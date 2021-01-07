Legal notices: January 7, 2021

Minutes
Village of Miller Board of
Trustees
December 10th 2020
Chairman Ray Shields called the
regular monthly to order at 7:00pm.
in the Miller Community Hall with
trustees Joe Lourenco, Jon Holmes
and Terry Hansen Rick Bowie pres-
ent. The chairman acknowledged
the open meeting laws, which are
posted in the community hall. The
minutes of the November meeting
were read. Hansen made the mo-
tion to approve the minutes, se-
conded by Hilmes roll call vote was
5 to 0, motion passed. Motion by to
pay the claims totaling $2754.23 by
Hansen, seconded by Lourenco.
Roll call Motion passed 5 to 0.
Claims Buffalo County $151.71,
law enforcement, Terry Hansen,
Ray Shields, Jon Holmes, and Joe
Lourenco $45 each board pay,
Glen Nichols $428.50, wages, Amy
Graham $617.63, Marybelle Burge
$50.79, wages, Dawson Power
$1127.56, electricity, Prairie Hills
$39.91, Coop $60.14, fuel, DHHS
$62, test, One Call $20, Kearney
Hub $15.99, legal, One Call $20, lo-
cate. Open Forum. Motion to ad-
journ by Hansen seconded by
Holmes. Meeting adjourned at
7:07pm.
ZNEZ J7,1t
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF
INCORPORATION
Of
HOUSE OF HEARTS, INC.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a cor-
poration under the laws of the
State of Nebraska as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
House of Hearts, Inc.
2. The initial registered office is
located at: 2345 Shelton Road,
Shelton, NE 68876.
3. The registered agent and the
registered agent's address are: Jeff
Westberg, 2345 Shelton Road,
Shelton, NE 68876.
4. This corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska Model
Business Corporation Act.
5. The authorized capital stock is
1,000 shares with a par value of
$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-
sessable on issue.
Jeff Westberg
2345 Shelton Road
Shelton, NE 68876
ZNEZ J7,J14,J21
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the reorganizational meetings of
the Buffalo County Board of Com-
missioners and the Buffalo County
Board of Equalization will be held
on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at
the Buffalo County Board of Com-
missioners Board Room located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ J7,1t
Notice of Meeting
Buffalo County Agricultural
Association.
Time: January 12, 2021 at 7:30
p.m.
Place: Buffalo County Exhibit
Building - Harvest Room
Agenda for meeting available for
inspection at Fairgrounds Office
during normal business hours.
Join Zoom Meeting
85710661239?pwd=TWFmMTc1R3hPZUdTcjk5VDhibm1kZz09
Meeting ID: 857 1066 1239
Passcode: 385620
One tap mobile
+12532158782,,85710661239#,,,,*385620# US (Tacoma)
+13462487799,,85710661239#,,,,*385620# US (Houston)
Dial by your location
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washin
gton D.C)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
ZNEZ J7,1t
NOTICE OF MEETING
SUBURBAN FIRE PROTEC-
TION DISTRICT #1
OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY
COUNTIES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
,
that a regular meeting of the Board
of Directors of the Suburban Fire
Protection District No. 1 of Buffalo
and Kearney Counties, Nebraska,
has been scheduled for 7:30 P.M.
on January 13, 2021 via Confer-
ence Call, at the Kearney Volunteer
Fire Department Station 1, 2211 A
Ave, Kearney Nebraska, Dial
308-233-3226 for access number.
An agenda for such meeting, kept
continuously current, is available
for public inspection at the office of
the Secretary of the Fire District at
Fire Station 1. The meeting will be
open to the public.
Dave Westesen
Secretary
ZNEZ J7,t1
NOTICE OF REGULAR BOARD
MEETING
SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
The regular meeting of the Board
of Directors of Southern Public
Power District will be held at The
Quality Inn located at 7838 S Hwy
281, Grand Island, NE on Wednes-
day, January 13, 2021, at 10:00
a.m. The purpose of the meeting is
to take care of the regular order of
business. An agenda for the meet-
ing, kept continually current, is
available for public inspection at
the District office during normal
business hours.
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
Neal Niedfeldt,
President/CEO
ZNEZ J7,1t
NOTICE OF BOARD OF
TRUSTEES MEETING
SANITARY & IMPROVEMENT
DISTRICT
NO. 5 OF HALL COUNTY
NEBRASKA
The meeting of the Board of
Trustees of the Sanitary Improve-
ment District No. 5 will held at 7838
US-281, Grand Island, NE on
Wednesday, January 13th, 2021, at
9:00 a.m. The purpose of the
meeting is to take care of the regu-
lar order of business.
