Legal notices: January 19, 2021

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

F & A INVESTMENTS,

L.L.C.

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that F & A

Investments, L.L.C., a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 2570 E. 103rd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Frank Kuchera,

2570 E. 103rd Street, Kearney, NE

68847. F & A Investments, L.L.C.

commenced business on Decem-

ber 29, 2020, and the general na-

ture of its business is to engage in

any lawful business not prohibited

by the Nebraska Uniform Limited

Liability Company Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

ZNEZ J5,J12,J19

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

NEBRASKA CRAFT BREWERY

BOARD MEETING

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Nebraska Craft Brewery Board will

hold a meeting on February 4th at

1:00 p.m. (CST) at the Nebraska

Department of Agriculture, 301

Centennial Mall South, Lincoln, Ne-

braska. Anyone wishing to attend

the meeting remotely may do so by

gong to https://tinyurl.c-

om/NCBB21. The Meeting Pass-

word is 2021. The purpose of the

meeting is to discuss issues relat-

ing to Nebraska's craft brewery in-

dustry. An agenda is available for

public inspection in the offices of

the Nebraska Department of Agri-

culture during normal business

hours.

ZNEZ J19,t1

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

MEETING

OF THE PLATTE BASIN

COALITION

 

The Central Platte Natural Re-

sources District, North Platte Natu-

ral Resources District, South Platte

Natural Resources District, Tri-B-

asin Natural Resources District,

Twin Platte Natural Resources Dis-

trict (collectively, the Platte Basin

NRDs), and the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Natural Resources (Depar-

tment) hereby provide notice that a

public meeting of the Platte Basin

Coalition will be held on Friday

January 29, at 1:00 p.m. Central

Time, via Zoom conference. Those

interested in attending the meeting

remotely via Zoom conference may

reach out to their NRD or the De-

partment for further information.

The Platte Basin Coalition pur-

pose is to create a cooperative

body to assist the Platte Basin

NRDs and the Department with re-

source management and efficient

implementation of the basin-wide

management plan and the individ-

ual integrated management plans

for the overappropriated area of the

Platte River Basin.

An agenda of the meeting is be-

ing kept continually current and is

available for public inspection dur-

ing normal business hours at the

offices of the Platte Basin NRDs

and the Department and at the fol-

lowing website: www.dnr.nebra-

ska.gov. Please refer to the

websites and phone numbers listed

below for further information.

CPNRD:http://www.cpnrd.org

or phone (308) 385-6282

215 Kaufman Avenue, Grand

Island, NE 68803

NPNRD: http://www.npnrd.org

or phone (308) 632-2749

100547 Airport Road, Scottsbluff,

NE 69363

SPNRD: http://www.spnrd.org

or phone (308) 254-2377

551 Parkland Drive, Sidney, NE

69162

TBNRD: http://www.trib

asinnrd.org or phone (308)

995-6688 1723 Burlington Street,

Holdrege, NE 68949

TPNRD: http://www.tpnrd.org

or phone (308) 535-8080

111 S Dewey Street, North

Platte, NE 69101

Department: http://www.dnr.n

ebraska.gov or phone (402)

471-2363 301 Centennial Mall

South, 4th Floor, Lincoln, NE 68508

Individuals with disabilities may

request auxiliary aids and services

necessary for participation by con-

tacting Ryan Kelly at the Nebraska

Department of Natural Resources,

301 Centennial Mall South, PO Box

94676, Lincoln, NE 68509-4676,

telephone (402) 471-1080 or e-mail

ryan.kelly@nebraska.gov.

ZNEZ J19,t1

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

Max Wilson Body Shop,

LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Max

Wilson Body Shop, LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 201 W. 2nd

Ave., Holdrege, NE 68949. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Jerad Quinn, 201

W. 2nd Ave., Holdrege, NE 68949.

Max Wilson Body Shop, LLC, com-

menced business on December 29,

2020, and the general nature of its

business is to engage in any lawful

business not prohibited by the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act.

