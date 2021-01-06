Legal notices: January 6, 2021

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF
INCORPORTATION
OF
AV HOMEOWNERS'
ASSOCIATION
Notice is hereby given that AV
Homeowners' Association is in-
corporated under the laws of the
State of Nebraska as a mutual ben-
efit corporation. The street address
of the corporation's initial regis-
tered office is 4503 2nd Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847, and
Timothy J. Norwood, Sr., is the
registered agent at that office.
Timothy J. Norwood, Sr., of 6104 K
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847,
Nancy A. Norwood of 6104 K Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847,
and Timothy J. Norwood, Jr., of
907 9th Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847, are the incorporators
of the corporation. The corporation
will have members.
DATED: December 9, 2020.
Timothy J. Norwood, Sr.
Nancy A. Norwood
Timothy J. Norwood, Jr.
Incorporators
NOTICE OF CREATION OF
SANITARY SEWER CONNEC-
TION DISTRICT NO. 2020-1
ORDINANCE NO. 8458
Notice is hereby given that the
President and Council of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-
nance No. 8458 created Sanitary
Sewer Connection District No.
2020-1 which shall consist of the
following described real estate;
to-wit: A tract of land being part of
Lot 1, BT Acres Subdivision, a sub-
division being part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of
Section 20, and a part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 20, part of the
Southwest Quarter of the South-
west Quarter of Section 21, part of
the Northwest Quarter of the North-
west Quarter of Section 28 and
part of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter of Section 29, all
in Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, more particu-
larly described as follows: Com-
mencing at the Northeast corner of
the Northeast Quarter of Section
29; thence South on the East line of
said Northeast Quarter of Section
29, and all bearings contained
herein are relative thereto, a dis-
tance of 309.69 feet to the POINT
OF BEGINNING; thence continuing
South on said East line of Section
29 a distance of 44.38 feet; thence
N 85°45'18" W a distance of
677.53 feet; thence N 75°21'50" W
a distance of 113.17 feet; thence N
89°26'46" W a distance of 53.12
feet to the Southerly extension of
the West line of Chase Avenue;
thence N 00°34'02" E on said
Southerly extension of the West
line of Chase Avenue a distance
495.14 feet to the Northwest corner
of said Chase Avenue; thence S
89°25'58" E on the North line of
said Chase Avenue a distance of
66.00 feet to the Northwest corner
of Lot 1 of said BT Acres Subdivi-
sion; thence Northeasterly on the
West line of said Lot 1, BT Acres
Subdivision and on a non-tangent
curve to the left having a central
angle of 07°01'28", a radius of
1290.43 feet, an arc length of
158.21 feet, and a chord bearing of
N 55°45'11" E a distance of 158.11
feet; thence S 88°56'50" E a dis-
tance of 53.62 feet; thence N
87°38'51" E a distance of 154.99
feet; thence N 00°47'24" W a dis-
tance of 219.99 feet; thence N
01°58'31" W a distance of 744.85
feet; thence S 89°49'04" E a dis-
tance of 743.96 feet; thence S
00°10'51" W a distance of 1276.04
feet to the South line of the South-
west Quarter of the Southwest
Quarter of Section 21; thence
South a distance of 309.69 feet;
thence West a distance of 283.00
feet to the Point of Beginning, con-
taining 31.97 acres, more or less,
all in Buffalo County, Nebraska.
The public is also hereby notified
that Sanitary Sewer Connection
District No. 2020-1, created by Or-
dinance No. 8458 is subject to lim-
ited referendum for a period of
thirty (30) days after the first publi-
cation of this Notice and that, after
the expiration of said thirty (30)
days, Sanitary Sewer Connection
District No. 2020-1 and any meas-
ures related to it, will not be subject
to any further right of referendum.
This Notice is first published on
December 18, 2020.
Copies of Ordinance No. 8458,
as published in pamphlet form by
authority of the City Council, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF MERGER
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Articles of Merger of GIRA Hold-
ings, Inc., a Nebraska corporation,
with and into Great Plains Radiol-
ogy, Inc., a Nebraska corporation,
were filed with the Nebraska Sec-
retary of State on December 28,
2020, in accordance with the Ne-
braska Model Business Corpora-
tion Act. The merger was effective
on December 31, 2020 at 11:58
p.m. The surviving entity in the
merger was Great Plains Radiol-
ogy, Inc., a Nebraska corporation.
NOTICE OF CONVERSION OF
GREAT PLAINS RADIOLOGY,
INC.
AND ORGANIZATION OF
GREAT PLAINS RADIOLOGY,
LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Great Plains Radiology, Inc. has
been converted into Great Plains
Radiology, LLC under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The com-
pany shall conduct the practice of
medicine. The Designated Office
of the company is 10 East 31st
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68848.
The Registered Office of the com-
pany is 3610 Richmond Circle,
Suite 100, Grand Island, Nebraska
68803 and the Registered Agent at
such address is Nathan W. Mur-
doch. The conversion of the cor-
poration into the limited liability
company was accomplished by the
filing of Articles of Conversion and
Certificate of Organization with the
Nebraska Secretary of State on De-
cember 28, 2020, with an effective
date of December 31, 2020 at
11:59 p.m.
