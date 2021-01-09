Legal notices: January 9, 2021

PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY
IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM
REQUEST FOR BIDS
REQUEST DATE
:
January 5, 2021
PRE-BID MEETING:
January 14, 2021
CLOSING DATE:
January 28, 2021
POINT OF CONTACT:
Kevin Werbylo
Headwaters Corporation
The Governance Committee of
the Platte River Recovery Imple-
mentation Program submits this
Request for Bids to solicit bids
from contractors for pushing, shap-
ing, and grading of sand to create
tern and plover nesting habitat at a
location that has previously been
mined for sand and gravel. Project
includes general earthwork and
tree clearing, burning, and burying.
Project is located in Lexington, Ne-
braska.
P21-001: Lexington Pit
Rehabilitation Phase 1
For complete copies of this Re-
quest for Bids, visit https://pla-
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
272 Hospitality, Inc., a Nebraska
business corporation, is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, by its registered agent
Yousef M. Ghamedi at it's regis-
tered and designated office P.O.
Box 1266, 610 Talmadge St., Kear-
ney, Nebraska, 68845. The general
nature of its business is to engage
in and to do any lawful act con-
cerning any and all lawful business,
other than banking or insurance, for
which an incorporated company
may be organized under the laws of
Nebraska; including, but not limited
to the ownership and management
of investment properties, and for all
other purposes authorized by law,
to the same extent as natural per-
sons might or could do. The incor-
porated company was formed on
December 21, 2020, and will con-
tinue perpetually. Its affairs shall
be conducted by the Members pur-
suant to an Operating Agreement
duly adopted by the Company.
272 Hospitality, Inc.
Organizer:
Yousef M. Ghamedi
P.O. Box 1266
610 Talmadge
Street
Kearney, Nebraska,
68845
Shon T. Lieske (#23204)
LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ, P.C.,
L.L.O.
333 North Colorado Avenue
P.O. Box 268
Minden, NE 68959-0268
(308) 832-2103
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BLENDED FAMILY, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that
BLENDED FAMILY, L.L.C., a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the state of Nebraska, with its
designated office at 6110 R Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68847. The name
and address of the initial registered
agent is Luke E. Zinnell, 1516 1st
Avenue, P.O Box 1600, Kearney,
Nebraska 68848-1600. The gen-
eral nature of its business is to en-
gage in any and all lawful busi-
nesses for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska.
The company was organized and
commenced on December 21,
2020, and will continue in perpe-
tuity. The affairs of the company
shall be conducted by its Mem-
bers.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Name of Limited Liability Company: Buffalo Healthcare IT Services, LLC
Address of Designated Office: 5601 South 59th Street Lincoln, Lancaster County,
Nebraska 68516
General Nature of Business: IT support services, sales, com-
puter services and hardware
Time of Commencement of Limited
Liability Company: August 31, 2020
Members to conduct affairs of the
Limited Liability Company: Board of Managers elected by the
Members
Initial Agent for Service of Process: CT Corporation System
Initial Agent Registered Office: 5601 South 59th Street Lincoln, Nebraska 68516 /s/ Joseph Hlavacek Authorized Representative Buffalo Healthcare IT Services, LLC
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
SS
COUNTY OF BUFFALO
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo
County District Court, in an action
where in JOHN CLINE JR., is Plan-
tiff and ROLAR, INC. is Defendent,
Case C120-560, the following de-
scribed property owned by ROLAR,
INC. has been levied upon:
(1) 2012 KENWORTH T660
TRACTOR TRUCK (VIN
#1XKAD49XXCJ302219)
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'clock
a.m. on the 4th day of February,
2021 at the Law Enforcement
South Impound Lot - located at 321
Central Avenue, City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open one-half
hour.
Cash or certificate of credit due at
beginning of sale for bid to be ac-
cepted.
Cash or certified funds to be paid
in full by 4:00 p.m. the day of Sale.
Dated this 30th day of December,
2020.
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theadore J. Huber
Sergeant
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
FIRST: The name of the corpora-
tion is Public Safety Solutions
Agency Inc.
SECOND: The corporation is au-
thorized to issue a total number of
100 shares of preferred stock, with
a par value of $1.00 per share.
THIRD: The principal place of
business of the corporation is 3503
2nd Avenue, Suite 1, City of Kear-
ney, County of Buffalo, Nebraska
68847.
FOURTH: The name and street
address of the registered agent is
Shiloh Cochran, 3503 2nd Avenue,
Suite 2, City of Kearney, County of
Buffalo, Nebraska 68847.
FIFTH: The name and address of
the director(s) are:
Sarah Eickhoff 3503 2nd Avenue,
Suite 1, Kearney, NE 68847
Aaron Schulz 3503 2nd Avenue,
Suite 1, Kearney, NE 68847
Shiloh Cochran 3503 2nd Ave
nue, Suite 2, Kearney, NE 68847
Debra Benner 3503 2nd Avenue,
Suite 1, Kearney, NE 68847
SIXTH: The period of duration of
the Corporation is perpetual.
SEVENTH: The purpose for which
the corporation is organized is the
purpose of Public Safety Solutions
Agency Inc. is to provide profes-
sional public safety and security
services to the community. The
purpose of this corporation is also
to generate profits for its share-
holders and operate in the interests
of its stakeholders. There shall be a
board of directors for this corpora-
tion that must meet a minimum of
once per quarter. The shareholder
meeting shall be an annual meeting
held for all its shareholders and
shall be held at the descension of
the board of directors. These arti-
cles of incorporations will be set
into law according to the Laws of
the State of Nebraska on this day.
01-05-2021
Shiloh Cochran
Registered Agent
