Legal notices: January 23, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
272 Hospitality, Inc., a Nebraska
business corporation, is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, by its registered agent
Yousef M. Ghamedi at it's regis-
tered and designated office P.O.
Box 1266, 610 Talmadge St., Kear-
ney, Nebraska, 68845. The general
nature of its business is to engage
in and to do any lawful act con-
cerning any and all lawful business,
other than banking or insurance, for
which an incorporated company
may be organized under the laws of
Nebraska; including, but not limited
to the ownership and management
of investment properties, and for all
other purposes authorized by law,
to the same extent as natural per-
sons might or could do. The incor-
porated company was formed on
December 21, 2020, and will con-
tinue perpetually. Its affairs shall
be conducted by the Members pur-
suant to an Operating Agreement
duly adopted by the Company.
272 Hospitality, Inc.
Organizer:
Yousef M. Ghamedi
P.O. Box 1266
610 Talmadge
Street
Kearney, Nebraska,
68845
Shon T. Lieske (#23204)
LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ, P.C.,
L.L.O.
333 North Colorado Avenue
P.O. Box 268
Minden, NE 68959-0268
(308) 832-2103
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BLENDED FAMILY, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that
BLENDED FAMILY, L.L.C., a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the state of Nebraska, with its
designated office at 6110 R Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68847. The name
and address of the initial registered
agent is Luke E. Zinnell, 1516 1st
Avenue, P.O Box 1600, Kearney,
Nebraska 68848-1600. The gen-
eral nature of its business is to en-
gage in any and all lawful busi-
nesses for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska.
The company was organized and
commenced on December 21,
2020, and will continue in perpe-
tuity. The affairs of the company
shall be conducted by its Mem-
bers.
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Kearney Public Schools District is
requesting proposals for Bryant El-
ementary School to do a 33,175
square foot retrofit TPO roof over
the existing roof membrane bal-
lasted that is in place. The retrofit
will be a single-ply TPO roofing
system over a ½” roof board me-
chanically attached to the existing
structure. The District will receive
proposals until 2:00 PM, February
11th, 2021 in the office of the Di-
rector of Facilities, 417 East 6th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska. To re-
ceive the RFP and a copy of the
specification contact the Director of
Facilities Trent Bosard at
308.627.1198.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Name of Limited Liability Company: Buffalo Healthcare IT Services, LLC
Address of Designated Office: 5601 South 59th Street Lincoln,
Lancaster County, Nebraska
68516.
General Nature of Business: IT support services, sales, com-
puter services and hardware.
Time of Commencement of Limited
Liability Company: August 31,
2020.
Members to conduct affairs of the
Limited Liability Company: Board of Managers elected
by the Members
Initial Agent for Service of Process: CT Corporation System
Initial Agent Registered Office: 5601 South 59th Street Lincoln, Nebraska 68516 /s/ Joseph Hlavacek Authorized Representative Buffalo Healthcare IT Services, LLC
NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
January 12, 2021
With the absence of a minister,
the Council held a moment of si-
lence. Mayor Clouse and Council
Members and audience in the
Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor
Clouse announced that in accord-
ance with Section 84-1412 of the
Nebraska Revised Statutes, a cur-
rent copy of the Open Meetings Act
is available for review and is posted
on the wall of the Council Cham-
bers. Stanley A. Clouse, President
of the Council, called a regular
meeting of the City Council to order
on January 12, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.
with the following Council Mem-
bers responding to roll call: Randy
Buschkoetter, Bruce Lear, Tami
James Moore, and Jonathan
Nikkila. Absent: None. City Clerk
recorded the minutes. Administra-
tive personnel were also present.
Notice of the meeting had been
given according to law.
Presentation of the Kearney Po-
lice Community Member Distin-
guished Services Awards from the
Kearney Police Department. (1)
Shield 616 Steering Committee
whom include Bill and Jackie Luke,
Amber Clampitt, Robert and Cla-
rissa Fitzgerald, Keith and Jill John-
son, Jean Kolbo and Jack Wilkins
for their efforts with the Shield 616
program; (2) Trevor Brown for his
efforts with Fitness for Heroes.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
None.
