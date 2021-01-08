Legal notices: January 8, 2021

all contractors, consultants, etc. to

comply with all applicable federal

and state laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any and all proposals

and to accept the proposals it be-

lieves is in the best interest of the

community.

Copies of the Request for Pro-

posals or other information may be

obtained from the office of the City

Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,