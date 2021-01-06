 Skip to main content
Legal notices: January 6, 2021

Legal notices: January 6, 2021

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF

INCORPORTATION

OF

AV HOMEOWNERS'

ASSOCIATION

 

 

Notice is hereby given that AV

Homeowners' Association is in-

corporated under the laws of the

State of Nebraska as a mutual ben-

efit corporation. The street address

of the corporation's initial regis-

tered office is 4503 2nd Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847, and

Timothy J. Norwood, Sr., is the

registered agent at that office.

Timothy J. Norwood, Sr., of 6104 K

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847,

Nancy A. Norwood of 6104 K Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847,

and Timothy J. Norwood, Jr., of

907 9th Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847, are the incorporators

of the corporation. The corporation

will have members.

DATED: December 9, 2020.

Timothy J. Norwood, Sr.

Nancy A. Norwood

Timothy J. Norwood, Jr.

Incorporators

ZNEZ J6,J13,J20

 

 

NOTICE OF CREATION OF

SANITARY SEWER CONNEC-

TION DISTRICT NO. 2020-1

ORDINANCE NO. 8458

 

 

Notice is hereby given that the

President and Council of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-

nance No. 8458 created Sanitary

Sewer Connection District No.

2020-1 which shall consist of the

following described real estate;

to-wit: A tract of land being part of

Lot 1, BT Acres Subdivision, a sub-

division being part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 20, and a part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 20, part of the

Southwest Quarter of the South-

west Quarter of Section 21, part of

the Northwest Quarter of the North-

west Quarter of Section 28 and

part of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 29, all

in Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, more particu-

larly described as follows: Com-

mencing at the Northeast corner of

the Northeast Quarter of Section

29; thence South on the East line of

said Northeast Quarter of Section

29, and all bearings contained

herein are relative thereto, a dis-

tance of 309.69 feet to the POINT

OF BEGINNING; thence continuing

South on said East line of Section

29 a distance of 44.38 feet; thence

N 85°45'18" W a distance of

677.53 feet; thence N 75°21'50" W

a distance of 113.17 feet; thence N

89°26'46" W a distance of 53.12

feet to the Southerly extension of

the West line of Chase Avenue;

thence N 00°34'02" E on said

Southerly extension of the West

line of Chase Avenue a distance

495.14 feet to the Northwest corner

of said Chase Avenue; thence S

89°25'58" E on the North line of

said Chase Avenue a distance of

66.00 feet to the Northwest corner

of Lot 1 of said BT Acres Subdivi-

sion; thence Northeasterly on the

West line of said Lot 1, BT Acres

Subdivision and on a non-tangent

curve to the left having a central

angle of 07°01'28", a radius of

1290.43 feet, an arc length of

158.21 feet, and a chord bearing of

N 55°45'11" E a distance of 158.11

feet; thence S 88°56'50" E a dis-

tance of 53.62 feet; thence N

87°38'51" E a distance of 154.99

feet; thence N 00°47'24" W a dis-

tance of 219.99 feet; thence N

01°58'31" W a distance of 744.85

feet; thence S 89°49'04" E a dis-

tance of 743.96 feet; thence S

00°10'51" W a distance of 1276.04

feet to the South line of the South-

west Quarter of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 21; thence

South a distance of 309.69 feet;

thence West a distance of 283.00

feet to the Point of Beginning, con-

taining 31.97 acres, more or less,

all in Buffalo County, Nebraska.

The public is also hereby notified

that Sanitary Sewer Connection

District No. 2020-1, created by Or-

dinance No. 8458 is subject to lim-

ited referendum for a period of

thirty (30) days after the first publi-

cation of this Notice and that, after

the expiration of said thirty (30)

days, Sanitary Sewer Connection

District No. 2020-1 and any meas-

ures related to it, will not be subject

to any further right of referendum.

This Notice is first published on

December 18, 2020.

Copies of Ordinance No. 8458,

as published in pamphlet form by

authority of the City Council, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

 

ZNEZ J6,J13

NOTICE OF MERGER

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Articles of Merger of GIRA Hold-

ings, Inc., a Nebraska corporation,

with and into Great Plains Radiol-

ogy, Inc., a Nebraska corporation,

were filed with the Nebraska Sec-

retary of State on December 28,

2020, in accordance with the Ne-

braska Model Business Corpora-

tion Act. The merger was effective

on December 31, 2020 at 11:58

p.m. The surviving entity in the

merger was Great Plains Radiol-

ogy, Inc., a Nebraska corporation.

ZNEZ J6,J13,J20

 

NOTICE OF CONVERSION OF

GREAT PLAINS RADIOLOGY,

INC.

AND ORGANIZATION OF

GREAT PLAINS RADIOLOGY,

LLC

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Great Plains Radiology, Inc. has

been converted into Great Plains

Radiology, LLC under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The com-

pany shall conduct the practice of

medicine. The Designated Office

of the company is 10 East 31st

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68848.

The Registered Office of the com-

pany is 3610 Richmond Circle,

Suite 100, Grand Island, Nebraska

68803 and the Registered Agent at

such address is Nathan W. Mur-

doch. The conversion of the cor-

poration into the limited liability

company was accomplished by the

filing of Articles of Conversion and

Certificate of Organization with the

Nebraska Secretary of State on De-

cember 28, 2020, with an effective

date of December 31, 2020 at

11:59 p.m.

ZNEZ J6,J13,J20

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT AND

RESTATEMENT

OF THE ARTICLES OF INCOR-

PORATION OF

GREAT PLAINS RADIOLOGY,

P.C.

