 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: January 30, 2021

Legal notices: January 30, 2021

 

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

 

Kearney Public Schools District is

requesting proposals for Bryant El-

ementary School to do a 33,175

square foot retrofit TPO roof over

the existing roof membrane bal-

lasted that is in place. The retrofit

will be a single-ply TPO roofing

system over a ½” roof board me-

chanically attached to the existing

structure. The District will receive

proposals until 2:00 PM, February

11th, 2021 in the office of the Di-

rector of Facilities, 417 East 6th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska. To re-

ceive the RFP and a copy of the

specification contact the Director of

Facilities Trent Bosard at

trebosard@kearneycats.com or

308.627.1198.

ZNEZ J23,J30

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

 

Kearney Public Schools District is

requesting proposals for Emerson

Elementary School to do a 32,458

square foot retrofit TPO roof over

the existing roof membrane bal-

lasted that is in place. The retrofit

will be a single-ply TPO roofing

system over a ½” roof board me-

chanically attached to the existing

structure. The District will receive

proposals until 2:00 PM, February

11th, 2021 in the office of the Di-

rector of Facilities, 417 East 6th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska. To re-

ceive the RFP and a copy of the

specification contact the Director of

Facilities Trent Bosard at

trebosard@kearneycats.com or

308.627.1198.

ZNEZ J23,J30

Notice of Incorporation of the

Farmers Market 365, Inc. a non-

profit corporation which is a public

benefit organization that will have

members. The name of the initial

registered agent is Candance

Benge and the street address of

the corporation's initial registered

office is 5011 2nd Ave. Suite 52,

Kearney, NE 68847. Candance

Benge is the incorporator with ad-

dress of 11465 Pawnee Road, Gib-

bon, NE 68840.

ZNEZ J23,J30,F6

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,

WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.,

L.L.O.

4715 First Avenue Place

P.O. Box 2286

Kearney, NE 68848 2286

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

H6 FARMS, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

H6 FARMS, LLC a Nebraska lim-

ited liability company, has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska:

NAME OF COMPANY

The name of the limited liability

company is:

H6 FARMS, LLC.

INITIAL DESIGNATED OFFICE

The street and mailing address of

the Company=s initial designated

office in the State of Nebraska is:

22 EL CHARMAN LAKE

GIBBON, NE 68840

INITIAL AGENT & ADDRESS

The name and street and mailing

address of the Company=s initial

agent for service of process of the

company is:

COLBY HARTMAN

22 EL CHARMAN LAKE

GIBBON, NE 68840

CONRAD F. CONNEALY,

ORGANIZER

ZNEZ J16,J23,J30

 

U. S. Department of Justice

United States Marshals Service

District of Nebraska

Notice of U.S. Marshals Service

Sale

Case No: 4:19-CV-03036

Invictus Residential Pooler

Trust 1A

v.

Cynthia J. Ziemba, et al.

By virtue of a foreclosure and Or-

der of Sale Judgment dated Octo-

ber 19, 2020 and issued by the

United States District Court for the

District of Nebraska, NOTICE is

hereby given that I will sell by pub-

lic auction for cashiers or certified

funds check ONLY (with the excep-

tion of bids placed by Plaintiff), on

February 11th, 2021 at 11:30 A.M.,

in the central lobby of the main

courthouse of Buffalo County,

Kearney, Nebraska, the following

real property:

THE LAND REFERRED TO

HEREIN IS SITUATED IN BUF-

FALO COUNTY, STATE OF NE-

BRASKA, AND IS DESCRIBED

AS FOLLOWS:

LOTS 18,19 AND 20, BLOCK 62,

PERKINS AND HARFORD'S AD-

DITION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-

NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

APN: 604836000

ADDRESS: 711 WEST 24TH

STREET, KEARNEY, NE 68845

 

