NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$8,200.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Shannon Rojas, John
Doe and Jane Doe, real names un-
known, and anyone else claiming
any right or interest in and to the
following described property:
$8,200.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on June 22, 2020, and a
Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-
ject currency is currently pending in
the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Further, that a
hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-
ture of the seized property has
been scheduled on August 6, 2020
at 3:00 p.m., before the Honorable
Judge Ryan Carson, District Judge.
Any party claiming any right or in-
terest in the above-described
seized property shall appear and
file an Answer or Demurrer with the
District Court Clerk of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on or before
Wednesday, July 22, 2020, or be
forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
ZNEZ Jy6,13,20,27
NOTICE OF PUBLIC
MEETING
OF THE PLATTE BASIN
COALITION
The Central Platte Natural Re-
sources District, North Platte Natu-
ral Resources District, South Platte
Natural Resources District, Tri-B-
asin Natural Resources District,
Twin Platte Natural Resources Dis-
trict (collectively, the Platte Basin
NRDs), and the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Natural Resources (Depar-
tment) hereby provide notice that a
public meeting of the Platte Basin
Coalition will be held on Wednes-
day August 5, at 1 p.m. Central
Time, at the Twin Platte Natural Re-
sources District Office, 111 South
Dewey Street, North Platte, Ne-
braska. Those interested in attend-
ing the meeting remotely may
reach out to their NRD or the De-
partment for further information.
The Platte Basin Coalition pur-
pose is to create a cooperative
body to assist the Platte Basin
NRDs and the Department with re-
source management and efficient
implementation of the basin-wide
management plan and the individ-
ual integrated management plans
for the overappropriated area of the
Platte River Basin.
An agenda of the meeting is be-
ing kept continually current and is
available for public inspection dur-
ing normal business hours at the
offices of the Platte Basin NRDs
and the Department and at the fol-
lowing website: www.dnr.nebra-
ska.gov. Please refer to the
websites and phone numbers listed
below for further information.
CPNRD: http://www.cpnrd.org or
phone (308) 385-6282
215 Kaufman Avenue,
Grand Island, NE 68803
NPNRD: http://www.npnrd.org or
phone (308) 632-2749
100547 Airport Road,
Scottsbluff, NE 69363
SPNRD: http://www.spnrd.org or
phone (308) 254-2377
551 Parkland Drive,
Sidney, NE 69162
TBNRD: http://www.tribasinnrd.org
or phone (308) 995-6688
1723 Burlington Street,
Holdrege, NE 68949
TPNRD: http://www.tpnrd.org or
phone (308) 535-8080
111 S Dewey Street,
North Platte, NE 69101
Department:
http://www.dnr.nebraska.gov or
phone (402) 471-2363
301 Centennial Mall South,
4th Floor, Lincoln, NE 68508
Individuals with disabilities may
request auxiliary aids and services
necessary for participation by con-
tacting Melissa Mosier at the Ne-
braska Department of Natural Re-
sources, 301 Centennial Mall
South, PO Box 94676, Lincoln, NE
68509-4676, telephone (402)
471-3948 or e-mail melis-
ZNEZ Jy20,t1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Flux
Footwear LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 409 East 35th Street
Kearney, NE 68847. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Isaac Mertens, 409
East 35th Street Kearney, NE
68847.
ZNEZ Jy6,13,20
ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorney at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that pur-
suant to a power of sale contained
in the deed of trust in the original
principal amount of $229,950.00
executed by Jacob J. Frerichs and
Jillian L. Frerichs, husband and
wife, which was filed for record on
April 11, 2016 as Instrument No.
2016-01982 in the office of the
Register of Deeds of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the property de-
scribed below will be sold by the
undersigned at public auction to
the highest bidder for cash or certi-
fied or cashier's check, at the east
door of the Buffalo County Court-
house, 16th & Central Avenue, City
of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska at 10:00 a.m. on August 26,
2020:
A tract of land being part of the
Southwest quarter of the Northwest
quarter of Section 22, Township 9
North, Range 17 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
more particularly described as be-
ing the North 132.0 feet of the fol-
lowing described tract of land: Re-
ferring to the Southwest corner of
the Northwest quarter of Section
22, Township 9 North, Range 17
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska; thence East on
and along the East-West quarter
section line, 50.04 feet to its inter-
section with the East property line
of the County Road, and being the
ACTUAL PLACE OF BEGINNING;
thence continuing on said
East-West quarter section line, a
distance of 330.89 feet to a point;
thence North parallel with the said
East property line of the said
County Road, a distance of 658.83
feet to a point; thence West parallel
with said East-West quarter section
line, distance of 330.9 feet to a
point on the East property line of
the said County Road; thence
South on and along said East prop-
erty line of the said County Road, a
distance of 658.84 feet to the point
of beginning.
The highest bidder is required to
deliver cash or certified funds to
the undersigned by the close of
business on the day of sale, except
this requirement is waived when
the highest bidder is the benefi-
ciary. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. At the dis-
cretion of the Successor Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Successor Trus-
tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-
fundable certified or cashier's
check in the amount of $5,000.00
payable to the Successor Trustee,
with the full purchase price, in cer-
tified funds, to be received by the
Successor Trustee by the end of
the day. This sale is made without
any warranties as to title or condi-
tion of the property.
Eric H. Lindquist
Successor Trustee
ZNEZ Jy13,20,27,Ag3,10
<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>
NOTICE
A Committee Meeting of the
Board of Directors of The Central
Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-
tion District will be held on July 24,
2020 at 9:00 AM at the Holdrege
office. A current agenda is availa-
ble at the Office of the Assistant
Secretary at 415 Lincoln St., Hol-
drege, NE 68949.
ZNEZ Jy20,t1
<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>
NOTICE
A Special Meeting of the Board
of Directors of The Central Ne-
braska Public Power and Irrigation
District is scheduled for July 24,
2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the District
Headquarters in Holdrege, NE. A
current agenda is available at the
office of the Assistant Secretary at
District Headquarters, 415 Lincoln
St., Holdrege, NE.
ZNEZ Jy20,t1
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
TODD THORN, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that TODD
THORN, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its designated of-
fice at 4622 N. Regency Place,
Kearney, NE 68847. The name and
address of the initial registered
agent is Luke E. Zinnell, 1516 1st
Avenue, P.O Box 1600, Kearney,
Nebraska 68848-1600. The gen-
eral nature of its business is to en-
gage in any and all lawful busi-
nesses for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska.
The company was organized and
commenced on July 15, 2020, and
will continue in perpetuity. The af-
fairs of the company shall be con-
ducted by its Members.
ZNEZ Jy20,27,Ag3