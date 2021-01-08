 Skip to main content
Legal notices: January 8, 2021

Legal notices: January 8, 2021

 

PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY

IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM

REQUEST FOR BIDS

REQUEST DATE

:

January 5, 2021

PRE-BID MEETING:

January 14, 2021

CLOSING DATE:

January 28, 2021

POINT OF CONTACT:

Kevin Werbylo

Headwaters Corporation

werbylok@headwaterscorp.com

The Governance Committee of

the Platte River Recovery Imple-

mentation Program submits this

Request for Bids to solicit bids

from contractors for pushing, shap-

ing, and grading of sand to create

tern and plover nesting habitat at a

location that has previously been

mined for sand and gravel. Project

includes general earthwork and

tree clearing, burning, and burying.

Project is located in Lexington, Ne-

braska.

P21-001: Lexington Pit

Rehabilitation Phase 1

 

For complete copies of this Re-

quest for Bids, visit https://pla-

tteriverprogram.org/contractors.

ZNEZ J8,J9

 

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

 

Notice is hereby given that AM

Concepts Lincoln 2, L.L.C. (the

"Company") is dissolved effective

December 31, 2020. The name of

the Registered Agent of the Com-

pany is Brett A. Weis, #1 Summer

Haven Lake, P.O. Box 1985, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68848. Any person

having claims against AM Con-

cepts Lincoln 2, L.L.C. should pres-

ent them to the Registered agent

within five (5) years of the third

publication of the Notice. Such

claims should include the amount,

date and description of items

asked for on the claim.

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

 

Notice is hereby given that AM

Concepts Kearney, L.L.C. (the

"Company") is dissolved effective

December 31, 2020. The name of

the Registered Agent of the Com-

pany is Brett A. Weis, #1 Summer

Haven Lake, P.O. Box 1985, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68848. Any person

having claims against AM Con-

cepts Kearney, L.L.C. should pres-

ent them to the Registered agent

within five (5) years of the third

publication of the Notice. Such

claims should include the amount,

date and description of items

asked for on the claim.

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

 

Notice is hereby given that AM

Concepts Lincoln 1, L.L.C. (the

"Company") is dissolved effective

December 31, 2020. The name of

the Registered Agent of the Com-

pany is Brett A. Weis, #1 Summer

Haven Lake, P.O. Box 1985, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68848. Any person

having claims against AM Con-

cepts Lincoln 1, L.L.C. should pres-

ent them to the Registered agent

within five (5) years of the third

publication of the Notice. Such

claims should include the amount,

date and description of items

asked for on the claim.

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF BURDETTE R.

SWELEY, DECEASED

CASE NO PR20-192

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 16, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate and Will

of said Decedent and that Michael

Sweley, 512 North Carey Street,

Grand Island, NE 68803, was infor-

mally appointed by the Registrar as

Personal Representative of the Es-

tate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before February 18, 2021 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Registrar

Galen E. Stehik, #15578

Stehik Law Firm, PC, LLO

P.O. Box 400

Grand Island, NE 68802

(308)675-4035

ZNEZ D18,J1,J8

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Cheryl L. Lucas,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-198

 

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for Probate, Determination of

Heirs and Appointment of Randy D.

Lucas as Personal Representative

has been filed and is set for hearing

in the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, located at the

Courthouse, 16th and Central Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska, on Feb-

ruary 5, 2021, at or after 10:00 A.M.

Nathan T. Bruner, Petitioner

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

5804 1st Ave., P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848

308-455-1046

Luke M. Simpson, #24448

lsimposn@nebraskalawfirm.net

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

Attorneys for Petitioner

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-

cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ J8,t1

NOTICE

In the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

Estate of Gaylord Sealing,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-29

 

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petitionfor complete set-

tlement, probate of Will, determina-

tion of heirs, approve distributions

and determination of inheritance

tax have been filed and are set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

P.O. Box 520, Kearney, NE 68848,

on February 4, 2021, at 2:30 p.m.

Michael D. Carper (Bar I.D. #18292)

Michael D. Carper Law Office

3915 Ave N, Ste. C

Kearney, NE 68847

Tel: 308-236-2090

Fax: 308-236-0740

Email: mike@mdcarperlaw.com

Petitioner

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF GERALDINE B.

ROEDER, DECEASED

CASE NO. PR20-199

NOTICE OF IMFORMAL PRO-

BATE AND NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 21, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Thomas Roeder, P.O. Box 717,

Fullerton, NE 68638 was appointed

as Personal Representative of this

Estate. Creditors of this Estate

must file their claims with this Court

on or before March 1, 2021 or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzalez

County Clerk-Magistrate

Morgan & Morgan #12911

Attorney for Applicant

309 Broadwell/P.O. Box 549

Fullerton, NE 68638

(308)536-2514

jvmorganlaw@gmailcom

 

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF GREG R.