The successful bidder (unless

Plaintiff's credit bid prevails, with-

out added cash) shall deposit with

the U.S. Marshals, at the close of

the sale, 10 percent (10%) of the

bid price by cashier's or certified

funds check, made payable to the

U.S. Marshals Service. Before be-

ing permitted to bid at sale bidders

shall present proof to the Marshal

that they are able to comply with

this requirement and otherwise will

not be allowed to bid. The balance

of the purchase price of the suc-

cessful bidder must be paid within

ten (10) days after the sale or upon

confirmation of the sale by the

Court, whichever occurs first. If the

Plaintiff is the successful bidder at

the sale, the United States Marshal

shall credit the Plaintiff's bid

amount, minus the costs of the

sale, against the Plaintiff's Judg-

ment Amount. Failure to pay the

balance in accordance with the

terms of the sale by the successful

bidder shall result in the forfeiture

of the monies deposited and the

item may be re-offered for sale.

Due to COVID 19 concerns, strict

social distancing protocols will be

in place. The Marshal will designate

a restricted area available only to

USMS personnel, counsel of rec-

ord for the parties to the lawsuit,

and the bidders who have been

properly registered with the USMS.

Each bidding group will be sepa-

rated by at least 6 feet throughout

the sale and must have face masks

available for use at the USM dis-

cretion. All other bystanders must

maintain social distancing outside

the designated bidding area.

Judgment Amount: $148,592.12

plus post-judgment interest at the

statutory rate and post judgment

fees, costs and advances. Dated

this 14th day of December 2020.

Damian G. Waldman, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 90502

Law Offices of Damian G.

Waldman, P.A.

PO Box 5162

Largo, FL 33779

Telephone: (727) 538-4160

Email 1: damian-

@dwaldmanlaw.com

E-Service: serv-

ice@dwaldmanlaw.com

Attorneys for Plaintiff

ZNEZ J16,J23,J30,F6

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

SS

COUNTY OF BUFFALO

 

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo

County District Court, in an action

where in JOHN CLINE JR., is Plan-

tiff and ROLAR, INC. is Defendent,

Case C120-560, the following de-

scribed property owned by ROLAR,

INC. has been levied upon:

(1) 2012 KENWORTH T660

TRACTOR TRUCK (VIN

#1XKAD49XXCJ302219)

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'clock

a.m. on the 4th day of February,

2021 at the Law Enforcement

South Impound Lot - located at 321

Central Avenue, City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open one-half

hour.

Cash or certificate of credit due at

beginning of sale for bid to be ac-

cepted.

Cash or certified funds to be paid

in full by 4:00 p.m. the day of Sale.

Dated this 30th day of December,

2020.

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Theadore J. Huber

Sergeant

ZNEZ J9,J16,J23,J30

 

 

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

COUNTY OF BUFFALO

 

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the

Buffalo County Court, in an action

where in CRAIG PAYNE Is Plantiff

and BRET KING & KEARNEY

GLASS INC. d/b/a THE GLASS

DOCTOR are Defendants, Case

SC20-63, the following described

property owned by BRET KING and

/ or KEARNEY GLASS INC has

been levied upon:

(1) Nissan ENDURO 40 Forklift

(VIN # KCPH02P90764)

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 25th day of Febru-

ary, 2021 at the Law Enforcement

South Impound Lot - located at 321

Central Avenue, City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour.

Cash or Certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted.

Cash or certified funds to be paid

in full by 4:00 p.m. the day of Sale.

Dated this 26th Day of January,

2021.

Neil A. Miller,

Buffalo County Sheriff

Jake L. Valentine

Deputy

ZNEZ J30,F6,F13,F20

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

NP Realty, Inc. v. Stephanie Covert

Buffalo County Court, Case No. CI

21-90

TO: STEPHANIE COVERT

Notice is hereby given that on or

about January 14, 2021, the under-

signed filed a Complaint in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, on behalf of the plaintiff,

the object and prayer of said Com-

plaint is for judgment against the

defendant for damages in the

amount of $5,494.62 and an award

of court costs and judgment inter-

est as provided by law.

You are required to file an An-

swer to said Complaint on or be-

fore March 15, 2021 or judgment

may be taken against you.

Jack W. Besse #19005

Of PARKER GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, LLP

1516 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114 (308)234-4989

fax

jwb@pgbblaw.com

ZNEZ J30,F6,F13

 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News