 

NOTICE OF MEETING

KEARNEY REGIONAL

AIRPORT ADVISORY BOARD

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Kearney Regional

Airport Advisory Board of the City

of Kearney, Nebraska, will be held

at 5:30 p.m. on July 20, 2020 in the

Airport Manager's Office, 5145 Air-

port Road, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public. An agenda for such meet-

ing, kept continuously current, is

available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Kearney Regional

Airport Advisory Board shall have

the right to modify the agenda to

include items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

Jy17,t1

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

UNLESS YOU ACT YOU WILL

LOSE THIS PROPERTY

 

To: LARRY SCHAKE; DEBRA LE-

ANN SCHAKE; PERSONS OR OC-

CUPANTS IN POSSESSION OF

PARCEL NUMBER 480291000;

AND ANY AND ALL PERSONS

WHO HAVE OR CLAIM SOME IN-

TEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DE-

SCRIBED BELOW.

1. On March 7, 2017, the follow-

ing real property was sold by Buf-

falo County for delinquent taxes.

On that date, NEREUS LAND

HOLDINGS LLC bought the prop-

erty at the sale.

2. The property is described as:

a. Address: Parcel Number

480291000

b. Legal Description: Lot 2, Block

2, Else's Subdivision to the Village

of Elm Creek, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska (the "Real Estate").

3. The taxpayer name and in

whose name the tax assessment is

made is: Larry Schake.

4. The amount of the taxes repre-

sented by Tax Certificate No.

17058, assessed for the 2015 taxes

is: $395.16. Subsequent taxes may

have been paid and interest may

have accrued as of the date this

notice is signed by the Purchaser.

Please be advised, pursuant to

Neb. Rev. Stat. § 77-1831, that the

issuance of a tax deed is subject to

the right of redemption under Neb.

Rev. Stat. §§ 77-1824 to 77-1830.

The right of redemption requires

payment to the county treasurer,

for the use of such purchaser, or

his or her heirs or assigns, of the

amount of taxes represented by the

tax sale certificate for the year the

taxes were levied or assessed and

any subsequent taxes paid and in-

terest accrued as of the date pay-

ment is made to the county treas-

urer. The right of redemption ex-

pires at the close of business on

the date of application for the tax

deed, and a deed may be applied

for after the expiration of three

months from the date of service of

this notice. After the expiration of

at least three months from the date

of service of this notice, the tax

deed will be applied for unless the

right of redemption has been exer-

cised.

NEREUS LAND HOLDINGS LLC

By: Ryan C. Dorcey, #25748

13575 Lynam Drive

Omaha, NE 68138

402-505-4124

Fax: 402-513-6483

ZNEZ Jy17,24,31

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be re-

ceived at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska until 2:00 P.M.,

Local Time on August 4, 2020 for

furnishing all labor, tools, materials,

equipment and incidentals required

for construction of approximately

25,800 S.Y. of Class 3 milling and

3,250 Tons of Asphaltic Concrete

Type SLX, and work incidental

thereto for 2020 PART 7 IM-

PROVEMENTS (DOWNTOWN AS-

PHALT), as per drawings and spec-

ifications now on file at the Office

of the City Clerk. Said Proposals

will be publicly opened, read aloud,

and tabulated immediately follow-

ing in the City Council Chambers

upstairs.

The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all bids,

and to waive irregularities or infor-

malities to accept the Bid it deems

most beneficial. Bids received af-

ter the specified time of closing will

be returned unopened. The enve-

lope shall be marked "2020 PART 7

IMPROVEMENTS (DOWNTOWN

ASPHALT)". The City will accept

only those sealed bids, either hand

delivered or received via the U.S.

