 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: January 22, 2021

Legal notices: January 22, 2021

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will

be received at the regular meeting

of the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners, Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska until 10:00 A.M.

on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 for a

new Cab & Chassis Lowboy Trac-

tor and a new Cab & Chassis with

Dump Body to be used by the Buf-

falo County Highway Department.

Said bids will be publicly opened

and read aloud at that time and

place.

Specifications and particulars

can be obtained from the Buffalo

County Highway Department, 9730

Antelope Road, Kearney, NE

68847.

All bids should be in a separate,

sealed envelope and marked "Cab

& Chassis" on the outside and ad-

dressed to the Buffalo County

Clerk's Office, PO Box 1270, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, 68848-1270.

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners reserves the right

to reject any and all bids and to

waive any informality in the bidd-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ J15,J22

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY PENSION

COMMITTEE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City of Kearney,

Nebraska Pension Committee will

be held at 10:30 a.m. on January

27, 2021 in the Council Chambers

at City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting

will be open to the public. An

agenda for such meeting, kept con-

tinuously current, is available for

public inspection at the Office of

the City Clerk at the City Hall, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, during normal busi-

ness hours. Except for items of an

emergency nature, the agenda shall

not be altered later than 24 hours

before the scheduled commence-

ment of the meeting. The City of

Kearney, Nebraska Pension Com-

mittee shall have the right to modify

the agenda to include items of an

emergency nature only at such

public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ J22,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-

cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ J22,t1

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF

DALE E. FAHNHOLZ, Deceased

Case NO. PR 21-2

NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that on

January 12, 2021, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said deceased and that Amy S.

Fahnholz whose address is 7540

West 70th Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845 has been appointed

Personal Representative of the Es-

tate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before March 15, 2021, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1228

Sara J. Bockstadter, #24127

Bockstadter & Glen Law

Attorney for Applicant

620 W. 2nd, Ste. 103

Hastings, NE 68901

Phone: (402) 834-0980

ZNEZ J15,J22,J29

Request for Bids

Auditing Services

 

All accounting firms holding ac-

tive permits to practice public ac-

counting in Nebraska who are in-

terested in auditing Educational

Service Unit 10’s financial records

for the three (3) fiscal years ending

June 30, 2021, 2022, and 2023

should contact the following indi-

vidual to receive Request for Pro-

posal documents: Kayla Herrick,

Business Manager, ESU 10, PO

Box 850, Kearney, NE 68848-0850

(phone 308.237.5927). Deadline for

submission of bids is Monday,

February 15 2021, at 12:00 PM at

the main offices of ESU 10, 76

Plaza Blvd., Kearney, Nebraska.

All ESU 10 programs are offered

without regard to race, color, na-

tional origin, gender, religion, mari-

tal status, age, or disability.

ZNEZ J22,J29,F5

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

The monthly meeting of the

Board of Directors of the Dawson

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at

10:00 A.M. at the District's Head-

quarters, located at 75191 Road

433, Lexington, Nebraska. The

public may participate in the meet-

ing in-person or via Zoom vide-

oconference call by dialing

1(312)626-6799 meeting ID 922

2858 1148 passcode 141972. An

agenda of the subjects to arise at

said meeting is kept continually

current and is available for public

inspection at the office of the Dis-

trict.

Paige McConville

ZNEZ J22,t1

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

FIREFIGHTERS' RETIREMENT

COMMITTEE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City of Kearney,

Nebraska Firefighters' Retirement

Committee will be held at 10:00

a.m. on January 27, 2021 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Firefighters' Retire-

ment Committee shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ J22,t1

 

PUBLIC NOTICE

Nebraska Department of

Environment and Energy

Air Quality Division

 

Notice is given to the public, ac-

cording to Chapter 14 of Title 129 -

Nebraska Air Quality Regulations,

that the Department is proposing to

issue a Class I operating permit to

KAAPA Ethanol Ravenna, LLC

(FID# 77854) for an ethanol manu-

facturing plant producing approxi-

mately 148 million gallons of dena-

tured ethanol annually (Standard

Industrial Classification code 2869)

located at 35955 Navaho Road,

Buffalo County, Ravenna, Ne-

braska 68869. The potential emis-

sions of regulated air pollutants (in

tons per year (tpy)) at this facility

will be: 200.65 tpy of Particulate

Matter (PM), 136.14 tpy of PM ? 10

microns (PM10), 103.02 tpy PM ?

