Legal notices: January 9, 2021

Legal notices: January 9, 2021

 

PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY

IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM

REQUEST FOR BIDS

REQUEST DATE

:

January 5, 2021

PRE-BID MEETING:

January 14, 2021

CLOSING DATE:

January 28, 2021

POINT OF CONTACT:

Kevin Werbylo

Headwaters Corporation

werbylok@headwaterscorp.com

The Governance Committee of

the Platte River Recovery Imple-

mentation Program submits this

Request for Bids to solicit bids

from contractors for pushing, shap-

ing, and grading of sand to create

tern and plover nesting habitat at a

location that has previously been

mined for sand and gravel. Project

includes general earthwork and

tree clearing, burning, and burying.

Project is located in Lexington, Ne-

braska.

P21-001: Lexington Pit

Rehabilitation Phase 1

 

For complete copies of this Re-

quest for Bids, visit https://pla-

tteriverprogram.org/contractors.

ZNEZ J8,J9

 

<addr:LIESKE, LIESKE AND ENSZ,3088322103,PO BOX 268,MINDEN,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

272 Hospitality, Inc., a Nebraska

business corporation, is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, by its registered agent

Yousef M. Ghamedi at it's regis-

tered and designated office P.O.

Box 1266, 610 Talmadge St., Kear-

ney, Nebraska, 68845. The general

nature of its business is to engage

in and to do any lawful act con-

cerning any and all lawful business,

other than banking or insurance, for

which an incorporated company

may be organized under the laws of

Nebraska; including, but not limited

to the ownership and management

of investment properties, and for all

other purposes authorized by law,

to the same extent as natural per-

sons might or could do. The incor-

porated company was formed on

December 21, 2020, and will con-

tinue perpetually. Its affairs shall

be conducted by the Members pur-

suant to an Operating Agreement

duly adopted by the Company.

272 Hospitality, Inc.

Organizer:

Yousef M. Ghamedi

P.O. Box 1266

610 Talmadge

Street

Kearney, Nebraska,

68845

Shon T. Lieske (#23204)

LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ, P.C.,

L.L.O.

333 North Colorado Avenue

P.O. Box 268

Minden, NE 68959-0268

(308) 832-2103

ZNEZ J9,J16,J23

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BLENDED FAMILY, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

 

Notice is hereby given that

BLENDED FAMILY, L.L.C., a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the state of Nebraska, with its

designated office at 6110 R Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE 68847. The name

and address of the initial registered

agent is Luke E. Zinnell, 1516 1st

Avenue, P.O Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848-1600. The gen-

eral nature of its business is to en-

gage in any and all lawful busi-

nesses for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska.

The company was organized and

commenced on December 21,

2020, and will continue in perpe-

tuity. The affairs of the company

shall be conducted by its Mem-

bers.

ZNEZ J9,J16,J23

 

<addr:MORRIS, LAING, EVANS, BROCK & KENNEDY,3162622671,300 N. MEAD, SUITE 2000OLD TOWN SQUARE,WICHITA,KS>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Name of Limited Liability Company: Buffalo Healthcare IT Services, LLC

Address of Designated Office: 5601 South 59th Street Lincoln, Lancaster County,

Nebraska 68516

General Nature of Business: IT support services, sales, com-

puter services and hardware

Time of Commencement of Limited

Liability Company: August 31, 2020

Members to conduct affairs of the

Limited Liability Company: Board of Managers elected by the

Members

Initial Agent for Service of Process: CT Corporation System

Initial Agent Registered Office: 5601 South 59th Street Lincoln, Nebraska 68516 /s/ Joseph Hlavacek Authorized Representative Buffalo Healthcare IT Services, LLC

ZNEZ J9,J16,J23

 

 

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

SS

COUNTY OF BUFFALO

 

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo

County District Court, in an action

where in JOHN CLINE JR., is Plan-

tiff and ROLAR, INC. is Defendent,

Case C120-560, the following de-

scribed property owned by ROLAR,

INC. has been levied upon:

(1) 2012 KENWORTH T660

TRACTOR TRUCK (VIN

#1XKAD49XXCJ302219)

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'clock

a.m. on the 4th day of February,

2021 at the Law Enforcement

South Impound Lot - located at 321

Central Avenue, City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open one-half

hour.

Cash or certificate of credit due at

beginning of sale for bid to be ac-

cepted.

Cash or certified funds to be paid

in full by 4:00 p.m. the day of Sale.

Dated this 30th day of December,

2020.

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Theadore J. Huber

Sergeant

ZNEZ J9,J16,J23,J30

 

 

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

FIRST: The name of the corpora-

tion is Public Safety Solutions

Agency Inc.

SECOND: The corporation is au-

thorized to issue a total number of

100 shares of preferred stock, with

a par value of $1.00 per share.

THIRD: The principal place of

business of the corporation is 3503

2nd Avenue, Suite 1, City of Kear-

ney, County of Buffalo, Nebraska

68847.

FOURTH: The name and street

address of the registered agent is

Shiloh Cochran, 3503 2nd Avenue,

Suite 2, City of Kearney, County of

Buffalo, Nebraska 68847.

FIFTH: The name and address of

the director(s) are:

Sarah Eickhoff 3503 2nd Avenue,

Suite 1, Kearney, NE 68847

Aaron Schulz 3503 2nd Avenue,

Suite 1, Kearney, NE 68847

Shiloh Cochran 3503 2nd Ave

nue, Suite 2, Kearney, NE 68847

Debra Benner 3503 2nd Avenue,

Suite 1, Kearney, NE 68847

SIXTH: The period of duration of

the Corporation is perpetual.

SEVENTH: The purpose for which

the corporation is organized is the

purpose of Public Safety Solutions

Agency Inc. is to provide profes-

sional public safety and security

services to the community. The

purpose of this corporation is also

to generate profits for its share-

holders and operate in the interests

of its stakeholders. There shall be a

board of directors for this corpora-

tion that must meet a minimum of

once per quarter. The shareholder

meeting shall be an annual meeting

held for all its shareholders and

shall be held at the descension of

the board of directors. These arti-

cles of incorporations will be set

into law according to the Laws of

the State of Nebraska on this day.

01-05-2021

Shiloh Cochran

Registered Agent

ZNEZ J9,J16,J23

