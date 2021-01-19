Legal notices: January 19, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
F & A INVESTMENTS,
L.L.C.
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that F & A
Investments, L.L.C., a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 2570 E. 103rd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Frank Kuchera,
2570 E. 103rd Street, Kearney, NE
68847. F & A Investments, L.L.C.
commenced business on Decem-
ber 29, 2020, and the general na-
ture of its business is to engage in
any lawful business not prohibited
by the Nebraska Uniform Limited
Liability Company Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
ZNEZ J5,J12,J19
NOTICE OF MEETING
NEBRASKA CRAFT BREWERY
BOARD MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the
Nebraska Craft Brewery Board will
hold a meeting on February 4th at
1:00 p.m. (CST) at the Nebraska
Department of Agriculture, 301
Centennial Mall South, Lincoln, Ne-
braska. Anyone wishing to attend
the meeting remotely may do so by
gong to https://tinyurl.c-
om/NCBB21. The Meeting Pass-
word is 2021. The purpose of the
meeting is to discuss issues relat-
ing to Nebraska's craft brewery in-
dustry. An agenda is available for
public inspection in the offices of
the Nebraska Department of Agri-
culture during normal business
hours.
ZNEZ J19,t1
NOTICE OF PUBLIC
MEETING
OF THE PLATTE BASIN
COALITION
The Central Platte Natural Re-
sources District, North Platte Natu-
ral Resources District, South Platte
Natural Resources District, Tri-B-
asin Natural Resources District,
Twin Platte Natural Resources Dis-
trict (collectively, the Platte Basin
NRDs), and the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Natural Resources (Depar-
tment) hereby provide notice that a
public meeting of the Platte Basin
Coalition will be held on Friday
January 29, at 1:00 p.m. Central
Time, via Zoom conference. Those
interested in attending the meeting
remotely via Zoom conference may
reach out to their NRD or the De-
partment for further information.
The Platte Basin Coalition pur-
pose is to create a cooperative
body to assist the Platte Basin
NRDs and the Department with re-
source management and efficient
implementation of the basin-wide
management plan and the individ-
ual integrated management plans
for the overappropriated area of the
Platte River Basin.
An agenda of the meeting is be-
ing kept continually current and is
available for public inspection dur-
ing normal business hours at the
offices of the Platte Basin NRDs
and the Department and at the fol-
lowing website: www.dnr.nebra-
ska.gov. Please refer to the
websites and phone numbers listed
below for further information.
CPNRD:http://www.cpnrd.org
or phone (308) 385-6282
215 Kaufman Avenue, Grand
Island, NE 68803
NPNRD: http://www.npnrd.org
or phone (308) 632-2749
100547 Airport Road, Scottsbluff,
NE 69363
SPNRD: http://www.spnrd.org
or phone (308) 254-2377
551 Parkland Drive, Sidney, NE
69162
TBNRD: http://www.trib
asinnrd.org or phone (308)
995-6688 1723 Burlington Street,
Holdrege, NE 68949
TPNRD: http://www.tpnrd.org
or phone (308) 535-8080
111 S Dewey Street, North
Platte, NE 69101
Department: http://www.dnr.n
ebraska.gov or phone (402)
471-2363 301 Centennial Mall
South, 4th Floor, Lincoln, NE 68508
Individuals with disabilities may
request auxiliary aids and services
necessary for participation by con-
tacting Ryan Kelly at the Nebraska
Department of Natural Resources,
301 Centennial Mall South, PO Box
94676, Lincoln, NE 68509-4676,
telephone (402) 471-1080 or e-mail
ZNEZ J19,t1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Max Wilson Body Shop,
LLC
Notice is hereby given that Max
Wilson Body Shop, LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 201 W. 2nd
Ave., Holdrege, NE 68949. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Jerad Quinn, 201
W. 2nd Ave., Holdrege, NE 68949.
Max Wilson Body Shop, LLC, com-
menced business on December 29,
2020, and the general nature of its
business is to engage in any lawful
business not prohibited by the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act.
