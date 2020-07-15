NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Arhea
Schoenefeld the contents of unit
#B36. Including but not limited to
household goods, furniture, and
other items remaining in our pos-
session at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Bill
Strauss the contents of unit #A18.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Chad
Vance the contents of unit #B38.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Chad
Vance the contents of unit #C38.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Ed & Joy
Teters the contents of unit #B26.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the Buffalo County Board of Equali-
zation will meet for the purpose of
reviewing the referee recommenda-
tion on the property valuation pro-
tests and making a final determina-
tion on July 20, July 21 and July
22, 2020. These meetings will be
held at 9:00 a.m. at the Buffalo
County Extension Building located
at 1400 E 34th St, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ Jy15,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
We hereby give public notice that
the Climate Assessment Response
Committee (CARC) will meet on
Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The
meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. at
the Nebraska Department of Agri-
culture, 301 Centennial Mall South,
4th Floor, Lincoln, NE 68508.
Members will discuss current and
predicted weather/climate condi-
tions.
The agenda is available by con-
tacting the Nebraska Department
of Agriculture at (402) 471-2341.
ZNEZ Jy15,t1
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Robert &
Kimberly Walker the contents of
unit #C37. Including but not limited
to household goods, furniture, and
other items remaining in our pos-
session at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO: DYLAN M CHRISTIE
You are hereby notified that on
March 20, 2020 the Plaintiff, Gen-
eral Collection Co., Filed petition in
the County Court of Buffalo Ne-
braska against you shown as Case
No. CI20-620 the object and prayer
of which is a judgement in the
amount of $3,673.69. Plus court
costs and attorney fees pursuant to
Nebraska Revised Statute Section
25-1801. The petition prays that
judgement be entered against you.
You are hereby notified that you
must answer the petition on or be-
fore August 15, 2020 at the County
Court of Buffalo County, Kearney,
Nebraska. This is an attempt to
collect debt by a collection agency.
Any information obtained will be
used for that purpose. This is a
communication from a debt collec-
tor.
TRUELL, MURRAY
& ASSOCIATES
220 Oxnard Ave.
Grand Island, NE 68801
(308) 384-0200
ZNEZ Jy1,8,15