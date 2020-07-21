 

NOTICE

Village of Pleasanton,

Nebraska

2020 Job Titles & Salaries

of Employees

 

Pursuant to Section 19-1102 of

the Statutes of the State of Ne-

braska, the following are the job ti-

tles and rates of pay for the Village

of Pleasanton:

City Clerk/Treasurer -

$17.47 Hourly

Street & Utility Maintenance -

$21.72 Hourly

Cemetery Sexton & Maintenance -

$16.89 Hourly

Leora Hofmann

Village Clerk

SECTION 001000

027-260-K800

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

Sealed proposals for furnishing

all plant, equipment, transportation,

tools, materials, labor and skills

necessary and incidental to per-

form all work described in the Pro-

posed Contract Documents enti-

tled:

NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT

OF TRANSPORTATION -

DISTRICT EIGHT

BURWELL MAINTENANCE

FACILITY

PROJECT NUMBER: AFE K-800

will be received at the Depart-

ment of Transportation Operations

Division, located at 5001 S. 14th

Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, until 3:00

PM, local time on Thursday, August

13, 2020 and will then be publicly

opened and read aloud.

The said Documents have been

prepared by Erickson Sullivan Ar-

chitects and may be obtained from

A & D Technical Supply for a re-

fundable deposit of $40.00, contact

402-474-5454 to obtain docu-

ments. Documents are also availa-

ble for viewing at the Lincoln Build-

ers Bureau, Omaha Builders Ex-

change, Kearney Builders Bureau,

Hastings Chamber of Commerce,

and Builders Plan Service in Grand

Island.

A non-mandatory Pre-Bid Meet-

ing has been scheduled for

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:30

AM local time (CDT) at the current

NDOT Burwell Maintenance Facil-

ity, 82403 Highway 11, Burwell, NE

68823.

Project Description: In general,

Work consists of constructing a

new maintenance facility of ap-

proximately 13,250 square feet,

containing NDOT office area and

crew room, restrooms, heated

equipment storage bays, cold stor-

age bay, wash bay, and parts/tool

storage at a new maintenance yard

located in Burwell, NE. Construc-

tion is to be primarily a pre-eng-

ineered metal building with con-

crete curb around the perimeter.

Non-load bearing metal stud fram-

ing is to be used for interior wall

framing. Additional building com-

ponents will include concrete foot-

ings, metal roof, sectional doors,

hollow metal and fiberglass doors

and frames, aluminum windows,

and mechanical, electrical, and

plumbing installation. Site work in-

cludes site grading, paving, park-

ing, sidewalks, fuel island, salt stor-

age structure slab, utilities, and pe-

rimeter fencing.

All bids shall be made on the

printed proposal forms attached to

and made a part of the Proposed

Contract Documents and submit-

ted in a sealed envelope marked

"AFE K-800 - Burwell Maintenance

Facility Bid". Bids which are mailed

shall be placed in a separate

sealed envelope, labeled as de-

scribed in this paragraph, inside the

mailing envelope

Bids mailed to this office shall be

addressed to:

Nebraska Dept. of Transportation

Operations Division-attn:

Liz Salisbury

PO Box 94759

Lincoln, NE 68509-4759

Bids delivered in person shall be

delivered to:

Nebraska Dept. of Transportation

Operations Division-attn:

Liz Salisbury

5001 South 14th Street

Lincoln, NE

Please note: This location is the

Operations Building located south

of the State Penitentiary.

NOTICE: Bids submitted by fac-

simile or electronic transmission

are NOT ACCEPTABLE.

Each Bidder must submit with

the bid a certified or cashiers'

check or a bid bond on AIA form

A310 in an amount equal to five

(5%) of the bid.

The character and amount of se-

curity must be submitted by the

Contractor for the performance of

the Contract is stated in the pro-

posed contract documents.

Bidders may not withdraw their

bids for a period of at least sixty

(60) days after the scheduled clos-

ing time for the receipt of the bids.

The State of Nebraska, Depart-

ment of Transportation reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and

re-advertise for Bids; reserves the

right to waive informalities and ir-

regularities and to make awards on

bids which furnish the materials

and construction that will in their

opinion serve the best interests of

the State.

END OF SECTION 001000

 

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, JULY 14, 2020

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 9:00

A.M. and 9:45 A.M. Chairman

McMullen called the meeting to or-

der and led those present in the

Pledge of Allegiance. The following

Board members responded to roll

call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,

Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,

Sherry Morrow, Dennis Reiter and

William McMullen. A copy of the

acknowledgment and receipt of no-

tice and agenda by the Board of

Commissioners is attached to

these minutes. Chairman

McMullen announced that in ac-

cordance with Section 84-1412 of

the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a

current copy of the Open Meetings

Act is available for review and is

posted at the back of the Board

Room. County Clerk Janice Giffin

took all proceedings hereinafter

shown. County Attorney Shawn

Eatherton and Deputy County At-

torney Andrew Hoffmeister were

present.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Reiter to approve the June 23,

2020 Board meeting minutes.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Reiter, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to ratify the following

July 2, 2020 payroll claims proc-

essed by the County Clerk. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Morrow,

Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Loeffelholz,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL $254,580.78;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE E

$982.51; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R $42,153.49; BUF-

FALO COUNTY TREASURER I

$114,099.00; FIRST CONCORD E $4,927.37; FIRST NATIONAL

BANK T $83,869.38; KEARNEY

UNITED WAY E $102.67; KATH-

LEEN A LAUGHLIN E $356.00;

MADISON NATIONAL I $585.91;

MADISON NATIONAL I $312.83;

MASSMUTUAL R $1,175.00; NA-

TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R

$305.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT E

$450.00; PRINCIPAL E $2,755.12;

STATE OF NE T $13,609.97; VI-

SION SERVICE PLAN E $805.25

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL $54,597.43;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE E

$907.19; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R $8,506.03; BUFFALO

COUNTY TREASURER I $2,918.50;

FIRST CONCORD E $677.42;

FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

$16,305.68; MADISON NATIONAL I

$163.65; MADISON NATIONAL I $120.51; NATIONWIDE RETIRE-

MENT R $272.50; NE CHILD SUP-

PORT E $342.00; NE DEPT OF

REVENUE E $570.23; PRINCIPAL

E $921.39; STATE OF NE T

$2,395.19; VISION SERVICE PLAN

E $229.09

WEED FUND

NET PAYROLL $4,720.00; RE-

TIREMENT AMERITAS R $744.03;

BUFFALO COUNTY TREASURER I

$248.00; FIRST CONCORD E

$33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

$1,516.39; MADISON NATIONAL

LIFE I $3.72; PRINCIPAL E $41.16;

STATE OF NE T $234.65

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Klein to approve the

early claim submitted by the

County Clerk as listed below.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

ROAD FUND

STATE OF NE-MOTOR FUELS

FUEL TAX $4,292.00

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to accept the Clerk of Dis-

trict Court June 2020 Report.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Reiter to accept the Buffalo

County Treasurer June 2020 Fund

Balance Report. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Morrow, Reiter, Hig-

gins, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Deputy County Attorney Hoff-

meister requested that the Board

retain a professional certified ap-

praiser for County owned property

to obtain the most probable market

value. Moved by Loeffelholz and

seconded by Higgins to authorize

the Chairman to sign an agreement

with Hendricksen Appraisal Com-

pany. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Sheriff Neil Miller was present to

discuss and report on the current

Countywide Public Safety Radio

System. The current infrastructure

is over 30 years old. Chairman

McMullen appointed Commission-

ers Morrow, Reiter and Kouba to

move forward with this discussion

and report back to this Board.

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

following correspondence. Ne-

braska Department of Transporta-

tion (NDOT) sent the State wide

Annual financial & budgeting publi-

cation - Fiscal Year 2021 Projected

Highway User Revenue Distribution

and Nebraska Department of Envi-

ronment & Energy National Pollu-

tant Discharge Elimination System

(NPDES) sent notification of a Gen-

eral permit for Concentrated Animal

Feeding Operations - Sweetwater

Cattle Co., LLC. Chairman

McMullen called on each Board

member present for committee re-

ports and recommendations.