By:
Gregory C. Damman, #19030
BLEVENS & DAMMAN
129 N. 5th St.
P.O. Box 98
Seward, NE 68434
(402) 643-3639
Attorney for Max Wilson Body
Shop, LLC
ZNEZ J5,J12,J19
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
NOLM, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is NOLM, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 27590 130th Road, Kear-
ney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Jerry Hansen,
27590 130th Road, Kearney, NE
68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on November 30, 2020, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Jerry J. Hansen
27590 130th Road
Kearney, NE 68845
Margaret A. Hansen
27590 130th Road
Kearney, NE 68845
Jerry J. Hansen, Member
ZNEZ J19,J26,F2
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Skyler Willis, Inc. a corporation,
shall engage in any lawful business
for which a corporation may be
formed under the Nebraska Model
Business Corporation Act. The ag-
gregate number of shares which
the Corporation shall have authority
to issue is 10,000 shares of com-
mon stock, with the par value of
$1.00 per share. Perpetual exist-
ence commenced on October 14
2020 when Articles of Incorporation
were filed with the Secretary of
State. Affairs are to be conducted
by the Board of Directors and offic-
ers authorized by the Bylaws and
the Board. The registered office of
the corporation is 1602 5th Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845 and the
registered agent at such address is
Skyler Willis. The name and street
address of the incorporator is
Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific
Street, Suite 200, Omaha, Ne-
braska 68114.
ZNEZ J19,J26,F2
Notice is hereby given that
Peaceful Recognitions, LLC, a
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, has been organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska,
with its initial designated office at
2222 2nd Avenue, Suite 800, Kear-
ney, NE 68847. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is USCA, INC., 1603 Farnam street,
Omaha NE 68102.
ZNEZ J19,J26,F2
Notice of Organization of
Limited Liability Company
NAME OF LLC: Primoddity LLC
PERIOD OF DURATION: Perpet-
ual
GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-
NESS: To engage in the develop-
ment of investment and business
opportunities and any or all other
lawful business for which a limited
liability company may be organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska
DESIGNATED OFFICE: 206 E
46th St. Kearney, NE. 68847
REGISTERED AGENT MAILING
ADDRESS: 206 E 46th St. Kearney,
NE. 68847
TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:
10/30/2020
The Limited Liability Company
shall be managed by its members.
ZNEZ J5,J12,J19
<addr:NCORPE,3085346752,24871 S. LONE STAR ROAD,NORTH PLATTE,NE>
NOTICE
NCORPE is accepting sealed
bids until January 31st, 2021 for a
Spring - Summer Rx grazing op-
portunity. One unit is available for
bidding. The awarded bidder will
be offered grazing agreements to
implement NCORPE’s annual graz-
ing plans for portions of Unit 1 cov-
ered by each annual management
plan. Summarized below is
NCORPE’s anticipated grazing plan
for each of the next five years.
These annual grazing plans are
subject to change at NCORPE’s
sole discretion. This unit will not be
open to the re-bidding process, at
NCORPE’s discretion, for a period
up to five years. The bid shall be
submitted only once and no
counter bidding will be available.
Bid only on the Summer compo-
nent, the Spring component is re-
quired and has a set rate. All bids
need to be mailed to:
NCORPE
Attn: 2021-2025 Summer
Sealed Bid
24871 S. Lone Star Rd.
North Platte, NE 69101
2021-2025 Spring Rx Grazing
Component:
Available Unit: Unit 1; Acres in
Unit: 2560; Grazing Strategy: 7 ro-
tations; Earliest in Date: First week
of April; Latest out Date: Third
week of May; Required # of AU’s
(AU = Animal Unit): 717 AU; Re-
quired rate Per AUD (AUD = Animal
Unit Day): $0.65
2021-2025 Summer Rx Grazing
Component:
Available Unit: Unit 1; Acres in
Unit: 2560; Grazing Strategy: 1-2
rotations; Earliest in Date: June 1st;
Latest out Date: Sept. 15th; Maxi-
mum # of AU’s (AU = Animal Unit):
410 AU; Min. Bid Per AUD (AUD =
Animal Unit Day): $1.04
AUE’s: Yearling = 0.7 (Spring),
0.9 (Summer), Cow/calf pair = 1.5,
Dry Cow = 1.2, Bull = 1.8
Legal Descriptions –
2021 (Spring): 56 day total graz-
ing season with 7 required rota-
tions
Paddock 1: To Be Determined:
First week of April for 7 days and
2nd round of rotations, 1 watering
(elec.or solar) facility available, 1
mile of required temporary electric
fencing
Paddock 2: TBD: 7 days follow-
ing rotation of paddock 1 and 2nd
round of rotations, 1 watering (el-
ec.or solar) facility available, 1 mile
of required temporary electric fenc-
ing
Paddock 3: TBD: 7 days follow-
ing rotation of paddock 2 and 2nd
round of rotations, 1 watering (el-
ec.or solar) facility available, 1 mile
of required temporary electric fenc-
ing
Paddock 4: TBD: 7 days follow-
ing rotation of paddock 3 2nd
round of rotations, 1 watering (el-
ec.or solar) facility available
2021 (Summer): 105 day total
grazing season with 1 required ro-
tation
Paddock 1: All of Sections 16 &
17-11-31W: June 1st – July 23rd, 2
watering (elec.) facilities available
Paddock 2: All of Section 13 &
18-11-31W: July 23rd – Sept. 15th,
2 watering (elec.) facilities available
2022 (Spring): 56 day total graz-
ing season with 7 required rota-
tions
Paddock 1: To Be Determined:
First week of April for 7 days and
2nd round of rotations, 1 watering
(elec.or solar) facility available, 1
mile of required temporary electric
fencing
Paddock 2: TBD: 7 days follow-
ing rotation of paddock 1 and 2nd
round of rotations, 1 watering (el-
ec.or solar) facility available, 1 mile
of required temporary electric fenc-
ing
Paddock 3: TBD: 7 days follow-
ing rotation of paddock 2 and 2nd
round of rotations, 1 watering (el-
ec.or solar) facility available, 1 mile
of required temporary electric fenc-
ing
Paddock 4: TBD: 7 days follow-
ing rotation of paddock 3 2nd
round of rotations, 1 watering (el-
ec.or solar) facility available
2022 (Summer): 105 day total
grazing season with 1 required ro-
tation
Paddock 1: All of Sections 13 &
18-11-31W:June 1st – July 23rd, 2
watering (elec.) facilities available
Paddock 2: All of Section 16 &
17-11-31W: July 23rd – Sept. 15th,
2 watering (elec.) facilities available
2023 (Spring): 56 day total graz-
ing season with 7 required rota-
tions
Paddock 1: To Be Determined:
First week of April for 7 days and
2nd round of rotations, 1 watering
(elec.or solar) facility available, 1
mile of required temporary electric
fencing
Paddock 2: TBD: 7 days follow-
ing rotation of paddock 1 and 2nd
round of rotations, 1 watering (el-
ec.or solar) facility available, 1 mile
of required temporary electric fenc-
ing
Paddock 3: TBD: 7 days follow-
ing rotation of paddock 2 and 2nd
round of rotations, 1 watering (el-
ec.or solar) facility available, 1 mile
of required temporary electric fenc-
ing
Paddock 4: TBD: 7 days follow-
ing rotation of paddock 3 2nd
round of rotations, 1 watering (el-
ec.or solar) facility available
2023 (Summer): 105 day total
grazing season with 1 required ro-
tation
Paddock 1: All of Sections 16 &
17-11-31W: June 1st – July 23rd, 2
watering (elec.) facilities available
Paddock 2: All of Section 13 &
18-11-31W: July 23rd – Sept. 15th,
2 watering (elec.) facilities available
2024 (Spring): 56 day total graz-
ing season with 7 required rota-
tions
Paddock 1: To Be Determined:
First week of April for 7 days and
2nd round of rotations, 1 watering
(elec.or solar) facility available, 1
mile of required temporary electric
fencing
Paddock 2: TBD: 7 days follow-
ing rotation of paddock 1 and 2nd
round of rotations, 1 watering (el-
ec.or solar) facility available, 1 mile
of required temporary electric fenc-
ing
Paddock 3: TBD: 7 days follow-
ing rotation of paddock 2 and 2nd
round of rotations, 1 watering (el-
ec.or solar) facility available, 1 mile
of required temporary electric fenc-
ing
Paddock 4: TBD: 7 days follow-
ing rotation of paddock 3 2nd
round of rotations, 1 watering (el-
ec.or solar) facility available