Mail at the City Clerk's Office, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska. Items transmitted by

facsimile or electronically will not

be accepted.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone

308/234-6456, upon payment of

$50 for each half-size set. Full-size

sets of documents can be obtained

for a deposit of $60. Any PLAN

HOLDER, upon returning the draw-

ings and specifications within four-

teen (14) days of the bid opening,

will be refunded $20.00. A com-

plete set of electronic copies of

drawings, specifications, contract

documents and proposal form may

be obtained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $25.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy17,24,31

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that

a liquor license may be automati-

cally renewed for a one-year period

from November 1, 2020, for the fol-

lowing retail liquor licensee:

Timothy C Vogt

Bull & Barrel

15220 Hwy 30

Odessa, NE 68861

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of Buffalo

County on or before August 10,

2020 in the office of the Buffalo

County Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

persons, a hearing will be held to

determine whether continuation of

the license shall be allowed.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(S E A L)

ZNEZ Jy17,t1

NOTICE OF SUIT

 

TO: FAITH RIVAS, 207 S. Gustin

St Unit 49 Holdrege NE 68949, you

are hereby notified that on March 6,

2020, Credit Acceptance Corp.

filed a suit against you in the Buf-

falo County Court at docket

CI20-555, the object in prayer of

which was to secure a judgment

against you in the amount of

$9,105.84, together with court

costs, interest and attorney's fees

as allowed by law. Unless you file

your Answer with the Buffalo

County Court on or before the 31

day of August, 2020, the Petition

against you will be considered as

true and judgment will be entered

against you accordingly.

By: Dennis P. Lee #16296

Jake T. Houlihan #26807

Lee Law Office

PO Box 45947

Omaha, NE 68145

Ph: (402) 334-8055

Fax: (402) 334-8072

Denny@leelawoffice.com

ZNEZ Jy10,17,24,31

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

DNG PROPERTIES, L.L.C.

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that DNG

PROPERTIES, L.L.C., a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company has been

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska, with its desig-

nated office at 2304 Hwy. 44; Wil-

cox, NE 68982. The general nature

of its business is to engage in and

to do any lawful act concerning any

and all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of Ne-

braska. The company was organ-

ized and commenced on July 9,

2020 and the duration of existence

of the Company will be perpetual,

unless terminated sooner. The af-

fairs of the limited liability company

shall be conducted by its members

until such time as successors are

elected pursuant to the Operating

Agreement.

Neil R. Gruhn,

Registered Agent

2304 Hwy. 44

Wilcox, NE 68982

Shawn D. Beaudette

Lammli, Locke & Beaudette

Law Office, L.L.P.

100 N. 34th Street, Suite E

Norfolk, NE 68701

ZNEZ Jy17,24,31

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Billy Joe Baer,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-106

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 29, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Brian G.

Baer, 8470 2nd Avenue, Kearney,

NE 68847, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before the 10th day of September,

2020, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of the

County Court

Address of County Court:

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Luke M. Simpson #24448

lsimpson@brunerfrank.com

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

Attorneys for Personal

Representative

ZNEZ Jy10,17,24

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of DEBRA K. MARLATT,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-109

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 29, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Jeremy

L. Fisher whose address is 3709 S.

74th Street #103, Omaha, NE

68124 was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Sept. 10, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

Stephen G. Lowe (#15991)

Attorney at Law

2033 Central Avenue

Post Office Box 1516

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1516

(308) 237-5100

ZNEZ Jy10,17,24

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF GLORIA G.

EBB-PETERSEN, DECEASED

Case No. PR20-99

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 19, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Daniel

K. Ebb, whose address is 4241

Warren Road, Franklin, TN 37067,

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as personal representa-

tive of this estate. Creditors of this

estate must file their claims with

this Court of or before August 26,

2020, or be forever barred.

Clerk Magistrate of the

County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Parker, Grossart, Bahensky, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ Je26,Jy10,17

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of JANNETTE S. HUNT,

Deceased

Case No. PR 20-111

 

Notice is hereby given that on

July 1, 2020, in the County Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, the Reg-

istrar issued a written statement of

Informal Probate of Will of said De-

ceased and that JOHNNY R.

HUNT, whose address is 3820 N

Dickerson St, Arlington, VA 22207

has been appointed Personal Rep-

resentative of this estate. Creditors

of this estate must file their claims

with this Court on or before Sep-

tember 10, 2020 or be forever bar-

red.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Conrad F. Connealy #25739, of

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,

WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.