ZONING

 

Zoning Administrator Dennise

Daniels was present for the follow-

ing Zoning agenda items and Dep-

uty County Attorney Kari Fisk was

present for the first Zoning agenda

item.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 9:15 A.M. for a

Zoning Map Amendment filed by

Chad Dixon, registered land sur-

veyor, on behalf of Cynthia

Pawloski for property described as

Part of the East Half of the South-

west Quarter, Section 12, Town-

ship 11 North, Range 16 West of

the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska. This map

amendment request is to rezone

approximately 10.62 Acres from

AG - Agriculture to AGR - Agricul-

tural Residential. Chad Dixon was

present to answer any questions

and Marilyn and Roland Whitney

addressed the Board. Deputy

County Attorney Kari Fisk reviewed

the Zoning Regulations in regards

to this application. Chairman

McMullen closed the public hearing

at 9:30 A.M. After discussion, it

was moved by Higgins and se-

conded by Klein to table the deci-

sion until the next Board meeting

on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing for an Administrative

Subdivision filed by Mitch Humph-

rey, licensed land surveyor, on be-

half of Roger D. and Linda L. Den-

nis for property located in Part of

the Southeast Quarter of the North-

east Quarter of Section 5, Town-

ship 8 North, Range 18 West of the

Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, to be known as

Lots 1 and 2, Dennis Administrative

Subdivision, an Administrative

Subdivision. Deputy County Attor-

ney Andy Hoffmeister and Mitch

Humphrey were present to review

the application and answer ques-

tions. No one else addressed the

Board and Chairman McMullen

closed the hearing at 9:35 A.M.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to approve the

Administrative Subdivision with the

following Resolution 2020-27.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-27

 

WHEREAS, Mitchell Humphrey,

licensed land surveyor, on behalf

Roger D. Dennis & Linda S. Dennis,

hereinafter referred to as

"applicant" have filed for an Admin-

istrative Subdivision to be known

as "Dennis Administrative Subdivi-

sion," with the Buffalo County Clerk

and/or Zoning Administrator, and

WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-

trator forwarded this application to

this Board, and

WHEREAS, on July 14, 2020, this

Board conducted a public hearing

now and finds:

1. The proposed "Dennis Admin-

istrative Subdivision" is in the Com-

mercial (C) Zoning District for Buf-

falo County, Nebraska and the size

of the parcels of real estate owned

by the subdividing entity, after sub-

dividing, complies with the mini-

mum lot size of this zoning district.

2. The proposed plat for this sub-

division fulfills Buffalo County's

Subdivision Resolution require-

ments for administrative subdivi-

sions specifically allowed under

Section 3.02 together with other

provisions applicable thereto,

which include, but are not neces-

sarily limited to the following find-

ings:

A. There is no remnant parcel.

3. Buffalo Creek Road is a county

maintained open public road that

abuts the proposed subdivision to

the South. The width of this road,

after dedication, complies with the

minimum width standards required

by the Buffalo County Subdivision

Resolution.

4. Title search paperwork has

been provided to the Buffalo

County Attorney's Office and that

office has cleared title as concerns

Buffalo County's interests based

upon the title search documents

delivered to that office by appli-

cant.

5. This proposed administrative

subdivision should be approved.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the plat of

"Dennis Administrative Subdivi-

sion", an administrative subdivision

being part of the Southeast Quarter

of the Northeast Quarter of Section

Five (5), Township Eight (8) North,

Range Eighteen (18) West of the

6th Principal Meridian, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, duly made out,

acknowledged and certified, is

hereby approved, accepted, rati-

fied, and authorized to be filed and

recorded in the Office of the Regis-

ter of Deeds, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing for an Administrative

Subdivision filed by Mitch Humph-

rey, licensed land surveyor, on be-

half of Carol S. Lilly for property lo-

cated in Part of the South Half of

the Southwest Quarter of Section

12, Township 10 North, Range 18

West of the Sixth Principal Merid-

ian, Buffalo County, Nebraska, to

be known as Lot 1, Lilly Adminis-

trative Subdivision, an Administra-

tive Subdivision. Mitch Humphrey

was present to answer any ques-

tions and Ryan Mollard addressed

the Board. Chairman McMullen

closed the hearing at 9:54 A.M.

Moved by Kouba and seconded by

Higgins to approve the Administra-

tive Subdivision with the following

Resolution 2020-28. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Loeffelholz, Morrow and

McMullen. Abstain: Reiter. Mo-

tion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-28

 

WHEREAS, Mitchell Humphrey,

licensed surveyor, on behalf of

Carol S. Lilly, a single person, here-

inafter referred to as "applicant"

have filed for an Administrative

Subdivision to be known as "LILLY

ADMINISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION"

with the Buffalo County Clerk an-

d/or Zoning Administrator, and

WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-

trator forwarded this application to

this Board, and

WHEREAS, on July 14, 2020, this

Board conducted a public hearing

and now finds:

6. The proposed "LILLY ADMIN-

ISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION" is in the

Agricultural (AG) Zoning District for

Buffalo County, Nebraska and the

size of the parcels of real estate

owned by the subdividing entity af-

ter subdividing complies with the

minimum lot size of this zoning dis-

trict. In relevant part, in the AG

District, Buffalo County's Zoning

Resolution requires that any resi-

dential lot size be no less than

three acres in area.

7. The proposed plat for this sub-

division fulfills Buffalo County's

Subdivision Resolution require-

ments for administrative subdivi-

sions specifically allowed under

Section 3.02 together with other

provisions applicable thereto,

which include, but are not neces-

sarily limited to the following find-

ings:

A. A parcel is defined of various

lots of land, connected together,

under the same ownership.

B. The parcel from which LILLY

ADMINISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION is

derived from will have a remnant

area of greater than 10-acres and

will abut a road after this subdivi-

sion is approved. This is based

upon the finding that Applicant

owns approximately 45-acres com-

prised of the following described

four (4) parcels that abut each

other, all of which are situated in

the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4) of

Section Twelve (12), Township Ten

(10) North, Range Eighteen (18)

West of the 6th, P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, and are in iden-

tical ownership:

TRACT #1: The West Half of the

Southeast Quarter of the South-

west Quarter (W1/2SE1/4SW1/4) of

Section Twelve (12), Township Ten

(10) North, Range Eighteen (18)

West of the 6th, P.M. Buffalo

County, Nebraska, comprised of

18.99 acre on this county's assess-

ment records.

TRACT #2: A tract of land being

part of the East Half of the South-

west Quarter of the Southwest

Quarter (E½SW¼SW¼) of Section

Twelve (12), Township Ten (10)

North, Range Eighteen (18) West of

the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, more par-

ticularly described as follows: Re-

ferring to the Southeast Corner of

the East Half of the Southwest

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter

of Section 12 and assuming the

South line of the East Half of the

Southwest Quarter of the South-

west Quarter as bearing N89°58'W

and all bearings contained herein

are relative thereto; thence

N00°04'25"W and on the East line

of the East Half of the Southwest

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter

of said Section 12 a distance of

1002.99 feet to the ACTUAL

PLACE OF BEGINNING; thence

continuing on the aforedescribed

course N00°04'25"W and on the

aforesaid East line a distance of

330.87 feet to the Northeast Corner

of the East Half of the Southwest

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter

of said Section 12; thence

S89°19'37"W and on the North line

of the East Half of the Southwest

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter

of said Section 12 a distance of

658.34 feet to the Northwest Cor-

ner of the East Half of the South-

west Quarter of the Southwest

Quarter of said Section 12; thence

S00°04'31"E and on the West line

of the East Half of the Southwest

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter

of said Section 12 a distance of

330.87 feet; thence N89°19'37"E

parallel with the North line of the

East Half of the Southwest Quarter

of the Southwest Quarter of said

Section 12 a distance of 658.29

feet to the place of beginning. Con-

taining 5.00 acres, more or less.

