NOTICE OF MEETING
KEARNEY REGIONAL
AIRPORT ADVISORY BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Kearney Regional
Airport Advisory Board of the City
of Kearney, Nebraska, will be held
at 5:30 p.m. on July 20, 2020 in the
Airport Manager's Office, 5145 Air-
port Road, Kearney, Nebraska,
which meeting will be open to the
public. An agenda for such meet-
ing, kept continuously current, is
available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Kearney Regional
Airport Advisory Board shall have
the right to modify the agenda to
include items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
UNLESS YOU ACT YOU WILL
LOSE THIS PROPERTY
To: LARRY SCHAKE; DEBRA LE-
ANN SCHAKE; PERSONS OR OC-
CUPANTS IN POSSESSION OF
PARCEL NUMBER 480291000;
AND ANY AND ALL PERSONS
WHO HAVE OR CLAIM SOME IN-
TEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DE-
SCRIBED BELOW.
1. On March 7, 2017, the follow-
ing real property was sold by Buf-
falo County for delinquent taxes.
On that date, NEREUS LAND
HOLDINGS LLC bought the prop-
erty at the sale.
2. The property is described as:
a. Address: Parcel Number
480291000
b. Legal Description: Lot 2, Block
2, Else's Subdivision to the Village
of Elm Creek, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska (the "Real Estate").
3. The taxpayer name and in
whose name the tax assessment is
made is: Larry Schake.
4. The amount of the taxes repre-
sented by Tax Certificate No.
17058, assessed for the 2015 taxes
is: $395.16. Subsequent taxes may
have been paid and interest may
have accrued as of the date this
notice is signed by the Purchaser.
Please be advised, pursuant to
Neb. Rev. Stat. § 77-1831, that the
issuance of a tax deed is subject to
the right of redemption under Neb.
Rev. Stat. §§ 77-1824 to 77-1830.
The right of redemption requires
payment to the county treasurer,
for the use of such purchaser, or
his or her heirs or assigns, of the
amount of taxes represented by the
tax sale certificate for the year the
taxes were levied or assessed and
any subsequent taxes paid and in-
terest accrued as of the date pay-
ment is made to the county treas-
urer. The right of redemption ex-
pires at the close of business on
the date of application for the tax
deed, and a deed may be applied
for after the expiration of three
months from the date of service of
this notice. After the expiration of
at least three months from the date
of service of this notice, the tax
deed will be applied for unless the
right of redemption has been exer-
cised.
NEREUS LAND HOLDINGS LLC
By: Ryan C. Dorcey, #25748
13575 Lynam Drive
Omaha, NE 68138
402-505-4124
Fax: 402-513-6483
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be re-
ceived at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska until 2:00 P.M.,
Local Time on August 4, 2020 for
furnishing all labor, tools, materials,
equipment and incidentals required
for construction of approximately
25,800 S.Y. of Class 3 milling and
3,250 Tons of Asphaltic Concrete
Type SLX, and work incidental
thereto for 2020 PART 7 IM-
PROVEMENTS (DOWNTOWN AS-
PHALT), as per drawings and spec-
ifications now on file at the Office
of the City Clerk. Said Proposals
will be publicly opened, read aloud,
and tabulated immediately follow-
ing in the City Council Chambers
upstairs.
The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all bids,
and to waive irregularities or infor-
malities to accept the Bid it deems
most beneficial. Bids received af-
ter the specified time of closing will
be returned unopened. The enve-
lope shall be marked "2020 PART 7
IMPROVEMENTS (DOWNTOWN
ASPHALT)". The City will accept
only those sealed bids, either hand
delivered or received via the U.S.
