.29 feet to a
point on the East line of the East
Half of the Southwest Quarter of
the Southwest Quarter of said sec-
tion 12, said point also being a dis-
tance of 330.87 feet southerly from
the Northeast Corner of the East
half of the Southwest Quarter of the
Southwest Quarter of said section
12, thence S 00º04'25" E and on
the East line of the East half of the
Southwest Quarter of the South-
west Quarter of said Section 12 a
distance of 1002.99 feet to the
place of beginning. Comprised of
8.56 acres on assessment records.
8. 175th Road abuts this pro-
posed subdivision. It is a county
maintained open public road. The
width of this road, after dedication,
complies with the minimum width
standards required by the Buffalo
County Subdivision Resolution.
9. Title search paperwork has
been provided to the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office and that
office has cleared title as concerns
Buffalo County's interests based
upon the title search documents
delivered to that office by appli-
cant.
10. This proposed administrative
subdivision should be approved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the plat of
"LILLY ADMINISTRATIVE SUBDI-
VISION", an administrative subdivi-
sion being described as being part
of the South Half of the Southwest
Quarter (S1/2SW1/4) of Section
Twelve (12), Township Ten (10)
North, Range Eighteen (18) West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, duly made
out, acknowledged and certified, is
hereby approved, accepted, rati-
fied, and authorized to be filed and
recorded in the Office of the Regis-
ter of Deeds, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to recess the
regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:56 A.M. and
reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-
tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Assessor
Ethel Skinner, County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell and Deputy County
Attorney Hoffmeister were present.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Loeffelholz that Buffalo County
Board of Equalization Confess
Judgment in Tax Equalization &
Review Commission Case #
19R0023 in appeal concerning Tina
M. Godfrey, Appellant, and Buffalo
County, Appellee, for property
identified as tax parcel #
606534735 and that the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office be, and
hereby is, authorized to confess
judgment on behalf of this Board,
that for tax year 2019 this property
had an assessed valuation of
$340,000. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz, Hig-
gins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Reiter to approve Tax
List Corrections numbered 4690
through 4691 submitted by County
Assessor Skinner. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing for the motor vehicle
tax exemption application for Hope
Evangelical Free Church. Eric
Jones addressed the Board.
Chairman McMullen closed the
public hearing at 10:00 A.M.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Kouba to approve the Motor Ve-
hicle Tax Exemption as indicated
on the application by County
Treasurer Jean Sidwell for Hope
Evangelical Free Church on a 2008
Chevrolet Express and a 2012
Chevrolet Express. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Higgins, Kouba,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to approve the
motor vehicle tax renewal as indi-
cated on the application by County
Treasurer Jean Sidwell for Prairie
View Gardens on a 2014 Flat Bed
Trailer. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Kouba to approve the motor vehi-
cle tax renewal as indicated on the
application by County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell for the University of
Nebraska Foundation on a 2014
Chevy Impala. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Kouba, Higgins, Loef-
felholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Reiter to approve the
motor vehicle tax renewals as indi-
cated on the application by County
Treasurer Jean Sidwell for South
Central Behavioral Services, Inc. on
the following vehicles: 2005 Chevy
Express Van, 2006 Chevy Express
Van, (4) 2007 Toyota Camry's,
2009 Toyota Camry, (2) 2011 Toy-
ota RAV4's, 2015 Toyota RAV,
2016 RAV4 and a 2016 Honda Od-
yssey. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Morrow, and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Reiter and seconded
by Klein to approve the Valuation
Changes presented by County As-
sessor Ethel Skinner for the follow-
ing list of properties and assigned
parcel numbers. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Reiter, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to adjourn the
Board of Equalization and return to
the regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 10:10 A.M.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Clerk of the District Court Sharon
Mauler was present for discussion
regarding Court Services relocating
temporarily to the Extension build-
ing to be in compliance of the Co-
ronavirus guidelines for social dis-
tancing. Recommendations were
made to look for alternative solu-
tions.
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and no one ad-
dressed the Board.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 10:17 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 28,
2020.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
MEETING
OF JULY 14, 2020 AT 7:00 P.M.
PLEASANTON
COMMUNITY CENTER
Notice of the meeting was given
in advance by posting in three pub-
lic places, a designated method of
giving notice. Notice of the meet-
ing and a copy of their acknowl-
edgment of the receipt of the
agenda were communicated in ad-
vance and in the notice to the
Chairperson and Board of Trustees
of this meeting. A true, correct and
complete copy of said Ordinance
can be viewed at the Village Office
during regular business hours. All
proceedings were taken while the
convened meeting was open to the
public.
The following Trustees were
present at the meeting: Michael
Stubbs, Zack Rasmussen, Ted
Eichholz & Michael Tracy Absent:
Candi Lewis. Also present: Leora
Hofmann, Pat Epley
The meeting was called to order
by Stubbs at 7:00 p.m.
Stubbs announced to all present
that the Open Meeting Laws are
posted in the Community Center.
Eichholz moved and Tracy se-
conded the approval of the min-
utes, employee hours, treasurer's
report and the bank statement and
renewal of CD# 48210 on the con-
sent agenda. Yes: Eichholz, Tracy,
Rasmussen & Stubbs. Absent:
Lewis No: none MC
Claims to be paid: General Fund-
$6,129.43, Street Fund- $4,155.32
Water Fund- $6,431.27 Sewer
Fund- $1,974.14 Cemetery Fund
$314.96 Bond Fund $90.00 Gross
payroll $8,226.14 IRS taxes
$2,185.62 NE Dept of Rev-SWH
$993.68 NE Dept Rev-Sales Tax
$603.91 Dawson Public Power-
electricity $1,972.89 Black Hills En-
ergy-natural gas $63.15 Buffalo Co
Sheriff-contract $147.29 Central Ne
Bobcat-parts $561.54 DTCC-Se-
wer line Bond $90.00 Eakes-su-
pplies $99.98 Frontier-telephone
$114.25 & $63.41 Hand Machin-
ing-mail $10.45 Leora Hofmann-r-
eimb. $21.85 Jacobsen Orr-legal
$152.45 Jelinek Ace Hardware-su-
pplies $150.98 Kearney Hub-pu-
blish $59.29 Menards-supplies
$23.19 Municipal supply-maint.