4715 First Avenue Place

P.O. Box 2286

Kearney, NE 68848-2286

(308) 234-1918

Attorney for Applicant

ZNEZ Jy10,17,24

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Larry E. Hidy,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-101

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 22, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Pam-

ela S. Hidy, 4902 Avenue L Place,

Kearney, NE 68847, was informally

appointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before August 26, 2020 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of the

County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

ZNEZ Je26,Jy10,17

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Maxine M. Thompson,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-100

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 22, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Sharon K. Thompson, 1514 13th

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845, was

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as Personal Representative of

the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before August 26, 2020 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of the

County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

ZNEZ Je26,Jy10,17

NOTICE

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

ESTATE OF RYAN LEE

JOHNSON, Deceased.

Case No. PR 16-115

 

Notice is hereby given that Amy

R. Johnson has filed a PETITION

FOR SUBSEQUENT ADMINISTRA-

TION with the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, which has

been set for hearing on the County

Courtroom of the Buffalo County

Courthouse in Kearney, Nebraska,

on July 31, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Attorney for Petitioner

ZNEZ Jy10,17,24

NOTICE

Estate of Sheryl A. Ohrt,

Deceased.

Buffalo County, Nebraska

Case No. PR 20-108

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 29, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

James A. Ohrt, whose address is

203 Road 7, Henderson, NE 68371,

has been appointed as Personal

Representative of this Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before September 10, 2020, or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Registrar

Todd D. Turner, #22027

Kelley, Scritsmier &

Byrne, P.C., LLO

P.O. Box 1669

North Platte, NE 69103-1669

308-532-7110

Attorney for Personal

Representative

ZNEZ Jy10,17,24

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of TIMOTHY P. RYAN,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR20-114

 

Notice is hereby given that on

July 14, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Peggy Ryan, whose address is

2510 Mose Ave., Bellevue, NE

68147, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Sept. 17, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk/Magistrate

Buffalo County Courthouse

Kearney, NE 68848

PREPARED BY:

Kevin A. Brostrom, #16208

Lauritsen, Brownell,

& Brostrom, PC, LLO

1811 West 2nd Street, Suite 360

Grand Island, NE 68803

(308) 382-7810

kevinb@lauritsenlaw.com

ZNEZ Jy17,24,31

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Vivian L. Axmann,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-95

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 19, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of Will of

said Decedent and that Ronald Lee

Axmann whose address is 12105 S

Blackbob Rd. Apt. 111, Olathe, KS

66062, and Brian Axmann whose

address is 3523 Ave. K, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847, was informally

appointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representatives of the Es-

tate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before August 26, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the Buffalo County Court

Kearney, NE

VIKKI S STAMM, #20489

STAMM ROMERO &

ASSOCIATES, P.C., L.L.O.

3720 Avenue A, Suite C

PO Box 188

Kearney, NE 68848-0188

308-234-4744 Telephone

308-237-4788 Fax

vstamm@stamm-romerolaw.com

ZNEZ Je26,Jy10,17

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ARCHWAY VILLAGE, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Archway Village, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 6880 46th Avenue, Kear-

ney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Gregory S.

Meyer.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on July 14, 2020 and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member:

Village Real Estate, L.L.C.

624 N. Minden

Minden, NE 68959

Village Real Estate, L.L.C.,

Member

ZNEZ Jy17,24,31

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

JAI LANDING, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

Notice is hereby given that JAI

Landing, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act. The

address of its designated office is

5804 1st Ave., P.O. Box 2230,

Kearney, NE 68848. The name

and address of the initial registered

agent is Luke M. Simpson, 5804

1st Ave., P.O. Box 2230, Kearney,

NE 68848. JAI Landing, LLC. com-

menced business on July 7, 2020,

and the general nature of its busi-

ness is to engage in any lawful

business not prohibited by the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act.