2.5 microns (PM2.5), 240.91 tpy

Sulfur Dioxide, 176.51 tpy Oxides

of Nitrogen, 243.31 tpy Carbon

Monoxide, 280.35 tpy Volatile Or-

ganic Compounds, 9.38 tpy of Ac-

etaldehyde (largest quantity individ-

ual Hazardous Air Pollutant (HAP),

21.91 tpy total HAPs, and

765,554.86 tpy Greenhouse Gases

CO2 equivalents (CO2e).

Buffalo County meets the Na-

tional Ambient Air Quality Stand-

ards (NAAQS) for those pollutants

subject to a NAAQS and is ex-

pected to continue in that status.

Buffalo County is unclassifiable in

regard to the state Total Reduced

Sulfur (TRS) standards and no TRS

emissions are expected from this

project. No impact is anticipated on

habitat for any rare or threatened

species.

The Nebraska Department of En-

vironment and Energy (NDEE) pro-

poses to issue a Class I operating

permit with specific conditions,

based on Title 129, which author-

izes requirements for control equip-

ment (baghouses, scrubbers, and

flares) for various process equip-

ment; specifies emission limits for

various equipment; specifies re-

quirements from federal NSPS

rules (40 CFR 60) for Subparts A,

Db, Dc, Kb, VV, VVa, and IIII; speci-

fies requirements from federal

NESHAP rules (40 CFR 63) for

Subparts A and ZZZZ; specifies

testing requirements for various

equipment; specifies inspection,

operation, maintenance, and moni-

toring requirements; and specifies

recordkeeping and reporting re-

quirements.

The proposed permit and sup-

porting materials are available for

inspection by the public January

22, 2021 through February 22,

2021 at the office of the NDEE, 245

Fallbrook Boulevard, Lincoln, Ne-

braska, and electronically at

http://deq.ne.gov. Comments re-

ceived during this period will be

considered prior to the final deci-

sion. During this period the appli-

cant, or any interested person or

group of persons, may request or

petition the Director for a public

hearing, the request must state the

nature of the issues to be raised

and all arguments and factual

grounds supporting their position. If

a public hearing is granted by the

Director, the hearing will be adver-

tised by public notice at least 30

days prior to the hearing.

Inquiries may be made at (402)

471-2186 or ndee.airquality@n-

ebraska.gov . Individuals requiring

special accommodations or alter-

nate formats of materials should

notify the NDEE by calling (402)

471-2186. TDD users should call

(800) 833-7352 and ask the relay

operator to call the NDEE at (402)

471-2186. For further information,

to submit comments, or request a

hearing you may contact the NDEE

by email "ndee.airquality@nebra-

ska.gov" or by mail submitted to

the attention of David Christensen,

Air Quality Division, P.O. Box

98922, Lincoln, Nebraska

68509-8922.

Within 60 days after the US Envi-

ronmental Protection Agency Ad-

ministrator review, persons may

petition the Administrator to object

to the issuance of the proposed

permit. Any such petition shall be

based only on objections to the

permit that were raised with rea-

sonable specificity during the

30-day comment period, unless the

petitioner demonstrates that it was

not practicable to raise such objec-

tion within such period. For specific

dates for which the 60-day petition

period is open, contact Matthew J

Turco at (402) 471-2186. Petitions

should be submitted electronically

through EPA's Central Data Ex-

change at https://cdx.epa.gov . If

the petitioner is unable to use the

Central Data Exchange, EPA re-

quests that your submission be

emailed to titleVpetitions@-

epa.gov . If petitioner is unable to

submit electronically, then a hard

copy of the petition can be sub-

mitted, please contact the permit

writer above for EPA's address.

ZNEZ J22,t1

 

NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION

 

Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §

25-519, Bergan E. Schumacher,

Attorney at Law, 5804 1st Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68847 (308) 455-1046,

does hereby provide the following

notice:

Martha Parades: You are hereby

notified that DeLaet Dental, P.C.,

filed a Complaint on December 9,

2020, in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, Case No.:

CI 20-2265. You are further noti-

fied that you will be considered to

be in default, and the Court may

proceed accordingly to enter judg-

ment against you in the amount of

$883.81, plus costs of this action,

post-judgment interest allowed by

law, attorney fees, and other relief

as the Court deems equitable, on

or after March 1, 2021.

