Legal notices: January 29, 2021

NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will
be received at the regular meeting
of the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners, Buffalo County
Courthouse, 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska until 9:00 A.M.
on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 for
the purchase and construction of
two radio towers to be used by the
Buffalo County Sheriff's Office.
Said bids will be publicly opened
and read aloud at that time and
place.
Specifications and particulars
can be obtained from the Buffalo
County Sheriff's Office, 2025 A Av-
enue, Kearney, NE 68847 or by
emailing
All bids should be in a separate,
sealed envelope and marked
"Radio Communication Towers" on
the outside and addressed to the
Buffalo County Clerk's Office, PO
Box 1270, Kearney, Nebraska,
68848-1270.
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners reserves the right
to reject any and all bids and to
waive any informality in the bidd-
ing.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City Council of the
City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb-
ruary 9, 2021 in the Council Cham-
bers at City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, which
meeting will be open to the public.
The following is the public hearing,
upon the recommendation of the
Planning Commission, to be con-
sidered:
1. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for City of Kearney
and Nebraska Art Collection
Foundation, a Non-Profit Nebraska
Corporation to rezone from District
C-3, General Commercial District
to District CBD, Kearney Center
Mixed Use District for property de-
scribed as Lots 12, 13, 14, 15, 16,
17 and Lots 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, all in
Southwest Quarter School Section
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
(entire block of 2401 Central Ave-
nue).
2. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for Grand West LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany (c/o Kent Holsten) for an
amendment to the Land Use Map
of the City of Kearney Comprehen-
sive Development Plan from Neigh-
borhood Mixed Use and Low Den-
sity Residential to Medium Density
Residential property described as a
tract of land being part of the East
Half of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 26, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (West of
11th Avenue and North of 52nd Av-
enue).
3. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for Grand West LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany (c/o Kent Holsten) to rezone
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District R-2, Urban Resi-
dential Mixed-Density District for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the East Half of
the Northwest Quarter of Section
26, Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (West of 11th
Avenue and North of 52nd Avenue).
4. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for Grand West LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany (c/o Kent Holsten) for the Fi-
nal Plat for Fountain Hills Twelfth
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, for property described as a
tract of land being part of the East
Half of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 26, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (West of
11th Avenue and North of 52nd Av-
enue).
5. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for Grand West LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany (c/o Kent Holsten) for the an-
nexation of Fountain Hills Twelfth
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, for property described as a
tract of land being part of the East
Half of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 26, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (West of
11th Avenue and North of 52nd Av-
enue).
6. Application submitted by
Danny Starostka for Starostka
Group Unlimited to rezone from
District AG, Agricultural District to
District R-2/PD, Urban Residential
Mixed-Density/Planned Develop-
ment Overlay District for property
described as a tract of land located
in part of the Northwest Quarter of
the Northeast Quarter of Section
31, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (South of 39th
Street, West of Avenue X, North of
37th Street).
7. Application submitted by
Danny Starostka for Starostka
Group Unlimited for the Final Plat,
Subdivision Agreement and Sup-
plemental Subdivision Agreement
for Millennial Estates Fourth Addi-
tion, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
for property described as a tract of
land located in part of the North-
west Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 31, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(South of 39th Street, West of Ave-
nue X, North of 37th Street).
8. Application submitted by
Danny Starostka for Starostka
Group Unlimited for the annexation
of Millennial Estates Fourth Addi-
tion, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
for property described as a tract of
land located in part of the North-
west Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 31, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(South of 39th Street, West of Ave-
nue X, North of 37th Street).
9. Application submitted by
Danny Starostka for Starostka
Group Unlimited for Planned Dis-
trict Development Plan Approval for
the proposed construction of a
subdivision on property to be
zoned District R-2/PD, Urban Resi-
dential Mixed-Density/Planned De-
velopment Overlay District and de-
scribed as a tract of land located in
part of the Northwest Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter of Section 31,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (South of 39th Street,
West of Avenue X, North of 37th
Street).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF
DALE E. FAHNHOLZ, Deceased
Case NO. PR 21-2
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that on
January 12, 2021, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said deceased and that Amy S.
Fahnholz whose address is 7540
West 70th Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845 has been appointed
Personal Representative of the Es-
tate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before March 15, 2021, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1228
Sara J. Bockstadter, #24127
Bockstadter & Glen Law
Attorney for Applicant
620 W. 2nd, Ste. 103
Hastings, NE 68901
Phone: (402) 834-0980
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of ESTHER BROWN,
Deceased
Estate No. PR21-6
Notice is hereby given that on
January 22, 2021 in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a Written
Statement of Informal Probate of
the Will of said Deceased and that
JOAN L. STEVENS, whose address
is 505 Evergreen Road, Kearney,
NE 68845 and BETTY J. NIELSEN,
whose address is 224 East 23rd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847, have
been appointed Personal Repre-
sentatives of this estate. Creditors
of this estate must file their claims
with this court on or before March
29, 2021, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk of the County Court
James R. Ganz, Jr.
GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 895
Kearney, NE 68845-0895
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
public hearings will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, February 9,
2021, at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners' Room, located at the Buf-
falo County Courthouse, 1512 Cen-
tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on Zoning
Regulation code amendments re-
garding areas of construction and
exemptions of Accessory Buildings
under Section 8.1 AND adding Ac-
cessory Use by Special Use Per-
mit, in the Agriculture (AG) and Ag-
ricultural-Residential (AGR) Dis-
tricts, under Sections 5.14 and
5.34, when specific provisions as
to location and size do not apply.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
public hearings will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, February 9,
2021, at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners' Room, located at the Buf-
falo County Courthouse, 1512 Cen-
tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments regarding an
Application for Administrative Sub-
division, "Martin Administrative
Subdivision", filed by Mitch
Humphrey, licensed land surveyor,
on behalf of Steven R. Martin, Judi
A. Martin, Joshua R. Martin and
Colleen R. Martin, for property de-
scribed as a tract of land located in
part of the Southeast Quarter of the
Southeast Quarter of Section 8,
Township 9 North, Range 18 West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Complete legal descriptions are
on file with Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator or County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
public hearings will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, February 9,
2021, at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners' Room, located at the Buf-
falo County Courthouse, 1512 Cen-
tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments regarding an
Application for Zoning Map
Amendment, filed by Mitch
Humphrey, licensed land surveyor,
on behalf of Steven R. Martin, Judi
A. Martin, & Joshua R. Martin, for
property described as a tract of
land located in part of the South-
east Quarter of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 8, Township 9
North, Range 18 West of the Sixth
Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,
Nebraska. The applicant has re-
quested to rezone approximately
3.25 acres, of which approximately
0.17 acres are presently being used
for road purposes on the South
side, from AG - Agriculture to AGR
- Agricultural Residential.
Complete legal descriptions are
on file with Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator or County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk

CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
GUTHARD DIESEL, LLC
The name of the limited liability
company is:
GUTHARD DIESEL LLC.
The street and mailing address of
its designated office in the state of
Nebraska is 5530 W. Saddle Horse
Drive, Kearney, NE 68847.
The street and mailing address of
its agent for service of process in
the state of Nebraska is 1603
Farnam Street, Omaha, NE 68102.
The name of its agent for service is
USCA, inc.
The personal liability of the mem-
bers and managers of the company
for monetary damages for breach
of fiduciary duty shall be eliminated
to the fullest extent permissible un-
der the Nebraska law. The com-
pany is authorized to indemnify its
members and managers to the full-
est extent permissible under Ne-
braka law.
Dated: December 31, 2020.
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF MARVIN l.
HASKILL, JR., DECEASED
Case No. PR21-5
Notice is hereby given that on
January 22, 2021, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Jill M.
Haskill, whose address is 8900 Tur-
key Creek Rd., Elm Creek, NE
68836, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as personal repre-
sentative of this estate. Creditors of
this estate must file their claims
with this Court on or before March
29, 2021, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, January 26, 2021, the Kearney
City Council passed and approved
according to law and adopted the
following ordinances to be pub-
lished in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8460 granting a
Conditional Use Permit to Brittney
Seivert for Sprouts Childcare, LLC
to operate a day care on property
zoned District R-3/ND-1, Urban
Residential Multi-Family (Medium
Density)/Pioneer Park Neighbor-
hood Conservation Overlay District
and described as Lot 1, Block 15,
West Addition to the City of Kear-
ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
(1934 5th Avenue).
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF THE ES-
TATE OF STEVEN W. ENGEN,
Deceased.
Case No.: PR 19-89
NOTICE OF FINAL
SETTLEMENT
Notice is hereby given that a Fi-
nal Accounting, Schedule of Distri-
bution (Proposed), Report of Ad-
ministration, Motion for Instruc-
tions, and a Formal Petition for
Complete Settlement, determina-
tion of heirs, and determination of
inheritance tax have been filed and
set for hearing in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, 1512,
Central Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847, on February 26, 2021, at
10:00 a.m.
FIVE POINTS BANK
Personal Representative
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
(308) 237-3155