Luke M. Simpson, Organizer

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

ZNEZ Jy10,17,24

NOTICE

KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

DISTRICT #7

CLAIMS TO BE PAID

IN JULY 2020

 

AC Supply Co Supplies

$3,115.05; Adventure to Success

Child Development Supplies

$369.00; Alisha Anderson Miscella-

neous Expenditure $17.45; Alisha

Gile Miscellaneous Expenditure

$11.00; All Makes Supplies

$7,569.36; All Makes Supplies

$2,523.12; All Makes Auto Supply

Tires and Parts $2,168.10; Allison

Bauer Miscellaneous Expenditure

$150.00; Alpha Rehabilitation Pupil

Services $266.89; Amax Contract-

ing Inc Supplies $204.80; Amazon

Capital Services Supplies

$36,059.50; American Solutions for

Business Supplies $1,066.29; Amy

Otto Travel $6.73; Amy Otto Travel

$12.99; Anderson Bros Electric

Supplies $96.60; Andrea

LoyaPerez Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $11.00; Angelica Johnson

Childcare Professional Services

$448.00; Arnold Motor Supply Tires

and Parts $29.85; Ashley Markham

Professional Services $56.00; As-

sociated Supply Company Inc.

Supplies $130.48; AUCA Chicago

Lockbox Supplies $2,366.08; Axtell

High School Pupil Services

$1,937.97; B & H Photo Video Sup-

plies $5,718.80; Baer Photography

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$3,575.00; Bamford Inc Profes-

sional Services $450.00; Bimbo

Bakeries USA Food $155.20; Black

Hills Energy Natural Gas $157.70;

Black Hills Energy Natural Gas

$0.33; Blick Art Materials Il Sup-

plies $548.97; Brian Gnuse Com-

mencement Expense $1,350.00;

Brookes Publishing Supplies

$1,666.75; BSN Sports Sport Sup-

ply Grp Supplies $26.64; Buffalo

Outdoor Power LLC Tires and Parts

$25.99; Builders HowTo Ware-

house Miscellaneous Expenditure

$8.71; Builders HowTo Warehouse

Supplies $279.24; Bump Armor

Tech Protection Supplies $698.97;

Carolina Biological Supply Supplies

$248.96; Carquest Auto Parts Sto-

res Tires and Parts $827.16; Cash

from NebraskaLand National Bank

Miscellaneous Expenditure $71.93;

CashWa Distributing Food

$15,595.67; CDW Government Inc

TechnologyRelated Hardware

$260.57; CED/American Electric

Supplies $7,170.00; Cengage

Learning Gale Supplies $15,033.60;

Central Nebraska Bobcat Repairs &

Maintenance Services $748.81;

Central Restaurant Products Fur-

niture and Fixtures $3,463.18;

Charter Communications Other

Communication $4,902.47; Cheryl

Morgan Miscellaneous Expenditure

$11.00; Christine Maessner Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $11.00; Cindy

Moses Miscellaneous Expenditure

$11.00; City Of Kearney Miscella-

neous Expenditure $23.40; City Of

Kearney Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $37.49; City Of Kearney Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $1,103.00;

City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle

Gasoline $879.12; City of Kearney

School Resource Office Security

Officer $5,714.82; City of Kear-

neyWater,Sanitn,Sewer Dept Gar-

bage $9,191.20; Classic Sports-

wear & Awards Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $269.00; Computer

Hardware Inc Kearney Technolo-

gyRelated Hardware $32,471.82;

Copycat Printing Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure $218.22; CPI Travel

$150.00; Crouch Recreation Sup-

plies $1,360.00; CSI Cornhusker

State Industries AudioVisual Mate-

rials $170.00; Culligan Of Kearney

Miscellaneous Expenditure $71.00;

Cummins Central Power LLC Tires

and Parts $605.76; Curzon Promo-

tional Graphics Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $71.69; Dan's Sanitation

Inc Garbage $122.74; Dan's Sani-

tation Inc Garbage $0.26; Darleen

Farwell Miscellaneous Expenditure

$525.00; Dawson Public Power

District Electricity $472.42; Deb

Stroh Miscellaneous Expenditure

$11.00; Decker Equipment Sup-

plies $1,658.75; Discount School

Supply Supplies $630.41; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies

$13,840.51; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $1,572.91; Eakes Office

Solutions Supplies $3,285.29;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