Consent Agenda:
By unanimous vote the following
items were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held December 15, 2020.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
ADB Safegate-$258.73-smcs;
AAA Rents-$276.88-smcs; Ace Irri-
gation-$841.38-smcs; Advance Au-
to-$32.09-smcs; Ado-
be-$29.99-smcs; Adscreen Group-
-$9,350.00-co; Agri Co-
op-$522.94-smcs; All City
Glass-$258.85-smcs; All Makes
Auto-$4,576.94-smcs; Allied Elec-
tronics-$1,796.16-smcs; Altec In-
dustries-$152,789.00-co; Always
Bearded-$79.31-smcs;
Amax-$9.36-smcs; Ama-
zon-$10,048.41-smcs,co; Ameri-
can-$23.37-smcs; American Fence
Co-$56,060.00-co; American Plan-
ning-$1,161.00-smcs; American
Red Cross-$30.00-smcs; Antilli-
on,A-$445.69-smcs; Anythingtruck
.com-$375.28-smcs; Ap-
ple-$0.99-smcs; Apple Mar-
ket-$41.28-smcs; Aramark Uni-
form-$525.46-smcs;Arcilla,N-$-
43.58-smcs; Area Servic-
es-$175.00-smcs; ARFF Working
Group-$95.00-smcs;
Arguello,T-$36.90-smcs; Ask Sup-
ply-$2,658.24-smcs; Aurora Co-
op-$25.76-smcs; Aussie Hydrau-
lics-$70.34-smcs; Auto Anyth-
ing-$305.71-smcs; Auto Value
-$244.87-smcs;
Avfuel-$16,146.20-smcs;
AWWA-$1,995.00-smcs; B&H Pho-
to-$1,658.99-co; Baker & Tay-
lor-$5,761.40-smcs; Ballard
-$69.98-smcs;
Bamford-$1,175.00-smcs; Barnes
& Noble-$23.50-smcs; Battery
Guy-$87.05-smcs; Bentz,R-$2-
0.24-smcs; Bien-Aise Enter-
prises-$88.67-smcs; Blackstone
Publishing-$2,341.58-smcs; Blue
Beam-$349.00-smcs; BlueCross
BlueShield-$242,690.76-smcs;
Border States-$165.56-smcs;
Bosselman-$40,753.24-smcs;
Bridgett Lavene Con-
sult.-$2,500.00-smcs;
Broadfoot's-$1,340.50-smcs;
Brown Construction $117,165.40
co; BSN Sports-$631.70-smcs;
Buffalo Co. Elec-
tion-$2,261.32-smcs; Buffalo Co.
Sheriff-$199,636.25-smcs; Buffalo
Co. Treasurer-$47.16-smcs,co;
Buffalo Outdoor Pow-
er-$216.79-smcs; Build-
ers-$884.77-smcs; Building Code
College-$180.00-smcs; Bul-
lion,G-$5.17-smcs; C&C Manufac-
turing-$2,100.24-smcs; Camera
Doctor-$458.44-smcs; Can-
va-$119.40-smcs; Capstone Press-
-$4,879.87-smcs; Car Parts
-$24.04-smcs; Carolina
GSE-$4,227.60-co;
Carquest-$577.99-smcs;
Cash-Wa-$893.26-smcs; Cavill,W-
-$102.05-smcs;
CDW-$417.50-smcs;
Cellebrite-$289.00-smcs; Center
Point -$75.96-smcs; Central Hy-
draulic-$4,488.93-smcs; Central
NE Bobcat-$559.74-smcs; Central
States Wire-$7,358.51-smcs; Certi-
fied Power-$1,303.87-smcs;
Chemsearch-$806.25-smcs;
Cigna-$8,027.11-smcs;
Cintas-$284.91-smcs; City
Glass-$9.30-smcs; City of Ky-
-$104,487.17-smcs,ps; City
Plumbing-$81.58-smcs; Cold Spr-
ing Granite-$2,126.30-smcs;
Comm Health Agencies-$96.00-ps;
Comm Serv Fund of NE-$58.00-ps;
Compute North-$25,756.74-smcs;
Consolidated