By:

Gregory C. Damman, #19030

BLEVENS & DAMMAN

129 N. 5th St.

P.O. Box 98

Seward, NE 68434

(402) 643-3639

Attorney for Max Wilson Body

Shop, LLC

ZNEZ J5,J12,J19

 

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

NOLM, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is NOLM, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 27590 130th Road, Kear-

ney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Jerry Hansen,

27590 130th Road, Kearney, NE

68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on November 30, 2020, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Jerry J. Hansen

27590 130th Road

Kearney, NE 68845

Margaret A. Hansen

27590 130th Road

Kearney, NE 68845

Jerry J. Hansen, Member

ZNEZ J19,J26,F2

 

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Skyler Willis, Inc. a corporation,

shall engage in any lawful business

for which a corporation may be

formed under the Nebraska Model

Business Corporation Act. The ag-

gregate number of shares which

the Corporation shall have authority

to issue is 10,000 shares of com-

mon stock, with the par value of

$1.00 per share. Perpetual exist-

ence commenced on October 14

2020 when Articles of Incorporation

were filed with the Secretary of

State. Affairs are to be conducted

by the Board of Directors and offic-

ers authorized by the Bylaws and

the Board. The registered office of

the corporation is 1602 5th Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845 and the

registered agent at such address is

Skyler Willis. The name and street

address of the incorporator is

Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific

Street, Suite 200, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68114.

ZNEZ J19,J26,F2

 

Notice is hereby given that

Peaceful Recognitions, LLC, a

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, has been organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska,

with its initial designated office at

2222 2nd Avenue, Suite 800, Kear-

ney, NE 68847. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is USCA, INC., 1603 Farnam street,

Omaha NE 68102.

ZNEZ J19,J26,F2

Notice of Organization of

Limited Liability Company

 

NAME OF LLC: Primoddity LLC

PERIOD OF DURATION: Perpet-

ual

GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-

NESS: To engage in the develop-

ment of investment and business

opportunities and any or all other

lawful business for which a limited

liability company may be organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska

DESIGNATED OFFICE: 206 E

46th St. Kearney, NE. 68847

REGISTERED AGENT MAILING

ADDRESS: 206 E 46th St. Kearney,

NE. 68847

TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:

10/30/2020

The Limited Liability Company

shall be managed by its members.

ZNEZ J5,J12,J19

NOTICE

 

NCORPE is accepting sealed

bids until January 31st, 2021 for a

Spring - Summer Rx grazing op-

portunity. One unit is available for

bidding. The awarded bidder will

be offered grazing agreements to

implement NCORPE’s annual graz-

ing plans for portions of Unit 1 cov-

ered by each annual management

plan. Summarized below is

NCORPE’s anticipated grazing plan

for each of the next five years.

These annual grazing plans are

subject to change at NCORPE’s

sole discretion. This unit will not be

open to the re-bidding process, at

NCORPE’s discretion, for a period

up to five years. The bid shall be

submitted only once and no

counter bidding will be available.

Bid only on the Summer compo-

nent, the Spring component is re-

quired and has a set rate. All bids

need to be mailed to:

NCORPE

Attn: 2021-2025 Summer

Sealed Bid

24871 S. Lone Star Rd.

North Platte, NE 69101

2021-2025 Spring Rx Grazing

Component:

Available Unit: Unit 1; Acres in

Unit: 2560; Grazing Strategy: 7 ro-

tations; Earliest in Date: First week

of April; Latest out Date: Third

week of May; Required # of AU’s

(AU = Animal Unit): 717 AU; Re-

quired rate Per AUD (AUD = Animal

Unit Day): $0.65

2021-2025 Summer Rx Grazing

Component:

Available Unit: Unit 1; Acres in

Unit: 2560; Grazing Strategy: 1-2

rotations; Earliest in Date: June 1st;

Latest out Date: Sept. 15th; Maxi-

mum # of AU’s (AU = Animal Unit):

410 AU; Min. Bid Per AUD (AUD =

Animal Unit Day): $1.04

AUE’s: Yearling = 0.7 (Spring),

0.9 (Summer), Cow/calf pair = 1.5,

Dry Cow = 1.2, Bull = 1.8

Legal Descriptions –

2021 (Spring): 56 day total graz-

ing season with 7 required rota-

tions

Paddock 1: To Be Determined:

