Legal notices: January 8, 2021

PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY
IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM
REQUEST FOR BIDS
REQUEST DATE
:
January 5, 2021
PRE-BID MEETING:
January 14, 2021
CLOSING DATE:
January 28, 2021
POINT OF CONTACT:
Kevin Werbylo
Headwaters Corporation
The Governance Committee of
the Platte River Recovery Imple-
mentation Program submits this
Request for Bids to solicit bids
from contractors for pushing, shap-
ing, and grading of sand to create
tern and plover nesting habitat at a
location that has previously been
mined for sand and gravel. Project
includes general earthwork and
tree clearing, burning, and burying.
Project is located in Lexington, Ne-
braska.
P21-001: Lexington Pit
Rehabilitation Phase 1
For complete copies of this Re-
quest for Bids, visit https://pla-
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
Notice is hereby given that AM
Concepts Lincoln 2, L.L.C. (the
"Company") is dissolved effective
December 31, 2020. The name of
the Registered Agent of the Com-
pany is Brett A. Weis, #1 Summer
Haven Lake, P.O. Box 1985, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68848. Any person
having claims against AM Con-
cepts Lincoln 2, L.L.C. should pres-
ent them to the Registered agent
within five (5) years of the third
publication of the Notice. Such
claims should include the amount,
date and description of items
asked for on the claim.
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
Notice is hereby given that AM
Concepts Kearney, L.L.C. (the
"Company") is dissolved effective
December 31, 2020. The name of
the Registered Agent of the Com-
pany is Brett A. Weis, #1 Summer
Haven Lake, P.O. Box 1985, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68848. Any person
having claims against AM Con-
cepts Kearney, L.L.C. should pres-
ent them to the Registered agent
within five (5) years of the third
publication of the Notice. Such
claims should include the amount,
date and description of items
asked for on the claim.
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
Notice is hereby given that AM
Concepts Lincoln 1, L.L.C. (the
"Company") is dissolved effective
December 31, 2020. The name of
the Registered Agent of the Com-
pany is Brett A. Weis, #1 Summer
Haven Lake, P.O. Box 1985, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68848. Any person
having claims against AM Con-
cepts Lincoln 1, L.L.C. should pres-
ent them to the Registered agent
within five (5) years of the third
publication of the Notice. Such
claims should include the amount,
date and description of items
asked for on the claim.
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF BURDETTE R.
SWELEY, DECEASED
CASE NO PR20-192
Notice is hereby given that on
December 16, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate and Will
of said Decedent and that Michael
Sweley, 512 North Carey Street,
Grand Island, NE 68803, was infor-
mally appointed by the Registrar as
Personal Representative of the Es-
tate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before February 18, 2021 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Registrar
Galen E. Stehik, #15578
Stehik Law Firm, PC, LLO
P.O. Box 400
Grand Island, NE 68802
(308)675-4035
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Cheryl L. Lucas,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-198
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for Probate, Determination of
Heirs and Appointment of Randy D.
Lucas as Personal Representative
has been filed and is set for hearing
in the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, located at the
Courthouse, 16th and Central Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska, on Feb-
ruary 5, 2021, at or after 10:00 A.M.
Nathan T. Bruner, Petitioner
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
5804 1st Ave., P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848
308-455-1046
Luke M. Simpson, #24448
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
Attorneys for Petitioner
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-
cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
In the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
Estate of Gaylord Sealing,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-29
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petitionfor complete set-
tlement, probate of Will, determina-
tion of heirs, approve distributions
and determination of inheritance
tax have been filed and are set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
P.O. Box 520, Kearney, NE 68848,
on February 4, 2021, at 2:30 p.m.
Michael D. Carper (Bar I.D. #18292)
Michael D. Carper Law Office
3915 Ave N, Ste. C
Kearney, NE 68847
Tel: 308-236-2090
Fax: 308-236-0740
Email: mike@mdcarperlaw.com
Petitioner
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF GERALDINE B.
ROEDER, DECEASED
CASE NO. PR20-199
NOTICE OF IMFORMAL PRO-
BATE AND NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that on
December 21, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Thomas Roeder, P.O. Box 717,
Fullerton, NE 68638 was appointed
as Personal Representative of this
Estate. Creditors of this Estate
must file their claims with this Court
on or before March 1, 2021 or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzalez
County Clerk-Magistrate
Morgan & Morgan #12911
Attorney for Applicant
309 Broadwell/P.O. Box 549
Fullerton, NE 68638
(308)536-2514
jvmorganlaw@gmailcom
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF GREG R.
