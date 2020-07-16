NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

of

Bearded Lady, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

Bearded Lady, LLC (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 6905 W

47th Street, Kearney, NE

68845.The name and office ad-

dress of the Registered Agent is

Stuart Johnson, 6905 W 47th

Street, Kearney, NE 68845. Dated

July 10, 2020 Stuart Johnson, Or-

ganizer

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

Trade Name:

BJW Siding, Carpentry, & More

Name of Applicant: Shaun Bridges

Address: 115 E. 27th Street,

Kearney, NE 68847

Applicant is: Individual

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: June 22, 2020

General nature of business:

Siding, Carpentry,

Handmade Furniture

Shaun Bridges

Applicant or

Legal Representative

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, July 28, 2020,

at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

Board Room, located at 1512 Cen-

tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on an Appli-

cation for Code Amendment of so-

lar arrays, under Section 3.3125,

Section 5.32, & Section 5.33, filed

by Nathan T. Bruner, for property

described as a Part of Government

Lot 16 in Section 18, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

p.m., Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Complete legal description on file

with Buffalo County Zoning Admin-

istrator or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

MFKsolutions LLC (the

"Company") has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The designated office of

the Company is 1011 E 34th St.,

Kearney, NE 68847. The registered

agent of the Company is Monte

Fred Kratzenstein, 1011 E 34th

St., Kearney, NE 68847. The gen-

eral nature of the business will be

to engage in the transaction of any

or all lawful business, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The LLC was filed

with the State of Nebraska May 28

2020. Organizer Name:

LegalZoom.com, Inc.

 

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Sunny Paws Salon, Inc., whose

registered agent is Michelle Cagler

and registered office is 230 West

Potter Ave, Elm Creek, Nebraska

68836, was formed on July 6, 2020

to engage in any lawful business.

The corporation has authorized

10,000 shares of capital stock. The

name and address of the incorpo-

rator is Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602

Pacific St., Ste. 200, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68114.

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

THE CRAFTY DOG, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given that The

Crafty Dog, Inc. was incorporated

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The corporation is author-

ized to issue Ten Thousand Dollars

($10,000) of capital stock divided

into 10,000 shares at a par value of

One Dollar ($1.00) each and shall

be fully paid when issued. The

street address of the corporation's

initial registered office is 1516 1st

Avenue, PO Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848, and the name of

the corporation's initial registered

agent at that office is Damon T.

Bahensky. The name and street

address of the incorporator is Da-

mon T. Bahensky, 1516 1st Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

Damon T. Bahensky,

Sole Incorporator