First week of April for 7 days and

2nd round of rotations, 1 watering

(elec.or solar) facility available, 1

mile of required temporary electric

fencing

Paddock 2: TBD: 7 days follow-

ing rotation of paddock 1 and 2nd

round of rotations, 1 watering (el-

ec.or solar) facility available, 1 mile

of required temporary electric fenc-

ing

Paddock 3: TBD: 7 days follow-

ing rotation of paddock 2 and 2nd

round of rotations, 1 watering (el-

ec.or solar) facility available, 1 mile

of required temporary electric fenc-

ing

Paddock 4: TBD: 7 days follow-

ing rotation of paddock 3 2nd

round of rotations, 1 watering (el-

ec.or solar) facility available

2021 (Summer): 105 day total

grazing season with 1 required ro-

tation

Paddock 1: All of Sections 16 &

17-11-31W: June 1st – July 23rd, 2

watering (elec.) facilities available

Paddock 2: All of Section 13 &

18-11-31W: July 23rd – Sept. 15th,

2 watering (elec.) facilities available

2022 (Spring): 56 day total graz-

ing season with 7 required rota-

tions

Paddock 1: To Be Determined:

First week of April for 7 days and

2nd round of rotations, 1 watering

(elec.or solar) facility available, 1

mile of required temporary electric

fencing

Paddock 2: TBD: 7 days follow-

ing rotation of paddock 1 and 2nd

round of rotations, 1 watering (el-

ec.or solar) facility available, 1 mile

of required temporary electric fenc-

ing

Paddock 3: TBD: 7 days follow-

ing rotation of paddock 2 and 2nd

round of rotations, 1 watering (el-

ec.or solar) facility available, 1 mile

of required temporary electric fenc-

ing

Paddock 4: TBD: 7 days follow-

ing rotation of paddock 3 2nd

round of rotations, 1 watering (el-

ec.or solar) facility available

2022 (Summer): 105 day total

grazing season with 1 required ro-

tation

Paddock 1: All of Sections 13 &

18-11-31W:June 1st – July 23rd, 2

watering (elec.) facilities available

Paddock 2: All of Section 16 &

17-11-31W: July 23rd – Sept. 15th,

2 watering (elec.) facilities available

2023 (Spring): 56 day total graz-

ing season with 7 required rota-

tions

Paddock 1: To Be Determined:

First week of April for 7 days and

2nd round of rotations, 1 watering

(elec.or solar) facility available, 1

mile of required temporary electric

fencing

Paddock 2: TBD: 7 days follow-

ing rotation of paddock 1 and 2nd

round of rotations, 1 watering (el-

ec.or solar) facility available, 1 mile

of required temporary electric fenc-

ing

Paddock 3: TBD: 7 days follow-

ing rotation of paddock 2 and 2nd

round of rotations, 1 watering (el-

ec.or solar) facility available, 1 mile

of required temporary electric fenc-

ing

Paddock 4: TBD: 7 days follow-

ing rotation of paddock 3 2nd

round of rotations, 1 watering (el-

ec.or solar) facility available

2023 (Summer): 105 day total

grazing season with 1 required ro-

tation

Paddock 1: All of Sections 16 &

17-11-31W: June 1st – July 23rd, 2

watering (elec.) facilities available

Paddock 2: All of Section 13 &

18-11-31W: July 23rd – Sept. 15th,

2 watering (elec.) facilities available

2024 (Spring): 56 day total graz-

ing season with 7 required rota-

tions

Paddock 1: To Be Determined:

First week of April for 7 days and

2nd round of rotations, 1 watering

(elec.or solar) facility available, 1

mile of required temporary electric

fencing

Paddock 2: TBD: 7 days follow-

ing rotation of paddock 1 and 2nd

round of rotations, 1 watering (el-

ec.or solar) facility available, 1 mile

of required temporary electric fenc-

ing

Paddock 3: TBD: 7 days follow-

ing rotation of paddock 2 and 2nd

round of rotations, 1 watering (el-

ec.or solar) facility available, 1 mile

of required temporary electric fenc-

ing

Paddock 4: TBD: 7 days follow-

ing rotation of paddock 3 2nd

round of rotations, 1 watering (el-

ec.or solar) facility available

2024 (Summer): 105 day total

grazing season with 1 required ro-

tation

Paddock 1: All of Sections 13 &

18-11-31W: June 1st – July 23rd, 2

watering (elec.) facilities available

Paddock 2: All of Section 16 &

17-11-31W: July 23rd – Sept. 15th,

2 watering (elec.) facilities available

2025 (Spring): 56 day total graz-

ing season with 7 required rota-

tions

Paddock 1: To Be Determined:

