Legal notices: January 7, 2021

Legal notices: January 7, 2021

Minutes

Village of Miller Board of

Trustees

December 10th 2020

 

Chairman Ray Shields called the

regular monthly to order at 7:00pm.

in the Miller Community Hall with

trustees Joe Lourenco, Jon Holmes

and Terry Hansen Rick Bowie pres-

ent. The chairman acknowledged

the open meeting laws, which are

posted in the community hall. The

minutes of the November meeting

were read. Hansen made the mo-

tion to approve the minutes, se-

conded by Hilmes roll call vote was

5 to 0, motion passed. Motion by to

pay the claims totaling $2754.23 by

Hansen, seconded by Lourenco.

Roll call Motion passed 5 to 0.

Claims Buffalo County $151.71,

law enforcement, Terry Hansen,

Ray Shields, Jon Holmes, and Joe

Lourenco $45 each board pay,

Glen Nichols $428.50, wages, Amy

Graham $617.63, Marybelle Burge

$50.79, wages, Dawson Power

$1127.56, electricity, Prairie Hills

$39.91, Coop $60.14, fuel, DHHS

$62, test, One Call $20, Kearney

Hub $15.99, legal, One Call $20, lo-

cate. Open Forum. Motion to ad-

journ by Hansen seconded by

Holmes. Meeting adjourned at

7:07pm.

ZNEZ J7,1t

 

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF

INCORPORATION

Of

HOUSE OF HEARTS, INC.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a cor-

poration under the laws of the

State of Nebraska as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

House of Hearts, Inc.

2. The initial registered office is

located at: 2345 Shelton Road,

Shelton, NE 68876.

3. The registered agent and the

registered agent's address are: Jeff

Westberg, 2345 Shelton Road,

Shelton, NE 68876.

4. This corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska Model

Business Corporation Act.

5. The authorized capital stock is

1,000 shares with a par value of

$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-

sessable on issue.

Jeff Westberg

2345 Shelton Road

Shelton, NE 68876

ZNEZ J7,J14,J21

 

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the reorganizational meetings of

the Buffalo County Board of Com-

missioners and the Buffalo County

Board of Equalization will be held

on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at

the Buffalo County Board of Com-

missioners Board Room located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact the ADA Coordina-

tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ J7,1t

 

Notice of Meeting

 

Buffalo County Agricultural

Association.

Time: January 12, 2021 at 7:30

p.m.

Place: Buffalo County Exhibit

Building - Harvest Room

Agenda for meeting available for

inspection at Fairgrounds Office

during normal business hours.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/-

85710661239?pwd=TWFmMTc1R3hPZUdTcjk5VDhibm1kZz09

Meeting ID: 857 1066 1239

Passcode: 385620

One tap mobile

+12532158782,,85710661239#,,,,*385620# US (Tacoma)

+13462487799,,85710661239#,,,,*385620# US (Houston)

Dial by your location

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washin

gton D.C)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

ZNEZ J7,1t

NOTICE OF MEETING

SUBURBAN FIRE PROTEC-

TION DISTRICT #1

OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY

COUNTIES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

,

that a regular meeting of the Board

of Directors of the Suburban Fire

Protection District No. 1 of Buffalo

and Kearney Counties, Nebraska,

has been scheduled for 7:30 P.M.

on January 13, 2021 via Confer-

ence Call, at the Kearney Volunteer

Fire Department Station 1, 2211 A

Ave, Kearney Nebraska, Dial

308-233-3226 for access number.

An agenda for such meeting, kept

continuously current, is available

for public inspection at the office of

the Secretary of the Fire District at

Fire Station 1. The meeting will be

open to the public.

Dave Westesen

Secretary

ZNEZ J7,t1

 

NOTICE OF REGULAR BOARD

MEETING

SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

 

The regular meeting of the Board

of Directors of Southern Public

Power District will be held at The

Quality Inn located at 7838 S Hwy

281, Grand Island, NE on Wednes-

day, January 13, 2021, at 10:00

a.m. The purpose of the meeting is

to take care of the regular order of

business. An agenda for the meet-

ing, kept continually current, is

available for public inspection at

the District office during normal

business hours.

SOUTHERN PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

Neal Niedfeldt,

President/CEO

ZNEZ J7,1t

 

NOTICE OF BOARD OF

TRUSTEES MEETING

SANITARY & IMPROVEMENT

DISTRICT

NO. 5 OF HALL COUNTY

NEBRASKA

 

The meeting of the Board of

Trustees of the Sanitary Improve-

ment District No. 5 will held at 7838

US-281, Grand Island, NE on

Wednesday, January 13th, 2021, at

9:00 a.m. The purpose of the

meeting is to take care of the regu-

lar order of business.

