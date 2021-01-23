 Skip to main content
Legal notices: January 23, 2021

Legal notices: January 23, 2021

<addr:LIESKE, LIESKE AND ENSZ,3088322103,PO BOX 268,MINDEN,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

272 Hospitality, Inc., a Nebraska

business corporation, is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, by its registered agent

Yousef M. Ghamedi at it's regis-

tered and designated office P.O.

Box 1266, 610 Talmadge St., Kear-

ney, Nebraska, 68845. The general

nature of its business is to engage

in and to do any lawful act con-

cerning any and all lawful business,

other than banking or insurance, for

which an incorporated company

may be organized under the laws of

Nebraska; including, but not limited

to the ownership and management

of investment properties, and for all

other purposes authorized by law,

to the same extent as natural per-

sons might or could do. The incor-

porated company was formed on

December 21, 2020, and will con-

tinue perpetually. Its affairs shall

be conducted by the Members pur-

suant to an Operating Agreement

duly adopted by the Company.

272 Hospitality, Inc.

Organizer:

Yousef M. Ghamedi

P.O. Box 1266

610 Talmadge

Street

Kearney, Nebraska,

68845

Shon T. Lieske (#23204)

LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ, P.C.,

L.L.O.

333 North Colorado Avenue

P.O. Box 268

Minden, NE 68959-0268

(308) 832-2103

ZNEZ J9,J16,J23

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BLENDED FAMILY, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

 

Notice is hereby given that

BLENDED FAMILY, L.L.C., a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the state of Nebraska, with its

designated office at 6110 R Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE 68847. The name

and address of the initial registered

agent is Luke E. Zinnell, 1516 1st

Avenue, P.O Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848-1600. The gen-

eral nature of its business is to en-

gage in any and all lawful busi-

nesses for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska.

The company was organized and

commenced on December 21,

2020, and will continue in perpe-

tuity. The affairs of the company

shall be conducted by its Mem-

bers.

ZNEZ J9,J16,J23

 

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

 

Kearney Public Schools District is

requesting proposals for Bryant El-

ementary School to do a 33,175

square foot retrofit TPO roof over

the existing roof membrane bal-

lasted that is in place. The retrofit

will be a single-ply TPO roofing

system over a ½” roof board me-

chanically attached to the existing

structure. The District will receive

proposals until 2:00 PM, February

11th, 2021 in the office of the Di-

rector of Facilities, 417 East 6th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska. To re-

ceive the RFP and a copy of the

specification contact the Director of

Facilities Trent Bosard at

trebosard@kearneycats.com or

308.627.1198.

ZNEZ J23,J30

<addr:MORRIS, LAING, EVANS, BROCK & KENNEDY,3162622671,300 N. MEAD, SUITE 2000OLD TOWN SQUARE,WICHITA,KS>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Name of Limited Liability Company: Buffalo Healthcare IT Services, LLC

Address of Designated Office: 5601 South 59th Street Lincoln,

Lancaster County, Nebraska

68516.

General Nature of Business: IT support services, sales, com-

puter services and hardware.

Time of Commencement of Limited

Liability Company: August 31,

2020.

Members to conduct affairs of the

Limited Liability Company: Board of Managers elected

by the Members

Initial Agent for Service of Process: CT Corporation System

Initial Agent Registered Office: 5601 South 59th Street Lincoln, Nebraska 68516 /s/ Joseph Hlavacek Authorized Representative Buffalo Healthcare IT Services, LLC

ZNEZ J9,J16,J23

 

 

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

January 12, 2021

 

With the absence of a minister,

the Council held a moment of si-

lence. Mayor Clouse and Council

Members and audience in the

Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor

Clouse announced that in accord-

ance with Section 84-1412 of the

Nebraska Revised Statutes, a cur-

rent copy of the Open Meetings Act

is available for review and is posted

on the wall of the Council Cham-

bers. Stanley A. Clouse, President

of the Council, called a regular

meeting of the City Council to order

on January 12, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.

with the following Council Mem-

bers responding to roll call: Randy

Buschkoetter, Bruce Lear, Tami

James Moore, and Jonathan

Nikkila. Absent: None. City Clerk

recorded the minutes. Administra-

tive personnel were also present.

Notice of the meeting had been

given according to law.

Presentation of the Kearney Po-

lice Community Member Distin-

guished Services Awards from the

Kearney Police Department. (1)

Shield 616 Steering Committee

whom include Bill and Jackie Luke,

Amber Clampitt, Robert and Cla-

rissa Fitzgerald, Keith and Jill John-

son, Jean Kolbo and Jack Wilkins

for their efforts with the Shield 616

program; (2) Trevor Brown for his

efforts with Fitness for Heroes.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

None.