TOGETHER WITH a 30.0 foot wide

strip of land to be used for in-

gress-egress purposes with the

centerline of said 30.0 foot wide

strip of land being more particularly

described as follows: Referring to

the Southeast Corner of the West

Half of the Southeast Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 12

and assuming the South line of the

West Half of the Southeast Quarter

of the Southwest Quarter of Sec-

tion 12 as bearing N89°58'W and

all bearings contained herein are

relative thereto; thence N89°58'W

on the South line of the West Half

of the Southeast Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of said Section

12 a distance of 20.1 feet to the

ACTUAL PLACE OF BEGINNING;

thence N00°04'19"W a distance of

56.45 feet; thence N14°13'52"W a

distance of 467.8 feet; thence

N26°35'22"W a distance of 258.45

feet; thence N33°26'44"W a dis-

tance of 145.8 feet; thence

N63°35'08"W a distance of 349.95

feet; thence S89°55'35"W a dis-

tance of 15.0 feet to the point of

termination, said point of termina-

tion being on the East line of the

aforedescribed 5.00 acre tract of

land, said point also being

N00°04'25"W a distance of 15.0

feet from the Southeast Corner

thereof., comprised of 5.00 acres

on assessment records.

TRACT #3: A tract of land being

part of the South Half of the North-

west Quarter of the Southwest

Quarter (S½NW¼SW¼) and part of

the West Half of the Southwest

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter

(W½SW¼SW¼) of Section Twelve

(12), Township Ten (10) North,

Range Eighteen (18) West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, more particularly described

as follows: Referring to the South-

east Corner of the West Half of the

Southwest Quarter of the South-

west Quarter of Section 12 and as-

suming the South line of the South-

west Quarter of the Southwest

Quarter as bearing N89°58'W and

all bearings contained herein are

relative thereto; thence

N00°04'31"W and on the East line

of the West Half of the Southwest

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter

of said Section 12 a distance of

788.89 feet to the ACTUAL PLACE

OF BEGINNING; thence continuing

on the aforedescribed course

N00°04'31"W and on the aforesaid

East line a distance of 536.78 feet

to the Northeast Corner of the West

Half of the Southwest Quarter of

the Southwest Quarter of said Sec-

tion 12; thence S89°17'22"E and

on the South line of the South Half

of the Northwest Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of said Section

12 a distance of 474.70 feet to a

point being 183.48 feet westerly

from the Southeast Corner of the

Northwest Quarter of the South-

west Quarter of said Section 12;

thence N00°04'37"W parallel with

the East line of the Southwest

Quarter of said Section 12 a dis-

tance of 586.00 feet; thence

S89°17'22"W parallel with the

South line of the Northwest Quarter

of the Northwest Quarter of said

Section 12 a distance of 624.70

feet; thence S00°04'31"E parallel

with the East line of the West Half

of the Southwest Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of said Section

12 a distance of 985.03 feet;

thence S47°46'56"E a distance of

202.24 feet to the place of beginn-

ing, comprised of 10.01 acres on

assessment records.

TRACT #4: A tract of land being

part of the East half of the South-

west Quarter of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 12, Township 10

North, Range 18 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

more particularly described as fol-

lows: Beginning at the Southeast

Corner of the East half of the

Southwest Quarter of the South-

west Quarter of Section 12 and as-

suming the South line of the East

half of the Southwest Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of said Section

12 as bearing N 89º58' W and all

bearings contained herein are rela-

tive thereto; thence N 89º58' W and

on the South line of the East Half of

the Southwest Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of said Section

12 a distance of 229.0 feet; thence

N 00º 04'25" W a distance of 33.0

feet; thence N 17º 49' 50" E a dis-

tance of 234.5 feet: thence N 01º

25'54" E a distance of 117.5 feet;

thence N 27º19'39" W a distance

of 89.5 feet; thence N 89º33'46" W

a distance of 83.1 feet; thence N

48º38'28" W a distance of 507.3

feet to a point on the West line of

the East half of the Southwest

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter

of said Section 12; thence N

00º04'31" W and on the West line

of the East half of the Southwest

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter

of said Section 12 a distance of

206.0 feet, said point being 330.87

feet southerly from the Northwest

Corner of the East Half of the

Southwest Quarter of the South-

west Quarter of said Section 12;

thence N89º19'37" W and parallel

with the North line of the East half

of the Southwest Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of said Section

12 a distance of 658.29 feet to a

point on the East line of the East

Half of the Southwest Quarter of

the Southwest Quarter of said sec-

tion 12, said point also being a dis-

tance of 330.87 feet southerly from

the Northeast Corner of the East

half of the Southwest Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of said section

12, thence S 00º04'25" E and on

the East line of the East half of the

Southwest Quarter of the South-

west Quarter of said Section 12 a

distance of 1002.99 feet to the

place of beginning. Comprised of

8.56 acres on assessment records.

8. 175th Road abuts this pro-

posed subdivision. It is a county

maintained open public road. The

width of this road, after dedication,

complies with the minimum width

standards required by the Buffalo

County Subdivision Resolution.

9. Title search paperwork has

been provided to the Buffalo

County Attorney's Office and that

office has cleared title as concerns

Buffalo County's interests based

upon the title search documents

delivered to that office by appli-

cant.

10. This proposed administrative

subdivision should be approved.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the plat of

"LILLY ADMINISTRATIVE SUBDI-

VISION", an administrative subdivi-

sion being described as being part

of the South Half of the Southwest

Quarter (S1/2SW1/4) of Section

Twelve (12), Township Ten (10)

North, Range Eighteen (18) West

of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, duly made

out, acknowledged and certified, is

hereby approved, accepted, rati-

fied, and authorized to be filed and

recorded in the Office of the Regis-

ter of Deeds, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to recess the

regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:56 A.M. and

reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-

tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Assessor

Ethel Skinner, County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell and Deputy County

Attorney Hoffmeister were present.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Loeffelholz that Buffalo County

Board of Equalization Confess

Judgment in Tax Equalization &

Review Commission Case #

19R0023 in appeal concerning Tina

M. Godfrey, Appellant, and Buffalo

County, Appellee, for property

identified as tax parcel #

606534735 and that the Buffalo

County Attorney's Office be, and

hereby is, authorized to confess

judgment on behalf of this Board,

that for tax year 2019 this property

had an assessed valuation of

$340,000. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz, Hig-

gins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Reiter to approve Tax

List Corrections numbered 4690

through 4691 submitted by County

Assessor Skinner. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing for the motor vehicle

tax exemption application for Hope

Evangelical Free Church. Eric

Jones addressed the Board.

Chairman McMullen closed the

public hearing at 10:00 A.M.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Kouba to approve the Motor Ve-

hicle Tax Exemption as indicated

on the application by County

Treasurer Jean Sidwell for Hope

Evangelical Free Church on a 2008

Chevrolet Express and a 2012

Chevrolet Express. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Higgins, Kouba,

Klein, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to approve the

motor vehicle tax renewal as indi-

cated on the application by County

Treasurer Jean Sidwell for Prairie

View Gardens on a 2014 Flat Bed

Trailer. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Kouba to approve the motor vehi-

cle tax renewal as indicated on the

application by County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell for the University of

Nebraska Foundation on a 2014

Chevy Impala. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Kouba, Higgins, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Reiter to approve the

motor vehicle tax renewals as indi-

cated on the application by County

Treasurer Jean Sidwell for South

Central Behavioral Services, Inc. on

the following vehicles: 2005 Chevy

Express Van, 2006 Chevy Express

Van, (4) 2007 Toyota Camry's,

2009 Toyota Camry, (2) 2011 Toy-

ota RAV4's, 2015 Toyota RAV,

2016 RAV4 and a 2016 Honda Od-

yssey. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Morrow, and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Reiter and seconded

by Klein to approve the Valuation

Changes presented by County As-

sessor Ethel Skinner for the follow-

ing list of properties and assigned

parcel numbers. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Reiter, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

OURADA, JOHN C & AMY A

500209001; OURADA, J.C. & AMY

A 500269000; SMALLEY, TYLER J

& TRACY N 240173382

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to approve the Assessor

Valuation Changes, received from

the Department of Revenue, per

the following list of properties and

assigned parcel numbers as pres-

ented: Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

STUBER NEBRASKA, L.L.C.