SANITARY &

IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

NO. 5 OF HALL COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Neil Niedfeldt, President/CEO

Southern Public Power District

ZNEZ J7,1t

 

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The January 2021 meeting of the

Board of Directors of Nebraska

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday and Thursday, January

13-14, 2021, in the Board Room at

NPPD's General Office, 1414 15th

Street, Columbus, Nebraska.

NPPD Board committees will also

meet January 13-14, in the Board

Room at the Columbus General Of-

fice.

The schedule for NPPD's January

2021 Board meeting is as follows:

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13,

2021

Board Governance and Strate-

gic Planning Committee - 11:00

a.m.

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing: Election of 2021 Officers,

Strategic Business Matters and

General Counsel Report - follow-

ing Board Governance and Strate-

gic Planning Committee

THURSDAY, JANUARY 14,

2021

Energy Supply Committee -

8:00 a.m.

Customer and Support Ser-

vices Committee - following En-

ergy Supply Committee

Board Strategic Business Mat-

ters - following Customer and Sup-

port Services Committee

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing - following Board Strategic

Business Session

Nuclear Committee of the

Whole - will meet as part of the

Board of Directors Meeting

Public Comments - 10:00 a.m.,

Board Room

The public will be able to watch a

live video stream of the Board of

Directors Meeting on Thursday,

January 14, by accessing

www.nppd.com/ via computer.

The video stream is expected to

begin at approximately 9:30 a.m.

with Strategic Business Matters;

further schedule updates will be

available on NPPD's website the

morning of January 14. Committee

meetings will not be video

streamed (the Nuclear Committee

is a committee of the whole and

will meet as part of the regular

Board of Directors Meeting).

It is possible that portions of the

January 13-14, 2021, meetings will

be held in Executive Session.

Agendas for these meetings are

kept continuously current and are

available for public inspection dur-

ing business hours at the office of

the Assistant Secretary at the Co-

lumbus General Office, Columbus,

Nebraska, or online at

https://www.nppd.com/about-u-

s/live-streaming.

Due to issues surrounding

COVID-19, all in-person meeting

participants are encouraged to

wear face coverings, and compli-

mentary masks and face shields

will be available upon arrival at the

General Office facility. Due to the

need to social distance, seating in

the Board room will be limited to

the Board of Directors and NPPD

executive staff, and on-site guests

will likely be asked to participate

from overflow rooms.

NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

ZNEZ J7,1t

 

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

LUCAS PROPERTIES, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Lucas

Properties, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") shall

be considered organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska on

January 1, 2021, with an effective

time of 12:01 a.m. The street and

mailing address of the Company's

initial designated office is 4111 4th

Avenue, Suite 22, P.O. Box 1186,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1186.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Dean Batie,

whose street and mailing address

and post office box number, if any,

is 4111 4th Avenue, Suite 22, P.O.

Box 1186, Kearney, Nebraska

68848-1186.

Dated: December 22, 2020

Diane S. Haughton, Organizer

ZNEZ D31,J7,J14

 

<addr:SHAMBERG, WOLF,MCDERMOTT & DEPUE,3083841635,308 N. LOCUST ST., SUITE 501,GRAND ISLAND,NE>

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

 

Two Brothers & Two Sisters

Family Farms, L.L.C., a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has filed

its Statement of Dissolution and

has now been dissolved. The

terms and conditions of the disso-

lution are that all outstanding liabili-

ties will be paid or otherwise ade-

quately provided for and the assets

of the limited liability company will

be distributed to the persons enti-

tled thereto, leaving no known lia-

bilities or assets in the limited liabil-

ity company. The management of

the company affairs and the distri-

bution of assets will be done by its

Member, Kevin E. Jones. Consist-

ent with the provisions of Neb. Rev.

Stat. § 21-150, persons having

claims against the company are re-

quested to present them in accord-

ance with this notice. Claimants

shall include a description, date

and amount of a claim in a written

demand for payment and send

such written demand to Two Broth-

ers & Two Sisters Family Farms,

L.L.C., c/o Ronald S. Depue, Wolf,

McDermott, Depue, Sabott, Butz &

Porto, LLC, 308 N. Locust, Ste.

501, Grand Island, NE 68801. A

claim against the company is bar-

red unless an action to enforce the

claim is commenced within five

years after the publication date of

the third required notice.

WOLF, McDERMOTT, DEPUE,

SABOTT, BUTZ & PORTO, LLC

ATTORNEYS

ZNEZ J7,J14,J21

 