 

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Articles of Incorporation of Great

Plains Radiology, P.C. have been

amended and restated in their en-

tirety as follow:

Article 1 states the name of the

Corporation as Great Plains Radiol-

ogy, Inc.

Article 2 states the purpose.

Article 3 states the number of

shares the Corporation is author-

ized to issue as 10,000 shares of

common stock having a par value

of $1.00 per share.

Article 2 states the Registered

Office of the Corporation as 10

East 31st Street, P.O. Box 2435,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847, and the

Registered Agent as Aaron T. Ben-

ner, M.D.

Article 5 states the Corporation

shall have perpetual existence.

Article 6 states the provisions re-

lating to amending the Articles and

Bylaws.

Article 7 states the provisions re-

lating to director liability.

The Amended and Restated Arti-

cles of Incorporation were filed with

the Nebraska Secretary of State on

December 28, 2020, with an effec-

tive date of December 31, 2020 at

11:57 p.m.

ZNEZ J6,J13,J20

 

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

INNERMOST DESIGNS, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Inner-

most Designs, L.L.C. (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 1310 15th

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The initial agent for service of

process of the Company is Lisa

Hibberd, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber, if any, is 1310 15th Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

Company shall be considered or-

ganized on January 1, 2021, with

an effective time of 12:01 a.m.

Dated: December 17, 2020.

 

Lisa Hibberd, Organizer

Hannah Kizer, Organizer

ZNEZ J6,J13,J20

INVITATION TO BID FOR A

TANKER TRUCK

 

 

TO ALL BIDDERS:

The City of Minden is accepting

sealed bids until 2:00 p.m. on Jan-

uary 21, 2021 for a Tanker Truck

used by the Minden Volunteer Fire

Dept and then publicly opened and

read aloud in the Fire Hall meeting

room. Copies of the scope and

specifications may be obtained

from the office of the City Clerk,

City Hall, and can be contacted at

(308) 832-1820.

The City of Minden reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and to

waive any irregularities or informali-

ties in any bid received, and to ac-

cept any bid which is deemed most

favorable to the City of Minden.

Awards will be made to the lowest

responsible bidder. The quality of

the articles to be supplied, their

conformity with the specifications,

their suitability to requirements, de-

livery terms and guarantee clauses

shall be taken into consideration.

Bids received after the specified

time of closing will be returned un-

opened.

ZNEZ D31,J6

 

Board Meeting Notification

 

Educational Service Unit No. 10

The regular monthly meeting of

the governing board of Educational

Service Unit 10 will be held on

Monday, January 18, 2021, at 3:30

PM at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd.,

Kearney, Nebraska. An agenda

kept continuously current is on file

at the office of the Administrator of

ESU 10 in Kearney.

ZNEZ J6,1t

<addr:DUNCAN, WALKER, SCHENKER & DAAKE, PC, LLO,3084256273,PO BOX 207702 15TH AVENUE,FRANKLIN,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of Moonlight Horse-

shoeing & Trimming, L.L.C., a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company.

The Company commenced on De-

cember 22, 2020 and its duration is

perpetual. Its registered office is at

309 East 56th Street, Kearney, NE

68847 and the registered agent at

that address is Eunice V. Potter.

The designated office address for

the Company is 309 East 56th

Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The

general nature of the business to

be transacted is to engage in any

and all lawful business for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized; to trim and shoe horses

and provide any and all farrier ser-

vices, and to conduct any and all

other business enterprises which

the Company may deem appropri-

ate and advantageous; to acquire

and dispose of real or personal

property or any interest therein;

and to do all necessary, proper, ad-

visable, or convenient things for

these stated purposes. The com-

pany is to be managed by one or

more managers elected by the

members.

Dated this 23rd day of December,

2020.

William D. Potter, Member and

Manager

Eunice V. Potter

Member and Manager

Henry C. Schenker, #24586

DUNCAN, WALKER, SCHENKER &

DAAKE, P.C., L.L.O.

P. O. Box 207

Franklin, NE 68939

(308) 425-6273

 

ZNEZ J6,J13,J20

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: STETSON S REINICK

 

 

You are hereby notified that on

September 11, 2020 the Plaintiff,

General Collection Company filed a

Petition in the County Court of

BUFFALO County, Nebraska

against you shown as Case Num-

ber CI 20-1714 the object and

prayer of which is a judgment in the

amount of $5783.74 plus court

costs, attorney's fees and pre-ju-

dgement interest pursuant to Ne-

braska Revised statute Section

25-1801.

The petition prays that judgment

be entered against you. You are

hereby notified that you must an-

swer the petition on or before the

11th day of February, 2021 at the

BUFFALO County Court of Ne-

braska.

BY: TRUELL, MURRAY &

ASSOCIATES

220 OXNARD AVE

GRAND ISLAND, NE 68802

308-384-0200

 

ZNEZ D30,J6,J13

 

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,

WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.,

L.L.O.

4715 First Avenue Place

P.O. Box 2286

Kearney, NE 68848 2286

NOTICE OF

 

ORGANIZATION OF

SILVER KDK, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

SILVER KDK, LLC a Nebraska lim-

ited liability company, has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska:

NAME OF COMPANY

The name of the limited liability

company is:

SILVER KDK, LLC.

INITIAL DESIGNATED OFFICE

The street and mailing address of

the Company=s initial designated

office in the State of Nebraska is:

45045 2345TH RD

RAVENNA, NE 68869

INITIAL AGENT & ADDRESS

The name and street and mailing

address of the Companys initial

agent for service of process of the

company is: KEITH D. KEASCHALL

45045 235TH RD

RAVENNA, NE 68869

CONRAD F. CONNEALY,

ORGANIZER

ZNEZ J6,J13,J20

