Legal notices: January 26, 2021

Legal notices: January 26, 2021

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

NOLM, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is NOLM, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 27590 130th Road, Kear-

ney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Jerry Hansen,

27590 130th Road, Kearney, NE

68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on November 30, 2020, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Jerry J. Hansen

27590 130th Road

Kearney, NE 68845

Margaret A. Hansen

27590 130th Road

Kearney, NE 68845

Jerry J. Hansen, Member

ZNEZ J19,J26,F2

 

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Skyler Willis, Inc. a corporation,

shall engage in any lawful business

for which a corporation may be

formed under the Nebraska Model

Business Corporation Act. The ag-

gregate number of shares which

the Corporation shall have authority

to issue is 10,000 shares of com-

mon stock, with the par value of

$1.00 per share. Perpetual exist-

ence commenced on October 14

2020 when Articles of Incorporation

were filed with the Secretary of

State. Affairs are to be conducted

by the Board of Directors and offic-

ers authorized by the Bylaws and

the Board. The registered office of

the corporation is 1602 5th Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845 and the

registered agent at such address is

Skyler Willis. The name and street

address of the incorporator is

Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific

Street, Suite 200, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68114.

ZNEZ J19,J26,F2

 

Notice is hereby given that

Peaceful Recognitions, LLC, a

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, has been organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska,

with its initial designated office at

2222 2nd Avenue, Suite 800, Kear-

ney, NE 68847. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is USCA, INC., 1603 Farnam street,

Omaha NE 68102.

ZNEZ J19,J26,F2