Mgmt.-$165.31-smcs; Construc-
tion Rental-$2,235.00-smcs,co;
Control Yours-$100.00-smcs; Cop-
ycat-$690.52-smcs; Core &
Main-$12,128.26-smcs; Corn-
husker Cleaning-$66.78-smcs;
Covert Track Group-$600.00-smcs;
Credit Management-$278.51-ps;
Criminal Addiction-$300.00-smcs;
Crow,C-$8.51-smcs;
Culligan-$432.75-smcs; Culver's--
$4.03-smcs; Cum-
mins-$15,646.30-smcs; Cutter &
Buck-$1,572.78-smcs; Cutting
Edge-$180.00-smcs; D & K Prod-
ucts-$320.00-smcs; D & M Securi-
ty-$70.50-smcs; Daigle Law
Group-$395.00-smcs; Davis Equip-
ment-$2,363.40-smcs; Dawson
Public Power-$20,300.89-smcs;
Dell-$11,908.32-co; Depository
Trust Co.-$1,934,422.56-ds; Dero
Bike Racks-$98.00-smcs; Dish--
$346.43-smcs; Ditch Witch-$414-
.91-smcs; Dmilaco-$295.32-smcs;
Don's Hobby Guns-$38.97-smcs;
Dream Fit Boutique-$100.00-smcs;
Duluth Trading-$59.48-smcs;
Eakes-$1,412.16-smcs; Earthway
Products-$63.86-smcs;
Ebay-$101.08-co; Echo Elec-
tric-$38.96-co;
Ecolab-$80.26-smcs; Ehr-
lich-$57.00-smcs; Elk-O-$-
8,805.00-smcs; Elliott Equip-
ment-$614.12-smcs;
Emaint-$3,060.00-smcs; Emblem
Authority-$485.00-smcs; Emer-
gency Medica -$134.22-smcs; En-
terprise-$60.56-smcs; ESI-
-$2,591.00-smcs; Expression We-
ar-$1,983.00-smcs,ps;
Eyemed-$1,269.66-smcs;
Facebook-$8.41-smcs; Fairbanks
Scales-$1,140.00-smcs; Falline
Corp.-$1,164.28-smcs; Farmers
Union-$418.00-smcs; Fas-
tenal-$1,324.83-smcs;
Fedex-$75.45-smcs; Foren-
siccon-$200.00-smcs; Forms Ful-
fillment Center-$801.83-smcs; Fort
Bend Services-$14,352.00-smcs;
Frontier-$7,269.20-smcs; Fun Ex-
press-$89.91-smcs; Gale-
/Cengage-$6,985.28-smcs; Gall-
s-$7.06-ps; Gammon Technical
-$61.48-smcs; Garage Door
Parts-$120.70-smcs; Garrett Tire-
s-$886.50-smcs; Gear for Sports-
-$460.67-smcs; Government Fi-
nance-$135.00-smcs; Graham
Tire-$1,312.00-smcs; Grain-
ger-$5,129.01-smcs,co; Grand
Kubota-$18,240.00-smcs; Grape-
s,R-$274.50-smcs; Greater NE Cit-
ies-$1,000.00-smcs; Grube,S--
$628.52-smcs; Haines,J--
$3.63-smcs; Happ,L-$10-
0.00-smcs; Heggemeyer,L-$70-
.00-smcs; HM Life Insur-
ance-$57,373.92-smcs; Hobby
Lobby-$295.32-smcs; Holmes
Plumbing-$1,221.98-smcs,co;
Home Depot-$8,008.59-smcs,co;
Hometown Leasing-$159.08-smcs;
HTS Ag-$8,399.00-co; Hy-Vee-
-$82.13-smcs;
IACP-$1,225.00-smcs; ICMA
-$20,978.43-ps; Ideal Lin-
en-$905.00-smcs; Ideus,M-$15-
.86-smcs; Insite Instrumenta-
tion-$57.00-smcs; Integrated Se-
curity-$3,080.00-smcs; Inter-
lightus-$332.34-smcs; International
Society-$125.00-smcs; Interstate
All Battery-$212.00-smcs; Int'l
Code Council-$290.45-smcs; In-
voice Home-$5.00-smcs;
IRS-$517,358.18-ps; Jack
Lederman-$34.16-smcs; Jack's
Uniforms-$3,310.46-smcs; JD In-
dustrial-$430.88-smcs; John E.