2024 (Summer): 105 day total
grazing season with 1 required ro-
tation
Paddock 1: All of Sections 13 &
18-11-31W: June 1st – July 23rd, 2
watering (elec.) facilities available
Paddock 2: All of Section 16 &
17-11-31W: July 23rd – Sept. 15th,
2 watering (elec.) facilities available
2025 (Spring): 56 day total graz-
ing season with 7 required rota-
tions
Paddock 1: To Be Determined:
First week of April for 7 days and
2nd round of rotations, 1 watering
(elec.or solar) facility available, 1
mile of required temporary electric
fencing
Paddock 2: TBD: 7 days follow-
ing rotation of paddock 1 and 2nd
round of rotations, 1 watering (el-
ec.or solar) facility available, 1 mile
of required temporary electric fenc-
ing
Paddock 3: TBD: 7 days follow-
ing rotation of paddock 2 and 2nd
round of rotations, 1 watering (el-
ec.or solar) facility available, 1 mile
of required temporary electric fenc-
ing
Paddock 4: TBD: 7 days follow-
ing rotation of paddock 3 2nd
round of rotations, 1 watering (el-
ec.or solar) facility available
2025 (Summer): 105 day total
grazing season with 1 required ro-
tation
Paddock 1: All of Sections 16 &
17-11-31W: June 1st – July 23rd, 2
watering (elec.) facilities available
Paddock 2: All of Section 13 &
18-11-31W: July 23rd – Sept. 15th,
2 watering (elec.) facilities available
ZNEZ J19,t1
<addr:SHAMBERG, WOLF,MCDERMOTT & DEPUE,3083841635,308 N. LOCUST ST., SUITE 501,GRAND ISLAND,NE>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF LIMITED LIABILITY
COMPANY
NOTICE is hereby given that
Subluxation 2, LLC, has been or-
ganized as a limited liability com-
pany. The address of the desig-
nated office is 5012 3rd Avenue,
Suite 170, Kearney, NE 68845. The
name and address of the registered
agent is Scott P. Rief, 5012 3rd Av-
enue, Suite 170, Kearney, NE
68845. The general nature of the
business to be transacted is the
practice of chiropractic. The date of
commencement of the limited lia-
bility company is December 17,
2020, and the duration of the com-
pany is perpetual. The affairs of the
limited liability company are to be
conducted by its Members.
SUBLUXATION 2, LLC
ZNEZ J5,J12,J19
<addr:NCORPE,3085346752,24871 S. LONE STAR ROAD,NORTH PLATTE,NE>
NOTICE
NCORPE is accepting sealed
bids until January 31st, 2021 for
Summer Rx grazing opportunities.
Three additional units are available
for bidding. If bidding on multiple
units, please specify individually
the unit being bid on and it's corre-
sponding bid. The bids shall be
submitted only once and no
counter bidding will be available.
All bids need to be mailed to:
NCORPE
Attn: 2021 Summer Sealed Bid
24871 S. Lone Star Rd.
North Platte, NE 69101
2021 Summer Rx Grazing
Specs:
Available Unit: Unit 2a; Acres in
Unit: 1120; Grazing Strategy: 1 ro-
tation; Earliest in Date: May 15th;
Latest out Date: Nov. 1st; Maxi-
mum # of AU's (AU = Animal Unit):
130 AU; Min. Bid Per AUD (AUD =
Animal Unit Day): $1.04
Available Unit: Unit 2b; Acres in
Unit: 320; Grazing Strategy: 1 rota-
tion; Earliest in Date: May 15th;
Latest out Date: Nov. 1st; Maxi-
mum # of AU's (AU = Animal Unit):
40 AU; Min. Bid Per AUD (AUD =
Animal Unit Day): $1.04
Available Unit: Unit 5a; Acres in
Unit: 80; Grazing Strategy: No rota-
tion; Earliest in Date: May 15th;
Latest out Date: Nov. 1st; Maxi-
mum # of AU's (AU = Animal Unit):
9 AU; Min. Bid Per AUD (AUD =
Animal Unit Day): $1.04
AUE's: Yearling = 0.9, Cow/calf
pair = 1.5, Dry Cow = 1.2, Bull =
1.8
Legal Descriptions -
Unit 2a: 150 day total grazing
season with 1 required rotation
Paddock 1: S 1/2 of Section
17-11-32W and SW 1/4 of Section
16-11-32W: May 15th - July 15th, 1
watering (elec.) facility available, 2
miles of required temporary electric
fencing
Paddock 2: E 1/2 of Section
15-11-32W and E ½ of Section
22-11-32W: July 15th - Nov. 1st, 2
watering (elec.) facilities available, 2
miles of required temporary electric
fencing
Unit 2b: 150 day total grazing
season with 1 required rotation
Paddock 1: NE ¼ of 16-11-32W
May 15th - July 15th, 1 watering
(electric) facility available, 1 mile of
required temporary electric fencing
Paddock 2: NE ¼ of 23-11-32W:
July 15th - Oct. 15th, 1 watering
(electric) facility available, 1 mile of
required temporary electric fencing
Unit 5a: 150 day total grazing
season
Paddock 1: Part of the N ½ of
31-11-30W: May 15th - November
1st, 1 watering (solar) facility availa-
ble, 1/2 mile of required temporary
electric fencing
ZNEZ J19,t1
<addr:NCORPE,3085346752,24871 S. LONE STAR ROAD,NORTH PLATTE,NE>
NOTICE
NCORPE is accepting sealed
bids until January 31st, 2021 for
Summer Rx grazing opportunities.
