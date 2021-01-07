Legal notices: January 7, 2021

ent with the provisions of Neb. Rev.

Stat. § 21-150, persons having

claims against the company are re-

quested to present them in accord-

ance with this notice. Claimants

shall include a description, date

and amount of a claim in a written

demand for payment and send

such written demand to Two Broth-

ers & Two Sisters Family Farms,

L.L.C., c/o Ronald S. Depue, Wolf,

McDermott, Depue, Sabott, Butz &

Porto, LLC, 308 N. Locust, Ste.