Reid & Assoc.-$525.00-smcs;
Johnson Controls-$2,905.00-smcs;
Johnson Service -$8,190.00-smcs;
JOPOJR -$9.32-smcs; JP Cook-
e-$13.50-smcs; Just
Awards-$224.00-smcs;
Kanopy-$2,668.00-smcs; Ky Ace-
-$19.99-smcs; Ky Animal Shel-
ter-$20,000.00-smcs; Ky Con-
crete-$780.35-smcs; Ky Crete &
Block-$1,828.96-smcs; Ky Hub-
-$2,323.91-smcs; Ky
Powersports-$54.95-smcs; Ky Re-
gional-$505.00-smcs; Ky Tire
-$343.04-smcs; Ky Visitors Bu-
reau-$114,841.51-smcs; Ky Ware-
house-$642.80-smcs; Ky
Winlectric-$5,994.03-smcs,co; Ky
Winnelson-$187.00-smcs; Kelly
Supply-$747.63-smcs; Kimball
Midwest-$499.70-smcs; King In-
vestments-$26.72-smcs; Kings
III-$480.06-smcs; Konica
Minolta-$1,671.34-smcs; Kum &
Go-$20.36-smcs;
KVFD-$88,000.00-ps; Labs,D-$-
277.06-smcs; Lamp, Rynearson
Assoc.-$1,750.00-smcs; Landmark
Implement-$307.71-smcs; Lawson
Products-$1,077.44-smcs; Long-
leaf -$184.69-smcs; Mac Tool-
s-$50.90-smcs; Magic Clean-
ing-$6,650.00-smcs; Malmkar,E-
-$12.40-smcs; Marlatt Ma-
chine-$33.59-smcs; Masek Golf-
-$167.60-smcs; Masters True Val-
ue-$149.68-smcs;
Matheson-$116.81-smcs; Mead
Lumber-$172.72-co;
Menards-$9,418.10-smcs,co; Mi-
crosoft -$211.88-co; Mid American
Signal-$22,678.00-smcs; Midlands
Contracting-$134,059.31-co; Mid-
way GM-$62.20-smcs; Midwest
Connect-$14,613.05-smcs; Mid-
west Turf-$2,568.77-smcs; Miller &
Associates-$131,909.53-smcs,co;
Miller Signs-$5,483.08-smcs,co;
Mirror image-$200.00-smcs; Moli-
na,F-$1,582.79-smcs; Moonlight
Embroidery-$696.75-smcs;
Morefilter-$25.60-smcs; Municipal
Supply-$26,762.55-smcs; Musician
Friend-$416.23-co; MW #1
Apts-$563.41-smcs; Myers,C-$-
39.61-smcs; Nat'l Assoc.-$40.-
00-smcs; Nat'l Fire Ar-
son-$125.00-smcs; NCH Soft-
ware-$30.85-smcs; NE Arbore-
tum-$145.00-smcs; NE Child Sup-
port Payment-$4,551.36-ps; NE
Dept of Reve-
nue-$106,334.09-smcs,ps; NE Ma-
chinery-$221,042.08-smcs; NE
Public Health-$1,165.00-smcs; NE
Safety & Fire-$497.50-smcs; NE
State Fire Marshal-$600.00-smcs;
NE Supreme Court Pub.--
$53.15-smcs; NE Truck Cen-
ter-$2,538.31-smcs; NE Water As-
soc.-$525.00-smcs; Neenah
Foundry-$592.00-smcs; Netmotion
Wireless-$6,659.24-smcs; Network
Solutions-$98.95-smcs; New Deal
Deicing-$20,030.00-smcs; Nivel
Parts-$648.58-smcs;
NLETC-$360.00-smcs; Noller Elec-
tric-$1,406.25-smcs; Northern
Safety-$122.90-smcs; Northern
Tool-$1,798.48-smcs; Northwest-
ern Energy-$3,920.91-smcs; NRG
Media-$820.00-smcs; Oak Creek
Engineering-$2,418.40-co;
OCLC-$764.46-smcs; Of-
ficemax-$1,077.65-smcs; Of-
ficenet-$69.90-smcs; Old Na-
vy-$62.57-smcs;
Olsson-$13,885.05-co; O'Reilly Au-
to-$970.84-smcs;
Orscheln-$248.04-smcs; OTC
Brands-$96.35-smcs; Outdoor
Recreation-$1,025.00-co; Over-
head Door-$357.00-smcs; P.F.