HENDERSON, Deceased

Case No.: PR19-25

NOTICE OF FINAL

SETTLEMENT

 

Notice is hereby given that a Fi-

nal Accounting, Schedule of Distri-

bution, report of administration and

a formal Petition for Complete Set-

tlement, determination of heirs, and

determination of inheritance tax

have been filed and are set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, 1512 Cen-

tral Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847, on

January 22, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

Jessica Henderson - Byrd, PR

6335 46th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

Tye & Rowling, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

308-237-3155

www.Tyelaw.com

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING

& ZONING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

public hearings will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission on Thursday, January

21, 2021, at 7:00 o'clock p.m., via

Zoom meeting. Said hearing will be

open to the public and the details

to connect to the meeting are avail-

able at www.buffalocounty.ne.-

gov.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on Zoning

Regulation code amendments re-

garding areas of construction and

exemptions of Accessory Buildings

under Section 8.1 AND adding Ac-

cessory Use by Special Use Per-

mit, in the Agriculture (AG) and Ag-

ricultural-Residential (AGR) Dis-

tricts, under Sections 5.14 and

5.34, when specific provisions as

to location and size do not apply.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning &

Zoing Commission

ZNEZ J8,1t

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING

& ZONING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

public hearings will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission on Thursday, January

21, 2021, at 7:00 o'clock p.m., via

Zoom meeting. Said hearing will be

open to the public and the details

to connect to the meeting are avail-

able at www.buffalocounty.ne.-

gov.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments regarding an

Application for Zoning Map

Amendment, filed by Trenton

Snow, licensed land surveyor, on

behalf of Robert & Brenda

Bendfeldt, for property described

as a tract of land located in part of

the North Half of the Northwest

Quarter & accretions, Section 13,

Township 8 North, Range 15 West

of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska. The appli-

cant has requested to rezone ap-

proximately 7.16 acres from AG -

Agriculture to AGR - Agricultural

Residential.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning &

Zoning Commission

ZNEZ J8,1t

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING

& ZONING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

public hearings will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission on Thursday, January

21, 2021, at 7:00 o'clock p.m., via

Zoom meeting. Said hearing will be

open to the public and the details

to connect to the meeting are avail-

able at www.buffalocounty.ne.-

gov.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments regarding an

Application for Zoning Map

Amendment, filed by Mitch

Humphrey, licensed land surveyor,

on behalf of Steven R. Martin, Judi

A. Martin, & Joshua R. Martin, for

property described as a tract of

land located in part of the South-

east Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 8, Township 9

North, Range 18 West of the Sixth

Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,

Nebraska. The applicant has re-

quested to rezone approximately

3.25 acres, of which approximately

0.17 acres are presently being used

for road purposes on the South

side, from AG - Agriculture to AGR

- Agricultural Residential.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning &

Zoning Commission

ZNEZ J8,1t

 

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The regular meeting of the Re-

gion 3 Behavioral Health Services

Regional Governing Board has

been scheduled for Friday, January

22, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. via zoom

through the Region 3 Behavioral

Health Services office, Kearney,

Nebraska. General meeting open

to the public. The agenda shall be

available for public inspection at

the office of Region 3 Behavioral

Health Services, located at 4009

6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kearney, Ne-

braska during regular business

hours or on the website at www.r-

egion3.net.

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that a reg-

ular, public meeting of the Board of

Education of School District #7, of

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, will be held on

Monday, January 11, 2021 at 5:30

P.M. in the Staff Development

Room of the Kearney Public

Schools Administration Building at

320 West 24th Street, Kearney, NE

68845, and on Facebook Live.

The agenda for the regular, public

meeting of the Board of Education,

which is kept continually current, is

available at the Administrative Of-

fices of the Kearney Public

Schools, 320 West 24th St., Kear-

ney, NE 68845, during normal busi-

ness hours; or may be accessed

electronically through

SparqMeetings on the Kearney

Public Schools website at

www.kearneypublicschools.org

on Friday, January 8, 2021.

ZNEZ J8,1t

IN THECOUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of LEROY E.

HONGSERMEIER, Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-201

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 21, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Joyce A.

Hongsermeier, whose address is

29115 Shelton Rd., Ravenna, Ne

68869, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before March 1, 2021 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

Kearney, NE 68845

Kevin A. Brostrom, #16208

LAURITSEN, BROWNNELL &

BROSTROM, PC, LLO

1811 W. 2nd Street, Ste 360

Grand Island, NE 68803

(308) 382-7810

kevin@lauritsenlaw.com

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

NOTICE OF MEETING

LIBRARY ADVISORY BOARD

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Library Advisory

Board of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:00 p.m. on

January 12, 2021. Pursuant to the

Governor's Executive Order No.

