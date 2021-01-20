 Skip to main content
Legal notices: January 20, 2021

Legal notices: January 20, 2021

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

ATTORNEYS

NOTICE OF

INCORPORATION

OF

AV HOMEOWNERS'

ASSOCIATION

 

Notice is hereby given that AV

Homeowners' Association is incor-

porated under the laws of the State

of Nebraska as a mutual benefit

corporation. The street address of

the corporation's initial registered

office is 4503 2nd Avenue, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847, and Timothy

J. Norwood, Sr., is the registered

agent at that office. Timothy J.

Norwood, Sr., of 6104 K Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847, Nancy

A. Norwood of 6104 K Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847, and

Timothy J. Norwood, Jr., of 907 9th

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847,

are the incorporators of the corpo-

ration. The corporation will have

members.

DATED: December 9, 2020.

Timothy J. Norwood, Sr.

Nancy A. Norwood

Timothy J. Norwood, Jr.

Incorporators

ZNEZ J6,J13,J20

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT OF

ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION OF

FISHNET SOLUTIONS, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given that pur-

suant to the written consent of all

the shareholders and directors of

the corporation adopted as of De-

cember 21, 2020, Article I of the Ar-

ticles of Incorporation of Fishnet

Solutions, Inc. was amended to

change the name of the Corpora-

tion to River Lodge Outfitters, Inc.

ZNEZ J20,J27,F3

 

NOTICE OF MERGER

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Articles of Merger of GIRA Hold-

ings, Inc., a Nebraska corporation,

with and into Great Plains Radiol-

ogy, Inc., a Nebraska corporation,

were filed with the Nebraska Sec-

retary of State on December 28,

2020, in accordance with the Ne-

braska Model Business Corpora-

tion Act. The merger was effective

on December 31, 2020 at 11:58

p.m. The surviving entity in the

merger was Great Plains Radiol-

ogy, Inc., a Nebraska corporation.

ZNEZ J6,J13,J20

 

NOTICE OF CONVERSION OF

GREAT PLAINS RADIOLOGY,

INC.

AND ORGANIZATION OF

GREAT PLAINS RADIOLOGY,

LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Great Plains Radiology, Inc. has

been converted into Great Plains

Radiology, LLC under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The com-

pany shall conduct the practice of

medicine. The Designated Office

of the company is 10 East 31st

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68848.

The Registered Office of the com-

pany is 3610 Richmond Circle,

Suite 100, Grand Island, Nebraska

68803 and the Registered Agent at

such address is Nathan W. Mur-

doch. The conversion of the cor-

poration into the limited liability

company was accomplished by the

filing of Articles of Conversion and

Certificate of Organization with the

Nebraska Secretary of State on De-

cember 28, 2020, with an effective

date of December 31, 2020 at

11:59 p.m.

ZNEZ J6,J13,J20

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT AND

RESTATEMENT

OF THE ARTICLES OF INCOR-

PORATION OF

GREAT PLAINS RADIOLOGY,

P.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Articles of Incorporation of Great

Plains Radiology, P.C. have been

amended and restated in their en-

tirety as follow:

Article 1 states the name of the

Corporation as Great Plains Radiol-

ogy, Inc.

Article 2 states the purpose.

Article 3 states the number of

shares the Corporation is author-

ized to issue as 10,000 shares of

common stock having a par value

of $1.00 per share.

Article 2 states the Registered

Office of the Corporation as 10

East 31st Street, P.O. Box 2435,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847, and the

Registered Agent as Aaron T. Ben-

ner, M.D.

Article 5 states the Corporation

shall have perpetual existence.

Article 6 states the provisions re-

lating to amending the Articles and

Bylaws.

Article 7 states the provisions re-

lating to director liability.

The Amended and Restated Arti-

cles of Incorporation were filed with

the Nebraska Secretary of State on

December 28, 2020, with an effec-

tive date of December 31, 2020 at

11:57 p.m.

ZNEZ J6,J13,J20

 

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

INNERMOST DESIGNS, L.L.C.

Notice is hereby given that Inner-

most Designs, L.L.C. (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 1310 15th

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The initial agent for service of

process of the Company is Lisa

Hibberd, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber, if any, is 1310 15th Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

Company shall be considered or-

ganized on January 1, 2021, with

an effective time of 12:01 a.m.

Dated: December 17, 2020.

Lisa Hibberd, Organizer

Hannah Kizer, Organizer

ZNEZ J6,J13,J20

<addr:SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.,3082342700,4009 6TH AVE., SUITE 37EAGLES NEST PLAZA,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

The following described property:

Lot 3, Great Western Second Ad

dition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska

will be sold at public auction to

the highest bidder immediately in-

side the main East Door in the

lobby of the Buffalo County Court-

house, in Kearney Nebraska, on

February 24, 2021, at 12:00 o'clock

Noon, Central Time, pursuant to

the power of sale granted in the

Deed of Trust executed by

Ekceweg, L.L.C., a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company, as Trustor,

and filed for record on June 7,

2017, and recorded as Inst.

2017-03202, Records of Buffalo

County Register of Deeds.

