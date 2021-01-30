Legal notices: January 30, 2021

Notice is hereby given that on or

about January 14, 2021, the under-

signed filed a Complaint in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, on behalf of the plaintiff,

the object and prayer of said Com-

plaint is for judgment against the

defendant for damages in the

amount of $5,494.62 and an award

of court costs and judgment inter-

est as provided by law.

You are required to file an An-