HENDERSON, Deceased
Case No.: PR19-25
NOTICE OF FINAL
SETTLEMENT
Notice is hereby given that a Fi-
nal Accounting, Schedule of Distri-
bution, report of administration and
a formal Petition for Complete Set-
tlement, determination of heirs, and
determination of inheritance tax
have been filed and are set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, 1512 Cen-
tral Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847, on
January 22, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.
Jessica Henderson - Byrd, PR
6335 46th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
Tye & Rowling, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
308-237-3155
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING
& ZONING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
public hearings will be held by the
Buffalo County Planning & Zoning
Commission on Thursday, January
21, 2021, at 7:00 o'clock p.m., via
Zoom meeting. Said hearing will be
open to the public and the details
to connect to the meeting are avail-
able at www.buffalocounty.ne.-
gov.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on Zoning
Regulation code amendments re-
garding areas of construction and
exemptions of Accessory Buildings
under Section 8.1 AND adding Ac-
cessory Use by Special Use Per-
mit, in the Agriculture (AG) and Ag-
ricultural-Residential (AGR) Dis-
tricts, under Sections 5.14 and
5.34, when specific provisions as
to location and size do not apply.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Scott Brady, Chairperson
Buffalo County Planning &
Zoing Commission
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING
& ZONING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
public hearings will be held by the
Buffalo County Planning & Zoning
Commission on Thursday, January
21, 2021, at 7:00 o'clock p.m., via
Zoom meeting. Said hearing will be
open to the public and the details
to connect to the meeting are avail-
able at www.buffalocounty.ne.-
gov.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments regarding an
Application for Zoning Map
Amendment, filed by Trenton
Snow, licensed land surveyor, on
behalf of Robert & Brenda
Bendfeldt, for property described
as a tract of land located in part of
the North Half of the Northwest
Quarter & accretions, Section 13,
Township 8 North, Range 15 West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska. The appli-
cant has requested to rezone ap-
proximately 7.16 acres from AG -
Agriculture to AGR - Agricultural
Residential.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Scott Brady, Chairperson
Buffalo County Planning &
Zoning Commission
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING
& ZONING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
public hearings will be held by the
Buffalo County Planning & Zoning
Commission on Thursday, January
21, 2021, at 7:00 o'clock p.m., via
Zoom meeting. Said hearing will be
open to the public and the details
to connect to the meeting are avail-
able at www.buffalocounty.ne.-
gov.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments regarding an
Application for Zoning Map
Amendment, filed by Mitch
Humphrey, licensed land surveyor,
on behalf of Steven R. Martin, Judi
A. Martin, & Joshua R. Martin, for
property described as a tract of
land located in part of the South-
east Quarter of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 8, Township 9
North, Range 18 West of the Sixth
Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,
Nebraska. The applicant has re-
quested to rezone approximately
3.25 acres, of which approximately
0.17 acres are presently being used
for road purposes on the South
side, from AG - Agriculture to AGR
- Agricultural Residential.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Scott Brady, Chairperson
Buffalo County Planning &
Zoning Commission
LEGAL NOTICE
The regular meeting of the Re-
gion 3 Behavioral Health Services
Regional Governing Board has
been scheduled for Friday, January
22, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. via zoom
through the Region 3 Behavioral
Health Services office, Kearney,
Nebraska. General meeting open
to the public. The agenda shall be
available for public inspection at
the office of Region 3 Behavioral
Health Services, located at 4009
6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kearney, Ne-
braska during regular business
hours or on the website at www.r-
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a reg-
ular, public meeting of the Board of
Education of School District #7, of
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, will be held on
Monday, January 11, 2021 at 5:30
P.M. in the Staff Development
Room of the Kearney Public
Schools Administration Building at
320 West 24th Street, Kearney, NE
68845, and on Facebook Live.
The agenda for the regular, public
meeting of the Board of Education,
which is kept continually current, is
available at the Administrative Of-
fices of the Kearney Public
Schools, 320 West 24th St., Kear-
ney, NE 68845, during normal busi-
ness hours; or may be accessed
electronically through
SparqMeetings on the Kearney
Public Schools website at
on Friday, January 8, 2021.
IN THECOUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of LEROY E.
HONGSERMEIER, Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-201
Notice is hereby given that on
December 21, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Joyce A.
Hongsermeier, whose address is
29115 Shelton Rd., Ravenna, Ne
68869, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before March 1, 2021 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
Kearney, NE 68845
Kevin A. Brostrom, #16208
LAURITSEN, BROWNNELL &
BROSTROM, PC, LLO
1811 W. 2nd Street, Ste 360
Grand Island, NE 68803
(308) 382-7810
NOTICE OF MEETING
LIBRARY ADVISORY BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Library Advisory
Board of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:00 p.m. on
January 12, 2021. Pursuant to the
Governor's Executive Order No.
