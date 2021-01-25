Legal notices: January 25, 2021

Request for Bids
Auditing Services
All accounting firms holding ac-
tive permits to practice public ac-
counting in Nebraska who are in-
terested in auditing Educational
Service Unit 10’s financial records
for the three (3) fiscal years ending
June 30, 2021, 2022, and 2023
should contact the following indi-
vidual to receive Request for Pro-
posal documents: Kayla Herrick,
Business Manager, ESU 10, PO
Box 850, Kearney, NE 68848-0850
(phone 308.237.5927). Deadline for
submission of bids is Monday,
February 15 2021, at 12:00 PM at
the main offices of ESU 10, 76
Plaza Blvd., Kearney, Nebraska.
All ESU 10 programs are offered
without regard to race, color, na-
tional origin, gender, religion, mari-
tal status, age, or disability.
ZNEZ J22,J23,J25
<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>
NOTICE
The February business meeting
of the Board of Directors of The
Central Nebraska Public Power and
Irrigation District is scheduled for
February 1, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the
District Headquarters in Holdrege,
NE. A current agenda is available at
the office of the Assistant Secretary
at District Headquarters, 415 Lin-
coln St., Holdrege, NE or online at
ZNEZ J25,t1
Notice of Organization of
Southside Sports Nutrition, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
Southside Sports Nutrition, LLC
(the "Company") was organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska on December 31, 2020. The
address of the Company's desig-
nated office is 3406 Country Club
Lane Kearney, NE 68847. The reg-
istered agent of the Company is
Bentley Hays LLP having an ad-
dress of 3915 N Avenue, Suite C
Kearney, NE 68847.
ZNEZ J11,J18,J25
