Legal notices: January 27, 2021

Legal notices: January 27, 2021

 

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT OF

ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION OF

FISHNET SOLUTIONS, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given that pur-

suant to the written consent of all

the shareholders and directors of

the corporation adopted as of De-

cember 21, 2020, Article I of the Ar-

ticles of Incorporation of Fishnet

Solutions, Inc. was amended to

change the name of the Corpora-

tion to River Lodge Outfitters, Inc.

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO

SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND

NOTICE OF INTENT TO RE-

QUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

 

Date of Notice: January 27, 2021

Name of Responsible Entity [RE]:

Village of Elm Creek, Buffalo

County, Nebraska

Address (e.g., Street No. or P.O.

Box): 535 W. Boyd Ave.

Village, State, Zip Code: Elm

Creek, NE 68836

Telephone Number of RE:

308-856-4624

These notices shall satisfy two

separate but related procedural re-

quirements for activities to be un-

dertaken by the Village of Elm

Creek.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE

OF FUNDS

 

On or about February 15, 2021,

the Chairman Tanner Tool will au-

thorize the Village of Elm Creek to

submit a request to the Nebraska

Department of Economic Develop-

ment (NDED) for the release of

Community Development Block

Grant (CDBG 20-PW-002) Public

Works funds under Title I of the

Housing and Community Develop-

ment Act of 1974, to undertake a

project known as Elm Creek Street

Improvements. The project is lo-

cated in part of the Northeast ¼ of

the Southwest ¼ and part of the

Northeast ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of

Section 28, Township 9 North,

Range 18 West, Buffalo County,

Nebraska. The approximate mid-

point latitude/longitude coordinates

are 40°43'17.63"/-99°22'33.3".

The proposed project scope in-

cludes construction of approxi-

mately 4,000 linear feet of poor,

missing, or non-ADA compliant

sidewalk, constructing 18 sidewalk

ramps at intersections and install-

ing truncated domes to meet ADA

specifications, constructing 5,000

linear feet of integral curb, and con-

structing 2,500 linear feet of con-

crete streets, 36-foot wide. The

streets will be regraded to allow for

improved drainage, which will di-

rect storm water along curb and

gutter where elevation allows. Six

curb inlets and 850 linear feet of

18-inch reinforced concrete pipe

will also be constructed to allow for

proper storm water drainage. Lo-

cation starts at the intersection of

Easy Street and Boyd Avenue, con-

tinuing north on Easy Street to Elm

Avenue, then east on Elm Avenue

to Beecroft Street. Community De-

velopment Block Grant Public

Works funds in the amount of

$435,000, will assist the Village

with the Street Improvements, in-

cluding $400,000 for Street Im-

provements, $25,000 for General

Administration, and $10,000 for

Construction Management. The

Street Improvement Project match

source is Village General Funds in

the amount of $904,882. The total

project cost is approximately

$1,339,882. The Village of Elm

Creek has a low-to-moderate-i-

ncome population of 51.65%, or

470 persons, and the proposed

project meets the National Objec-

tive of benefitting low-to-moderate

income persons. No persons will

be displaced as a result of the ac-

tivities.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT

IMPACT

 

The Village of Elm Creek has de-

termined that the project will have

no significant impact on the human

environment. Therefore, an Envi-

ronmental Impact Statement under

the National Environmental Policy

Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required.

Additional project information is

contained in the Environmental Re-

view Record (ERR) on file at the of-

fice of the Village of Elm Creek, 535

W. Boyd Ave., Elm Creek, NE, and

may be examined or copied Mon-

day through Thursday 7 A.M to

4:30 P.M., and Friday from 7 A.M.

to 11 A.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

 

Any individual, group, or agency

may submit written comments on

the ERR to the Village of Elm

Creek. All comments received by

February 11, 2021, will be consid-

ered by the Village of Elm Creek

prior to authorizing submission of a

request for release of funds. Com-

ments should specify which Notice

they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL

CERTIFICATION

 

The Village of Elm Creek certifies

to NDED that Tanner Tool in his ca-

pacity as Village Chairman con-

sents to accept the jurisdiction of

the Federal Courts if an action is

brought to enforce responsibilities

in relation to the environmental re-

view process and that these re-

sponsibilities have been satisfied.