First week of April for 7 days and

2nd round of rotations, 1 watering

(elec.or solar) facility available, 1

mile of required temporary electric

fencing

Paddock 2: TBD: 7 days follow-

ing rotation of paddock 1 and 2nd

round of rotations, 1 watering (el-

ec.or solar) facility available, 1 mile

of required temporary electric fenc-

ing

Paddock 3: TBD: 7 days follow-

ing rotation of paddock 2 and 2nd

round of rotations, 1 watering (el-

ec.or solar) facility available, 1 mile

of required temporary electric fenc-

ing

Paddock 4: TBD: 7 days follow-

ing rotation of paddock 3 2nd

round of rotations, 1 watering (el-

ec.or solar) facility available

2025 (Summer): 105 day total

grazing season with 1 required ro-

tation

Paddock 1: All of Sections 16 &

17-11-31W: June 1st – July 23rd, 2

watering (elec.) facilities available

Paddock 2: All of Section 13 &

18-11-31W: July 23rd – Sept. 15th,

2 watering (elec.) facilities available

ZNEZ J19,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF LIMITED LIABILITY

COMPANY

 

NOTICE is hereby given that

Subluxation 2, LLC, has been or-

ganized as a limited liability com-

pany. The address of the desig-

nated office is 5012 3rd Avenue,

Suite 170, Kearney, NE 68845. The

name and address of the registered

agent is Scott P. Rief, 5012 3rd Av-

enue, Suite 170, Kearney, NE

68845. The general nature of the

business to be transacted is the

practice of chiropractic. The date of

commencement of the limited lia-

bility company is December 17,

2020, and the duration of the com-

pany is perpetual. The affairs of the

limited liability company are to be

conducted by its Members.

SUBLUXATION 2, LLC

ZNEZ J5,J12,J19

NOTICE

 

NCORPE is accepting sealed

bids until January 31st, 2021 for

Summer Rx grazing opportunities.

Three additional units are available

for bidding. If bidding on multiple

units, please specify individually

the unit being bid on and it's corre-

sponding bid. The bids shall be

submitted only once and no

counter bidding will be available.

All bids need to be mailed to:

NCORPE

Attn: 2021 Summer Sealed Bid

24871 S. Lone Star Rd.

North Platte, NE 69101

2021 Summer Rx Grazing

Specs:

Available Unit: Unit 2a; Acres in

Unit: 1120; Grazing Strategy: 1 ro-

tation; Earliest in Date: May 15th;

Latest out Date: Nov. 1st; Maxi-

mum # of AU's (AU = Animal Unit):

130 AU; Min. Bid Per AUD (AUD =

Animal Unit Day): $1.04

Available Unit: Unit 2b; Acres in

Unit: 320; Grazing Strategy: 1 rota-

tion; Earliest in Date: May 15th;

Latest out Date: Nov. 1st; Maxi-

mum # of AU's (AU = Animal Unit):

40 AU; Min. Bid Per AUD (AUD =

Animal Unit Day): $1.04

Available Unit: Unit 5a; Acres in

Unit: 80; Grazing Strategy: No rota-

tion; Earliest in Date: May 15th;

Latest out Date: Nov. 1st; Maxi-

mum # of AU's (AU = Animal Unit):

