Legal notices: January 5, 2020

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
AU AESTHETICS, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Au
Aesthetics, LLC, (hereinafter re-
ferred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street mailing
address of the Company's initial
designated office is 3906 6th Ave-
nue, Suite A, Kearney, NE 68845.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Ashley
Unick, whose street and mailing
address is 3906 6th Avenue Suite
A, Kearney, NE 68845.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
F & A INVESTMENTS,
L.L.C.
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that F & A
Investments, L.L.C., a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 2570 E. 103rd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Frank Kuchera,
2570 E. 103rd Street, Kearney, NE
68847. F & A Investments, L.L.C.
commenced business on Decem-
ber 29, 2020, and the general na-
ture of its business is to engage in
any lawful business not prohibited
by the Nebraska Uniform Limited
Liability Company Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
HARLAN COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
INVITATION TO BID
POSITION: PUBLIC DEFENDER
The Harlan County Board of Su-
pervisors is accepting bids for the
contract position of public defender
for Harlan County, Nebraska. Bid-
ders must be licensed attorneys for
a period of two years prior to the
application pursuant to Nebraska
Revised Statute §23-3404 through
§23-3408.
The use of Deputy Public De-
fenders under this bid process is
permissible, but the names of all
attorneys must be included on the
application. The contract position is
anticipated to be a two year com-
mitment. Bidders should include all
necessary expenses and legal fees
for public defender work in their
bid. In addition to performing crimi-
nal defense duties on misdemean-
ors and felonies, this position will
require the attorney to also repre-
sent juveniles in delinquency pro-
ceedings, parents in juvenile Neb.
Rev. Stat. §43-247(3)(a) proceed-
ings, and those brought before the
Board of Mental Health. Bids must
be submitted to the Harlan County
Clerk, PO Box 698, Alma, Ne-
braska, 68920 by the 22nd day of
January, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. This po-
sition qualifies as a Veteran’s Pref-
erence position. The Harlan County
Board of Supervisors reserves the
right to reject any and all bids.
HARLAN COUNTY BOARD OF
SUPERVISORS
Bryan S. McQuay #21514
Harlan County Attorney
PO Box 755, Alma NE 68920
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Max Wilson Body Shop,
LLC
Notice is hereby given that Max
Wilson Body Shop, LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 201 W. 2nd
Ave., Holdrege, NE 68949. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Jerad Quinn, 201
W. 2nd Ave., Holdrege, NE 68949.
Max Wilson Body Shop, LLC, com-
menced business on December 29,
2020, and the general nature of its
business is to engage in any lawful
business not prohibited by the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act.
By:
Gregory C. Damman, #19030
BLEVENS & DAMMAN
129 N. 5th St.
P.O. Box 98
Seward, NE 68434
(402) 643-3639
Attorney for Max Wilson Body
Shop, LLC
Notice of Organization of
Limited Liability Company
NAME OF LLC: Primoddity LLC
PERIOD OF DURATION: Perpet-
ual
GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-
NESS: To engage in the develop-
ment of investment and business
opportunities and any or all other
lawful business for which a limited
liability company may be organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska
DESIGNATED OFFICE: 206 E
46th St. Kearney, NE. 68847
REGISTERED AGENT MAILING
ADDRESS: 206 E 46th St. Kearney,
NE. 68847
TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:
10/30/2020
The Limited Liability Company
shall be managed by its members.
PUBLIC NOTICE
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
The State of Nebraska, Depart-
ment of Transportation (NDOT) is
issuing this Request for Proposal
RFP), R210-21, for the purpose of
selecting a qualified Contractor to
provide Right-of Way Mowing Ser-
vices for NDOT, District 4.
Those interested in bidding on
this proposal may view the Pre-
qualification information and the
Request for Proposal (RFP)
#R210-21 at the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Transportation website:
iness-center/business-opp/pre-m-
aint/. A copy of the RFP may be
obtained from the Nebraska De-
partment of Transportation.
An Optional Pre-Proposal Con-
ference will be held on January 8,
2021 at 10:00 A.M. CDT at Ne-
braska Department of Transporta-
tion District 4 Headquarters, 211 N.
Tilden St., Grand Island, NE,
68803.
Written questions are due no
later than January 14, 2021 and
should be submitted via e-mail to
NDOT.Oper-
Sealed proposals from pre-qual-
ified Contractors must be received
in the Nebraska Department of
Transportation, PO Box 94759, Lin-
coln, NE 68509-4759 on or before
February 4, 2021, 3:00 P.M. CT at
which time the opening of the pro-
posals will be public and the Con-
tractors will be announced.
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
SR LOSCHEN, INC.
Notice is hereby given that SR
Loschen, Inc., was incorporated
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The corporation is author-
ized to issue Ten Thousand Dollars
($10,000) of capital stock divided
into 10,000 shares at a par value of
One Dollar ($1.00) each and shall
be fully paid when issued. The
street address of the corporation's
initial registered office is 5715 4th
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845,
and the name of the corporation's
initial registered agent at that office
is Sharon Loschen. The name and
street address of each incorporator
is Brian R. Symington, 1516 1st Av-
enue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
Brian R. Symington,
Sole Incorporator
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF LIMITED LIABILITY
COMPANY
NOTICE is hereby given that
Subluxation 2, LLC, has been or-
ganized as a limited liability com-
pany. The address of the desig-
nated office is 5012 3rd Avenue,
Suite 170, Kearney, NE 68845. The
name and address of the registered
agent is Scott P. Rief, 5012 3rd Av-
enue, Suite 170, Kearney, NE
68845. The general nature of the
business to be transacted is the
practice of chiropractic. The date of
commencement of the limited lia-
bility company is December 17,
2020, and the duration of the com-
pany is perpetual. The affairs of the
limited liability company are to be
conducted by its Members.
SUBLUXATION 2, LLC
