Legal notices: January 29, 2021

Legal notices: January 29, 2021

 

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will

be received at the regular meeting

of the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners, Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska until 9:00 A.M.

on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 for

the purchase and construction of

two radio towers to be used by the

Buffalo County Sheriff's Office.

Said bids will be publicly opened

and read aloud at that time and

place.

Specifications and particulars

can be obtained from the Buffalo

County Sheriff's Office, 2025 A Av-

enue, Kearney, NE 68847 or by

emailing

9095@buffalocounty.ne.gov.

All bids should be in a separate,

sealed envelope and marked

"Radio Communication Towers" on

the outside and addressed to the

Buffalo County Clerk's Office, PO

Box 1270, Kearney, Nebraska,

68848-1270.

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners reserves the right

to reject any and all bids and to

waive any informality in the bidd-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ J29,F5

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City Council of the

City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb-

ruary 9, 2021 in the Council Cham-

bers at City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, which

meeting will be open to the public.

The following is the public hearing,

upon the recommendation of the

Planning Commission, to be con-

sidered:

1. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for City of Kearney

and Nebraska Art Collection

Foundation, a Non-Profit Nebraska

Corporation to rezone from District

C-3, General Commercial District

to District CBD, Kearney Center

Mixed Use District for property de-

scribed as Lots 12, 13, 14, 15, 16,

17 and Lots 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, all in

Southwest Quarter School Section

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

(entire block of 2401 Central Ave-

nue).

2. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for Grand West LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany (c/o Kent Holsten) for an

amendment to the Land Use Map

of the City of Kearney Comprehen-

sive Development Plan from Neigh-

borhood Mixed Use and Low Den-

sity Residential to Medium Density

Residential property described as a

tract of land being part of the East

Half of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 26, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (West of

11th Avenue and North of 52nd Av-

enue).

3. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for Grand West LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany (c/o Kent Holsten) to rezone

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District R-2, Urban Resi-

dential Mixed-Density District for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the East Half of

the Northwest Quarter of Section

26, Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (West of 11th

Avenue and North of 52nd Avenue).

4. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for Grand West LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany (c/o Kent Holsten) for the Fi-

nal Plat for Fountain Hills Twelfth

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, for property described as a

tract of land being part of the East

Half of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 26, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (West of

11th Avenue and North of 52nd Av-

enue).

5. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for Grand West LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany (c/o Kent Holsten) for the an-

nexation of Fountain Hills Twelfth

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, for property described as a

tract of land being part of the East

Half of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 26, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (West of

11th Avenue and North of 52nd Av-

enue).

6. Application submitted by

Danny Starostka for Starostka

Group Unlimited to rezone from

District AG, Agricultural District to

District R-2/PD, Urban Residential

Mixed-Density/Planned Develop-

ment Overlay District for property

described as a tract of land located

in part of the Northwest Quarter of

the Northeast Quarter of Section

31, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (South of 39th

Street, West of Avenue X, North of

37th Street).

7. Application submitted by

Danny Starostka for Starostka

Group Unlimited for the Final Plat,

Subdivision Agreement and Sup-

plemental Subdivision Agreement

for Millennial Estates Fourth Addi-

tion, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

for property described as a tract of

land located in part of the North-

west Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 31, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(South of 39th Street, West of Ave-

nue X, North of 37th Street).

8. Application submitted by

Danny Starostka for Starostka

Group Unlimited for the annexation

of Millennial Estates Fourth Addi-

tion, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

for property described as a tract of

land located in part of the North-

west Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 31, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(South of 39th Street, West of Ave-

nue X, North of 37th Street).

9. Application submitted by

Danny Starostka for Starostka

Group Unlimited for Planned Dis-

trict Development Plan Approval for

the proposed construction of a

subdivision on property to be

zoned District R-2/PD, Urban Resi-

dential Mixed-Density/Planned De-

velopment Overlay District and de-

scribed as a tract of land located in

part of the Northwest Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 31,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (South of 39th Street,

West of Avenue X, North of 37th

Street).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ J29,t1

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF

DALE E. FAHNHOLZ, Deceased

Case NO. PR 21-2

NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that on

January 12, 2021, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said deceased and that Amy S.

Fahnholz whose address is 7540

West 70th Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845 has been appointed

Personal Representative of the Es-

tate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before March 15, 2021, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1228

Sara J. Bockstadter, #24127

Bockstadter & Glen Law

Attorney for Applicant

620 W. 2nd, Ste. 103

Hastings, NE 68901

Phone: (402) 834-0980

ZNEZ J15,J22,J29

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of ESTHER BROWN,

Deceased

Estate No. PR21-6

 

Notice is hereby given that on

January 22, 2021 in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a Written

Statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

JOAN L. STEVENS, whose address

is 505 Evergreen Road, Kearney,

NE 68845 and BETTY J. NIELSEN,

whose address is 224 East 23rd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847, have

been appointed Personal Repre-

sentatives of this estate. Creditors

of this estate must file their claims

with this court on or before March

29, 2021, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk of the County Court

James R. Ganz, Jr.

GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 895

Kearney, NE 68845-0895

ZNEZ J29,F5,F12

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

public hearings will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, February 9,

2021, at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners' Room, located at the Buf-

falo County Courthouse, 1512 Cen-

tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on Zoning

Regulation code amendments re-

garding areas of construction and

exemptions of Accessory Buildings

under Section 8.1 AND adding Ac-

cessory Use by Special Use Per-

mit, in the Agriculture (AG) and Ag-

ricultural-Residential (AGR) Dis-

tricts, under Sections 5.14 and

5.34, when specific provisions as

to location and size do not apply.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ J29,t1

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

public hearings will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, February 9,

2021, at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners' Room, located at the Buf-

falo County Courthouse, 1512 Cen-

tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments regarding an

Application for Administrative Sub-

division, "Martin Administrative

Subdivision", filed by Mitch

Humphrey, licensed land surveyor,

on behalf of Steven R. Martin, Judi

A. Martin, Joshua R. Martin and

Colleen R. Martin, for property de-

scribed as a tract of land located in

part of the Southeast Quarter of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 8,

Township 9 North, Range 18 West

of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Complete legal descriptions are

on file with Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ J29,t1

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

public hearings will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, February 9,

2021, at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners' Room, located at the Buf-

falo County Courthouse, 1512 Cen-

tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments regarding an

Application for Zoning Map

Amendment, filed by Mitch

Humphrey, licensed land surveyor,

on behalf of Steven R. Martin, Judi

A. Martin, & Joshua R. Martin, for

property described as a tract of

land located in part of the South-

east Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 8, Township 9

North, Range 18 West of the Sixth

Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,

Nebraska. The applicant has re-

quested to rezone approximately

3.25 acres, of which approximately

0.17 acres are presently being used

for road purposes on the South

side, from AG - Agriculture to AGR

- Agricultural Residential.

Complete legal descriptions are

on file with Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ J29,t1

 

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

GUTHARD DIESEL, LLC

 

The name of the limited liability

company is:

GUTHARD DIESEL LLC.

 

The street and mailing address of

its designated office in the state of

Nebraska is 5530 W. Saddle Horse

Drive, Kearney, NE 68847.

The street and mailing address of

its agent for service of process in

the state of Nebraska is 1603

Farnam Street, Omaha, NE 68102.

The name of its agent for service is

USCA, inc.

The personal liability of the mem-

bers and managers of the company

for monetary damages for breach

of fiduciary duty shall be eliminated

to the fullest extent permissible un-

der the Nebraska law. The com-

pany is authorized to indemnify its

members and managers to the full-

est extent permissible under Ne-

braka law.

Dated: December 31, 2020.

ZNEZ J29,F5,F12

 

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF MARVIN l.

HASKILL, JR., DECEASED

Case No. PR21-5

 

Notice is hereby given that on

January 22, 2021, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Jill M.

Haskill, whose address is 8900 Tur-

key Creek Rd., Elm Creek, NE

68836, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as personal repre-

sentative of this estate. Creditors of

this estate must file their claims

with this Court on or before March

29, 2021, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ J29,F5,F12

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, January 26, 2021, the Kearney

City Council passed and approved

according to law and adopted the

following ordinances to be pub-

lished in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8460 granting a

Conditional Use Permit to Brittney

Seivert for Sprouts Childcare, LLC

to operate a day care on property

zoned District R-3/ND-1, Urban

Residential Multi-Family (Medium

Density)/Pioneer Park Neighbor-

hood Conservation Overlay District

and described as Lot 1, Block 15,

West Addition to the City of Kear-

ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

(1934 5th Avenue).

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ J29,t1

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ES-

TATE OF STEVEN W. ENGEN,

Deceased.

Case No.: PR 19-89

NOTICE OF FINAL

SETTLEMENT

 

Notice is hereby given that a Fi-

nal Accounting, Schedule of Distri-

bution (Proposed), Report of Ad-

ministration, Motion for Instruc-

tions, and a Formal Petition for

Complete Settlement, determina-

tion of heirs, and determination of

inheritance tax have been filed and

set for hearing in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, 1512,

Central Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847, on February 26, 2021, at

10:00 a.m.

FIVE POINTS BANK

Personal Representative

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

(308) 237-3155

www.tyelaw.com

 

ZNEZ J15,J22,J29