020133000; STUBER NEBRASKA,

L.L.C. 020134000; STUBER NE-

BRASKA, L.L.C. 020136000;

STUBER NEBRASKA, L.L.C.

020137000; LDRJ LAND, LLP

020139000; SODTOWN LAND &

CATTLE, INC 020142000;

RATHMAN, EDWARD J JR & CAR-

OLE 020145000; RATHMAN, ED-

WARD J JR & CAROLE L

020169000; OSTERMEYER, MAR-

GARET A. & WAYNE H.

020176000; CHRAMOSTA, JOHN

C & JULIE M 060026000;

CHRAMOSTA, JOHN C & JULIE M

060029200; CHRAMOSTA, JOHN

C 060036000; WETZEL, BERNARD

E ET AL 060226000; KNERL, NEVA

M TRUSTEE 060276000; BIRD-

LAND FARM LLC 060278000;

KIRSCHNER FAMILY FARMS,

L.L.C. 060281000; HERVERT, DA-

VID D. & CARRIE L. 060283000;

CHOP, FRED I. & SHARON K.

060285000; CHOP, FRED I. &

SHARON K. 060287000; DAVIS,

LAVAUGHN F 080005000; BEH-

RENDT FARMS, INC 080008000;

BEHRENDT FARMS, INC

080013000; WILKE, LINDA L &

WILKE, LOREN A 080028000; CE-

DAR CREEK AG, INC 080040000;

RUSSELL, RONALD A & JOELLEN

080044000; RUSSELL, RONALD A

& JOELLEN 080046000;

ZEILINGER, HOWARD L & BETTY

L CO-TRS 080048000; FORT

KEARNEY GRAIN CO., INC

080055000; SWELEY, ROGER C &

DEBRA S 080056000;

SUPANCHICK, ROBERT C & WF

080057000; FORT KEARNEY

GRAIN COMPANY, INC

080059000; ACREE, CHERYL L

080065000; FLATWATER FARMS,

LLP 080079000; FORT KEARNEY

GRAIN CO., INC 080084000; FORT

KEARNEY GRAIN CO., INC

080085000; KEILIG, MICHAEL W.

& ROBIN J. 080086000; KEILIG

FAMILY, LLC 080087000; FORT

KEARNEY GRAIN COMPANY, INC

080088000; CHATTERSON FARM,

LLC 080089000; KEILIG FAMILY,

LLC 080094000; KEILIG, WANDA

L., TRUSTEE 080095000;

SUPANCHICK, STEVEN A & MOL-

LIE M 080218000; SWELEY,

ROGER C & WF 100008000; D.

KLEIN FARMS, INC 100042000;

NICKMAN LAND COMPANY,

L.L.C. 100082000; D. KLEIN

FARMS INC. 100116000;

NICKMAN LAND COMPANY,

L.L.C. 100120000; NICKMAN

FARMS, LLP 100121000; BAUER,

LINDA A TRUSTEE 100130000;

REESE, RONNIE R & KIMBERLY D

100131000; HEHNER FARMS,

L.L.C. 100133000; HEHNER

FARMS, L.L.C. 100135000; FORT

KEARNEY GRAIN COMPANY, INC. 100138000; KLEIN, DON D &

CORTNEY 100141000; SMITH,

SHARON I 100142000; STUBBS,

KEITH L & SARAH L CO-TR

100144000; DON RIPP CON-

STRUCTION INC 100144500;

EICKHOFF, DEBRA S 100145000;

NICKMAN, DORIS L TRUSTEE

ETAL 100171000; ECKHOUT,

JEANETTE D TRUSTEE

100172000; ECKHOUT, JEROME B

TRUSTEE 100174000; O'NELE,

LAWRENCE H & LOIS J

100175000; OLSON, BRIAN D &

BARBARA J TRUSTEES

100178000; AXMANN, DIANE J

100182100; LINDEN, STEVE E

100187000; DOWNEY, BARBARA

J. 100193000; KIRSCHNER, DAVID

C & JUDITH I 100194000; O'NELE,

LAWRENCE H & LOIS J

100200000; KIRSCHNER FARMS

INC 100201000; ZIMMER, LARRY

D 100202000; VEST, SHELLI D ET

AL 140001000; LINDEN, TERRY J

140010000; BAUER, RANDY &

KARLA 140012000; BAUER,

RANDY & KARLA 140012050;

TRAMPE, ROWLAND 140031000;

POORE, CHARLES W JR

140033000; TRAMPE, ROWLAND

140033101; BAUER, GENE L &

SHARON J 140034000;

RIESSLAND, RICHARD L

140038000; FORT KEARNEY

GRAIN CO 140039000; ROYLE,

RONALD G & LINDA J 140053100;

ROYLE, RONALD G & LINDA J

140053105; HIGGINBOTHAM, JU-

LIE L & JOHN D CO-TRS

140053150; KRATZER, TAMMY

140054000; IRVINE, ROBERT E &

PAMELA 140065000; TRAMPE,

DELMAN R & MARLENE TRS

140068300; NUTTELMAN, CLARK

A 140144000; HARNAGEL, JAY

DEE 160120580; WOLFE, LLOYD

W & LOYE M TRUSTEES

160120640; MOOMEY, KATHRYN,

TRUSTEE OF 160136000; ROG-

ERS GRAIN & LIVESTOCK INC

160137000; LAKETA INC.

160138000; CENTRAL PLAINS

DAIRY, LLC 160140000; BENTLEY,

RANDY R & SANDI J 160141087;

STEVENS, GLEN C II & JOANNE K 160141090; Y BAR S, INC

160142090; JESTER INVEST-

MENTS LLP 160143020; EIHUSEN,

ROBERT G 160143030; KAPPEL,

CAROLYN L. 200007000; JOHN,

DANIEL L & PAMELA J 200007100;

ROGERS GRAIN & LIVESTOCK

INC 200008000; BENTLEY, ALTA

200009000; KAPPELSON INC

200010000; KAPPELSON INC

200013000; KAPPEL, RICHARD ET

AL 200015000; KAPPEL, RICHARD

ET AL 200018000; ABELS, DENNIS

P & CATHLEEN M~CO-TR

200047000; JOHN, RANDALL L &

PENELOPE L 200076000; JOHN,

MELVIN L TRUSTEE 200120000;

KLINGELHOEFER, DAVID J & VIR-

GINIA M 200159000; TRAMPE,

DONALD A TRUSTEE 200166000;

DUNDEE BANK 200167000; LOUIS

& BETTY ZWIENER FAMILY

FARM, LLC 220000010; ARP,

CARLEEN 220002000; TRAMPE,

DELMAN R & MARLENE TRS

220010000; GLATTER BROTHERS,

LLP 220014000; HADWIGER,

RONOLD H & 220017000;

GLATTER BROTHERS, LLP

220018000; BERGT, JEANNETTE

E, TRUSTEE 220021000;

OERTWIG, MERNA M TRUSTEE

220022000; BAUER, DONALD F &

ARDIS E CO-TR 220030100;

BAUER, DONALD F & ARDIS E

CO-TR 220032000; BOSSHAMER,

EMMIT & ANN L TRUSTEES

220040000; BERGT, EUGENE &

EVONNE TRS 220046000; BLAN-

TON FARMS LTD 220047000; O &

O FARMS INC 220047050; BERGT,

LISA R 220047150; TRAMPE,

KENT D & DONNA R 220047225;