9 AU; Min. Bid Per AUD (AUD =

Animal Unit Day): $1.04

AUE's: Yearling = 0.9, Cow/calf

pair = 1.5, Dry Cow = 1.2, Bull =

1.8

Legal Descriptions -

Unit 2a: 150 day total grazing

season with 1 required rotation

Paddock 1: S 1/2 of Section

17-11-32W and SW 1/4 of Section

16-11-32W: May 15th - July 15th, 1

watering (elec.) facility available, 2

miles of required temporary electric

fencing

Paddock 2: E 1/2 of Section

15-11-32W and E ½ of Section

22-11-32W: July 15th - Nov. 1st, 2

watering (elec.) facilities available, 2

miles of required temporary electric

fencing

Unit 2b: 150 day total grazing

season with 1 required rotation

Paddock 1: NE ¼ of 16-11-32W

May 15th - July 15th, 1 watering

(electric) facility available, 1 mile of

required temporary electric fencing

Paddock 2: NE ¼ of 23-11-32W:

July 15th - Oct. 15th, 1 watering

(electric) facility available, 1 mile of

required temporary electric fencing

Unit 5a: 150 day total grazing

season

Paddock 1: Part of the N ½ of

31-11-30W: May 15th - November

1st, 1 watering (solar) facility availa-

ble, 1/2 mile of required temporary

electric fencing

ZNEZ J19,t1

NOTICE

 

NCORPE is accepting sealed

bids until January 31st, 2021 for

Summer Rx grazing opportunities.

Three units are available for bidd-

ing. If bidding on multiple units,

please specify individually the unit

being bid on and it's corresponding

bid. The bids shall be submitted

only once and no counter bidding

will be available. All bids need to be

mailed to:

NCORPE

Attn: 2021 Summer Sealed Bid

24871 S. Lone Star Rd.

North Platte, NE 69101

2021 Summer Rx Grazing

Specs:

Available Unit: Unit 3; Acres in

Unit: 2100; Grazing Strategy: 2 ro-

tations; Earliest in Date: May 15th;

Latest out Date: Oct. 15th; Maxi-

mum # of AU's (AU = Animal Unit):

180 AU; Min. Bid Per AUD (AUD =

Animal Unit Day): $1.04

Available Unit: Unit 4; Acres in

Unit: 2240; Grazing Strategy: 1 ro-

tation; Earliest in Date: May 15th;

Latest out Date: Oct. 15th; Maxi-

mum # of AU's (AU = Animal Unit):

225 AU; Min. Bid Per AUD (AUD =

Animal Unit Day): $1.04

Available Unit: Unit 5; Acres in

Unit: 1920; Grazing Strategy: 2 ro-

tations; Earliest in Date: May 15th;

Latest out Date: Oct. 15th; Maxi-

mum # of AU's (AU = Animal Unit):

225 AU; Min. Bid Per AUD (AUD =

Animal Unit Day): $1.04

AUE's: Yearling = 0.9, Cow/calf

pair = 1.5, Dry Cow = 1.2, Bull =

1.8

Legal Descriptions -

Unit 3: Paddock 1: Pt. S ½ Pt. E

½ of Section 26-11-32W, W ½, Pt.

E ½ of Section 25-11-32W, NE ¼

Pt. NW ¼ 35-11-32W, Pt. S ½

27-11-32W, NE ¼ 34-11-32W: May

15th - July 15th, 1 watering (elec.)

facility available

Paddock 2: N ½ of Section

29-11-32W: July 15th - Aug. 15th,

1 watering (elec.) facility available

Paddock: 3: All of Section

21-11-32W: Aug. 15th - Oct. 15th,

1 watering (elec.) facility available

Unit 4: 150 day total grazing sea-

son with 1 required rotations

Paddock 1: All of Sections

19-11-31W & 24-11-32W: May

15th - July 15th, 2 watering (ele-

ctric) facilities available

Paddock 2: All of Section

21-11-31W & N ½ 28-11-31W: July

15th - Oct. 15th, 1 watering (solar)

facility available, 0.75 mile of re-

quired temporary electric fencing

Unit 5: 150 day total grazing sea-

son with 2 required rotations

Paddock 1: All of Section

25-11-31W: May 15th - July 1st , 1

watering (electric) facility available,

1 mile of required temporary elec-

tric fencing

Paddock 2: All of Section

34-11-31W: July 1st - Aug. 24th ,

1 watering (electric) facility availa-

ble, 1 mile of required temporary

electric fencing

Paddock 1: All of Section

27-11-31W: Aug. 24th - Oct. 15th,

1 watering (electric) facility availa-

ble

ZNEZ J19,t1

