Legal notices: January 4, 2020

NOTICE OF MEETING
AND PUBLIC HEARINGS
PLANNING COMMISSION
braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on
January 15, 2021 in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
1. Application submitted by Amy
Vinton for B & G Investments LLC
(William Diessner) for a Conditional
Use Permit to operate a day care
on property zoned District R-3, Ur-
ban Residential Multi-Family Dis-
trict (Medium Density) and de-
scribed as the South 35 feet of Lot
3 and the North 7.5 feet of Lot 4,
Block 10, Kearney Land and In-
vestment Company's First Addition
to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska (1718 3rd Ave-
nue).
2. Application submitted by Brit-
tney Seivert for Spouts Childcare,
LLC for a Conditional Use Permit to
operate a day care on property
zoned District R-3/ND-1, Urban
Residential Multi-Family (Medium
Density)/Pioneer Park Neighbor-
hood Conservation Overlay District
and described as Lot 1, Block 15,
West Addition to the City of Kear-
ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
(1934 5th Avenue).
3. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for Grand West LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany (c/o Kent Holsten) for an
amendment to the Land Use Map
of the City of Kearney Comprehen-
sive Development Plan from Neigh-
borhood Mixed Use and Low Den-
sity Residential to Medium Density
Residential property described as a
tract of land being part of the East
Half of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 26, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (West of
11th Avenue and North of 52nd Av-
enue).
4. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for Grand West LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany (c/o Kent Holsten) to rezone
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District R-2, Urban Resi-
dential Mixed-Density District for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the East Half of
the Northwest Quarter of Section
26, Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (West of 11th
Avenue and North of 52nd Avenue).
5. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for Grand West LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany (c/o Kent Holsten) for the Pre-
liminary Plat for Fountain Hills
Twelfth Addition, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, for property described
as a tract of land being part of the
East Half of the Northwest Quarter
of Section 26, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (West of
11th Avenue and North of 52nd Av-
enue).
6. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for Grand West LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany (c/o Kent Holsten) for the Fi-
nal Plat for Fountain Hills Twelfth
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, for property described as a
tract of land being part of the East
Half of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 26, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (West of
11th Avenue and North of 52nd Av-
enue).
7. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for Grand West LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany (c/o Kent Holsten) for the an-
nexation of Fountain Hills Twelfth
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, for property described as a
tract of land being part of the East
Half of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 26, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (West of
11th Avenue and North of 52nd Av-
enue).
8. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for City of Kearney
and Nebraska Art Collection
Foundation, a Non-Profit Nebraska
Corporation to rezone from District
C-3, General Commercial District
to District CBD, Kearney Center
Mixed Use District for property de-
scribed as Lots 12, 13, 14, 15, 16,
17 and Lots 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, all in
the Southwest Quarter School Sec-
tion Addition, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska (2401 Central Avenue).
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ J4,t1