Mail at the City Clerk's Office, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska. Items transmitted by
facsimile or electronically will not
be accepted.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone
308/234-6456, upon payment of
$50 for each half-size set. Full-size
sets of documents can be obtained
for a deposit of $60. Any PLAN
HOLDER, upon returning the draw-
ings and specifications within four-
teen (14) days of the bid opening,
will be refunded $20.00. A com-
plete set of electronic copies of
drawings, specifications, contract
documents and proposal form may
be obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $25.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that
a liquor license may be automati-
cally renewed for a one-year period
from November 1, 2020, for the fol-
lowing retail liquor licensee:
Timothy C Vogt
Bull & Barrel
15220 Hwy 30
Odessa, NE 68861
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of Buffalo
County on or before August 10,
2020 in the office of the Buffalo
County Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
persons, a hearing will be held to
determine whether continuation of
the license shall be allowed.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(S E A L)
NOTICE OF SUIT
TO: FAITH RIVAS, 207 S. Gustin
St Unit 49 Holdrege NE 68949, you
are hereby notified that on March 6,
2020, Credit Acceptance Corp.
filed a suit against you in the Buf-
falo County Court at docket
CI20-555, the object in prayer of
which was to secure a judgment
against you in the amount of
$9,105.84, together with court
costs, interest and attorney's fees
as allowed by law. Unless you file
your Answer with the Buffalo
County Court on or before the 31
day of August, 2020, the Petition
against you will be considered as
true and judgment will be entered
against you accordingly.
By: Dennis P. Lee #16296
Jake T. Houlihan #26807
Lee Law Office
PO Box 45947
Omaha, NE 68145
Ph: (402) 334-8055
Fax: (402) 334-8072
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
DNG PROPERTIES, L.L.C.
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that DNG
PROPERTIES, L.L.C., a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company has been
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska, with its desig-
nated office at 2304 Hwy. 44; Wil-
cox, NE 68982. The general nature
of its business is to engage in and
to do any lawful act concerning any
and all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of Ne-
braska. The company was organ-
ized and commenced on July 9,
2020 and the duration of existence
of the Company will be perpetual,
unless terminated sooner. The af-
fairs of the limited liability company
shall be conducted by its members
until such time as successors are
elected pursuant to the Operating
Agreement.
Neil R. Gruhn,
Registered Agent
2304 Hwy. 44
Wilcox, NE 68982
Shawn D. Beaudette
Lammli, Locke & Beaudette
Law Office, L.L.P.
100 N. 34th Street, Suite E
Norfolk, NE 68701
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Billy Joe Baer,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-106
Notice is hereby given that on
June 29, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Brian G.
Baer, 8470 2nd Avenue, Kearney,
NE 68847, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before the 10th day of September,
2020, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of the
County Court
Address of County Court:
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Luke M. Simpson #24448
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
Attorneys for Personal
Representative
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of DEBRA K. MARLATT,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-109
Notice is hereby given that on
June 29, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Jeremy
L. Fisher whose address is 3709 S.
74th Street #103, Omaha, NE
68124 was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Sept. 10, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
Stephen G. Lowe (#15991)
Attorney at Law
2033 Central Avenue
Post Office Box 1516
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1516
(308) 237-5100
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF GLORIA G.
EBB-PETERSEN, DECEASED
Case No. PR20-99
Notice is hereby given that on
June 19, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Daniel
K. Ebb, whose address is 4241
Warren Road, Franklin, TN 37067,
was informally appointed by the
Registrar as personal representa-
tive of this estate. Creditors of this
estate must file their claims with
this Court of or before August 26,
2020, or be forever barred.
Clerk Magistrate of the
County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Parker, Grossart, Bahensky, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of JANNETTE S. HUNT,
Deceased
Case No. PR 20-111
Notice is hereby given that on
July 1, 2020, in the County Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, the Reg-
istrar issued a written statement of
Informal Probate of Will of said De-
ceased and that JOHNNY R.
HUNT, whose address is 3820 N
Dickerson St, Arlington, VA 22207
has been appointed Personal Rep-
resentative of this estate. Creditors
of this estate must file their claims
with this Court on or before Sep-
tember 10, 2020 or be forever bar-
red.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Conrad F. Connealy #25739, of
NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,
WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.