20-36, this meeting will be held by
video/telephone conference and
available to the public through:
Using GoToMeeting (no ac-
count/subscription/payment re-
quired):
Ÿ View from your computer,
tablet or smartphone:
tyofKearney
Ÿ View through the GoToMeet-
ing App: 773-693-677 (known as
the Meeting ID)
Ÿ Listen to audio only through
your phone: 1-224-501-3412
o Access Code: 773-693-677 fol-
lowed by the pound or hash sign
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Library Advisory Board shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION
Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §
25-519, Bergan E. Schumacher,
Attorney at Law, 5804 1st Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68847 (308) 455-1046,
does hereby provide the following
notice:
Martha Parades: You are hereby
notified that DeLaet Dental, P.C.,
filed a Complaint on December 9,
2020, in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, Case No.:
CI 20-2265. You are further noti-
fied that you will be considered to
be in default, and the Court may
proceed accordingly to enter judg-
ment against you in the amount of
$883.81, plus costs of this action,
post-judgment interest allowed by
law, attorney fees, and other relief
as the Court deems equitable, on
or after March 1, 2021.
NOTICE
In the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
Estate of Michial Alexander Tem-
pleton, a/k/a Michial Alexander
Templeton, Sr., Deceased
Estate No, PR20-195
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for Probate of Will of said de-
ceased, Determination of Heirs,
and Appointment of Janice Martin
Templeton as Personal Represent-
ative has been filed and is set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
Buffalo County Court, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68848, on January 29, 2021
at or after 9:00 a.m.
Janice Martin Templeton,
Petitioner
2310 6th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
(308) 708-9822
Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)
DOWNING, ALEXANDER and
WOOD
355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185
Superior, Nebraska 68978
(402) 879-4751
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF MERCEDES J.
MICHELS, DECEASED
Case No. PR20-164
Notice is hereby given that on
January 4, 2021, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Regia M. Applegate,
Deceased
Estate PR 20- 193
Notice is hereby given that on
December 15, 2020, the Registrar
issued a written statement of Infor-
mal Probate of Will of said De-
ceased and that Scott J. Ap-
plegate, whose address is 4160
Navajo Road, Gibbon, NE 68840
has been appointed Personal Rep-
resentative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before February 18, 2021, or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
1512 CENTRAL AVE.
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Raymond A. Hervert, #11825
Nye, Hervert, Jorgensen & Wat-
son, P.C., L.L.O.
4715 First Avenue Place
P.O. Box 2286
Kearney, NE 68848-2286
(308) 234-1918
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE FOR PROPOSALS
Sealed proposals will be received
by the City of Kearney, Nebraska at
the office of the City Clerk until
2:00 p.m. on January 26, 2021 from
qualified vendors to provide a
standard duty size handgun to be
utilized for uniformed and non-un-
iformed officers. It is anticipated
that seventy (70) service weapons
will be purchased and requires an
option for officers to buy-back their
handguns for the City of Kearney
through the Kearney Police Depart-
ment.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors, consultants, etc. to
comply with all applicable federal
and state laws and regulations.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any and all proposals
and to accept the proposals it be-
lieves is in the best interest of the
community.
Copies of the Request for Pro-
posals or other information may be
obtained from the office of the City
Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
68847 or by going to the City's
website at www.cityofkearney.org.
If you have any questions re-
garding this Request for Proposals,
please contact Kearney Police De-
partment Lieutenant Kevin Thomp-
son at kthompson@kea-
Lauren Brandt
City Clerk
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
Notice is hereby given that Ridge
View Apartments, LLC (the
"Company") is dissolved effective
December 31, 2020. The name of
the Registered Agent of the Com-
pany is Brett A. Weis, #1 Summer
Haven Lake, P.O. Box 1985, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68848. Any person
having claims against Ridge View
Apartments, LLC should present
them to the Registered agent within
five (5) years of the third publication
of the Notice. Such claims should
include the amount, date and de-
scription of items asked for on the
claim.
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Sharron A. Loschen,
Deceased
Estate No. 20-200
Notice is hereby given that on
December 21, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Gerry E. Loschen, 1107 West 42nd
Street, Kearney, NE 68845, was in-
formally appointed by the Registrar
as Personal Representative of the
Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claim with this Court on or be-
fore March 1, 2021 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk-Magistrate of the County
Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of TOM MAC CULLY,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-190
Notice is hereby given that on
December 14, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate af the Will
of said Decedent and that Rachel
Theda Kish was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before February 18, 2021, or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Michael D. Carper Law Office
3915 Ave N, Ste. C
Kearney, NE 68847
Tel: 308-236-2090
Fax: 308-236-0740
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