NDED's approval of the certifica-

tion satisfies its responsibilities un-

der NEPA and related laws and au-

thorities and allows the Village of

Elm Creek to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF

FUNDS

 

NDED will accept objections to

its release of fund and the Village of

Elm Creek's certification for a pe-

riod of fifteen days following the

anticipated submission date or its

actual receipt of the request (whic-

hever is later) only if they are on

one of the following bases: (a) the

certification was not executed by

the Certifying Officer of the Village

of Elm Creek; (b) the Village of Elm

Creek has omitted a step or failed

to make a decision or finding re-

quired by HUD regulations at 24

CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient

or other participants in the devel-

opment process have committed

funds, incurred costs or undertaken

activities not authorized by 24 CFR

Part 58 before approval of a release

of funds by NDED; or (d) another

Federal agency acting pursuant to

40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a

written finding that the project is

unsatisfactory from the standpoint

of environmental quality. Objec-

tions must be prepared and sub-

mitted in accordance with the re-

quired procedures (24 CFR Part 58,

Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed

to NDED at 301 Centennial Mall

South, Lincoln, NE 68509-4666.

Potential objectors should contact

NDED to verify the actual last day

of the objection period.

Tanner Tool, Village Chairman,

Elm Creek, Buffalo County,

Nebraska

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

The following described property:

Lot 3, Great Western Second Ad

dition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska

will be sold at public auction to

the highest bidder immediately in-

side the main East Door in the

lobby of the Buffalo County Court-

house, in Kearney Nebraska, on

February 24, 2021, at 12:00 o'clock

Noon, Central Time, pursuant to

the power of sale granted in the

Deed of Trust executed by

Ekceweg, L.L.C., a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company, as Trustor,

and filed for record on June 7,

2017, and recorded as Inst.

2017-03202, Records of Buffalo

County Register of Deeds.

Bidders other than the Benefi-

ciary of the Trust Deed will need to

bring a cashier's check for

$20,000.00 payable to Michael R.

Snyder, Trustee, in order to be eli-

gible to bid at the sale, and for the

earnest deposit to be paid by the

highest bidder at the time of the

sale. Earnest deposit checks will

be returned to bidders who do not

hold the highest bid at the close of

the sale. Closing will be held at the

same place as the sale, at 12:30

o'clock p.m., Central Time, on the

date of the sale, or at such other

time and place as may be an-

nounced by the Trustee at the sale,

at which time the successful bidder

will be required to pay the balance

of the purchase price by wire trans-

fer, cashier's check, or bank money

order.

A Trustee's Deed will be deliv-

ered to the successful bidder upon

payment of the balance of the pur-

chase price. If the successful bid-

der fails to pay the balance of the

purchase price at the time and

place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels

affected by such failure will be re-

sold to the highest bidder at an-

other time, and such party will be

liable for the loss occasioned by

the resale of the property and the

amount paid by such party will be

held by the Trustee for the payment

of such loss. No warranties, repre-

sentations or assurance of market-

able title will be made in connec-

tion with this sale. The property

may be sold as a whole or in one or

more parcels, at the election of the

Trustee. The Trustee's sale of all or

any portion of the above property

may be postponed from time to

time until it is completed, without

notice other than an announcement

made by the Trustee at the time

and place last appointed for the

sale.

Michael R. Snyder, Trustee

Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O

P O Box 1414

Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 234-2700

msnyder@snyderandhilliard.com

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

SCHUMACHER VENTURES, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that Schu-

macher Ventures, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 6905 Cotton-

mill Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845.

The name and address of the initial

registered agent is Bergan E. Schu-

macher, 6905 Cottonmill Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845. Schumacher

Ventures, LLC, commenced busi-

ness on January 7, 2021, and the

general nature of its business is to

engage in any lawful business not

prohibited by the Nebraska Uni-

form Limited Liability Company

Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher

Husak, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,

WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.,

L.L.O.

4715 First Avenue Place

P.O. Box 2286

Kearney, NE 68848 2286

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

THE ALL IN BOUTIQUE, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

THE ALL IN BOUTIQUE, LLC a Ne-

braska limited liability company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska:

NAME OF COMPANY

The name of the limited liability

company is: THE ALL IN BOU-

TIQUE, LLC.

 

INITIAL DESIGNATED OFFICE

The street and mailing address of

the Company=s initial designated

office in the State of Nebraska is:

1019 WEST 21ST STREET

KEARNEY, NE 68845

INITIAL AGENT & ADDRESS

The name and street and mailing

address of the Company=s initial

agent for service of process of the

company is:

ALYNN STAUFFER

1019 WEST 21ST STREET

KEARNEY, NE 68845

CONRAD F. CONNEALY,

ORGANIZER

Breaking News