4715 First Avenue Place
P.O. Box 2286
Kearney, NE 68848-2286
(308) 234-1918
Attorney for Applicant
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Larry E. Hidy,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-101
Notice is hereby given that on
June 22, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Pam-
ela S. Hidy, 4902 Avenue L Place,
Kearney, NE 68847, was informally
appointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before August 26, 2020 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk-Magistrate of the
County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Maxine M. Thompson,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-100
Notice is hereby given that on
June 22, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Sharon K. Thompson, 1514 13th
Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845, was
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as Personal Representative of
the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before August 26, 2020 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk-Magistrate of the
County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
NOTICE
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
ESTATE OF RYAN LEE
JOHNSON, Deceased.
Case No. PR 16-115
Notice is hereby given that Amy
R. Johnson has filed a PETITION
FOR SUBSEQUENT ADMINISTRA-
TION with the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, which has
been set for hearing on the County
Courtroom of the Buffalo County
Courthouse in Kearney, Nebraska,
on July 31, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Attorney for Petitioner
NOTICE
Estate of Sheryl A. Ohrt,
Deceased.
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Case No. PR 20-108
Notice is hereby given that on
June 29, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
James A. Ohrt, whose address is
203 Road 7, Henderson, NE 68371,
has been appointed as Personal
Representative of this Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before September 10, 2020, or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Registrar
Todd D. Turner, #22027
Kelley, Scritsmier &
Byrne, P.C., LLO
P.O. Box 1669
North Platte, NE 69103-1669
308-532-7110
Attorney for Personal
Representative
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of TIMOTHY P. RYAN,
Deceased.
Estate No. PR20-114
Notice is hereby given that on
July 14, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Peggy Ryan, whose address is
2510 Mose Ave., Bellevue, NE
68147, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Sept. 17, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk/Magistrate
Buffalo County Courthouse
Kearney, NE 68848
PREPARED BY:
Kevin A. Brostrom, #16208
Lauritsen, Brownell,
& Brostrom, PC, LLO
1811 West 2nd Street, Suite 360
Grand Island, NE 68803
(308) 382-7810
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Vivian L. Axmann,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-95
Notice is hereby given that on
June 19, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of Will of
said Decedent and that Ronald Lee
Axmann whose address is 12105 S
Blackbob Rd. Apt. 111, Olathe, KS
66062, and Brian Axmann whose
address is 3523 Ave. K, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847, was informally
appointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representatives of the Es-
tate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before August 26, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the Buffalo County Court
Kearney, NE
VIKKI S STAMM, #20489
STAMM ROMERO &
ASSOCIATES, P.C., L.L.O.
3720 Avenue A, Suite C
PO Box 188
Kearney, NE 68848-0188
308-234-4744 Telephone
308-237-4788 Fax
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ARCHWAY VILLAGE, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Archway Village, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 6880 46th Avenue, Kear-
ney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Gregory S.
Meyer.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on July 14, 2020 and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Village Real Estate, L.L.C.
624 N. Minden
Minden, NE 68959
Village Real Estate, L.L.C.,
Member
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
JAI LANDING, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that JAI
Landing, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act. The
address of its designated office is
5804 1st Ave., P.O. Box 2230,
Kearney, NE 68848. The name
and address of the initial registered
agent is Luke M. Simpson, 5804
1st Ave., P.O. Box 2230, Kearney,
NE 68848. JAI Landing, LLC. com-
menced business on July 7, 2020,
and the general nature of its busi-
ness is to engage in any lawful
business not prohibited by the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act.
Luke M. Simpson, Organizer
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
NOTICE
KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
DISTRICT #7
CLAIMS TO BE PAID
IN JULY 2020
AC Supply Co Supplies
$3,115.05; Adventure to Success
Child Development Supplies
$369.00; Alisha Anderson Miscella-
neous Expenditure $17.45; Alisha
Gile Miscellaneous Expenditure
$11.00; All Makes Supplies
$7,569.36; All Makes Supplies
$2,523.12; All Makes Auto Supply
Tires and Parts $2,168.10; Allison
Bauer Miscellaneous Expenditure
$150.00; Alpha Rehabilitation Pupil
Services $266.89; Amax Contract-
ing Inc Supplies $204.80; Amazon
Capital Services Supplies
$36,059.50; American Solutions for
Business Supplies $1,066.29; Amy
Otto Travel $6.73; Amy Otto Travel
$12.99; Anderson Bros Electric
Supplies $96.60; Andrea
LoyaPerez Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $11.00; Angelica Johnson
Childcare Professional Services
$448.00; Arnold Motor Supply Tires
and Parts $29.85; Ashley Markham
Professional Services $56.00; As-
sociated Supply Company Inc.