Three units are available for bidd-
ing. If bidding on multiple units,
please specify individually the unit
being bid on and it's corresponding
bid. The bids shall be submitted
only once and no counter bidding
will be available. All bids need to be
mailed to:
NCORPE
Attn: 2021 Summer Sealed Bid
24871 S. Lone Star Rd.
North Platte, NE 69101
2021 Summer Rx Grazing
Specs:
Available Unit: Unit 3; Acres in
Unit: 2100; Grazing Strategy: 2 ro-
tations; Earliest in Date: May 15th;
Latest out Date: Oct. 15th; Maxi-
mum # of AU's (AU = Animal Unit):
180 AU; Min. Bid Per AUD (AUD =
Animal Unit Day): $1.04
Available Unit: Unit 4; Acres in
Unit: 2240; Grazing Strategy: 1 ro-
tation; Earliest in Date: May 15th;
Latest out Date: Oct. 15th; Maxi-
mum # of AU's (AU = Animal Unit):
225 AU; Min. Bid Per AUD (AUD =
Animal Unit Day): $1.04
Available Unit: Unit 5; Acres in
Unit: 1920; Grazing Strategy: 2 ro-
tations; Earliest in Date: May 15th;
Latest out Date: Oct. 15th; Maxi-
mum # of AU's (AU = Animal Unit):
225 AU; Min. Bid Per AUD (AUD =
Animal Unit Day): $1.04
AUE's: Yearling = 0.9, Cow/calf
pair = 1.5, Dry Cow = 1.2, Bull =
1.8
Legal Descriptions -
Unit 3: Paddock 1: Pt. S ½ Pt. E
½ of Section 26-11-32W, W ½, Pt.
E ½ of Section 25-11-32W, NE ¼
Pt. NW ¼ 35-11-32W, Pt. S ½
27-11-32W, NE ¼ 34-11-32W: May
15th - July 15th, 1 watering (elec.)
facility available
Paddock 2: N ½ of Section
29-11-32W: July 15th - Aug. 15th,
1 watering (elec.) facility available
Paddock: 3: All of Section
21-11-32W: Aug. 15th - Oct. 15th,
1 watering (elec.) facility available
Unit 4: 150 day total grazing sea-
son with 1 required rotations
Paddock 1: All of Sections
19-11-31W & 24-11-32W: May
15th - July 15th, 2 watering (ele-
ctric) facilities available
Paddock 2: All of Section
21-11-31W & N ½ 28-11-31W: July
15th - Oct. 15th, 1 watering (solar)
facility available, 0.75 mile of re-
quired temporary electric fencing
Unit 5: 150 day total grazing sea-
son with 2 required rotations
Paddock 1: All of Section
25-11-31W: May 15th - July 1st , 1
watering (electric) facility available,
1 mile of required temporary elec-
tric fencing
Paddock 2: All of Section
34-11-31W: July 1st - Aug. 24th ,
1 watering (electric) facility availa-
ble, 1 mile of required temporary
electric fencing
Paddock 1: All of Section
27-11-31W: Aug. 24th - Oct. 15th,
1 watering (electric) facility availa-
ble
ZNEZ J19,t1