SANITARY &
IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT
NO. 5 OF HALL COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Neil Niedfeldt, President/CEO
Southern Public Power District
ZNEZ J7,1t
LEGAL NOTICE
The January 2021 meeting of the
Board of Directors of Nebraska
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday and Thursday, January
13-14, 2021, in the Board Room at
NPPD's General Office, 1414 15th
Street, Columbus, Nebraska.
NPPD Board committees will also
meet January 13-14, in the Board
Room at the Columbus General Of-
fice.
The schedule for NPPD's January
2021 Board meeting is as follows:
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13,
2021
Board Governance and Strate-
gic Planning Committee - 11:00
a.m.
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing: Election of 2021 Officers,
Strategic Business Matters and
General Counsel Report - follow-
ing Board Governance and Strate-
gic Planning Committee
THURSDAY, JANUARY 14,
2021
Energy Supply Committee -
8:00 a.m.
Customer and Support Ser-
vices Committee - following En-
ergy Supply Committee
Board Strategic Business Mat-
ters - following Customer and Sup-
port Services Committee
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing - following Board Strategic
Business Session
Nuclear Committee of the
Whole - will meet as part of the
Board of Directors Meeting
Public Comments - 10:00 a.m.,
Board Room
The public will be able to watch a
live video stream of the Board of
Directors Meeting on Thursday,
January 14, by accessing
www.nppd.com/ via computer.
The video stream is expected to
begin at approximately 9:30 a.m.
with Strategic Business Matters;
further schedule updates will be
available on NPPD's website the
morning of January 14. Committee
meetings will not be video
streamed (the Nuclear Committee
is a committee of the whole and
will meet as part of the regular
Board of Directors Meeting).
It is possible that portions of the
January 13-14, 2021, meetings will
be held in Executive Session.
Agendas for these meetings are
kept continuously current and are
available for public inspection dur-
ing business hours at the office of
the Assistant Secretary at the Co-
lumbus General Office, Columbus,
Nebraska, or online at
s/live-streaming.
Due to issues surrounding
COVID-19, all in-person meeting
participants are encouraged to
wear face coverings, and compli-
mentary masks and face shields
will be available upon arrival at the
General Office facility. Due to the
need to social distance, seating in
the Board room will be limited to
the Board of Directors and NPPD
executive staff, and on-site guests
will likely be asked to participate
from overflow rooms.
NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
ZNEZ J7,1t
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
LUCAS PROPERTIES, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Lucas
Properties, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") shall
be considered organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska on
January 1, 2021, with an effective
time of 12:01 a.m. The street and
mailing address of the Company's
initial designated office is 4111 4th
Avenue, Suite 22, P.O. Box 1186,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1186.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Dean Batie,
whose street and mailing address
and post office box number, if any,
is 4111 4th Avenue, Suite 22, P.O.
Box 1186, Kearney, Nebraska
68848-1186.
Dated: December 22, 2020
Diane S. Haughton, Organizer
ZNEZ D31,J7,J14
<addr:SHAMBERG, WOLF,MCDERMOTT & DEPUE,3083841635,308 N. LOCUST ST., SUITE 501,GRAND ISLAND,NE>
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
Two Brothers & Two Sisters
Family Farms, L.L.C., a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has filed
its Statement of Dissolution and
has now been dissolved. The
terms and conditions of the disso-
lution are that all outstanding liabili-
ties will be paid or otherwise ade-
quately provided for and the assets
of the limited liability company will
be distributed to the persons enti-
tled thereto, leaving no known lia-
bilities or assets in the limited liabil-
ity company. The management of
the company affairs and the distri-
bution of assets will be done by its
Member, Kevin E. Jones. Consist-
ent with the provisions of Neb. Rev.
Stat. § 21-150, persons having
claims against the company are re-
quested to present them in accord-
ance with this notice. Claimants
shall include a description, date
and amount of a claim in a written
demand for payment and send
such written demand to Two Broth-
ers & Two Sisters Family Farms,
L.L.C., c/o Ronald S. Depue, Wolf,
McDermott, Depue, Sabott, Butz &
Porto, LLC, 308 N. Locust, Ste.
501, Grand Island, NE 68801. A
claim against the company is bar-
red unless an action to enforce the
claim is commenced within five
years after the publication date of
the third required notice.
WOLF, McDERMOTT, DEPUE,
SABOTT, BUTZ & PORTO, LLC
ATTORNEYS
ZNEZ J7,J14,J21