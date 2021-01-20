Legal notices: January 20, 2021

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
ATTORNEYS
NOTICE OF
INCORPORATION
OF
AV HOMEOWNERS'
ASSOCIATION
Notice is hereby given that AV
Homeowners' Association is incor-
porated under the laws of the State
of Nebraska as a mutual benefit
corporation. The street address of
the corporation's initial registered
office is 4503 2nd Avenue, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847, and Timothy
J. Norwood, Sr., is the registered
agent at that office. Timothy J.
Norwood, Sr., of 6104 K Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847, Nancy
A. Norwood of 6104 K Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847, and
Timothy J. Norwood, Jr., of 907 9th
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847,
are the incorporators of the corpo-
ration. The corporation will have
members.
DATED: December 9, 2020.
Timothy J. Norwood, Sr.
Nancy A. Norwood
Timothy J. Norwood, Jr.
Incorporators
ZNEZ J6,J13,J20
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT OF
ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION OF
FISHNET SOLUTIONS, INC.
Notice is hereby given that pur-
suant to the written consent of all
the shareholders and directors of
the corporation adopted as of De-
cember 21, 2020, Article I of the Ar-
ticles of Incorporation of Fishnet
Solutions, Inc. was amended to
change the name of the Corpora-
tion to River Lodge Outfitters, Inc.
ZNEZ J20,J27,F3
NOTICE OF MERGER
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Articles of Merger of GIRA Hold-
ings, Inc., a Nebraska corporation,
with and into Great Plains Radiol-
ogy, Inc., a Nebraska corporation,
were filed with the Nebraska Sec-
retary of State on December 28,
2020, in accordance with the Ne-
braska Model Business Corpora-
tion Act. The merger was effective
on December 31, 2020 at 11:58
p.m. The surviving entity in the
merger was Great Plains Radiol-
ogy, Inc., a Nebraska corporation.
ZNEZ J6,J13,J20
NOTICE OF CONVERSION OF
GREAT PLAINS RADIOLOGY,
INC.
AND ORGANIZATION OF
GREAT PLAINS RADIOLOGY,
LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Great Plains Radiology, Inc. has
been converted into Great Plains
Radiology, LLC under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The com-
pany shall conduct the practice of
medicine. The Designated Office
of the company is 10 East 31st
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68848.
The Registered Office of the com-
pany is 3610 Richmond Circle,
Suite 100, Grand Island, Nebraska
68803 and the Registered Agent at
such address is Nathan W. Mur-
doch. The conversion of the cor-
poration into the limited liability
company was accomplished by the
filing of Articles of Conversion and
Certificate of Organization with the
Nebraska Secretary of State on De-
cember 28, 2020, with an effective
date of December 31, 2020 at
11:59 p.m.
ZNEZ J6,J13,J20
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT AND
RESTATEMENT
OF THE ARTICLES OF INCOR-
PORATION OF
GREAT PLAINS RADIOLOGY,
P.C.
Notice is hereby given that the
Articles of Incorporation of Great
Plains Radiology, P.C. have been
amended and restated in their en-
tirety as follow:
Article 1 states the name of the
Corporation as Great Plains Radiol-
ogy, Inc.
Article 2 states the purpose.
Article 3 states the number of
shares the Corporation is author-
ized to issue as 10,000 shares of
common stock having a par value
of $1.00 per share.
Article 2 states the Registered
Office of the Corporation as 10
East 31st Street, P.O. Box 2435,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847, and the
Registered Agent as Aaron T. Ben-
ner, M.D.
Article 5 states the Corporation
shall have perpetual existence.
Article 6 states the provisions re-
lating to amending the Articles and
Bylaws.
Article 7 states the provisions re-
lating to director liability.
The Amended and Restated Arti-
cles of Incorporation were filed with
the Nebraska Secretary of State on
December 28, 2020, with an effec-
tive date of December 31, 2020 at
11:57 p.m.
ZNEZ J6,J13,J20
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
INNERMOST DESIGNS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Inner-
most Designs, L.L.C. (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 1310 15th
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The initial agent for service of
process of the Company is Lisa
Hibberd, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber, if any, is 1310 15th Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
Company shall be considered or-
ganized on January 1, 2021, with
an effective time of 12:01 a.m.
Dated: December 17, 2020.
Lisa Hibberd, Organizer
Hannah Kizer, Organizer
ZNEZ J6,J13,J20
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
The following described property:
Lot 3, Great Western Second Ad
dition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska
will be sold at public auction to
the highest bidder immediately in-
side the main East Door in the
lobby of the Buffalo County Court-
house, in Kearney Nebraska, on
February 24, 2021, at 12:00 o'clock
Noon, Central Time, pursuant to
the power of sale granted in the
Deed of Trust executed by
Ekceweg, L.L.C., a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company, as Trustor,
and filed for record on June 7,
2017, and recorded as Inst.
2017-03202, Records of Buffalo
County Register of Deeds.