TRAMPE, DELOSS C ET AL

220047300; TRAMPE, DELOSS C

ET AL 220047450; O & O FARMS

INC 220048035; JONES, JAMES M

& BAMBI L 220048045; LEEDS,

DON 220052200; BERGT, CORY A

& LYNNE' 220052210; LEEDS,

CHARLOTTE KAY TRUSTEE

220052600; JONES, JAMES M &

BAMBI L 220052725; JAMESON

DRILLING INC 220052775;

TAUBENHEIM, MICHAEL D &

RENEE L, COTRS, 220152300;

TAUBENHEIM, JEANNETTE &

DALE, TRS, & 220152505; DIB-

BERN, WILLIAM J & KAREN S TR

220152700; TAUBENHEIM, DALE

&JEANNETTE TRUSTEES

220153000; KREUTZER, EVELYN E

TRUSTEE 220153350; PRATT,

CHARLENE L ETAL 220153500;

TAUBENHEIM, DALE &JEA-

NNETTE TRUSTEES 220154000;

HADWIGER, RONOLD H TRUSTEE

220154200; HOOS, DOUGLAS J &

CAROL J, 220154600;

TAUBENHEIM, DALE &JEA-

NNETTE TRUSTEES 220156000;

PAITZ, ELIZABETH A & PAITZ,

GREGORY J TR 240001000;

CLAYTON THOMAS FARMS,

L.L.C. 240003000; ZWIENER,

CORLENE J ETAL TRUSTEES

240036000; ZWIENER, CORLENE

J, TRUSTEE ET AL 240039000;

ZWIENER, CORLENE J, TRUSTEE

240042000; NICKMAN, LAW-

RENCE L & SHEILA R TRS

240044000; NICKMAN, LAVAGHN

E., TRUSTEE 240045000; DEETS,

THAD D 240047000; PHILLIPS,

ERROL D & CORENE D TRS

240060000; PHILLIPS, ERROL D &

CORENE D TRS 240061000; JLM

FARMS, L.L.C. 240080000;

ROHRICH, BRENDA R &

240084000; ERICKSON, NORMAN

D & CYNTHIA D 240086000;

ZWIENER, WAYNE L & SHIRLEY M

240087000; ZWIENER, GABRIEL J.

& LAUREL J., 240087100;

ZWIENER, WAYNE L & SHIRLEY M

240087200; WEMPEN, MARK &

KRISTIN 240090000; ERICKSON,

NORMAN D & CYNTHIA D

240093000; ERICKSON, NORMAN

D & CYNTHIA D 240095000; LAM-

MERS, LUETTA R, TR 240098000;

JOLYN FARMS INC 240118000;

JOHNSON, CHARLES A ET AL

240119000; JOLYN FARMS INC

240120000; TRAMPE, KENT

240131000; SCHMITZ, JANET M

240152000; SUPER M FARMS

L.L.C. 240164000; STANDAGE,

PATRICIA J TRUSTEE 260001000;

DOBISH, ALBERT D 260003000;

BATEMAN FARMS LLC

260005000; ZELLER, GLORIA J &

DAVID E TRUSTEES 260007000;

ZELLER, GLORIA J & DAVID E,

TRUSTEES 260008000; DE LAET,

WILLIAM C & FRANCES TRUS-

TEES 260012000; SCHULLER,

STEVEN F 260016000; BOCK,

LARRY D & CYNTHIA C,

COTRUSTEES & 260019000; PHIL-

LIPS, LEE NELL TRUSTEE ETAL

260024150; SCHMIDT, DONALD L

260028000; DIXON, RUSSELL H &

JUDY C 260029000; BOCK,

RONALD L & CAROLYN C.

260030000; BATEMAN FARMS

LLC 260033000; K-2 FARMS

PARTNERSHIP 260036000; K-2

FARMS PARTNERSHIP

260037000; WHITCOMB, RICH-

ARD L. TRUSTEE 260039000; DO-

MANDLE, JOSEPH 260052000; FT

KY GRAIN CO INC 260053000; JK

LAND, LLC 260054000; CHERYL J

ESCRITT, INC 260071000; TIMO-

THY A BOCKERMAN, INC

260072000; BOCKERMAN, TIMO-

THY A & HELEN M 260072010;

GEISLER, DONALD E & BEVERLEY

A 260073000; GEISLER, DONALD

E & BEVERLEY A 260075000;

BUSCH, RITA P TRUSTEE OF THE

260105000; FT KY GRAIN CO INC 260115000; POHLMANN, DALE E,

TR, 260117000; W & C FARMS,

L.L.C. 260121000; BURTON,

MARY LOU 260126000; JOLYN

FARMS INC 260129000; JOLYN

FARMS INC 260132000; DORO-

THY FARMS INC 260133000;

HECKER, STANLEY 260137000;

BUSCH, RITA P TRUSTEE OF THE

260138000; KIRSCHNER FARMS

INC 260139000; LOCKHORN,

SHIRLEY I., TRUSTEE OF THE

260141000; LOCKHORN, LEON-

ARD ESTATE 260143100; LOCK-

HORN, SHIRLEY 260144100;

BEDKE, KEITH F 260145000;

GEISLER, DONALD E & BEVERLEY

A 260146000; SCHULTE FARMS

INC. 260148000; GEISLER, DON-

ALD E & BEVERLEY A 260149000;

SCHULTE FARMS INC.

260151000; GEISLER, DOUGLAS L

& CORTNEY A 260162000; SUPER

M FARMS L.L.C. 260164000;

BEDKE, KEITH F 260166000;

LICHTY, ROBERT L 260169100;

LICHTY, ROBERT L 260169200;

VIE CO 260169300; CHOP, FRED I.

& SHARON K. 280004000;

SCHROEDER, KEVIN & BRENDA

280005000; ANTELOPE VALLEY

FARMS, LLP 280007000;

MUHLBACH, MARIE 280009000;

MUSIL, REX A & SUSAN R

280020000; STENGEL, GWENETH

G 280023000; MUSIL FARMS LLP

280024000; HERVERT, NANCY A

TRUSTEE 280025000; HERVERT,

RONALD J & 280031000; HER-

VERT, LEANN M. & LON S. TRUS-

TEE 280033000; SILVER K LAND,

LLC 280040000; KRIHA, JOHN L

280043000; KRIHA, JAMES R &

JOYCE R 280048000; HERVERT,

LEANN M TRUSTEE ETAL

280053000; HERVERT, LEANN M

TRUSTEE 280056000;

SCHROEDER, KEVIN J & KIRK D

280057000; BEHRENDT, BECKY L

& WILLIAM C TRUSTEES

280085000; SCHULLER, ALANA

MARIE 280112000; BARTUNEK,

NORMAN W & LINDA K

280115000; SILVER K LAND, LLC

280117000; BEHRENDT, BRIAN &

DENISE 280118025; KEASCHALL,

DELORES A TRUSTEE 280123000;

BOCK, NICOLE C. & TUREK,

KEVIN M., CO-TR 280130000;

BEHRENDT, WILLIAM C., TRUS-

TEE 280132000; DOBISH, MI-

CHAEL S 280138000; CEDAR

CREEK AG, INC 280141500;

CHRAMOSTA, KAREN J, TR

280142000; BOCK, LARRY D. &

CYNTHIA C., COTRUSTEES

280143000; STITTLE, EVELYN K

TRUSTEE 280144000; STITTLE,

EVELYN K TRUSTEE 280145000;

SCHMIDT, DONALD L 280157000;

ADAM FAMILY ACRES, LLC

280162000; BLASCHKO, VIRGINIA

P TRUSTEE 280170000; KOL-

BE-HUNTER, SHANNAN

280172000; CLYMER, MARK A. &

SANDRA A., TRUSTEES

280178000; CLYMER, MARK A. &

SANDRA A., TRUSTEES

280180000; CLYMER, MARK A. &

SANDRA A., TRUSTEES

280181000; ADAM, WILLIAM J &

CHRISTINE M 280189000;

SCHULLER, RANDALL H & NOR-

MAN 280193102; SCHULLER,

STEVEN S 280196000; BEDKE, MI-

CHAEL & KAREN TRUSTEES

280199000; BEDKE, ERIC R

280200000; STITTLE, DONALD J &

ANTIONETTE R 280202000;

STITTLE, DONALD J & ANTI-

ONETTE R 280204000; STITTLE,

ANTIONETTE R & DONALD J

280204100; STITTLE, ANTI-

ONETTE R & DONALD J

280205000; SVANDA, VERNETTA

L 280208000; BLASCHKO, DON-

ALD A & 280209000;

CHRAMOSTA, EUGENE C & JAN-

ICE TR 280220000; MANNING,

MYRON & KATHRYN 300000010;

MUHLBACH, MARIE 300061000;

OSTERMEYER, WAYNE ETAL

300103000; OSTERMEYER,

WAYNE ETAL 300104000;

URWILLER, LARRY W. & LISA A.