Consent Agenda:

By unanimous vote the following

items were approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held December 15, 2020.

2. CLAIMS

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

The foregoing schedule of claims is

published in accordance with Sec-

tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-

utes of Nebraska, and is published

at an expense of $129.91 to the

City of Kearney.

3. Accept the bids received for

the 2020 Pedestrian Hybrid Bea-

cons involving work associated

with the construction of three (3)

Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon's (PHB)

at 4-lane trail crossings at 11th

Street, 30th Avenue, & 17th Avenue

and adopt Resolution No. 2021-1

awarding the bid to Ensley Electri-

cal Services in the amount of

$218,267.00.

4. Accept the bids received for

the 2021 Part 1 Improvements;

Rolling Hills Road Bridge Repairs

and adopt Resolution No. 2021-2

awarding the bid to Wilke Contract-

ing Corp. in the amount of

$78,959.25.

5. Appointment of Jonathan

Nikkila to serve on the Kearney Vis-

itors Bureau, the appointment of

Stanley Clouse and Bruce Lear to

serve on the Buffalo County Eco-

nomic Development Council, and

the appointment of Jonathan

Nikkila, Tami James Moore and

Chuck Ogle to serve on the Joint

Airport Zoning Board.

6. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-3

approving Application and Certifi-

cate for Payment No. 3 in the

amount of $45,416.40 submitted by

Blessing Construction and ap-

proved by Miller & Associates for

the 2020 Part 7 Improvements;

Downtown Asphalt project.

7. Authorize the Mayor to send a

letter of no recommendation to the

Nebraska Liquor Control Commis-

sion on the manager application for

Iris Glaser submitted by Kearney

Lodging LLC dba Ramada Kearney

located at 301 2nd Avenue in con-

nection with their CK-096499 liquor

license.

8. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-4

approving the revised the Park

Rules and Regulations as recom-

mended by the Park & Recreation

Advisory Board.

9. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-5

approving Application and Certifi-

cate for Payment No. 1 in the

amount of $66,622.50, Application

and Certificate for Payment No.

2-Final in the amount of $15,627.50

and accept the Certificate of Sub-

stantial Completion submitted by

Blessing Construction and ap-

proved by RDG Planning and De-

sign for the Early Grading Package

for the Community Tennis Facility.

10. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-6

appointing the fulfillment of the

terms vacated by Lynn Johnson on

the Civil Service Commission and

David Brandt on the Downtown Im-

provement Board.

11. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-7

approving Application for Payment

No. 3 in the amount of $55,207.34

submitted by Midlands Contract-

ing, Inc. and approved by Miller &

Associates for 2020 Part 6 Im-

provements for 22nd Avenue and

6th Street in connection with Water

District Nos. 2020-592 and

2020-593 and Sanitary Sewer Im-

provement District No. 2020-528

(Bid A, Water/Sewer).

12. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-8

approving Change Order No. 4

showing an increase in the amount

of $299.30 and increasing the con-

tract time to reflect a substantial

completion date of September 25,

2020, Application and Certificate

for Payment No. 2-Final in the

amount of $96,427.66 and accept

the Certificate of Substantial Com-

pletion submitted by RMV Con-

struction and approved by Miller &

Associates for the 2019 Park and

Recreation Parking Lot Improve-

ments at Cottonmill Parking at

Swim Lake and Fountain Hills Park.

13. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-9

approving Application for Payment

No. 1 in the amount of $33,907.03

submitted by Nielsen Contracting

and approved by Miller & Associ-

ates for 2020 Part 6 Improvements

for 22nd Avenue and 6th Street in

connection with Paving Improve-

ment District Nos. 2020-002 and

2020-003 (Bid B, Paving).

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

1. By unanimous vote suspended

the rules requiring the reading of

ordinances on three different days

and placed Ordinance No. 8350A

amending Ordinance No. 8350 and

adopt Ordinance No. 8350A per-

taining to the creation of Paving

Improvement District No.

2019-1000 that was originally ap-

proved on June 25, 2019, to retract

language stating that the cost of

the improvements for the district

shall be assessed and replace with

language stating that no special as-

sessments should be levied against

owners of abutting property for

Paving Improvement District No.

2019-1000 for Yanney Avenue from

the northwest corner of Lot 3, E.K.

and Mary Yanney Heritage Park

Second, thence easterly 250 feet to

the northeast corner of Lot 3,

thence southerly 248.84 feet to the

South line of Lot 3, thence 598.54

feet westerly to the southwest cor-

ner of Government Lot 3 in Section

10, Township 8 North, Range 16

West, thence northerly 203.16 feet

to the northwest corner of Govern-

ment Lot 3, thence easterly 316

feet to the northwest corner of Lot

3, E.K. and Mary Yanney Heritage

Park Second on first reading by

number only. Ordinance No.

