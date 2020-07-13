NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$8,200.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Shannon Rojas, John
Doe and Jane Doe, real names un-
known, and anyone else claiming
any right or interest in and to the
following described property:
$8,200.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on June 22, 2020, and a
Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-
ject currency is currently pending in
the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Further, that a
hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-
ture of the seized property has
been scheduled on August 6, 2020
at 3:00 p.m., before the Honorable
Judge Ryan Carson, District Judge.
Any party claiming any right or in-
terest in the above-described
seized property shall appear and
file an Answer or Demurrer with the
District Court Clerk of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on or before
Wednesday, July 22, 2020, or be
forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
ZNEZ Jy6,13,20,27
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Arhea
Schoenefeld the contents of unit
#B36. Including but not limited to
household goods, furniture, and
other items remaining in our pos-
session at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Bill
Strauss the contents of unit #A18.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Chad
Vance the contents of unit #B38.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Chad
Vance the contents of unit #C38.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Ed & Joy
Teters the contents of unit #B26.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Flux
Footwear LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 409 East 35th Street
Kearney, NE 68847. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Isaac Mertens, 409
East 35th Street Kearney, NE
68847.
ZNEZ Jy6,13,20
ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorney at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that pur-
suant to a power of sale contained
in the deed of trust in the original
principal amount of $229,950.00
executed by Jacob J. Frerichs and
Jillian L. Frerichs, husband and
wife, which was filed for record on
April 11, 2016 as Instrument No.
2016-01982 in the office of the
Register of Deeds of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the property de-
scribed below will be sold by the
undersigned at public auction to
the highest bidder for cash or certi-
fied or cashier's check, at the east
door of the Buffalo County Court-
house, 16th & Central Avenue, City
of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska at 10:00 a.m. on August 26,
2020:
A tract of land being part of the
Southwest quarter of the Northwest
quarter of Section 22, Township 9
North, Range 17 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
more particularly described as be-
ing the North 132.0 feet of the fol-
lowing described tract of land: Re-
ferring to the Southwest corner of
the Northwest quarter of Section
22, Township 9 North, Range 17
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska; thence East on
and along the East-West quarter
section line, 50.04 feet to its inter-
section with the East property line
of the County Road, and being the
ACTUAL PLACE OF BEGINNING;
thence continuing on said
East-West quarter section line, a
distance of 330.89 feet to a point;
thence North parallel with the said
East property line of the said
County Road, a distance of 658.83
feet to a point; thence West parallel
with said East-West quarter section
line, distance of 330.9 feet to a
point on the East property line of
the said County Road; thence
South on and along said East prop-
erty line of the said County Road, a
distance of 658.84 feet to the point
of beginning.
The highest bidder is required to
deliver cash or certified funds to
the undersigned by the close of
business on the day of sale, except
this requirement is waived when
the highest bidder is the benefi-
ciary. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. At the dis-
cretion of the Successor Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Successor Trus-
tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-
fundable certified or cashier's
check in the amount of $5,000.00
payable to the Successor Trustee,
with the full purchase price, in cer-
tified funds, to be received by the
Successor Trustee by the end of
the day. This sale is made without
any warranties as to title or condi-
tion of the property.
Eric H. Lindquist
Successor Trustee
ZNEZ Jy13,20,27,Ag3,10
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Jim Gus-
tafson the contents of unit #A16.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Robert &
Kimberly Walker the contents of
unit #C37. Including but not limited
to household goods, furniture, and
other items remaining in our pos-
session at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15