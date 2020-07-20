 

NOTICE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$8,200.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Shannon Rojas, John

Doe and Jane Doe, real names un-

known, and anyone else claiming

any right or interest in and to the

following described property:

$8,200.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on June 22, 2020, and a

Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-

ject currency is currently pending in

the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Further, that a

hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-

ture of the seized property has

been scheduled on August 6, 2020

at 3:00 p.m., before the Honorable

Judge Ryan Carson, District Judge.

Any party claiming any right or in-

terest in the above-described

seized property shall appear and

file an Answer or Demurrer with the

District Court Clerk of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on or before

Wednesday, July 22, 2020, or be

forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

ZNEZ Jy6,13,20,27

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

MEETING

OF THE PLATTE BASIN

COALITION

 

The Central Platte Natural Re-

sources District, North Platte Natu-

ral Resources District, South Platte

Natural Resources District, Tri-B-

asin Natural Resources District,

Twin Platte Natural Resources Dis-

trict (collectively, the Platte Basin

NRDs), and the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Natural Resources (Depar-

tment) hereby provide notice that a

public meeting of the Platte Basin

Coalition will be held on Wednes-

day August 5, at 1 p.m. Central

Time, at the Twin Platte Natural Re-

sources District Office, 111 South

Dewey Street, North Platte, Ne-

braska. Those interested in attend-

ing the meeting remotely may

reach out to their NRD or the De-

partment for further information.

The Platte Basin Coalition pur-

pose is to create a cooperative

body to assist the Platte Basin

NRDs and the Department with re-

source management and efficient

implementation of the basin-wide

management plan and the individ-

ual integrated management plans

for the overappropriated area of the

Platte River Basin.

An agenda of the meeting is be-

ing kept continually current and is

available for public inspection dur-

ing normal business hours at the

offices of the Platte Basin NRDs

and the Department and at the fol-

lowing website: www.dnr.nebra-

ska.gov. Please refer to the

websites and phone numbers listed

below for further information.

CPNRD: http://www.cpnrd.org or

phone (308) 385-6282

215 Kaufman Avenue,

Grand Island, NE 68803

NPNRD: http://www.npnrd.org or

phone (308) 632-2749

100547 Airport Road,

Scottsbluff, NE 69363

SPNRD: http://www.spnrd.org or

phone (308) 254-2377

551 Parkland Drive,

Sidney, NE 69162

TBNRD: http://www.tribasinnrd.org

or phone (308) 995-6688

1723 Burlington Street,

Holdrege, NE 68949

TPNRD: http://www.tpnrd.org or

phone (308) 535-8080

111 S Dewey Street,

North Platte, NE 69101

Department:

http://www.dnr.nebraska.gov or

phone (402) 471-2363

301 Centennial Mall South,

4th Floor, Lincoln, NE 68508

Individuals with disabilities may

request auxiliary aids and services

necessary for participation by con-

tacting Melissa Mosier at the Ne-

braska Department of Natural Re-

sources, 301 Centennial Mall

South, PO Box 94676, Lincoln, NE

68509-4676, telephone (402)

471-3948 or e-mail melis-

sa.mosier@nebraska.gov.

ZNEZ Jy20,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Flux

Footwear LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 409 East 35th Street

Kearney, NE 68847. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Isaac Mertens, 409

East 35th Street Kearney, NE

68847.

ZNEZ Jy6,13,20

ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorney at Law

8712 West Dodge Road,

Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that pur-

suant to a power of sale contained

in the deed of trust in the original

principal amount of $229,950.00

executed by Jacob J. Frerichs and

Jillian L. Frerichs, husband and

wife, which was filed for record on

April 11, 2016 as Instrument No.

2016-01982 in the office of the

Register of Deeds of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the property de-

scribed below will be sold by the

undersigned at public auction to

the highest bidder for cash or certi-

fied or cashier's check, at the east

door of the Buffalo County Court-

house, 16th & Central Avenue, City

of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska at 10:00 a.m. on August 26,

2020:

A tract of land being part of the

Southwest quarter of the Northwest

quarter of Section 22, Township 9

North, Range 17 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

more particularly described as be-

ing the North 132.0 feet of the fol-

lowing described tract of land: Re-

ferring to the Southwest corner of

the Northwest quarter of Section

22, Township 9 North, Range 17

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska; thence East on

and along the East-West quarter

section line, 50.04 feet to its inter-

section with the East property line

of the County Road, and being the

ACTUAL PLACE OF BEGINNING;

thence continuing on said

East-West quarter section line, a

distance of 330.89 feet to a point;

thence North parallel with the said

East property line of the said

County Road, a distance of 658.83

feet to a point; thence West parallel

with said East-West quarter section

line, distance of 330.9 feet to a

point on the East property line of

the said County Road; thence

South on and along said East prop-

erty line of the said County Road, a

distance of 658.84 feet to the point

of beginning.

The highest bidder is required to

deliver cash or certified funds to

the undersigned by the close of

business on the day of sale, except

this requirement is waived when

the highest bidder is the benefi-

ciary. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. At the dis-

cretion of the Successor Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Successor Trus-

tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-

fundable certified or cashier's

check in the amount of $5,000.00

payable to the Successor Trustee,

with the full purchase price, in cer-

tified funds, to be received by the

Successor Trustee by the end of

the day. This sale is made without

any warranties as to title or condi-

tion of the property.

Eric H. Lindquist

Successor Trustee

ZNEZ Jy13,20,27,Ag3,10

NOTICE

 

A Committee Meeting of the

Board of Directors of The Central

Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-

tion District will be held on July 24,

2020 at 9:00 AM at the Holdrege

office. A current agenda is availa-

ble at the Office of the Assistant

Secretary at 415 Lincoln St., Hol-

drege, NE 68949.

ZNEZ Jy20,t1

NOTICE

 

A Special Meeting of the Board

of Directors of The Central Ne-

braska Public Power and Irrigation

District is scheduled for July 24,

2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the District

Headquarters in Holdrege, NE. A

current agenda is available at the

office of the Assistant Secretary at

District Headquarters, 415 Lincoln

St., Holdrege, NE.

ZNEZ Jy20,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

TODD THORN, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

 

Notice is hereby given that TODD

THORN, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its designated of-

fice at 4622 N. Regency Place,

Kearney, NE 68847. The name and

address of the initial registered

agent is Luke E. Zinnell, 1516 1st

Avenue, P.O Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848-1600. The gen-

eral nature of its business is to en-

gage in any and all lawful busi-

nesses for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska.

The company was organized and

commenced on July 15, 2020, and

will continue in perpetuity. The af-

fairs of the company shall be con-

ducted by its Members.

ZNEZ Jy20,27,Ag3