Supplies $130.48; AUCA Chicago
Lockbox Supplies $2,366.08; Axtell
High School Pupil Services
$1,937.97; B & H Photo Video Sup-
plies $5,718.80; Baer Photography
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$3,575.00; Bamford Inc Profes-
sional Services $450.00; Bimbo
Bakeries USA Food $155.20; Black
Hills Energy Natural Gas $157.70;
Black Hills Energy Natural Gas
$0.33; Blick Art Materials Il Sup-
plies $548.97; Brian Gnuse Com-
mencement Expense $1,350.00;
Brookes Publishing Supplies
$1,666.75; BSN Sports Sport Sup-
ply Grp Supplies $26.64; Buffalo
Outdoor Power LLC Tires and Parts
$25.99; Builders HowTo Ware-
house Miscellaneous Expenditure
$8.71; Builders HowTo Warehouse
Supplies $279.24; Bump Armor
Tech Protection Supplies $698.97;
Carolina Biological Supply Supplies
$248.96; Carquest Auto Parts Sto-
res Tires and Parts $827.16; Cash
from NebraskaLand National Bank
Miscellaneous Expenditure $71.93;
CashWa Distributing Food
$15,595.67; CDW Government Inc
TechnologyRelated Hardware
$260.57; CED/American Electric
Supplies $7,170.00; Cengage
Learning Gale Supplies $15,033.60;
Central Nebraska Bobcat Repairs &
Maintenance Services $748.81;
Central Restaurant Products Fur-
niture and Fixtures $3,463.18;
Charter Communications Other
Communication $4,902.47; Cheryl
Morgan Miscellaneous Expenditure
$11.00; Christine Maessner Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $11.00; Cindy
Moses Miscellaneous Expenditure
$11.00; City Of Kearney Miscella-
neous Expenditure $23.40; City Of
Kearney Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $37.49; City Of Kearney Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $1,103.00;
City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle
Gasoline $879.12; City of Kearney
School Resource Office Security
Officer $5,714.82; City of Kear-
neyWater,Sanitn,Sewer Dept Gar-
bage $9,191.20; Classic Sports-
wear & Awards Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $269.00; Computer
Hardware Inc Kearney Technolo-
gyRelated Hardware $32,471.82;
Copycat Printing Inc Miscellaneous
Expenditure $218.22; CPI Travel
$150.00; Crouch Recreation Sup-
plies $1,360.00; CSI Cornhusker
State Industries AudioVisual Mate-
rials $170.00; Culligan Of Kearney
Miscellaneous Expenditure $71.00;
Cummins Central Power LLC Tires
and Parts $605.76; Curzon Promo-
tional Graphics Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $71.69; Dan's Sanitation
Inc Garbage $122.74; Dan's Sani-
tation Inc Garbage $0.26; Darleen
Farwell Miscellaneous Expenditure
$525.00; Dawson Public Power
District Electricity $472.42; Deb
Stroh Miscellaneous Expenditure
$11.00; Decker Equipment Sup-
plies $1,658.75; Discount School
Supply Supplies $630.41; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies
$13,840.51; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies $1,572.91; Eakes Office
Solutions Supplies $3,285.29;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
$49.40; Echo Group Inc. Supplies
$2,465.87; Ecolab Supplies
$330.00; ELocalLink Inc Advertis-
ing $3,000.00; ESU #13 Travel
$40.00; ESU 10 Sped Tuition/Age-
ncies $19,677.83; ESU 3 Profes-
sional Services $50.00; ESU Coor-
dinating Council Ainsworth, NE
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$4,753.00; Faith Becker Miscella-
neous Expenditure $50.00; Farmers
Union Coop Assn Supplies $26.40;
Fastenal Company Supplies
$55.68; Flinn Scientific Inc Supplies
$154.35; Frontier Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $3,492.34; Gaggle
Net, Inc Professional Services
$14,650.00; Gateway Education
Holdings, LLC Textbooks
$27,559.83; General Binding Cor-
poration Supplies $82.28; Gopher
Sport Supplies $706.56; Hiland
Dairy Foods Food $8,523.45; Ho-
bart Sales & Service E.F. Incorpo-
rated Furniture and Fixtures
$2,532.00; Hoehner Turf Irrigation
Lawn Services $106.26; Holmes
Plumbing & Htg Supplies $484.36;
Hometown Leasing Rentals of