8350A was read by number. By

unanimous vote Ordinance No.

8350A was passed, approved and

ordered published as required by

law and made available to the pub-

lic at the Office of the City Clerk,

the City Police Department and the

Public Library.

Regular Agenda:

1. Council unanimously adopted

Resolution No. 2021-10 approving

the Interlocal Agreement for Com-

munications Financing and System

Upgrade between the County of

Buffalo and the City of Kearney to

establish an upgraded communica-

tions system for joint use by the

City and County and addresses fi-

nancing of the upgrading to the

existing communications system.

2. By a 4 to 0 vote, Buschkoetter

abstaining, granted permission to

pay the Open Account Claim in the

amount of $19.80 to Goodwill.

3. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-

staining, granted permission to pay

the Open Account Claim in the

amount of $98,873.55 to Nebraska

Public Power District.

By unanimous vote Council ad-

journed at 5:53 p.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

ZNEZ J23,t1

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

 

Kearney Public Schools District is

requesting proposals for Emerson

Elementary School to do a 32,458

square foot retrofit TPO roof over

the existing roof membrane bal-

lasted that is in place. The retrofit

will be a single-ply TPO roofing

system over a ½” roof board me-

chanically attached to the existing

structure. The District will receive

proposals until 2:00 PM, February

11th, 2021 in the office of the Di-

rector of Facilities, 417 East 6th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska. To re-

ceive the RFP and a copy of the

specification contact the Director of

Facilities Trent Bosard at

trebosard@kearneycats.com or

308.627.1198.

ZNEZ J23,J30

Request for Bids

Auditing Services

 

All accounting firms holding ac-

tive permits to practice public ac-

counting in Nebraska who are in-

terested in auditing Educational

Service Unit 10’s financial records

for the three (3) fiscal years ending

June 30, 2021, 2022, and 2023

should contact the following indi-

vidual to receive Request for Pro-

posal documents: Kayla Herrick,

Business Manager, ESU 10, PO

Box 850, Kearney, NE 68848-0850

(phone 308.237.5927). Deadline for

submission of bids is Monday,

February 15 2021, at 12:00 PM at

the main offices of ESU 10, 76

Plaza Blvd., Kearney, Nebraska.

All ESU 10 programs are offered

without regard to race, color, na-

tional origin, gender, religion, mari-

tal status, age, or disability.

ZNEZ J22,J23,J25

Notice of Incorporation of the

Farmers Market 365, Inc. a non-

profit corporation which is a public

benefit organization that will have

members. The name of the initial

registered agent is Candance

Benge and the street address of

the corporation's initial registered

office is 5011 2nd Ave. Suite 52,

Kearney, NE 68847. Candance

Benge is the incorporator with ad-

dress of 11465 Pawnee Road, Gib-

bon, NE 68840.

ZNEZ J23,J30,F6

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,

WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.,

L.L.O.

4715 First Avenue Place

P.O. Box 2286

Kearney, NE 68848 2286

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

H6 FARMS, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

H6 FARMS, LLC a Nebraska lim-

ited liability company, has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska:

NAME OF COMPANY

The name of the limited liability

company is:

H6 FARMS, LLC.

INITIAL DESIGNATED OFFICE

The street and mailing address of

the Company=s initial designated

office in the State of Nebraska is:

22 EL CHARMAN LAKE

GIBBON, NE 68840

INITIAL AGENT & ADDRESS

The name and street and mailing

address of the Company=s initial

agent for service of process of the

company is:

COLBY HARTMAN

22 EL CHARMAN LAKE

GIBBON, NE 68840

CONRAD F. CONNEALY,

ORGANIZER

ZNEZ J16,J23,J30

 

U. S. Department of Justice

United States Marshals Service

District of Nebraska

Notice of U.S. Marshals Service

Sale

Case No: 4:19-CV-03036

Invictus Residential Pooler

Trust 1A

v.

Cynthia J. Ziemba, et al.

