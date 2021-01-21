 Skip to main content
Legal notices: January 21, 2021

Legal notices: January 21, 2021

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL OF

LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that

a liquor license may be automati-

cally renewed for a one-year period

from May 1, 2021, for the following

retail liquor licensee:

CORNELL D. HIEMKE

d/b/a LITTLE USA

5405 W HWY 30

KEARNEY, NE 68845

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of Buffalo

County on or before February 10,

2021 in the office of the Buffalo

County Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

persons, a hearing will be held to

determine whether continuation of

the license shall be allowed.

Janice I. Giffin, Buffalo County

Clerk

ZNEZ J21,1t

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL OF

LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that

a liquor license may be automati-

cally renewed for a one-year period

from May 1, 2021, for the following

retail liquor licensee:

PILOT TRAVEL CENTERS LLC

d/b/a PILOT TRAVEL CENTER

901

5085 BUFFALO CREEK RD

ELM CREEK, NE 68836

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of Buffalo

County on or before February 10,

2021 in the office of the Buffalo

County Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

persons, a hearing will be held to

determine whether continuation of

the license shall be allowed.

Janice I Giffin, Buffalo County

Clerk

ZNEZ J21,t1

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL OF

LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that

a liquor license may be automati-

cally renewed for a one-year period

from May 1, 2021, for the following

retail liquor licensee:

STEVE ROSSE

d/b/a BUFFALO RIDGE GOLF

COURSE

7335 AVE. N

KEARNEY, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of Buffalo

County on or before February 10,

2021 in the office of the Buffalo

County Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

persons, a hearing will be held to

determine whether continuation of

the license shall be allowed.

Janice I Giffin, Buffalo County

Clerk

ZNEZ J21,t1

 

Health Meeting on February 2,

2021. The meeting will be held at

516 W 11th Street Suite 108B

Kearney NE with an option for

online viewing beginning at

6:00PM. Access trphd.org to find

the meeting link. The agenda for

this meeting is kept current and

available for public inspection at

Two Rivers Public Health Depart-

ment; agenda may be modified at

this meeting.

Jeremy Eschliman

Health Director

888-669-7154

ZNEZ J21,t1

 

Notice of Organization of

Flatland Industrial LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Flat-

land Industrial LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the state of Nebraska, with its initial

designated office at 3907 E Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE 68847. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Brandon Brock, 3907

E Avenue, Kearney, NE, 68847.

ZNEZ J14,J21,J28

 

NOTICE OF TRADE NAME

REGISTRATION

 

Notice is hereby given of the reg-

istration of the following Trade

Name, effective January 8, 2021

and published pursuant to Ne-

braska Revised Statute 87-219:

The Trade Name is: Hillcrest Solu-

tions Service.

Name of Applicant: Antoinette H.

Rosenberg.

Address: 13 Hillcrest Drive, Kear-

ney, NE 68845.

Applicant is an individual.

Date of first use of name in Ne-

braska: January 1, 2020.

General Nature of Business: Con-

sulting.

Registration expires 10 years

from date of filing.

Antoinette H. Rosenberg,

Applicant

ZNEZ J21,t1

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF

INCORPORATION

Of

HOUSE OF HEARTS, INC.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a cor-

poration under the laws of the

State of Nebraska as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

House of Hearts, Inc.

2. The initial registered office is

located at: 2345 Shelton Road,

Shelton, NE 68876.

3. The registered agent and the

registered agent's address are: Jeff

Westberg, 2345 Shelton Road,

Shelton, NE 68876.

4. This corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska Model

Business Corporation Act.

5. The authorized capital stock is

1,000 shares with a par value of

$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-

sessable on issue.

Jeff Westberg

2345 Shelton Road

Shelton, NE 68876

ZNEZ J7,J14,J21

 

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, January 26, 2021 at the Buf-

falo County Board of Commission-

ers Board Room located at 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact the ADA Coordina-

tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ J21,t1

 

NOTICE OF STRATEGIC

PLANNING SESSION

SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

 

Members of the Board of Direc-

tors of Southern Public Power Dis-

trict will hold a Strategic Planning

Session at the Wood River Com-

munity Center located at 108 W.

10th Street, Wood River, Nebraska,

on Wednesday, January 27, 2021,

at 9:00 a.m. An agenda for the

planning session, kept continually

current, is available for public in-

spection at the District office during

normal business hours.