ZNEZ J8,J15,J22

 

<addr:DOWNING, ALEXANDER & WOOD,3082367979,211 W 16TH STPO BOX 744,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

In the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

 

Estate of Michial Alexander Tem-

pleton, a/k/a Michial Alexander

Templeton, Sr., Deceased

Estate No, PR20-195

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for Probate of Will of said de-

ceased, Determination of Heirs,

and Appointment of Janice Martin

Templeton as Personal Represent-

ative has been filed and is set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

Buffalo County Court, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68848, on January 29, 2021

at or after 9:00 a.m.

Janice Martin Templeton,

Petitioner

2310 6th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

(308) 708-9822

Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)

DOWNING, ALEXANDER and

WOOD

355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185

Superior, Nebraska 68978

(402) 879-4751

ZNEZ J8,J15,J22

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF MERCEDES J.

MICHELS, DECEASED

Case No. PR20-164

 

Notice is hereby given that on

January 4, 2021, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ J8,J15,J22

NOTICE OF MEETING

BUFFALO COUNTY

EXTENSION BOARD

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Buffalo County Extension Board

will meet in regular session on

Monday,

February 1, 2021, at 5:30 p.m., to

transact business of the Buffalo

County Extension Office. The meet-

ing will be held at the Buffalo

County Extension Office, located at

1400 East 34th Street, Kearney,

Nebraska.

The agenda for the meeting is

continuously kept current at the of-

fice, but may be modified. The pub-

lic is welcome.

Kerry Elsen,

Extension Educator

ZNEZ J22,t1

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY POLICE

RETIREMENT COMMITTEE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City of Kearney,

Nebraska Police Retirement Com-

mittee will be held at 9:30 a.m. on

January 27, 2021 in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public. An agenda for such meet-

ing, kept continuously current, is

available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Police Retirement

Committee shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ J22, t1

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will

be received at the regular meeting

of the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners, Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska until 9:00 A.M.

on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 for

the purchase and construction of

two radio towers to be used by the

Buffalo County Sheriff's Office.

Said bids will be publicly opened

and read aloud at that time and

place.

Specifications and particulars

can be obtained from the Buffalo

County Sheriff's Office, 2025 A Av-

enue, Kearney, NE 68847.

All bids should be in a separate,

sealed envelope and marked

"Radio Communication Towers"

on the outside and addressed to

the Buffalo County Clerk's Office,

PO Box 1270, Kearney, Nebraska,

68848-1270.The Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners reserves

the right to reject any and all bids

and to waive any informality in the

bidding.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ J15,J22

 

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

by the City Clerk of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska from qualified

firms for the installation of side-

walks, playground borders, bench

pads, handicapped parking pads,

and other concrete work at multiple

locations throughout the City of

Kearney's Park and Recreation fa-

cilities until Tuesday, February 2,

2021 at 2:00 p.m.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors, consultants, etc. to

comply with all applicable federal

and state laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any and all proposals

and to accept the proposals it be-

lieves is in the best interest of the

community.

Copies of the Request for Pro-

posals or other information may be

obtained from the office of the City

Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, 68847 or by going

to the City's website at

www.cityofkearney.org.

If you have any questions re-

garding this Request for Proposals,

please contact Nate Halliwell at

308-233-3230.

Lauren Brandt

City Clerk

ZNEZ J15,22

NOTICE OF RENEWAL OF

RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

Notice is hereby given pursuant

to section 53-135.01 that a liquor li-

cense may be automatically re-

newed for one year from May 1,

2021 for the following retail liquor

licensee:

River Stop LLC

110 East Elm Street,

Pleasanton, Nebraska 68866

 

Notice is hereby given that writ-

ten protests to the issuance of au-

tomatic renewal of license may be

filed by any resident of the city (vi-

llage or county) on or before Febru-

ary 10, 2021, in the office of the Vil-

lage clerk and that in the event pro-

tests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

Leora Hofmann,

Village Clerk

ZNEZ J22,t1

 

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ES-

TATE OF STEVEN W. ENGEN,

Deceased.

Case No.: PR 19-89

NOTICE OF FINAL

SETTLEMENT

 

Notice is hereby given that a Fi-

nal Accounting, Schedule of Distri-

bution (Proposed), Report of Ad-

ministration, Motion for Instruc-

tions, and a Formal Petition for

Complete Settlement, determina-

tion of heirs, and determination of

inheritance tax have been filed and

set for hearing in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, 1512,

Central Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847, on February 26, 2021, at

10:00 a.m.

FIVE POINTS BANK

Personal Representative

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

(308) 237-3155

www.tyelaw.com

 

ZNEZ J15,J22,J29

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News