By virtue of a foreclosure and Or-

der of Sale Judgment dated Octo-

ber 19, 2020 and issued by the

United States District Court for the

District of Nebraska, NOTICE is

hereby given that I will sell by pub-

lic auction for cashiers or certified

funds check ONLY (with the excep-

tion of bids placed by Plaintiff), on

February 11th, 2021 at 11:30 A.M.,

in the central lobby of the main

courthouse of Buffalo County,

Kearney, Nebraska, the following

real property:

THE LAND REFERRED TO

HEREIN IS SITUATED IN BUF-

FALO COUNTY, STATE OF NE-

BRASKA, AND IS DESCRIBED

AS FOLLOWS:

LOTS 18,19 AND 20, BLOCK 62,

PERKINS AND HARFORD'S AD-

DITION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-

NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

APN: 604836000

ADDRESS: 711 WEST 24TH

STREET, KEARNEY, NE 68845

 

The successful bidder (unless

Plaintiff's credit bid prevails, with-

out added cash) shall deposit with

the U.S. Marshals, at the close of

the sale, 10 percent (10%) of the

bid price by cashier's or certified

funds check, made payable to the

U.S. Marshals Service. Before be-

ing permitted to bid at sale bidders

shall present proof to the Marshal

that they are able to comply with

this requirement and otherwise will

not be allowed to bid. The balance

of the purchase price of the suc-

cessful bidder must be paid within

ten (10) days after the sale or upon

confirmation of the sale by the

Court, whichever occurs first. If the

Plaintiff is the successful bidder at

the sale, the United States Marshal

shall credit the Plaintiff's bid

amount, minus the costs of the

sale, against the Plaintiff's Judg-

ment Amount. Failure to pay the

balance in accordance with the

terms of the sale by the successful

bidder shall result in the forfeiture

of the monies deposited and the

item may be re-offered for sale.

Due to COVID 19 concerns, strict

social distancing protocols will be

in place. The Marshal will designate

a restricted area available only to

USMS personnel, counsel of rec-

ord for the parties to the lawsuit,

and the bidders who have been

properly registered with the USMS.

Each bidding group will be sepa-

rated by at least 6 feet throughout

the sale and must have face masks

available for use at the USM dis-

cretion. All other bystanders must

maintain social distancing outside

the designated bidding area.

Judgment Amount: $148,592.12

plus post-judgment interest at the

statutory rate and post judgment

fees, costs and advances. Dated

this 14th day of December 2020.

Damian G. Waldman, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 90502

Law Offices of Damian G.

Waldman, P.A.

PO Box 5162

Largo, FL 33779

Telephone: (727) 538-4160

Email 1: damian-

@dwaldmanlaw.com

E-Service: serv-

ice@dwaldmanlaw.com

Attorneys for Plaintiff

ZNEZ J16,J23,J30,F6

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

SS

COUNTY OF BUFFALO

 

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo

County District Court, in an action

where in JOHN CLINE JR., is Plan-

tiff and ROLAR, INC. is Defendent,

Case C120-560, the following de-

scribed property owned by ROLAR,

INC. has been levied upon:

(1) 2012 KENWORTH T660

TRACTOR TRUCK (VIN

#1XKAD49XXCJ302219)

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'clock

a.m. on the 4th day of February,

2021 at the Law Enforcement

South Impound Lot - located at 321

Central Avenue, City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open one-half

hour.

Cash or certificate of credit due at

beginning of sale for bid to be ac-

cepted.

Cash or certified funds to be paid

in full by 4:00 p.m. the day of Sale.

Dated this 30th day of December,

2020.

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Theadore J. Huber

Sergeant

ZNEZ J9,J16,J23,J30

 

 

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

FIRST: The name of the corpora-

tion is Public Safety Solutions

Agency Inc.

SECOND: The corporation is au-

thorized to issue a total number of

100 shares of preferred stock, with

a par value of $1.00 per share.

THIRD: The principal place of

business of the corporation is 3503

2nd Avenue, Suite 1, City of Kear-

ney, County of Buffalo, Nebraska

68847.

FOURTH: The name and street

address of the registered agent is

Shiloh Cochran, 3503 2nd Avenue,

Suite 2, City of Kearney, County of

Buffalo, Nebraska 68847.

FIFTH: The name and address of

the director(s) are:

Sarah Eickhoff 3503 2nd Avenue,

Suite 1, Kearney, NE 68847

Aaron Schulz 3503 2nd Avenue,

Suite 1, Kearney, NE 68847

Shiloh Cochran 3503 2nd Ave

nue, Suite 2, Kearney, NE 68847

Debra Benner 3503 2nd Avenue,

Suite 1, Kearney, NE 68847

SIXTH: The period of duration of

the Corporation is perpetual.

SEVENTH: The purpose for which

the corporation is organized is the

purpose of Public Safety Solutions

Agency Inc. is to provide profes-

sional public safety and security

services to the community. The

purpose of this corporation is also

to generate profits for its share-

holders and operate in the interests

of its stakeholders. There shall be a

board of directors for this corpora-

tion that must meet a minimum of

once per quarter. The shareholder

meeting shall be an annual meeting

held for all its shareholders and

shall be held at the descension of

the board of directors. These arti-

cles of incorporations will be set

into law according to the Laws of

the State of Nebraska on this day.

01-05-2021

Shiloh Cochran

Registered Agent

ZNEZ J9,J16,J23

