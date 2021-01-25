 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: January 25, 2021

Legal notices: January 25, 2021

Request for Bids

Auditing Services

 

All accounting firms holding ac-

tive permits to practice public ac-

counting in Nebraska who are in-

terested in auditing Educational

Service Unit 10’s financial records

for the three (3) fiscal years ending

June 30, 2021, 2022, and 2023

should contact the following indi-

vidual to receive Request for Pro-

posal documents: Kayla Herrick,

Business Manager, ESU 10, PO

Box 850, Kearney, NE 68848-0850

(phone 308.237.5927). Deadline for

submission of bids is Monday,

February 15 2021, at 12:00 PM at

the main offices of ESU 10, 76

Plaza Blvd., Kearney, Nebraska.

All ESU 10 programs are offered

without regard to race, color, na-

tional origin, gender, religion, mari-

tal status, age, or disability.

ZNEZ J22,J23,J25

<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>

NOTICE

 

The February business meeting

of the Board of Directors of The

Central Nebraska Public Power and

Irrigation District is scheduled for

February 1, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the

District Headquarters in Holdrege,

NE. A current agenda is available at

the office of the Assistant Secretary

at District Headquarters, 415 Lin-

coln St., Holdrege, NE or online at

www.cnppid.com.

ZNEZ J25,t1

Notice of Organization of

Southside Sports Nutrition, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

Southside Sports Nutrition, LLC

(the "Company") was organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska on December 31, 2020. The

address of the Company's desig-

nated office is 3406 Country Club

Lane Kearney, NE 68847. The reg-

istered agent of the Company is

Bentley Hays LLP having an ad-

dress of 3915 N Avenue, Suite C

Kearney, NE 68847.

ZNEZ J11,J18,J25

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News