300132000; URWILLER, GARY M

& CARMEN L 300132010;

HONGSERMEIER, LEROY E &

JOYCE A 300132030; QUARING,

DARRELL R & JOYCE M TRS

300132050; QUARING, FRANCES

J & 300132055; MOSS, SHAR-

OLYN LEA 300132070; QUARING,

FRANCES J & 300132090;

PLAUTZ, MICHAEL H & SUSAN J

300132110; HONGSERMEIER, LE-

ROY E & JOYCE A 300132130;

POEHLER, MARSHALL & LIND-

SAY 300132150; BASNETT, DEN-

NIS L & DIANE D TRUSTEES

300132210; PIONEER FARMS INC

300132370; BASNETT, DENNIS L

& DIANE D TRUSTEES 300132390;

URWILLER, GARY M & CARMEN L

300132450; URWILLER, RICHARD

D TRUSTEE 300132510; HEUSEL,

LORA BETHENE 300132710;

MANNING, MELVIN & ELIZABETH

300134200; POPE, RICKY J & WF

300137200; MUHLBACH, RICH-

ARD A 300137400; QUARING,

DARRELL R & JOYCE M TRS

300138000; ARNOLD, WAYNE D &

ARDYCE L TR 300143500; D & L

RILEY FARMS, LTD 300145000;

POPE, JEFFREY A & JEANNE M

300146000; ARNOLD, WAYNE D &

ARDYCE L TR 300148000; PRO-

CHASKA, RONNIE L & MARILYN A

300154000; WALCOTT, MICHAEL

L 300159000; HALLER, DONALD F

300160000; STRASBURGER, KILA

R & BRYAN D TR 300161000; RI-

LEY, JAMES D & SHARON J

TRUSTEES 300170000; MANNING,

RANDELL H 300187000; KANODE,

LOREEN TRUSTEE 300191000;

SAVAGE, RALPH E & JUDITH

300200000; OSTERMEYER, MAR-

GARET A & WAYNE CO-TR

300200900; CALNEB, INC.

300222000; D & L RILEY FARMS,

LTD 320061000; FAIRBANKS,

JAMES A & MARSHA A TRUS-

TEES 320170000; SKALA, JAMES

L & WILMA J TRUSTEES

320171000; BELL, MICHAEL K &

CAROLYN B 320173000; SKALA,

JAMES L & WILMA J TRUSTEES

340012000; SKALA, JAMES L &

WILMA J TRUSTEES 340022050;

PUTTERGILL, LARRY L & MARI-

LYN K 340051000; PESEK, JEAN-

INE V 340088000; PESEK, JEAN-

INE V 340093000; EAVES, B. AL-

LYN & DELORES A. 340119000;

CHRAMOSTA, KAREN J, TR

340119100; MATRIX ROAD, INC.

340142000; MIIGERL, ADELLA E.,

TRUSTEE 340146000; PUTT-

ERGILL, LARRY L & MARILYN K

340147000; DAY, LAVERNE

CHARLES PETE TR 340156000;

MIIGERL, ADELLA E., TRUSTEE

340169000; MIIGERL, ADELLA E.,

TRUSTEE 340169100; MEFFERD,

MARIE BYRNECE & 340170000;

FAIRBANKS, MARSHA A ETAL

340171000; DOMANDLE, JOSEPH

A & WF 360001000; NELSON, EM-

ILY J TRUSTEE 360002000; MA-

TRIX ROAD, INC. 360006000;

PESEK, JEANINE V., TRUSTEE OF

THE 360007000; SLATER, CAR-

OLYN 360009000; NELSON, EM-

ILY J TRUSTEE 360016000;

PESEK, STEVEN E, CYZA, RE-

BECCA & 360019000; BEHRENDT,

ROBERT D TRUSTEE 360022000;

THEIS LAND & CATTLE COM-

PANY 360032000; MUHLBACH,

JERRY & CHERYL 360054000; RI-

LEY, JAMES D & SHARON J

TRUSTEES 360065000; REITER,

DANIEL D TRUSTEE 360072000;

KEGLEY, GARY R & JANA S

TRUSTEES 360073000; LONG,

KENNY J & LONA J 360077000;

TIMOTHY A BOCKERMAN, INC

ETAL 360083000; ZIMMER, JO-

SEPH F JR & DONNA J CO-TR

360084000; DIAMOND LAZY D,

LLC 360088000; LONG, KENNY J

& LONA J 360090025; REITER,

ROGER A TRUSTEE & 360140020;

JOLYN FARMS INC 360140050;

KEGLEY, RONALD L, TRUSTEE

OF THE 360140110; JOLYN

FARMS, INC. 360140120; JOLYN

FARMS INC. 360140130;

STENGEL, LARRY L 360140170;

HADWIGER, TERRY 360140180;

GELLERMAN, MICHAEL R & DI-

ANE G 360144000; CEDAR LAWN

FARM INC 360145135; KEGLEY,

RANDALL L & MARCIE K

360145146; TRAMPE, SCOTT A &

JULIE M 360147000; THEIS LAND

& CATTLE COMPANY 360159100;

DREW, MONTE S., TRUSTEE &

380014000; WEBER CO INC

380017000; SCHMITZ FARMS INC

380027100; JOLYN FARMS, INC

380031100; JOLYN FARMS, INC

380032000; MARTIN, CHARLES T

REVOCABLE TR 380033000; JLM

FARMS, L.L.C. 380034000; MAR-

TIN, CHARLES T TRUSTEE

380035000; CLAYTON THOMAS

FARMS, L.L.C. 380036000; RICH-

TER, NEVA B 380037000; CLAY-

TON THOMAS FARMS, LLC

380042000; VIE CO 380043000;

RICHTER, THOMAS L 380046000;

VIE CO 380049000; WIENS, MEL-

VIN R SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE

380078000; RICHTER, TIMOTHY A

& EILEEN M 380085000; O & O

FARMS INC 380092000;

RUMBECK, BRIAN L & SHERI M

380102000; KREUTZER, TIMOTHY

A ET AL TRUSTEES OF

380118000; GEISLER, DOUGLAS L

& CORTNEY A 380124000; DREW,

MONTE S., TRUSTEE &

380132000; GEISLER, CHRISTINE

J 380134000; BUSCH, TIMOTHY A

380136000; BUSCH, RITA P

TRUSTEE OF THE 380136100;

SWAN, H. TITUS & JACOBSON,

TAMI, 380139000; TRAMPE, ROW-

LAND 380144000; TRAMPE, ROW-

LAND 380146000; HERITAGE

BANK, TRUSTEE-MARVIN C &

IOLA F 380147000; JOLYN FARMS

INC 380147100; JONES, DEAN L &

DIANNE M 380160000; KENNEY

LAND CORP 380164000; TRAMPE,

KENT D. & DONNA R. 380166000;

HERITAGE BANK, TRUSTEE-MA-

RVIN C.& 380171000; RIESSLAND,

DANIEL L & MICHELLE R

380172000; TRAMPE, SCOTT &

JULIE 380174000; RIESSLAND,

DERIC D & KATIE R 380175100;

RIESSLAND, DERIC D & KATIE R

380175105; RIESSLAND, DANIEL

L & MICHELLE R 380178000;

RIESSLAND FARMS INC.