Pettibone & Co.-$531.75-smcs;
Paramount-$99.10-smcs; Par-
son,S-$32.80-smcs; Parts
Tree-$68.92-smcs; Parts Ware-
house-$90.19-smcs;
Partserv-$35.91-smcs;
Payflex-$531.25-smcs,ps; Peavey
Corp.-$156.25-smcs;
Penworthy-$207.35-smcs; Pep
Co.-$50.00-smcs; Pet Picks Ups--
$1,371.70-smcs;
Petsmart-$199.96-smcs; Ping-
-$425.26-smcs; Platte Valley Auto
Mart-$76.70-smcs; Platte Valley
Comm.-$1,135.55-smcs; POS Por-
tal-$762.02-smcs; Positive Con-
cepts-$200.00-smcs; Pot O'
Gold-$77.00-smcs; Power Tech--
$13,373.04-smcs; Ppesource3d.c-
om-$55.00-smcs; Prestige
Flag-$141.31-smcs; Presto-X-$40-
0.00-smcs; Priority
Mgmt.-$98.00-smcs; Public
Agency Training-$75.00-smcs;
Quill-$400.04-smcs;
Ramirez,P-$42.99-smcs; RDG
Planning-$14,125.00-co; Real
Truck-$646.26-smcs;
Reams-$1,178.46-smcs;
Redbox-$3.85-smcs; Redman's--
$1,842.27-smcs,co;
Rentokil-$442.00-smcs; Rheome
Tree-$275.00-smcs;
Roesler,M-$102.05-smcs;
Rollnrack-$132.00-smcs;
Roxio-$21.09-co; Safelite
Glass-$217.99-smcs; Safety Prod-
ucts-$132.51-smcs; Sage,P-$93-
.62-smcs; Sagebrook Tire-
-$536.78-smcs; Schmitt,A-$1,-
006.76-smcs; School District
#7-$1,643.00-smcs; Schumacher
Bros Fencing-$4,720.00-smcs; See
Clear Cleaning-$2,698.75-smcs;
Senior Learning-$30.00-smcs;
Sheldon,S-$61.11-smcs; Sherwin
Williams-$1,652.15-smcs;
Shoutbomb-$402.00-smcs; Shred-
ding Solutions-$51.15-smcs;
Sigma Aldrich -$629.34-smcs; Sign
Center-$1,050.00-smcs,ps; Siteone
Landscape-$2,411.60-smcs; SLA
Corp-$402.16-smcs; SOS Portable
Toilets-$220.00-smcs; Spec-
trum-$875.63-smcs; Speedee Mar-
t-$11.18-smcs; Sprinkler Ware-
house-$153.90-smcs;
Sprint-$50.00-smcs; Sta-
ples-$916.95-smcs; State Electri-
cal-$349.00-smcs; Stein-
brinks-$1,179.95-smcs;
Stutsman-$6,588.00-smcs; Sunbelt
Rentals-$186.35-smcs; Super
Shine-$9.50-smcs; Superi-
on-$7,560.00-smcs;
Sutphen-$2,038.96-smcs; Tar-
get-$279.36-smcs; TCH-Ce-
ntral-$1,068.92-smcs; Teachers
Pay Teachers-$15.52-smcs; Titan
Machinery-$860.60-smcs; Trac-
tor-Supply-$738.96-smcs;Transu-
nion-$150.80-smcs; Tri City Con-
crete-$1,160.63-co; Triple
Crown-$660.78-smcs; Turner Body
Shop-$100.00-smcs; Tye & Rowl-
ing-$14,569.42-smcs; Tyler Tech-
nologies-$129,390.55-smcs;
Uline-$249.45-smcs; Union Bank &
Trust-$295,013.62-smcs,ps;
Unique-$134.25-smcs; United Way
of Ky-$321.00-ps; UPS Sto-
re-$59.05-smcs; USA communica-
tions-$194.75-smcs;
USPS-$361.40-smcs; Van Log-
gerenberg, Tiaan-$21.56-smcs;
Verizon-$8,412.32-smcs; Video
Kingdom-$356.95-smcs; Village
Payment-$358.70-smcs; Village
Uniform-$194.60-smcs;
Vizocom-$256.69-smcs; Volaire
Aviation-$2,000.00-smcs;
VVS-$104.94-smcs; W.T. Cox Sub-
scriptions-$11,610.03-smcs; Wa-
l-mart-$1,476.79-smcs; Wilco Life
Ins. Co.-$20.00-ps; Witkop,J--
$825.00-smcs; World Book-$999-
.00-smcs; WPCI-$557.50-ps; Yant
Equipment-$945.61-smcs;
Zimmerman Print-
ing-$318.50-smcs; Zips Truck-
-$21.91-smcs; Zoro Tool-
s-$320.99-smcs; Payroll Ending
12/19/2020 -- $509,913.24; Payroll
Ending 01/02/2021 -- $510,682.68.