SOUTHERN PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

Neal F. Niedfeldt, President/CEO

ZNEZ J21,t1

 

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

JORGENSON LAND, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Jorgenson Land, L.L.C.

2. The street and mailing address

of the principal place of business

and designated office is 5817 O

Avenue Place, Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The name and street and mail-

ing address of the registered agent

is Ward Jorgenson, 5817 O Avenue

Place, Kearney, NE 68847.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on January 6, 2021 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Ward Jorgenson

5817 O Avenue Place

Kearney, NE 68847

Todd Jorgenson

27 Finley Road

Bridgeton, NJ 08302

Ward Jorgenson, Member

ZNEZ J14,J21,J28

 

<addr:ANDERSON, KLEIN, BREWSTER,3082375545,& BRANDTPO BOX 521,KEARNEY,NE>

Notice of Organization of

MSSTS, LLC

 

Notice of organization of MSSTS,

LLC. Designated office address of

the company is 3000 2nd Avenue,

Ste. 204, Kearney, NE 68847, and

the name of the initial registered

agent at such address is Megan

Smith. The company shall engage

in any lawful business for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska other than banking or

insurance. The company was or-

ganized and commenced on Janu-

ary 8, 2021, and will have perpetual

existence unless terminated

sooner. Affairs of the company are

to be conducted by its members.

MSSTS,LLC

By: Zachary K. Gray, #27047

Anderson, Klein, Brewster &

Brandt

417 East Avenue

P.O. Box 133

Holdrege, NE

P: (308) 995-4458 F: (308)

995-8607

Email:

zachgray@kleinbrewster.com

Its Attorneys

ZNEZ J14,J21,J28

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that T&L

Wizke, LLC, a Nebraska limited lia-

bility company, is organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska,

with its designated office at 2405

W. 49th Street, Pl., Kearney, NE

68845. The name and address of

the initial registered agent is An-

drew D. Romatzke, 2405 W. 49th

Street, Pl., Kearney, NE 68845.

The general nature of its business

is to engage in and to do any lawful

act concerning any and all lawful

business, other than banking or

insurance, for which a limited liabil-

ity company may be organized un-

der the laws of Nebraska, including

but not limited to the power to pur-

chase, sell, own, construct, de-

velop, operate, lease, manage, fi-

nance, refinance and otherwise

deal with real estate and personal

property of all kinds and interests

therein, and for all other purposes

authorized by law, to the same ex-

tent as natural persons might or

could do. The limited liability com-

pany was formed on December 15,

2020 and will continue for a perpet-

ual period of duration. Its affairs

shall be conducted by its mem-

ber(s) pursuant to the Certificate of

Organization and Operating Agree-

ment duly adopted by the Com-

pany, and its initial members are

Tara L. Wisdom and Lori L.

Romatzke.

Andrew D. Romatzke, Organizer

ZNEZ J21,J28,F4

 

<addr:SHAMBERG, WOLF,MCDERMOTT & DEPUE,3083841635,308 N. LOCUST ST., SUITE 501,GRAND ISLAND,NE>

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

 

Two Brothers & Two Sisters

Family Farms, L.L.C., a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has filed

its Statement of Dissolution and

has now been dissolved. The

terms and conditions of the disso-

lution are that all outstanding liabili-

ties will be paid or otherwise ade-

quately provided for and the assets

of the limited liability company will

be distributed to the persons enti-

tled thereto, leaving no known lia-

bilities or assets in the limited liabil-

ity company. The management of

the company affairs and the distri-

bution of assets will be done by its

Member, Kevin E. Jones. Consist-

ent with the provisions of Neb. Rev.

Stat. § 21-150, persons having

claims against the company are re-

quested to present them in accord-

ance with this notice. Claimants

shall include a description, date

and amount of a claim in a written

demand for payment and send

such written demand to Two Broth-

ers & Two Sisters Family Farms,

L.L.C., c/o Ronald S. Depue, Wolf,

McDermott, Depue, Sabott, Butz &

Porto, LLC, 308 N. Locust, Ste.

501, Grand Island, NE 68801. A

claim against the company is bar-

red unless an action to enforce the

claim is commenced within five

years after the publication date of

the third required notice.

WOLF, McDERMOTT, DEPUE,

SABOTT, BUTZ & PORTO, LLC

ATTORNEYS

ZNEZ J7,J14,J21

 

