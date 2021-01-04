 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: January 4, 2020

Legal notices: January 4, 2020

  • Updated

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

PLANNING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Planning Commis-

sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on

January 15, 2021 in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER

GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-

ing Commission will hold the fol-

lowing public hearings:

1. Application submitted by Amy

Vinton for B & G Investments LLC

(William Diessner) for a Conditional

Use Permit to operate a day care

on property zoned District R-3, Ur-

ban Residential Multi-Family Dis-

trict (Medium Density) and de-

scribed as the South 35 feet of Lot

3 and the North 7.5 feet of Lot 4,

Block 10, Kearney Land and In-

vestment Company's First Addition

to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska (1718 3rd Ave-

nue).

2. Application submitted by Brit-

tney Seivert for Spouts Childcare,

LLC for a Conditional Use Permit to

operate a day care on property

zoned District R-3/ND-1, Urban

Residential Multi-Family (Medium

Density)/Pioneer Park Neighbor-

hood Conservation Overlay District

and described as Lot 1, Block 15,

West Addition to the City of Kear-

ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

(1934 5th Avenue).

3. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for Grand West LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany (c/o Kent Holsten) for an

amendment to the Land Use Map

of the City of Kearney Comprehen-

sive Development Plan from Neigh-

borhood Mixed Use and Low Den-

sity Residential to Medium Density

Residential property described as a

tract of land being part of the East

Half of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 26, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (West of

11th Avenue and North of 52nd Av-

enue).

4. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for Grand West LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany (c/o Kent Holsten) to rezone

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District R-2, Urban Resi-

dential Mixed-Density District for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the East Half of

the Northwest Quarter of Section

26, Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (West of 11th

Avenue and North of 52nd Avenue).

5. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for Grand West LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany (c/o Kent Holsten) for the Pre-

liminary Plat for Fountain Hills

Twelfth Addition, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, for property described

as a tract of land being part of the

East Half of the Northwest Quarter

of Section 26, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (West of

11th Avenue and North of 52nd Av-

enue).

6. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for Grand West LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany (c/o Kent Holsten) for the Fi-

nal Plat for Fountain Hills Twelfth

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, for property described as a

tract of land being part of the East

Half of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 26, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (West of

11th Avenue and North of 52nd Av-

enue).

7. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for Grand West LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany (c/o Kent Holsten) for the an-

nexation of Fountain Hills Twelfth

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, for property described as a

tract of land being part of the East

Half of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 26, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (West of

11th Avenue and North of 52nd Av-

enue).

8. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for City of Kearney

and Nebraska Art Collection

Foundation, a Non-Profit Nebraska

Corporation to rezone from District

C-3, General Commercial District

to District CBD, Kearney Center

Mixed Use District for property de-

scribed as Lots 12, 13, 14, 15, 16,

17 and Lots 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, all in

the Southwest Quarter School Sec-

tion Addition, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska (2401 Central Avenue).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Planning Commission shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ J4,t1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News