Bidders other than the Benefi-

ciary of the Trust Deed will need to

bring a cashier's check for

$20,000.00 payable to Michael R.

Snyder, Trustee, in order to be eli-

gible to bid at the sale, and for the

earnest deposit to be paid by the

highest bidder at the time of the

sale. Earnest deposit checks will

be returned to bidders who do not

hold the highest bid at the close of

the sale. Closing will be held at the

same place as the sale, at 12:30

o'clock p.m., Central Time, on the

date of the sale, or at such other

time and place as may be an-

nounced by the Trustee at the sale,

at which time the successful bidder

will be required to pay the balance

of the purchase price by wire trans-

fer, cashier's check, or bank money

order.

A Trustee's Deed will be deliv-

ered to the successful bidder upon

payment of the balance of the pur-

chase price. If the successful bid-

der fails to pay the balance of the

purchase price at the time and

place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels

affected by such failure will be re-

sold to the highest bidder at an-

other time, and such party will be

liable for the loss occasioned by

the resale of the property and the

amount paid by such party will be

held by the Trustee for the payment

of such loss. No warranties, repre-

sentations or assurance of market-

able title will be made in connec-

tion with this sale. The property

may be sold as a whole or in one or

more parcels, at the election of the

Trustee. The Trustee's sale of all or

any portion of the above property

may be postponed from time to

time until it is completed, without

notice other than an announcement

made by the Trustee at the time

and place last appointed for the

sale.

Michael R. Snyder, Trustee

Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O

P O Box 1414

Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 234-2700

msnyder@snyderandhilliard.com

 

ZNEZ J13,J20,J27,F3,F10

<addr:DUNCAN, WALKER, SCHENKER & DAAKE, PC, LLO,3084256273,PO BOX 207702 15TH AVENUE,FRANKLIN,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of Moonlight Horse-

shoeing & Trimming, L.L.C., a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company.

The Company commenced on De-

cember 22, 2020 and its duration is

perpetual. Its registered office is at

309 East 56th Street, Kearney, NE

68847 and the registered agent at

that address is Eunice V. Potter.

The designated office address for

the Company is 309 East 56th

Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The

general nature of the business to

be transacted is to engage in any

and all lawful business for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized; to trim and shoe horses

and provide any and all farrier ser-

vices, and to conduct any and all

other business enterprises which

the Company may deem appropri-

ate and advantageous; to acquire

and dispose of real or personal

property or any interest therein;

and to do all necessary, proper, ad-

visable, or convenient things for

these stated purposes. The com-

pany is to be managed by one or

more managers elected by the

members.

Dated this 23rd day of December,

2020.

William D. Potter, Member and

Manager

Eunice V. Potter

Member and Manager

Henry C. Schenker, #24586

DUNCAN, WALKER, SCHENKER &

DAAKE, P.C., L.L.O.

P. O. Box 207

Franklin, NE 68939

(308) 425-6273

ZNEZ J6,J13,J20

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

SCHUMACHER VENTURES, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that Schu-

macher Ventures, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 6905 Cotton-

mill Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845.

The name and address of the initial

registered agent is Bergan E. Schu-

macher, 6905 Cottonmill Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845. Schumacher

Ventures, LLC, commenced busi-

ness on January 7, 2021, and the

general nature of its business is to

engage in any lawful business not

prohibited by the Nebraska Uni-

form Limited Liability Company

Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher

Husak, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

ZNEZ J13,J20,J27

 

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,

WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.,

L.L.O.

4715 First Avenue Place

P.O. Box 2286

Kearney, NE 68848 2286

NOTICE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

SILVER KDK, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

SILVER KDK, LLC a Nebraska lim-

ited liability company, has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska:

NAME OF COMPANY

The name of the limited liability

company is:

SILVER KDK, LLC.

 

INITIAL DESIGNATED OFFICE

The street and mailing address of

the Company=s initial designated

office in the State of Nebraska is:

45045 2345TH RD

RAVENNA, NE 68869

INITIAL AGENT & ADDRESS

The name and street and mailing

address of the Companys initial

agent for service of process of the

company is:

KEITH D. KEASCHALL

45045 235TH RD

RAVENNA, NE 68869

CONRAD F. CONNEALY,

ORGANIZER

ZNEZ J6,J13,J20

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,

WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.,

L.L.O.

4715 First Avenue Place

P.O. Box 2286

Kearney, NE 68848 2286

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

THE ALL IN BOUTIQUE, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

THE ALL IN BOUTIQUE, LLC a Ne-

braska limited liability company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska:

NAME OF COMPANY

The name of the limited liability

company is: THE ALL IN BOU-

TIQUE, LLC.

 

INITIAL DESIGNATED OFFICE

The street and mailing address of

the Company=s initial designated

office in the State of Nebraska is:

1019 WEST 21ST STREET

KEARNEY, NE 68845

INITIAL AGENT & ADDRESS

The name and street and mailing

address of the Company=s initial

agent for service of process of the

company is:

ALYNN STAUFFER

1019 WEST 21ST STREET

KEARNEY, NE 68845

CONRAD F. CONNEALY,

ORGANIZER

ZNEZ J13,J20,J27

 