380179000; CARMAN, GLEN M,

TRUSTEE OF THE 380183000;

CARMANN, GLEN M, TRUSTEE

OF THE 380184100; HADWIGER,

TERRY 380188000; WASSON,

JANICE M 380192000;

HADWIGER, TERRY 380204000;

HADWIGER FARMS, INC

380206000; OERTWIG, DANIEL F

& SHIRLEY A TRS 380208000;

RIESSLAND, DANIEL L & MI-

CHELLE R 380209000;

HADWIGER, RONOLD H &

380210000; BOB PETERSON

FARMS INC 380211000; BOB PE-

TERSON FARMS INC 380212000;

HADWIGER FARMS, INC

380213000; CROISSANT, DAVID

SCOTT 380238000; TRAMPE, DE-

LOSS C & CAROLYN M

380240000; TRAMPE, SCOTT

380245000; TRAMPE, SCOTT

380246000; TRAMPE, DELOSS C

& CAROLYN M 380246100;

PFEIFFER, RHONDA J 380271000;

JAMESON, SARAH ANN

440001000; HADWIGER, RONOLD

H & 440004000; KD4R FARMS,

LLC 440008000; WICK, HAROLD

M & NANCY S TRUSTEES

440010000; RIESSLAND FARMS

INC 440026000; HADWIGER,

RONOLD H & 440034100;

HADWIGER, TERRY 440036000;

HADWIGER FARMS, INC

440038000; HADWIGER FARMS,

INC 440039000; ARENT, GAYLENE

K 440042100; DETURK, STEVEN L

ETAL 440048000; ARCHER, DIANE

D. 440049000; DETURK, STEVEN

L & DEANNE L 440050000;

RIESSLAND FARMS INC.

440051000; WUEHLER, MERLE L

& EVELYN TRUSTEES 440055000;

KLINGELHOEFER, DAVID J & VIR-

GINIA M 440058000; MOLLARD,

BERNARD J TRUSTEE 440089000;

NUTTELMAN, CLARK A

440096000; NUTTELMAN BROTH-

ERS, LLP 440096050; HARMO-

NEY, STEVE 440097000; HARMO-

NEY, CRAIG ETAL 440097200;

AMHERST, VILLAGE OF

440113000; RIESSLAND, JANET E

& ROGER L TRUSTEES

440114000; WIETJES, BETTY ANN

& WIETJES, CHANCE C

440119000; VAVRA, LESLIE J &

CONNIE J TRUSTEES 440120000;

VAVRA, LESLIE J & CONNIE J

TRUSTEES 440121000; VAVRA,

LESLIE J & CONNIE J TRUSTEES

440123000; SCHULTE FARMS

INC. 440124000; HADWIGER,

MATTHEW D. & DANELLE L.

440126000; TRAMPE, KENT &

DONNA 440127000; TRAMPE,

KENT & DONNA 440128000;

TRAMPE, KENT & DONNA

440129000; TRAMPE, ROWLAND

440130000; VAVRA, LESLIE J &

CONNIE J TRUSTEES 440131000;

TRAMPE, DELOSS C & CAROLYN

M 440132000; VAVRA, LESLIE J &

CONNIE J TRUSTEES 440134000;

KENNEY LAND CORPORATION

440140000; HARMONEY, GARY F

& DOROTHY K, 440147000; JAME-

SON, JERRY L & MELINDA A

440162000; KENNEY LAND CORP 440163000; HARMONEY, GARY F

& DOROTHY K 440165000; PAUL

KENNEY CATTLE & LAND LLC

440172000; KLINGELHOEFER,

KEVIN P & JULIA A 440173010;

KENNEY LAND CORP 440174000;

KENNEY, PAUL R & ANGIE S

440177010; HEMMANN, LARRY &

CONNIE S 440182000; TRI H

PROPERTIES LLC 440183000; TRI

H PROPERTIES LLC 440183101;

KLINGELHOEFER, JOSEPH D &

KIMBERLY A 440184000;

TRAMPE, ROWLAND 440201050;

JOHN, RANDALL L & PENELOPE L

460024000; WRIGHT, DEANE ET

AL 460084119; WRIGHT, JOAN R

TRUSTEE OF THE 460084122; RE-

ITER, DENNIS W & JOAN L

460084124; LONG, ROY N & WF

460114000; JAMESON, EDITH M

TRUSTEE OF THE 460125000;

MOLLARD, RALPH W TRUSTEE

460127000; MOLLARD, BERNARD

J 460135000; WALKER, MIKE L &

JANE M 500147000; MEIER, MOR-

GAN A & GERI LYNN 500155000;

ADAMS, BEN M & SUSAN L,

TRUSTEES 500161000; REI-

CHERT, MARVION JR & JANET L

500226000; HUBBARD, MARIAN &

GARY MICHAEL 500227000; HUB-

BARD, MARIAN & GARY MICHAEL

500233000; FOUTS, ALAN & RE-

BECCA 500235000; JACOBSON,

COLLEEN N , TRUSTEE OF THE

520002000; PAUL KENNEY CAT-

TLE & LAND LLC 520019000;

GEWECKE, DENNIS R TRUSTEE

520024000; ROBINSON, MARK A

520041300; NTM FARMS, L.L.C.

520041500; RIPP FARMS INC

520057000; FARQUHAR, MITCH-

ELL D & LORI F 520058000;

HUBBERT FARMS LTD, W & V

520147000; GARRELTS, RICHARD

P 520177000; SULLWOLD, DON-

ALD P., TRUSTEE & 520183000;

BAUER, LINDA A TRUSTEE

520184000; GCO, L.L.C.

520187000; RIPP FARMS INC

520189000; WEBB FARM INC, L M 520219000; BAMFORD, GERAL-

DINE 520239000; BAMFORD,

JAMES 520242000; LARSEN, JIM

KENNETH ET AL 560000090; JDI,

INC. 560023000; WILSON,

THOMAS J ETAL 560351000;

CORRIGAN, ROBERTA FARM

ETAL 560352000; STAFFORD,

KEITH G & JULIA E 560375000;

MIRACLE FARMS INC 560380000;

AGRIDENT, INC 560382000;

DOBISH, ALBERT D 560383000;

WEBER, CRAIG A & NANCY J

560385103; NUTTELMAN, KEITH

E. & BEVERLY A. 560385130;

DOBISH, ALBERT D 560385150;

HADWIGER, RANDALL S

560385170; ERICKSON, TIMOTHY

K & KATHLEEN J 560385190;

BOSSHAMER, KERMIT DEAN &

LINDA J. 560385210;

HOLOUBECK, FORREST & TANYA

560385211; MARSHALL LAND CO

INC 560402130; MARSHALL LAND

CO INC 560402190; TWL, L.L.C.

560436500; GILBERTSON, STU-

ART L & MARCI J 560604020;

SORENSEN ACRES, LLC

580138000; EVANGELICAL LU-

THERAN GOOD 580151000;

LPRB, L.L.C. 580157000; SHEEN,

STEPHEN D & JOAN K 580157200;

REICHERT, JERRY A 580157220;

LEWIS, DEVON 620001000;

MCGOWEN, MICHAEL J & KATIE J

620135000; OERTWIG, MERNA M

TRUSTEE 620317000; WEBB

FARM INC, L M 520101000;

KDIVER, L.L.C. 520100040; ROB-

INSON, FRANK E 580041004;

BAMFORD, JAMES 580041006;

WEBB FARM INC, L M 520102000;

MIRACLE FARMS INC 520103000;

GRONEWOLD, DEBORAH J &

LYBARGER,PENNY 520198100;

MELLBERG, BRUCE 520200000;

GRONEWOLD, DEBORAH J &

LYBARGER,~PENNY 520198200;

HARDIN FARMS INC 520202000;

HALL, JEREMY J & HEATHER M

520098500; KELLER, JASON J &

CHRISTINA 520203040

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to adjourn the

Board of Equalization and return to

the regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 10:10 A.M.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Clerk of the District Court Sharon

Mauler was present for discussion

regarding Court Services relocating

temporarily to the Extension build-

ing to be in compliance of the Co-

ronavirus guidelines for social dis-

tancing. Recommendations were

made to look for alternative solu-

tions.

