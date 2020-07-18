Meeting Proceedings
Kearney Public Schools
Board of Education
Public Hearings &
Regular Meeting
Monday, July 13, 2020
5:30 P.M.
Staff Development Room
Administration Building
320 West 24th St.
Kearney, NE 68845
At its July 13, 2020 public hear-
ings and regular meeting, the Kear-
ney Public Schools Board of
Education took the following ac-
tion:
1. Conducted public hearings on
the student fee policy and waivers,
and the parent engagement and
Title I parent engagement policies
2. Heard a report from Kent
Cordes of BD Construction on
progress being made on the Sun-
rise Middle School, Kearney High
School and Hanny Arram Center
for Success construction and reno-
vation projects
3. Heard a report from Superin-
tendent Edwards on topics dis-
cussed at the June 29, 2020 spe-
cial, public, retreat meeting of the
Board of Education
4. Approved the minutes of the
June 8, 2020 regular meeting and
the June 29, 2020 special, pub-
lic, retreat meeting of the Board of
Education, as presented
5. Approved the July, 2020
claims, as presented
6. Approved the July, 2020 finan-
cial reports, as presented
7. Reaffirmed the Student Fee
Policy in the Kearney Public
Schools, as presented
8. Reaffirmed the Parent Engage-
ment and Title I Parent Engage-
ment policies in the Kearney Public
Schools, as presented.
9. Authorized the Superintendent
or his/her designee to dispose of all
obsolete furniture, books, materi-
als, and equipment, in the most fa-
vorable manner to the school dis-
trict, in accordance with all laws,
rules and regulations pertaining to
such disposition, for the 2020-2021
school year
10. Designated Dr. Kent Edwards
to sign all claims and forms for all
federal programs for the
2020-2021 school year
11. Designated Kate Murphy and Chris Nelson as the authorized rep-
resentatives of Kearney Public Schools to sign all claims for
reimbursement, as well as all fed-
eral, state, and local information
pertaining to the school food serv-
ice program, for the 2020-2021
school year
12. Accepted the Meadowlark El-
ementary School PAC annual
self-audit report for the 2019-2020
school year, as presented
13. Accepted the bid of Hiland
Dairy for milk products for the Kearney Public Schools for the
2020-2021 school year, as listed
14. Accepted the bid of Pa-
n-O-Gold Baking Company for
bread products for the Kearney
Public Schools, for the 2020-2021
school year, as listed
15. Accepted the Park Elemen-
tary School PTO annual self-audit
report for the 2019-2020 school
year, as presented
16. Accepted the KHS Band Par-
ents' Association annual self-audit
report for the 2019-2020 school
year, as presented
17. Approved the employment of
Nathan Ott at BA, Step 1, as a 1.00
FTE special education teacher at
Kearney High School for the
2020-2021 school year, contingent
upon his ability to secure appropri-
ate teacher certification
18. Approved the refinancing of
the Series 2015 Bonds, as indi-
cated in the attached Resolution
and bond documents, for a poten-
tial savings to the district of $3.5
million
19. Gave first reading approval to
Revised Policy 1340 (Anti-Discrim-
ination-Community Relations), Re-
vised Policy 1363 (Comfort and
Therapy Animals/Service Animals),
Revised Policy 3885 (Electronic
Records Management and Disposi-
tion), Revised Policy 4002-AE
(Equal Opportunity Employment),
Revised Policy 4002.1 (Anti-Discri-
mination-Personnel), Revised Pol-
icy 4020 (Rights, Responsibilities,
and Duties and Classroom Environ-
ment), Revised Policy 5001 (Admi-
ssion), Revised Policy 5101 (St-
udent Discipline), Revised Policy
5401 (Anti-Discrimination-St-
udents), Revised Policy 5405
(Search and Seizure), Revised Rule
5504 (Safe Pupil Transportation),
Revised Policy 6150 (Ceremonies,
Observances, and the Pledge of Al-
legiance), Revised Policy 6245
(Equal Opportunity in Instructional
Program), New Policy 6260.6 (Ann-
ual Report & School Improvement),
Revised Policy 6320 (Damaged or
Lost Instructional Materials), and
Revised Policy 9310.6 (Designated
Method of Giving Notice of Meet-
ings), as presented
20. Adopted the attached Reso-
lution regarding the COVID-19
school re-opening plan for the
Kearney Public Schools for the
2020-2021 school year
21. Adjourned the meeting
The next regular meeting of the
Kearney Public Schools Board of
Education will be held on Monday,
August 10, 2020 at 5:30 P.M. in the
Staff Development of the Adminis-
tration Building, 320 West 24th
Street, Kearney, NE 68845.
NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
July 9, 2020
Mayor Clouse announced that in
accordance with Section 84-1412
of the Nebraska Revised Statutes,
a current copy of the Open Meet-
ings Act is available for review and
is posted in the room. Mayor
Clouse called the annual Joint Cit-
y/County meeting of the City Coun-
cil and Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners to order on July 9,
2020 at 4:00 p.m. with the following
Council Members responding to
roll call: Mayor Stanley Clouse,
Randy Buschkoetter, Bruce Lear,
and Tami James Moore. Absent:
Jonathan Nikkila; Council Member
Jonathan Nikkila arrived at 4:06
p.m. and the Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners: William
McMullen, Ivan Klein, Myron
Kouba, Sherry Morrow, and Dennis
Reiter. Absent: Timothy Higgins,
Ron Loeffelholz. City Clerk re-
corded the minutes. Administrative
personnel from both the City and
County were also present. Notice
of the meeting had been given ac-
cording to law.
Director of Finance Wendell Wes-
sels presented the 2020-2021
budget concerning the following
joint services: Bookmobile, Cotton-
mill Park, Law Enforcement Center,
Peterson Senior Activity Center,
Emergency Management, Prosecu-
tion Services, Vehicle Fuel Pur-
chases, Airport Road Re-Location
Financing, Kearney Area Solid
Waste Agency and Kearney Area
Animal Shelter.
By majority vote, Higgins and
Loeffelholz absent, the proposed
2020-2021 Budget was accepted
as presented.
Discussion of City/County COVID
updates.
By majority vote, Higgins and
Loeffelholz absent, the meeting ad-
journed at 4:34 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR REGISTRATION
OF TRADE NAME
Notice is hereby given that Trade
Name has been filed with the Sec-
retary of State of the State of Ne-
braska.
Trade Name: Live Well
Counseling Center, Kearney
Name of Applicant:
Center for Psychological
Services, PC.
Applicant is a Corporation
formed under the laws of the
State of Nebraska.
Address: 125 E. 31st Street,
Kearney Ne 68847
Date of first use of name
in Nebraska: New
General nature of business:
Outpatient mental health
services.
