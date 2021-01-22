Legal notices: January 22, 2021

NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will
be received at the regular meeting
of the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners, Buffalo County
Courthouse, 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska until 10:00 A.M.
on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 for a
new Cab & Chassis Lowboy Trac-
tor and a new Cab & Chassis with
Dump Body to be used by the Buf-
falo County Highway Department.
Said bids will be publicly opened
and read aloud at that time and
place.
Specifications and particulars
can be obtained from the Buffalo
County Highway Department, 9730
Antelope Road, Kearney, NE
68847.
All bids should be in a separate,
sealed envelope and marked "Cab
& Chassis" on the outside and ad-
dressed to the Buffalo County
Clerk's Office, PO Box 1270, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, 68848-1270.
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners reserves the right
to reject any and all bids and to
waive any informality in the bidd-
ing.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ J15,J22
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY PENSION
COMMITTEE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City of Kearney,
Nebraska Pension Committee will
be held at 10:30 a.m. on January
27, 2021 in the Council Chambers
at City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting
will be open to the public. An
agenda for such meeting, kept con-
tinuously current, is available for
public inspection at the Office of
the City Clerk at the City Hall, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, during normal busi-
ness hours. Except for items of an
emergency nature, the agenda shall
not be altered later than 24 hours
before the scheduled commence-
ment of the meeting. The City of
Kearney, Nebraska Pension Com-
mittee shall have the right to modify
the agenda to include items of an
emergency nature only at such
public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ J22,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-
cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, January 26, 2021 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ J22,t1
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF
DALE E. FAHNHOLZ, Deceased
Case NO. PR 21-2
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that on
January 12, 2021, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said deceased and that Amy S.
Fahnholz whose address is 7540
West 70th Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845 has been appointed
Personal Representative of the Es-
tate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before March 15, 2021, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1228
Sara J. Bockstadter, #24127
Bockstadter & Glen Law
Attorney for Applicant
620 W. 2nd, Ste. 103
Hastings, NE 68901
Phone: (402) 834-0980
ZNEZ J15,J22,J29
Request for Bids
Auditing Services
All accounting firms holding ac-
tive permits to practice public ac-
counting in Nebraska who are in-
terested in auditing Educational
Service Unit 10’s financial records
for the three (3) fiscal years ending
June 30, 2021, 2022, and 2023
should contact the following indi-
vidual to receive Request for Pro-
posal documents: Kayla Herrick,
Business Manager, ESU 10, PO
Box 850, Kearney, NE 68848-0850
(phone 308.237.5927). Deadline for
submission of bids is Monday,
February 15 2021, at 12:00 PM at
the main offices of ESU 10, 76
Plaza Blvd., Kearney, Nebraska.
All ESU 10 programs are offered
without regard to race, color, na-
tional origin, gender, religion, mari-
tal status, age, or disability.
ZNEZ J22,J29,F5
NOTICE OF MEETING
The monthly meeting of the
Board of Directors of the Dawson
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at
10:00 A.M. at the District's Head-
quarters, located at 75191 Road
433, Lexington, Nebraska. The
public may participate in the meet-
ing in-person or via Zoom vide-
oconference call by dialing
1(312)626-6799 meeting ID 922
2858 1148 passcode 141972. An
agenda of the subjects to arise at
said meeting is kept continually
current and is available for public
inspection at the office of the Dis-
trict.
Paige McConville
ZNEZ J22,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
FIREFIGHTERS' RETIREMENT
COMMITTEE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City of Kearney,
Nebraska Firefighters' Retirement
Committee will be held at 10:00
a.m. on January 27, 2021 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Firefighters' Retire-
ment Committee shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ J22,t1
PUBLIC NOTICE
Nebraska Department of
Environment and Energy
Air Quality Division
Notice is given to the public, ac-
cording to Chapter 14 of Title 129 -
Nebraska Air Quality Regulations,
that the Department is proposing to
issue a Class I operating permit to
KAAPA Ethanol Ravenna, LLC
(FID# 77854) for an ethanol manu-
facturing plant producing approxi-
mately 148 million gallons of dena-
tured ethanol annually (Standard
Industrial Classification code 2869)
located at 35955 Navaho Road,
Buffalo County, Ravenna, Ne-
braska 68869. The potential emis-
sions of regulated air pollutants (in
tons per year (tpy)) at this facility
will be: 200.65 tpy of Particulate
Matter (PM), 136.14 tpy of PM ? 10
microns (PM10), 103.02 tpy PM ?
