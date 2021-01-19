Legal notices: January 19, 2021

NCORPE is accepting sealed

bids until January 31st, 2021 for

Summer Rx grazing opportunities.

Three units are available for bidd-

ing. If bidding on multiple units,

please specify individually the unit

being bid on and it's corresponding

bid. The bids shall be submitted

only once and no counter bidding

will be available. All bids need to be

mailed to:

NCORPE