$49.40; Echo Group Inc. Supplies

$2,465.87; Ecolab Supplies

$330.00; ELocalLink Inc Advertis-

ing $3,000.00; ESU #13 Travel

$40.00; ESU 10 Sped Tuition/Age-

ncies $19,677.83; ESU 3 Profes-

sional Services $50.00; ESU Coor-

dinating Council Ainsworth, NE

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$4,753.00; Faith Becker Miscella-

neous Expenditure $50.00; Farmers

Union Coop Assn Supplies $26.40;

Fastenal Company Supplies

$55.68; Flinn Scientific Inc Supplies

$154.35; Frontier Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $3,492.34; Gaggle

Net, Inc Professional Services

$14,650.00; Gateway Education

Holdings, LLC Textbooks

$27,559.83; General Binding Cor-

poration Supplies $82.28; Gopher

Sport Supplies $706.56; Hiland

Dairy Foods Food $8,523.45; Ho-

bart Sales & Service E.F. Incorpo-

rated Furniture and Fixtures

$2,532.00; Hoehner Turf Irrigation

Lawn Services $106.26; Holmes

Plumbing & Htg Supplies $484.36;

Hometown Leasing Rentals of

Equipment and Vehicles $9,343.89;

Horizon Designs Inc Supplies

$275.00; Hudl Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $3,399.00; Integrated Se-

curity Solutions LLC Professional

Services $400.00; InterState Studio

& Publishing Co Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $504.71; J W Pepper &

Son Inc Supplies $1,488.99; Jane

G Bartee Dues and Fees $42.00;

Jennifer Roberts Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $100.00; Johnstone Sup-

ply Supplies $1,969.18; Johnstone

Supply Supplies $29.89; Joselinne

Gomez Miscellaneous Expenditure

$11.00; Juliana Moore Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $100.00; Kate

Murphy Dues and Fees $149.00;

Kate Murphy Travel $35.31; Kathy

LeavittWirth Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $11.30; Katrina Hamilton

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$135.30; Kearney Ace Hardware

Supplies $4.99; Kearney Ag & Auto

Repair Inc Vehicle Repair $782.55;

Kearney Concrete Co Inc Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $9.80; Kear-

ney Hub Advertising $829.99; Kear-

ney Pub SchFoundation Profes-

sional Services $23,343.61; Kear-

ney Pub SchFoundation Profes-

sional Services $5,531.99; Kearney

Tire & Auto Service Co Tires and

Parts $900.57; Kearney Winlectric

Co Supplies $219.42; Kearney

Winnelson Supplies $1,408.20;

Kelli Urbanek Employee Training

and Development Services $40.00;

Kelly Supply Co Supplies $222.61;

Kenzie Lewis Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $50.00; Knowledge Mat-

ters, Inc Supplies $2,595.00; KPS

Foundation Miscellaneous Expend-

iture $6,031.77; Lakeshore Lrng

Materials Supplies $542.27; Lami-

nator.com Inc Supplies $94.86;

Laurie Ziems Professional Services

$448.00; Lawn Builders Lawn Ser-

vices $2,048.08; Lawson Products

Inc Supplies $245.13; Learning AZ

Textbooks Supplementals $209.90;

Lips Printing Service Miscellaneous

Expenditure $28.94; Lisa Guthrie

Miscellaneous Expenditure $11.00;

Lori Klein Travel $20.70; Mackin

Educational Resources AudioVisual

Materials $638.41; Masters True

Value Supplies $800.06; Matheson

Linweld Supplies $1,018.75; Mav-

erick Industries Inc Professional

Services $1,819.00; Mead Lumber

Co Miscellaneous Expenditure

$52.12; Melissa Hopkins Miscella-

neous Expenditure $86.60; Men-

ards Kearney Supplies $487.40;

Midwest Connect Miscellaneous

Expenditure $1,584.91; Mighty

Ducts Professional Services

$7,950.00; Millard South High

School Miscellaneous Expenditure

$600.00; Moonlight Embroidery &

Screen Print Supplies $120.00;