2.5 microns (PM2.5), 240.91 tpy
Sulfur Dioxide, 176.51 tpy Oxides
of Nitrogen, 243.31 tpy Carbon
Monoxide, 280.35 tpy Volatile Or-
ganic Compounds, 9.38 tpy of Ac-
etaldehyde (largest quantity individ-
ual Hazardous Air Pollutant (HAP),
21.91 tpy total HAPs, and
765,554.86 tpy Greenhouse Gases
CO2 equivalents (CO2e).
Buffalo County meets the Na-
tional Ambient Air Quality Stand-
ards (NAAQS) for those pollutants
subject to a NAAQS and is ex-
pected to continue in that status.
Buffalo County is unclassifiable in
regard to the state Total Reduced
Sulfur (TRS) standards and no TRS
emissions are expected from this
project. No impact is anticipated on
habitat for any rare or threatened
species.
The Nebraska Department of En-
vironment and Energy (NDEE) pro-
poses to issue a Class I operating
permit with specific conditions,
based on Title 129, which author-
izes requirements for control equip-
ment (baghouses, scrubbers, and
flares) for various process equip-
ment; specifies emission limits for
various equipment; specifies re-
quirements from federal NSPS
rules (40 CFR 60) for Subparts A,
Db, Dc, Kb, VV, VVa, and IIII; speci-
fies requirements from federal
NESHAP rules (40 CFR 63) for
Subparts A and ZZZZ; specifies
testing requirements for various
equipment; specifies inspection,
operation, maintenance, and moni-
toring requirements; and specifies
recordkeeping and reporting re-
quirements.
The proposed permit and sup-
porting materials are available for
inspection by the public January
22, 2021 through February 22,
2021 at the office of the NDEE, 245
Fallbrook Boulevard, Lincoln, Ne-
braska, and electronically at
http://deq.ne.gov. Comments re-
ceived during this period will be
considered prior to the final deci-
sion. During this period the appli-
cant, or any interested person or
group of persons, may request or
petition the Director for a public
hearing, the request must state the
nature of the issues to be raised
and all arguments and factual
grounds supporting their position. If
a public hearing is granted by the
Director, the hearing will be adver-
tised by public notice at least 30
days prior to the hearing.
Inquiries may be made at (402)
471-2186 or ndee.airquality@n-
ebraska.gov . Individuals requiring
special accommodations or alter-
nate formats of materials should
notify the NDEE by calling (402)
471-2186. TDD users should call
(800) 833-7352 and ask the relay
operator to call the NDEE at (402)
471-2186. For further information,
to submit comments, or request a
hearing you may contact the NDEE
by email "ndee.airquality@nebra-
ska.gov" or by mail submitted to
the attention of David Christensen,
Air Quality Division, P.O. Box
98922, Lincoln, Nebraska
68509-8922.
Within 60 days after the US Envi-
ronmental Protection Agency Ad-
ministrator review, persons may
petition the Administrator to object
to the issuance of the proposed
permit. Any such petition shall be
based only on objections to the
permit that were raised with rea-
sonable specificity during the
30-day comment period, unless the
petitioner demonstrates that it was
not practicable to raise such objec-
tion within such period. For specific
dates for which the 60-day petition
period is open, contact Matthew J
Turco at (402) 471-2186. Petitions
should be submitted electronically
through EPA's Central Data Ex-
change at https://cdx.epa.gov . If
the petitioner is unable to use the
Central Data Exchange, EPA re-
quests that your submission be
emailed to titleVpetitions@-
epa.gov . If petitioner is unable to
submit electronically, then a hard
copy of the petition can be sub-
mitted, please contact the permit
writer above for EPA's address.
ZNEZ J22,t1
NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION
Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §
25-519, Bergan E. Schumacher,
Attorney at Law, 5804 1st Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68847 (308) 455-1046,
does hereby provide the following
notice:
Martha Parades: You are hereby
notified that DeLaet Dental, P.C.,
filed a Complaint on December 9,
2020, in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, Case No.:
CI 20-2265. You are further noti-
fied that you will be considered to
be in default, and the Court may
proceed accordingly to enter judg-
ment against you in the amount of
$883.81, plus costs of this action,
post-judgment interest allowed by
law, attorney fees, and other relief
as the Court deems equitable, on
or after March 1, 2021.
