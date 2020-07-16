NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
of
Bearded Lady, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
Bearded Lady, LLC (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 6905 W
47th Street, Kearney, NE
68845.The name and office ad-
dress of the Registered Agent is
Stuart Johnson, 6905 W 47th
Street, Kearney, NE 68845. Dated
July 10, 2020 Stuart Johnson, Or-
ganizer
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name:
BJW Siding, Carpentry, & More
Name of Applicant: Shaun Bridges
Address: 115 E. 27th Street,
Kearney, NE 68847
Applicant is: Individual
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: June 22, 2020
General nature of business:
Siding, Carpentry,
Handmade Furniture
Shaun Bridges
Applicant or
Legal Representative
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, July 28, 2020,
at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
Board Room, located at 1512 Cen-
tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on an Appli-
cation for Code Amendment of so-
lar arrays, under Section 3.3125,
Section 5.32, & Section 5.33, filed
by Nathan T. Bruner, for property
described as a Part of Government
Lot 16 in Section 18, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
p.m., Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Complete legal description on file
with Buffalo County Zoning Admin-
istrator or County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
MFKsolutions LLC (the
"Company") has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The designated office of
the Company is 1011 E 34th St.,
Kearney, NE 68847. The registered
agent of the Company is Monte
Fred Kratzenstein, 1011 E 34th
St., Kearney, NE 68847. The gen-
eral nature of the business will be
to engage in the transaction of any
or all lawful business, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The LLC was filed
with the State of Nebraska May 28
2020. Organizer Name:
LegalZoom.com, Inc.
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Sunny Paws Salon, Inc., whose
registered agent is Michelle Cagler
and registered office is 230 West
Potter Ave, Elm Creek, Nebraska
68836, was formed on July 6, 2020
to engage in any lawful business.
The corporation has authorized
10,000 shares of capital stock. The
name and address of the incorpo-
rator is Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602
Pacific St., Ste. 200, Omaha, Ne-
braska 68114.
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
THE CRAFTY DOG, INC.
Notice is hereby given that The
Crafty Dog, Inc. was incorporated
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The corporation is author-
ized to issue Ten Thousand Dollars
($10,000) of capital stock divided
into 10,000 shares at a par value of
One Dollar ($1.00) each and shall
be fully paid when issued. The
street address of the corporation's
initial registered office is 1516 1st
Avenue, PO Box 1600, Kearney,
Nebraska 68848, and the name of
the corporation's initial registered
agent at that office is Damon T.
Bahensky. The name and street
address of the incorporator is Da-
mon T. Bahensky, 1516 1st Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
Damon T. Bahensky,
Sole Incorporator
