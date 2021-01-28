Legal notices: January 28, 2021

STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
BROWN COUNTY
Order and Notice of Hearing Peti-
tion for Guardianship (Minor Guard-
ianship of the Estate and the Per-
son)
Case No.: 21 JG 02
IN THE MATTER OF ANTHONY
B. LORENZANA
Date of Birth: 9/27/16
A Petition has been filed by
Charles R. Johnson requesting per-
manent guardianship of the estate
of the minor ward
THE COURT ORDERS:
The petiton be heard on February
10, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Brown
County Courthouse, 100 South Jef-
ferson Street, Green Bay, WI 54301
BY THE COURT:
/s/ Timothy A. Hinkfuss
Circuity Court Judge
Dated: 1/15/21
Name of Attorney:
Peter R. Borchardt
107 North Broadway Street, Ste.
II
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 435-7300
Bar Number: 1052278
Notice of Organization of
Flatland Industrial LLC
Notice is hereby given that Flat-
land Industrial LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the state of Nebraska, with its initial
designated office at 3907 E Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68847. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Brandon Brock, 3907
E Avenue, Kearney, NE, 68847.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Har-
desty Construction L.L.C. (the
“Company”) has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Designated Office of
the Company is 6008 Ave O, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847. The Regis-
tered Agent of the Company is De-
reik Hardesty, 6008 Ave O, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847. The Com-
pany was formed on January 21,
2021.
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
JORGENSON LAND, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Jorgenson Land, L.L.C.
2. The street and mailing address
of the principal place of business
and designated office is 5817 O
Avenue Place, Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The name and street and mail-
ing address of the registered agent
is Ward Jorgenson, 5817 O Avenue
Place, Kearney, NE 68847.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on January 6, 2021 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Ward Jorgenson
5817 O Avenue Place
Kearney, NE 68847
Todd Jorgenson
27 Finley Road
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
Ward Jorgenson, Member
Notice of Organization of
MSSTS, LLC
Notice of organization of MSSTS,
LLC. Designated office address of
the company is 3000 2nd Avenue,
Ste. 204, Kearney, NE 68847, and
the name of the initial registered
agent at such address is Megan
Smith. The company shall engage
in any lawful business for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska other than banking or
insurance. The company was or-
ganized and commenced on Janu-
ary 8, 2021, and will have perpetual
existence unless terminated
sooner. Affairs of the company are
to be conducted by its members.
MSSTS,LLC
By: Zachary K. Gray, #27047
Anderson, Klein, Brewster &
Brandt
417 East Avenue
P.O. Box 133
Holdrege, NE
P: (308) 995-4458 F: (308)
995-8607
Email:
Its Attorneys
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ROCKET CAM, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Rocket Cam, L.L.C. (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 1516 1st
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The initial agent for service of
process of the Company is Brian R.
Symington, whose street and mail-
ing address and post office box
number is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O.
Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska
68848.
Dated: January 22, 2021.
Brian R. Symington,
Organizer
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Sears
Spine & Sport, LLC (the
“Company”) has been organized as
a professional limited liability com-
pany under the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act. The
Designated Office of the Company
is 4715 2nd Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. The Registered
Agent of the Company is Collin
Sears, 1502 12th Avenue, Kearney,
Nebraska 68845. The Company
was formed on January 21, 2021.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that T&L
Wizke, LLC, a Nebraska limited lia-
bility company, is organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska,
with its designated office at 2405
W. 49th Street, Pl., Kearney, NE
68845. The name and address of
the initial registered agent is An-
drew D. Romatzke, 2405 W. 49th
Street, Pl., Kearney, NE 68845.
The general nature of its business
is to engage in and to do any lawful
act concerning any and all lawful
business, other than banking or
insurance, for which a limited liabil-
ity company may be organized un-
der the laws of Nebraska, including
but not limited to the power to pur-
chase, sell, own, construct, de-
velop, operate, lease, manage, fi-
nance, refinance and otherwise
deal with real estate and personal
property of all kinds and interests
therein, and for all other purposes
authorized by law, to the same ex-
tent as natural persons might or
could do. The limited liability com-
pany was formed on December 15,
2020 and will continue for a perpet-
ual period of duration. Its affairs
shall be conducted by its mem-
ber(s) pursuant to the Certificate of
Organization and Operating Agree-
ment duly adopted by the Com-
pany, and its initial members are
Tara L. Wisdom and Lori L.
Romatzke.
Andrew D. Romatzke, Organizer
