Legal notices: January 28, 2021

Legal notices: January 28, 2021

STATE OF WISCONSIN

CIRCUIT COURT

BROWN COUNTY

 

Order and Notice of Hearing Peti-

tion for Guardianship (Minor Guard-

ianship of the Estate and the Per-

son)

Case No.: 21 JG 02

IN THE MATTER OF ANTHONY

B. LORENZANA

Date of Birth: 9/27/16

A Petition has been filed by

Charles R. Johnson requesting per-

manent guardianship of the estate

of the minor ward

THE COURT ORDERS:

The petiton be heard on February

10, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Brown

County Courthouse, 100 South Jef-

ferson Street, Green Bay, WI 54301

BY THE COURT:

/s/ Timothy A. Hinkfuss

Circuity Court Judge

Dated: 1/15/21

Name of Attorney:

Peter R. Borchardt

107 North Broadway Street, Ste.

II

Green Bay, WI 54303

(920) 435-7300

Bar Number: 1052278

ZNEZ J28,t1

 

Notice of Organization of

Flatland Industrial LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Flat-

land Industrial LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the state of Nebraska, with its initial

designated office at 3907 E Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE 68847. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Brandon Brock, 3907

E Avenue, Kearney, NE, 68847.

ZNEZ J14,J21,J28

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Har-

desty Construction L.L.C. (the

“Company”) has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Designated Office of

the Company is 6008 Ave O, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847. The Regis-

tered Agent of the Company is De-

reik Hardesty, 6008 Ave O, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847. The Com-

pany was formed on January 21,

2021.

ZNEZ J28,F4,F11

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

JORGENSON LAND, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Jorgenson Land, L.L.C.

2. The street and mailing address

of the principal place of business

and designated office is 5817 O

Avenue Place, Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The name and street and mail-

ing address of the registered agent

is Ward Jorgenson, 5817 O Avenue

Place, Kearney, NE 68847.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on January 6, 2021 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Ward Jorgenson

5817 O Avenue Place

Kearney, NE 68847

Todd Jorgenson

27 Finley Road

Bridgeton, NJ 08302

Ward Jorgenson, Member

ZNEZ J14,J21,J28

 

STATE OF WISCONSIN

CIRCUIT COURT

BROWN COUNTY

 

Order and Notice of Hearing for

Guardianship (Minor Guardianship

of the Estate and the Person)

Case No: 21 JG 02

IN THE MATTER OF MAXIMUS J.

LORENZANA

Date of Birth: 9/27/16

A petition has been filed by

Charles R. Johnson requesting per-

manent guardianship of the estate

of a minor ward

THE COURT ORDERS:

The petition be heard on Febru-

ary 10, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. At the

Brown County Courthouse, 100

South Jefferson Street, Green Bay,

Wi 54301

BY THE COURT:

/s/ Timothy A. Hinkfuss

Circuity Court Judge

Dated: 1/15/21

Name of Attorney:

Peter R. Borchardt

107 North Broadway Street, Ste.

II

Green Bay, WI 54303

(920) 435-7300

Bar Number 1052278

ZNEZ J28,t1

 

Notice of Organization of

MSSTS, LLC

 

Notice of organization of MSSTS,

LLC. Designated office address of

the company is 3000 2nd Avenue,

Ste. 204, Kearney, NE 68847, and

the name of the initial registered

agent at such address is Megan

Smith. The company shall engage

in any lawful business for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska other than banking or

insurance. The company was or-

ganized and commenced on Janu-

ary 8, 2021, and will have perpetual

existence unless terminated

sooner. Affairs of the company are

to be conducted by its members.

MSSTS,LLC

By: Zachary K. Gray, #27047

Anderson, Klein, Brewster &

Brandt

417 East Avenue

P.O. Box 133

Holdrege, NE

P: (308) 995-4458 F: (308)

995-8607

Email:

zachgray@kleinbrewster.com

Its Attorneys

ZNEZ J14,J21,J28

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ROCKET CAM, L.L.C.

Notice is hereby given that

Rocket Cam, L.L.C. (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 1516 1st

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The initial agent for service of

process of the Company is Brian R.

Symington, whose street and mail-

ing address and post office box

number is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O.

Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska

68848.

Dated: January 22, 2021.

Brian R. Symington,

Organizer

ZNEZ J28,F4,F11

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Sears

Spine & Sport, LLC (the

“Company”) has been organized as

a professional limited liability com-

pany under the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act. The

Designated Office of the Company

is 4715 2nd Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847. The Registered

Agent of the Company is Collin

Sears, 1502 12th Avenue, Kearney,

Nebraska 68845. The Company

was formed on January 21, 2021.

ZNEZ J28,F4,F11

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that T&L

Wizke, LLC, a Nebraska limited lia-

bility company, is organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska,

with its designated office at 2405

W. 49th Street, Pl., Kearney, NE

68845. The name and address of

the initial registered agent is An-

drew D. Romatzke, 2405 W. 49th

Street, Pl., Kearney, NE 68845.

The general nature of its business

is to engage in and to do any lawful

act concerning any and all lawful

business, other than banking or

insurance, for which a limited liabil-

ity company may be organized un-

der the laws of Nebraska, including

but not limited to the power to pur-

chase, sell, own, construct, de-

velop, operate, lease, manage, fi-

nance, refinance and otherwise

deal with real estate and personal

property of all kinds and interests

therein, and for all other purposes

authorized by law, to the same ex-

tent as natural persons might or

could do. The limited liability com-

pany was formed on December 15,

2020 and will continue for a perpet-

ual period of duration. Its affairs

shall be conducted by its mem-

ber(s) pursuant to the Certificate of

Organization and Operating Agree-

ment duly adopted by the Com-

pany, and its initial members are

Tara L. Wisdom and Lori L.

Romatzke.

Andrew D. Romatzke, Organizer

ZNEZ J21,J28,F4

 