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT AND
RESTATEMENT
OF THE ARTICLES OF INCOR-
PORATION OF
GREAT PLAINS RADIOLOGY,
P.C.
Notice is hereby given that the
Articles of Incorporation of Great
Plains Radiology, P.C. have been
amended and restated in their en-
tirety as follow:
Article 1 states the name of the
Corporation as Great Plains Radiol-
ogy, Inc.
Article 2 states the purpose.
Article 3 states the number of
shares the Corporation is author-
ized to issue as 10,000 shares of
common stock having a par value
of $1.00 per share.
Article 2 states the Registered
Office of the Corporation as 10
East 31st Street, P.O. Box 2435,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847, and the
Registered Agent as Aaron T. Ben-
ner, M.D.
Article 5 states the Corporation
shall have perpetual existence.
Article 6 states the provisions re-
lating to amending the Articles and
Bylaws.
Article 7 states the provisions re-
lating to director liability.
The Amended and Restated Arti-
cles of Incorporation were filed with
the Nebraska Secretary of State on
December 28, 2020, with an effec-
tive date of December 31, 2020 at
11:57 p.m.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
INNERMOST DESIGNS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Inner-
most Designs, L.L.C. (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 1310 15th
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The initial agent for service of
process of the Company is Lisa
Hibberd, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber, if any, is 1310 15th Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
Company shall be considered or-
ganized on January 1, 2021, with
an effective time of 12:01 a.m.
Dated: December 17, 2020.
Lisa Hibberd, Organizer
Hannah Kizer, Organizer
INVITATION TO BID FOR A
TANKER TRUCK
TO ALL BIDDERS:
The City of Minden is accepting
sealed bids until 2:00 p.m. on Jan-
uary 21, 2021 for a Tanker Truck
used by the Minden Volunteer Fire
Dept and then publicly opened and
read aloud in the Fire Hall meeting
room. Copies of the scope and
specifications may be obtained
from the office of the City Clerk,
City Hall, and can be contacted at
(308) 832-1820.
The City of Minden reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and to
waive any irregularities or informali-
ties in any bid received, and to ac-
cept any bid which is deemed most
favorable to the City of Minden.
Awards will be made to the lowest
responsible bidder. The quality of
the articles to be supplied, their
conformity with the specifications,
their suitability to requirements, de-
livery terms and guarantee clauses
shall be taken into consideration.
Bids received after the specified
time of closing will be returned un-
opened.
Board Meeting Notification
Educational Service Unit No. 10
The regular monthly meeting of
the governing board of Educational
Service Unit 10 will be held on
Monday, January 18, 2021, at 3:30
PM at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd.,
Kearney, Nebraska. An agenda
kept continuously current is on file
at the office of the Administrator of
ESU 10 in Kearney.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of Moonlight Horse-
shoeing & Trimming, L.L.C., a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company.
The Company commenced on De-
cember 22, 2020 and its duration is
perpetual. Its registered office is at
309 East 56th Street, Kearney, NE
68847 and the registered agent at
that address is Eunice V. Potter.
The designated office address for
the Company is 309 East 56th
Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The
general nature of the business to
be transacted is to engage in any
and all lawful business for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized; to trim and shoe horses
and provide any and all farrier ser-
vices, and to conduct any and all
other business enterprises which
the Company may deem appropri-
ate and advantageous; to acquire
and dispose of real or personal
property or any interest therein;
and to do all necessary, proper, ad-
visable, or convenient things for
these stated purposes. The com-
pany is to be managed by one or
more managers elected by the
members.
Dated this 23rd day of December,
2020.
William D. Potter, Member and
Manager
Eunice V. Potter
Member and Manager
Henry C. Schenker, #24586
DUNCAN, WALKER, SCHENKER &
DAAKE, P.C., L.L.O.
P. O. Box 207
Franklin, NE 68939
(308) 425-6273
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO: STETSON S REINICK
You are hereby notified that on
September 11, 2020 the Plaintiff,
General Collection Company filed a
Petition in the County Court of
BUFFALO County, Nebraska
against you shown as Case Num-
ber CI 20-1714 the object and
prayer of which is a judgment in the
amount of $5783.74 plus court
costs, attorney's fees and pre-ju-
dgement interest pursuant to Ne-
braska Revised statute Section
25-1801.
The petition prays that judgment
be entered against you. You are
hereby notified that you must an-
swer the petition on or before the
11th day of February, 2021 at the
BUFFALO County Court of Ne-
braska.
BY: TRUELL, MURRAY &
ASSOCIATES
220 OXNARD AVE
GRAND ISLAND, NE 68802
308-384-0200
NOTICE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
SILVER KDK, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
SILVER KDK, LLC a Nebraska lim-
ited liability company, has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska:
NAME OF COMPANY
The name of the limited liability
company is:
SILVER KDK, LLC.
INITIAL DESIGNATED OFFICE
The street and mailing address of
the Company=s initial designated
office in the State of Nebraska is:
45045 2345TH RD
RAVENNA, NE 68869
INITIAL AGENT & ADDRESS
The name and street and mailing
address of the Companys initial
agent for service of process of the
company is: KEITH D. KEASCHALL
45045 235TH RD
RAVENNA, NE 68869
CONRAD F. CONNEALY,
ORGANIZER