Bidders other than the Benefi-
ciary of the Trust Deed will need to
bring a cashier's check for
$20,000.00 payable to Michael R.
Snyder, Trustee, in order to be eli-
gible to bid at the sale, and for the
earnest deposit to be paid by the
highest bidder at the time of the
sale. Earnest deposit checks will
be returned to bidders who do not
hold the highest bid at the close of
the sale. Closing will be held at the
same place as the sale, at 12:30
o'clock p.m., Central Time, on the
date of the sale, or at such other
time and place as may be an-
nounced by the Trustee at the sale,
at which time the successful bidder
will be required to pay the balance
of the purchase price by wire trans-
fer, cashier's check, or bank money
order.
A Trustee's Deed will be deliv-
ered to the successful bidder upon
payment of the balance of the pur-
chase price. If the successful bid-
der fails to pay the balance of the
purchase price at the time and
place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels
affected by such failure will be re-
sold to the highest bidder at an-
other time, and such party will be
liable for the loss occasioned by
the resale of the property and the
amount paid by such party will be
held by the Trustee for the payment
of such loss. No warranties, repre-
sentations or assurance of market-
able title will be made in connec-
tion with this sale. The property
may be sold as a whole or in one or
more parcels, at the election of the
Trustee. The Trustee's sale of all or
any portion of the above property
may be postponed from time to
time until it is completed, without
notice other than an announcement
made by the Trustee at the time
and place last appointed for the
sale.
Michael R. Snyder, Trustee
Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O
P O Box 1414
Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
(308) 234-2700
ZNEZ J13,J20,J27,F3,F10
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of Moonlight Horse-
shoeing & Trimming, L.L.C., a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company.
The Company commenced on De-
cember 22, 2020 and its duration is
perpetual. Its registered office is at
309 East 56th Street, Kearney, NE
68847 and the registered agent at
that address is Eunice V. Potter.
The designated office address for
the Company is 309 East 56th
Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The
general nature of the business to
be transacted is to engage in any
and all lawful business for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized; to trim and shoe horses
and provide any and all farrier ser-
vices, and to conduct any and all
other business enterprises which
the Company may deem appropri-
ate and advantageous; to acquire
and dispose of real or personal
property or any interest therein;
and to do all necessary, proper, ad-
visable, or convenient things for
these stated purposes. The com-
pany is to be managed by one or
more managers elected by the
members.
Dated this 23rd day of December,
2020.
William D. Potter, Member and
Manager
Eunice V. Potter
Member and Manager
Henry C. Schenker, #24586
DUNCAN, WALKER, SCHENKER &
DAAKE, P.C., L.L.O.
P. O. Box 207
Franklin, NE 68939
(308) 425-6273
ZNEZ J6,J13,J20
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
SCHUMACHER VENTURES, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that Schu-
macher Ventures, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 6905 Cotton-
mill Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845.
The name and address of the initial
registered agent is Bergan E. Schu-
macher, 6905 Cottonmill Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845. Schumacher
Ventures, LLC, commenced busi-
ness on January 7, 2021, and the
general nature of its business is to
engage in any lawful business not
prohibited by the Nebraska Uni-
form Limited Liability Company
Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher
Husak, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
ZNEZ J13,J20,J27
NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,
WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.,
L.L.O.
4715 First Avenue Place
P.O. Box 2286
Kearney, NE 68848 2286
NOTICE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
SILVER KDK, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
SILVER KDK, LLC a Nebraska lim-
ited liability company, has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska:
NAME OF COMPANY
The name of the limited liability
company is:
SILVER KDK, LLC.
INITIAL DESIGNATED OFFICE
The street and mailing address of
the Company=s initial designated
office in the State of Nebraska is:
45045 2345TH RD
RAVENNA, NE 68869
INITIAL AGENT & ADDRESS
The name and street and mailing
address of the Companys initial
agent for service of process of the
company is:
KEITH D. KEASCHALL
45045 235TH RD
RAVENNA, NE 68869
CONRAD F. CONNEALY,
ORGANIZER
ZNEZ J6,J13,J20
NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,
WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.,
L.L.O.
4715 First Avenue Place
P.O. Box 2286
Kearney, NE 68848 2286
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
THE ALL IN BOUTIQUE, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
THE ALL IN BOUTIQUE, LLC a Ne-
braska limited liability company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska:
NAME OF COMPANY
The name of the limited liability
company is: THE ALL IN BOU-
TIQUE, LLC.
INITIAL DESIGNATED OFFICE
The street and mailing address of
the Company=s initial designated
office in the State of Nebraska is:
1019 WEST 21ST STREET
KEARNEY, NE 68845
INITIAL AGENT & ADDRESS
The name and street and mailing
address of the Company=s initial
agent for service of process of the
company is:
ALYNN STAUFFER
1019 WEST 21ST STREET
KEARNEY, NE 68845
CONRAD F. CONNEALY,
ORGANIZER
ZNEZ J13,J20,J27