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and no one ad-

dressed the Board.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 10:17 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 28,

2020.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MEETING

OF JULY 14, 2020 AT 7:00 P.M.

PLEASANTON

COMMUNITY CENTER

 

Notice of the meeting was given

in advance by posting in three pub-

lic places, a designated method of

giving notice. Notice of the meet-

ing and a copy of their acknowl-

edgment of the receipt of the

agenda were communicated in ad-

vance and in the notice to the

Chairperson and Board of Trustees

of this meeting. A true, correct and

complete copy of said Ordinance

can be viewed at the Village Office

during regular business hours. All

proceedings were taken while the

convened meeting was open to the

public.

The following Trustees were

present at the meeting: Michael

Stubbs, Zack Rasmussen, Ted

Eichholz & Michael Tracy Absent:

Candi Lewis. Also present: Leora

Hofmann, Pat Epley

The meeting was called to order

by Stubbs at 7:00 p.m.

Stubbs announced to all present

that the Open Meeting Laws are

posted in the Community Center.

Eichholz moved and Tracy se-

conded the approval of the min-

utes, employee hours, treasurer's

report and the bank statement and

renewal of CD# 48210 on the con-

sent agenda. Yes: Eichholz, Tracy,

Rasmussen & Stubbs. Absent:

Lewis No: none MC

Claims to be paid: General Fund-

$6,129.43, Street Fund- $4,155.32

Water Fund- $6,431.27 Sewer

Fund- $1,974.14 Cemetery Fund

$314.96 Bond Fund $90.00 Gross

payroll $8,226.14 IRS taxes

$2,185.62 NE Dept of Rev-SWH

$993.68 NE Dept Rev-Sales Tax

$603.91 Dawson Public Power-

electricity $1,972.89 Black Hills En-

ergy-natural gas $63.15 Buffalo Co

Sheriff-contract $147.29 Central Ne

Bobcat-parts $561.54 DTCC-Se-

wer line Bond $90.00 Eakes-su-

pplies $99.98 Frontier-telephone

$114.25 & $63.41 Hand Machin-

ing-mail $10.45 Leora Hofmann-r-

eimb. $21.85 Jacobsen Orr-legal

$152.45 Jelinek Ace Hardware-su-

pplies $150.98 Kearney Hub-pu-

blish $59.29 Menards-supplies

$23.19 Municipal supply-maint.

$1,700.00 NE Public Health La-

b-water tests $333.00 Ne Rural

Water-dues $125.00 One Call-su-

pport $55.01 Pleasanton Irr-parts

$7.42 Pleasanton Post Office-pos-

tage $110.00 & $110.00 Quill-su-

pplies $443.38 Ravenna Sanita-

tion-Waste Haul $84.00 &

$2,089.00Trotter Service-fuel

$314.01Trotter Fert.-supplies

$183.94 Verizon-cell $97.33 Ama-

zon Prime-supplies $63.83 Intu-

it-payroll $6.39 Village-petty cash

$29.20 Amazon-supplies $63.83

Cemetery checking: Trotter's-fuel

$20.73 Jelinek Ace Hdwr-supplies

$31.99 Utility Deposits checking:

Seung Ho Park-refund $106.61

Kyle Giffin-refund $78.92 Vil-

lage-forfeits $43.39 & $71.08

Leora reported on delinquent util-

ities.

Rasmussen moved and Eichholz

seconded to set the public hearing

date for a possible change in the

floodplain ordinance to August 11,

2020, at 7:00 P.M. Yes: Rasmus-

sen, Eichholz, Tracy & Stubbs. Ab-

sent: Lewis No: none MC

Trustee Tracy introduced Ordi-

nance 2020-O-4, an ordinance of

the Village of Pleasanton, Ne-

braska, to establish and fix salaries

of the employees of the Village of

Pleasanton, Nebraska, from and af-

ter July 1, 2020 and continuing until

otherwise changed by ordinance;

to provide an effective date; and

repealing any ordinances or other

provisions in conflict herewith and

to provide for the publication or

posting and effective date of the

ordinance.

Eichholz moved and Tracy se-

conded that the statutory rule re-

quiring that the Ordinance be read

by title on three different days be

suspended. Yes: Eichholz, Tracy,

Rasmussen, Stubbs, Absent: Lewis

No: none MC

The Chairman declared the mo-

tion carried and said statutory rules

suspended.

Thereupon the Chairman de-

clared said Ordinance No.

2020-O-4 was read by title and it

was moved by Tracy and seconded

by Eichholz that Ordinance No.

2020-O-4 be passed and adopted.

The Chairman stated that the ques-

tion was: "Shall Ordinance No.

2020-O-4 be passed and

adopted?" The yes and no were

called upon the question as stated

and a vote was as follows: Yes:

Tracy, Eichholz, Rasmussen,

Stubbs, Absent: Lewis No: none.

MC

Thereupon the Chairman de-

clared said Ordinance No.

2020-O-4 duly passed and

adopted. A true, correct and com-

plete copy of said ordinance is

posted in three public places and

can be viewed at the Village Office

during business hours.

Pat gave the maintenance report.

Discussion was held on property

violations in the Village. Clerk is in-

structed to work with the attorney

to start the process to resolve the

matter.

With no other business to dis-

cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-

ing at 7:30 P.M.

Respectfully submitted,

Leora Hofmann

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

MASHEK ELECTRIC, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that

Mashek Electric, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 705 4th St.,

P.O. Box 298, Gibbon, NE 68840.

The name and address of the initial

registered agent is Jeffrey S.

Mashek, 705 4th St., P.O. Box 298,

Gibbon, NE 68840. Mashek Elec-

tric, LLC, commenced business on

July 8, 2020, and the general na-

ture of its business is to engage in

any lawful business not prohibited

by the Nebraska Uniform Limited

Liability Company Act.

Luke Simpson, Organizer

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Mostek Electric, Inc., whose reg-

istered agent is Matthew Mostek

and registered office is 4712 Coun-

try Club Lane, Kearney, Nebraska

68845, was formed on July 1, 2020

to engage in any lawful business.

The corporation has authorized

10,000 shares of capital stock. The

name and address of the incorpo-

rator is Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602

Pacific St., Ste. 200, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68114.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

Name of LLC:

Moto Dynamics L.L.C

Address: 3706 Country Club Lane

Kearney, NE 68845

Designated office:

3706 Country Club Lane

Kearney, NE 68845

Registered Agent:

Patrick A. Davidson

Registered Agent address:

3706 Country Club Lane

Kearney, NE 68845

Nature of Business:

Motorcycle Service

Date of Commencement: 3/12/20

Members: Patrick A. Davidson

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

PJKAE, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company (the

“Company”), has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Company’s designated

office is 904 Avenue E Place, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, 68847. Luke T.

Deaver is the registered agent for

the Company at an address of P.O.

Box 466, 413 East Avenue, Hol-

drege, Nebraska 68949. The Com-

pany was organized for the pur-

pose of engaging in the transaction

of any lawful business and the per-

formance of any lawful activities

that a limited liability company may

engage in under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The Company

was organized and commenced on

July 9, 2020, and it shall have per-

petual existence unless dissolved

in accordance with its Certificate of

Organization, its Operating Agree-

ment or the Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act. The af-

fairs of the Company are to be

managed by its manger.

Luke T. Deaver, #23532

DEWALD DEAVER

L’HEUREUX, P.C. L.L.O.

413 East Avenue – P.O. Box 466

Holdrege, Nebraska 68949

Telephone - (308) 995-8848

Fax – (308) 995-6555

luke@holdregelaw.com