The foregoing schedule of claims is
published in accordance with Sec-
tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-
utes of Nebraska, and is published
at an expense of $129.91 to the
City of Kearney.
3. Accept the bids received for
the 2020 Pedestrian Hybrid Bea-
cons involving work associated
with the construction of three (3)
Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon's (PHB)
at 4-lane trail crossings at 11th
Street, 30th Avenue, & 17th Avenue
and adopt Resolution No. 2021-1
awarding the bid to Ensley Electri-
cal Services in the amount of
$218,267.00.
4. Accept the bids received for
the 2021 Part 1 Improvements;
Rolling Hills Road Bridge Repairs
and adopt Resolution No. 2021-2
awarding the bid to Wilke Contract-
ing Corp. in the amount of
$78,959.25.
5. Appointment of Jonathan
Nikkila to serve on the Kearney Vis-
itors Bureau, the appointment of
Stanley Clouse and Bruce Lear to
serve on the Buffalo County Eco-
nomic Development Council, and
the appointment of Jonathan
Nikkila, Tami James Moore and
Chuck Ogle to serve on the Joint
Airport Zoning Board.
6. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-3
approving Application and Certifi-
cate for Payment No. 3 in the
amount of $45,416.40 submitted by
Blessing Construction and ap-
proved by Miller & Associates for
the 2020 Part 7 Improvements;
Downtown Asphalt project.
7. Authorize the Mayor to send a
letter of no recommendation to the
Nebraska Liquor Control Commis-
sion on the manager application for
Iris Glaser submitted by Kearney
Lodging LLC dba Ramada Kearney
located at 301 2nd Avenue in con-
nection with their CK-096499 liquor
license.
8. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-4
approving the revised the Park
Rules and Regulations as recom-
mended by the Park & Recreation
Advisory Board.
9. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-5
approving Application and Certifi-
cate for Payment No. 1 in the
amount of $66,622.50, Application
and Certificate for Payment No.
2-Final in the amount of $15,627.50
and accept the Certificate of Sub-
stantial Completion submitted by
Blessing Construction and ap-
proved by RDG Planning and De-
sign for the Early Grading Package
for the Community Tennis Facility.
10. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-6
appointing the fulfillment of the
terms vacated by Lynn Johnson on
the Civil Service Commission and
David Brandt on the Downtown Im-
provement Board.
11. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-7
approving Application for Payment
No. 3 in the amount of $55,207.34
submitted by Midlands Contract-
ing, Inc. and approved by Miller &
Associates for 2020 Part 6 Im-
provements for 22nd Avenue and
6th Street in connection with Water
District Nos. 2020-592 and
2020-593 and Sanitary Sewer Im-
provement District No. 2020-528
(Bid A, Water/Sewer).
12. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-8
approving Change Order No. 4
showing an increase in the amount
of $299.30 and increasing the con-
tract time to reflect a substantial
completion date of September 25,
2020, Application and Certificate
for Payment No. 2-Final in the
amount of $96,427.66 and accept
the Certificate of Substantial Com-
pletion submitted by RMV Con-
struction and approved by Miller &
Associates for the 2019 Park and
Recreation Parking Lot Improve-
ments at Cottonmill Parking at
Swim Lake and Fountain Hills Park.
13. Adopt Resolution No. 2021-9
approving Application for Payment
No. 1 in the amount of $33,907.03
submitted by Nielsen Contracting
and approved by Miller & Associ-
ates for 2020 Part 6 Improvements
for 22nd Avenue and 6th Street in
connection with Paving Improve-
ment District Nos. 2020-002 and
2020-003 (Bid B, Paving).
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
1. By unanimous vote suspended
the rules requiring the reading of
ordinances on three different days
and placed Ordinance No. 8350A
amending Ordinance No. 8350 and
adopt Ordinance No. 8350A per-
taining to the creation of Paving
Improvement District No.
2019-1000 that was originally ap-
proved on June 25, 2019, to retract
language stating that the cost of
the improvements for the district
shall be assessed and replace with
language stating that no special as-
sessments should be levied against
owners of abutting property for
Paving Improvement District No.
