Legal notices: January 5, 2020

Legal notices: January 5, 2020

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

AU AESTHETICS, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Au

Aesthetics, LLC, (hereinafter re-

ferred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street mailing

address of the Company's initial

designated office is 3906 6th Ave-

nue, Suite A, Kearney, NE 68845.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Ashley

Unick, whose street and mailing

address is 3906 6th Avenue Suite

A, Kearney, NE 68845.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ D22,D29,J5

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

F & A INVESTMENTS,

L.L.C.

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that F & A

Investments, L.L.C., a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 2570 E. 103rd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Frank Kuchera,

2570 E. 103rd Street, Kearney, NE

68847. F & A Investments, L.L.C.

commenced business on Decem-

ber 29, 2020, and the general na-

ture of its business is to engage in

any lawful business not prohibited

by the Nebraska Uniform Limited

Liability Company Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

ZNEZ J5,J12,J19

 

HARLAN COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

INVITATION TO BID

POSITION: PUBLIC DEFENDER

 

The Harlan County Board of Su-

pervisors is accepting bids for the

contract position of public defender

for Harlan County, Nebraska. Bid-

ders must be licensed attorneys for

a period of two years prior to the

application pursuant to Nebraska

Revised Statute §23-3404 through

§23-3408.

The use of Deputy Public De-

fenders under this bid process is

permissible, but the names of all

attorneys must be included on the

application. The contract position is

anticipated to be a two year com-

mitment. Bidders should include all

necessary expenses and legal fees

for public defender work in their

bid. In addition to performing crimi-

nal defense duties on misdemean-

ors and felonies, this position will

require the attorney to also repre-

sent juveniles in delinquency pro-

ceedings, parents in juvenile Neb.

Rev. Stat. §43-247(3)(a) proceed-

ings, and those brought before the

Board of Mental Health. Bids must

be submitted to the Harlan County

Clerk, PO Box 698, Alma, Ne-

braska, 68920 by the 22nd day of

January, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. This po-

sition qualifies as a Veteran’s Pref-

erence position. The Harlan County

Board of Supervisors reserves the

right to reject any and all bids.

HARLAN COUNTY BOARD OF

SUPERVISORS

Bryan S. McQuay #21514

Harlan County Attorney

PO Box 755, Alma NE 68920

ZNEZ D29,J5

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

Max Wilson Body Shop,

LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Max

Wilson Body Shop, LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 201 W. 2nd

Ave., Holdrege, NE 68949. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Jerad Quinn, 201

W. 2nd Ave., Holdrege, NE 68949.

Max Wilson Body Shop, LLC, com-

menced business on December 29,

2020, and the general nature of its

business is to engage in any lawful

business not prohibited by the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act.

By:

Gregory C. Damman, #19030

BLEVENS & DAMMAN

129 N. 5th St.

P.O. Box 98

Seward, NE 68434

(402) 643-3639

Attorney for Max Wilson Body

Shop, LLC

ZNEZ J5,J12,J19

 

Notice of Organization of

Limited Liability Company

 

NAME OF LLC: Primoddity LLC

PERIOD OF DURATION: Perpet-

ual

GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-

NESS: To engage in the develop-

ment of investment and business

opportunities and any or all other

lawful business for which a limited

liability company may be organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska

DESIGNATED OFFICE: 206 E

46th St. Kearney, NE. 68847

REGISTERED AGENT MAILING

ADDRESS: 206 E 46th St. Kearney,

NE. 68847

TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:

10/30/2020

The Limited Liability Company

shall be managed by its members.

ZNEZ J5,J12,J19

PUBLIC NOTICE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

 

The State of Nebraska, Depart-

ment of Transportation (NDOT) is

issuing this Request for Proposal

RFP), R210-21, for the purpose of

selecting a qualified Contractor to

provide Right-of Way Mowing Ser-

vices for NDOT, District 4.

Those interested in bidding on

this proposal may view the Pre-

qualification information and the

Request for Proposal (RFP)

#R210-21 at the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Transportation website:

http://dot.nebraska.gov/bus-

iness-center/business-opp/pre-m-

aint/. A copy of the RFP may be

obtained from the Nebraska De-

partment of Transportation.

An Optional Pre-Proposal Con-

ference will be held on January 8,

2021 at 10:00 A.M. CDT at Ne-

braska Department of Transporta-

tion District 4 Headquarters, 211 N.

Tilden St., Grand Island, NE,

68803.

Written questions are due no

later than January 14, 2021 and

should be submitted via e-mail to

NDOT.Oper-

ationsProcurement@nebraska.gov.

Sealed proposals from pre-qual-

ified Contractors must be received

in the Nebraska Department of

Transportation, PO Box 94759, Lin-

coln, NE 68509-4759 on or before

February 4, 2021, 3:00 P.M. CT at

which time the opening of the pro-

posals will be public and the Con-

tractors will be announced.

ZNEZ D22,D29,J5

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

SR LOSCHEN, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given that SR

Loschen, Inc., was incorporated

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The corporation is author-

ized to issue Ten Thousand Dollars

($10,000) of capital stock divided

into 10,000 shares at a par value of

One Dollar ($1.00) each and shall

be fully paid when issued. The

street address of the corporation's

initial registered office is 5715 4th

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845,

and the name of the corporation's

initial registered agent at that office

is Sharon Loschen. The name and

street address of each incorporator

is Brian R. Symington, 1516 1st Av-

enue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

Brian R. Symington,

Sole Incorporator

ZNEZ D22,D29,J5

 

<addr:SHAMBERG, WOLF,MCDERMOTT & DEPUE,3083841635,308 N. LOCUST ST., SUITE 501,GRAND ISLAND,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF LIMITED LIABILITY

COMPANY

 

NOTICE is hereby given that

Subluxation 2, LLC, has been or-

ganized as a limited liability com-

pany. The address of the desig-

nated office is 5012 3rd Avenue,

Suite 170, Kearney, NE 68845. The

name and address of the registered

agent is Scott P. Rief, 5012 3rd Av-

enue, Suite 170, Kearney, NE

68845. The general nature of the

business to be transacted is the

practice of chiropractic. The date of

commencement of the limited lia-

bility company is December 17,

2020, and the duration of the com-

pany is perpetual. The affairs of the

limited liability company are to be

conducted by its Members.

SUBLUXATION 2, LLC

ZNEZ J5,J12,J19

