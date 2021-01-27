Legal notices: January 27, 2021

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT OF
ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION OF
FISHNET SOLUTIONS, INC.
Notice is hereby given that pur-
suant to the written consent of all
the shareholders and directors of
the corporation adopted as of De-
cember 21, 2020, Article I of the Ar-
ticles of Incorporation of Fishnet
Solutions, Inc. was amended to
change the name of the Corpora-
tion to River Lodge Outfitters, Inc.
NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO
SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND
NOTICE OF INTENT TO RE-
QUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS
Date of Notice: January 27, 2021
Name of Responsible Entity [RE]:
Village of Elm Creek, Buffalo
County, Nebraska
Address (e.g., Street No. or P.O.
Box): 535 W. Boyd Ave.
Village, State, Zip Code: Elm
Creek, NE 68836
Telephone Number of RE:
308-856-4624
These notices shall satisfy two
separate but related procedural re-
quirements for activities to be un-
dertaken by the Village of Elm
Creek.
REQUEST FOR RELEASE
OF FUNDS
On or about February 15, 2021,
the Chairman Tanner Tool will au-
thorize the Village of Elm Creek to
submit a request to the Nebraska
Department of Economic Develop-
ment (NDED) for the release of
Community Development Block
Grant (CDBG 20-PW-002) Public
Works funds under Title I of the
Housing and Community Develop-
ment Act of 1974, to undertake a
project known as Elm Creek Street
Improvements. The project is lo-
cated in part of the Northeast ¼ of
the Southwest ¼ and part of the
Northeast ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of
Section 28, Township 9 North,
Range 18 West, Buffalo County,
Nebraska. The approximate mid-
point latitude/longitude coordinates
are 40°43'17.63"/-99°22'33.3".
The proposed project scope in-
cludes construction of approxi-
mately 4,000 linear feet of poor,
missing, or non-ADA compliant
sidewalk, constructing 18 sidewalk
ramps at intersections and install-
ing truncated domes to meet ADA
specifications, constructing 5,000
linear feet of integral curb, and con-
structing 2,500 linear feet of con-
crete streets, 36-foot wide. The
streets will be regraded to allow for
improved drainage, which will di-
rect storm water along curb and
gutter where elevation allows. Six
curb inlets and 850 linear feet of
18-inch reinforced concrete pipe
will also be constructed to allow for
proper storm water drainage. Lo-
cation starts at the intersection of
Easy Street and Boyd Avenue, con-
tinuing north on Easy Street to Elm
Avenue, then east on Elm Avenue
to Beecroft Street. Community De-
velopment Block Grant Public
Works funds in the amount of
$435,000, will assist the Village
with the Street Improvements, in-
cluding $400,000 for Street Im-
provements, $25,000 for General
Administration, and $10,000 for
Construction Management. The
Street Improvement Project match
source is Village General Funds in
the amount of $904,882. The total
project cost is approximately
$1,339,882. The Village of Elm
Creek has a low-to-moderate-i-
ncome population of 51.65%, or
470 persons, and the proposed
project meets the National Objec-
tive of benefitting low-to-moderate
income persons. No persons will
be displaced as a result of the ac-
tivities.
FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT
IMPACT
The Village of Elm Creek has de-
termined that the project will have
no significant impact on the human
environment. Therefore, an Envi-
ronmental Impact Statement under
the National Environmental Policy
Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required.
Additional project information is
contained in the Environmental Re-
view Record (ERR) on file at the of-
fice of the Village of Elm Creek, 535
W. Boyd Ave., Elm Creek, NE, and
may be examined or copied Mon-
day through Thursday 7 A.M to
4:30 P.M., and Friday from 7 A.M.
to 11 A.M.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Any individual, group, or agency
may submit written comments on
the ERR to the Village of Elm
Creek. All comments received by
February 11, 2021, will be consid-
ered by the Village of Elm Creek
prior to authorizing submission of a
request for release of funds. Com-
ments should specify which Notice
they are addressing.
ENVIRONMENTAL
CERTIFICATION
The Village of Elm Creek certifies
to NDED that Tanner Tool in his ca-
pacity as Village Chairman con-
sents to accept the jurisdiction of
the Federal Courts if an action is
brought to enforce responsibilities
in relation to the environmental re-
view process and that these re-
sponsibilities have been satisfied.
NDED's approval of the certifica-
tion satisfies its responsibilities un-
der NEPA and related laws and au-
thorities and allows the Village of
Elm Creek to use Program funds.
OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF
FUNDS
NDED will accept objections to
its release of fund and the Village of
Elm Creek's certification for a pe-
riod of fifteen days following the
anticipated submission date or its
actual receipt of the request (whic-
hever is later) only if they are on
one of the following bases: (a) the
certification was not executed by
the Certifying Officer of the Village
of Elm Creek; (b) the Village of Elm
Creek has omitted a step or failed
to make a decision or finding re-
quired by HUD regulations at 24
CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient
or other participants in the devel-
opment process have committed
funds, incurred costs or undertaken
activities not authorized by 24 CFR
Part 58 before approval of a release
of funds by NDED; or (d) another
Federal agency acting pursuant to
40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a
written finding that the project is
unsatisfactory from the standpoint
of environmental quality. Objec-
tions must be prepared and sub-
mitted in accordance with the re-
quired procedures (24 CFR Part 58,
Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed
to NDED at 301 Centennial Mall
South, Lincoln, NE 68509-4666.
Potential objectors should contact
NDED to verify the actual last day
of the objection period.
Tanner Tool, Village Chairman,
Elm Creek, Buffalo County,
Nebraska
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
The following described property:
Lot 3, Great Western Second Ad
dition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska
will be sold at public auction to
the highest bidder immediately in-
side the main East Door in the
lobby of the Buffalo County Court-
house, in Kearney Nebraska, on
February 24, 2021, at 12:00 o'clock
Noon, Central Time, pursuant to
the power of sale granted in the
Deed of Trust executed by
Ekceweg, L.L.C., a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company, as Trustor,
and filed for record on June 7,
2017, and recorded as Inst.
2017-03202, Records of Buffalo
County Register of Deeds.
Bidders other than the Benefi-
ciary of the Trust Deed will need to
bring a cashier's check for
$20,000.00 payable to Michael R.
Snyder, Trustee, in order to be eli-
gible to bid at the sale, and for the
earnest deposit to be paid by the
highest bidder at the time of the
sale. Earnest deposit checks will
be returned to bidders who do not
hold the highest bid at the close of
the sale. Closing will be held at the
same place as the sale, at 12:30
o'clock p.m., Central Time, on the
date of the sale, or at such other
time and place as may be an-
nounced by the Trustee at the sale,
at which time the successful bidder
will be required to pay the balance
of the purchase price by wire trans-
fer, cashier's check, or bank money
order.
A Trustee's Deed will be deliv-
ered to the successful bidder upon
payment of the balance of the pur-
chase price. If the successful bid-
der fails to pay the balance of the
purchase price at the time and
place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels
affected by such failure will be re-
sold to the highest bidder at an-
other time, and such party will be
liable for the loss occasioned by
the resale of the property and the
amount paid by such party will be
held by the Trustee for the payment
of such loss. No warranties, repre-
sentations or assurance of market-
able title will be made in connec-
tion with this sale. The property
may be sold as a whole or in one or
more parcels, at the election of the
Trustee. The Trustee's sale of all or
any portion of the above property
may be postponed from time to
time until it is completed, without
notice other than an announcement
made by the Trustee at the time
and place last appointed for the
sale.
Michael R. Snyder, Trustee
Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O
P O Box 1414
Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
(308) 234-2700
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
SCHUMACHER VENTURES, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that Schu-
macher Ventures, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 6905 Cotton-
mill Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845.
The name and address of the initial
registered agent is Bergan E. Schu-
macher, 6905 Cottonmill Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845. Schumacher
Ventures, LLC, commenced busi-
ness on January 7, 2021, and the
general nature of its business is to
engage in any lawful business not
prohibited by the Nebraska Uni-
form Limited Liability Company
Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher
Husak, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,
WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.,
L.L.O.
4715 First Avenue Place
P.O. Box 2286
Kearney, NE 68848 2286
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
THE ALL IN BOUTIQUE, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
THE ALL IN BOUTIQUE, LLC a Ne-
braska limited liability company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska:
NAME OF COMPANY
The name of the limited liability
company is: THE ALL IN BOU-
TIQUE, LLC.
INITIAL DESIGNATED OFFICE
The street and mailing address of
the Company=s initial designated
office in the State of Nebraska is:
1019 WEST 21ST STREET
KEARNEY, NE 68845
INITIAL AGENT & ADDRESS
The name and street and mailing
address of the Company=s initial
agent for service of process of the
company is:
ALYNN STAUFFER
1019 WEST 21ST STREET
KEARNEY, NE 68845
CONRAD F. CONNEALY,
ORGANIZER