Equipment and Vehicles $9,343.89;
Horizon Designs Inc Supplies
$275.00; Hudl Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $3,399.00; Integrated Se-
curity Solutions LLC Professional
Services $400.00; InterState Studio
& Publishing Co Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $504.71; J W Pepper &
Son Inc Supplies $1,488.99; Jane
G Bartee Dues and Fees $42.00;
Jennifer Roberts Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $100.00; Johnstone Sup-
ply Supplies $1,969.18; Johnstone
Supply Supplies $29.89; Joselinne
Gomez Miscellaneous Expenditure
$11.00; Juliana Moore Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $100.00; Kate
Murphy Dues and Fees $149.00;
Kate Murphy Travel $35.31; Kathy
LeavittWirth Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $11.30; Katrina Hamilton
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$135.30; Kearney Ace Hardware
Supplies $4.99; Kearney Ag & Auto
Repair Inc Vehicle Repair $782.55;
Kearney Concrete Co Inc Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $9.80; Kear-
ney Hub Advertising $829.99; Kear-
ney Pub SchFoundation Profes-
sional Services $23,343.61; Kear-
ney Pub SchFoundation Profes-
sional Services $5,531.99; Kearney
Tire & Auto Service Co Tires and
Parts $900.57; Kearney Winlectric
Co Supplies $219.42; Kearney
Winnelson Supplies $1,408.20;
Kelli Urbanek Employee Training
and Development Services $40.00;
Kelly Supply Co Supplies $222.61;
Kenzie Lewis Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $50.00; Knowledge Mat-
ters, Inc Supplies $2,595.00; KPS
Foundation Miscellaneous Expend-
iture $6,031.77; Lakeshore Lrng
Materials Supplies $542.27; Lami-
nator.com Inc Supplies $94.86;
Laurie Ziems Professional Services
$448.00; Lawn Builders Lawn Ser-
vices $2,048.08; Lawson Products
Inc Supplies $245.13; Learning AZ
Textbooks Supplementals $209.90;
Lips Printing Service Miscellaneous
Expenditure $28.94; Lisa Guthrie
Miscellaneous Expenditure $11.00;
Lori Klein Travel $20.70; Mackin
Educational Resources AudioVisual
Materials $638.41; Masters True
Value Supplies $800.06; Matheson
Linweld Supplies $1,018.75; Mav-
erick Industries Inc Professional
Services $1,819.00; Mead Lumber
Co Miscellaneous Expenditure
$52.12; Melissa Hopkins Miscella-
neous Expenditure $86.60; Men-
ards Kearney Supplies $487.40;
Midwest Connect Miscellaneous
Expenditure $1,584.91; Mighty
Ducts Professional Services
$7,950.00; Millard South High
School Miscellaneous Expenditure
$600.00; Moonlight Embroidery &
Screen Print Supplies $120.00;
Morris Press & Office Supplies Pro-
fessional Services $248.00; NACIA
Dues and Fees $45.00; NASBNE
Association of School Boards
Travel $100.00; NASCO Supplies
$239.80; NASPANebraska Assoc
Sch Persl Admin Dues and Fees
$25.00; NCS Pearson Inc Supplies
$6,888.05; NCSANebraska Council
of School Admin Dues and Fees
$1,490.00; NDE Office of Early
Childhood Travel $170.00; NDE
Early Childhood Training Center
Professional Services $85.00; Ne-
braska Central Equipment Co Bus
Acquistion $101,267.69; Nebraska
Public Health Envrmt Lab Profes-
sional Services $15.00; Nebraska
Public Power District Electricity
$33,950.95; Nebraska Secretary of
State Dues and Fees $30.00;
Northwestern Energy Natural Gas
$1,920.85; Northwestern Energy
New Construction Miscellaneous
Expenditure $25.34; NSAA Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $1,650.00;
Nutrien Ag Solutions Supplies
$11,409.03; Office Depot Inc Sup-
plies $14.38; Omaha Music Ther-
apy LLC Pupil Services $720.00;
One Source Professional Services
$68.00; PC Parts Plus, LLC Sup-
plies $239.76; Penn State Indus-
tries Supplies $558.45; PEP CO,
Inc. Professional Services
$2,050.00; Perry Guthery Haasa &
Gessford PC LLO Contracted Legal
Services $225.00; Platinum Awards
& Gifts Supplies $8.00; Platte Val-
ley Auto Kearney Tires and Parts
$317.00; Platte Valley Communica-
tions Supplies $277.90; Platte Val-