2019-1000 for Yanney Avenue from
the northwest corner of Lot 3, E.K.
and Mary Yanney Heritage Park
Second, thence easterly 250 feet to
the northeast corner of Lot 3,
thence southerly 248.84 feet to the
South line of Lot 3, thence 598.54
feet westerly to the southwest cor-
ner of Government Lot 3 in Section
10, Township 8 North, Range 16
West, thence northerly 203.16 feet
to the northwest corner of Govern-
ment Lot 3, thence easterly 316
feet to the northwest corner of Lot
3, E.K. and Mary Yanney Heritage
Park Second on first reading by
number only. Ordinance No.
8350A was read by number. By
unanimous vote Ordinance No.
8350A was passed, approved and
ordered published as required by
law and made available to the pub-
lic at the Office of the City Clerk,
the City Police Department and the
Public Library.
Regular Agenda:
1. Council unanimously adopted
Resolution No. 2021-10 approving
the Interlocal Agreement for Com-
munications Financing and System
Upgrade between the County of
Buffalo and the City of Kearney to
establish an upgraded communica-
tions system for joint use by the
City and County and addresses fi-
nancing of the upgrading to the
existing communications system.
2. By a 4 to 0 vote, Buschkoetter
abstaining, granted permission to
pay the Open Account Claim in the
amount of $19.80 to Goodwill.
3. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-
staining, granted permission to pay
the Open Account Claim in the
amount of $98,873.55 to Nebraska
Public Power District.
By unanimous vote Council ad-
journed at 5:53 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
Request for Bids
Auditing Services
All accounting firms holding ac-
tive permits to practice public ac-
counting in Nebraska who are in-
terested in auditing Educational
Service Unit 10’s financial records
for the three (3) fiscal years ending
June 30, 2021, 2022, and 2023
should contact the following indi-
vidual to receive Request for Pro-
posal documents: Kayla Herrick,
Business Manager, ESU 10, PO
Box 850, Kearney, NE 68848-0850
(phone 308.237.5927). Deadline for
submission of bids is Monday,
February 15 2021, at 12:00 PM at
the main offices of ESU 10, 76
Plaza Blvd., Kearney, Nebraska.
All ESU 10 programs are offered
without regard to race, color, na-
tional origin, gender, religion, mari-
tal status, age, or disability.
Notice of Incorporation of the
Farmers Market 365, Inc. a non-
profit corporation which is a public
benefit organization that will have
members. The name of the initial
registered agent is Candance
Benge and the street address of
the corporation's initial registered
office is 5011 2nd Ave. Suite 52,
Kearney, NE 68847. Candance
Benge is the incorporator with ad-
dress of 11465 Pawnee Road, Gib-
bon, NE 68840.
NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,
WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.,
L.L.O.
4715 First Avenue Place
P.O. Box 2286
Kearney, NE 68848 2286
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
H6 FARMS, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
H6 FARMS, LLC a Nebraska lim-
ited liability company, has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska:
NAME OF COMPANY
The name of the limited liability
company is:
H6 FARMS, LLC.
INITIAL DESIGNATED OFFICE
The street and mailing address of
the Company=s initial designated
office in the State of Nebraska is:
22 EL CHARMAN LAKE
GIBBON, NE 68840
INITIAL AGENT & ADDRESS
The name and street and mailing
address of the Company=s initial
agent for service of process of the
company is:
COLBY HARTMAN
22 EL CHARMAN LAKE
GIBBON, NE 68840
CONRAD F. CONNEALY,
ORGANIZER
U. S. Department of Justice
United States Marshals Service
District of Nebraska
Notice of U.S. Marshals Service
Sale
Case No: 4:19-CV-03036
Invictus Residential Pooler
Trust 1A
v.
Cynthia J. Ziemba, et al.
