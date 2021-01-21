Legal notices: January 21, 2021

NOTICE OF RENEWAL OF
LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that
a liquor license may be automati-
cally renewed for a one-year period
from May 1, 2021, for the following
retail liquor licensee:
CORNELL D. HIEMKE
d/b/a LITTLE USA
5405 W HWY 30
KEARNEY, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of Buffalo
County on or before February 10,
2021 in the office of the Buffalo
County Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
persons, a hearing will be held to
determine whether continuation of
the license shall be allowed.
Janice I. Giffin, Buffalo County
Clerk
Health Meeting on February 2,
2021. The meeting will be held at
516 W 11th Street Suite 108B
Kearney NE with an option for
online viewing beginning at
6:00PM. Access trphd.org to find
the meeting link. The agenda for
this meeting is kept current and
available for public inspection at
Two Rivers Public Health Depart-
ment; agenda may be modified at
this meeting.
Jeremy Eschliman
Health Director
888-669-7154
Notice of Organization of
Flatland Industrial LLC
Notice is hereby given that Flat-
land Industrial LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the state of Nebraska, with its initial
designated office at 3907 E Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68847. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Brandon Brock, 3907
E Avenue, Kearney, NE, 68847.
NOTICE OF TRADE NAME
REGISTRATION
Notice is hereby given of the reg-
istration of the following Trade
Name, effective January 8, 2021
and published pursuant to Ne-
braska Revised Statute 87-219:
The Trade Name is: Hillcrest Solu-
tions Service.
Name of Applicant: Antoinette H.
Rosenberg.
Address: 13 Hillcrest Drive, Kear-
ney, NE 68845.
Applicant is an individual.
Date of first use of name in Ne-
braska: January 1, 2020.
General Nature of Business: Con-
sulting.
Registration expires 10 years
from date of filing.
Antoinette H. Rosenberg,
Applicant
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF
INCORPORATION
Of
HOUSE OF HEARTS, INC.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a cor-
poration under the laws of the
State of Nebraska as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
House of Hearts, Inc.
2. The initial registered office is
located at: 2345 Shelton Road,
Shelton, NE 68876.
3. The registered agent and the
registered agent's address are: Jeff
Westberg, 2345 Shelton Road,
Shelton, NE 68876.
4. This corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska Model
Business Corporation Act.
5. The authorized capital stock is
1,000 shares with a par value of
$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-
sessable on issue.
Jeff Westberg
2345 Shelton Road
Shelton, NE 68876
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
EQUALIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, January 26, 2021 at the Buf-
falo County Board of Commission-
ers Board Room located at 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF STRATEGIC
PLANNING SESSION
SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
Members of the Board of Direc-
tors of Southern Public Power Dis-
trict will hold a Strategic Planning
Session at the Wood River Com-
munity Center located at 108 W.
10th Street, Wood River, Nebraska,
on Wednesday, January 27, 2021,
at 9:00 a.m. An agenda for the
planning session, kept continually
current, is available for public in-
spection at the District office during
normal business hours.
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
Neal F. Niedfeldt, President/CEO
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
JORGENSON LAND, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Jorgenson Land, L.L.C.
2. The street and mailing address
of the principal place of business
and designated office is 5817 O
Avenue Place, Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The name and street and mail-
ing address of the registered agent
is Ward Jorgenson, 5817 O Avenue
Place, Kearney, NE 68847.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on January 6, 2021 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Ward Jorgenson
5817 O Avenue Place
Kearney, NE 68847
Todd Jorgenson
27 Finley Road
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
Ward Jorgenson, Member
Notice of Organization of
MSSTS, LLC
Notice of organization of MSSTS,
LLC. Designated office address of
the company is 3000 2nd Avenue,
Ste. 204, Kearney, NE 68847, and
the name of the initial registered
agent at such address is Megan
Smith. The company shall engage
in any lawful business for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska other than banking or
insurance. The company was or-
ganized and commenced on Janu-
ary 8, 2021, and will have perpetual
existence unless terminated
sooner. Affairs of the company are
to be conducted by its members.
MSSTS,LLC
By: Zachary K. Gray, #27047
Anderson, Klein, Brewster &
Brandt
417 East Avenue
P.O. Box 133
Holdrege, NE
P: (308) 995-4458 F: (308)
995-8607
Email:
Its Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that T&L
Wizke, LLC, a Nebraska limited lia-
bility company, is organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska,
with its designated office at 2405
W. 49th Street, Pl., Kearney, NE
68845. The name and address of
the initial registered agent is An-
drew D. Romatzke, 2405 W. 49th
Street, Pl., Kearney, NE 68845.
The general nature of its business
is to engage in and to do any lawful
act concerning any and all lawful
business, other than banking or
insurance, for which a limited liabil-
ity company may be organized un-
der the laws of Nebraska, including
but not limited to the power to pur-
chase, sell, own, construct, de-
velop, operate, lease, manage, fi-
nance, refinance and otherwise
deal with real estate and personal
property of all kinds and interests
therein, and for all other purposes
authorized by law, to the same ex-
tent as natural persons might or
could do. The limited liability com-
pany was formed on December 15,
2020 and will continue for a perpet-
ual period of duration. Its affairs
shall be conducted by its mem-
ber(s) pursuant to the Certificate of
Organization and Operating Agree-
ment duly adopted by the Com-
pany, and its initial members are
Tara L. Wisdom and Lori L.
Romatzke.
Andrew D. Romatzke, Organizer
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
Two Brothers & Two Sisters
Family Farms, L.L.C., a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has filed
its Statement of Dissolution and
has now been dissolved. The
terms and conditions of the disso-
lution are that all outstanding liabili-
ties will be paid or otherwise ade-
quately provided for and the assets
of the limited liability company will
be distributed to the persons enti-
tled thereto, leaving no known lia-
bilities or assets in the limited liabil-
ity company. The management of
the company affairs and the distri-
bution of assets will be done by its
Member, Kevin E. Jones. Consist-
ent with the provisions of Neb. Rev.
Stat. § 21-150, persons having
claims against the company are re-
quested to present them in accord-
ance with this notice. Claimants
shall include a description, date
and amount of a claim in a written
demand for payment and send
such written demand to Two Broth-
ers & Two Sisters Family Farms,
L.L.C., c/o Ronald S. Depue, Wolf,
McDermott, Depue, Sabott, Butz &
Porto, LLC, 308 N. Locust, Ste.
501, Grand Island, NE 68801. A
claim against the company is bar-
red unless an action to enforce the
claim is commenced within five
years after the publication date of
the third required notice.
WOLF, McDERMOTT, DEPUE,
SABOTT, BUTZ & PORTO, LLC
ATTORNEYS