ley Laboratories Professional Ser-
vices $50.00; Prairie View Roofing
& Development LLC Repairs &
Maintenance Services $12,214.95;
Priority Management System Inc
Supplies $75.50; Pyramid Model
Consortium Supplies $98.00; Pyra-
mid School Products Supplies
$172.90; Quill Corporation Supplies
$596.66; Raeanna Mitchell Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $11.00;
RevTrak Supplies $19.95; Riverside
Assessments, LLC Supplies
$1,959.34; Sally Schulz Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $11.00; Sarah
Luke Miscellaneous Expenditure
$11.00; Scholastic Book Clubs
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$905.36; Scholastic Book Fairs
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$1,169.45; Scholastic Inc. Supplies
$74.38; School Specialty Inc Sup-
plies $493.11; Screencastify, LLC
Technology Software $10,500.00;
Secured Mobility LLC Technolo-
gyRelated Hardware $7,689.00;
Sheerin Scientific Company, Inc.
Textbooks Supplementals
$20,390.40; Shelton Dehaan Com-
pany Supplies $3,240.00; Sherri
Bonsall Miscellaneous Expenditure
$11.00; SherwinWilliams Supplies
$366.02; Smiling Faces Academy,
Inc. Professional Services $618.86;
Southpaw Enterprises Supplies
$552.90; Springer Roofing, Inc.
Roofs $252,130.05; Steinbrink
Landscaping Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $316.87; Steinbrink
Landscaping Supplies $2,049.97;
Stephanie Girard Miscellaneous
Expenditure $49.50; Sterling Com-
puters TechnologyRelated Hard-
ware $8,195.45; Sue Higgins Sup-
plies $179.97; Sunbelt Rentals
Rentals of Equipment and Vehicles
$988.54; SupplyWorks Repairs &
Maintenance Services $1,328.73;
SupplyWorks Supplies $10,636.86;
Teacher Created Resources Peri-
odicals $59.30; Teacher Direct
Supplies $471.55; Teacher's Dis-
covery Supplies $23.74; Tennille
Allison Travel $124.78; The Camera
Doctor Miscellaneous Expenditure
$225.00; The College Board Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $4,821.00;
Therapro, Inc Supplies $451.00;
Tori Stofferson Travel $224.37;
Tractor Supply Co. Supplies
$1,338.73; Troxell Communications
Inc Supplies $12.96; United Art and
Education Inc. Supplies $5,253.74;l
Universal Dance Association Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $2,109.00;
US Bank Cardmember Service
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$4,318.73; US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel $2,000.00; Vector
Commissioning Services, Inc Pro-
fessional Services $4,728.13; Ver-
dis Group LLC Professional Ser-
vices $7,635.97; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone
$964.88; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone
$697.39; Walmart Community BRC
Supplies $52.60; Walmart Commu-
nity BRC Supplies $150.43; William
V MacGill & Co Supplies $59.98;
WPS Western Psychological Ser-
vices Supplies $652.85; Yandas
Music Miscellaneous Expenditure
$12,200.80; Zimmerman Printers
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$157.70; ZOHO Corp Technology
Software $6,115.00; Zoom Video
Communications Inc. Technology
Software $105.94
SPECIAL BUILDING FUND
CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR
JULY 2020
ASI Signage Innovations Building
Acquitions and Improvements
$984.00; BD Construction Building
Acquitions and Improvements
$658,175.25; GSI Engineering
Northern Division LLC Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$286.50; Kidwell Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$7,540.00; Platte Valley Communi-
cations Building Acquitions and Im-
provements $10,798.58; S & J
Construction Building Acquitions
and Improvements $16,406.25;
Trane Building Acquitions and Im-
provements $15,000.00; WILKINS
ArchitectureDesignPlanning Build-
ing Acquitions and Improvements
$3,484.97; WILKINS Architec-
tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$13,388.36; WILKINS Architec-
tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$3,484.98; WILKINS Architec-
tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$12,778.05; WILKINS Architec-
tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$3,624.03
NOTICE OF MEETING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a meeting of the Buffalo County
Board of Equalization will be held
on Wednesday, July 22, 2019 at
9:00 A.M. at the Buffalo County Ex-
tension Building located at 1400 E
34th Street, Kearney, Nebraska.
Prior to this notice, the Board of
Equalization was scheduled to
make final determinations on the
property valuation protests and
now will additionally conduct hear-
ings on the Report of Destroyed
Real Property (Form 425) on that
same date. Said meeting will be
open to the public.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agenda for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City Council of the
City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July
28, 2020 in the Council Chambers
at City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting
will be open to the public. The fol-
lowing is the public hearing, upon
the recommendation of the Plann-
ing Commission, to be considered:
1. Application submitted by Mike
Harms for Mountain Tower & Land,
LLC for a Conditional Use Permit
as provided in Paragraph H of Sec-
tion 46-110 "Telecommunications
Towers" of Chapter 46
"Supplemental Use Regulations" of
the City Code to co-locate tele-
communications equipment for
wireless communications on prop-
erty zoned District M-2, General In-
dustrial District and described as
Lot 1, Kearney East Viaero Subdivi-
sion, a subdivision being part of the
South Half of the South Half of the
Northeast Quarter of Section 32,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska, lying South of the Union
Pacific Railroad Right-of-Way
(3208 Marshall Avenue).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, July 28, 2020,
at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
Board Room, located at 1512 Cen-
tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on an Appli-
cation for Code Amendment of so-
lar arrays, under Section 3.3125,
Section 5.32, & Section 5.33, filed
by Nathan T. Bruner, for property
described as a Part of Government
Lot 16 in Section 18, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
p.m., Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Complete legal description on file
with Buffalo County Zoning Admin-
istrator or County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, July 14, 2020, the Kearney
City Council passed and approved
according to law and adopted the
following ordinances to be pub-
lished in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8420 vacating all
of Lot 1, Lot 2, Lot 3, the east 20
feet of Lot 4, the east 20 feet of Lot
9, all of Lot 10, Lot 11, Lot 12,
Block 124, Second East Lawn Ad-
dition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Ordinance No. 8421 rezoning
from District R-1, Urban Residential
Single-Family District (Low Density)
to District R-2/PD, Urban Residen-
tial Mixed-Density/Planned Devel-
opment Overlay District for prop-
erty described as a tract of land lo-
cated in the Southwest Quarter of
the Northeast Quarter of Section
31, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M. in the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
(2100 East 34th Street).
Ordinance No. 8427 rezoning
from District C-3/PD, General
Commercial/Planned Development
Overlay District to District C-3,
General Commercial District for
property described as Lot 131 thru
Lot 136, inclusive, Keen's Park Ad-
dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, TOGETHER
WITH; the vacated South 20.0 feet
of 26th Street abutting said lots on
the North, all in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska (501, 503, 507 and 511 East
26th Street).
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
