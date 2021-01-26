Legal notices: January 26, 2021

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
NOLM, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is NOLM, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 27590 130th Road, Kear-
ney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Jerry Hansen,
27590 130th Road, Kearney, NE
68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on November 30, 2020, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Jerry J. Hansen
27590 130th Road
Kearney, NE 68845
Margaret A. Hansen
27590 130th Road
Kearney, NE 68845
Jerry J. Hansen, Member
ZNEZ J19,J26,F2
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Skyler Willis, Inc. a corporation,
shall engage in any lawful business
for which a corporation may be
formed under the Nebraska Model
Business Corporation Act. The ag-
gregate number of shares which
the Corporation shall have authority
to issue is 10,000 shares of com-
mon stock, with the par value of
$1.00 per share. Perpetual exist-
ence commenced on October 14
2020 when Articles of Incorporation
were filed with the Secretary of
State. Affairs are to be conducted
by the Board of Directors and offic-
ers authorized by the Bylaws and
the Board. The registered office of
the corporation is 1602 5th Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845 and the
registered agent at such address is
Skyler Willis. The name and street
address of the incorporator is
Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific
Street, Suite 200, Omaha, Ne-
braska 68114.
ZNEZ J19,J26,F2
Notice is hereby given that
Peaceful Recognitions, LLC, a
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, has been organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska,
with its initial designated office at
2222 2nd Avenue, Suite 800, Kear-
ney, NE 68847. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is USCA, INC., 1603 Farnam street,
Omaha NE 68102.
ZNEZ J19,J26,F2