$1,700.00 NE Public Health La-
b-water tests $333.00 Ne Rural
Water-dues $125.00 One Call-su-
pport $55.01 Pleasanton Irr-parts
$7.42 Pleasanton Post Office-pos-
tage $110.00 & $110.00 Quill-su-
pplies $443.38 Ravenna Sanita-
tion-Waste Haul $84.00 &
$2,089.00Trotter Service-fuel
$314.01Trotter Fert.-supplies
$183.94 Verizon-cell $97.33 Ama-
zon Prime-supplies $63.83 Intu-
it-payroll $6.39 Village-petty cash
$29.20 Amazon-supplies $63.83
Cemetery checking: Trotter's-fuel
$20.73 Jelinek Ace Hdwr-supplies
$31.99 Utility Deposits checking:
Seung Ho Park-refund $106.61
Kyle Giffin-refund $78.92 Vil-
lage-forfeits $43.39 & $71.08
Leora reported on delinquent util-
ities.
Rasmussen moved and Eichholz
seconded to set the public hearing
date for a possible change in the
floodplain ordinance to August 11,
2020, at 7:00 P.M. Yes: Rasmus-
sen, Eichholz, Tracy & Stubbs. Ab-
sent: Lewis No: none MC
Trustee Tracy introduced Ordi-
nance 2020-O-4, an ordinance of
the Village of Pleasanton, Ne-
braska, to establish and fix salaries
of the employees of the Village of
Pleasanton, Nebraska, from and af-
ter July 1, 2020 and continuing until
otherwise changed by ordinance;
to provide an effective date; and
repealing any ordinances or other
provisions in conflict herewith and
to provide for the publication or
posting and effective date of the
ordinance.
Eichholz moved and Tracy se-
conded that the statutory rule re-
quiring that the Ordinance be read
by title on three different days be
suspended. Yes: Eichholz, Tracy,
Rasmussen, Stubbs, Absent: Lewis
No: none MC
The Chairman declared the mo-
tion carried and said statutory rules
suspended.
Thereupon the Chairman de-
clared said Ordinance No.
2020-O-4 was read by title and it
was moved by Tracy and seconded
by Eichholz that Ordinance No.
2020-O-4 be passed and adopted.
The Chairman stated that the ques-
tion was: "Shall Ordinance No.
2020-O-4 be passed and
adopted?" The yes and no were
called upon the question as stated
and a vote was as follows: Yes:
Tracy, Eichholz, Rasmussen,
Stubbs, Absent: Lewis No: none.
MC
Thereupon the Chairman de-
clared said Ordinance No.
2020-O-4 duly passed and
adopted. A true, correct and com-
plete copy of said ordinance is
posted in three public places and
can be viewed at the Village Office
during business hours.
Pat gave the maintenance report.
Discussion was held on property
violations in the Village. Clerk is in-
structed to work with the attorney
to start the process to resolve the
matter.
With no other business to dis-
cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-
ing at 7:30 P.M.
Respectfully submitted,
Leora Hofmann
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
MASHEK ELECTRIC, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that
Mashek Electric, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 705 4th St.,
P.O. Box 298, Gibbon, NE 68840.
The name and address of the initial
registered agent is Jeffrey S.
Mashek, 705 4th St., P.O. Box 298,
Gibbon, NE 68840. Mashek Elec-
tric, LLC, commenced business on
July 8, 2020, and the general na-
ture of its business is to engage in
any lawful business not prohibited
by the Nebraska Uniform Limited
Liability Company Act.
Luke Simpson, Organizer
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Mostek Electric, Inc., whose reg-
istered agent is Matthew Mostek
and registered office is 4712 Coun-
try Club Lane, Kearney, Nebraska
68845, was formed on July 1, 2020
to engage in any lawful business.
The corporation has authorized
10,000 shares of capital stock. The
name and address of the incorpo-
rator is Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602
Pacific St., Ste. 200, Omaha, Ne-
braska 68114.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Name of LLC:
Moto Dynamics L.L.C
Address: 3706 Country Club Lane
Kearney, NE 68845
Designated office:
3706 Country Club Lane
Kearney, NE 68845
Registered Agent:
Patrick A. Davidson
Registered Agent address:
3706 Country Club Lane
Kearney, NE 68845
Nature of Business:
Motorcycle Service
Date of Commencement: 3/12/20
Members: Patrick A. Davidson
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
PJKAE, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company (the
“Company”), has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Company’s designated
office is 904 Avenue E Place, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, 68847. Luke T.
Deaver is the registered agent for
the Company at an address of P.O.
Box 466, 413 East Avenue, Hol-
drege, Nebraska 68949. The Com-
pany was organized for the pur-
pose of engaging in the transaction
of any lawful business and the per-
formance of any lawful activities
that a limited liability company may
engage in under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The Company
was organized and commenced on
July 9, 2020, and it shall have per-
petual existence unless dissolved
in accordance with its Certificate of
Organization, its Operating Agree-
ment or the Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act. The af-
fairs of the Company are to be
managed by its manger.
Luke T. Deaver, #23532
DEWALD DEAVER
L’HEUREUX, P.C. L.L.O.
413 East Avenue – P.O. Box 466
Holdrege, Nebraska 68949
Telephone - (308) 995-8848
Fax – (308) 995-6555