20-36, this meeting will be held by

video/telephone conference and

available to the public through:

Using GoToMeeting (no ac-

count/subscription/payment re-

quired):

Ÿ View from your computer,

tablet or smartphone:

https://www.gotomeet.me/Ci-

tyofKearney

Ÿ View through the GoToMeet-

ing App: 773-693-677 (known as

the Meeting ID)

Ÿ Listen to audio only through

your phone: 1-224-501-3412

o Access Code: 773-693-677 fol-

lowed by the pound or hash sign

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Library Advisory Board shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ J8,t1

NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION

 

Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §

25-519, Bergan E. Schumacher,

Attorney at Law, 5804 1st Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68847 (308) 455-1046,

does hereby provide the following

notice:

Martha Parades: You are hereby

notified that DeLaet Dental, P.C.,

filed a Complaint on December 9,

2020, in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, Case No.:

CI 20-2265. You are further noti-

fied that you will be considered to

be in default, and the Court may

proceed accordingly to enter judg-

ment against you in the amount of

$883.81, plus costs of this action,

post-judgment interest allowed by

law, attorney fees, and other relief

as the Court deems equitable, on

or after March 1, 2021.

ZNEZ J8,J15,J22

 

NOTICE

In the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

 

Estate of Michial Alexander Tem-

pleton, a/k/a Michial Alexander

Templeton, Sr., Deceased

Estate No, PR20-195

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for Probate of Will of said de-

ceased, Determination of Heirs,

and Appointment of Janice Martin

Templeton as Personal Represent-

ative has been filed and is set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

Buffalo County Court, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68848, on January 29, 2021

at or after 9:00 a.m.

Janice Martin Templeton,

Petitioner

2310 6th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

(308) 708-9822

Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)

DOWNING, ALEXANDER and

WOOD

355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185

Superior, Nebraska 68978

(402) 879-4751

ZNEZ J8,J15,J22

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF MERCEDES J.

MICHELS, DECEASED

Case No. PR20-164

 

Notice is hereby given that on

January 4, 2021, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ J8,J15,J22

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Regia M. Applegate,

Deceased

Estate PR 20- 193

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 15, 2020, the Registrar

issued a written statement of Infor-

mal Probate of Will of said De-

ceased and that Scott J. Ap-

plegate, whose address is 4160

Navajo Road, Gibbon, NE 68840

has been appointed Personal Rep-

resentative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before February 18, 2021, or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

1512 CENTRAL AVE.

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Raymond A. Hervert, #11825

Nye, Hervert, Jorgensen & Wat-

son, P.C., L.L.O.

4715 First Avenue Place

P.O. Box 2286

Kearney, NE 68848-2286

(308) 234-1918

rhervert@msn.com

 

ZNEZ D18,J1,J8

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE FOR PROPOSALS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

by the City of Kearney, Nebraska at

the office of the City Clerk until

2:00 p.m. on January 26, 2021 from

qualified vendors to provide a

standard duty size handgun to be

utilized for uniformed and non-un-

iformed officers. It is anticipated

that seventy (70) service weapons

will be purchased and requires an

option for officers to buy-back their

handguns for the City of Kearney

through the Kearney Police Depart-

ment.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors, consultants, etc. to

comply with all applicable federal

and state laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any and all proposals

and to accept the proposals it be-

lieves is in the best interest of the

community.

Copies of the Request for Pro-

posals or other information may be

obtained from the office of the City

Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

68847 or by going to the City's

website at www.cityofkearney.org.

If you have any questions re-

garding this Request for Proposals,

please contact Kearney Police De-

partment Lieutenant Kevin Thomp-

son at kthompson@kea-

rneygov.org.

Lauren Brandt

City Clerk

J8,t1

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

 

Notice is hereby given that Ridge

View Apartments, LLC (the

"Company") is dissolved effective

December 31, 2020. The name of

the Registered Agent of the Com-

pany is Brett A. Weis, #1 Summer

Haven Lake, P.O. Box 1985, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68848. Any person

having claims against Ridge View

Apartments, LLC should present

them to the Registered agent within

five (5) years of the third publication

of the Notice. Such claims should

include the amount, date and de-

scription of items asked for on the

claim.

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Sharron A. Loschen,

Deceased

Estate No. 20-200

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 21, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Gerry E. Loschen, 1107 West 42nd

Street, Kearney, NE 68845, was in-

formally appointed by the Registrar

as Personal Representative of the

Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claim with this Court on or be-

fore March 1, 2021 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of the County

Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

ZNEZ J1,J8,J15

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of TOM MAC CULLY,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-190

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 14, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate af the Will

of said Decedent and that Rachel

Theda Kish was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before February 18, 2021, or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Michael D. Carper Law Office

3915 Ave N, Ste. C

Kearney, NE 68847

Tel: 308-236-2090

Fax: 308-236-0740

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

ZNEZ D18,J1,J8

 