Morris Press & Office Supplies Pro-

fessional Services $248.00; NACIA

Dues and Fees $45.00; NASBNE

Association of School Boards

Travel $100.00; NASCO Supplies

$239.80; NASPANebraska Assoc

Sch Persl Admin Dues and Fees

$25.00; NCS Pearson Inc Supplies

$6,888.05; NCSANebraska Council

of School Admin Dues and Fees

$1,490.00; NDE Office of Early

Childhood Travel $170.00; NDE

Early Childhood Training Center

Professional Services $85.00; Ne-

braska Central Equipment Co Bus

Acquistion $101,267.69; Nebraska

Public Health Envrmt Lab Profes-

sional Services $15.00; Nebraska

Public Power District Electricity

$33,950.95; Nebraska Secretary of

State Dues and Fees $30.00;

Northwestern Energy Natural Gas

$1,920.85; Northwestern Energy

New Construction Miscellaneous

Expenditure $25.34; NSAA Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $1,650.00;

Nutrien Ag Solutions Supplies

$11,409.03; Office Depot Inc Sup-

plies $14.38; Omaha Music Ther-

apy LLC Pupil Services $720.00;

One Source Professional Services

$68.00; PC Parts Plus, LLC Sup-

plies $239.76; Penn State Indus-

tries Supplies $558.45; PEP CO,

Inc. Professional Services

$2,050.00; Perry Guthery Haasa &

Gessford PC LLO Contracted Legal

Services $225.00; Platinum Awards

& Gifts Supplies $8.00; Platte Val-

ley Auto Kearney Tires and Parts

$317.00; Platte Valley Communica-

tions Supplies $277.90; Platte Val-

ley Laboratories Professional Ser-

vices $50.00; Prairie View Roofing

& Development LLC Repairs &

Maintenance Services $12,214.95;

Priority Management System Inc

Supplies $75.50; Pyramid Model

Consortium Supplies $98.00; Pyra-

mid School Products Supplies

$172.90; Quill Corporation Supplies

$596.66; Raeanna Mitchell Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $11.00;

RevTrak Supplies $19.95; Riverside

Assessments, LLC Supplies

$1,959.34; Sally Schulz Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $11.00; Sarah

Luke Miscellaneous Expenditure

$11.00; Scholastic Book Clubs

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$905.36; Scholastic Book Fairs

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,169.45; Scholastic Inc. Supplies

$74.38; School Specialty Inc Sup-

plies $493.11; Screencastify, LLC

Technology Software $10,500.00;

Secured Mobility LLC Technolo-

gyRelated Hardware $7,689.00;

Sheerin Scientific Company, Inc.

Textbooks Supplementals

$20,390.40; Shelton Dehaan Com-

pany Supplies $3,240.00; Sherri

Bonsall Miscellaneous Expenditure

$11.00; SherwinWilliams Supplies

$366.02; Smiling Faces Academy,

Inc. Professional Services $618.86;

Southpaw Enterprises Supplies

$552.90; Springer Roofing, Inc.

Roofs $252,130.05; Steinbrink

Landscaping Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $316.87; Steinbrink

Landscaping Supplies $2,049.97;

Stephanie Girard Miscellaneous

Expenditure $49.50; Sterling Com-

puters TechnologyRelated Hard-

ware $8,195.45; Sue Higgins Sup-

plies $179.97; Sunbelt Rentals

Rentals of Equipment and Vehicles

$988.54; SupplyWorks Repairs &

Maintenance Services $1,328.73;

SupplyWorks Supplies $10,636.86;

Teacher Created Resources Peri-

odicals $59.30; Teacher Direct

Supplies $471.55; Teacher's Dis-

covery Supplies $23.74; Tennille

Allison Travel $124.78; The Camera

Doctor Miscellaneous Expenditure

$225.00; The College Board Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $4,821.00;

Therapro, Inc Supplies $451.00;

Tori Stofferson Travel $224.37;

Tractor Supply Co. Supplies

$1,338.73; Troxell Communications

Inc Supplies $12.96; United Art and

Education Inc. Supplies $5,253.74;l

Universal Dance Association Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $2,109.00;

US Bank Cardmember Service

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$4,318.73; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel $2,000.00; Vector

Commissioning Services, Inc Pro-

fessional Services $4,728.13; Ver-

dis Group LLC Professional Ser-

vices $7,635.97; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone

$964.88; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone

$697.39; Walmart Community BRC

Supplies $52.60; Walmart Commu-

nity BRC Supplies $150.43; William

V MacGill & Co Supplies $59.98;