ZNEZ J8,J15,J22
<addr:DOWNING, ALEXANDER & WOOD,3082367979,211 W 16TH STPO BOX 744,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
In the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
Estate of Michial Alexander Tem-
pleton, a/k/a Michial Alexander
Templeton, Sr., Deceased
Estate No, PR20-195
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for Probate of Will of said de-
ceased, Determination of Heirs,
and Appointment of Janice Martin
Templeton as Personal Represent-
ative has been filed and is set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
Buffalo County Court, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68848, on January 29, 2021
at or after 9:00 a.m.
Janice Martin Templeton,
Petitioner
2310 6th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
(308) 708-9822
Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)
DOWNING, ALEXANDER and
WOOD
355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185
Superior, Nebraska 68978
(402) 879-4751
ZNEZ J8,J15,J22
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF MERCEDES J.
MICHELS, DECEASED
Case No. PR20-164
Notice is hereby given that on
January 4, 2021, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
ZNEZ J8,J15,J22
NOTICE OF MEETING
BUFFALO COUNTY
EXTENSION BOARD
Notice is hereby given that the
Buffalo County Extension Board
will meet in regular session on
Monday,
February 1, 2021, at 5:30 p.m., to
transact business of the Buffalo
County Extension Office. The meet-
ing will be held at the Buffalo
County Extension Office, located at
1400 East 34th Street, Kearney,
Nebraska.
The agenda for the meeting is
continuously kept current at the of-
fice, but may be modified. The pub-
lic is welcome.
Kerry Elsen,
Extension Educator
ZNEZ J22,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY POLICE
RETIREMENT COMMITTEE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City of Kearney,
Nebraska Police Retirement Com-
mittee will be held at 9:30 a.m. on
January 27, 2021 in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
which meeting will be open to the
public. An agenda for such meet-
ing, kept continuously current, is
available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Police Retirement
Committee shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ J22, t1
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will
be received at the regular meeting
of the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners, Buffalo County
Courthouse, 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska until 9:00 A.M.
on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 for
the purchase and construction of
two radio towers to be used by the
Buffalo County Sheriff's Office.
Said bids will be publicly opened
and read aloud at that time and
place.
Specifications and particulars
can be obtained from the Buffalo
County Sheriff's Office, 2025 A Av-
enue, Kearney, NE 68847.
All bids should be in a separate,
sealed envelope and marked
"Radio Communication Towers"
on the outside and addressed to
the Buffalo County Clerk's Office,
PO Box 1270, Kearney, Nebraska,
68848-1270.The Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners reserves
the right to reject any and all bids
and to waive any informality in the
bidding.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ J15,J22
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Sealed proposals will be received
by the City Clerk of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska from qualified
firms for the installation of side-
walks, playground borders, bench
pads, handicapped parking pads,
and other concrete work at multiple
locations throughout the City of
Kearney's Park and Recreation fa-
cilities until Tuesday, February 2,
2021 at 2:00 p.m.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors, consultants, etc. to
comply with all applicable federal
and state laws and regulations.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any and all proposals
and to accept the proposals it be-
lieves is in the best interest of the
community.
Copies of the Request for Pro-
posals or other information may be
obtained from the office of the City
Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, 68847 or by going
to the City's website at
If you have any questions re-
garding this Request for Proposals,
please contact Nate Halliwell at
308-233-3230.
Lauren Brandt
City Clerk
ZNEZ J15,22
NOTICE OF RENEWAL OF
RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant
to section 53-135.01 that a liquor li-
cense may be automatically re-
newed for one year from May 1,
2021 for the following retail liquor
licensee:
River Stop LLC
110 East Elm Street,
Pleasanton, Nebraska 68866
Notice is hereby given that writ-
ten protests to the issuance of au-
tomatic renewal of license may be
filed by any resident of the city (vi-
llage or county) on or before Febru-
ary 10, 2021, in the office of the Vil-
lage clerk and that in the event pro-
tests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
Leora Hofmann,
Village Clerk
ZNEZ J22,t1
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF THE ES-
TATE OF STEVEN W. ENGEN,
Deceased.
Case No.: PR 19-89
NOTICE OF FINAL
SETTLEMENT
Notice is hereby given that a Fi-
nal Accounting, Schedule of Distri-
bution (Proposed), Report of Ad-
ministration, Motion for Instruc-
tions, and a Formal Petition for
Complete Settlement, determina-
tion of heirs, and determination of
inheritance tax have been filed and
set for hearing in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, 1512,
Central Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847, on February 26, 2021, at
10:00 a.m.
FIVE POINTS BANK
Personal Representative
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
(308) 237-3155
ZNEZ J15,J22,J29