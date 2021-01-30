Legal notices: January 30, 2021

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Kearney Public Schools District is
requesting proposals for Bryant El-
ementary School to do a 33,175
square foot retrofit TPO roof over
the existing roof membrane bal-
lasted that is in place. The retrofit
will be a single-ply TPO roofing
system over a ½” roof board me-
chanically attached to the existing
structure. The District will receive
proposals until 2:00 PM, February
11th, 2021 in the office of the Di-
rector of Facilities, 417 East 6th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska. To re-
ceive the RFP and a copy of the
specification contact the Director of
Facilities Trent Bosard at
308.627.1198.
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Kearney Public Schools District is
requesting proposals for Emerson
Elementary School to do a 32,458
square foot retrofit TPO roof over
the existing roof membrane bal-
lasted that is in place. The retrofit
will be a single-ply TPO roofing
system over a ½” roof board me-
chanically attached to the existing
structure. The District will receive
proposals until 2:00 PM, February
11th, 2021 in the office of the Di-
rector of Facilities, 417 East 6th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska. To re-
ceive the RFP and a copy of the
specification contact the Director of
Facilities Trent Bosard at
308.627.1198.
Notice of Incorporation of the
Farmers Market 365, Inc. a non-
profit corporation which is a public
benefit organization that will have
members. The name of the initial
registered agent is Candance
Benge and the street address of
the corporation's initial registered
office is 5011 2nd Ave. Suite 52,
Kearney, NE 68847. Candance
Benge is the incorporator with ad-
dress of 11465 Pawnee Road, Gib-
bon, NE 68840.
NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,
WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.,
L.L.O.
4715 First Avenue Place
P.O. Box 2286
Kearney, NE 68848 2286
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
H6 FARMS, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
H6 FARMS, LLC a Nebraska lim-
ited liability company, has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska:
NAME OF COMPANY
The name of the limited liability
company is:
H6 FARMS, LLC.
INITIAL DESIGNATED OFFICE
The street and mailing address of
the Company=s initial designated
office in the State of Nebraska is:
22 EL CHARMAN LAKE
GIBBON, NE 68840
INITIAL AGENT & ADDRESS
The name and street and mailing
address of the Company=s initial
agent for service of process of the
company is:
COLBY HARTMAN
22 EL CHARMAN LAKE
GIBBON, NE 68840
CONRAD F. CONNEALY,
ORGANIZER
U. S. Department of Justice
United States Marshals Service
District of Nebraska
Notice of U.S. Marshals Service
Sale
Case No: 4:19-CV-03036
Invictus Residential Pooler
Trust 1A
v.
Cynthia J. Ziemba, et al.
By virtue of a foreclosure and Or-
der of Sale Judgment dated Octo-
ber 19, 2020 and issued by the
United States District Court for the
District of Nebraska, NOTICE is
hereby given that I will sell by pub-
lic auction for cashiers or certified
funds check ONLY (with the excep-
tion of bids placed by Plaintiff), on
February 11th, 2021 at 11:30 A.M.,
in the central lobby of the main
courthouse of Buffalo County,
Kearney, Nebraska, the following
real property:
THE LAND REFERRED TO
HEREIN IS SITUATED IN BUF-
FALO COUNTY, STATE OF NE-
BRASKA, AND IS DESCRIBED
AS FOLLOWS:
LOTS 18,19 AND 20, BLOCK 62,
PERKINS AND HARFORD'S AD-
DITION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-
NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
APN: 604836000
ADDRESS: 711 WEST 24TH
STREET, KEARNEY, NE 68845
The successful bidder (unless
Plaintiff's credit bid prevails, with-
out added cash) shall deposit with
the U.S. Marshals, at the close of
the sale, 10 percent (10%) of the
bid price by cashier's or certified
funds check, made payable to the
U.S. Marshals Service. Before be-
ing permitted to bid at sale bidders
shall present proof to the Marshal
that they are able to comply with
this requirement and otherwise will
not be allowed to bid. The balance
of the purchase price of the suc-
cessful bidder must be paid within
ten (10) days after the sale or upon
confirmation of the sale by the
Court, whichever occurs first. If the
Plaintiff is the successful bidder at
the sale, the United States Marshal
shall credit the Plaintiff's bid
amount, minus the costs of the
sale, against the Plaintiff's Judg-
ment Amount. Failure to pay the
balance in accordance with the
terms of the sale by the successful
bidder shall result in the forfeiture
of the monies deposited and the
item may be re-offered for sale.
Due to COVID 19 concerns, strict
social distancing protocols will be
in place. The Marshal will designate
a restricted area available only to
USMS personnel, counsel of rec-
ord for the parties to the lawsuit,
and the bidders who have been
properly registered with the USMS.
Each bidding group will be sepa-
rated by at least 6 feet throughout
the sale and must have face masks
available for use at the USM dis-
cretion. All other bystanders must
maintain social distancing outside
the designated bidding area.
Judgment Amount: $148,592.12
plus post-judgment interest at the
statutory rate and post judgment
fees, costs and advances. Dated
this 14th day of December 2020.
Damian G. Waldman, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 90502
Law Offices of Damian G.
Waldman, P.A.
PO Box 5162
Largo, FL 33779
Telephone: (727) 538-4160
Email 1: damian-
@dwaldmanlaw.com
E-Service: serv-
Attorneys for Plaintiff
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
SS
COUNTY OF BUFFALO
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo
County District Court, in an action
where in JOHN CLINE JR., is Plan-
tiff and ROLAR, INC. is Defendent,
Case C120-560, the following de-
scribed property owned by ROLAR,
INC. has been levied upon:
(1) 2012 KENWORTH T660
TRACTOR TRUCK (VIN
#1XKAD49XXCJ302219)
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'clock
a.m. on the 4th day of February,
2021 at the Law Enforcement
South Impound Lot - located at 321
Central Avenue, City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open one-half
hour.
Cash or certificate of credit due at
beginning of sale for bid to be ac-
cepted.
Cash or certified funds to be paid
in full by 4:00 p.m. the day of Sale.
Dated this 30th day of December,
2020.
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theadore J. Huber
Sergeant
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
COUNTY OF BUFFALO
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the
Buffalo County Court, in an action
where in CRAIG PAYNE Is Plantiff
and BRET KING & KEARNEY
GLASS INC. d/b/a THE GLASS
DOCTOR are Defendants, Case
SC20-63, the following described
property owned by BRET KING and
/ or KEARNEY GLASS INC has
been levied upon:
(1) Nissan ENDURO 40 Forklift
(VIN # KCPH02P90764)
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 25th day of Febru-
ary, 2021 at the Law Enforcement
South Impound Lot - located at 321
Central Avenue, City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour.
Cash or Certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Cash or certified funds to be paid
in full by 4:00 p.m. the day of Sale.
Dated this 26th Day of January,
2021.
Neil A. Miller,
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake L. Valentine
Deputy
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
NP Realty, Inc. v. Stephanie Covert
Buffalo County Court, Case No. CI
21-90
TO: STEPHANIE COVERT
Notice is hereby given that on or
about January 14, 2021, the under-
signed filed a Complaint in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, on behalf of the plaintiff,
the object and prayer of said Com-
plaint is for judgment against the
defendant for damages in the
amount of $5,494.62 and an award
of court costs and judgment inter-
est as provided by law.
You are required to file an An-
swer to said Complaint on or be-
fore March 15, 2021 or judgment
may be taken against you.
Jack W. Besse #19005
Of PARKER GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, LLP
1516 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114 (308)234-4989
fax