WPS Western Psychological Ser-

vices Supplies $652.85; Yandas

Music Miscellaneous Expenditure

$12,200.80; Zimmerman Printers

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$157.70; ZOHO Corp Technology

Software $6,115.00; Zoom Video

Communications Inc. Technology

Software $105.94

SPECIAL BUILDING FUND

CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR

JULY 2020

 

ASI Signage Innovations Building

Acquitions and Improvements

$984.00; BD Construction Building

Acquitions and Improvements

$658,175.25; GSI Engineering

Northern Division LLC Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$286.50; Kidwell Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$7,540.00; Platte Valley Communi-

cations Building Acquitions and Im-

provements $10,798.58; S & J

Construction Building Acquitions

and Improvements $16,406.25;

Trane Building Acquitions and Im-

provements $15,000.00; WILKINS

ArchitectureDesignPlanning Build-

ing Acquitions and Improvements

$3,484.97; WILKINS Architec-

tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$13,388.36; WILKINS Architec-

tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$3,484.98; WILKINS Architec-

tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$12,778.05; WILKINS Architec-

tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$3,624.03

ZNEZ Jy17,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a meeting of the Buffalo County

Board of Equalization will be held

on Wednesday, July 22, 2019 at

9:00 A.M. at the Buffalo County Ex-

tension Building located at 1400 E

34th Street, Kearney, Nebraska.

Prior to this notice, the Board of

Equalization was scheduled to

make final determinations on the

property valuation protests and

now will additionally conduct hear-

ings on the Report of Destroyed

Real Property (Form 425) on that

same date. Said meeting will be

open to the public.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact the ADA Coordina-

tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agenda for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ Jy17,t1

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City Council of the

City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July

28, 2020 in the Council Chambers

at City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting

will be open to the public. The fol-

lowing is the public hearing, upon

the recommendation of the Plann-

ing Commission, to be considered:

1. Application submitted by Mike

Harms for Mountain Tower & Land,

LLC for a Conditional Use Permit

as provided in Paragraph H of Sec-

tion 46-110 "Telecommunications

Towers" of Chapter 46

"Supplemental Use Regulations" of

the City Code to co-locate tele-

communications equipment for

wireless communications on prop-

erty zoned District M-2, General In-

dustrial District and described as

Lot 1, Kearney East Viaero Subdivi-

sion, a subdivision being part of the

South Half of the South Half of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 32,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska, lying South of the Union

Pacific Railroad Right-of-Way

(3208 Marshall Avenue).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Jy17,t1

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, July 28, 2020,

at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

Board Room, located at 1512 Cen-

tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on an Appli-

cation for Code Amendment of so-

lar arrays, under Section 3.3125,

Section 5.32, & Section 5.33, filed

by Nathan T. Bruner, for property

described as a Part of Government

Lot 16 in Section 18, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

p.m., Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Complete legal description on file

with Buffalo County Zoning Admin-

istrator or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ Jy16,17

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, July 14, 2020, the Kearney

City Council passed and approved

according to law and adopted the

following ordinances to be pub-

lished in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8420 vacating all

of Lot 1, Lot 2, Lot 3, the east 20

feet of Lot 4, the east 20 feet of Lot

9, all of Lot 10, Lot 11, Lot 12,

Block 124, Second East Lawn Ad-

dition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Ordinance No. 8421 rezoning

from District R-1, Urban Residential

Single-Family District (Low Density)

to District R-2/PD, Urban Residen-

tial Mixed-Density/Planned Devel-

opment Overlay District for prop-

erty described as a tract of land lo-

cated in the Southwest Quarter of

the Northeast Quarter of Section

31, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M. in the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

(2100 East 34th Street).

Ordinance No. 8427 rezoning

from District C-3/PD, General

Commercial/Planned Development

Overlay District to District C-3,

General Commercial District for

property described as Lot 131 thru

Lot 136, inclusive, Keen's Park Ad-

dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, TOGETHER

WITH; the vacated South 20.0 feet

of 26th Street abutting said lots on

the North, all in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska (501, 503, 507 and 511 East

26th Street).

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Jy17,t1