By virtue of a foreclosure and Or-
der of Sale Judgment dated Octo-
ber 19, 2020 and issued by the
United States District Court for the
District of Nebraska, NOTICE is
hereby given that I will sell by pub-
lic auction for cashiers or certified
funds check ONLY (with the excep-
tion of bids placed by Plaintiff), on
February 11th, 2021 at 11:30 A.M.,
in the central lobby of the main
courthouse of Buffalo County,
Kearney, Nebraska, the following
real property:
THE LAND REFERRED TO
HEREIN IS SITUATED IN BUF-
FALO COUNTY, STATE OF NE-
BRASKA, AND IS DESCRIBED
AS FOLLOWS:
LOTS 18,19 AND 20, BLOCK 62,
PERKINS AND HARFORD'S AD-
DITION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-
NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
APN: 604836000
ADDRESS: 711 WEST 24TH
STREET, KEARNEY, NE 68845
The successful bidder (unless
Plaintiff's credit bid prevails, with-
out added cash) shall deposit with
the U.S. Marshals, at the close of
the sale, 10 percent (10%) of the
bid price by cashier's or certified
funds check, made payable to the
U.S. Marshals Service. Before be-
ing permitted to bid at sale bidders
shall present proof to the Marshal
that they are able to comply with
this requirement and otherwise will
not be allowed to bid. The balance
of the purchase price of the suc-
cessful bidder must be paid within
ten (10) days after the sale or upon
confirmation of the sale by the
Court, whichever occurs first. If the
Plaintiff is the successful bidder at
the sale, the United States Marshal
shall credit the Plaintiff's bid
amount, minus the costs of the
sale, against the Plaintiff's Judg-
ment Amount. Failure to pay the
balance in accordance with the
terms of the sale by the successful
bidder shall result in the forfeiture
of the monies deposited and the
item may be re-offered for sale.
Due to COVID 19 concerns, strict
social distancing protocols will be
in place. The Marshal will designate
a restricted area available only to
USMS personnel, counsel of rec-
ord for the parties to the lawsuit,
and the bidders who have been
properly registered with the USMS.
Each bidding group will be sepa-
rated by at least 6 feet throughout
the sale and must have face masks
available for use at the USM dis-
cretion. All other bystanders must
maintain social distancing outside
the designated bidding area.
Judgment Amount: $148,592.12
plus post-judgment interest at the
statutory rate and post judgment
fees, costs and advances. Dated
this 14th day of December 2020.
Damian G. Waldman, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 90502
Law Offices of Damian G.
Waldman, P.A.
PO Box 5162
Largo, FL 33779
Telephone: (727) 538-4160
Email 1: damian-
@dwaldmanlaw.com
E-Service: serv-
Attorneys for Plaintiff
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
SS
COUNTY OF BUFFALO
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo
County District Court, in an action
where in JOHN CLINE JR., is Plan-
tiff and ROLAR, INC. is Defendent,
Case C120-560, the following de-
scribed property owned by ROLAR,
INC. has been levied upon:
(1) 2012 KENWORTH T660
TRACTOR TRUCK (VIN
#1XKAD49XXCJ302219)
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'clock
a.m. on the 4th day of February,
2021 at the Law Enforcement
South Impound Lot - located at 321
Central Avenue, City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open one-half
hour.
Cash or certificate of credit due at
beginning of sale for bid to be ac-
cepted.
Cash or certified funds to be paid
in full by 4:00 p.m. the day of Sale.
Dated this 30th day of December,
2020.
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theadore J. Huber
Sergeant
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
FIRST: The name of the corpora-
tion is Public Safety Solutions
Agency Inc.
SECOND: The corporation is au-
thorized to issue a total number of
100 shares of preferred stock, with
a par value of $1.00 per share.
THIRD: The principal place of
business of the corporation is 3503
2nd Avenue, Suite 1, City of Kear-
ney, County of Buffalo, Nebraska
68847.
FOURTH: The name and street
address of the registered agent is
Shiloh Cochran, 3503 2nd Avenue,
Suite 2, City of Kearney, County of
Buffalo, Nebraska 68847.
FIFTH: The name and address of
the director(s) are:
Sarah Eickhoff 3503 2nd Avenue,
Suite 1, Kearney, NE 68847
Aaron Schulz 3503 2nd Avenue,
Suite 1, Kearney, NE 68847
Shiloh Cochran 3503 2nd Ave
nue, Suite 2, Kearney, NE 68847
Debra Benner 3503 2nd Avenue,
Suite 1, Kearney, NE 68847
SIXTH: The period of duration of
the Corporation is perpetual.
SEVENTH: The purpose for which
the corporation is organized is the
purpose of Public Safety Solutions
Agency Inc. is to provide profes-
sional public safety and security
services to the community. The
purpose of this corporation is also
to generate profits for its share-
holders and operate in the interests
of its stakeholders. There shall be a
board of directors for this corpora-
tion that must meet a minimum of
once per quarter. The shareholder
meeting shall be an annual meeting
held for all its shareholders and
shall be held at the descension of
the board of directors. These arti-
cles of incorporations will be set
into law according to the Laws of
the State of Nebraska on this day.
01-05-2021
Shiloh Cochran
Registered Agent
